At 23:39, Trump criticizes Zelensky, stating: "such a high number of casualties"

The GOP Presidential candidate, Trump, claims Zelensky hasn't negotiated a peace agreement with Moscow to halt Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We're still handing out billions to a man who won't make a deal," Trump said at a rally in North Carolina. "There's so much death," he added. "Any deal, even a bad one, would've been better than what we have now."

22:35 Republicans level accusations of meddling against Zelensky and push for the ambassador's termination U.S. House of Representatives Speaker, Republican Mike Johnson, asserts that Zelensky interfered in elections favoring the Democrats. He also advocates for the dismissal of the Ukrainian ambassador in a letter. The justification: Zelensky visited a munitions factory in Pennsylvania alongside Democratic politicians on the weekend. According to Johnson, the visit was arranged by the ambassador, Markarova, and Republicans were intentionally left out. The Investigations Committee in the Republican-led Congress has therefore launched an inquiry. The committee chairperson pointed out the possibility of misusing public funds for Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, and "misuse of power." Harris is also the Democratic presidential candidate. Zelensky was flown to Pennsylvania by a U.S. Air Force plane.

22:06 Russian advisor: Kursk will be liberated shortlyRussian advisor Alexei Djumin is sure that Russian troops will soon drive Ukrainian forces out of the Kursk region. "It's definitely going to happen," he remarks, referring to plans from the Russian military leadership. "Our territory will be liberated soon," he declares. The actions are "brave" pursuits by Russian soldiers. Ukrainian troops began an offensive on Russian territory on August 6 and have since been defending the regions against attempts by the Russian army to retake them. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regards the territory as a "negotiating tool."

21:27 British PM Starmer at the UN: Russia treats its own citizens "insensitively" During his first speech in front of the UN Security Council, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer accuses Russia of treating its own citizens in the Ukraine war "insensitively." 600,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured in the war, he says. "As stated in the UN Charter, this gathering upholds human dignity, not treating its own citizens like they're insensible," Starmer says, addressing the Russian representatives. He wonders how Russia can even appear at the UN headquarters. The Russian deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitri Poljanski, remains unphased and continues to go through his papers.

20:41 Zelensky: Putin will leave millions of Ukrainians in the cold to force Kyiv to yield Russian attacks have destroyed all thermal power plants in Ukraine and a substantial portion of hydropower capacity, states Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The outcome: millions may have to endure winter without heating. According to him, the attacks have damaged 80% of energy capacity. "This is how Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing for winter," Zelensky complaints. He wants "millions and millions of Ukrainians to spend this winter in darkness and cold, using Ukraine to endure and surrender," he explains.

20:06 Video: Luxury European cars are abundant in the Caucasus EU sanctions prohibiting the export of passenger cars to Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine seem to have loopholes. Many premium vehicles can be seen in the Caucasus region.

19:40 Russia intensifies nuclear strategy and implicitly threatens USA and France Russia, a nuclear power, is modifying its nuclear weapons usage strategy in response to the tense international atmosphere, as per Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia's list of military threats against which nuclear weapons can be used for deterrance has been expanded, Putin said at a meeting of the Security Council in Moscow. With this new strategy, the likelihood of Russia retaliating with nuclear weapons increases, particularly towards Western nuclear powers like the USA and France, should they support non-nuclear Ukraine in the event of aggression against Russia.

18:35 Zelensky provides his 'victory strategy' during talks with Biden and Harris Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Thursday. Zelensky is expected to present his 'victory strategy' to Biden, which outlines a path to end the Ukraine war. Zelensky mentioned that the future course of the war will be decided in the fall. The government in Kyiv believes that using Western weapons against targets on Russian territory could significantly shift the war in favor of Ukraine. To date, such weapons have not been provided by Ukraine's supporting countries.

According to the British newspaper "The Times", the strategy consists of:

Demand for "Trump-proof" Western security guarantees similar to a mutual defense pact within NATO

Continuation of the Ukrainian offensive into the Russian region of Kursk, which serves as a "territorial negotiation tool"

Request for advanced weapons

International financial aid to ensure Ukraine's economic recovery.

