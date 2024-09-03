At 8:50 PM, Trump outlines a strategy promising a definite conclusion to the Ukraine conflict.

Democratical U.S. Presidential Candidate Joe Biden's Rival Claims Secret Solution for Ukraine Conflict Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden's rival, in an interview with podcaster Dan Bongino, asserts possessing a strategy to conclude the Ukraine conflict. However, he will only disclose it after winning the November 5th election. "If I win, I'll arrange an accord as president, guaranteed," he declares. "This war shouldn't have begun." He explains having a intricate scheme to halt the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and hints at an idea - possibly not a plan, but an idea - towards China. Yet, he refrains from sharing the details now. "If I reveal these plans, I won't be able to utilize them; they'd be ineffective." This candidate, who's praised Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past, previously stated he could conclude the Ukraine war within 24 hours – without providing clarification on how he'd achieve this.

20:35 Poland Prepares for Large Military Investments Poland announces upcoming defense contracts valued at several hundred million euros. The Polish government will sign "pacts worth nearly 2 billion Zloty" (approximately 470 million euros), Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak informs reporters. On Wednesday, he reveals a "monumental contract worth almost 1.1 billion Zloty with a Spanish company" for airport surveillance systems. Details are withheld. On Tuesday, three other contracts in the realms of military logistics and communication were finalized, Blaszczak adds. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Poland has substantially elevated its military budget.

20:01 Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant at Risk of Power Outage International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi alarmingly speaks of a potential catastrophe at the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a Kyiv press conference. The plant's situation remains delicate following fresh clashes nearby, Grossi warns. "The plant is once more on the verge of a blackout. We've long feared this. A blackout means no power: no power, no cooling. No cooling, then a potential disaster." IAEA reported that Russian shelling damaged the power supply of the nuclear power plant on Monday. If a second power line is also damaged, it could result in a perilous emergency situation, the Ukrainian power grid operator Enerhoatom cautions in a statement.

19:27 Ukrainian Military Personnel Killed in Poltava Attack In a Russian missile strike on a military building in downtown Poltava, members of the Ukrainian Army were killed, as per a statement from the Ukrainian military on Telegram. An investigation is underway to examine whether protective measures were sufficient. Enhancements to safeguard military installations will be implemented. Ukrainian reports indicate at least 50 fatalities and 271 injuries from the Poltava assault. This marked the heaviest single attack on Ukrainian targets by Russia throughout the year.

19:03 Kremlin Expands Indoctrination in Russian Schools Educators forecast a significant increase in Kremlin brainwashing of pupils following the beginning of the Russian academic year. The proportion of teaching hours devoted to promoting Kremlin ideologies is predicted to more than double this year, reaching around 1,300 hours. According to the portal "Agentstvo", opposing Russian journalists collaborate on this report. Putin repeatedly advocated for schools to nurture children as patriots at an early age and as fervently as possible. Stimulating critical thinking is not favored by the Kremlin. "Agentstvo" has quantified the number of class hours targeting the Kremlin's stance on various topics such as history, the Ukrainian conflict, and traditional family and societal values. While the percentage of these hours can differ from one class to another, more than 1,300 of the total 11,000 classroom hours could be allocated for indoctrination, the portal claimed.

18:14 Ukrenergo's CEO Dismissed The head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo has been relieved of his duties. Following a supervisory board vote on Monday, the board chairman, Volodymyr Kudryzkyj, announced the dismissal on Facebook. The official reason given for his termination is his inability to safeguard the Ukrainian power grid from Russian attacks. Kudryzkyj refutes this claim and points to protective measures he implemented. Instead, he suggests he's suffered from a media campaign to smear the company. The architects of this campaign aim to gain control of Ukrenergo, Kudryzkyj clarifies, without explicitly naming any individuals.

17:39 Multiple Ukrainian Government Officials Resign Several cabinet members in Ukraine have stepped down. Among them is the Minister of Strategic Industries, Olexander Kamyshin, who oversaw domestic weapons production during the war with Russia. Kamyshin has announced he will maintain his presence in the defense sector but in a different capacity. According to the parliamentary chairman, the Minister of Justice, Denys Maliuska, and the Minister of Environment, Ruslan Strilets, have also resigned.

17:04 Scholz Welcomes Liberated Kremlin Critic Kara-MursaGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed Vladimir Kara-Mursa, a critic of the Kremlin who was recently freed from Russian imprisonment, in Berlin. "I am in awe of Vladimir Kara-Mursa's resilience and bravery, as well as his unwavering commitment to a democratic future for Russia," Scholz commented on the X platform. "We managed to secure his release through a prisoner swap in August, and today we had an extended conversation." Kara-Mursa is among over 20 detainees who were released early in August in a unique prisoner exchange between Russia and various Western nations, including the USA and Germany.

