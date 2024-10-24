At 23:57, Finland's President perceives North Korean aid as a sign of Russia's distress.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb views North Korea's aid to Russia in the Ukraine conflict as a sign of Moscow's vulnerability. "I believe we're witnessing Russia's desperation," states Stubb. If anyone worldwide was asked if they wanted North Korean soldiers on their side, the response would likely be 'No' worldwide. "As a result, we observe a desperate act from Russia, which has few allies globally." With Iranian weapons and North Korean soldiers, Russia seems to be asking, "How much worse can it get?" asks Stubb. Nevertheless, he warns of a potential intensification of the situation.

23:08 Ukrainian Red Cross: Office obliterated by Russian onslaughtA Red Cross office in eastern Ukrainian Donetsk has been annihilated in a Russian assault, as reported by the aid organization. The Russian barrage targeted the town of Kurachove, as reported by the Ukrainian Red Cross. The cultural center that housed the office was also destroyed. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained. However, the office's equipment and materials were ruined.

22:12 Washington: 3000 North Korean soldiers undergoing training in Eastern RussiaWashington has verified its assertions about North Korean soldiers supposedly in Russia. According to John Kirby, the National Security Council's communications director, the US believes that around 3000 North Korean soldiers were deployed to Eastern Russia's interior between early and mid-October. The troops are believed to have arrived by sea and are currently undergoing training at various Russian military training facilities. Kirby emphasized that it was yet unclear whether these soldiers would join the Russian military in combat, although it seemed likely. "If North Korean soldiers do indeed take part in hostilities, it would signify Russia's mounting desperation in the Ukraine conflict," says Kirby.

21:51 Propaganda-blocked online: Latvia restricts 17 Russian portalsLatvia has limited access to 17 portals with Russian domains due to their dissemination of propaganda news, delfi.lv reports. According to the report, the National Electronic Mass Media Council of Latvia (NEPLP) determined to restrict access to these Russian online platforms, which disseminate news aligned with the Kremlin's stance or distribute various Russian propaganda. NEPLP made this decision after scrutinizing the contents of these portals at the request of another authority.

21:24 Biden on $50 billion loan: "Aggressors will pay for harm they cause"The $50 billion loan for Ukraine, which is secured by seized Russian assets, sends a message to Moscow, claims US President Joe Biden: "Aggressors will be accountable for the harm they inflict." US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shares a similar sentiment, stating that Russia will increasingly have to bear the costs of its unlawful war, rather than US and European taxpayers. The G7 countries and the EU are participating in the loan.

20:53 Zelensky references Trump with pro-US T-ShirtUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wore a T-Shirt with the message "Make Russia small again" during his evening video address. The phrase is a mockery of former US President Donald Trump's well-known campaign slogan "Make America Great Again." Zelensky did not make reference to the T-Shirt in his video address, so the reason for his choice remains unclear. However, Zelensky thanked the US and the entire G7 group for a $50 billion loan for his country, with the US offering $20 billion of this amount. The loan is secured by interest payments from frozen Russian assets. Zelensky met with Trump recently during his US trip, and Trump stated that he had a "great relationship" with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

20:21 Ukrainians communicate with North Koreans: "Surrender! Ukraine will accommodate you"The Ukrainian appeal for Russian and Belarusian soldiers to surrender is now also extended to North Korean soldiers: "Surrender! Ukraine will offer you food, shelter, and warmth! Thousands of Russian soldiers have made the wise choice of awaiting the end of the conflict under favorable conditions: comfortable barracks, countless warm meals, and medical care." The message is published on social media in Korean and Russian by the state initiative "I Want to Live." It further states that Ukrainian prisoner-of-war camps are unprepared to accept soldiers from any nationality, religion, or ideological persuasion. "We call upon the soldiers of the North Korean People's Army, who were dispatched to support Putin's regime. You should not perish needlessly on foreign soil. You should not face the fate of countless Russian soldiers who will never return home."