18:12 Bundestag approves millions for decentralized power rebuild in UkraineThe Budget Committee of Germany's Bundestag has greenlit a 70 million euro aid package to enhance Ukraine's heat and power supply. The funding will facilitate the provision of smaller district heating and power plants, boilers, generators, and solar installations to Ukrainian cities and towns, as declared by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. This initiative aims to ensure that Ukrainian citizens can live in their homeland, enduring Russian attacks. Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze asserts that Russia's targeted attacks on civilian energy infrastructure aim to weaken and force out Ukrainians. "We're aiding Ukraine in developing a decentralized power system rebuild, making it more challenging for Russia to inflict damage," she notes.

17:50 Zelensky raises alarm of nuclear disaster at UNUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced concerns about a potential nuclear disaster caused by Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He provided intel suggesting that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is planning assaults on other Ukrainian nuclear facilities. Zelensky highlighted the gravity of the situation at the UN General Assembly in New York, stating, "A day like this must never occur." Russia consistently rejects such accusations by Zelensky. In the event that Russia instigates a nuclear catastrophe in one of their nuclear power plants, "radiation knows no borders, and unfortunately, numerous nations could suffer the devastating effects," stated Zelensky. He also alleged that other nations are supplying Russia with satellite data on these nuclear power plants in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Zelensky accused China of sharing images of Ukrainian nuclear power plants with Moscow.

17:08 Video: Ukraine refutes Russian control of Vuhledar outskirts Ukrainian and Russian forces have waged a battle for the mining city of Vuhledar since 2022, with social media videos indicating an escalation in hostilities. However, Donetsk's governor denies reports of Russian forces in the city's vicinity.

16:31 Ukraine proposes three-year drone, EW, and ground robot plan to allies Ukraine has designed a three-year plan for drone, electronic warfare, and ground robot system production, as disclosed by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov. He presented this strategy during his trips to the US, UK, France, Germany, and a recent Ramstein meeting, as well as during discussions with various international partners. "We determined how many drones are required and their strategic, operational, and tactical roles," explains the minister. The plan includes the precise quantity of weapons Ukraine can manufacture and the required funding. "Multiple countries have agreed to finance our drones and missiles," Umierov reveals. According to him, Ukraine annihilated or impaired over 200 Russian military facilities last year using "swarm drone" technology, including a Russian ammunition depot in Toropez. Kyiv has the capacity to manufacture over 3 million drones annually but requires external financing.

15:49 Lula advocates Brazilian-Chinese peace plan at UN, despite Ukraine's rejection Brazilian President Lula da Silva is championing the joint peace proposal developed with China at the United Nations, despite Ukraine's rejection of the initiative as "destructive." While condemning the "infiltration of Ukrainian territory," Lula emphasizes the importance of fostering peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. China and Brazil presented their 6-point plan in May. Lula's foreign policy advisor, Celso Amorim, is reportedly scheduled to meet with representatives from 20 countries on Friday to rally additional support. Keen supporters of Ukraine are absent from these discussions. The Chinese-Brazilian proposed 6-point plan refers to the conflict as a "crisis" and calls for a peace conference acceptable to Russia and Ukraine, involving an unbiased discussion of all peace plans. The proposal does not mention Ukraine's territorial integrity or the withdrawal of Russian troops.

15:12 Report: China manufactures long-range drones for Russia Intelligence sources from Europe suggest that Russia is moving forward with a long-range drone program in China. This would mark the first instance of drones produced exclusively for use in Ukraine, according to two intelligence officials who spoke to Reuters and viewed related documents. The Russian defense conglomerate Almas-Antej's subsidiary, IEMZ Kupol, reportedly developed and tested the Garpija-3 drone in China with Chinese specialists' assistance. The Garpija-3 is said to have a range of approximately 2000 kilometers and can carry 50 kilograms of explosives. Intelligence sources claim that this delivery represents the first evidence of complete drones manufactured in China being provided to Russia since the conflict's onset. The exact location of production or whether serial production has been authorized remains unknown. China has consistently denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine.

