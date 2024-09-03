At 22:06, President Selenskyy dismisses another high-ranking official

President Volodymyr Zelensky removes deputy head of his office, Rostyslav Shurma. This is mentioned in a decree posted on his official website. Additionally, Parliamentary Speaker announces the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Integration in Ukraine. Previously, several other ministers had already submitted their resignations. President Zelensky mentions changes are being made to fortify the government. "The autumn will be crucial. Our government institutions should be structured so Ukraine can achieve all its required outcomes."

21:42 ntv-reporter in Poltava: "Residents described a very alarming situation"Ukraine reports one of its heaviest air strikes during the conflict. Dozens of people perish, hundreds are wounded. ntv-reporter Kavita Sharma is present at the scene and reports on a "highly volatile atmosphere" and how the people experienced the rocket assault.

21:25 Ukraine blames Russia for executing captured soldiersUkrainian Prosecutor General's Office accuses Russian soldiers of executing captured prisoners of war. Probes have started into the shooting of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of Donetsk area, the office tells its Telegram channel. According to available information, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The occupiers forced them onto the ground face down and shot them immediately in the back," the office reports, citing internet videos circulating there.

20:50 Trump claims to have a guaranteed plan to end the Ukraine warRepublican US presidential candidate Donald Trump claims to have a plan ready to "guarantee" the end of the Ukraine war. However, he can only divulge this plan if he wins the presidential election on November 5, the 78-year-old right-wing populist says in an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman. "If I win, I will reach an agreement as elected president, guaranteed," states Trump. "This conflict should never have happened." He has a "very challenging plan" on how Ukraine and Russia could halt their conflict, "and I have an idea - maybe not a plan, but an idea - for dealing with China." But he cannot reveal these plans now, "because if I share these plans with you, I won't be able to carry them out, they will then be unsuccessful." Trump, who has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin multiple times, has previously boasted that he could end the Ukraine war "in 24 hours" - without ever explaining how he would accomplish it.

20:35 Poland prepares for military expendituresPoland states new military deals worth many hundred million euros. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz states that the Polish government will sign contracts worth nearly two billion zloty (around 470 million euros). On Wednesday, he announced the signing of a "massive contract worth nearly 1.1 billion zloty with a Spanish firm" for airport surveillance systems. Details were not provided. On Tuesday, three more military logistics and communication contracts were signed. Poland has significantly increased its military spending since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

20:01 Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "again close to blackout"IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi warns of a disaster at the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The situation remains quite precarious after further fighting in the region, he says before departing for the plant, which has been under Russian control since the start of the conflict. "The plant is once more near a blackout. We previously feared this would happen. A power outage means no power, no cooling. No cooling, then perhaps a disaster." According to the Ukrainian grid operator Enerhoatom, Russian shelling on Monday damaged the plant's power supply. If another power line is damaged, it would create a dangerous situation.

19:27 Russian attack on Poltava kills military personnelA Russian missile strike on a military facility in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava kills soldiers, according to Ukraine's ground forces. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain if enough precautions were taken to safeguard soldiers and reinforcements will be applied to secure military facilities. The strike on Poltava claimed at least 50 lives and injured 271, making it the deadliest single attack by Russia on Ukrainian targets this year.

19:03 Kremlin escalates school propagandaExperts predict a significant increase in state indoctrination of children as the new school year begins in Russia. The proportion of time spent promoting Kremlin views could more than double this year to around 1,300 hours, according to the opposition-linked Russian journalists' platform "Agentstvo". Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly urged schools to educate children to be patriots as soon and intensively as possible. Fostering critical thinking is not encouraged. "Agentstvo" has calculated the total teaching hours dedicated to promoting the Kremlin's stance on various topics, from history to the Ukraine conflict and conservative family and social values. The amount of these hours in the curriculum may vary by grade, but over 1,300 of the 11,000 school hours can be utilized for propaganda, the platform wrote.

18:14 Ukrenergo's CEO terminated by supervisory boardThe head of the Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo has been terminated. The board of directors of the state-owned firm, led by Volodymyr Kudryzkyj, decided on his termination during a meeting on Monday, as announced on Facebook. Allegations suggest that he neglected to safeguard the Ukrainian power grid from Russian assaults. Kudryzkyj denies these claims, asserting that he has implemented protective measures. He accuses enemies of launching a smear campaign against the company, aiming to seize control of Ukrenergo. Kudryzkyj does not disclose any specific individuals.

17:39 Multiple cabinet members abandon Zelensky's administrationKey individuals from the Ukrainian government have departed. This includes Olexander Kamyshin, Minister for Strategic Industries, who was responsible for domestic weapon production during the conflict with Russia. Kamyshin has announced his intention to remain in the defense sector, albeit in a new role. Additionally, Denys Maliuska, the Minister of Justice, and Ruslan Strilets, the Minister of Environment, have resigned as well.

