In numerous Russian regions, the compensation for military service in Ukraine has been enhanced. In the mineral-rich Siberian region of Chanty-Mansijsk, volunteers are offered an extraordinary annual payment of 5.27 million rubles (approximately 50,000 euros) if they agree to participate in battles in Ukraine, as reported by local authorities. This sum is five times greater than the typical annual salary in Russia. Furthermore, a signing bonus of 2.7 million rubles is given. The Belgorod region, situated close to the Ukrainian border, has announced an increase in the signing bonus beyond three times, from 800,000 to 3,000,000 rubles. However, recruits are required to register before January 1st.

17:56 End of gas transit through Ukraine: Federal government not concerned Germany's natural gas supply in the southern and eastern regions, as well as their neighboring countries, is secure, even in the event of a halt to gas transit through Ukraine, according to the federal government. Germany's LNG terminals serve as a backup plan against potential gas shortages for European states without coastal access, as reported by the Ministry of Economics. On Monday, Ukraine informed Slovakia that it would not extend the gas transit contract with Russia past 2024. Slovakia, Austria, and Hungary still heavily rely on this route for their supplies, despite the ongoing war.

17:23 Use of chemical weapons: London imposes sanctions on Russian army London has imposed sanctions on the unit responsible for the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Ukraine conflict due to these allegations. London will not "stand idly by" while Russian President Vladimir Putin "and his criminal state trample on international law, including the Chemical Weapons Convention," said British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. London accuses Moscow of using chloropicrin, a toxic substance that damages the lungs and causes severe eye and skin irritation.

16:51 British intelligence service: Moscow increasingly employs criminals The head of the British domestic intelligence service MI5, Ken McCallum, warns of a significant Russian interference in European security. Russian spies aim to create "lasting chaos on British and European streets," he says in his annual speech on the threat level in London. The "henchmen" of Vladimir Putin want to strike in the "misguided hope" of weakening the resolve of the West in the Ukraine conflict, McCallum tells the "Telegraph" newspaper. Although the expulsion of hundreds of Russian diplomats from European countries suspected of spying has weakened Russia's ability to cause harm, Russia and other countries like Iran are increasingly employing criminals for their purposes.

16:20 Air strike on Kharkiv: Authorities report 21 injured At least 21 people were injured in a Russian air strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, as reported by authorities. 17 of them are being treated in hospitals, according to Mayor Ihor Terechow, who reported via Telegram. Several impacts occurred on the grounds of a civilian enterprise in the industrially developed southeastern part of the city, causing a fire. The type of weapon used is still being investigated. Originally, it was reported that rockets were involved. The city district is located about 30 kilometers from the Russian border.

15:45 Hungary to delay $50 billion loan to Kyiv until after U.S. election Hungary will postpone a $50 billion loan agreement with Ukraine, agreed upon by the G7 nations, until after the U.S. presidential election in early November. Finance Minister Mihaly Varga stated that Hungary will only decide on an extension of EU sanctions against Russia required for the loan after the U.S. election. "We must wait to see which direction the future U.S. government will take on this issue," he said. The loan amount will be funded by the proceeds from frozen Russian assets. The U.S. and the European Union will each contribute around $20 billion, with the remaining $10 billion to be provided by G7 members Canada, the UK, and Japan.

15:13 Stoltenberg confirms move to Munich Security Conference It has been officially confirmed that former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will serve as the next chairman of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in 2023. Stoltenberg described this as an "honor" on the online platform X. MSC Foundation Council President Wolfgang Ischinger expressed his delight, stating that Stoltenberg's "global standing and immense experience" will strengthen the conference's role. Stoltenberg handed over the NATO post to former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in early October. Ischinger also thanked outgoing MSC chair Christoph Heusgen for his three-year tenure and announced that the former German UN ambassador will still lead the 61st edition of the conference in February.