16:16 Russia Prepares Massive Defense Installations for Kerch BridgeAccording to British intelligence, Russia anticipates a possible attack on the Kerch Bridge, which links Russia to the annexed Crimea. Russia has reportedly installed barriers using watercraft and sunken barges, planted sea mines, and set up smoke machines to obstruct views of the bridge. Moreover, the number of air defense units has been amplified. A construction project parallel to the bridge is also underway, which could be an additional single-lane bridge or a barrier to defend against Ukrainian naval drone attacks.

15:52 Ukraine Introduces New Armored Vehicle, Named "Standard Bearer"The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense introduced a new armored personnel carrier (APC) for Ukrainian troops. The Khorunzhyi, which signifies "Standard Bearer" and was a military rank in Cossack armies, has been in development for some time. A prototype of the vehicle was observed at the frontlines in February 2022. The recent announcement is expected to lead to an increase in the deployment of these vehicles - a valuable and domestically manufactured reinforcement for the armament requirements of Ukrainian troops.

15:38 Estonia and Lithuania Criticize Mongolia for Honoring PutinEstonia and Lithuania criticize Mongolia for welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated in Tallinn, "The Mongolian government's decision to honor him instead of apprehending him undermines the International Criminal Court and the global legal system extensively." Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis branded it "unacceptable" that the Mongolian government disregarded the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin. "This is yet another instance of the faltering system relying on international law," he said, according to the BNS news agency in Vilnius.

14:57 Trial for French 'Spy' Detained in Russia BeginsA French employee of a Swiss non-governmental organization went on trial in Moscow on Tuesday, charged with violating Russia's "foreign agent" legislation. The court ordered that Laurent Vinatier remain detained until at least February 2023. Vinatier was a Russia and former Soviet Union specialist for the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), which seeks to end and prevent armed conflicts worldwide by employing mediation and discreet diplomacy. He was arrested in Moscow in June.

14:27 Germany Prepares to Provide Ukraine with Six More IRIS-T SystemsAccording to security sources, Germany intends to provide Ukraine with six additional IRIS-T SLM air defense systems. Moreover, the German government plans to procure six additional units for its own military.

13:58 Russian Media Reports Mi-8 Helicopter IncidentRussian media report another incident involving a Russian Mi-8 helicopter. According to Alexey Tsydenov's post on Telegram, the aircraft experienced a hard landing approximately 85 kilometers away from Irkutsk. Two individuals sustained minor injuries. Rescue operations are still ongoing. The helicopter initially went missing after contact was lost at the border between the Republic of Buryatia and the Irkutsk region, as reported by Ria Novosti news agency.

13:34 Zelensky: 41 Deadly and 180 Injured in Russian Attack on PoltavaPresident Volodymyr Zelensky reported that 41 people were killed and more than 180 were injured in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava. A school and a nearby hospital were hit, and the Institute of Communications' building was partially demolished. "Based on the current information, Russia employed two ballistic missiles," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated. "The time between the alarm and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that they caught people in the air-raid shelter during evacuation." It is believed that several more individuals are still trapped under the debris. Rescue teams managed to salvage 25 individuals, including 11 who were liberated from the rubble.

12:43 Russia Court Slaps 15-year Sentence on Traitorous PhysicistA Russian court slapped a prominent physicist with a 15-year prison sentence in a labor camp, after finding him guilty of "betrayal" for alleged secret leaks. This is just another conviction for a scientist allegedly spilling state secrets. The 57-year-old was a key figure in the development of Russian hypersonic missiles, as reported by Russian news agencies. Two of his colleagues were also detained on suspicion of betrayal. The trio from the Institute for Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM) in Novosibirsk is part of a dozen scientists charged with betrayal in recent years, for their work on this technology. The physicist was apprehended in August 2022. The trio faced serious accusations, according to security sources.

12:15 Russia-India Trade Soars

Russia's trade with India nearly doubled last year, according to Deputy Chairman of the Russian Sberbank, Anatoly Popow, who shared the news with Reuters. The trade between the two countries reached around $65 billion in 2023. The surge was largely due to India becoming a significant importer of Russian oil after Western sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Russian companies showed increased interest in the Indian market in 2022, as it offers an alternative," Popov said. "Today, we also provide rupee accounts to Russian clients. We do not rule out that the rupee may not only serve as a payment method but also as a savings tool," he added. Sberbank manages up to 70% of all Russian exports to India.

