At 22:17, a fatal airstrike in Kupjansk results in one fatality and five injuries.

21:45 UK Slaps Sanctions on Two Russian Tycoons

The UK government has taken action against two wealthy Russians. As per the British government's website, sanctions have been imposed on Andriy Melnitschenko and Hryhoriy Berezkin. Their assets have been confiscated and travel restrictions have been imposed. Melnitschenko has been on the EU's sanctions list since 2022. He oversees the international fertilizer producer Eurochem and the coal and energy company SUEK, both leading players in their respective fields. Berezkin is the owner of the YESN group and maintains close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The key industries for his companies include oil, electricity, media, and high-risk investments.

21:05 World Bank Greenlights $10B Trust Fund for Kiev

The World Bank's board of directors has endorsed the establishment of a $10B special trust fund for Ukraine. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram. "The principal financiers will be the US and several other nations, with potential for fund expansion via additional donors' participation," Shmyhal stated. According to him, the funds will support the national budget, particularly salaries and social benefits, as well as urgent economic measures.

20:31 Russian Offensive Escalates in Saporischschja and Cherson

Since the beginning of the week, Ukrainian forces have reportedly repelled numerous Russian attacks in the Cherson and Saporischschja regions. "The defense forces of southern Ukraine in the Cherson region have fended off 29 attacks. Five attacks were recorded in the direction of Cherson and two in the direction of Saporischschja within the past day," the Southern Command reported. Russia used 318 surveillance drones, including three Lancet drones, and dropped 428 guided bombs. Despite continuous attacks, no victories were achieved. This scenario mirrors an earlier warning from Ukrainian forces that Russia would strive for a breakthrough towards Orichiv and Mala Tokmachka in the Saporischschja region within the coming days. The latest Russian offensive in southern Saporischschja coincides with Moscow's troops' progress in eastern Ukraine.

19:50 Warrant Issued for CNN Journalist over Kursk Reporting

A Russian court has ordered the arrest of a CNN journalist for his coverage from the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Russian region of Kursk. Paton Walsh, who works for the American news outlet, was charged with entering Russian territory illegally due to the Russian court in Leninski, Kursk region. Walsh, who is currently abroad, has been added to an international wanted list. Walsh is British and has previously worked for the British broadcaster Channel 4 News and the British newspaper "The Guardian" in Moscow. After the Ukrainian military entered the Russian border region of Kursk, he accompanied Ukrainian soldiers to the town of Sudzha as a reporter.

19:14 Russian Arms Factory Employee Convicted of High TreasonA Russian court has sentenced an employee of an arms factory to 12.5 years in prison for allegedly sharing military intelligence with Ukraine's intelligence agencies during Russia's conflict against Ukraine. The court in Yekaterinburg found the woman, who worked at Uralvagonzavod - one of Russia's largest tank factories - guilty, as reported by the Russian state news agency TASS. She is accused of providing military intelligence that could be utilized against the Russian military. She and her husband were reportedly detained in the spring of 2023.

18:40 Lithuania Dispatches First Consignment of 1000 Drones to UkraineLithuania is extending further military aid to Ukraine in its battle against Russia. The Lithuanian government has obtained the initial 1000 combat drones from five Lithuanian manufacturers, which will be supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces. The drones, along with additional equipment, launch and control systems for the unmanned aerial vehicles, and training measures, are anticipated to arrive in Ukraine within the coming weeks. Lithuania has ordered more than 7000 combat drones from local manufacturers for 8 million euros, with around 2300 intended for its own army and nearly 5000 for the Ukrainian armed forces.

18:09 Scholz's Aid Package for Kyiv Mainly Entails Long-Planned Military GoodsThe military aid package for Ukraine declared by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the afternoon is expected to include additional Skynex and Iris-T air defense systems, Flakpanzer Gepard anti-aircraft vehicles, tank and self-propelled howitzers, Leopard-1 combat tanks, armored vehicles, combat drones, radars, and artillery ammunition. However, Germany's intention to deliver these goods had largely been known for some time. The inclusion of two Skynex systems, for example, was included in Germany's list of military goods for Ukraine that were "in preparation/implementation." The planned delivery of additional Gepards, howitzers, Leopard-1 combat tanks, and drones had also been previously outlined in a video published by the German Armed Forces about two months ago. Military blogger "German Aid to Ukraine" concludes that Berlin has not actually offered any new aid to Kyiv today.