14:29 Putin to convene Russian Security Council meeting on nuclear deterrence Russian President Vladimir Putin will preside over a Russian Security Council meeting today to discuss nuclear deterrence, the Kremlin confirmed. This meeting comes amid Moscow's deliberations on how to respond to Ukraine's calls to deploy Western missiles with extended ranges to launch attacks deep into Russian territory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov described the meeting as an essential event. "The President will provide a lecture. The remaining aspects will remain classified due to obvious reasons," said Peskov.

13:54 Russian spokesperson Pushkov criticizes Zelenskyy's UN addressThe Russian government lambasts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address before the UN Security Council. "The position basing on pushing Russia into peace is a catastrophic blunder," says Russian spokesperson Dmitry Pushkov. He claims that Russia is the "defender of peace." However, peace can only be guaranteed if Russia's own security is assured, Pushkov argues. Besides, the objectives behind Russia's "military operation" in Ukraine must be accomplished, Pushkov adds. Although, Moscow continues to refrain from calling its barbaric attack on the nation as a war. Moscow insists that Ukraine should give up territories, abandon plans to join NATO, and undergo a so-called "de-Nazification," which Russian officials likely perceive as the establishment of a government subservient to Russia.

13:18 "Preserve Lives" - Ukraine showcases soldiers training on advanced German Skynex air defenseThe Ukrainian Ministry of Defense presents a video of Ukrainian soldiers training on a cutting-edge Skynex air defense system from Rheinmetall. Two are already employed in the country attacked by Russia, with two more arriving from Germany. Skynex is optimized for defense against close-range targets, such as drones. "We thank our allies for enhancing Ukraine's air defense capabilities. More air defense for Ukraine equals more innocent lives saved," the Ministry of Defense states in the clip.

12:42 Iran's military help to Russia is considerable, according to MunzUkraine's President Zelenskyy accuses Iran of providing Russia with satellite data to spy on Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The extent of Iran's military support for Russia surpasses simply sharing strategic information, says ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

12:01 Ukraine seeks India as mediator to conclude peace treatyAccording to a report by Politico, Ukraine has chosen India as a preferred mediator to help end the conflict with Russia: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A senior Ukrainian official informed the outlet that India is Kyiv's best hope for a peace treaty that Ukraine can endure. According to the official, Modi was unequivocal in talks with Ukraine in the summer that Ukraine would have to make some concessions, but any proposals to end the conflict should not involve ceding territory to Russia. India maintains amicable relations with Russia.

11:35 Civilians hurt in Ukrainian attack on Russian region BelgorodAccording to Russian authorities, five individuals were injured in an attack on the western Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border. Four were hospitalized, according to the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on Telegram. A skyscraper and 75 smaller residential buildings were damaged, along with numerous vehicles, water, and gas pipelines. Independent observers view the Ukrainian shelling as retaliation for a Russian air strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

10:59 Ukrainian army medic uses electronic unicycle on the battlefieldIn a video shared by United24media and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, an army medic is observed utilizing an electronic unicycle on the battlefield. "Revolutionizing movement patterns at the front," the clip is captioned. The medic notes that the ability to swiftly and quietly transport essential supplies, such as ammunition, water, radios, and batteries, to the soldiers with both hands, is an advantage.

10:18 SPD Leader Klingbeil challenges BSW's decision to halt weapons delivery to Ukraine

Following the Brandenburg state election, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil is demanding clarification on BSW's intentions during the forthcoming exploratory talks. "As in Thuringia and Saxony, we now need to figure out: What are BSW's main demands? Where is this alliance heading?" he states in RBB InfoRadio. Many people are uncertain about this. The intention is to analyze the election result and "now observe how a stable government can be formed." Klingbeil also intimates that he hears from BSW that "we will stop delivering weapons to Ukraine from tomorrow, and then peace will be achieved the day after. This is not peace negotiations but bowing to Putin." He classifies BSW as a populist party in this context.

