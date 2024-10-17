At 23:21, Sanctions Implemented by USA Against Russian and Chinese Drone Manufacturers: Garpiya

U.S. Treasury Cracks Down on Russian-Chinese Drone Business Network The U.S. Treasury Department is set to impose sanctions on a network of Russian and Chinese companies involved in the creation and manufacturing of long-range drones. These drones, referred to as "Garpiya," are currently being utilized in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The weapons are largely produced in Russia, with Chinese enterprises contributing parts and technology. The forthcoming U.S. sanctions will impact three corporations and an individual.

22:20 Zelensky Warns of Potential North Korean Intervention Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested that an estimated 10,000 North Korean soldiers may soon join Russia's military forces against Ukraine. Zelensky, during his trip to Brussels, claims that Ukraine possesses evidence indicating that these soldiers are currently being prepared for deployment. If this materializes, Zelensky cautions, it might pave the way for a global conflict. He failes to disclose the source of the intelligence regarding the North Korean soldiers. Prior to this, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell had issued warnings in Seoul about North Korea's increasing involvement in Russia's war on Ukraine, which encompassed the provision of weapons and ammunition, as well as the deployment of North Korean troops in combat.

21:54 Weber Calls for Stronger EU Support for Ukraine Manfred Weber, the chairman of the EPP group in the European Parliament, advocates for increased EU assistance to Ukraine. "I demand more. It's feasible and economical. Europe is a sprawling continent, we have significant financial and economic strength, we should realize that this investment is an investment in our security. We can keep the conflict at bay by supporting Ukraine," Weber states in an interview with Phoenix News on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels. While there exist extremist factions in Europe, the majority of European citizens remain sympathetic towards Ukraine. However, there exist numerous political debates and uncertainties at the national level. "Even Berlin should explicitly declare that Ukraine is now eligible for NATO membership prospect," Weber insists.

21:38 Defense Ministers to Examine Plan for Enhanced NATO Standards On Friday, defense ministers from NATO nations will convene to discuss the enhancement of the alliance's deterrence and defense capabilities at the conclusion of their autumn meeting. Topics include a proposal to improve the standardization of weapons and ammunition. "Standards are the bedrock of our capacity to fight together," asserts the new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte prior to the talks. enhanced implementation of standards might also help reduce the expenses associated with procuring defense goods. Challenges encountered within the German-Dutch corps, such as the incompatibility of Dutch 155mm standard ammunition with German howitzers and vice versa, are cited as an example of shortcomings in standardization within the alliance.

21:18 Trump Blames Zelensky for Ukraine Conflict U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump shifts the blame for the Russian invasion of Ukraine to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "He should never have permitted this war," Trump claims in a nearly hour-long podcast with YouTuber Patrick Bet-David. In the conversation, Trump also questions the U.S.'s ongoing assistance to Ukraine amid the Russian attack. "Zelensky is among the best negotiators I've ever encountered. Every time he visits, we offer him $100 billion. Who else has ever received such substantial financial aid in history?"

20:50 Ukraine Calls for Global Aid in Mine Clearance Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal seeks international assistance in mine clearance at a conference in Switzerland. He appeals to representatives from about 50 countries in Lausanne, asserting that "the entire civilized world should fortify its assistance for Ukraine in mine clearance." Mines are now present in up to a quarter of Ukraine. The World Bank estimates the costs for clearance to be $34.6 billion. Since the start of the war, Ukraine has reportedly cleared 35,000 square kilometers, equivalent to the size of Baden-Württemberg. The UN reports that 399 civilians have lost their lives due to mines.

20:21 Zelensky Denies Nuclear Weapon Remarks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refutes media reports that he hinted at Ukraine's possible rearmament with nuclear weapons during his previous appearance at the EU summit (see entry from 18:24). "We have never discussed the construction of nuclear weapons," the president clarifies. Instead, he had referenced the Budapest Memorandum of 1994. Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons located on its territory in exchange for security guarantees, including from Russia. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin rescinded these guarantees through his military actions, making NATO membership the only viable option for Ukraine.

