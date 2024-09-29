At 22:10, the triumphant FPÖ articulates its stance on the Ukraine conflict and Russia

The Austrian parliamentary election has stirred up political dynamics. The right-wing FPOE rejoiced over a historic triumph, securing 28.7% of the votes based on preliminary figures. In their election manifesto, the right-wing populists portrayed a highly critical stance towards the EU in foreign policy. Regarding Russia, despite the Ukraine conflict, they advocate a benevolent approach and view Austria's reliance on Russian gas as unproblematic. The Austro-Russian gas deal, extended until 2040 in 2018, entails a binding commitment to purchase substantial amounts of natural gas and payment even if no gas is delivered. During the period from January to May 2024, over 90% of Austria's gas imports originated from Russia.

21:37 Russian Prime Minister Journeys to TehranRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is heading to Tehran for a rendezvous with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The meetings are scheduled for Monday, as announced by the Russian administration. Mishustin will also convene with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Resa Aref. Moscow disclosed that the Russian Prime Minister will discuss "the entire Russian-Iranian cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian aid" in Tehran. The West accuses Iran of providing drones and missiles to the Russian army for its military operation in Ukraine. Tehran denies these allegations.

21:02 Denmark Divulges Military Aid Package - Funds Russian Frozen AssetsDenmark has disclosed another military aid package for Ukraine to the tune of 1.3 billion Danish Kroner (approximately 174 million Euros). These funds will be deployed to deliver weapons and military equipment produced locally to the battlefront. The Danish Ministry of Defense announced the funds, mentioning that frozen Russian assets will also be utilized for funding. Additionally, the Danish government has declared the establishment of a joint Danish-Ukrainian defense industry hub in Kyiv. According to the Danish Ministry of Trade and Industry, new partnerships in the defense sector will be nurtured at this hub. Minister Morten Bødskov elaborated, "Wars are not only fought on the battlefield, but also in industry."

20:31 Norway Mulls Over Border Fence with RussiaNorway might construct a fence at its border with Russia, rumored Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl. "A border fence is a fascinating concept, not just due to its deterrent ability, but also because it features sensors and technology that make it possible to detect when people approach the border," Mehl revealed during an interview with NRK radio. The Norwegian government is considering various measures to heighten security at the 198-kilometer border, including augmenting border personnel or bolstering surveillance. Mehl visited neighboring Finland during the summer to explore how it closed its 1,340-kilometer border with Russia. The Finnish government closed all border crossings to Russia at the end of 2023, as over 1,300 migrants from third countries breached the country without adequate documentation within a three-month timeframe. Finland imputes Russia of "hybrid warfare."

19:58 Russian Administration of AKW Saporischschja Condemns Ukraine for Attacking SubstationThe management of the Saporischschja nuclear power plant, now controlled by the Russians, alleges that Ukrainian forces launched an attack on a nearby substation, resulting in the destruction of a transformer. Telegram claimed that artillery fire hit a transformer at the "Raduga" substation in Enerhodar, a city in southeastern Ukraine. The incident is described as "another act of terrorism aimed at destabilizing the situation in Enerhodar, the satellite town of the Saporischschja nuclear power plant." A photograph was also posted showing smoke billowing from the substation's roof, indicating that the power supply to Enerhodar was not disrupted. The Saporischschja nuclear power plant, featuring six reactors, is the largest in Europe. It was seized by Russian forces at the outset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Both sides repeatedly accuse each other of attacking or planning to attack the power plant.

19:25 Zelensky: Putin Fears Using Nuclear Weapons as He " Cherishes His Life"President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses apprehension about the ongoing nuclear threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin is believed to have an affinity towards his life, hence he possibly entertains the fear of employing nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian president asserted in an interview with Fox News. "Nobody knows what's in his head," Zelensky disclosed in the interview, published on the official YouTube channel of the president later in the day. "He could employ nuclear weapons against any country - or not." However, he does not believe Putin will undertake such action.

18:21 Ukraine Admits Large Drone Attack on Russian Arms Depot in VolgogradUkraine has admitted to attacking a Russian arms depot in the southern Russian region of Volgograd with over 100 drones. The military depot in Kotluban was targeted, according to the Ukrainian army via Telegram. Evidence of a fire and the explosion of ammunition was observed on the depot's premises. A representative from the Ukrainian defense sector stated that 120 Ukrainian drones flew over 600 kilometers to attack the arms depot, causing damage to munitions and rocket depots, reducing ammunition availability for Russian occupation forces. Russia has yet to confirm the attack.

