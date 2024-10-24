At a gathering involving Trump and Epstein, I was subjected to inappropriate touching.

In the '90s, modeling prowess earned Stacey Williams recognition, and her connections to Jeffrey Epstein further amplified her name. She alleges that Donald Trump, then a prominent figure, subjected her to unwanted touching during this era at Trump Tower. A representative for Trump's presidential campaign vehemently denies these accusations.

Rewind to the 90s, and Williams claimed to have first crossed paths with Trump at a festive gathering. Epstein, her acquaintance, had introduced them. In her words, both men appeared incredibly close, practically inseparable, spending what seemed like endless hours together. Fast forward a few months, Williams insinuated that Trump had inappropriately touched her.

Epstein suggested Williams pay Trump a visit at Trump Tower during a casual stroll, according to her tale. Upon arrival, Trump reportedly drew her close and continued to touch her inappropriately by grasping her breasts and waist, even going as far as to grope her behind, Williams recalled. She said she was left feeling bewildered and felt that Trump and Epstein shared a smirk of amusement.

Following the encounter, a vexed Epstein questioned Williams on why she allowed such behavior. Eventually, their relationship came to an end. Weeks later, Trump sent her a postcard adorned with a heartfelt message and an image of his Palm Beach resort. Inscribed on the card read, "Stacey - your home away from home, Love, Donald." Two of Williams' confidants have confirmed that she relayed these events to them, in 2005 and 2015 respectively.

This astonishing account surfaced just a fortnight prior to the U.S. presidential poll. Trump's campaign PR rep vehemently dismissed the charges as untruthful and insinuated that the Harris campaign had fabricated the allegations, as reported by the "Guardian."

Epstein, no stranger to controversy, was indicted in July 2019 for allegedly sexually abusing multiple underage females and trafficking them for sexual exploitation. Following his imprisonment, Epstein tragically took his life while in custody. The medical examiner classified the death as a suicide.

Throughout his career, Trump has faced a myriad of allegations involving sexual assault ano even rape. In 2023, Trump infamously faced charges of sexual abuse and defamation against author E. Jean Carroll, resulting in an unfavorable court verdict.

