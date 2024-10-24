At 23:57, the Finnish President views North Korean aid as a sign of Russian desperation

Finnish President Alexander Stubb views North Korea's assistance to Russia during the Ukraine conflict as a sign of Moscow's vulnerability. "I believe we're witnessing Russia's desperation," Stubb comments. If you asked anyone globally if they desired North Korean soldiers on their side, the answer likely would be 'No' everywhere. "Therefore, we observe a desperate act from Russia, which lacks numerous allies worldwide," Stubb adds. The country requires Iranian weapons and North Korean troops. "How much worse can it get?" Stubb queries. Yet, he warns of a potential escalation of the situation.

23:08 Ukrainian Red Cross: Office Damaged by Russian AttackAn Ukrainian Red Cross office in the eastern region of Donetsk has suffered damage in a Russian assault, according to the aid organization. The Russian attack targeted the town of Kurachove, where the Ukrainian Red Cross reports the incident. Additionally, a cultural center housing the office came under attack. Unfortunately, no casualties were reported. However, the office's equipment and supplies were destroyed.

22:12 Washington: 3000 North Korean Soldiers in Training in Eastern RussiaWashington is reinforcing its assertions regarding North Korean soldiers reportedly in Russia: As per John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, the U.S. suspects North Korea has stationed at least 3000 soldiers in eastern Russia between early and mid-October. They allegedly arrived via boat and are currently undergoing training at various Russian military facilities in the east. Kirby stresses it is unclear if these soldiers will participate in combat operations with the Russian military, but it's highly probable.

21:51 Online Propaganda: Latvia Blocks Russian PortalsLatvia is restricting access to 17 Russian websites due to their dissemination of propaganda. The Latvian news portal delfi.lv reports this. According to the Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP), it has barred access to these 17 Russian online resources that propagate Kremlin beliefs or disseminate other forms of Russian propaganda. The regulatory body made this decision following a request for review.

21:24 Biden on $50 Billion Loan: "Tyrants Will Be Held Accountable for Damages"The availability of a $50 billion loan for Ukraine, backed by seized Russian assets, sends a message to Moscow, according to U.S. President Joe Biden: "Tyrants will be held accountable for the damages they inflict." U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen concurs, stating that this approach will force Russia to bear the costs of its unlawful war in the future, sparing the taxpayers in the U.S. and Europe. The G7 nations and the EU are involved in the loan.

20:53 Zelensky's Surprising T-shirt Referencing TrumpUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears in his nightly address wearing a T-shirt with the message "Make Russia Small Again." This is a homage to former U.S. President Donald Trump's popular campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again." However, Zelensky makes no mention of the T-shirt in his address, leaving its meaning ambiguous. He thanks the U.S. and the entire G7 alliance for securing a $50 billion loan for Ukraine, with the U.S. contributing $20 billion. The loan is financed by future interest payments from confiscated Russian assets.

20:21 Ukrainians Appeal to North Koreans: "Surrender! Ukraine Will Provide for You"The Ukrainian appeal for Russian and Belarusian soldiers to surrender now extends to North Korean soldiers: "Surrender! Ukraine will provide for you, feed you, and keep you warm!" reads a message from the state project "I Want to Live." Posted across social media in Korean and Russian, it encourages North Korean soldiers sent to support Russia's regime to avoid unnecessary casualties and instead seek refuge in Ukraine. The message notes that Ukrainian prisoner-of-war camps welcome soldiers of any nationality, religious affiliation, or ideological leaning. In closing, the appeal urges North Korean soldiers to "avoid dying pointlessly in a foreign land and save yourselves."

19:50 International Law Expert Explains North Korea's Role in the WarFor North Korea to be considered a war participant by deploying its troops in support of Russia, two criteria must be met, according to international law expert Claus Kress: first, the soldiers must function under North Korean command, and second, they must participate directly in hostilities against Ukraine, such as by firing weapons themselves, says the University of Cologne International Law professor. Even if North Koreans assist Russian soldiers before deployment, such as by handing weapons to prepared fighters, they can be considered directly engaged in combat operations under international law. Whether they engage in combat on Russian or Ukrainian territory is immaterial.