17:42 Baerbock: Long-range Weapons Essential for Overcoming Minefields in Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock demands that Ukraine has the right to employ long-range weapons for self-defense, stating, "They play a significant role, particularly in overcoming the minefield in eastern Ukraine," the Green Party politician told ARD. When asked if Germany would provide alternative weapons in the future, she responded that she had made her position clear, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz has a differing perspective. "In a democratic coalition - such as ours - if we can't agree on a point, we can't support it. That's what the Americans, the British, and the French do." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is advocating for the approval of Western weapons, even those that extend beyond the Russian border, to strike support points. The US would require approval for the deployment of ATACMS missiles, while the UK would require authorization for Storm Shadow cruise missiles. German Taurus cruise missiles have the potential to reach Moscow, unlike comparable weapons systems from the UK or France.

17:10 Approximately 500 Researchers Impacted by CERN's Collaboration Cessation with Russia

Approximately 500 researchers with ties to Russian institutions will be affected by CERN's upcoming cessation of cooperation with Russia, confirmed a CERN spokesperson, corroborating media allegations. These researchers will be required to terminate their collaboration once the contract expires on November 30. CERN decided to discontinue partnerships with Russia and its ally Belarus in June 2022, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This decision was finalized in December 2023. The agreement with Belarus had already expired at the end of June 2024, affecting 15 Belarusian scientists, according to the CERN spokesperson. Russia's contribution to CERN's budget, around 4.5%, will be forfeited as a result of the cessation of cooperation. However, other member states will fill this void, according to CERN's reports.

16:27 Report: Navalny Reported Abdominal Pain Before Death; Documents Suggest Poisoning

Russian authorities claim that Alexey Navalny died of natural causes in February this year. Navalny's supporters and numerous Western politicians blame Russian leadership and President Vladimir Putin for the Kremlin critic's demise. A recently published report lends credence to this theory: As "The Insider" reports, citing official documents, Russian authorities allegedly removed indications of symptoms Navalny exhibited immediately before his death in prison. Navalny reportedly complained of severe abdominal pain and reflexively vomited. He also experienced convulsions before losing consciousness. The official cause of death, a heart rhythm disorder, does not explain these symptoms, which medical experts say are typical of poisoning. Navalny had previously been poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok in 2020 and narrowly escaped death.

15:55 Russian Troops Claim to Have Repelled Six Ukrainian Incursion Attempts in Kursk

The Russian military claims to have thwarted six Ukrainian attempts to enter the western region of Kursk, according to the Moscow Defense Ministry, as reported by Reuters. According to the ministry's Telegram post, its forces, with the support of aircraft and artillery, prevented attempts to infiltrate the region near the village of Novy Put, approximately 79 kilometers west of Sudzha. The ministry asserts that 50 Ukrainian soldiers were either killed or injured, and a tank, four armored combat vehicles, and a car were destroyed. These claims cannot be independently verified.

15:28 Images of Destruction: Russia Conducts 13 Airstrikes on Saporischschja

The Ukrainian city of Saporischschja is under attack by airstrikes, resulting in at least 13 casualties and numerous residential blocks collapsing. Fires are raging in various buildings. The Ukrainian Emergency Service reports that ten private homes have been damaged.

14:56 German Military Conducts Worst-Case Scenario Exercise - Conventional War in Europe Possible Within Five Years

Following the completion of the "Red Storm Alpha" exercise, the German military announced plans for a follow-up named "Red Storm Bravo," set to occur next year. The three-day practice, which concluded on Saturday in the Hamburg harbor, was deemed successful by the Landeskommando. "The training objectives, both in the command post and for the 2nd Homeland Protection Company, were achieved," explained the chief of staff, Lieutenant Colonel Joern Plischke. The goal of the activity was to protect critical infrastructure, maintain unified situational awareness at all levels, and communicate quickly and securely with all exercise participants. The possibility of a conventional war in Europe within the next five years is mentioned, given Russia's attack on Ukraine. The NATO alliance aims to counter this threat collectively, requiring a swift deployment of allied troops from west to east. "Germany, given its strategic location, plays an essential role in the organization of military transports by land, sea, or air, the provision of food, beds, or fuel, or the protection of entire vehicle convoys. Practicing this is needed to give a credible deterrent effect," the German military stated.

