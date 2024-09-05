At 3:13, Russian military forces indiscriminately shell a residential district in Kostantynivka

02:22 Ukrainians may experience prolonged power outages of 12 hours or more during winter

Ukrainians might encounter power outages lasting a minimum of 12 hours each day during fall and winter, as suggested by the Ukrainian Institute for Energy Strategies' forecast. In a grim scenario, these outages could stretch up to 20 hours. The reasonable prediction assumes a steady operation of eight to nine nuclear power plant units and a winter devoid of severe frost. To achieve this, roughly half of the 6 gigawatts of impaired capacity must be restored. If Russia persists in attacking Ukraine's energy sector, the institute warns that outages may extend up to 20 hours, forcing people to endure without heat and electricity in the most adverse situation.

00:29 Switzerland prolongs protection for Ukrainian refugees

Switzerland has prolonged its protective status for Ukrainian refugees until at least March 4, 2026. This decision emerges from the anticipation that Ukraine's situation may not ameliorate in the near future. In March 2022, Switzerland granted Ukrainian refugees temporary "S" protection, which grants a limited form of protection to individuals facing a serious, widespread danger.

23:03 Three casualties reported in Ukrainian attacks on Russian border region

Three individuals have passed away in Ukrainian attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod, as stated by Russian reports. Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov declared that the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was subjected to repeated shelling by Ukrainian forces, resulting in three civilian casualties and two injuries. The Belgorod border region often becomes a target of Ukrainian air and drone assaults.

22:09 Ukrainian MP blames Russia for targeted school attacks

Ukrainian parliamentarian Roman Hryshchuk has accused Russia of intensifying attacks on educational institutions in Ukraine at the start of the new school year. "This is a calculated effort to terrify Ukrainians," Hryshchuk told the "Kyiv Independent." According to the news platform, at least 12 educational facilities—among them a military institute, an aviation institute, a university, and schools spread across Ukraine—have sustained damage from Russian attacks over a span of three days. Tens of individuals have been killed or wounded.

21:36 ISW believes Putin remains hopeful of subjugating Ukraine

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) conjecture that Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to harbor ambitions of subjugating Ukraine. Even Ukrainian advances into Russian territory in the Kursk region have failed to alter this notion, asserts ISW. Although the offensive seems to be impacting the Russian military on an operational level, it might not have yet prompted Putin to reconsider his strategy. ISW surmises that Putin continues to believe that Russia can attain its objectives by engaging in a grueling war and outlasting Western support. As a result, Putin is not inclined towards negotiations that do not culminate in Ukrainian and Western surrender to his demands.

21:03 EU prospective candidate Serbia pledges loyalty to Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin on the sidelines of an economic forum in Vladivostok. According to Russian television, Putin stated that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has additionally been invited to the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. Vulin reaffirmed that Serbia is both a "Russian ally" and a strategic ally. Despite immense pressure, Serbia, under the leadership of Vucic, will "never align with NATO, never impose sanctions on Russia, and never permit" hostile actions against Russia from its territory. Serbia maintains amicable relations with Russia, even in its capacity as an EU candidate.

20:29 Thousands flee from Pokrovsk

Numerous people are evacuating the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, located about 10 kilometers from the front line. Over 20,000 people have vacated the city within a month, as disclosed by the governor of the Donetsk region, Vadym Fillaschkin, to Interfax Ukraine during a TV show. Approximately 26,000 people remain in Pokrovsk, including over 1,000 children. Before the conflict, the industrial and mining city was home to almost 65,000 residents. Pokrovsk serves as a significant logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian troops have been retreating from a Russian advance in the region for several months. Recently, pro-Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian troops had advanced into the towns of Selydove and Ukrainsk and fought there.

19:55 US imputes Russia of interfering with presidential election

The US accuses Russia of attempting to manipulate the November presidential election with targeted disinformation. Through its state media, the Kremlin has reportedly led unsuspecting influencers in the US to adopt its propaganda, asserts Attorney General Merrick Garland. Therefore, sanctions have been imposed, criminal charges have been filed, and the seizure of internet domains has been ordered. According to the US Department of the Treasury, these penalties affect ten individuals and two organizations, which include representatives of the Russian state broadcaster RT, hackers, and a non-governmental organization associated with the Kremlin. They are being charged with utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) for disinformation campaigns targeted "against the US election campaign." Find further information here.

You can review previous occurrences here.

The European Union could offer humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the winter, considering the potential prolonged power outages. In light of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, the European Union might provide generators, heaters, and other essential resources to mitigate the impact on Ukrainian civilians.

Read also: