At 23:15, Zelenskyy issues a caution against potential nuclear perils, stating, "Putin values his existence greatly."

22:10 Austrian Political Shuffle and Ukraine War/RussiaThe Austrian parliamentary election has rearranged the political landscape. The right-wing FPO is predicted to triumph with 28.7%, a historical achievement. In their election manifesto, the right-wing populists criticized EU's external policies. Despite the Ukraine war, the party exhibits a more compassionate stance towards Russia and is not concerned about Austria's reliance on Russian gas. The Vienna-Moscow gas agreement, extended in 2018 until 2040, includes a binding commitment to purchase substantial volumes of natural gas and payment even if no gas is delivered. Between January and May 2024, over 90% of Austria's gas imports originated from Russia.

21:37 Russian Prime Minister's Tehran VisitRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is traveling to Tehran for talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani amidst increasing tensions in the Middle East. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, as per the Russian government. Mishustin will also meet with Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri. Russia states that the Russian Prime Minister will discuss "the entire range of Russian-Iranian cooperation in trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian aid." The West accuses Iran of providing drones and missiles to the Russian army for its military operation in Ukraine, which Iran denies.

21:02 Denmark's Military Aid and Frozen Russian AssetsDenmark has announced the approval of another military aid package for Ukraine, worth 1.3 billion Danish Kroner (around 174 million Euros). The funds will be utilized to deliver weapons and military equipment produced in Ukraine to the frontlines, as per the Danish Ministry of Defense. The funding will also come from frozen Russian assets. Additionally, the Danish government plans to establish a joint Danish-Ukrainian defense industry hub in Kyiv. The Danish Ministry of Business and Industry states that the hub will foster new partnerships in the defense sector. "Wars are not won only on the battlefield, but also in industry," explains Minister Morten Bødskov.

20:31 Norway's Border Security ConsiderationsNorway's Minister of Justice, Emilie Enger Mehl, has revealed that the country may construct a fence along its border with Russia. "A border fence is interesting not just because it can deter, but also because it contains sensors and technology that allow us to detect when people move near the border," Mehl said in an interview with broadcaster NRK. The Norwegian government is currently considering several measures to enhance security along the 198-kilometer border, including increasing the number of border personnel or intensifying surveillance. Mehl visited Finland in the summer to learn how the country secured its 1,340-kilometer border with Russia. Finland closed all border crossings with Russia in late 2023 after more than 1,300 migrants from third countries entered the country without sufficient documents within three months. Finland accuses Russia of "hybrid warfare."

19:58 Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant AllegationsThe management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, alleges that Ukrainian forces have launched an attack on a nearby substation, destroying a transformer. Reuters reports that a Telegram post from the plant's management stated that artillery fire hit the transformer at the "Raduga" substation in the city of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine. The incident is described as "another act of terrorism aimed at destabilizing the situation in the satellite town of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant." A photo showing smoke rising from the roof of a building was also posted. It is reported that the power supply to Enerhodar has not been disrupted. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, was seized by Russian forces at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Both sides regularly accuse each other of attacking or planning an attack on the plant.

19:25 Zelenskyy's Nuclear Threat SkepticismUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expresses uncertainty about the ongoing nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin. "He loves his life," Zelenskyy told CNN, suggesting that Putin is likely afraid to use nuclear weapons. "Nobody knows what's in his head," Zelenskyy said in the interview, which was published on the official YouTube channel of the president later in the day. "He could use nuclear weapons against any country - or not." However, Zelenskyy does not believe that Putin will do so.

18:59 Eastern Ukraine Conflict EscalationIntense artillery duels and Russian air strikes using glide bombs have escalated the conflict in the east of Ukraine. Around 20 settlements near Sumy and Kharkiv were reportedly shelled by Russian artillery, according to the General Staff in Kyiv in its evening situation report. New Russian attacks against Ukrainian defense lines were reported from the crisis areas around the Donbass. In Pokrovsk, 13 attacks were repelled, and in Kurachove, 17 Russian troop advances were stopped. The information cannot be independently verified. Similarly heavy fights were reportedly taking place in the area of Vuhledar. Ukrainian military experts fear that the small town in the southern section of the Donbass, which has been fought over for two years, could soon be captured by Russian units.

