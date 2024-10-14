At 3:42, NATO initiates a nuclear defense drill

NATO Kicks Off Yearly Defense Drill Using Nuclear Weapons

The NATO alliance has initiated its yearly defense exercise, involving nuclear weapons. The "Steadfast Noon" drill will see approximately 2,000 military personnel from eight air force bases participate over the next two weeks. Major locations include air force bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as airspace above the UK, Denmark, and the North Sea. The aerial exercises will involve training with more than 60 aircraft, including modern fighter jets capable of carrying US nuclear bombs in Europe, long-range bombers, as well as surveillance and refueling aircraft. No live weapons will be utilized during the exercise.

01:58 - 37,000 People Escorted from Sumy

Over the previous few weeks, around 37,000 residents of the northern Ukrainian region of Sumy, including 6,400 children, have been evacuated. According to the military administration, further evacuations are imminent. The region, neighboring the Russian region of Kursk, is attacked by Russia hundreds of times daily. In recent weeks, attacks using guided bombs have increased significantly.

01:00 - Merz: Ramstein Meeting Should Have Continued Without Biden

Union's chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz criticized the cancellation of the so-called Ramstein meeting, supporting Ukraine, following Biden's visit to Germany's cancellation. "I would have made every effort to save this conference," Merz said on ARD's Caren Miosga program. "Why are the Europeans trying to play smaller than they are?" We must become more independent from the US, he stated, considering the possibility of Donald Trump becoming the US president again. "That is no longer the strong power we are accustomed to."

23:08 - Merz Would Consent to Deliver Taurus Under Certain Conditions

CDU chairman Friedrich Merz would only consent to delivering the cruise missile Taurus to Ukraine following a phased process. He explained his intention to inform Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt bombing civilian targets. If Russia does not comply, he would first eliminate restrictions on the use of the supplied weapons and then deliver Taurus. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed the delivery of Taurus, among other reasons, due to its range reaching Moscow. The Union parliamentary group has submitted an application to deliver Taurus to Ukraine twice.

22:21 - Borrell: Drones and AI Play Decisive Role in Ukraine Conflict

The conflict in Ukraine has demonstrated that the use of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced technologies will be of significant importance in future warfare, according to Josep Borrell. The EU must therefore actively build its own technological foundation to prevent reliance on third nations, Borrell wrote in his blog. The conflict against Ukraine provided a glimpse into the future of warfare: "Ground robots will undertake reconnaissance and direct assault. Russia has already deployed unmanned vehicles capable of shooting down tanks, grenades, and drones. Ukraine has employed robots for evacuating the wounded and clearing explosives. Drones have already successfully complemented tanks in the air, and maritime drones have largely neutralized Russia's sea advantage, reopening the Black Sea," Borrell wrote.

22:05 Drone Strike Results in Civilian Death in Kherson RegionA civilian has lost their life in the Kherson region due to a Russian drone strike, according to the regional military administration on Telegram. The 34-year-old man was traveling on a moped on the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road, they reported. Earlier, two injuries had resulted from a Russian drone attack in the region.

21:44 Report: Moscow Uses Illegally Obtained Starlink Terminals for War EffortsRussian troops continue to utilize illegally obtained Starlink satellite communication terminals on the front, despite US endeavors to stop the spread of technology, reports "The Washington Post." Illegal Starlink terminals are allowing the Russians to improve attack coordination, increase drone deployment, and target Ukrainian forces with precision artillery fire, the article indicates.

21:05 Erdogan Gifts Putin a Vase for Birthday - Kremlin PlightedTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented Russian leader Vladimir Putin a vase as a birthday gift, Russian state news agency TASS reports, citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. Putin celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7. Erdogan delivered his gift before their telephone conversation on the same day, Ushakov said. "It's a stunning vase," he added.

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans Serving with Russians in UkraineAccording to Zelensky, North Korea is not only supplying Russia with weapons but also dispatching personnel to its armed forces. "We witness an expanding alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's not just about the transfer of weapons anymore. It's about the transfer of people from North Korea to the military occupation forces," the Ukrainian president said in his evening address, urging his country's partners to strengthen their support. The front line requires greater support, Ukraine needs increased long-range capabilities and more critical supplies for its forces, as it aims to "increase pressure on the aggressor to prevent a larger war," Zelensky said.

