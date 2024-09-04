At 23:03, Belgorod records three fatalities due to Ukrainian aggression

23:09 Ukrainian Politician Accuses Russia of Targeting Schools Deliberately

Ukrainian parliamentarian Roman Hryschchuk accused Russia of escalating assaults on educational establishments in Ukraine, as the new school term began this week. He described this as a calculated move to scare Ukrainians, speaking to "Kyiv Independent". According to the news outlet, at least 12 educational institutions, including a military academy, an aviation academy, a university, and schools throughout Ukraine, have suffered damage from Russian attacks within three days. More than 50 individuals have lost their lives or been injured.

22:36 ISW: Putin Persists in Belief he Can Conquer Ukraine

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin still believes he can subdue Ukraine. This notion persists despite Ukraine's advance into Russian territory in the Kursk region, according to ISW. While the offensive may be affecting Russian military operations on an operational level, it has probably not yet provoked Putin to reconsider his strategic viewpoint. ISW assesses that Putin believes Russia can attain its objectives through a prolonged conflict and outlasting foreign support. Consequently, Putin is not yet eager for peace talks that do not result in Ukrainian and Western surrender to his demands.

22:03 EU Aspirant Serbia Affirms Commitment to Russia Loyalty

Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussions with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin on the sidelines of an economic forum in Vladivostok. Russian media reported that Putin extended an invitation to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. Vulin emphasized that Serbia is both a "Russian ally" and a strategic partner. Thus, under the leadership of Vucic, the nation is "subject to intense pressure". Nevertheless, Serbia under Vucic's leadership "will never join NATO, will never impose sanctions on Russia, and will never allow anti-Russian actions from its territory". Serbia maintains warm relations with Russia, despite its pursuit of EU membership.

21:30 Thousands Flee Pokrowsk

Thousands of residents are abandoning the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrowsk, located just ten kilometers from the frontline. More than 20,000 individuals have left the city in the past month, as reported by Donetsk region governor Vadym Filashkin, according to Interfax Ukraine. About 26,000 people remain in Pokrowsk, including more than 1,000 children. Before the conflict, the industrial and mining city had a population of approximately 65,000 inhabitants. Pokrowsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian forces have been retreating from the Russian advance in the region for months. Most recently, pro-Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian troops had entered Selydove and Ukrainsk and were engaged in combat there.

19:25 US Accuses Russia of Interfering in Presidential Election

The US has accused Russia of attempting to sway the November presidential election through targeted disinformation. According to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Kremlin has utilized its state media to deceive unwitting US influencers into disseminating its propaganda. As a result, the US has imposed penalties, filed criminal charges, and ordered the seizure of internet domains. According to the US Treasury Department, these penalties target ten individuals and two organizations, including RT broadcasters, hackers, and a non-governmental organization linked to the Kremlin. US authorities accuse them of employing artificial intelligence in disinformation campaigns targeted against the US election campaign. Read further details here.

19:10 Lithuania Demonstrates Strong Protest against Russian Airstrikes

Lithuania called on a Russian embassy representative in Vilnius to express its concern over the intensified Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine. During the meeting, the diplomat was strongly criticized for the escalated shelling of civilian targets in Ukraine, as reported by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry. The ministry stated that the bombs and rockets striking educational institutions, hospitals, and residential areas reveal Russia's desperation and disregard for human life and international humanitarian law. At least seven individuals were killed and 38 injured in Russian airstrikes on Lviv. Earlier this week, over 50 people were killed and approximately 270 injured in an attack on the Poltava city.

19:00 Alleged 'Spy Whale' Killed in Norway

Animal welfare organizations filed a complaint following the death of an alleged Russian 'spy whale' in Norway. The deceased beluga whale bore several gunshot wounds, according to One Whale and Noah. The responsible police department declared they are examining whether there is a sufficient basis to initiate an investigation. In 2019, the whale was discovered near Russian waters with a small camera mount and the inscription "Equipment St. Petersburg" on its body, sparking rumors of a Russian spy whale. Another hypothesis propounded that it had previously been employed as a therapeutic whale in Russia. The marine mammal was discovered dead in a bay near Stavanger last Saturday.

The German cabinet has endorsed the "Article Law Pivotal Moment" to enhance attractiveness in serving the German Military Forces. This includes revising work hour policies and financial incentives, such as for temporary deployments. "Our objective isn't just to preserve skilled personnel within our ranks but also to recruit fresh talents," a Ministry of Defense representative stated. The approximately 5,000 soldiers in the Lithuania Brigade contributing to NATO's eastern defense against Russia will also gain benefits. Incentives are planned to assist moving or relocating back/to Lithuania, especially with family. The representative could only give an approximate cost estimate. For the Lithuania Brigade, anticipates a budget of 40 million euros in 2025, 90 million in 2026, and 145 million in 2027. The Bundestag will vote on the regulation in November.