19:50 Legal expert explains when North Korea becomes a party to the conflictWould North Korea become a party to the conflict by deploying its soldiers to support Russia in the Ukraine conflict? According to international law expert Claus Kress, two criteria would have to be met to answer this question without reservation: First, the soldiers would need to act under North Korean command, and second, they must "directly participate in hostilities against Ukraine," such as firing weapons, states the professor of international law at the University of Cologne. Even if North Koreans assisted Russian soldiers in preparing for combat, for example by handing ammunition to a Russian soldier about to engage in combat, they would be directly involved in combat operations under international law. The location where this occurred - on Russian or Ukrainian soil - seems irrelevant.

19:14 Xi Suggests Three Peace Principles for UkraineAt the BRICS summit in Kazan, China and India propose a peaceful resolution for Ukraine without directly accusing Russia. Chinese President Xi Jinping suggests three necessary measures to "rapidly reduce tension in Ukraine": avoid expanding the conflict area, prevent conflict escalation, and avoid provocation from either side. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier advocated for prompt peace restoration efforts. Russian President Vladimir Putin seems open to mediation. Meanwhile, the EU encourages summit leaders to persuade Putin to end the war.

18:45 Russia and Belarus Enhance Military CollaborationAccording to Belarus' Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, the two countries are intensifying military cooperation to safeguard their sovereignty. The military leaders are planning additional joint maneuvers for the following year. Belarus served as a launching point for Russia's major Ukraine invasion in the past. Currently, Belarus has concentrated troops along its border with Ukraine.

18:27 Xi Desires BRICS to Serve as 'Protector of Common Security'Chinese President Xi Jinping, in the Russian Kazan summit, calls for peaceful settlement in Ukraine. He proposes that the BRICS alliance (comprising Russia, Brazil, India, and South Africa) functions as the "protector of common security" by swiftly de-escalating the situation and restricting the battlefield expansion. China does not condemn Russia's stance and faces charges of supplying Russia's defense industry with critical goods.

18:07 Dobrindt Wants Tougher Conditions for Ukrainian Refugee AidCSU parliamentary group leader Alexander Dobrindt advocates for terminating Ukrainian refugees' citizens' income aid. He proposes establishing an avant-garde performance system for Ukrainian refugees, with benefits significantly lower than the citizens' income. Refusing reasonable employment should result in substantial performance deductions. Dobrindt supports the Finance Minister Christian Lindner's plan to abolish the citizens' income payment to Ukrainian refugees and instead grant them a distinct legal status.

17:41 Guterres' Kazan Visit Alarms Baltic StatesEstonia and Lithuania criticize UN Secretary-General António Guterres' presence at the Russia-hosted BRICS summit. Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna asserts that Guterres' participation boosts Putin's authoritarian regime's "propaganda victory." He adds, "Engaging with an aggressor currently involved in a bloody war in Ukraine and blatantly violating the UN Charter is unwarranted." Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis considers the announced visit "unacceptable."

17:25 Belarus Sets Presidential Election for January 26Belarus, five years after allegations of electoral fraud and brutal human rights abuses, is planning to hold a presidential election on January 26. The date was approved by parliament. Incumbent Alexander Lukashenko has unveiled his intention to pursue a seventh presidential term. Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya denounces the election as a "sham exercise devoid of a fair election process, conducted in an environment of terror." She urges the Belarusian populace and global community to reject this charade. Lukashenko is a strong ally and ardent supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian war activities. Belarus is economically and politically dependent on Russia.

17:08 Moscow Refuses to Comment on North Korean Soldiers in RussiaThe Russian Foreign Ministry refrains from addressing speculations about North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia for potential combat roles in Ukraine. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova requests more detailed information concerning the soldiers' location, implying that clarification is required from Pyongyang. The Kremlin dismisses these allegations as media sensationalism. South Korea, Ukraine, and the US claim that Russia has deployed North Korean soldiers to its territory for military training.