19:14 Xi Suggests Three Solutions for PeaceAt the BRICS meeting in Kazan, China and India advocate for peace in Ukraine without singling out any specific country as the issue. Chinese President Xi Jinping outlines three fundamental solutions to "promptly calm the situation" in Ukraine: neither side should broaden the conflict, intensify struggles, nor instigate provocations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously expressed support for swiftly reestablishing peace and tranquility. Russian President Vladimir Putin positively regards mediation propositions, states Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov. Meanwhile, the EU encourages leaders to apply pressure during the Kazan summit to persuade Putin to conclude the war.

18:45 Belarus Prepares to Amplify Partnership with RussiaThroughout a speech, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin highlights the significance of intensifying military cooperation between Belarus and Russia to preserve their sovereignty. Joint operations plans are underway for future exercises, slated for next year, between the two countries' military leaders. Belarus was previously utilized as a base by Russian forces at the onset of the substantial attack against Ukraine. Additionally, Belarus has deployed troops along its border with Ukraine.

18:27 Xi Views BRICS Alliance as "Protector of Collective Security"Addressing the BRICS nations gathering in Kazan, Chinese President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping advocates for de-escalation in Ukraine. Xi suggests that the BRICS alliance, comprising Russia, Brazil, India, and South Africa, should serve as the "guardian of collective security." He emphasizes the importance of promptly de-escalating the situation in Ukraine and discouraging the expansion of the battlefield. Despite not openly condemning Russia's actions, China faces reproach for providing vital goods to Russia's defense sector.

18:07 Dobrindt Favors Lower Benefits for Ukrainian RefugeesCSU parliamentary group leader Alexander Dobrindt proposes ending Ukrainian refugees' eligibility for citizen's income. Dobrindt advocates for a new assistance system for Ukrainian refugees that is substantially less than the citizen's income. He asserts that those who refuse job opportunities deserve substantial benefit reductions. Dobrindt supports a proposition from Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who suggested not granting citizen's income to Ukrainian refugees but instead offering them a distinct legal status.

17:41 Guterres' Kazan Visit Sparks Irritation from Baltic StatesEstonia and Lithuania criticize UN Secretary-General António Guterres' attendance at the BRICS summit of emerging economies in Kazan. Participation in the Russia-hosted event allegedly affords "Putin's regime a resounding propaganda victory" according to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. Tsahkna further contends that there should be no return to normalcy with an aggressor who is waging a violent war in Ukraine and blatantly violates the UN Charter. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis expresses disapproval of Guterres' forthcoming visit on social media.

17:25 Belarus Announces Elections, Tichanovskaya Denounces ShamBelarus has scheduled presidential elections for January 26, four and a half years after allegations of election fraud and violent crackdowns on mass protests. The vote has been approved by parliament, with incumbent Alexander Lukashenko planning to run for a seventh term. Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya denounces the election as a "fraudulent election devoid of an authentic electoral process," taking place in an atmosphere of repression. She urges Belarusians and the international community to reject this charade. Lukashenko, a Putin ally and supporter of Russia's conflict in Ukraine, retains close ties with Russia politically and economically.

17:08 Russia Declines to Address North Korean Soldiers' PresenceThe Kremlin declines to comment on allegations of North Korean soldiers being transported to Russia for potential deployment in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Maria Zakharova demands that questions concerning North Korean soldiers' whereabouts be directed to Pyongyang itself, while describing the matter as an exaggerated media story. South Korea, Ukraine, and the U.S. allege that Russia is deploying North Korean soldiers to its territory for training, with the intention of sending them to Ukraine.

16:42 Putin Recognizes BRICS as Economic PowerhouseAt the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin showcases Russia's role as a leader of an international coalition, incorporating China and India - the two most populous nations in the world. Putin points out that these three countries generate 36.7% of the global GDP on a purchasing power parity basis, a share that is increasing while the Western economy is faltering, and forecasts the BRICS countries to grow by 3.8% in 2024/25. Putin aims to turn the BRICS into a counterbalance to the West, encompassing not just economic and financial aspects but also security policy. He indicates that over 30 countries seek inclusion in the alliance.

16:15 Scholz Tones Down Lindner's Concept of Citizen's Income SavingsGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz echoes Finance Minister Christian Lindner's viewpoint on streamlining social assistance for Ukrainian refugees but does not go as far as Lindner's suggestions. Scholz advocates for a more targeted approach, where Ukrainian refugees can obtain employment more swiftly and securely. Scholz asserts that improving the employment situation for refugees should first be prioritized before contemplating changes to social assistance programs.

The German Chancellery is taking a measured approach to cost-saving strategies proposed by Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who aims to save millions on housing expenses for individuals receiving citizens' income and Ukrainian refugees. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has acknowledged Lindner's declaration, as mentioned by Scholz's spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit. He further clarified that at this moment, there aren't any comprehensive government plans relating to this matter. Lindner suggested that social benefits could be realigned and citizens' income would be withdrawn for Ukrainian refugees, who should instead solely receive asylum-seeker benefits and labor market tools. Moreover, he proposed a distinct legal status for Ukrainian refugees and a fixed housing allowance for those on citizens' income, instead of refunding the actual expenses.

15:51 USA: Thousands of North Korean Soldiers in RussiaAccording to U.S. government announcements, current estimates indicate "thousands" of North Korean soldiers are in Russia, participating in training activities. The precise objective or involvement in potential combat in Ukraine remains unknown to the U.S. government. Read more here.

15:41 G7 Group Agrees on $50 Billion LoanThe Group of Seven major developed nations has agreed upon a $50 billion loan package for Ukraine, backed by interest payments on frozen Russian assets, as per U.S. government statements. The partners have finalized the terms, confirms a U.S. government representative. As per the arrangement, $20 billion will come from the U.S., with the remaining $30 billion contributed by the European Union, Britain, Canada, and Japan. Read more here.

15:26 Ukraine to Initially Receive Three Mirage Fighter JetsFrance will provide Ukraine with its first Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets in the first quarter of 2025, reports "La Tribune": "France will deliver three Mirage 2000-5s to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025. This number has not yet been formally acknowledged by the Élysée Palace or the Ministry of Defense," the newspaper states. The Mirage 2000 is a fourth-generation multi-role combat aircraft developed by Dassault Aviation in the 1970s. The creation of the Mirage 2000-5 version began in the 1990s. Read more here.

14:57 NATO: Has "Evidence" of North Korean Soldiers Sent to RussiaNATO claims to possess proof that North Korea has dispatched its troops to Russia, as stated by NATO itself. Allied countries have verified the presence of North Korean troops, explains NATO spokeswoman Farah Dakhlallah. "Should these troops be deployed for combat in Ukraine, this would signify a significant intensification of North Korea's support for Russia's unlawful conflict," she underscores. Previously, the USA had already declared that they have confirmed intelligence indicating that North Korean troops are stationed in Russia. "Should they aim to participate in the conflict on behalf of Russia, this would represent a highly concerning predicament," emphasized U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. This situation would not only pose threats in Europe but also have profound implications for the Indo-Pacific. As per declarations by the South Korean intelligence agency, North Korea has supposedly sent a total of 3,000 soldiers to Russia. These soldiers are supposedly stationed in military installations, where they are allegedly being prepared for potential deployment against Ukraine.

14:32 Ukrainians Report Deaths and Injuries in Donetsk RegionRussian attacks on the Donetsk region on October 22 resulted in the death of three civilians, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk region's military administration, as posted on Telegram. "Three residents of the Donetsk region were killed by the Russians on October 22: two in Oleksandro-Kalynove and one in Riznykivka. Seven additional individuals were injured throughout the oblast throughout the day." Properties, vehicles, and a gas pipeline also sustained damage. Since the beginning of the invasion, Russian attacks in the Donetsk region are reported to have claimed 2,831 civilian lives and injured 6,329.