17:39 Baerbock Warns of Russian 'Cold War-Style' HostilitiesGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is urging more assistance for Ukraine's air defense, as she sees Russia engaging in a "cold war-style" conflict against the nation. Despite extending an invitation for peace talks, Baerbock remarked during a meeting with her Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar in Berlin, Russian President Putin's actions blatantly contradict this, damaging civilians' essential infrastructure to impose a harsh "cold war" condition on Ukraine. Therefore, she emphasized the significance of aiding Ukraine with air defense to safeguard remaining power supply facilities.

17:03 Torez Partially Under Russian ControlPreliminary reports indicate that Russian forces have taken command over nearly half of the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Torez, located in the Donetsk region. As per Vasyl Chyntsyk, the town's military administration head, Ukrainian forces still maintain control over an estimated 40-50% of the city. However, a further advance by Russian troops was thwarted on Thursday. Overall, approximately 1,150 residents have remained in the heavily battered city.

16:29 EU Sanctions on Iran PendingThe European Union is expected to impose sanctions against Iran on Monday for its provision of ballistic missiles to Russia. During the EU foreign ministers' conference on the 10th, the initial sanctions will be declared, targeting both individuals and organizations. Nonetheless, further specifics remain unknown.

15:59 Kyiv Probes Possible War Crime in Detainee's DeathThe General Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv is now investigating a potential war crime following the death of a Ukrainian journalist in Russian custody. After confirming Victoria Roschtschyna's demise, the probe initially focused on her disappearance has shifted its focus to potential "intentional murder" under war crime charges. Current circumstances of her death remain unclear.

15:29 Advancements in Eastern Ukraine and Kursk ReportedRussian forces appear to be advancing further in eastern Ukraine, seizing the village of Ostriwske, according to Russian state media TASS. Additionally, Russian troops have regained control of two settlements in the Kursk Oblast: Nowaja Soroschina and Pokrowskij. Although Ukrainian troops infiltrated Kursk on August 6, they still hold parts of the region.

14:58 Germany to Provide Additional Military Aid to UkraineGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced plans for additional military aid valued at 1.4 billion euros to be provided by Western allies to Ukraine. This package includes air defense systems, artillery, and drones, said Scholz after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin. Prior to their meeting, Zelenskyy stated that he would present Scholz with Ukraine's "victory plan" in private, which he said could open up a chance for fair negotiations while Russia avoids diplomacy.

14:27 Zelensky Requests Vatican's Help in Prisoner Release NegotiationsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sought the Vatican's support in securing the release of Ukrainian prisoners being held captive by Russia. In a 35-minute Telegram update, Zelensky shared details of their meeting with Pope Francis, emphasizing the importance of the Holy See in securing the release of Ukrainian prisoners. Additionally, he invited Vatican figures to participate in a meeting on prisoners of war later this month in Canada.

13:56 Further Russian Advancements Reported in Donetsk RegionRussian troops have reportedly achieved further advances in the Donetsk region, seizing roughly half of the village of Torez. According to Vasyl Chyntsyk, head of the local administration, the village is now divided, with Ukrainian forces still holding 40-50% territory. A successful Russian pushback was addressed on Thursday. With Ukraine relinquishing the defensive stronghold of Vuhledar, Russian forces have aimed to increase their territorial control in Donetsk.

13:47 Scholz to Meet Erdogan: A Crucial Partner in Ukraine ConflictGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Turkey on October 19 for a meeting with Turkish President Erdogan in Istanbul. The focus will be on addressing issues ranging from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, matters in the Middle East, and migration. Regarding the Ukraine crisis, Spokesperson Wolfgang Büchner stressed the importance of Turkey as a key diplomatic partner in handling this complex situation. However, the Foreign Office did not confirm rumors of Turkey joining a contact group for Ukraine, declining to engage with such "speculations."