16:42 Putin Highlights BRICS Economic Power and Stands Against the WestRussian President Vladimir Putin portrays himself as the leader of a powerful international coalition at the BRICS summit in Kazan. According to Putin, the BRICS alliance – featuring China, India, and other countries generating 36.7% of the world's economy on a purchasing power basis – operates as an alternative to the West. While Western economies show signs of stagnation, the BRICS economies are expected to expand by 3.8% in 2024/25. Putin aims to transform BRICS into a counterweight to Western influence. Economic and security concerns are both prominent, he adds, and there are over 30 countries seeking membership.

The German Chancellery responds tepidly to financial savings suggestions from Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who aims to reduce housing expenses for people on welfare and Ukrainian refugees by millions. (See entry from 06:02 AM) Chancellor Olaf Scholz has his press officer Steffen Hebestreit mention that he has "tracked the statement by the Finance Minister." Hebestreit adds, "However, no comprehensive government strategies regarding this matter are currently in place." Lindner had shared with "Wirtschaftswoche" his intention to adjust social benefits and eliminate welfare for Ukrainian refugees, who should only be eligible for asylum-seeker benefits and employment assistance tools. He further proposes a distinct legal status for Ukrainian refugees and a flat housing cost refund for welfare recipients, regardless of actual expenses.

15:51 USA: Thousands of North Korean Soldiers in RussiaBased on U.S. government intel, "thousands" of North Korean soldiers are reportedly in Russia. A U.S. government official asserts, "Thousands of North Korean soldiers are in Russia for training." The United States presently remains uninformed regarding the soldiers' mission or their potential involvement in Ukraine. Read more here.

15:41 G7 Group Agrees on $50 Billion LoanThe G7 group of major Western industrialized nations has agreed to offer Ukraine a $50 billion loan secured by Russian asset interest repayments, as per U.S. government sources. The partners have agreed on the specifics, says a U.S. government official. According to this information, $20 billion will originate from the U.S., with the remainder of $30 billion provided by the European Union, Britain, Canada, and Japan. Read more here.

15:26 Ukraine to Initially Receive Three Mirage Fighter JetsFrance will deliver the first Mirage 2000-5s to Ukraine in early 2025, according to "La Tribune": "France will provide Ukraine with three Mirage 2000-5s in the first quarter of 2025. This isn't a previously disclosed number by the Élysée Palace or the Ministry of Armed Forces," the newspaper states. The Mirage 2000 is a French multirole combat aircraft of the fourth generation, developed by Dassault Aviation in the 1970s. The development of the Mirage 2000-5 variant started in the early 1990s. Read more here.

14:57 NATO: Possesses Evidence of North Korean Troops Sent to RussiaNATO claims to have proof of North Korea sending its troops to Russia, according to its own declarations. Allies have confirmed the troops' deployment, explains NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah. "If these troops are meant for combat in Ukraine, this would represent a significant escalation of North Korea's support for Russia's illegal war," she underscores. Previously, the U.S. had already suggested they had received intelligence about North Korean troops in Russia. "If they plan to enter this war on Russia's behalf, this is a very serious issue," emphasized U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. This would have consequences not only in Europe but also for the situation in the Indo-Pacific. According to South Korea's intelligence service, North Korea has allegedly sent a total of 3,000 soldiers to Russia. The troops are reportedly being prepared in military bases for deployment against Ukraine.

14:32 Ukrainians Report Casualties and Wounds in Donetsk RegionRussian attacks on the Donetsk region on Tuesday resulted in three civilian deaths, as mentioned by Vadym Filashkin, the head of the military administration for the Donetsk region on Telegram. "On October 22, the Russians killed three residents in the Donetsk region: two in Oleksandro-Kalynove and one in Riznykivka. Seven more individuals were injured across the region throughout the day." Buildings, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were also damaged. Since the invasion's beginning, Russian attacks in the Donetsk region have reportedly resulted in 2,831 civilian deaths and 6,329 injuries.