11:47 Putin Extends a Warm Invitation to Mongolia

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Chürelsüch during his visit to Mongolia and invited him to the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia. "You're invited," Putin said, according to Russian news agencies, during their conversation in the capital Ulan Bator. The group of major emerging economies, led by Russia and China, will meet in late October in Kazan, the capital of the Tatarstan republic. Putin mentioned that he wanted to discuss economic cooperation during his visit to Mongolia. Media reports suggested that the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which Russia aims to build to China, could be on the agenda during Putin's visit to Ulan Bator. The pipeline would pass through Mongolia.

11:22 Russia Reinforces Defense in Belgorod

Russia's military has deployed additional defense systems to the Belgorod region, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The Russian border region has been under Ukrainian attacks for some time.

10:57 Ukraine: Russia Attacks Railways

Russia reportedly attacked railway infrastructure in parts of Ukraine overnight, according to Ukrainian reports. The northern region of Sumy and central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk were hit, the state railway company reported.

10:28 Report: Hundreds of Ukrainian Troops at Risk in Pokrovsk

Hundreds of Ukrainian troops are at risk of being surrounded by Russian forces in the Donetsk region, according to a Forbes report. Russian forces allegedly bypassed Ukrainian troops at Memryk and the Vovcha River and advanced towards the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, leaving parts of at least four Ukrainian brigades vulnerable to encirclement, warned the Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies. Russian forces may have already begun a withdrawal, it was reported.

10:02 ISW: Russia Retakes Positions in Kursk

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces have recaptured lost positions in Kursk. Positions near the town of Olgovka have been reclaimed. The ISW believes that Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from Olgovka. A Russian military blogger also reported minor advances near Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya (both northwest of Sudzha) and that Russian forces had vacated these positions to avoid encirclement. The ISW added that Ukrainian attacks on Russian ponton bridges over the Seim River in the Gluschkowo region continue.

09:30 Why Mongolia Isn't Arresting Putin

Despite an international arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, he is welcomed as an honored guest in neighboring Mongolia. This is not merely because Mongolia is between major powers Russia and China, as explained by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

09:00 Ukrainian Power Grid Chief Ousted for Failing to Safeguard InfrastructureThe head of Ukraine's state-owned power grid operator, Ukrenergo, Vladimir Kudrytskyi, has reportedly been sacked. This was due to his inability to protect energy facilities during an increase in Russian attacks, as claimed by Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne, citing sources within the company. The Ukrenergo supervisory board voted for Kudrytskyi's dismissal, with a majority of four to two. Kudrytskyi is accused of not adequately implementing earlier orders from senior commanders and failing to secure Ukrenergo facilities effectively, the sources stated. He's also under investigation for suspected corruption.

08:22 Ukrainian Military Draft Dodgers: Hundreds of Illegal Networks DiscoveredSince Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities have unmasked over 570 criminal networks assisting men to evade military service. These organizations help Ukrainian males flee abroad and produce fake illness certificates, falsely claiming incapacity for military service, for a price ranging between $7,000 and $10,000, as reported by "Kyiv Independent" quoting Andrii Demtschenko, Ukrainian border service spokesperson. Ukrainian males aged 18-60 are typically restricted from leaving the country due to possible military conscription. In 2024, more than 200 such networks were detected by law enforcement, according to Demtschenko.

07:50 Russian Ex-Tycoon: Russians View Kursk Offensive as "Unfortunate Event"Russian dissident and former tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky finds the Russian populace's stance on the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk "fascinating". The Russians do not perceive this as an aggression by an adversary, he conveyed to "Tagesspiegel" in an interview. Instead, it is considered something like an "unfortunate event", Khodorkovsky stated. The public is displeased with the way the government is managing it. Putin's approval ratings are currently decreasing.

07:22 Ukraine: Child Killed in Russian Attack on SaporishshiaAccording to Ukrainian sources, two people perished yesterday at around 11 pm in a Russian attack on the Saporishshia city in southeastern Ukraine. Governor of the Saporishshia region, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram. A 38-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy were the fatality victims. A 43-year-old and a 12-year-old girl were also injured. The girl is currently receiving critical care. A building in the city was also partially ruined. The force of the blast and debris also caused damage to other buildings.

06:58 Researchers Identify Possible Launch Site of Putin's Nuclear-Powered "Superweapon"Two American researchers claim to have identified the probable launch site of the 9M370 "Burevestnik" missile in Russia. This nuclear-powered cruise missile, lauded by President Vladimir Putin as "invincible" and dubbed a "superweapon", is known as SSC-X-9 "Skyfall" in NATO. The researchers utilized images from a satellite company to pinpoint a construction project adjoining a nuclear warhead storage facility, as reported by Reuters. This site, approximately 475 kilometers north of Moscow, is suspected to be the launch site of the previously classified missile. The researchers detected nine launch pads under construction at this site. The location is believed to be for a large, stationary missile launch system, and the only large, stationary missile system currently under development by Russia is Skyfall, the report said. Neither the Russian Defense Ministry nor its embassy in Washington responded to a request for comment.