18:27 Resident in Lviv Reports "Inhumane" Cries

Fear and devastation: The Russian military's night-time rocket and drone attack on Lviv has instigated these emotions. The 27-year-old inhabitant, Yelizaveta, claims to have heard "shocking and inhumane" screams. An AFP journalist reports that there are charred cars and debris scattered around the Lviv city center. According to Ukrainian officials, seven individuals were slain and 53 injured. More than 50 buildings, including two health facilities and two schools, were damaged in the Lviv historic city center, as reported by the Ministry of Education.

18:09 USA Prepares to Charge Russia with Election Manipulation

The USA plans to formally accuse Russia of manipulating the ongoing presidential election campaign later today, according to media reports. The allegations will focus on utilizing online platforms to target US voters with false information, CNN reports, citing sources. The accusations will primarily target the Russian state-owned media network RT. The US Department of Justice had previously warned that Russia posed a threat to the November 5 elections.

17:35 Forest Fire Threatens Radioactive Chernobyl Zone

A forest fire has erupted in the radioactive exclusion zone near the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Around 20 hectares are burning, as per the Kyiv region governor, Ruslan Kravchenko. Nonetheless, the radioactive background radiation remains within normal limits. According to the exclusion zone administration, over 200 firefighters, including 50 soldiers, are at the scene and have successfully contained the flames. The cause of the fire is still unknown. The high temperatures and prolonged drought in northern Ukraine have increased the fire risk in the Kyiv region.

17:07 Casualties Reported at Market in Donetsk: Both Sides Accuse Each Other

Casualties have been reported at the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. Occupation authorities report that at least three individuals were killed and five wounded in market shelling. Ukrainian forces are accused of attacking the market by Ukrainian troops, causing the deaths of two men and one woman, according to self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic leader Denis Pushilin. A public bus was also hit. Russian state media videos and photographs reveal dead bodies and severe damage at the market. These claims are unverifiable from independent sources. Ukrainian military forces, however, blame the opposition for the attack. "Everything is done for publicity, human life is inconsequential to them," the military writes on Telegram.

16:43 First Resignations Confirmed in Kyiv: Deputy May Succeed Kuleba

The Ukrainian parliament, as per the Verkhovna Rada, has accepted the resignations of four ministers. The resignation letter from Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has not been handed in yet. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to propose a successor later today. Kuleba's first deputy, Andriy Sybiha, is considered a strong candidate. Political expert Volodymyr Fesenko, based in Kyiv, does not anticipate major changes in Ukraine's foreign policy despite the change.

16:21 Lukashenko Frees 30 Political Prisoners

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 30 opposition activists convicted for protesting. According to the presidential administration, they all applied for pardon, admitted their guilt, genuinely repented, and vowed to lead law-abiding lives. The Interior Ministry will verify this. These claims are unconfirmed. The pardoned include 23 men and seven women, primarily parents of minors. The Russian exile media "Meduza" reports that the Belarusian opposition in exile had sent lists of severely ill prisoners to the Minsk government through intermediaries. Many prisoners from this list were pardoned. Exiled opposition figures welcome the release but also argue it does not indicate a shift in policy. Political persecution and torture in Belarus continue, claims opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is considered the actual winner of the 2020 presidential election. Read more here.

15:55 Air Strike on Lviv Assassinates Family

An Russian air strike on Lviv has reportedly eliminated nearly all members of a family, according to the city. Among the seven deceased are a 43-year-old woman and her three daughters aged 7, 18, and 21, writes Mayor Andriy Sadovyi. They perished in their own home. The father is the only one still alive, in critical condition according to the Ukrainian Catholic University. "In the heart of Europe, Russia is assassinating Ukrainians and their families. Russia is killing our children, our future," writes Sadovyi.

Chancellor Scholz reprimands opponents of installing American missiles in Germany. "Our objective is to maintain peace here and avoid war," states the SPD politician. "It's all about deterring potential adversaries." Russia has been heavily arming itself, particularly with missiles, shares Scholz. President Putin has also violated disarmament agreements like the INF treaty and stationed missiles in Kaliningrad, which is 530 kilometers from Berlin via air. "Not responding to that would be negligent." The Chancellor adds, "Yes, inaction would put peace at risk here. I won't allow that." As a result of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the US and Germany have agreed to deploy American missiles with extended range on German soil from 2026. The Left Party (Die Linke) and the AfD are against this, viewing it as an unnecessary arms race that endangers Germany's safety. Criticism from sections of the SPD also arose.