14:27 London: Russia Suffers Major Ammunition Losses due to Drone Strikes (British Assessment) According to British evaluations, Ukrainian drone attacks might have resulted in the Russian military experiencing its heaviest ammunition losses since the start of the conflict. A drone strike on an ammunition warehouse near Toropez, Tver region, central Russia, on September 18 is believed to have annihilated around 30,000 tons of ammunition, as per the British Defense Ministry's latest intelligence brief. Subsequent Ukrainian assaults on depots in Tichorezk, Krasnodar, and additional locations in Toropez happened during the night of September 21, as per the ministry's updates. The combined ammunition loss at these three locations represents the most significant destruction of Russian and North Korean-supplied ammunition during the war.

13:57 Moscow Justifies Expansion of Nuclear Strategies Despite criticism, Russia, a nuclear power, has justified changes to its nuclear weapons deployment strategies. The new nuclear deterrence principles are essential due to NATO infrastructure's steady advancement towards Russia's borders, and Western nations attempting to achieve victory over Moscow through weapons deliveries to Ukraine, Russian spokesperson Dmitri Peskov explained on Russian state television. The authority to employ nuclear weapons will remain with the military.

13:19 Volunteers Battle Kremlin Missiles in Kharkiv Every time Russian missiles strike a structure in Kharkiv, Serhii swiftly responds. As a member of a team of volunteer first responders, he treats the injured and attempts to rescue individuals trapped underneath the debris. Serhii has voluntarily chosen this duty.

12:42 Saporizhzhia Admits 16 Casualties After Russian Glide Bomb Attack The number of casualties in Saporizhzhia has increased to 16 following a Russian glide bomb attack, as reported by the city's military administration on Telegram. At 5:00 a.m., the Russian military launched 13 glide bombs against Saporizhzhia. All casualties have been rescued and tended to.

11:50 Zelenskyy Commemorates Babyn Yar Tragedy Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is remembering the Babyn Yar tragedy, which took the lives of more than 33,000 Jews by the German Wehrmacht in a ravine in Kyiv 83 years ago. Babyn Yar serves as a shocking symbol, according to Zelenskyy, illustrating the horrific crimes committed when the world chooses to turn a blind eye, remain silent, or remain indifferent instead of confronting evil. As someone of Jewish descent, Zelenskyy said Babyn Yar was a clear demonstration of the atrocities governments can commit when their leaders resort to intimidation and violence, seemingly referring to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

11:16 Death Toll Rises to Ten After Sumy Clinic Attack in Ukraine The death toll in the Russian attack on a hospital in Sumy, a border city in Ukraine, has risen to ten. The clinic was targeted twice by Russia on Saturday. The second attack occurred during the evacuation process of the injured and the deceased by Russian forces. Russian artillery struck the border region with 31 rounds during the night and in the morning.

10:42 Fire at Russian Arms Depot in Volgograd Reported Following unofficial reports from military bloggers, Russian media is now confirming explosions near Russian military installations. Explosions occurred near the Baltijsk naval base in the Krasnodar region, where Russia launches kamikaze drones against Ukraine, as reported by the news agency Astra. A large ammunition depot in Kotluban, Volgograd Oblast, was also struck, resulting in an immense fire and detonations. According to Ukraine, Iranian ballistic missiles and launchers were stored in the Kotluban depot.

09:57 Ukrainian Military Reports 165 Engagements since Yesterday In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military has reported up to 165 engagements, with more than a quarter of them occurring around the contentious town of Pokrovsk in the Donbass. According to the report, Russian troops conducted 73 air strikes against positions and civilian areas, employing 124 guided aerial bombs. They also launched seven missiles. Additionally, the invaders carried out more than 4700 attacks, including 179 attacks with multiple rocket launchers. They employed more than 1700 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian aircraft, as well as missile and artillery forces, allegedly conducted six attacks on enemy concentration areas.

09:17 Ukrainian Supreme Court Judge Killed in Russian Drone Attack A judge of the Ukrainian Supreme Court offering humanitarian aid to the residents of a village in the Kharkiv region was killed in a drone attack on a civilian vehicle. News site Ukrinform reports, citing the regional prosecutor's office, that a hostile first-person view drone struck the SUV of Judge Leonid Loboyko as he was driving to the village to deliver aid. He was instantly killed, while three women in the car sustained injuries. Ukraine is investigating for potential war crime and murder charges.