18:21 Ukraine Confirms Large Drone Attack on Russian Arms Depot in Volgograd

Ukraine allegedly assaulted a weapon storage facility in Volgograd's southern Russian region, using over 100 drones. The military installation in Kotluban was targeted, as reported by the Ukrainian military via Telegram. Observers noted a fire and ammunition detonations on the site. A Ukrainian defense sector representative claimed that around 120 Ukrainian drones flew over 600 kilometers to damage munitions and rocket storage facilities, potentially leading to ammunition shortages for Russian occupation forces' units. Russia has yet to verify the attack.

17:42 Baerbock: Long-Range Weapons Essential for Overpowering Minefield

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock suggests that Ukraine should utilize long-range weapons for self-defense to bypass the minefield in the country's eastern region. She stated in ARD, "They are particularly crucial for overcoming the minefield in eastern Ukraine." When asked if new equipment would be provided by Germany, she asserted her stance but Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a different opinion: "And in a democratic coalition – a coalition where we can't agree, we can't support it." Multiple Western nations, including the US, Britain, and France, are being urged by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to authorize the use of long-range weapons beyond the Russian border to attack support points with bombers. To authorize America's use of ATACMS missiles, and Britain's use of Storm Shadow cruise missiles, and for German Taurus cruise missiles to reach Moscow, is necessary.

17:10 Around 500 Scientists Affected by CERN's Suspension of Cooperation with Russia

Approximately 500 scientists with affiliations to Russian institutions will be impacted by CERN's planned cooperation suspension with Russia by November 30, as per the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN). These scientists will have to halt their collaborations when the contract lapses, confirmed a CERN spokesperson, in agreement with media reports. CERN decided to discontinue its cooperation with Russia and Belarus following their invasion of Ukraine in June 2022, a decision finalized in December 2023. The current agreement with Belarus will conclude at the end of June 2024, affecting 15 Belarusian scientists, mentioned the CERN spokesperson. Russia's withdrawal also signifies the loss of an essential CERN contributor, as Moscow contributes around 4.5% to the organization's budget. However, CERN asserts that other member states will compensate for this loss.

16:27 Report: Navalny Suffered Abdominal Pain - Documents Indicate Poisoning

Russian officials claim that Alexey Navalny died of natural causes in February of this year. Navalny's supporters and various Western politicians accuse Russian leadership and President Vladimir Putin of his demise. A new report supports this theory, alleging that Russian authorities eliminated symptoms Navalny displayed before his death in prison. Navalny reportedly complained of severe abdominal pain and had reflexive vomiting. He also experienced convulsions before losing consciousness. However, the official cause of death, a cardiac rhythm disorder, fails to explain these symptoms, according to the outlet. Consulted doctors suggested that these symptoms are characteristic of poisoning, as Navalny had previously been poisoned with Novichok in 2020.

15:55 Russian Troops Deny 6 Ukrainian Incursion Attempts in Kursk

Russian forces claim to have repelled six new Ukrainian attempts to infiltrate the western region of Kursk, as stated by the Moscow Defense Ministry. Reuters reported that the ministry shared in a Telegram post that its forces, alongside aircraft and artillery, repelled attempts to enter the region near the village of Novy Put, about 79 kilometers west of Sudzha. According to Russian sources, 50 Ukrainian soldiers perished or were injured, and one tank, four armored combat vehicles, and one car were destroyed. However, these claims cannot be independently corroborated.

15:28 Images of Devastation: Russia Launches 13 Airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia

The Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia is hit by a wave of airstrikes, injuring at least 13 people and causing residential building collapses. Fires erupt in several buildings. The Ukrainian Emergency Service reported that ten private homes were damaged.

14:56 German Military Prepares for Worst-Case Scenario - Conventional War in Europe Possible within the Next Five YearsAfter concluding the "Red Storm Alpha" exercise, the German military has announced plans for "Red Storm Bravo" next year. This three-day operation, which concluded in Hamburg harbor on Saturday, left the regional command pleased. "The training objectives, from the command post to the 2nd Home Defense Company, were successfully achieved," explains Lieutenant Colonel Joern Plischke, chief of staff. The purpose of the exercise was to safeguard critical infrastructure, maintain the same level of awareness across all levels, and communicate quickly and securely with all participants. Given Russia's attack on Ukraine, the possibility of a conventional war in Europe within the next five years is discussed. NATO aims to counter this, requiring a swift deployment of allied troops from west to east. "Germany, due to its geostrategic location, plays a crucial role as a hub. Therefore, the practice of military transportation by rail, road, or air, food, bed, or fuel supply, or the protection of entire vehicle columns is essential to deter credibly," explains the German military.