13:36 Putin Commends "Excellent" Ties with Iran at Initial MeetingRussian President Vladimir Putin complimented the strong connections between Moscow and Tehran at their first face-to-face encounter with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian. Putin praised the partnership, stating, "Our links with Iran are paramount, and they're thriving quite well. We're witnessing a surge in trade volume this year." Putin shared these remarks during a gathering in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, where both leaders were participating in an international event. Up until now, their interactions had been limited to phone calls. There have been accusations levied by Ukraine and the U.S. against Iran, alleging the supply of weapons to Russia for its conflict against Ukraine, including missiles and drones.

13:15 Blaze Persists at Oil Depot on Annexed Crimea for Fifth DayLocal officials report that the ongoing inferno at an oil depot situated on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia, has yet to be completely extinguished, five days post the assault by Ukraine. Firefighters are still battling the flames at the scene, according to the head of the Russian-appointed authority, Igor Tkatschenko. However, the situation has reportedly been stabilized and is now under control. The oil terminal in the Feodosia city, located on the eastern coast of Crimea, was attacked by Ukraine on Monday.

12:51 Strengthening Security: Faeser Deploys Maritime GSG-9 Squad at Baltic SeaFederal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is reportedly fortifying the Federal Police at the North and Baltic Seas. As per Spiegel, a maritime unit of GSG 9 will be stationed permanently in the Schleswig-Holstein town of Neustadt. This coastal town will allow the specialized anti-terror force to intervene more promptly during crises. The stationing is apparently in response to potential threats against critical infrastructure by acts of sabotage. The GSG 9's maritime divisions are equipped with high-speed boats and skilled diving teams.

12:26 Cyberattack Success in Russian Military Training InstitutionSpecialists from Ukraine's military intelligence agency have reportedly executed a cyberattack on the network infrastructure of the North Caucasus Federal University, which trains drone operators, digital communication experts, engineers, and physicists for the Russian military. This information was released by the state news agency Ukrinform, citing a reliable insider from Ukraine's intelligence agency. The hackers are said to have publicized a call for assistance in the Ukrainian military's offensive operations.

11:56 ntv Reporter in Odessa: Ukraine Fears Failed Agreement in CeasefireFollowing the annulment of the Ukraine conference in Ramstein, Zelensky is scheduled to confer with European leaders in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin. In Germany, Zelensky will encounter Scholz and Steinmeier. ntv reporter Stephan Richter knows about the possible discussion topics:

11:31 Zelensky Meets with Pope in the VaticanUkrainian President Zelensky met with Pope Francis in the Vatican this morning. The Vatican reports that the meeting lasted a half-hour, and Zelensky offered the Catholic Church leader a painting entitled "The Massacre of Bucha," portraying a young girl amidst the ruins. This was Zelensky's third visit to the Vatican. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Pope has repeated calls for peace, which have been criticized in Kyiv. In March, Francis triggered a diplomatic uproar between Kyiv and the Vatican when he urged Ukraine to "lay down its arms and negotiate." Zelensky is now planning to proceed to Berlin.

11:01 Söder and Röttgen Urge More Aid and Stronger Support for UkraineCSU leader Markus Söder argues for more unity in supporting Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit. The EU must not be swayed by the Progress Party led by Sahra Wagenknecht or the AfD in its foreign policy, Söder stated in the Augsburger Allgemeine. "The AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht are Putin's mouthpiece," Söder emphasized. "Our foreign policy should not be influenced by this." Söder rejected calls from eastern German CDU politicians for more diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. "Such surrender would create new risk factors," he cautioned. "In five or six years, a similar scenario could pose a threat to half of Europe." Meanwhile, CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen calls for heightened aid to Ukraine and criticizes the German government's course. Röttgen condemned the cancellation of the Ukraine conference scheduled for tomorrow in Ramstein. "It's a troubling sign of leadership weakness in Europe that we're unable to hold this conference even without the American president, and achieve tangible results," he said to WirtschaftsWoche.