15:18 Scholz Vows More IRIS-T Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledges more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. Eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS systems have been ordered for Ukraine, Scholz declared at the German Armed Forces site in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein. "Two of each will be delivered this year, with the remainder arriving in 2025." Four IRIS-T SLM systems are currently in use in Ukraine, together with a large quantity of missiles and three related IRIS-T SLS systems. Scholz made these comments during the unveiling of the initial IRIS-T air defense system for the German Armed Forces.

14:55 South Korea and New Zealand Call for Russia's "Unconditional" Withdrawal

South Korea and New Zealand, for the first time in nine years, have denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a joint statement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon call for Russia to "instantly, completely, and unconditionally leave the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine." They also criticize the heightened military cooperation between North Korea and Moscow. "At this critical moment, it's more crucial than ever for countries like South Korea and New Zealand to stand together," says Yoon. "Especially when authoritarian powers continue to pose challenges." North Korea, which is largely isolated internationally, has lately strengthened its military relations with Russia.

14:21 Zelenskyy Explains Government Reshuffle: "We Need Fresh Perspectives"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explains why his government underwent a reshuffle. "We require a 'fresh perspective,'" he responds to a question about the reasons for the cabinet reshuffle. "And these actions are linked to strengthening our state in various areas." Ukraine has been resisting Russia's onslaught for two and a half years. Zelenskyy also expresses thanks to the ministers and the entire cabinet for their service.

13:47 Bundeswehr Prepares to Deploy IRIS-T SLM in Schleswig-Holstein

The IRIS-T SLM is not unfamiliar in Ukraine. To intercept even more Russian missiles, ten systems are to be stationed in Ukraine instead of the current four. A delivery is reportedly set, as per security sources. The Bundeswehr also plans to utilize IRIS-T in Schleswig-Holstein.

13:21 Russia Announces Control Over Village Near Ukrainian City of Pokrovsk

Russia declares to have taken control of the village of Karliwka, located around 30 kilometers from Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry proclaims that the Russian army has "liberated" the village completely. Pokrovsk is an essential logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian troops have been retreating from a Russian advance in the region for months.

12:59 Ukraine Claims Sverdlovsk to be Packed with Air Defense Systems

The Russian occupiers of Sverdlovsk are deploying all available means to defend the Kerch Bridge, according to the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, as reported by Defense Express on Ukrainian national television. Short- and long-range systems, such as S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1, are said to be in use. Sverdlovsk is "packed with air defense systems" because it carries both practical and symbolic importance for the occupiers, Pletenchuk stated. The Kerch Bridge, a prestige project of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, connects southern Russia to the illegally annexed peninsula and serves as an essential supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Battles frequently take place around the bridge. Kyiv has repeatedly emphasized its intention to liberate the peninsula, making the bridge a strategic chokepoint.

12:32 Putin Announces Xi's Attendance at BRICS Summit in RussiaRussian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the forthcoming BRICS summit in Russia, scheduled for October. During a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin stated, "We anticipate the Chinese President Xi Jinping's attendance at the BRICS summit." Putin further expressed his desire for a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi. Formed in 2009 with Brazil, Russia, India, and China, the BRICS group now comprises South Africa as well as other nations such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. The BRICS nations perceive themselves as a counterbalance to Western powers and will convene for a summit in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24. The Kremlin hopes to broaden its influence and strengthen economic relationships through this summit. The strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing has grown stronger since the initiation of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

12:00 Russia: Assault on Poltava Targets Military Personnel and Foreign TrainersThe Russian Defense Ministry has affirmed that the lethal assault on the Ukrainian city of Poltava was aimed at soldiers and foreign trainers. Targeted was a military training center. According to the ministry, the institute provides training in communication and electronic warfare to specialists from various regions and military units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, along with operators of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in assaults on civilian objects within the territory of the Russian Federation. Moreover, the ministry claims that it has utilized the hypersonic weapon system Kinzhal against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Furthermore, Russian forces have captured two more villages in the eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. As per Ukrainian reports, 50 individuals were killed in the Poltava assault on Tuesday.

11:43 Baerbock Pays Tribute to Departing Ukrainian Foreign MinisterGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has honored her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. "Countless late-night conversations in trains, at G7 meetings, on the war front, in Brussels, in front of a bombed-out power plant," she writes on X. "There are few individuals I have collaborated as closely with as I have with you, @DmytroKuleba," she continues. "You put your nation's people before yourself." She expresses her heartfelt well wishes to Kuleba, "With all my heart, I wish you well - May we meet again when peace and freedom have been restored to all of Ukraine."