14:42 Moscow: Two more villages liberated near Pokrovsk The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that the Russian army has liberated two more villages in eastern Ukraine. The villages of Sorjane and Solota Nyva in the Donetsk region have been "freed," the ministry stated, improving the army's tactical position. Both villages are located approximately 30 and 70 kilometers from Pokrovsk, respectively. The Russian army reports nearly daily territorial gains in its advance towards the strategically important city. Last week, Moscow captured the long-contested city of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

In the ongoing trial of the alleged "Reichsburger" group, headed by Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, documents afflicted from the main defendant's office and residence are under examination. Due to references to connections with Russia in several of these seizations, defense lawyers have suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be summoned as a witness. A confiscated letter from Reuss contains the statement, "The Empire of 1918 is not defunct," and "the German Reich continues to exist." Additionally, a protocol from a meeting of the "Transition Council," which the indictment alleges was to oversee government affairs after the planned coup, was presented. An email exchange disclosed the matter of gaining "recognition of the sovereignty of the Reich's member states," with Reuss mentioning that Putin was "informed of my actions." Now, a co-defendant's lawyer is advocating for Putin to be called as a witness.

The Ukrainian intelligence agency and Moldovan law enforcement have captured Dmytro Chistilin, an ideologist of the "Russian World" and Ukraine's invasion. They reportedly received this information from the oppositional Belarusian site Nexta and "Ukrainski Nationalnyj Nowini". Chistilin was believed to be an advisor to Vladimir Putin's former aide Sergei Glazyev, who advocated for the annexation of Ukrainian territories, and he is claimed to have supplied the Kremlin with analysis justifying the necessity for invasion. Chistilin is alleged to have also cooperated with Russian security services and produced a series of publications meant to "disrupt information for Ukraine," according to their reports. If found guilty, Chistilin faces a life sentence, Nexta states.

An assault on a civilian vessel in Trebizond, Odessa has resulted in a 60-year-old Ukrainian civilian's demise and injuries to five international passengers onboard the ship, which was registered to the island nation of Palau, as reported by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office. The identities of the wounded crew members have not been exposed. The deceased Ukrainian was a logistics firm employee.

Manfred Weber, the leader of the conservative European People's Party (EPP), has critically evaluated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, describing the Hungarian EU presidency as a "complete failure." Orbán has secluded himself in Europe, Weber states, citing his pro-Russian policies as key reasons. Weber also alleges that Orbán's "peace mission" to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the start of the Hungarian presidency in early July was actually a "prolongation of war journey," intended for destroying EU unity with Ukraine.

12:17 Ukraine Receives Ammunition from Slovakia Despite Government Rejection

122 tons of ammunition, which were funded by a Slovakian donation effort, have arrived in Ukraine, according to Slovakian online newspaper "Noviny", referencing the campaign's directer, Fedor Blascak. The ammunition was transported on six trucks and is now in the charge of the Ukrainian army for distribution and usage. The "Ammunition for Ukraine" campaign amassed nearly 4.5 million euros in donations after Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico chose not to cooperate with the Czech artillery initiative. Close to 70,000 Slovaks participated in the donation campaign.

German governmental circles anticipate US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany this Friday and Saturday to be a "substantial working visit." The contact group meeting to sustain Ukraine, scheduled for Saturday at the US base in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, will reportedly send a "strong signal" for further military support for Ukraine, according to these circles.

A car dealer from Königswinter, North Rhine-Westphalia, is accused of selling several luxury vehicles to Russia, violating the existing embargo. Investigators suspect that the dealer sold cars in excess of 4 million euros to Russian buyers, as reported by the public prosecutor's office in Bonn and the customs investigations department in Essen on Tuesday. It is alleged that the dealer disguised the sales as though they were being made to third countries. During a raid in late September, two properties were ransacked, and two luxury cars and an account were seized. The investigation continues.

Eleven people were injured in a Russian assault on industrial sites in eastern Kharkiv, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram. Three of the victims have serious injuries, including a 16-year-old. Infrastructure was also damaged in the attack, and a large fire broke out in Kharkiv, as reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov. The Kharkiv region borders Russia to the northeast and is shelled nearly daily.