19:48 Rutte Affirms NATO's Commitment to Ukraine's Survival New NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pledges that NATO will assist Ukraine in drawing closer. Rutte affirmed at a press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at NATO headquarters in Brussels: "Ukraine will become a member of NATO, and until that occurs, we will undertake everything to ensure that Ukraine prevails." Zelensky reiterates his country's desire to join the transatlantic alliance as swiftly as feasible. Rutte and Zelensky subsequently participate in a working dinner of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the ministerial level of the 32 member states.

19:32 Czech Munitions Initiative for Ukraine to Last Until 2025Prague's prime minister, along with Denmark and the Netherlands, are in favor of prolonging the ammunition initiative for Ukraine. The prime minister of Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, stated in a published declaration that this initiative should continue into 2025. This declaration was supported by his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and the Dutchman Dick Schoof. By June, 18 countries, including Germany, Canada, and Portugal, had gathered $1.8 billion (€1.66 billion) to furnish 500,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine, focusing primarily on artillery and tank ammunition of large caliber.

19:00 Thiele Criticizes "Victory Plan": "Ukraine Can't Save Itself and Now Wants to Save the EU"Military expert Ralph Thiele denounces President Selenskyj's "victory plan" as a potential step towards a third world war. During a ntv interview, he accuses the president of using desperate rhetoric and argues that this is not a suitable plan.

18:24 Selenskyj Threatens with Nuclear Option at EU SummitUkrainian President Selenskyj indirectly hints at rearming Ukrainian forces with nuclear weapons if admission into NATO cannot be obtained. "What other choice do we have? Either Ukraine has nuclear weapons or we must be part of some alliance," he said at a press conference in Brussels. He mentions that he knows of no other operating alliance besides NATO. Regarding possible US resistance towards Ukrainian NATO membership, Selenskyj says he previously spoke with former US President Donald Trump about the matter and believes he understands Trump's stance. Selenskyj clarifies that Ukraine seeks NATO, not nuclear weapons. He did not seem to comprehend American concerns that Ukrainian NATO membership may inadvertently involve the United States in war. "An invitation is a preventive measure to demonstrate that it's not Putin who is changing the world," he says, alluding to Russian President Putin's aggressive foreign policy.

Selenskyj later calmly denies rearming his country with nuclear weapons (see entry at 20:21).

18:09 Ukraine: Norway to Soon Deliver Six F-16 Fighter JetsUkrainian government sources reveal that Norway plans to transfer six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced this on Facebook after communicating with his Norwegian counterpart Bjoern Arild Gram. The delivery of the first F-16 aircraft from Lockheed Martin, marking a significant upgrade for Ukraine's combat aircraft, took place in early August.

17:43 Umbach: West Will Disappoint Ukraine Again - "Victory Plan" Remains WishlistSecurity expert Frank Umbach opines that Selenskyj's "victory plan" contains few new demands and most are unlikely to be achieved. He criticizes the West for showing weak support towards Ukraine in the past, citing examples.

17:13 Report: USA Shifts Ukrainian F-16 Pilot Training to Younger CadetsAccording to reports from the Wall Street Journal, the USA is focusing on training younger Ukrainian cadets for F-16 pilot positions. This change in training strategy could cause a substantial delay in equipping Kyiv with a full squadron of F-16 aircraft due to inexperienced pilots. The shift is attributed to a shortage of competent Ukrainian pilots and openness of younger cadets to western training methods. Ukraine urgently requires additional F-16 aircraft and pilots to bolster air defense, as one of its top combat pilots was sadly killed in a crash earlier in August. The crash raised concerns about inadequate training of Ukrainian pilots. For US Air Force pilots, the training duration is approximately two years, according to retired US Lieutenant General David Deptula.