11:24 Russia Adjusting Nuclear Doctrine in Response to Western ActionsAs per the Russian Presidential Administration, the actions of the West have compelled Russia to adapt its nuclear doctrine. Russia is encountering challenges and threats from the so-called West that necessitate a review of the doctrine, as stated by Russian news agencies, quoting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. In light of this scenario, it is under consideration that Ukraine could employ US long-range weapons in its attacks deep within Russian territory. The Kyiv administration has been pressing the US for some time to allow Ukraine to assault targets deep within Russian territory using weapons supplied by its allies. "It is self-evident that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskov informed the RIA agency. "We are taking all this into account." Russia has announced its intention to modify its nuclear doctrine, although specifics have not been disclosed yet. The directive permits the utilization of nuclear weapons if Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity is endangered.

10:54 Ukraine: 29 of 42 Russian Air Assaults RepelledRussia conducted 42 air assaults on Ukraine overnight, as reported by the Ukrainian Air Force. Amid them were Ch-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, Kh-101 cruise missiles, and Iskander-K missiles. According to its own reports, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down seven cruise missiles and 22 Shahed drones. Consequently, 29 air assaults were thwarted.

10:19 Munz: Poltawa Assault Could Backfire on RussiaRussia is assaulting the Ukrainian city of Poltava with rockets, with reports describing it as one of the heaviest air strikes since the conflict began. However, Russian media is reporting it as a "major triumph," as suggested by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. In the meantime, Russia seems to be altering its strategy.

09:52 Ukraine Publishes Figures on Russian CasualtiesThe Ukrainian General Staff has published fresh figures on Russian troop losses in Ukraine. According to the report, Russia has sustained around 620,350 troops in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, with a daily loss of 1,390. The report issued by Kyiv also indicates that seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones have been destroyed. Since the onset of the large-scale assault, Russia has reportedly lost a total of 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, dozens of drones, 28 ships, and one submarine. Estimates from the West suggest lower losses, but these too are likely underestimates.

09:21 Governor: "Mournful Day" for Lviv Region - Fatalities ClimbThe death toll from Russian aerial assaults on the west Ukrainian city of Lviv (see entries 07:18, 06:17, and 05:29) has escalated. Seven individuals, including a seven-year-old and a 14-year-old lass, along with other children, were reported dead during the night, as per the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozitskyy**, on Telegram. "This is a mournful day for our region," Kozitskyy expressed. It's a heartbreaking situation. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X that five people had been killed and over 30 injured.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba Steps DownUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has tendered his resignation, as confirmed by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. Kuleba's resignation will be deliberated during the upcoming plenary session, Stefantschuk posted on his Facebook page. Several other ministers have already resigned (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). The resignations are part of a significant overhaul of the Ukrainian administration. Wednesday will be a day of dismissals, states the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arachamia, on Telegram. Thursday will then be the day of appointments.

08:03 Zelenskyy: "People Still Entangled"The Russian missile assault on Poltawa is one of the deadliest individual attacks since the war's outset, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening speech. He again urged for air defense mechanisms, stating that people are still trapped under the rubble.

07:39 Grossi Alerts of Looming Catastrophe at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, discussed the predicament surrounding nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi is due to visit the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi told Zelensky that the situation is "extremely precarious" and the likelihood of a catastrophe remains. The plant was seized by Russian forces shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and is currently offline. Both sides have repeatedly blamed each other for shelling the plant, with both Moscow and Kyiv denying the accusations.

07:18 Governor: Minimum of Two Killed in Lviv AttackAt least two people have perished and 19 have been hurt in Russian aerial assaults on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, the region's governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, stated on Telegram.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks More Aid for the FrontlineUkraine is seeking additional aid for rebuilding its agricultural sector and mine clearance efforts, the Düsseldorf-based "Rheinische Post" reported, citing a response from the German government to a query from the Union, which it obtained. This includes a funding program for agricultural land near the front line, with the German government being asked to examine possible support. A safety allowance for personnel would need to be provided, among other things. Ukraine has also requested an extension of a program funded by the Ministry of Agriculture for the delivery of generators. Furthermore, Ukraine has asked for assistance in mine clearing areas near the front line, with the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development already active in a project to detect and clear mines.