13:58 Peace for Ukraine: EU voices disappointment towards BRICS nationsRussia endorses the peace initiative proposed by China and Brazil, which was discussed in bilateral talks during the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, as per Interfax. A spokesperson for the Russian Presidential Administration provides this information. China and Brazil, like host Russia, are founding members of the BRICS group. The peace initiative calls for the avoidance of conflict expansion and a peace conference involving Ukraine and Russia, with all peace-related plans to be addressed. Notably, while China has repeatedly advocated for an end to the conflict in public, it has never criticized Russia or held it responsible for the invasion. Prior to the BRICS summit, the EU urged its participants to push President Putin to conclude the Ukraine war. "We hope that all summit participants - more than 20 heads of state and government - will address Putin appropriately," says an EU spokesperson.

13:26 Thwarted Terror Attack in Kyiv - Two Spies Apprehended The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police thwarted a potential terrorist act orchestrated by Russian military intelligence (GRU), as announced by the SBU via its Telegram channel. During an operation, two Russian operatives were taken into custody. They were planning to detonate a homemade explosive device at a heavily populated location in Kyiv, intending to provoke widespread fear among the community and result in numerous casualties. The SBU's counterintelligence division claimed that the Russians recruited a 20-year-old individual from Zaporizhzhia using Telegram channels as a means to make easy money. After recruitment, she was provided with instructions on constructing an explosive device from found materials. She then enlisted her 26-year-old associate for assistance.

13:00 U.S.Has Evidence - Over 300 North Koreans Already in Russia As reported by South Korea's intelligence agency, North Korea dispatched around 300 special forces personnel for training to Russia's Far East over the past few weeks, according to the Wall Street Journal. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed this information, although the purpose of their visit remains undisclosed. Austin remarked, "We'll find out what's happening there soon enough." Over 1,500 North Korean special forces have allegedly been transported to Russia by Russian naval ships this month. North Korea is reportedly planning to send 12,000 soldiers to support Russia, based on intelligence gathered by South Korea's secret service. The deal, believed to have been struck during Putin's visit to North Korea in June, also involves the supply of artillery shells to Russia in exchange for food and fuel. Find out more here.

12:36 Russian Citizen Charged with Murdering Two Ukrainians in Munich - Hate Motives Alleged The Munich General Prosecutor's Office has indicted a 57-year-old Russian national for the slaying of two Ukrainian soldiers who were receiving medical treatment for war injuries at the Murnau accident clinic. The incident is believed to have effectively been triggered by a heated discussion about the circumstances in Ukraine. The prosecution asserted that the suspect, being an advocate for extreme Russian nationalism, actively supports Russia's aggressive military campaign against Ukraine. The incident is reported to have caused the defendant to feel offended in his pride.

12:13 Kyiv's Artillery Supply on Schedule - Fiala Promises 500,000 Shells by Year's End The Czech initiative to provide artillery ammunition to Ukraine is progressing as planned, according to Prague reports. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has announced that the goal of delivering 500,000 shells to Kyiv by the end of the year will be achieved, reporting this information through CTK news agency. Germany is among the major financiers of the project, alongside Denmark and the Netherlands. Fiala anticipates a continuous flow of deliveries throughout the following year, providing no specific timetable. Since the EU and NATO countries have pledged approximately 1.6 billion euros to procure approximately 800,000 rounds of ammunition in third parties, other countries are contributing various in-kind services, such as logistical support. The sources of the military material are being meticulously concealed.

11:41 West's Position Compromised - Weber Warns of BRICS Summit Risks According to security expert Joachim Weber, tensions are escalating at the BRICS summit in Kazan, as conflicting viewpoints emerge. In an interview with ntv, he discusses the potential implications for the West and explains why he believes the criticism of Guterres' involvement in the UN is unwarranted.