13:58 Peace for Ukraine: EU Urges BRICS Nations, Expressing DisappointmentRussia welcomes, as reported by Interfax, the peace initiative proposed by China and Brazil, which was discussed in bilateral talks at the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan. The state-owned Russian news agency cites a spokesperson from the Russian Presidential Administration. China and Brazil, like host Russia, are founding members of the BRICS group. The peace initiative calls for stopping the conflict expansion. A peace conference is to take place, with both Ukraine and Russia participating, and all peace plans will be discussed. Notably, China, while repeatedly advocating for an end to the war in the past, has never publicly blamed Russia for the invasion. Prior to the BRICS summit, the EU encouraged its participants to urge Putin to conclude the Ukraine war. "We trust that all participants of the summit" - more than 20 heads of state and government - "will speak with Putin accordingly," states an EU spokesperson.

13:26 Thwarted Explosive Attack Plot in Kyiv - SBU and Police Capture Two InformantsThe Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have successfully thwarted a terror plot orchestrated by Russian military intelligence (GRU) in Kyiv, as revealed in a SBU Telegram post. During a covert operation, two Russian agents were apprehended who had been planning to plant an improvised explosive device at a bustling Kyiv location. The SBU's counterintelligence claims their goal was to cause mass civilian casualties to spark fear among the citizens. The SBU allegedly recruited a 20-year-old from Zaporizhzhia through Telegram, offering easy money in exchange for instructions on making explosive devices. After recruitment, she enlisted a 26-year-old companion for collaboration.

13:00 US Has Evidence - Estimated 500 North Koreans Already in RussiaSouth Korea's intelligence agency claims that North Korea has dispatched around 500 special forces for training to Russia's Far East in the recent past, according to Wall Street Journal reports. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also confirms this, noting, "We have evidence. We just don't have a clear understanding of their intentions yet." It is reported that around 1,500 North Korean special forces were shipped to Russia this month via Russian naval vessels. North Korea intends to send up to 12,000 soldiers to assist Russia, according to South Korea's intelligence agency. This alleged agreement between the two nations is believed to have been reached when Putin visited North Korea in June. Apart from providing troops, North Korea is expected to supply artillery shells to Russia. In return, North Korea is to receive food and fuel from Russia.

12:36 Russian Suspected of Committing Nationalist-Motivated Murder - Charged with Two Ukrainian Soldier's DeathsGermany's General Prosecutor's Office has charged a 57-year-old man with murder in connection to the lethal assault of two Ukrainian soldiers receiving treatment at a Murnau clinic for war injuries in April. This incident is thought to have resulted from an argument regarding the situation in Ukraine. Given his endorsement of extreme Russian nationalism, it is suggested that he supports Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The defendant is believed to have been offended by the argument, leading to the violent altercation.

12:13 Czech Pledge to Supply 500,000 Artillery Shells to Kyiv by Year-EndCzech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has confirmed that the Czech initiative to deliver artillery ammunition to Ukraine will meet its goal of providing 500,000 shells by the end of the year, as reported by CTK news agency. Germany, along with Denmark and the Netherlands, is a significant financial supporter of this project. Fiala expects a consistent supply of deliveries next year, without providing a specific timeline. As of now, around 1.6 billion euros have been pledged by 15 EU and NATO countries to procure around 800,000 rounds of ammunition in third countries. Other countries contribute with logistical support like transport assistance. The source of the military hardware remains confidential.

11:41 Shift in Geopolitical Power - Weber Warns WestWeber, a security expert, highlights the growing concerns of West's position following the BRICS summit in Kazan due to the differing interests at play. He believes the Western fear of their position is justified, and the perceived criticism of Guterres' UN participation is uncalled for.