14:27 London: Heavy Ammunition Losses for Russia due to Drone StrikesAccording to British assessment, Ukrainian drone strikes have reportedly caused the most significant ammunition losses for Russia since the war began. Around 30,000 tons of ammunition were likely damaged in a strike on a munitions depot near the town of Turov in the Tver region of central Russia on September 18, as stated by the British Defense Ministry in its daily intelligence update. Further Ukrainian attacks on depots in Tikhoretsk, Krasnodar region, southern Russia, and elsewhere in Turov occurred on the night of September 21, as reported by the ministry. The combined tonnage of ammunition destroyed at these three locations represents the most significant loss of Russian and North Korean-supplied ammunition during the war.

13:57 Moscow Justifies Expansion of Nuclear DoctrineRussia has defended its decision to expand its nuclear doctrine in the face of criticism. The new fundamentals of nuclear deterrence are essential due to NATO infrastructure approaching Russia's borders and Western powers trying to achieve victory over Moscow through their weapons supplies to Ukraine, says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking on Russian state television. The decision to use nuclear weapons will be made by the military.

13:19 Kharkiv Volunteers Respond to Kremlin Missile AttacksWhenever Russian missiles hit a building in Kharkiv, Serhii is quick to arrive on the scene. As part of a group of volunteer helpers, he treats the injured and assists in rescuing people from the rubble. He has consciously chosen this task.

12:42 Saporizhzhia Reports 16 Injuries after Russian Cruise Missile AttackThe number of injured in Saporizhzhia following a Russian cruise missile attack has risen to 16, including a 17-year-old boy, as reported by the city's military administration on Telegram. The Russian army attacked Saporizhzhia with 13 cruise missiles early in the morning. All casualties have now been rescued and treated.

11:50 Zelensky Recalls Babyn Yar Massacre - "Governments Capable of Committing Heinous Crimes"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today honors the Babyn Yar massacre, where over 33,000 Jews were killed by the German Wehrmacht in a ravine in Kyiv 83 years ago. Babyn Yar, remarks Zelensky, is a "horrifying symbol" that reveals the most heinous crimes are committed when the world chooses to remain silent or indifferent instead of confronting evil. Zelensky, who is of Jewish descent, goes on to say that Babyn Yar serves as powerful evidence of the atrocities governments can commit when their leaders "resort to intimidation and violence" - a clear reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

11:16 Ukraine: Ten Casualties from Yesterday's Hospital Attack in SumyThe death toll from the Russian attack on a hospital in the Ukrainian border city of Sumy has risen to ten. The clinic was bombed twice by Russia on Saturday, with the second attack occurring as rescue workers were retrieving the injured and dead and patients were being evacuated. Russian forces fired 31 times into the border region last night and this morning.

10:42 Russian Media Reports Major Fire at Arms Depot in VolgogradFollowing reports from military bloggers, Russian media now corroborates incidents of explosions near Russian military bases. Explosions occurred near the naval base in Baltijsk, Krasnodar region, from where Russia deploys kamikaze drones against Ukraine, as reported by news agency Astra. In Kotluban, Volgograd Oblast, a large munitions depot was hit, resulting in explosions, a major fire, and detonations. According to Ukrainian sources, Iranian and ballistic missile launchers were stored at the Kotluban depot.

10:12 Ukrainian Military Reports 165 Conflicts since YesterdaySince yesterday, the Ukrainian military has reported around 165 conflicts, with approximately a quarter of them occurring around the contentious town of Pokrovsk in Donbass. Russian forces executed 73 aerial strikes against targeted areas and populations, utilizing 124 guided air bombs and launching 7 missiles. Moreover, the invaders conducted over 4700 attacks, including 179 multiple rocket launcher attacks and employing over 1700 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian air forces, missile, and artillery forces retaliated with 6 strikes on strategic locations holding enemy personnel, weaponry, and military equipment according to the military reports.

09:44 Assassination of High-Ranking Ukrainian Judge in Drone AttackA judge in Ukraine's Supreme Court who was providing humanitarian aid to villagers in the Charkiv region was murdered in a drone attack on a civilian vehicle. News site Ukrinform reported, citing the regional prosecutor's office, that a hostile first-person-view drone ignited the SUV that Judge Leonid Loboyko was riding in, resulting in his immediate demise. Three female passengers were left injured. Investigations are ongoing for potential war crimes and murder.