10:22 Persisting Fire at Crimea Oil Terminal, More Explosions ReportedThe oil terminal in Feodosia, situated in the Russian-controlled Crimea, has been ablaze for two consecutive days. Data from the international fire surveillance system, Firms, continues to validate fire emissions on the tank farm's premises. The blaze has now engulfed an area of approximately 2,500 square meters as per estimates made by Anton Geraschtschenko, a former advisor to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs. Furthermore, there have been reports of additional tank farms exploding during the evening and night hours. Ukrainian forces reported earlier that they had successfully carried out an attack on the oil terminal situated near Feodosia between Sunday and Monday's night. This facility, it was stated, is the primary transshipment hub for oil products on Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia, and it also served as a supply source for the Russian military.

09:54 Ukraine to Receive Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets from France in 2025 Q1France has announced its intention to deliver the first batch of Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine during the first quarter of 2025. This reveal was made by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu. He mentioned that the jets would include advanced equipment such as air-to-ground combat capabilities and electronic warfare defense systems. Additionally, the French military is conducting training sessions for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics. French President Emmanuel Macron had previously pledged to provide Ukraine with an unspecified number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft in June 2022, with the intent of strengthening Ukraine's air force.

09:23 Russian Coal Mining Industry in Deep CrisisThe Russian coal mining sector, one of its primary raw materials sectors with numerous thousands of workers, is currently facing a severe crisis as per the "Moscow Times." Loss of international markets, a decline in demand in "friendly" nations, and monetary losses totaling several billion dollars have led to a significant reduction in production levels. According to Rosstat, Russia's coal production decreased by 6.7 percent year-on-year in July, and its total volume of 31.5 million tons is the lowest since the 2020 pandemic. The coal industry's predicament is primarily attributed to Western sanctions, according to Janis Kluge of the Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik.

08:51 Russia Perceives NATO as Planning for Military ConfrontationMoscow has once again accused NATO of preparing for military action against Russia. "NATO members are no longer concealing their intentions of engaging in a possible military conflict with Russia," said Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko to the state news agency RIA Novosti. NATO is reportedly adopting regional defense plans and assigning specific tasks to its military commands. Preparations for potential military measures against Russia are also constant. "Military budgets are being increased, and the economy is being militarized. In addition to hostile rhetoric, NATO is continually escalating tensions against Russia." Russia's justification for invading Ukraine, among other reasons, included the perceived threat of NATO membership, which Ukraine was far from achieving. In fact, due to the invasion, NATO has expanded: Sweden and Finland have also joined the transatlantic defense alliance due to mounting concerns over further Russian aggression.

08:35 North Korean Soldiers Allegedly Fighting in UkraineSouth Korean reports suggest with a high level of certainty that North Korean soldiers are collaborating with Russian troops in Ukraine. It has been "very likely" that reports of the deaths of six North Korean military officers in eastern Ukraine are accurate, declared South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun in a parliamentary statement in Seoul. Mutual agreements between Moscow and Pyongyang resemble a military alliance, stating Kim.

08:17 Cyber Attack on Russian Court System Reportedly Conducted on Putin's BirthdayOn the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin's birthday, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) allegedly partnered with activists from the "VO Team" group to hack the Russian government's electronic court system, "Pravosudie." This information was reported by the "Kyiv Post" compiling intelligence sources. According to these sources, the hacking attempt caused disruptions in court operations, email systems of related departments, and the official websites. "As a result of the cyber attack, personal data of users and internal documents were obtained from the system", stated the source, adding that the Russian court websites have not been functioning well since the attack, causing difficulties for users in filing complaints or accessing hearing dates. A cyber attack also caused significant disruptions at the Russian state television and radio company VGTRK the previous day.

07:07 Governer Offers Record Bonus to Lure Russians into Military ServiceThe governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has promised residents an unprecedented nationwide sum of 3 million rubles, equal to $31,200, as a one-time bonus for joining the military service. This is reported by the "Moscow Times". The payments will be made to anyone from any Russian region who enlists in the Belgorod region, regardless of their place of birth. "The bonus will amount to 3 million rubles from all sources: federal, regional, and municipal budgets, as well as extra-budgetary funds," Gladkov said. Russian authorities are currently working hard to recruit more Russians into the military to make up for heavy losses.