11:18 Bazhaev and the Luxury Resort - EU Sanctions IgnoredOver two months post being added to the EU sanctions list, Russian oligarch Musa Bazhaev still maintains ownership of a luxury resort on Sardinia, according to Financial Times reports. This was discovered in the annual report of Retivia Investments, a Cypriot company that owns the Forte Village resort, worth over 700 million euros. Despite knowing Bazhaev's ownership of Forte Village since 2014, Italian authorities have not taken any measures to seize the assets within weeks of his inclusion on the EU sanctions list on April 8, 2022. An entry in the Cypriot company register was also found to be false, claiming that Retivia Investments was sold to a Bazhaev relative on February 25, 2022 - a day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

10:55 North Korean Soldiers in Russia? Foreign Office Challenges Pyongyang's Representation

The German Foreign Office has summoned the North Korean representative to discuss reports of North Korean soldiers being deployed to support Russia, potentially violating international law. According to South Korean reports, over 3,000 North Korean soldiers are already stationed in Russia with plans to increase to 10,000 soldiers by December, as stated by South Korea's intelligence service.

Russia's soldiers, often disparagingly labeled as "cannon fodder" by Western analysts, and their military equipment have been highly inefficient during the ongoing conflict. The Russian military has reportedly lost approximately 3,500 tanks since the war's commencement, according to the Oryx portal. This devastating loss also includes around 5,500 armored troop carriers and infantry fighting vehicles. The Russian military's misfortune doesn't seem to subside, despite Russia's present advantage in the offensive towards Pokrovsk. In just a year, Russian troops have suffered a loss of 545 tanks and over 1,000 infantry fighting vehicles in Pokrovsk alone. Pokrovsk, a city with a population of 50,000, might not be large, but it is strategically located and serves as a significant transport hub. Despite its size, Russia's material expenditure in Pokrovsk has been enormous. Russia's ability to produce new tanks at an accelerated pace falls short of compensating for the losses, and the capacity for repairing tanks and armored vehicles from depots is not inexhaustible. The deployment of tank models from the 1950s and 1960s on the Russian side serves as a testament to this fact.

10:16 Berlin and London Cooperate - Rheinmetall Constructs New Artillery Factory in Britain

The arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is set to establish a new artillery factory in Britain as part of a strengthened defense sector collaboration between Britain and Germany. The two nations have sealed an agreement that aims to foster collaboration across various defense domains, including air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The specific location for the factory's construction has not been announced yet, with the first weapons set to be produced in 2027. These weapons will be supplied to the British army and exported to allied nations, as confirmed by a Ministry of Defense spokesperson.

09:44 North Korean Involvement? NATO Chief Rutte Awaits Evidence, Ukraine Names Deployment Date

NATO Chief, Mark Rutte, has yet to verify reports of North Korean troops participating in Russia's war against Ukraine, stating: "At present, I cannot confirm this. However, we will be updated by South Korea at the beginning of next week." Seoul will dispatch experts to inform the North Atlantic Council about the matter at the beginning of the coming week, according to Rutte. Rutte further mentioned that the authenticity of North Korea's involvement in Russia's aggression against Ukraine will only be made clear once such information is disclosed. Previously, South Korea's national intelligence service had suggested that North Korea was dispatching troops to aid Russia in its conflict against Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, claims that the first North Korean soldiers are expected to arrive in the Russian region of Kursk today. Ukrainian troops had previously invaded this region and took control of various settlements, capturing numerous Russian soldiers as prisoners of war.

09:12 Despite Unfulfilled Putin Promise - Guterres Arrives at BRICS Summit

The head of the United Nations, António Guterres, has attended the BRICS summit in Russia's city of Kazan. Despite the Kremlin's promise that Guterres would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit, this meeting did not materialize. The last rendezvous between Guterres and Putin occurred just a few weeks after Russia's military offensive against Ukraine. At the time, Putin expressed optimism regarding the negotiations with Ukraine. However, since then, no official negotiations have ensued, and the two nations' positions currently appear to be irreconcilable. During his visit, Guterres aims to emphasize his call for a peaceful resolution to the conflict based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

08:30 German Ambassador in Moscow "Turns the Tables"

Russia's establishment of a Baltic Command in Rostock has raised concerns within the Kremlin. Analyzing Russia's actions in the context of the Two-plus-four Treaty, German ambassador in Moscow, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, has refuted allegations and issued his own criticism.