08:20 Injuries Reported After Zaporizhzhia AttacksUkrainian authorities reported substantial damage to civilian structures in Zaporizhzhia's southern industrial city following new, massive Russian airstrikes. At least seven people have been injured, according to the city's regional administration head, Ivan Fedorov, in a Telegram message. Rescue efforts are ongoing, as there might be individuals trapped beneath the debris. Over ten airstrikes were recorded, resulting in reported fires.

08:04 Russia Declared Victory over 125 Ukrainian DronesRussia's defense ministry has announced the successful interception and destruction of 125 Ukrainian drones overnight. The governors of several regions claimed damages as a result of the attacks but reported no casualties. According to the ministry, 67 drones were shot down over the Volgograd region, 17 each over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions, and 18 over the Rostov region.

06:26 Ukraine Reports 1170 Russian Casualties in the Last 24 HoursThe Ukrainian military reports 1170 Russian casualties within the past 24 hours. Estimates suggest 652,000 total Russian soldiers injured or killed in action. The Ukrainians also claim to have destroyed nine Russian tanks, 62 artillery systems, and 38 armored vehicles, as well as neutralizing 93 drones and striking one air defense system.

06:03 Military Analysts: Ukraine Targeting Russian ArsenalsMilitary analysts on X platform reported that Ukrainian drone attacks had hit a Russian ammunition depot in Kotluban last night. Local sources reported fires near the large Russian munitions depot in the Volgograd Oblast. NASA's fire information system also acknowledged fires at the depot's northern flank. Neither the Kremlin nor the Ukrainian military had commented on the matter at press time.

05:38 SPD leader Calls for Solidarity with UkraineSPD leader Lars Klingbeil wants the upcoming Ukraine summit with the US President Joe Biden in Ramstein to send a strong message of solidarity to Ukraine, which is currently under attack by Russia. Klingbeil said, "The conference should reaffirm the commitment of everyone involved, including the US following the November elections, to support Ukraine actively as long as necessary." He also suggested discussing future peace conferences to create a more inclusive platform for peace talks in the best interest of the Ukrainian people.

04:40 Zelenskyy's Spokesperson on Western Weapon Approval: Russians to Be Notified FirstAddressing the ongoing speculation regarding the deployment of Western weapons on Russian territory, Zelenskyy's spokesperson, Serhiy Nykyforov, stated there is no final approval yet. Nykyforov mentioned that talks have taken place with the US, Italy, France, and the UK, but no definitive decision has been agreed upon. He further stated that Russian authorities would be the first to learn of any such approval under Ukrainian law and that there would be an official announcement announced later.

03:07 Swiss Support for China's Peace Initiative, Kyiv DisappointedSwitzerland has endorsed a Chinese-led peace initiative as a means to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Swiss Foreign Ministry has indicated a change in stance regarding such peace attempts, which has reportedly been met with disappointment in Ukraine. Kyiv plans to attend a second peace summit in November. In June, the first round of talks took place in Switzerland, excluding Russia and China, and involved over 50 participating nations.

01:37 Lithuania Sends Aid to UkraineLithuania has dispatched a military aid package containing ammunition, computers, and logistics supplies to Ukraine, scheduled to arrive within the week, the Lithuanian government announced. Since the beginning of this year, Lithuania has provided approximately 155-mm ammunition, M577 and M113 armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, anti-tank weapons, remote control systems, and various other equipment to Ukraine.

02:29 Three Fatalities in Russian Assaults in Kharkiv RegionThree individuals met their end, and six more sustained injuries as a result of Russian aerial assaults on the Kharkiv region village of Slatyne. According to local officials, these attacks targeted civilian structures and decimated both educational and commercial facilities when people were out and about. The Governor of Kharkiv Oblast, Oleh Syniehubov, concluded that such attacks were inexcusable.

01:29 North Korea Condemns US Military Aid to Ukraine as "Flirting with Danger"North Korea, infamous for its clandestine weapon shipments to Russia, branded the $8 billion in US military aid to Ukraine as "an ill-conceived decision" and "toying with danger" in the face of nuclear powerhouse Russia. During his visit to Washington, US President Joe Biden announced this aid, aiming to bolster Ukraine's self-defense capabilities. These military supplies include weapons capable of striking Russia from a safe distance.

00:25 Casualties Mount to Ten in Sumy AttackTen lives were claimed during the Russian assault on a hospital in the Ukrainian border town of Sumy. Initially, one person perished in the initial attack on the medical facility, as described by Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko. During the evacuation of patients, the very hospital endured another assault. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine accused Russia of embarking on a "war against hospitals."