16:48 Zelensky on Scholz: We Need His Long-Range WeaponsTo execute his plan for victory against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky relies on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's change of perspective on providing long-range weapons. "We require his long-range weapons. That's most essential," Zelensky says, emphasizing the importance of Taurus cruise missiles, which Scholz has not released yet. Possessing these long-range weapons would support Ukraine's "victory plan," which includes deterrence from Russian attacks (see entry at 13:54). Scholz has resisted providing Taurus cruise missiles due to safety concerns for Russian targets in Moscow. However, Zelensky asserted that Germany cannot dictate the use of weapons from other nations against Russian targets. He highlights his respect for Scholz's opinion but clarifies there are no boundaries to Ukraine's right to defend itself. Zelensky added that Scholz has never denied nor confirmed Ukraine's NATO membership request, stating that the approval process is still ongoing.

16:28 Russia Contemplates Nuclear-Powered Sub U-Haul for LNG Deliveries to AsiaRussia is considering deploying nuclear-propelled submarines for shipping liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Arctic to Asia. This move would slash shipping times through the Northern Sea Route by almost half, according to Mikhail Kovaltchuk, an influential associate of President Vladimir Putin and head of Russia's premier nuclear research institution, the Kurtschatov Institute. Kovaltchuk introduced the submarine project during a industry summit in Saint Petersburg last weekend, as reported on the event's official website on Wednesday.

16:15 UK Police Explores Package Bombing at Post Office, Link to Leipzig Bombing SuspectedUK law enforcement agencies are investigating a package bombing incident at a post office mail facility. A connection to similar blasts across Europe is being explored, as mentioned by a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command. "We're in touch with other European security agencies," the spokesperson confirmed. Post-Leipzig, the German Federal Prosecutor's Office also launched an investigation. According to BfV President Thomas Haldenwang, Russia could be implicated in the matter. Earlier this month, MI5 head Ken McCallum warned of potential Russian sabotage acts and arson, expressing concerns that Moscow aims to sow "disarray" amongst Ukraine's backers.

15:48 "Bombing Their Soil": CNN Joins Ukrainian Elite Drone Squad on Deadly AssaultIn late September, CNN joined a Ukrainian drone assault team as they carried out the operation, from launch to blast. The squad is said to have conducted multiple such strikes, even penetrating deep into Russian territory.

15:27 France Aids Ukraine with Fancy Self-Destructing DronesFrance has pledged to supply Ukraine with novel suicide drones. According to French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, trial runs have been a success. The drones, a result of the Franco-German defense conglomerate KNDS, can operate for 45 minutes and capture, identify, and neutralize static or dynamic targets within a five-kilometer radius. Initially, Ukraine will receive 100 of these remote-controlled grenades. The suicide drones are touted as an added weapon to the Caesar howitzers France is supplying to Ukraine.

15:02 Weber: Zelensky's Winning Strategy Looks Grim, "NATO Has No Plan B"Security analyst Joachim Weber asserts that key components of Zelensky's "victory blueprint" are unlikely to be accomplished. He elaborates on why these announcements nonetheless prove valuable from Ukraine's perspective and counsels NATO to devise a Plan B in a ntv interview.

14:38 Russian Lawmakers Endorse Bill to Outlaw "Nurturing Neglect" Propaganda

Russian lawmakers have passed a bill in its initial reading to outlaw "propaganda of child neglect." The bill was approved unanimously, as displayed live broadcast from the parliament. Committee chair Vyacheslav Volodin implored parliamentarians to endorse the ban. "The battle is now being waged on the ideological front," he argued. The legislation would impact digital content, broadcasts, advertising, or film productions. Violators could be held liable for fines of 400,000 rubles (around 3,800 euros) for individuals or 5,000,000 rubles for businesses. Russia grapples with demographic challenges, such as an aging population and dwindling birth rates, which are further exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine. Authorities and religious figures, including the Kremlin, the Russian Orthodox Church, and influential figures in public life, often champion traditional values as a bulwark against liberal Western ideologies and to halt Russia's population decline.