11:18 Bazhaev Retains Control of Italian Luxury Resort Despite EU Sanctions Over two months since the implementation of EU sanctions, Russian billionaire Musa Bazhaev continues to be the proprietor of a luxury resort in Sardinia, according to the Financial Times. The report raises questions regarding why Italian authorities did not seize the assets within a few weeks of Bazhaev being added to the EU sanctions list on April 8, 2022. Bazhaev has been the owner of the renowned Forte Village resort in Sardinia since at least 2014. The report also uncovered a false entry in the Cypriot company registry, stating that Retivia Investments, the company responsible for the resort and other assets worth over 700 million euros, was sold to a close relative of Bazhaev on February 25, 2022, just one day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Read more here.

10:55 North Korean Soldiers in Russia - Foreign Ministry Confronts North Korea's Ambassador The Foreign Ministry has summoned North Korea's envoy in Germany in response to the potential deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia's side in the conflict. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry suggested that such a move would be a breach of international law. South Korean intelligence sources estimate that there are currently 3,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia, with the expectation of an increase to 10,000 by December.

10:38 Russia squandering military resources - Over 3,000 Tanks Misplaced En Route to PokrovskRussia's military prowess, often derided by Western analysts as "human cannon fodder", isn't just squandering its soldiers, but also its military equipment. Since the initiation of the conflict, Russia has lost approximately 3,500 tanks, according to the Oryx portal's records. This list includes around 5,500 armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, amongst other military hardware. This is a significant loss even for Russia, and the number doesn't seem to be decreasing, despite Russia's recent offensive gains. In its current assault towards Pokrovsk, Russia has lost 545 tanks and over 1,000 infantry fighting vehicles in a single year. Pokrovsk, a former city of 50,000 residents, is not particularly large but is strategically located and serves as an important transportation hub. Regardless, the material expenditure is immense, and Russia's increased production of new tanks can't keep pace. The maintenance of tanks and armored vehicles from depots also has its limits. This is apparent in the deployment of numerous tank models from the 1950s and 1960s on the Russian frontlines.

10:16 U.K. and Germany Team Up - Rheinmetall on Course to Construct New Artillery Factory in BritainArms manufacturer Rheinmetall is set to construct a new artillery factory in Britain, as part of a strengthened defense partnership between the UK and Germany. The two countries have agreed to collaborate on various defense projects across all domains - air, land, sea, space, and cyber, as per the announcement made by the UK's Ministry of Defense. The construction site has yet to be determined. The first batch of guns is estimated to be produced in 2027. These guns will be supplied to the British military and exported to allies, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the Ministry of Defense. In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the 32 NATO countries seek to increase their military capabilities and collaborate more closely.

09:44 North Korean Involvement Unconfirmed - Kyrylo Budanov Predicts Arrival of North Korean Troops in Kursk TodayNATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has yet to verify reports of North Korean troops participating in Russia's hostilities against Ukraine. "At the moment, I cannot confirm that," Rutte declared at a press conference. "However, South Korea will present updates to the North Atlantic Council next week regarding the situation," Rutte added. Previously, South Korea's national intelligence service alleged that North Korea was dispatching troops to aid Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. Ukraine's chief of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, asserted that the arrival of the first North Korean soldiers in the Russian region of Kursk is imminent.

09:12 Putin's Unfulfilled Promise - Guterres Attends BRICS Summit Despite TensionUnited Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has arrived in Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS summit, as per local authorities. The Kremlin announced that Guterres would also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit. Their last meeting took place only a few weeks after the onset of Russia's military campaign against Ukraine. At that time, Putin assured Guterres of a "positive" resolution to the negotiations with Ukraine. Since then, there have been no official negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, and their positions appear incompatible. Guterres will express his consistent views on the conflict in Ukraine and the conditions for a just peace, as well as uphold international law, during Kazan's summit, according to Guterres' deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq.