20:19 Ukraine's "Victory Plan" Set to Be Unveiled SoonFirst insights into Ukraine's "Victory Plan" are scheduled to be disclosed in the coming days, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev said on ZDF. The plan includes military, diplomatic, and economic actions to force Russia to the negotiating table. It also tackles sanctions against Russia.

19:51 Ukraine Defends Against Russian Onslaught with 30 TanksUkrainian special forces claim to have fended off a large-scale Russian assault near Kurachove in eastern Ukraine. A Russian convoy consisting of approximately 25 armored combat vehicles and 5 tanks was identified by aerial reconnaissance as advancing, according to the airborne command's Facebook post. The Russian force buildup was subsequently destroyed by Ukrainian artillery and suicide drones, leading to the presumed annihilation of 7 armored combat vehicles and 2 tanks. These assertions remain unverified at present.

19:12 Albanian PM Rama: "Putin's Attack on Ukraine Aids EU Accession Preparation"Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama expresses optimism that the Western Balkans summit at the Chancellery will result in the conclusion of the regional free trade agreement CEFTA, and aims to render Albania EU-ready by 2030. "Tomorrow will be crucial for ... concluding the CEFTA mechanism," Rama said in a Reuters TV interview before the Western Balkans conference at the Chancellery. On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock declared a breakthrough in negotiations on the Central European trade agreement, considered a prerequisite for EU membership. Rama lauds the 2014-launched Berlin Process, which has bolstered cooperation between the 6 Western Balkans countries and brought them closer to the EU. In an ironic twist, Rama maintains, Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has contributed positively as well, as it has prompted the EU to recognize the strategic importance of the Western Balkans. Since Russia's aggression, there has reportedly been a "significant acceleration" in EU talks with Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. Rama's administration aims to make Albania prepared for admission by 2030, after which the EU will make the final decision on membership.

18:47 Russians Lay Siege to Nikopol with Suicide DronesRussian troops attacked the Ukrainian city of Nikopol five times during the day, employing suicide drones, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military authority of Dnipropetrovsk, on Telegram. Two vehicles sustained damage, but no casualties were reported. Experts are assessing the extent of the damage. The previous day, there were 20 assaults on Nikopol, as per the news agency "Ukrinform".

18:17 Ukraine Reports 80 Skirmishes Along FrontlinesSince the day's commencement, 80 skirmishes have transpired along the frontlines, as indicated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine's General Staff. Seventeen of these altercations remain ongoing in seven sectors of the frontline. Settlements in the Sumy region bordering Russia were bombarded by artillery fire from Russian territory. The Russian military also carried out air strikes on the settlements of Sosnivka, Myshutine, Hlukhiv, Obody, and Bila Berizka, deploying 13 guided missiles.

17:51 Execution of Ukrainian POWs: Sybiha Calls for International Arrest Warrants Against "Russian Murderers and Torturers"Following allegations of the summary execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers, Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha has appealed to the international community for aid. He appeals for the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for the "Russian murderers and torturers," he writes on X. Concurrently, he demands access for international observers and medical personnel to prisoner camps. "Executions are increasingly common, with 95% of POWs reportedly subjected to torture, according to UN figures," he laments. The background is reports of the execution of nine Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered after exhausting their ammunition in engagements in the Russian region of Kursk. They are said to have been executed on the spot, according to Ukrainian media reports. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv has since initiated an investigation, as reported by the "Ukrainska Prawda" (see entry 15:39).

17:27 Iran Delivers Ballistic Missiles to Russia: EU Foreign Ministers to Debate New SanctionsEU foreign ministers are slated to deliberate on new sanctions against Iran at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. The EU and its allies accuse Tehran of delivering ballistic missiles to Russia. Another subject on the agenda is the situation in Ukraine, with a video conference planned with the new Ukrainian chief diplomat Andrij Sybiha. The EU recently authorized another aid allocation of 35 billion euros for Kyiv.