14:09 Angry Worshippers Ambush Soldiers, Besiege Church in Ukraine

The Ukrainian city of Cherkassy's military governor has transferred St. Michael's Cathedral to a different religious denomination. Fans of the Moscow Patriarch then stormed the church, resulting in tense confrontations and injuries.

13:54 Zelensky Urges EU Leaders to Back Weapons Delivery Plan for Peace through Show of ForceUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky advocated for backing his plan for victory against Russia during a gathering with EU heads of state and government in Brussels. Zelensky proposed a strategy of creating "peace through intimidation." To accomplish this, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the US should ensure that an appropriate missile package is deployed in Ukraine.

13:25 Fellow Inmate: US Citizen Imprisoned in Russia Endures Torture, Abuse

Recently imprisoned US citizen Stephen Hubbard is being physically and sexually abused in Russian detention, alleges a fellow inmate. Igor Tychyko, a recently released Ukrainian soldier, claimed that Russian prison guards have assaulted the 72-year-old US citizen, depriving him of food, and forcing him into sexual acts. A Moscow court sentenced Hubbard to six years and ten months in prison earlier this month for alleged mercenary work for Ukraine.

12:50 "Time Bomb": Experts Warn of Global Oil Pollution by Russian Ghost Fleet The so-called Russian ghost fleet is leaving oil slick trails across the world's oceans, posing a serious environmental hazard. As per an investigation by "Politico" and "SourceMaterial", Russian vessels have caused significant oil spills in at least nine instances over the past few years. The report suggests the presence of a growing fleet of over 600 ships transporting oil for Moscow, with ownership often veiled. Many of these ships are old, poorly maintained, and uninsured, making it challenging to hold them accountable in case of a leak or severe accident. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard labels these ships a "severe threat" to marine ecosystems. "The oil spills and the risk of oil slicks are horrendous," says Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia program and an expert on ghost fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's like a ticking time bomb."

12:23 Land Polluted with Untouched Explosives - Kyiv Seeks International Assistance Ukraine is making every effort to clear extensive areas of landmines and other untouched explosives. The success of this mission also depends on assistance from international partners, says Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Julia Svyrydenko during an international conference on mine clearance in Lausanne, Switzerland. Prime Minister Denys Shmyral also attends the meeting. Large parts of Ukraine are contaminated with hundreds of thousands of mines, cluster bombs, and other untouched explosives left over from combat zones by both Russia and Ukraine.

11:58 Moscow's Response to Successful Campaign Plan Moscow remains adamant in presenting its war in Ukraine as a triumph. It responds calmly to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan". While criticism of the war efforts grows within Russia, the imprisoned ultranationalist Girkin declares a "strategic defeat", as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Advancement of Russian Forces Near Pokrovsk Could Lead to Massive Drop in Ukrainian Steel Production Ukrainian steel production could decrease by half if Russian troops capture an important coal mine near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, Reuters reports, citing Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian steel producers' association. The mine produces a special type of coal required for coke production, an essential element in steelmaking. This is Ukraine's second-largest source of income after agriculture. In the first eight months of the year, metal exports were worth nearly $2 billion - essential funds needed to sustain Ukraine.

The Pokrovsk coal mine, the largest coking coal producer in Ukraine and one of the largest in Eastern Europe, is located 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk. The mine produces coal for coke production, an important aspect of steel production and Ukraine's second-largest source of income after agriculture, as reported by Reuters. The eastern front near Pokrovsk has been the scene of heavy conflict for several months and is a key point of focus for the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk is an important logistics hub for Ukrainian forces. According to trade data, steel product exports in the first eight months of 2024 were nearly $2 billion.

11:05 Zelensky Heads to Brussels: "The Top Priority Now is More Protection for Ukraine Before Winter" Before the commencement of the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is demanding further aid for his country's "victory plan". "The top priority now is more protection for Ukraine before winter," Zelensky claims in a video message from the plane to Brussels, published on Telegram. Zelensky intends to present his "victory plan" to his EU colleagues today. "All European heads of state and government will listen to how we need to bolster our position," he adds. "We must end this war justly."

11:05 Australia Grants Dozens of Abrams Tanks to Kyiv Australia is now set to provide 49 of its aging Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles explains that the government will transfer the majority of its US-made M1A1 tanks, valued at roughly €150 million, to Ukraine - months after Kyiv requested them. In February, Marles had stated that this was not an option for his government.

10:46 NATO Chief: Discussions with Moscow Only from Position of Power The new NATO Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, suggests that Ukraine should only initiate talks with Russia from a position of strength. "We are prepared, if necessary, in the long run," Rutte says ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected. "Of course, we aim to reach a point where Ukraine can commence negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. Until that time, he (Zelensky) can depend on continued support."

10:15 "Unusually Close Tank Engagement" - Ukrainian Tank Destroys Russian Military Transport A Ukrainian tank has destroyed an enemy troop transporter in the Russian region of Kursk from an unusually close distance. Videos reveal the Russian armored vehicle being struck by a shell from the tank's cannon from just a few meters away. Shortly afterwards, a second Ukrainian tank fires another shot at the debris of the Russian military transporter. According to a Forbes report, the Ukrainian side is using two T-64 or T-72 tanks from the 17th Tank Brigade. Former US General Mark Hertling describes the incident on X as "the closest tank engagement I've ever seen."

09:52 Russian Airstrikes in Syria: Ten Civilians Killed Russian military operations aren't confined to Ukraine. There have been reported Russian airstrikes in northwestern Syria, with activists claiming ten people were killed and 30 injured on Wednesday evening. Among the fatalities near Idlib city, a child was also one of the victims, as per the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The count of injured children stands at 14, according to the same source. Russian aircraft struck a commercial sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on Idlib's outskirts, as per the observatory.

09:24 Deputy Commander of a Russian Special Unit Killed In the Moscow region, the deputy commander of a Russian military special unit was shot dead in his car. As reported by Russian independent news site "Important Stories" among others, an unknown assailant fired at 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. He had just returned from Ukraine's conflict zone a week ago.

08:55 Russian Ultranationalist Pessimistic about Offensive Campaign The imprisoned Russian ultranationalist Igor Girkin views little hope for his country in the war. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Girkin believes the summer and autumn offensive campaign has failed to meet its objectives. It's also unlikely to succeed before the onset of the "mud season". Girkin even refers to a "strategic military defeat." According to Girkin, who is internationally wanted for Malaysia Airlines Flight 17's downing, the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has stalled, while offensives in the Donetsk region have only pushed back Ukrainian positions without breaching the front line. Russian forces would need their reserves to safeguard against the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. Ukrainian defense has proven effective, having repelled Russian offensives with minimal territory loss, launching strong counterattacks, preserving unused resources, and maintaining military and societal morale.

08:23 Multiple Russian Drones Attack Ukraine Russia has bombarded Ukraine with repeated drone attacks once more. The Ukrainian military reported downing 22 of 56 Russian drones during the nighttime attack. 27 drones are thought to have been disrupted by electronic countermeasures and subsequently crashed. Two drones targeted Belarus, while five drones caused damage to infrastructure in regions near the frontline. No casualties were reported, but there were power outages in some areas.

07:55 SBU: Security Chief of Ukrenergo Under Arrest The Ukrainian security service (SBU) claims to have apprehended one of Ukrenergo's security chiefs. He is accused of endorsing the Russian invasion, questioning the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and approving the targeting of civilians. He also allegedly supplied intelligence about the consequences of attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo announced on Telegram that one of its employees has been suspended in relation to the case: "Any comments that justify Russian aggression are unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team," it said. Ukrenergo further stated that nine of its employees have been killed during their duties by Russian attacks, and another 11 are currently engaged on the frontline. If convicted, the suspect is liable for up to eight years in jail and asset seizure.