09:39 Economist Bachmann criticizes media for normalizing Russian lackeys

Economist Rüdiger Bachmann criticizes on X the "normalization of Russian purveyors in and through media." This is Putin's "greatest propaganda coup" thus far, Bachmann contends. "Inquiry: Why can one converse with Russian fascists, but not with Germano-Russian fascists? For democrats, whether social or Christian, both should be untouchable." Military expert Gustav Gressel echoes this sentiment, sharing the post.

08:55 UK delivers stern message to Russia at UN Security Council

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy delivered a powerful speech at the UN Security Council, directly addressing the Russian leadership and leaving no room for ambiguity: "Vladimir Putin, if you bomb Ukrainian hospitals, we know who you are. If you send mercenaries to African countries, we know who you are. If you assassinate adversaries in European cities, we know who you are. Your invasion is about your own interests. Yours alone. You aspire to expand your mafia state into a mafia empire. An empire constructed on corruption that robs both the Russian people and Ukraine."

Ukraine's air force claims they were under attack by Russia, using 32 drones and 8 missiles overnight. In response, they managed to shoot down 28 drones and 4 missiles. At the moment, details about any casualties or damage are not available.

07:48 ISW: Russian Forces Approach Wuhledar's Outskirts - Capture Offensive Not Significant

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Russian troops have reached the outskirts of Wuhledar and are increasing their offensive near the settlement. However, the US think tank does not see a significant strategic advantage for further offensives in the western part of Donbass if the city is captured. The success of a quick takeover would depend on whether Ukrainian troops withdraw or engage Russian troops in a prolonged fight. The Ukrainian channel Deepstate reported yesterday that the 72nd mechanized brigade is still defending the town. Even if Wuhledar is captured, it wouldn't provide any substantial tactical advantages to the Russian offensive, as the terrain is challenging to traverse and does not open up crucial logistics routes, according to ISW.

07:06 "Exceptionally Difficult and Triumphant Operation" - Ukraine Declares Liberations in Kharkiv Region

The Ukrainian military intelligence service claims the liberation of a power plant in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region near the border with Russia as a result of an "exceptionally difficult and triumphant operation". The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service performed a systematic clearance of the plant, constantly engaging with the enemy in densely built structures. In some instances, Ukrainian special forces engaged in close combat with the enemy, according to a statement accompanied by a video. The power plant was a "propaganda stronghold" and was protected by skilled Russian units.

06:31 Russian Lawmakers Propose Ban on "Pro-Childlessness Propaganda"

Russian lawmakers are considering proposing a ban on "pro-childlessness propaganda". Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced the idea online. Effectively, it would amount to a ban on the ideology of childlessness. "A large and friendly family forms the basis of a strong state," Volodin explained further. Russia is grappling with an aging population and low birth rates, with the demographic trend being worsened by the military offensive in Ukraine.

06:05 Future Commander of Germany's Lithuania Brigade Arrives in Eastern Europe

The future commander of the Lithuania Brigade, Brigadier General Christoph Huber, has arrived in the Baltic NATO country for his duty. He is now preparing to assume his role in the 45th Panzer Brigade of the German Army. The objective is to develop a combat-ready brigade that will contribute significantly to territorial and alliance defense through deterrence. In response to Russia's aggressive behavior, the German government has committed to permanently stationing a combat-ready unit in Lithuania, with a planned presence of up to 5,000 soldiers.

05:44 Lübeck Donates Used Fire Trucks to Ukraine

The city of Lübeck has handed over several used fire trucks for further use in Ukraine to representatives of the country. The four fire engines and the ambulance - formerly used by the volunteer fire department - were delivered at the beginning of the week. "Normally, they would be auctioned off. But after a request from the Ukraine aid organization, we have refurbished them and can now donate them in good conscience to Ukraine, so they can be used there," says Henning Witten, head of technology at the professional fire brigade in Lübeck.

04:45 Pistorius Anticipates Deadline for German Army Modernization by 2029

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stresses the importance of quickly equipping the German Army. By 2029, it is necessary to consider that Russia may have completed its military rehabilitation and could potentially launch a military attack on NATO territory, the SPD politician notes, given Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. "That's why it's essential to adapt to this threat scenario as quickly as possible," he explains during a visit to the 36th Combat Helicopter Regiment "Kurhessen" of the German Army in Fritzlar, northern Hesse.