10:46 Severe Jail Term for Scheme to Attack Russian Recruitment Office in RussiaA man from Siberia has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in Russia, accused of planning a fire at a military recruitment office. The 45-year-old was convicted by a military court of collaboration with a foreign state, belonging to a terrorist organization, and attempting an attack, the FSB stated to Interfax news agency. According to investigators, the man contacted a representative from a paramilitary organization, labeled as a terrorist group in Russia, through the internet. He then set up explosive devices to ignite a Filipinki recruitment office in Barnaul, southern Siberia.

10:38 Putin meets with Iranian leaderRussian President Vladimir Putin has traveled to Turkmenistan to participate in a gathering of prominent politicians from Central Asia. A meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi was scheduled to discuss the situation in the Middle East. During his opening speech, Putin reaffirmed his ambition to establish a new global order with Russia's allies and partners, as evidenced in a video released by the Kremlin. Russia and Iran signed an agreement worth around 1.5 billion euros following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which allows Iran to export drones to Russia for use in the conflict against Ukraine. The United States believes that Iran has also handed over ballistic short-range missiles to Russia.

10:21 Ukraine reports destruction of Russian helicopterUkrainian forces claim to have destroyed a Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The General Staff did not provide any information on how the helicopter was destroyed. The helicopter is estimated to be worth between $10 and $15 million.

09:50 Kiesewetter: Ukraine Faces Threat of Total DominationCDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter highlights the significance of providing unwavering support for Ukraine ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Germany. He asserted in an interview on ARD's "Morning Magazine" that the risks are not being adequately communicated. "Ukraine is facing the threat of total domination, there's a risk of mass exodus, and Putin says: Why should I negotiate?" Diplomatic efforts are failing to bring Russian President Putin to the negotiating table "because he sees that Ukraine is running out of ammunition."

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Has Deployed 50,000 Troops to KurskAccording to Ukrainian reports, Russia has relocated roughly 50,000 troops from other front lines to the Russian region of Kursk since the beginning of Ukraine's offensive. Ukrainian military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi revealed this information in a television documentary, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian leadership had explained that one of the main aims of the offensive since August was to divert Russian forces from battlefields in Ukraine.

08:51 Expert Warns Against Ceding Ukrainian Territories to RussiaSecurity expert Nico Lange advises against conceding Ukrainian territories to Russia. Giving some Ukrainian territories to Russia will not result in peace, he told the "Bild" newspaper. "Putin's goal is not the territories, but control over Ukraine."

08:13 Russian Author Glukhovsky: Putin Wants to Corrupt New Generation TooRussian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, now living in exile in Europe, hopes for resistance against Kremlin leader Putin. "Over the past three decades before the war, a generation has grown up that aspires to a normal, happy, and free human life," says the 45-year-old. Dozens of millions of Russians in the cities do not support the war against Ukraine and have the potential for resistance against the system. He anticipates that Putin will attempt to corrupt "this new generation" and subjugate it within the next five to seven years. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic for the future because the war is unpopular in Russia, and many people in the country aspire to a different life.

07:36 Odessa Reports Several Deaths After Russian AttackA Russian missile attack in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa has claimed the lives of four individuals, according to local authorities. A ballistic missile struck a two-story building housing civilians and workers, regional governor Oleh Kiper announced via the Telegram messaging service. Ten more people were injured.

07:11 NATO Demands Higher Defense Spending from GermanyNATO views Chancellor Olaf Scholz's "turnaround" policy as inadequate and calls for a substantial increase in Germany's defense spending. "Two percent is not enough for Germany. It needs to work towards three percent," said the highest German NATO general, Christian Badia, in an interview with the "Süddeutsche Zeitung". Germany is currently meeting the NATO target of spending two percent of its GDP on defense. Increasing spending to three percent would require an additional 40 billion euros per year, given a GDP of around four trillion euros.