07:52 Poll: Russians Support Putin, but Want a Change of Course

According to a Russian opinion poll, President Vladimir Putin enjoys widespread support among citizens but is not without criticism. The poll conducted by the independent Russian polling institute Chronicles found that 78% of respondents approve of Putin's overall performance as Russia's leader. However, a majority of the participants expressed dissatisfaction with certain political measures, including the war in Ukraine. Issues such as addressing social and economic problems at home, securing a peace treaty with Ukraine, and revitalizing relations with Western nations have been put forward by respondents as priorities that diverge from Putin's existing policies.

06:39 Back and forth - Villagers recaptured by Russians once moreThe military blog "DeepState," with ties to the Ukrainian military, reports that Russian soldiers have seized control of the village of Novosadove in the Donetsk region (near the border with the Luhansk region). However, this small village, with just a handful of structures, has been abandoned since the Russian invasion commenced in February 2022. Russian troops had previously taken the village, but Ukrainian troops managed to retake it in October 2022. Now, Russian forces have once again overtaken it.

06:02 Lindner Suggests New Status for Ukrainian Refugees to Reduce CostsGerman Finance Minister Christian Lindner proposes a novel legal status for Ukrainian refugees to lower expenses for benefits and increase the workforce by incorporating more individuals. "We should consider a unique legal status for those fleeing Ukraine," he tells the magazine "Wirtschaftswoche" in a preview report. He envisions a blend "of the benefits for asylum seekers and the labor market tools of the citizen's income." While asylum seekers would not be required to undergo an asylum procedure, they would not automatically receive the citizen's income, "which is tailored towards a socio-economic minimum existence with social participation even without work."

05:15 Modi Offers to Mediate Between Putin and UkraineAt the BRICS group meeting in Russia's Kazan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi again expresses his interest in mediating between Putin and Ukraine. "We fully support the prompt restoration of peace and stability," Modi says. So far, India has not served as a mediator - unlike the recently added United Arab Emirates, which has facilitated several prisoner exchanges. According to Kremlin spokesman Peskov, the Ukraine was also discussed at Putin's meeting with his main guest, Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, Peskov does not disclose the specifics.

03:33 Corruption Scandal: Bribes from ConscriptsDuring corruption investigations connected to military service, investigators found around 416,000 euros in cash and jewelry during a search of the head of a health commission in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolajiw. The head of an expert commission for issuing disability certificates is accused of aiding individuals who did not wish to serve in the military in obtaining untreatability certificates. The payment of bribes is widespread in Ukraine to circumvent conscription or secure an exit permit. A similar case was recently reported in the western Ukrainian city of Chmelnytskyi.

02:00 Ukraine Anticipates First Soldiers from North Korea in Kursk TodayThe head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, HUR, Kyrylo Budanov, predicts the arrival of the first North Korean soldiers at the frontline in Russia's Kursk region today. Budanov told military blog "The War Zone" that the number and equipment of the troops are still unknown, but he expects their arrival. North Korea has denied reports of participating in Russia's conflict.

00:06 Estonia Urges Increased NATO Spending TargetEstonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas calls for an increase in NATO's spending target. "All allies should spend at least 2.5 percent," she said after meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Tallinn. The current goal of each country spending at least 2 percent of its GDP on defense does not reflect "the reality of today's security situation," Kallas said. She urged NATO countries to establish 2.5 percent as their common target, signaling to opponents and allies that their resolve should not be tested.

22:20 Protest Against Cooperation with Russian Nuclear Firm in Lower SaxonyConcerned about possible cooperation between a Russian nuclear company and the fuel rod factory in Lingen, Lower Saxony, anti-nuclear activists are planning a protest. "We fear that Lingen will ultimately become a Russian nuclear industry outpost," said Alexander Vent of the Lingen Alliance (AGIEL). The factory has been producing fuel rods for European nuclear power plants for over four decades. The French company Advanced Nuclear Fuels (ANF) intends to manufacture fuel rods for Soviet-designed power plants in Eastern Europe at the site, thereby reducing their reliance on Russian supplies. To produce the Russian fuel rod type, ANF's parent company Framatome plans to collaborate with a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Rosatom. Vent pointed to recent warnings about espionage and sabotage attempts by Russian intelligence services. Anti-nuclear activists argue that cooperating with the Russian state-owned company would make them dependent on the Kremlin's goodwill in the long term.