08:30 Baltic Command Resistance - Germany's Ambassador to Moscow Faces Kremlin AdviceReaction to Germany's decision to establish a Baltic Command in Rostock has drawn concern in the Kremlin. Invoking the Two-plus-Four Treaty, Germany's ambassador in Moscow is summoned. However, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff rebuffs the accusations and delivers scathing criticism in return. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz reports.

07:52 Public Approval for Putin - Russian Opinion Poll Shows Desire for Policy ChangeA Russian public opinion poll reveals that Russian President Vladimir Putin retains significant support among citizens, despite disagreement with some Kremlin policies, including the war in Ukraine. Russian opposition media, Meduza, and Current Time reported on the results of a poll conducted between September 10th and 17th by the independent Russian polling agency, Chronicles. The poll indicates that 78% of respondents approve of Putin's performance as Russia's president in general. Despite this, a majority of the population wants the government to prioritize issues that contradict Putin's actual policies, such as...

Addressing domestic social and economic issues (83%)

Negotiating a peace treaty with Ukraine that includes mutual concessions (61%)

Repairing relations with Western states (43%)

06:39 To and fro - Russians reclaim village once moreMilitary blog "DeepState," linked to Ukrainian military forces, reports that Russian soldiers have overtaken the village of Novosadove in the Donetsk region (close to the boundary with the Luhansk region). This village, inhabited only by a handful of houses, has remained empty since the initiation of Russian invasion in February 2022. Russian troops had earlier seized the town, yet Ukrainian troops managed to regain control in October 2022. Now, the Russians are back in control of the village once more.

06:02 Lindner advocates for special status for Ukrainian refugees to cut benefits costsGerman Finance Minister Christian Lindner suggests a new legal standing for Ukrainian refugees to minimize the cost of benefits and enhance employment among recipients. "We need to explore a distinct legal status for those fleeing Ukraine," he suggests to economic magazine "Wirtschaftswoche." His proposal encompasses blending benefits for asylum seekers with labor market tools of the basic security allowance. While asylum seekers would avoid undergoing an asylum process, they wouldn't automatically receive the basic security allowance, designed for a "socio-economic minimum existence with social participation even without work."

05:15 Modi offers mediation with Putin at BRICS meetingIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi again suggests mediating the Ukraine conflict between Putin and Russia at the BRICS group meeting in Russia's Kazan. "We endorse swift restoration of peace and stability," Modi states. So far, India has not been engaged in a mediatory role – unlike the newly joined United Arab Emirates, who have mediated in prisoner exchanges. According to Kremlin spokesman Peskov, the Ukraine was discussed at Putin's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, Peskov fails to elaborate on the specifics.

03:33 New bribery allegations in Ukrainian military serviceDuring corruption investigations in the Ukrainian military, investigators uncovered an estimated 416,000 euros in cash and jewels in the residence of the head of a health commission in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv. He is accused of aiding individuals who wanted to avoid military service by providing them untreatable health certificates, in exchange for bribes. Widespread bribe-taking serves as a means to avoid military service or secure an exit permit in Ukraine. Similar cases have recently been reported in the western Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi.

02:00 Ukraine anticipates arrival of first North Korean soldiers today in Kursk regionThe head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, expects the first North Korean troops to arrive at the front in Russia's Kursk region today. He informs military blog "The War Zone" that though the exact number of soldiers and equipment is unknown, their arrival is imminent. North Korea has denied allegations of joining the war on Russia's side.

00:06 Estonia calls for elevated NATO spending targetEstonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal requests NATO allies to commit to a higher defense spending target of at least 2.5% of their GDP. Addressing NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Tallinn, Michal stated that the current 2% target does not reflect present-day security concerns. He urged NATO countries to agree on 2.5% as a common objective, signaling their resolve both to adversaries and allies.