07:23 US Ambassador Dampens Zelensky's NATO Entry Hopes NATO currently has no immediate plans to invite Ukraine into the alliance, as per US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith, according to "Voice of America". Smith stated, "I believe NATO's stance on this issue is clear. We declared at the 75th anniversary summit this summer that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to membership and that Ukraine will become a NATO member. We are not at a point where the alliance is discussing an early invitation," Smith said ahead of the NATO Defense Ministers' meeting in Brussels. Zelensky presented his "victory plan" in Kyiv on the previous day, with Ukraine's entry into NATO serving as its central objective.

06:56 White House Sets New Date for Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting The US government has postponed a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to November and will hold it online, the White House announced. The announcement came following a phone call between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which additional funds for Ukraine were discussed. Originally, Biden was to convene a session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on October 12 in Germany, but this was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led group of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that meets at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The last meeting in Ramstein, on September 6, was the 24th gathering of the group since its establishment in April 2022.

06:30 Israel: Modern Russian Weapons Found with Hezbollah Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israeli forces discovered "state-of-the-art" Russian weapons during raids on Hezbollah militia positions in southern Lebanon, according to French daily "Le Figaro". Netanyahu stated that, as per a 2006 UN resolution, only the Lebanese army is authorized to possess weapons south of the Litani River. "However, Hezbollah has constructed hundreds of tunnels and hiding places in this area, where we recently discovered a number of modern Russian weapons," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine Breaks Sad Record in Mining It's a significant challenge: A meeting on landmine removal in Ukraine is happening today in Lausanne. The United Nations considers Ukraine as the most mined nation globally. There's potential danger in an area equivalent to twice Bavaria, including mined marine regions. Since the large-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, over 1,000 people have suffered casualties from mines and unexploded ordnance, resulting in 300 fatalities, with 30 deaths this year alone. Around 2,100 experts in mine removal are active, having checked over 1,500 square kilometers - an area equal to Berlin and Hamburg combined - and rendering safe over 530,000 explosive devices. The government estimates the cost of clearing the entire country to be around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Air Warning Across Broad Ukrainian Regions Wide regions of Ukraine are under attack from Russian combat drones overnight. Warning alerts are active in most regions, with no reported damage as yet. Meanwhile, the Russian air defense in the Bryansk border region has reportedly shot down three Ukrainian drones, according to the regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, with no reported damage or injuries.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine to Construct Ammunition Factory Lithuania and Ukraine will collaborate to build an ammunition factory, announces the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy. The facility will produce various RDX explosives. Construction is scheduled to start in Lithuania next year.

00:04 Incident at British DHL Warehouse: Investigators Pursue Russian Links After a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror police are investigating if it was a Russian-inspired act, reveals The Guardian. An explosion occurred on July 22, allegedly caused by an explosive device in a package transported by airplane. No one was hurt. A similar event occurred at a DHL cargo center in Leipzig, Germany, at the same time, with the Federal Prosecutor's Office taking over the investigation. Security sources suspect it was a Russian-instigated incident.

23:01 Zelensky to Attend NATO Defense Ministers' Summit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to attend the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, according to a revised schedule. Today, Zelensky presented his victory plan, which includes a formal invite for NATO membership.

Stay updated on previous happenings here.)

here.

The President of the Council could play a critical role in negotiating the U.S. Treasury's sanctions against the Russian-Chinese drone network, as they will impact three corporations and an individual. President Volodymyr Zelensky has sought international support from numerous leaders, including the President of the Council, as he continues to explore ways to bolster Ukraine's defense against ongoing conflicts and external threats.

Read also: