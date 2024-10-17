At 22:20, Zelensky mentions potential involvement of 10,000 North Korean soldiers in the Kremlin's battles.

As per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement, around 10,000 North Korean troops might soon be participating in Russia's conflict against his country. Zelensky, during his visit to Brussels, cited intelligence reports suggesting the troops are being readied for deployment. If this materializes, Zelensky cautioned, it would mark the beginning of a global conflict. He did not disclose the source of the intel about the North Korean troops.

Manfred Weber: "Europe should intensify aid to Ukraine"Manfred Weber, European Parliament's EPP group head, advocates for Europe supplying additional aid to Ukraine. "I want more. It's feasible and cost-effective. Europe, being a vast continent with significant financial and economic strength, can afford this. We must recognize: this support is an investment in our safety. Providing aid to Ukraine keeps the war at bay," Weber stated in a Phoenix interview at the EU summit in Brussels. Although there are radical phenomena in Europe, most European citizens support Ukraine. However, domestic political debates and uncertainties prevail at the national level. "Berlin should also advocate for Ukraine to be considered for NATO membership now," Weber urged.**

21:36 Defense ministers to debate NATO capabilities enhancement planThe defense ministers of NATO nations will discuss enhancing the alliance's deterrence and defense capabilities at their fall meeting on Friday. One topic will be an initiative to advance the standardization of weapons and ammunition. "Standards form the basis of our combat effectiveness," underscored NATO's new Secretary General Mark Rutte ahead of the discussions. Better standardization implementation could also help lower defense expenditure. Challenges within the German-Dutch corps, like incompatibility of Dutch 155mm standard ammunition with German howitzers, are cited as an instance of alliance standardization fallouts.**

21:16 Trump accusations against ZelenskyUS presidential candidate Donald Trump accused Ukrainian President Zelensky of allowing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "He should never have permitted this war," Trump said in a nearly hour-long podcast with YouTuber Patrick Bet-David. During the conversation, Trump questioned US aid to Ukraine under Russian aggression. "I consider Zelensky to be one of the best dealmakers I've ever seen. Each time he visits, we provide him with $100 billion. Who else has ever received this level of funding in history? It's never happened before."**

20:46 Ukraine requests global aid in mine clearance

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal requests international help in mine clearance at a summit in Switzerland. He addresses delegates from around 50 nations in Lausanne, emphasizing the task's sizeable nature. "I invite the entire civilized world to step up its assistance to Ukraine in mine clearance," he says. Landmines are now present in up to a quarter of Ukraine. The World Bank estimates the cost of clearance at $34.6 billion. Since the war's onset, Ukraine has reportedly cleared 35,000 square kilometers, equivalent to the area of German state Baden-Württemberg. Based on UN data, 399 civilians have been killed by mines.

20:16 Zelensky denies nuclear weapon preparations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denies media claims that he hinted at rearming Ukraine with nuclear weapons during his EU summit appearance (see entry from 18:16). "We have never discussed atomic weapons' construction preparation," the president states. Instead, he referred to the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, which stipulates that Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons in exchange for Russia's security guarantees. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has breached these guarantees through his military actions, making NATO membership the sole alternative for Ukraine today.

19:34 NATO vows to sustain Ukraine's survival

The new NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, pledges to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance and ensure its survival. At a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Rutte declares: "Ukraine will become a NATO member, and until that happens, we will do everything to help Ukraine prevail." Zelensky reaffirms Ukraine's aspiration to join the transatlantic alliance as soon as possible. Following the press conference, Rutte and Zelensky indulge in a NATO-Ukraine Council dinner of the 32 member states' defense ministers.

The leaders of the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the Netherlands advocate for the continuation of the weaponry initiative for Ukraine in the upcoming year. In a statement published by Prime Minister Petr Fiala and subsequently endorsed by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, they emphasize: "The weaponry initiative must persist in 2025." To date, 18 nations, including Germany, Canada, and Portugal, have contributed a collective total of $1.8 billion (€1.66 billion) towards the procurement of 500,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine, focusing on essential large-caliber artillery and tank ammunition.

19:00 Thiele Criticizes "Victory Strategy": "Ukraine Cannot Save Itself and Now Wants to Save the EU"

Military expert Ralph Thiele heavily criticizes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory strategy," raising concerns of a potential third world war. In an interview with ntv, he accuses Zelensky of using extreme language and articulates his reasons for why "this is not a good strategy."

18:24 Zelensky Hints at Nuclear Option at EU SummitZelensky indirectly suggests arming Ukraine with nuclear weapons if it cannot become a member of NATO. Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Zelensky comments: "What other choice do we have? Either Ukraine will possess nuclear weapons or we must be a part of some alliance." He acknowledges that he is aware of no other functioning alliances besides NATO. With regard to US resistance to Ukraine's NATO membership, Zelensky mentions that he has conversed with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on the issue and believes he comprehends his stance. Zelensky clarifies that Ukraine desires NATO, not nuclear weapons. He expresses disbelief towards American concerns that inviting Ukraine into NATO could inadvertently drag the United States into conflict. "An invitation is a preventive measure to demonstrate that it's not Putin altering the world," he states, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war policy.

Later, Zelensky retracts his statement about arming Ukraine with nuclear weapons and denies any nuclear weapon reports (see entry from 20:21).

18:09 Ukraine: Norway to Provide Six F-16 Fighter Jets SoonNorway will soon supply Ukraine with six F-16 fighter jets, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Announcing this on Facebook after a conversation with his Norwegian counterpart Björn Arild Gram, the first aircraft from Lockheed Martin entered Ukrainian service in early August, marking a significant milestone in Ukraine's pursuit of countering Russian air superiority with more advanced combat aircraft.

17:43 Umbach: West Will Disappoint Ukraine Again - "Victory Strategy" Remains a WishlistZelensky's "victory strategy" encompasses few new demands besides known ones. Many of the listed demands are unlikely to be attainable. The West has demonstrated its hesitation towards supporting Ukraine, says security expert Frank Umbach.

17:13 Report: USA Shifts Ukrainian F-16 Pilot Training to Younger CadetsThe USA is focusing its F-16 pilot training on younger Ukrainian cadets rather than experienced air force personnel, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing US officials. This decision may potentially postpone the establishment of a full squadron of Western-built aircraft in Kyiv by several months. The shift in training focus is due to a lack of experienced Ukrainian pilots, the report states. Some officials also believe that younger cadets are more receptive to Western training methods. Ukraine desperately seeks additional F-16 aircraft and pilots to upgrade its air defense. In August, one of the country's top combat pilots was killed, and one of the few F-16 combat aircraft was destroyed in a crash. The crash raised questions about whether Ukrainian pilots were being thrust into combat prematurely without adequate preparation. US Air Force pilots, the Wall Street Journal reports, undergo around two years of training.

16:48 Zelensky on Scholz: We Need His Long-Range WeaponsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pressures German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reconsider his stance on supplying long-range "Taurus" cruise missiles. "We need his long-range weapon, that's vital," Zelensky comments, emphasizing the significance of these weapons to deter further Russian attacks (see entry at 13:54). Scholz has cited the potential reach of these weapons to Moscow as justification for his reluctance to provide them, but Zelensky asserts that Germany has no control over how other countries utilize their weapons in conflict against Russian targets.

Zelensky acknowledges Scholz's rationale but emphasizes that Scholz cannot advise Ukraine on whether to engage in conflict or not, given that Germany has not provided any weapons. Zelensky recalls past successes achieved by long-range weapons, such as the destruction of 23 enemy ships on the Crimean Peninsula using Ukrainian, British, and French weapons. Regarding Ukraine's efforts to secure swift NATO membership, Zelensky states that Scholz has yet to express either approval or denial (see entry at 16:28). "We're still in the process," he adds.

Russia intends to construct nuclear-powered submersibles for exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Arctic to Asia. This move could dramatically reduce transportation time through the Northern Sea Route, as per Mikhail Kovaltchuk, a close advisor to President Vladimir Putin and director of Kurtschatov Institute, Russia's primary nuclear research facility. Kovaltchuk presented this submarine venture at a recent industry conference in St. Petersburg, as reported on the event's official website.

16:15 UK Police Examine Package Explosion at Post Office, Possible Ties to European Incidents

British authorities are probing a package blast at a post office, scrutinizing potential connections to related occurrences throughout Europe. A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command has confirmed that investigators are interacting with other European security organizations. Following a comparable event in Germany, the German Federal Prosecutor's Office initiated an investigation. German domestic intelligence chief Thomas Haldenwang hypothesized that Russia might be responsible for the incident. In early October, the head of the UK's MI5, Ken McCallum, warned of potential Russian sabotage and arson attempts to sow disorder in Ukraine's ally nations.

15:48 CNN to Join Ukrainian Elite Drone Squad, from Launch to Explosion

In late September, CNN will join a Ukrainian combat drone squad, tracing their actions from weapon deployment to detonation. The squad has reportedly undertaken several such operations, even penetrating deep into Russian territory.

15:27 France Dispatches Kamikaze Drones to Ukraine, French Defense Minister Reports Successful Tests

France is transferring recently developed kamikaze drones to Ukraine. French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced that the trials have yielded positive results. These drones originate from the Franco-German defense conglomerate KNDS, and France is thinking of purchasing 2000 units, as indicated by "La Voix du Nord," citing earlier information from the defense ministry. According to KNDS, these remotely-controlled explosives have an operating time of 45 minutes and are capable of recognizing, targeting, and neutralizing both static and moving targets within a five-kilometer radius. Initially, 100 of these drones will be transferred to Ukraine. The kamikaze drones are said to significantly augment the Caesar howitzers that France is providing to Ukraine.

15:02 Weber Expresses Gravity of the Situation in Zelenskyy - "NATO Lacks a Plan"

Security analyst Joachim Weber notes that Zelenskyy's main objectives in his "victory strategy" are currently infeasible, in an interview with ntv. Weber elucidates why these declarations make sense from the Ukrainian standpoint and why NATO should urgently consider an alternative strategy.

14:38 Russian Lawmakers Approve "Child Refusal Propaganda" Ban in First Reading

Russian lawmakers have endorsed a bill prohibiting "propaganda of child refusal" in the first reading. The legislators voted unanimously for the bill, as witnessed during a live broadcast from parliament. Parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin urged parliamentarians to endorse the ban. "Today, a war is happening on the ideological front," he explained. The law would restrict public content, including the internet, media, advertising, and films. Violators could be penalized with fines ranging from 400,000 rubles (approximately 3,800 euros) for individuals and five million rubles for businesses. Russia is confronting population aging and low birth rates, which are further aggravated by the military conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin, the powerful Russian Orthodox Church, and prominent conservative figures in public life often champion "traditional values" as a bulwark against liberal concepts from the West and as a means to shield Russia from its demographic decline.

14:09 Enraged Faithful Assault Soldiers, Storm Church in Ukraine

The military commander of Ukraine's Cherkassy region has ordered that St. Michael's Cathedral should now be controlled by another denomination. Outraged followers of the Moscow Patriarch then violently confronted the soldiers, leading to confrontations and several injuries.

13:54 Zelenskyy Advocates for "Peace Through Threats" in Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is looking for backing for his strategy for victory against Russia at a meeting with the leaders of European nations' governments. In Brussels, Zelenskyy asserts that the objective is to create "peace through pressure." To achieve this, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the US should ensure that a suitable missile system is stationed in Ukraine.

13:25 Convicted American Accused of Mercenary Activities Suffers Abuse in Russian Custody, Allegedly

Accused of participating in Ukrainian mercenary activities, US citizen Stephen Hubbard faces alleged abuse while detained in Russia, according to a fellow prisoner. Hubbard, 72, has reportedly endured beatings, starvation, and forced sexual acts at the hands of Russian prison guards, as per Ukrainian soldier Igor Tychyko, who later gained his release. A Moscow court imposed a six-year and ten-month sentence on Hubbard earlier this month for allegedly fighting for Ukraine as a mercenary.

12:50 "Time Bomb" Tickings: Experts Warn of Global Oil Trails from Russian ShipsThe so-called Russian "shadows at sea" are leaving oil traces all over the world, posing a danger to the environment. An investigation led by "Politico" and "SourceMaterial" uncovered that Russian vessels have caused significant oil spills in at least nine instances throughout the years. A growing fleet of over 600 ships, transporting oil on Moscow's behalf, often has its ownership hidden. Many of these ships are outdated, poorly maintained, and uninsured, making it challenging to hold them accountable in the event of a leak or calamity. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard emphasizes their "dangerous presence" in maritime environments. "The oil spills and the risk of oil slicks are alarming," adds Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia program and expert on shadows at sea at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's like a ticking time bomb."

12:23 Contamination Alert in Country - Kyiv Appeals for International AidThe Ukraine is vigorously working to clear extensive areas of landmines and other unexploded ordnance. The success of this endeavor relies on support from partners, asserts Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Julia Svyrydenko at an international conference on mine clearance held in Lausanne, Switzerland. Also present is Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The Ukraine is heavily laden with hundreds of thousands of landmines, cluster munitions, and unexploded ordnance left behind in conflict zones by both Russia and Ukraine.

11:58 Measured Response from Moscow to Victory PlanMoscow continues to present its conflict in Ukraine as a triumph. It responds coolly to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan." While voices of criticism are growing in Russia, not only is imprisoned ultranationalist Girkin referring to it as a "strategic defeat," as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Potential Plunge in Ukrainian Steel Production due to Russian Advance near PokrovskUkrainian steel production could drop by half if Russian troops capture an essential coal mine near the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. This is reported by Reuters, citing Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian Steel Association. The mine produces a specific type of coal needed for coke, a crucial ingredient in steel production. This is the second most vital income source for Ukraine after agriculture. According to trade data, metal exports in the first eight months of the year were worth almost $2 billion - funds necessary to keep Ukraine afloat.

The Pokrovsk coal mine, the largest coking coal producer in Ukraine and one of the largest in Eastern Europe, is situated 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk. This mine supplies coal required for coke production, essential in steel production, and is the second-largest income source for Ukraine after agriculture, as reported by Reuters. The eastern front near the city has witnessed intense fighting for several months and serves as a focal point of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk is a crucial logistical hub for Ukrainian forces. According to trade data, steel product exports in the first eight months of 2024 amounted to almost $2 billion.

11:05 Zelenskyy Heads to Brussels: "Heavy Protection Imperative prior to Winter"Before the EU heads of state and government summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for additional aid for his country's "victory plan" before winter arrives. "The most important thing now is heavy protection for Ukraine before winter," Zelenskyy shares in a video message from the plane en route to Brussels, uploaded on Telegram. The Ukrainian president will present his "victory plan" to his EU counterparts today. "All European heads of state and government will hear how we need to bolster our position," he further explains. "We must end this war in a just manner."

11:05 Australia to aid Ukraine with Several Abrams TanksAustralia will now contribute 49 of its older Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles explains that the government will relinquish most of its US-made M1A1 tanks, valued around $150 million, to Ukraine - weeks after Kyiv requested them. In February, Marles had stated that this was not part of his government's agenda.

10:15 "Tank Engagement Unseen Before" - Ukrainian Tank Destroys Russian Military TransporterA Ukrainian combat tank has annihilated an enemy troop transporter in the Russian region of Kursk from an incredibly close distance. Videos show the armored Russian vehicle getting hit by a projectile from the tank's cannon from a mere few meters away. Shortly afterwards, a second Ukrainian tank fires another round at the wreckage of the Russian military transporter. According to a "Forbes" report, the Ukrainian force consists of two tanks, types T-64 or T-72, from the 17th Tank Brigade of Ukraine. Former US General Mark Hertling remarks on X that this is "the closest tank engagement I've ever seen."

09:52 Russian Airstrikes in Syria: Ten Civilians Reportedly KilledRussia's military is not limiting its attacks to Ukraine. Russian airstrikes are also taking place in northwest Syria, resulting in the deaths of ten people and injuring 30 more on Wednesday evening, as reported by activists. Among the ten civilians killed near the city of Idlib, a child was also among the casualties, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Fourteen children were among those injured. The Observatory stated that Russia had targeted a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of Idlib.

09:24 Moscow region special unit deputy commander meets untimely endThe deputy commander of a military special unit in the Moscow region meets an unfortunate end after being shot in his vehicle. As reported by the independent Russian source "Important Tales" and others, an unidentified individual opened fire on the 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. Klenkov had recently returned from serving in Ukraine's conflict.

08:55 Russian extremist views war as failureThe Russian ultranationalist Igor Girkin, currently behind bars, believes that his country is not achieving its goals in the war, as detailed by the "Institute for War Analysis". Girkin, a former officer, asserts that the summer and autumn campaign have not met their objectives and it's unlikely they will before the arrival of the "mud season". Girkin even suggests a "major military defeat". Girkin, wanted internationally for his role in Malaysia Airlines Flight 17's downing, contends that the Russian advance in Kharkiv has stalled and the offensive in the Donetsk region has merely pushed back Ukrainian positions without breaching the front line. Russian forces, according to Girkin, would need to deploy their reserves to hold off the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has been successful in fending off Russian offensives with minimal territorial losses, launching counterattacks, conserving reserves, and maintaining military spirit.

08:23 Nightly Russian drone barrage over UkraineUkraine once again endures numerous drone attacks from Russia. Ukraine's air defense managed to shoot down 22 out of 56 Russian drones during the air raid, the Ukrainian military reports. 27 drones more likely fell prey to electronic countermeasures and crashed. Two drones allegedly turned back toward Belarus. Despite this, five drones did strike infrastructure near the frontlines. Energy infrastructure in the southern Ukrainian area of Mykolaiv reportedly suffered attacks. No casualties have been reported, according to regional governor Vitaliy Kim. However, power outages occurred in some regions.

07:55 SBU: Ukrenergo security chief detainedUkraine's security service (SBU) has apprehended a top security official from state energy firm Ukrenergo, the SBU said in a statement. He's accused of justifying Russia's aggression, questioning Ukraine's independence, favoring civilian killings, and sharing intelligence about critical infrastructure attacks. Ukrenergo has suspended one of its staff members in connection to the case, stating that any pro-Russian sentiments are unwelcome within the Ukrenergo team. Ukrenergo also reported that nine of its employees have been killed during their duties by Russian attacks, while another eleven are currently at the front line. If convicted, the suspect could face up to eight years in prison and asset asset seizure.

07:23 NATO won't welcome Ukraine in the immediate future -US AmbassadorNATO currently has no plans to extend an invite to Ukraine for alliance membership in the near future, as stated by US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith, according to "Voice of America". "NATO's stance on this matter is crystal clear. We stated at the 75th summit that Ukraine is making progress towards membership and will ultimately join the alliance. We're not at a stage where we're preparing for a swift invitation," Smith stated in anticipation of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Zelensky unveiled his "victory plan" in Kyiv, with NATO membership sitting at the core.

06:56 US reschedules Ukraine Defense Contact Group meetingThe US rescheduled a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting initially set for October 12 to November, and will conduct it virtually. This comes after a phone call between Biden and President Zelensky, during which discussions about further aid for Ukraine occurred. Originally scheduled to be in Germany, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led coalition of over 50 nations, which includes every NATO member, that convenes at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The last meeting in Ramstein, held on September 6, was the 24th in the series since its inception in April 2022.

06:30 Israel finds high-end Russian weapons in Hezbollah hideoutsIsrael has discovered advanced Russian weaponry in Hezbollah militia strongholds in southern Lebanon as per Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He cited that only the Lebanese army should possess weapons south of the Litani River, as per a 2006 UN resolution. "However, Hezbollah has dug an extensive network of tunnels and hiding places in this area, where we've recently uncovered a collection of high-end Russian weaponry," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine sets dismal recordIt's a significant challenge: A conference on mine clearance is happening today in Ukraine at Lausanne. The United Nations labels Ukraine as the most mine-ridden nation globally. Potentially, an area twice the size of Bavaria is perilous, alongside mine-infested maritime areas. With the full-scale invasion commencing on February 24, 2022, more than 1,000 casualties have resulted due to mines and unexploded ordnance - with 300 fatalities recorded, and 30 deaths this year alone. Over 2,100 deminers have been working tirelessly, examining over 1,500 square kilometers - an area equal to Berlin and Hamburg combined - and rendering secure over 530,000 explosive items. The government estimates the expense of clearing the nation entirely at around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Air alert in substantial regions of UkraineExtensive regions of Ukraine are under attack from Russian aerial drones during the night. Air alerts are active in most regions, with no preliminary signs of harm reported so far. Meanwhile, the Russian air defense system has reportedly fired down three Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk border region, as per the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, without any damage or injuries cited.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine to establish ammunition facilityUkraine and Lithuania are jointly designing an ammunition factory, as announced by the Lithuanian Economy Ministry. The plant will manufacture diverse RDX explosives. The construction is scheduled to commence in Lithuania the following year.

00:04 Explosion at British DHL warehouse: Investigators examine Russian involvementFollowing a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror police are investigating if it was a Russian-instigated act, as reported by the Guardian. On July 22, an explosion took place at the warehouse, allegedly caused by an explosive device in a transported air package. No one was injured. A similar incident occurred at a DHL freight center in Leipzig, Germany, at the same time, with the Federal Prosecutor's Office taking over the investigation. Security sources suspect it was a Russian-led action.

23:01 Zelensky to attend NATO assemblyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to participate in the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, as disclosed in the revised meeting agenda. Today, Zelensky presented his victory plan, which includes an official invitation for NATO membership.