06:49 Insurance costs for Ukrainian shipping corridor surgeInsurance costs for ships traveling through the Ukrainian shipping corridor in the Black Sea have risen dramatically this week in response to Russia's escalated attacks on key ports, according to financial news agency Bloomberg, citing two unnamed market sources. The costs have now reached one percent of the ship's value. Despite relatively stable traffic, further attacks could deter shipowners, making them more cautious.

06:21 Ukraine Certifies 140 New Drone ModelsSince the beginning of this year, more than 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robot systems of Ukrainian origin have been certified for military use, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported, according to the state news agency Ukrinform. Forty percent of these were registered in the third quarter, indicating an increase in Ukrainian weapon production.

04:17 Zelensky slated for Berlin visit, encounter with ScholzThe Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, is set to visit Berlin as part of his European tour. The schedule includes a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at 2:30 PM, according to sources from Kyiv. Zelensky's discussions with Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will focus on procuring more weapons for Ukraine's defense against Russian invasion forces and pursuing a peaceful resolution. Originally planned was a summit on Ukraine's situation at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Germany, which was postponed following the cancellation of U.S. President Joe Biden's state visit due to Hurricane "Milton." Zelensky previously met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, prior to his scheduled Rome meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During this European tour, Zelensky is seeking increased backing for his country's resistance against Russian invaders.

03:21 Biden and Scholz affirm stance on Ukrainian defense against Russian aggressionAfter his visit to Germany was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton," U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed their close cooperation, including the shared commitment to bolster Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, as indicated in a statement issued in Washington. The relationship between the two nations is described as one of "solid foundation." Biden delayed his planned state visit to Germany this week due to the storm. The anticipated Ukraine Contact Group summit at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein will not be held on schedule either.

02:40 Eastern Ukraine sees intensified Russian attacksRussian forces are intensifying their attacks on eastern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian military reports. On Thursday alone, 114 assaults occurred, as per the Ukrainian General Staff's evening situation report. Lyman, the railway junction in the Donetsk region, saw 30 attacks, which include the last villages of the Luhansk region that Russia has yet to take over. Emerging victorious in these territories, Moscow proclaimed the entire Luhansk region annexed last year. Other targeted areas included Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. While the specific details regarding these attacks are not currently corroborated, they do offer an indication of the conflict's severity. According to the military-affiliated but informal Ukrainian blog DeepState, four small eastern front villages were captured by the Russian army.

01:49 Scholz's meeting with Zelensky preceded by calls for extended-range weapons for Ukrainian forcesBefore Chancellor Scholz meets with Ukrainian President Zelensky, foreign and defense experts from the Greens, FDP, and CDU advocate for the delivery of German weapons with extended range to Ukraine. Hofreiter, the Green politician, stated, "We must significantly increase the delivery of air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons to Ukraine." Hofreiter warned that range limitations on provided weapons do not contribute to de-escalation but rather enable more Russian attacks, describing Ukraine as facing imminent peril. Strack-Zimmermann, the FDP defense committee chairwoman, expressed concern, "Ukraine is sinking, and we only throw it life preservers to save it from drowning." Wadephul, the CDU defense expert, emphasized the importance of supplying German cruise missiles to Ukraine.

23:53 Italy to host Ukraine reconstruction conference in 2025Italy will host a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in July 2025. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the event would take place on July 10 and 11, 2025, during their talks with journalists in Rome. "Ukraine is not alone, and we will remain its ally as long as needed," Meloni stated.

22:21 Legislation enables foreigners to assume officer roles within Ukrainian ArmyThe Ukrainian parliament has approved an amendment to the required legislation, enabling foreigners to assume officer roles within the Ukrainian armed forces. Previously, foreign volunteers were limited to serving as simple soldiers or sergeants. Ukrainian parliament member Oleksii Honcharenko explained that the amendment aims to enable the recruitment of foreigners for officer positions, beyond their roles as soldiers and sergeants.