06:17 Ukraine: Fire after Russian Shahed Drone Strike on LvivA fire has ignited near Lviv's main railway station following Russian aerial assaults on the city in northwestern Ukraine, the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, wrote on Telegram. Two school buildings were also harmed, with numerous windows shattered and glass strewn across the streets. According to Kozytskyi, several Shahed drones were employed in the Russian aerial strike. Air defense and rescue services are on site. The affected schools remain closed, the mayor of the city of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, wrote on Telegram. At least six people, including a 10-year-old boy, were wounded. Lviv is situated in western Ukraine near the Polish border, far from the frontline in the east, but has been targeted multiple times since the war's beginning.

05:29 Second Wave of Aerial Assaults Assaults Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is bombarded by a second wave of Russian aerial assaults. Air defense is engaged. Witnesses report numerous explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv, suggesting the use of air defense systems. Simultaneously, the army reports a drone attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is under air alert, the Ukrainian air force announces on Telegram. Poland activates its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to safeguard airspace in response to Russian aerial assaults and long-range activities, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reports.

04:35 Biden Vows New Air Defense Systems for Ukraine

After the devastating Russian assault on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, President Biden vows to supply more air defense systems to Ukraine. "I strongly denounce this atrocious attack," Biden states. The United States will persist in backing Kyiv militarily, including the provision of air defense systems and capabilities essential for Ukraine to safeguard its borders. Zelenskyy reiterated his plea to Western allies after the attack, which resulted in at least 51 fatalities, for promptly delivering new air defense systems and permitting the utilization of previously supplied long-range weapons against Russian territory.

02:52 Continued Drone Attack on Kyiv

Russia launches another drone attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense units are actively repelling the assaults in Kyiv's outskirts, as reported by the Ukrainian military via Telegram. No information is available yet regarding the number of drones involved and possible damages. This nighttime attack is part of a series of Russian air strikes on Kyiv that have escalated in recent weeks.

01:32 Zelenskyy: Desires to Perpetually Retain Kursk

Ukraine aims to maintain control over the occupied territories in the Russian oblast of Kursk until the Kremlin leader, Putin, engages in negotiations, President Zelenskyy tells US broadcaster NBC News. The annexation of the territories is a critical component of the "victory plan," Zelenskyy says. In general, Ukraine does not require any Russian land, he adds. Zelenskyy does not specify whether a further capture of Russian territory is being considered. The Kursk operation was a closely guarded secret, even US President Biden was uninformed.

00:47 Several Ukrainian Ministers Step Down

Four ministers resign prior to the anticipated cabinet revamp in Ukraine. They are Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, who played a significant role in expanding weapons production, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets. It is yet uncertain if the four ministers will transition to high-ranking positions. "A major government overhaul is expected this week," explains David Arakhamia, the leader of the ruling Servant of the People party's faction, on Telegram. "Tomorrow will be a day of dismissals, and the following day, a day of appointments," Arakhamia announces, who is considered a close associate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

23:16 After Missile Strike on Poltava: Zelensky Urges Use of Long-Range WeaponsFollowing the deadly Russian missile attack on the city of Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is advocating for authorization to use long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian assaults will become impractical if we can obliterate the launching sites of the occupiers, where they are, and Russian military airfields and their logistics," says Zelensky in his daily video address. According to him, the death toll in Poltava has reached 51, and the number of injured has risen to 271, with additional individuals still trapped under the debris.

22:06 Zelensky Dismisses Another Prominent FigureUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has terminated Rostyslav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential office, as stated in a decree posted on the president's website. The parliamentary speaker also reported the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as first deputy prime minister and minister for European integration of Ukraine. Several other ministers had previously tendered their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelensky explains that alterations are being made to facilitate the strengthening of the government. "This autumn will be essential. Our state institutions must be structured in such a way that Ukraine can achieve all the results it requires."

21:42 ntv Reporter in Poltava: "Residents Described an Extremely Alarming Moment"Ukraine reports one of the most severe air strikes since the beginning of the conflict, with numerous fatalities and injuries. ntv reporter Kavita Sharma is present and reports a "tense situation" and how residents experienced the missile attack.

21:25 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Executing POWsThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office accuses Russian soldiers of executing prisoners of war. Investigations have been initiated into the shooting of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the office stated on its Telegram channel. According to available information, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The occupiers laid them face down on the ground and immediately shot them in the back," the office wrote, citing internet videos.

The European Union expressed concern over the escalating attacks on educational establishments in Ukraine, calling on Russia to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilians.

In a bid to strengthen its relationship with the German Military Forces, the German cabinet has approved a regulation to enhance financial incentives and work hour policies for soldiers, including those serving in the Lithuania Brigade contributing to NATO's eastern defense against Russia.