21:55 NATO-Ukraine Command in Hesse Nearing CompletionNATO's new Ukraine Command in Wiesbaden is advancing well, according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. He expects it to be fully operational by the end of the year, he said on the sidelines of a meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Tallinn. Many allies have already contributed personnel for the new command, which was established at the NATO summit in Washington last summer. Known as NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine), its role will be to coordinate weapons deliveries and training activities for Ukrainian forces.

21:07 Lindner: EU to chip in 18 billion for Ukraine loanFinance Minister Christian Lindner revealed that the EU plans to contribute approximately 18 billion euros towards an international loan for Ukraine. Lindner, the FDP leader, expressed his optimism during a trip to New York, stating, "We're on the brink of a major breakthrough in backing Ukraine this week." He was grateful for the expected US contribution of around 20 billion dollars, stating, "This sets the stage for the EU's contribution of 18 billion euros." The 50 billion US dollar loan was agreed upon by the G7 at their June summit and will be secured by interest repayments from seized Russian assets. A deal is expected by the weekend.

19:54 Zelensky: Crowd on North Korea's pressureUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged for intensified international pressure on North Korea's leadership due to the potential involvement of North Korean soldiers in combat on Russia's side. "If North Korea can meddle in Europe's war, then the pressure on this regime is undoubtedly not enough," Zelensky asserted in a video message. He emphasized that both Pyongyang and Moscow disregard human lives. He warned against the expansion of Russia's invasion, while reports of Russia strengthening its troops with North Koreans have been circulating for days. South Korea also warned of this based on intelligence reports. Zelensky revealed in Kiev that there's information about the training of two North Korean military units - potentially even two brigades, each with 6,000 soldiers.

19:21 Kremlin: Putin and Xi discuss Ukraine, WestRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping engaged in a lengthy discussion about Ukraine and their relationship with the West during the BRICS summit of emerging economies, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow on Russian television. "Given that they both confront challenges from the West, there were topics worth discussing," Peskow explained, referring to Western states. Moscow and Beijing share similar views and strategies in international politics. Peskow revealed that Putin and Xi Jinping had a detailed conversation but shared few specifics. He only confirmed that both leaders spent "not insignificant time" on the topic of the war, without providing further details.

18:46 South Korea to update NATO on North Korea's aid to RussiaSouth Korean representatives will head to NATO's Brussels headquarters next week to share their findings on North Korea's involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine with NATO allies, as mentioned by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at a press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal. The main topic will be whether North Korea is providing troops to Ukraine, which would represent a significant and substantial escalation. Rutte admitted that he cannot currently confirm the active involvement of North Korean soldiers in the conflict, but South Korean insights will be shared early next week.

19:02 Waning Support for Ukraine Aid in Germany, PolandSupport for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in Germany and Poland has dropped significantly since Russia's invasion began. A recent German-Polish Barometer survey showed that 49% of Germans still support military aid to Ukraine, while 31% are against it. In contrast, at the start of the war, 58% of Germans supported military aid, while 23% were opposed. The situation in Poland is more consistent, with 63% of respondents approving of Poland's military aid to Kyiv, and 20% disapproving. The survey revealed a sharp decline in support since March 2022, when 87% of respondents in Poland supported military aid, and only 5% opposed it. You can learn about previous developments here.

Given the US's confirmation of North Korean soldiers in Russia, some analysts are questioning whether this could potentially make North Korea a party to the conflict in Ukraine, under international law. The European Union expresses concern over the potential deployment of North Korean soldiers in the Ukraine conflict, seeing it as a further demonstration of Russia's desperation in its international isolation.