08:55 Ukrainian Authorities Report Casualties after Zaporizhzhia Attacks Ukrainian authorities report significant damage to civilian structures in the industrial city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine after new massive Russian air strikes. At least seven individuals were injured, as reported by the regional administration head, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram. There may still be individuals trapped beneath the debris. There had been more than ten air strikes, with reports of multiple fires.

08:27 Russia: 125 Enemy Drones Downed Last NightRussia claims to have brought down 125 enemy drones during the previous night. The Russian defense ministry asserts that their air defense systems managed to intercept and eliminate these drones. Reports from various regional governors indicate damage from the attacks, although there are no reported casualties. According to these reports, 67 drones were brought down over the Volgograd region in southern Russia, 17 each over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions, and 18 over the Rostov region.

07:42 Ukraine: 1170 Russian Casualties in 24 HoursThe Ukrainian General Staff reports 1170 Russian casualties within the past 24 hours. This puts the total number of wounded and deceased Russian soldiers close to 652,000. In addition, the Ukrainians report the destruction of 9 Russian tanks, 62 artillery systems, 38 armored vehicles, and 93 drones over the same period. Additionally, one Russian air defense system was hit.

07:22 Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russian Weapons DepotMilitary bloggers on X platform suggest that Ukrainian attack drones hit a Russian ammo depot in Kotluban last night. Local sources report fires near the large ammo depot in the Volgograd Oblast. Moreover, the NASA Fire Information System records fires at the depot's northern flank. Neither the Kremlin nor the Ukrainian General Staff have commented on this event yet.

06:54 Klingbeil Urges Continued Aid for UkraineSPD leader Lars Klingbeil encourages the upcoming Ukraine summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Ramstein to send a strong message of unity with Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia. According to Klingbeil, future peace conferences should involve a broader group of countries to discuss a viable peace prospect for the Ukrainians. Biden's visit to Germany is scheduled for October 10, with a conference of the 50 countries supporting Ukraine at Ramstein on October 12. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

05:42 Zelenskyy Spokesman on Weapon Deployment:According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian president, there is currently no definite decision regarding the use of Western weapons on Russian territory. However, President Zelenskyy has held discussions with relevant parties regarding this matter, such as Italy, France, the U.K., and the U.S. Zelenskyy's spokesman states that Russia will be the first to become aware of any permission for deep penetration into Russian territory.

04:45 Switzerland Supportive of China's Peace Plan, Ukraine DisappointedSwitzerland has expressed support for a Chinese-led peace initiative to end the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian government, on the other hand, regards this stance as disappointing as they prepare for a November peace summit.

03:29 Lithuania Aids Ukraine with Ammunition, Computers, and SuppliesLithuania will be delivering a military aid package containing ammunition, computers, and other logistics supplies to Ukraine, expected to arrive this week. Since the start of this year, Lithuania has already provided Ukraine with 155-mm ammunition, armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, anti-tank weapons, and additional equipment.

02:29 Charkiv Region Attacks Result in Three Deaths, Six InjuriesThree individuals were killed, and six others were wounded as a result of Russian air strikes on a Slatyne village in the Charkiv region. The attack targeted civilian infrastructure, causing damage to educational and commercial facilities as people were on the streets. Ukrainian authorities decry these attacks as part of Russia's "war" on hospitals.

01:29 North Korea Criticizes U.S. Aid to Ukraine as Playing with FireNorth Korea, accused of providing illegal arms shipments to Russia, denounces the $8 billion U.S. military aid to Ukraine as a dangerous deliberation against Russia. U.S. President Joe Biden announced this aid during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aimed at strengthening Ukraine's self-defense capabilities and increasing its range to attack Russian forces at a safer distance.

00:25 Death Toll Rises to Ten in Sumy Hospital AttackFollowing Russian attacks on a hospital in Sumy, the death toll has climbed to ten. Initial reports indicated a single fatality from the initial attack, but the hospital was further bombed during the evacuation of patients, according to Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labels Russia's actions as a "war against hospitals."

The European Union expressed concern over the right-wing FPOE's victory in the Austrian election and their anti-EU stance in foreign policy.In light of the escalating tensions between the West and Russia, the European Union might reconsider its energy relations with countries like Austria, which rely on Russian gas imports.