06:30 After Drone Attack: Moscow Oil Refinery Partially Suspends OperationsThe Moscow oil refinery of Gazprom Neft temporarily halted its operations following a fire allegedly caused by a Ukrainian drone attack, as reported by Reuters, citing unnamed sources. The Euro+ unit, responsible for about half of the refinery's capacity, was shut down. Operations are expected to resume within five to six days after necessary repairs are completed. Last year, the Moscow factory processed 11.6 million tons of crude oil, according to Reuters. There's yet to be a determination of the impact on refinery capacity due to the facility's damage.

05:58 Russian Ex-Tycoon: West's Approach Prolongs Putin's TenureRussian dissident and former tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky criticizes the Western governments' strategy regarding Russia. Khodorkovsky argues that the West is committing "several strategic errors", thereby prolonging Putin's time in power, he stated in an interview with "Tagesspiegel". According to Khodorkovsky, the West should declare itself at war with the decision-makers rather than treating Russia itself as the enemy and equating Russian decision-makers with the populace. Regarding the Ukraine war, Khodorkovsky speaks of a missed opportunity in February 2022, stating that "had the West acted as it does now, the war would have already ended."

04:13 Zelensky: Retaking Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Carries RisksThe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to meet with the head of the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, in Kyiv. This meeting will occur after Grossi's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Zelensky revealed this in a social media video, stating that at present, Ukraine cannot regain control of the plant due to the ongoing war. He further adds, "I see no such opportunities on the battlefield, and the ones that appear are risky." Grossi had earlier announced that he would be traveling to the plant to "continue our aid and prevent a nuclear disaster." Since the Russian invasion in 2022, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe has been under Russian control. Both sides frequently accuse each other of attacks on the facility.

02:27 Governor: Russian Missile Attack Kills One in DniproAt least one person lost their life and three others were injured in a Russian missile strike on Dnipro's central part. The Dnipropetrovsk region's governor, Serhiy Lysak, reported this information on Telegram. Several buildings in a city district were damaged due to the attack. The information remains unverified.

23:55 Zelensky: Approval for Long-Range Weapons and Mention of Germany NeededUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again demanded long-range weapons during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Zaporizhzhia. Besides the approval for attacking targets in Russia's interior, the delivery of these missiles is also required, Zelensky stated in southern Ukraine. Although Russia partially occupies the Zaporizhzhia region, they do not control the city. Discussed were new Patriot-type air defense systems, along with their ammunition, expanding the fleet with F-16 fighter jets, offer of additional ammunition and equipment, and further sanctions against Russia. "All these measures are crucial to prevent Russia from opening new fronts in Ukraine," Zelensky commented. He expressed hope for the approval of long-range weapons, mentioning the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Kiev's current situation displays a greater sense of optimism. Zelensky did not provide any specific details.

22:13 Kyiv Criticizes Mongolian Government for Hosting PutinUkraine condemns the Mongolian government for hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin and demands consequences. By welcoming Putin, who is wanted for war crimes in Ukraine, Mongolia has become complicit in his actions, stated a spokesperson from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, Heorhiy Tychyj, in Kyiv. Putin traveled to the country that day. "We will work with our partners to ensure this has consequences for Ulaanbaatar," Tychyj said. The Mongolian government's failure to execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Putin is a significant setback for the ICC and the international justice system, according to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

21:59 Putin Received by Mongolian Honor Guard Despite ICC Arrest WarrantRussian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed by a Mongolian honor guard despite an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC). Ukraine announced later that it would seek "consequences" from its allies for Mongolia's actions. The ICC issued the warrant for Putin's arrest due to allegations of illegal deportation of Ukrainian children during the ongoing Ukraine war. Ukraine, the West, and human rights activists support the implementation of the warrant. Putin was greeted by an honor guard at Ulaanbaatar's airport. His visit coincides with celebrations commemorating the 85th anniversary of the Soviet and Mongolian forces' victory over Japan. Putin is scheduled to meet with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khürelsükh.

21:48 Report: Ukraine Uses "Palianytsia" Drone Against Crimea Target for First TimeAccording to a Ukrainian newspaper report, Ukraine's military used its homemade "Palianytsia" rocket drone against a military target in the Russian-controlled Crimea for the first time in August. The name of the drone, which is challenging for Russians to pronounce, is no coincidence. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainians have referred to Russian military personnel or saboteurs as "Palianytsia."