06:36 Civilian Ship Hit by Russian Missile in Odessa PortLocal authorities in the Ukrainian city of Odessa claim that a civilian ship has been hit by a Russian missile in the port. The enemy attacked a civilian ship flying under the flag of the island state of Palau with a "ballistic missile," regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram. A 60-year-old Ukrainian was killed, and five other foreign nationals were injured. "This is the second attack on a civilian ship in the ports of the Odessa region in recent days," Kiper said. The port of Odessa is a significant hub, especially for Ukrainian grain, and has been targeted by the Russian army several times in the past.

06:05 Harris Rules out Meeting with Putin without Ukraine's InvolvementUS Vice President Kamala Harris states that she would not meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss potential peace negotiations without Ukraine's involvement if she becomes president. "The Ukraine must have a say in the future of Ukraine," Harris said in the CBS show "60 Minutes." The Biden administration has already rejected any talks with Putin. Harris also criticized the Ukraine policy of her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, calling it a "surrender" to the Russian attack in Ukraine. "If Donald Trump were president, Putin would be in Kyiv now," Harris said, referring to Trump's claim that he could end the war on his first day in office.

05:36 Eastern Ukrainian City of Torez under Attack by Russian TroopsRussian forces are advancing on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Torez, according to the Ukrainian military. "The situation is tense, battles are happening at every entry to the city," said Anastasia Bobownikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group "Luhansk," to Ukrainian state television. The push comes less than a week after the fall of the nearby city of Vuhledar. Russia currently controls about one-fifth of Ukrainian territory and has been advancing on Torez since August. The capture of the city would bring President Vladimir Putin closer to his goal of capturing the Donbass. Ukrainian military analysts warn that the fall of Torez could endanger important supply routes for Ukrainian forces.

03:30 Russian Court Orders Arrest of Two Italian ReportersA Russian court has requested the arrest of two Italian journalists for reporting from the Ukraine-controlled part of the Russian region of Kursk. A court in Kursk is demanding their extradition to Russia and their arrest. Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, who are currently outside Russia, are accused of illegally crossing the border from Ukraine to film a report in Kursk. According to the court, Traini and Battistini traveled to the city of Sudscha in a vehicle of the Ukrainian armed forces. If extradited, the journalists could be held in pre-trial detention pending a possible trial. The two Italians face up to five years in prison under the criminal code.

23:44 Zelensky Urges Allies to Increase Weapons DeliveriesBefore the high-level meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group in Ramstein, President Volodymyr Zelensky calls on allies to significantly increase weapons deliveries. He says that for the upcoming autumn months, sufficient supplies for the front, equipment for the brigades, and long-range weapons are needed to stop Russia and push it towards peace. In Ramstein, he wants to convince partners of the "urgent need for a significant reinforcement of our capabilities and positions," he emphasizes. "We invite our partners to define their vision for the end of this war, the place of Ukraine in the global security architecture, and the common steps that can bring this war to an end."

21:20 US Citizen Sentenced to Additional Jail Time in RussiaIn the western Russian city of Voronezh, a US citizen who has already served a prison sentence is sentenced to an additional seven years in a labor camp. Robert Gilman was sentenced to a multi-year prison term in 2022 for allegedly attacking a police officer while drunk. In prison, he is said to have assaulted prison guards and attacked an investigator. Russia has detained US citizens frequently in recent years.

20:50 Kherson Hit by Russian Air Strike - Children InjuredIn a Russian air strike on Kherson, at least 20 people were injured, local authorities say. Russian forces attacked the city with KAB bombs, which were dropped both near the coast and in the northern part of Kherson. Among the injured are two children, aged three and five. At least six multi-story buildings were damaged by the blasts, the regional prosecutor's office reports.

