"What's up with promoting misleading info in people's most critical and fragile moments? That's my query, when did that become cool?" Obama stated, pointing at Trump's distortions about the federal government not providing aid to affected "Republican zones" or stealing aid to offer to undocumented immigrants.

The room quieted momentarily upon hearing a cheer, but Obama quickly hushed it down.

"I don't need applause yet!" Obama said, his voice echoing emotion, before asking Republicans and Trump supporters, "When did that become acceptable? Why join forces with that?"

Speaking to an animated crowd in Pittsburgh, Obama made clear distinctions in policy and character – criticizing Trump thoroughly and praising Harris equally – and portrayed Trump as the poster child for a dangerous and progressively hostile nation. In past campaigns, Obama enjoyed poking fun at and critiquing Trump, however, his speech on Thursday was unusually harsh and blunt.

"If your family member behaved like (Trump), you'd maybe still love them, but you'd tell them, 'You got issues,' and you wouldn't entrust administration to them," Obama said. "Yet, when Trump lies or cheats, or deliberately disrespects the Constitution, when he labels POWs 'losers' or citizens 'pests,' people make excuses for his actions."

Turning toward voters anxious about Trump potentially returning to the White House and those who might not be closely following the campaign, Obama issued an unfiltered demand.

"Whether this election inspires excitement or fear, or hopefulness or frustration, or any combination thereof, don't just wait for good fortune. Get off your seat and vote. Set down your phone and vote. Involve your friends and family in voting," Obama said. "Vote for Kamala Harris."

Obama aimed to refute a central argument in Trump's campaign – that he represents a break from the stale norms.

"I see why people want a change. I mean, I'm the 'hopeful-changeful' man. I get why people feel dissatisfied and that we can do better," Obama said. "But I can't fathom why anyone believes Donald Trump will bring change for the better."

Throughout his speech, Obama characterized Trump as uniquely materialistic and deceptive.

Trump's tax plan, according to Obama, primarily benefited "billionaires and large corporations."

Trump's threat of imposing harsh tariffs on foreign trade, Obama argued, was a disguised "sales tax" that would cost the average family thousands of dollars.

Trump's claim to having revitalized the economy, Obama scornfully mentioned, was artificial absurdity.

"Yeah, it was decent when Trump took over (in 2017) – because it was my economy," Obama said. "It wasn't due to anything he did. I had spent eight years restoring the mess left behind by the Republicans the previous time. So, just to put it plainly, he didn't do anything besides those big tax cuts."

Trump's promises, Obama concluded, were either egregiously false or dangerously uncomplicated.

"If you challenge Trump to clarify and detail his 'ideas,' he'll simply resort to one answer," Obama said. "Irrespective of the issue – housing, healthcare, education, paying bills – their exclusive answer is to blame immigrants."

Obama stepped onto the stage at the Harris rally after addressing a smaller group of voters in a surprise visit to a Harris campaign office in the afternoon. His message there, like in Pittsburgh, was direct – but aimed at Black men.

Obama stated that the perceived lack of involvement in Harris' campaign, especially among Black men, appears to be more apparent.

"It's seemingly more noticeable with the brothers," Obama said. "You're considering sitting out or backing someone (Trump) with a history of belittling you, deeming that's a sign of power, that's what being a man means? Denigrating women isn't acceptable."

Obama suggested that the problem could be simpler than often depicted – and that it often comes down to misogyny.

"You're concocting all sorts of justifications, I say to men directly," Obama said. "Because part of it makes me think – the idea of having a woman as president doesn't sit well with you, and you're inventing other reasons for that."

As CNN reported, Harris had been focused on motivating Black men to vote even before becoming the Democratic nominee, attempting to ignite the enthusiasm surrounding President Joe Biden.

"The concern is that the couch will win," one person close to the Harris team told CNN. "We need to make sure that Black men, Hispanic men, don't relax on the couch. Because if they don't vote at all, that's a vote for him."

In response to Harris' campaign's struggle to recreate, in a short time, the multiracial Biden coalition of 2020, campaign operatives and allies have been offering a similar message to the one Obama delivered in Pittsburgh, often in private interactions and personal meetings with voters.

Last month in Milwaukee, Harris' brother-in-law, Anthony West, secretively attended a local meeting of the NAACP – a technically nonpartisan group whose members are primarily influential Democratic state activists and organizers.

In a recording of the meeting obtained by CNN, he argued for Harris' candidacy with conviction.

"Recall that you were nurtured by a robust Black lady, a powerful Black woman who looked after you, fed you, and offered you a path in life," West addressed the NAACP crowd, encouraging them to carry this message back home.

CNN's Eva McKend helped compile this report.