03:13 Russia Relies on Gas Exports for Massive Defense Budget

Despite Western sanctions, Russia is counting on high oil and gas revenues for its 2025 budget. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated in a government meeting in Moscow that state revenues should increase by 12 percent to 40.3 trillion rubles (around 390 billion euros). The energy sector's share in revenues is expected to exceed two-thirds. According to media reports, the future budget is also tailored to the ongoing war against Ukraine and massive military production. Bloomberg reports from Moscow that 13.2 trillion rubles are earmarked for the military. Overall, 40 percent of all expenditures are allocated to defense and internal security - more than the combined spending on education, health, social welfare, and the economy.

02:10 Duma Approves Recruitment of Accused Individuals into the Army for Ukraine Offensive

The Russian parliament has passed a bill allowing the army to recruit individuals accused of crimes for the offensive in Ukraine. Under the draft approved by the State Duma, even accused individuals who have not yet been convicted can enlist. If they are decorated or injured in combat, their charges will be dropped. The law still needs to be approved by the upper house and signed by President Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Minister Baerbock proposes guidelines for potential truce discussions to put an end to Russia's conflict against Ukraine. "Peace implies maintaining Ukraine as a sovereign and self-governing nation. It means safety assurances," the Green Party leader stated at a UN Security Council gathering in New York. She underscored, "When we discuss peace, we're referring to a fair and enduring peace." She further remarked, "When we speak about peace, it means Ukraine can trust that the cessation of hostilities won't result in additional preparation phases in Russia." This applies to Ukraine, along with Moldova and Poland. A fair and enduring peace must be ensured.

00:21 Blinken Rears Up Against China and Iran at UN

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged stronger action against Russia's allies in the Ukraine conflict at the UN. "The speediest resolution lies in halting the ones who enhance Putin's aggression," Blinken asserted during a high-level UN Security Council event held next to the UN General Assembly in New York. He also voiced support for a just peace upholding UN Charter principles. Specifically, Blinken emphasized Russia's connections with North Korea and Iran.

23:45 China: "We Are Not Engaged in the Ukraine Conflict"

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pushed for more UN Security Council efforts in Ukraine peace talks. "The primary objective is sticking to three principles: no broadening of the conflict area, no escalation, and no provocation by any involved party," Wang declared at a high-level council gathering, also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Wang also reiterated China's neutrality. "China did not spark the Ukraine crisis, and we are not involved," he stated. Critics accuse China of aiding Russia's Ukraine war, among other things, through weapon component supplies.

23:09 Zelensky to UN Security Council: "War Can't Just Fade Away"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses deep skepticism about negotiating peace with Russia to end the conflict against Ukraine. Russia is perpetrating an international crime, declares Zelensky, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a UN Security Council session in New York. "As a result, this war can't simply vanish. This war can't be pacified through talks," disclosed Zelensky. He added, "Action ought to be taken."

22:00 Trump on Ukraine War: "We Need to Leave"Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump advocates for exiting the Ukraine war, as per his speech at a rally in Georgia. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris – Trump's campaign opponent – have drawn the U.S. into the war, says Trump. "Now they can't pull us out. They can't do it. Only with me as president could the U.S. withdraw from the war: 'I'll do it. I'll negotiate it, I'll remove us. We must depart.' "

21:30 Reports: United States Provisions New Military Aid to UkraineThe U.S. is dispatching fresh military aid to Ukraine worth approximately $375 million, sources say. Included are medium-range fragmentation munitions, assorted rockets, artillery, and armored vehicles, according to U.S. government sources. An official announcement of the aid is set for tomorrow. This latest aid package is among the largest recently authorized. Weapons from U.S. military inventories will be utilized to deliver aid to Ukraine more swiftly. With this latest assistance, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with over $56.2 billion in military aid since the commencement of the Russian invasion in 2022.