22:20 Demonstration against Russian nuclear firm collaboration in Lower SaxonyConcerns about a possible cooperation between a Russian nuclear energy company and a fuel rod factory in Lingen, Lower Saxony, have led to anti-nuclear activists calling for a protest. "We worry that Lingen will eventually transform into an outpost of the Russian nuclear industry," says Alexander Vent of the Lingen Alliance AgiEL (Anti-Nuclear Power Plant Initiative in Emsland region). French company Framatome, which owns the factory, plans to manufacture fuel rods for Soviet-designed nuclear power plants in Eastern Europe in conjunction with a Rosatom subsidiary. Vent raises concerns about espionage and sabotage attempts by Russian intelligence agencies, arguing that collaboration with the Russian state corporation would make the plant reliant on Russian goodwill in the long term.

21:55 NATO-Ukraine Command in Hesse nearing full operationThe establishment of the new NATO-Ukraine Command in Wiesbaden is progressing favorably, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. He expects it to be completed by the end of the year, he says, during a meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal in Tallinn. Many members have already allocated personnel for the new command, which was established at the NATO summit in Washington last summer. The NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine) command will coordinate weapons deliveries and training activities for the Ukrainian armed forces.

21:07 Lindner: EU to provide 18 billion euros to Ukraine loanFinance Minister Christian Lindner asserts that the EU plans to contribute around 18 billion euros to an international loan for Ukraine. "We are on the brink of supporting Ukraine financially this week," says FDP leader Linde during a visit to New York. He expressed gratitude that the USA is likely to contribute 20 billion dollars. "This marks the beginning of the EU's assistance in the amount of 18 billion euros." The loan, valued at 50 billion US dollars, was agreed upon by the seven major Western industrialized nations (G7) at a summit in June and is guaranteed by interest payments from frozen Russian assets. An agreement is expected by the end of the week.

20:49 Zelensky: More Pressure Needed on North Korea Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is advocating for strengthened international sanctions on North Korea's leadership, due to potential North Korean soldiers participating in combat alongside Russia. "If North Korea is capable of entering the European conflict, then the pressure on this regime is certainly not sufficient," Zelensky comments in a video message. "It's crystal clear that Pyongyang, just like Moscow, disregards human lives." He warns against further expansion of Russia's invasion. Rumors of Russia bolstering its troops with North Koreans have been circulating for days, and South Korea has also issued similar alerts based on intelligence data. Zelensky also mentions in Kiev that there are reports of two North Korean military units undergoing training - possibly even two brigades, each comprised of 6,000 soldiers.

20:12 Kremlin: Putin and Xi Discuss Ukraine and the West According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and their respective stances on the West at length during the BRICS summit. "Given that both sides are being targeted by the Western powers, there were plenty of topics to cover," says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Russian television. Moscow and Beijing share common views and strategies in international politics. Peskov describes the meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping as extensive, but provides few specific details. He reveals only that both leaders devoted "considerable time" to the Ukraine conflict, refraining from offering more insight.

19:39 South Korea to Inform NATO about North Korea's Support for Russia Representatives from South Korea will visit NATO headquarters in Brussels at the beginning of the upcoming week to share findings regarding North Korea's backing of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with NATO allies. As stated by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, the focus will be on whether North Korea is also deploying troops in Ukraine. Rutte explains this could represent a major escalation. Rutte clarified that he cannot confirm active participation of North Korean soldiers in combat at present, adding that they will receive updates from the South Koreans early in the week.

19:08 Waning Support for Ukraine Aid in Germany and Poland Support in Germany and Poland for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine has markedly diminished since the onset of Russia's invasion. This is evident in the latest German-Polish Barometer. Initially, 58% of Germans surveyed backed military aid for Ukraine, whereas 23% opposed it. However, currently, 49% support it, and 31% are against it. In Poland, 63% of respondents approved of Poland's military assistance to Kyiv, while 20% voiced opposition. Immediately following the start of the conflict in March 2022, 87% supported military aid, with only 5% objecting.