17:10 NATO Secretary-General Rutte Sets Sail for Germany to Meet with PistoriusNew NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is venturing to Germany for a meeting with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. As per NATO, Rutte is scheduled to visit the newly established NATO aid hub for Ukraine in Wiesbaden on Monday with Pistorius. The establishment of this aid center was announced by Rutte's predecessor, Jens Stoltenberg, at the NATO summit in July. Rutte took office as NATO Secretary-General in early October. Prior to his visit to Wiesbaden, he intends to pay a call on the headquarters of the Allied Command Operations (ACO) in the Belgian city of Mons, according to NATO.

16:45 Russia Claims to Hit Ukrainian Troops with Guided Bombs in Kursk RegionMoscow asserts to have targeted a Ukrainian troop concentration near Russia's western boundary with the Kursk area using guided missiles. The strike supposedly targeted "a strong point and a Ukrainian force concentration," the defense ministry declared, without providing specifics regarding the consequences. The Russian declarations remain unverified at this juncture. There has yet to be a response from the Ukrainian side.

The German Defense Ministry is under scrutiny for allegations that its soldiers might have participated in a competition where Russian military personnel were also present. This information comes from "Bild" newspaper, which cites the international military sports federation CISM (Conseil International du Sport Militaire). According to the report, archery competitions organized by CISM took place in Bangladesh at the end of February 2024. A photograph from "Bild" shows Russian soldiers standing next to the head of the German delegation, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Lützkendorf. Lithuania has expressed strong disapproval of Germany's Defense Ministry for this, as they have been boycotting competitions with Russian participation since 2022. Lithuania's Defense Ministry believes that Russia aims to achieve international recognition by participating in the competition despite ongoing sanctions. Germany's Defense Ministry responded quickly upon learning about the photographs and discussed the matter with its leadership. They informed the newspaper that soldiers from the German armed forces participating in the CISM competition were made aware that such photos are unacceptable.

15:39 Ukraine Levels Allegations of War Crimes against Russia

Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinez has urged an investigation into claims that Russian soldiers have executed Ukrainian prisoners of war. Lubinez made these accusations in letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, stating this as another atrocity committed by the Russians on Telegram. According to Ukrainian website "DeepState," which is associated with Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Russian troops executed nine Ukrainian drone operators and contractors who had already surrendered on Thursday in the Russian region of Kursk. No immediate response was received from the Russian side.

15:13 British Intelligence: Russia Fears Military Exercises in Black Sea

The British Ministry of Defense suggests that Russia may have exaggerated the number of ships participating in its strategic military exercise OKEAN-24 in September, as the exercise was primarily intended to showcase the fleet's capabilities in the ongoing conflict. British intelligence reports that Russia was apprehensive about conducting exercises in the Black Sea, citing intelligence data. It was Russia's first naval exercise since 2022. Annually, Russia held exercises involving all its forces, but the last two were likely canceled due to the Ukraine conflict, according to the statement. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Russia has lost 28 warships and a submarine since the start of its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders are reportedly diminishing Russia's fleet in the Black and Azov seas with homemade marine drones and firearms. Notably, the Ukrainian military successfully sank the guided missile cruiser "Moskva," the flagship of the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet, in April 2022.

14:38 Report: Russia Leverages Disabled Children's Labor for War Efforts

A joint operation between Ukrainian defense forces and Russian partisan groups allegedly uncovered a disturbing practice. Russia is reportedly exploiting intellectually disabled children to manufacture weapons for its attack on Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform," citing the platform "Resolute Square." A Telegram channel of a Russian volunteer group appears to have shared shocking videos showing intellectually disabled children and adults being used for free to manufacture parts for the Kremlin's war machine. Further investigations suggest a connection between the organization "Craftsmen" utilizing these exploited workers, the non-governmental organization "Boomerang for Good" providing these workers to Craftsmen, and the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

14:24 Putin Open to Dialogue with Scholz, According to Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. Responding to a statement by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who claimed Putin was reluctant to engage in telephone conversations with Scholz, Peskov affirmed their openness to contact. However, no proposal from the German side for a phone call has been made.

13:58 Natalia Lelyukh: Ukrainian Sexual Violence victims Experience Two Waves of Abuse

Gynecologist Natalia Lelyukh assists Ukrainian women who have suffered sexual violence at the hands of Russians in occupied areas. In her observations, she identifies this as a display of power rather than sexuality. Women in the affected regions range in age from five to 74. Lelyukh explained to "New Voice of Ukraine" that sexual violence usually occurs in two phases in the occupied territories. The first wave transpires during the territorial conquest when the invaders aim to demonstrate their dominance. Many survivors emerge from the initial attacks, according to the doctor. The second wave occurs as Russian troops withdraw from previously occupied territories, resulting in a traumatic and brutal end for the women. "It's astounding that so many people are capable of this, not just an isolated madman, but numerous individuals," she stated.

13:31 Biden Won't Hold Ramstein Meeting During Germany Visit, Reports Reveal

Reuters sources revealed that U.S. President Joe Biden will reschedule his postponed Germany visit for next Friday as a scaled-down working visit. The originally planned Ramstein meeting of western leaders to support Ukraine will not be rescheduled due to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's upcoming Europe tour.

12:49 Russia allegedly captures another village close to Pokrovsk

Russian military forces claim to have seized control of another village in eastern Ukraine. Moscow's defense ministry announces that troops have taken over the village of Mychailiwka. Mychailiwka is situated along a highway south-east of Pokrovsk town in the Donetsk region, which is a crucial logistics hub for Ukraine. Pokrovsk has been under intense Russian attacks for months, but Ukrainian forces have managed to defend it until now.

12:20 Zelensky pleads for swift military aid - 900 aerial bombs countedUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeals for immediate assistance in the fight against Russian aggression. Following his visits to Germany and other EU countries, he writes on "X" that "time should not be wasted – a clear message is necessary." Zelensky believes that Ukraine's partners are capable of supplying the necessary air defense systems, enhancing long-range capabilities, and expediting the delivery of defense aid to Ukrainian troops. A week ago, Russian forces dropped around 900 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine.

11:58 Iran criticizes EU's planned sanctions over missile supply to RussiaIran condemns EU's planned sanctions against the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia, claiming that "Iran is not giving ballistic missiles to Russia." Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said this to the Insa news agency. According to Araghchi, the EU's planned sanctions are baseless and a pretext for exerting more pressure on Iran. EU is supposed to impose new sanctions the next day, including against companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and the supply of arms to Russia.

11:47 Ukraine alleges Russian POW executions in Kursk regionUkraine's human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has appealed to the UN over the possible execution of nine Ukrainian POWs by Russians in the Kursk region. He stated on Telegram that there are reports of Ukrainian POW executions by Russian forces in the Kursk region. Such actions violate the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit violence, intimidation, insults, and public curiosity towards prisoners of war. They must be treated humanely and released after the conflict ends.

10:52 Documentary about Russian sexual violence in Ukraine wins awardThe documentary "He came back," which exposes sexual crimes committed by Russian forces in the Kyiv and Kherson regions in 2022, has received a Czech film award in Prague. The film features survivors' testimonies and their efforts to identify and prosecute their attackers and commanding officers. In one case, the film crew reconstructed a crime scene in the occupied Donetsk region. The doc reveals 292 cases of Russian soldiers committing sexual violence, which experts believe is just a small part of the whole scale.

10:22 Zelensky intends to publicly present victory planUkrainian President Zelensky plans to present his "victory plan" to the public in the near future, according to one of his advisors, Mykhailo Podolyak. The plan involves military and diplomatic components, including inviting Ukraine to join NATO. The details of the plan have not been disclosed yet. The aim of the plan is to improve Ukraine's negotiating position and put pressure on Russia to reach a just peace, Kyiv stated.

09:37 Russia reportedly benefits from illegal Starlink terminalsRussian forces have become more lethal and agile due to the use of illegal Starlink terminals. They can enhance attack coordination, fly more drone missions, and bombard Ukrainian troops with precise artillery fire because of this technology. The "Washington Post" reports this, citing six Ukrainian soldiers from different units in Donetsk. The terminals enable commanders to monitor the battlefield in real-time and establish secure communication between soldiers. While it's illegal to sell these terminals to Moscow, along with many other US electronic devices, reports suggest that a black market for Starlink has emerged, allowing the terminals to reach Russian forces at the front.

09:16 Poland confirms the opening of US missile basePoland's government has announced that a US air defense missile base will soon be operational in the north of the country. The "Ukrainska Pravda" reports that the base near Puck on the Baltic coast will be operational in the coming weeks. According to Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland is also in talks with the US to ensure that the missile defense systems can intercept not only Iranian missiles "aiming for the US" but also Russian missiles targeting Poland.

08:51 Ukraine reports overnight Russian attacks with 68 dronesRussia launched attacks on Ukraine overnight with 68 drones and four missiles, according to Ukrainian reports. Two ballistic missiles of the Iskander type hit the Poltava and Odessa regions, the Ukrainian air force notified on Telegram. Two guided missiles were fired at the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Ukraine's air defense units downed 31 drones, and 36 drones were likely intercepted by electronic warfare. One drone was still in the air in the morning.

08:17 Ukraine: Enemy reportedly lost 1300 troops yesterdayThe Ukrainian army's general staff reported 1300 enemy casualties within the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of casualties since the beginning of the war in February 2022 to nearly 669,000. Additionally, nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems were destroyed. Forty-five Russian drones were also shot down, according to the general staff.

07:48 Russia: 13 enemy drones knocked outRussia alleges to have taken down 13 enemy drones throughout the night across three border areas. Russia's air defense system reportedly brought down six drones over the Russian territories of Belgorod and Kursk, and one drone over the Bryansk region, as announced by the Kremlin's defense ministry via Telegram.

07:16 Undercover report suggests Ukrainian advance in DonetskUndercover military analysts, DeepState, claim that Ukrainian forces managed to make headway in the Donetsk Oblast during the night. Near Nowohrodiwka, Ukrainian forces reportedly took back their lost ground from the Russians. Concurrently, DeepState also indicates victories for the Russians, with their troops pushing forward near Vesela.

06:30 Lithuania to Select New Parliamentary Leaders - All Sides Back Ukraine SupportLithuanians are heading to the polls today to elect a new parliament. Preliminary polls suggest a shift in power, with the Social Democrats looking to take over from the ruling conservative Homeland Union as the most influential party. Additionally, the "Morning Star of Nemunas" could become Lithuania's first populist party to secure a parliamentary seat in the relatively small nation of approximately 2.8 million inhabitants. Regardless of which party emerges victorious, they all emphasize the importance of continuing to support Ukraine and bolstering defenses against Russia.

04:39 Study on Casualty Demographics: Russia Deploying Older Soldiers to the ConflictThe Russian military personnel being deployed to Ukraine are reportedly getting older, according to an investigation by the Russian opposition media project Mediazona and BBC Russia. The numbers are based on data collected from nearly 73,000 soldiers who have died since Russia invaded its neighbor, including observations from social and local media. During the early stages of the conflict, most fatalities occurred among those aged 21 to 23. However, with partial mobilization, the use of prisoners, and the recruitment of volunteers, the median age of soldiers has steadily increased, with a significant number of volunteers being aged 48 to 50, according to Mediazona.

01:05 Zelenskyy Pushes for Expanded Ukrainian Arms Manufacturing with Western PartnersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocates for a substantial increase in Ukraine's arms production with Western investment. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy states, "Our manufacturing capabilities allow us to produce exponentially more drones, shells, and military equipment than our country's financial resources permit." The West is well-positioned to provide financial backing, as many allies are currently unable to adequately support Ukraine due to their own weapon shortages. During his Paris visit, discussion took place on creating a new Ukrainian-French arrangement, which will now be further developed through consultations between defense ministers.

23:31 Zelenskyy Assures Ukrainian Forces Remain in Kursk RegionAccording to President Zelenskyy, Ukrainian forces continue to hold their positions in the Russian border region of Kursk. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy asserts, "As for the Kursk operation, Russia has attempted to regain ground, but we are successfully maintaining our designated positions." The day prior, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that their forces had reclaimed two villages in Kursk. In August, around a thousand Ukrainian troops infiltrated Kursk as part of one of the most significant attacks recorded on Russian territory during the conflict, which began in February 2022. The Ukrainian forces made their way into Russian territory with tanks and armored vehicles, crossing the border.