17:18 Casualties mount in Poltava following Russian attackA Russian rocket strike hits the Poltava region. Preliminary findings indicate that at least 47 individuals have lost their lives. Two missiles struck a building in Poltava, which was used by the military communications institute, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram. Over 200 people have been injured.

17:04 Scholz meets with freed Kremlin critic Kara-MurzaGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Kremlin critic who was recently freed from Russian incarceration, in Berlin. "I'm deeply impressed by Vladimir Kara-Murza's resilience and determination to advocate for a democratic future for Russia," Scholz expressed on the X platform. "We secured his release through an exchange of prisoners in August, and today we had the opportunity to engage in a lengthy discussion." Kara-Murza is one of more than 20 prisoners who were released early in August as part of an extraordinary prisoner swap between Russia and various Western nations.

16:16 Russia strengthening defenses for Kerch Bridge, suggests intelligenceBritish intelligence indicates that Russia may be preparing for another attack on the Kerch Bridge, connecting Russia to occupied Crimea. Russia has erected barriers using floating and sunken barges, laid sea mines, set up smoke generators to conceal the bridge, and boosted its air defense systems. Furthermore, a structure is being constructed next to the bridge, which could potentially be an additional single-lane bridge or a barrier to resist the force of Ukrainian sea drones.

15:52 Ukrainian forces unveil new armored personnel carrier, KhorunzhyiThe Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has showcased a new armored personnel carrier (APC) for use by its forces. The Khorunzhyi, or "Standard Bearer," is a military rank from Cossack armies with a similar name. This APC has been in development for some time, with a single prototype found at the frontline in February of last year. This announcement is expected to lead to many more deployments, providing much-needed and domestically produced reinforcements for the Ukrainian forces' equipment requirements.

15:38 Estonia and Lithuania condemn Mongolia for welcoming PutinEstonia and Lithuania have criticized Mongolia for welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The decision of the Mongolian government to welcome him instead of detaining him significantly undermines the International Criminal Court and the international legal system," stated Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Tallinn. Mongolia had the opportunity to contribute to the end of the Russian war in Ukraine and chose not to take it, according to Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. This behavior is deemed "unacceptable" by Landsbergis, as it disrupts the international justice system.

14:57 Trial commences for French 'spy' detained in RussiaA French employee of a Swiss non-governmental organization went on trial in Moscow on Tuesday, facing allegations of violating Russia's "foreign agents" law. The trial began with the judge ordering the defendant, Laurent Vinatier, to remain in custody until at least February next year. Vinatier served as an expert on Russia and the former Soviet states for the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), a non-governmental organization dedicated to mediating conflicts worldwide. He was detained in Moscow in June.

14:27 Germany to provide Ukraine with six more IRIS-T air defense systemsGermany intends to supply Ukraine with six additional IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, according to security sources. Additionally, the German military aims to acquire six more of these systems for its own use.

13:34 Zelensky: 41 Losses, 180 Wounds in Russian Attack on PoltavaIn a Russian missile assault on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported, 41 individuals have perished. Over 180 were wounded, he added. The vicinity of a school and a neighboring medical facility was struck. A building from the Institute of Communications sustained partial damage. As per the Ministry of Defense's reports, "The adversary employed two ballistic missiles," according to their information. The duration between the warning and the lethal missiles' arrival was incredibly short, catching people in the middle of evacuating to the air raid shelter, leading to more people being trapped under the debris. Rescue teams managed to save 25 individuals; 11 were freed from the rubble.

13:12 Insider: USA on the Verge of Agreement for Long-Range Missile Provision to UkraineInclusive sources reveal that the USA is practically finalizing an agreement to deliver long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine that could penetrade deep into Russian territory. However, the Ukrainian government would have to wait a few more months for these missiles due to the USA's ongoing technical concerns pending resolution, numerous U.S. insiders stated. The announcement is anticipated to be made during the fall. The weapons discussed are Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), conventional air-to-ground cruise missiles with medium to long-range capabilities that can strike ground targets from aircraft. The provision of JASSMs to Ukraine could significantly boost its strategic capabilities and offer it an edge against Russia.

12:43 Russia Castigates Renowned Physicist for Hypersonic Rocket DevelopmentA Russian court imposed a 15-year sentence on a renowned physicist in a penal colony after finding him guilty of "high treason." This latest imprisonment sentence for a scientist accused of leaking state secrets follows previous instances. The physicist, 57, was involved in the development of Russian hypersonic rockets, as reported by Russian news agencies. Two of his colleagues were also taken into custody for alleged treason. The trio from the Institute for Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM) in Novosibirsk is one of nearly a dozen researchers who have been indicted for treason in recent years for working on this technology. The physicist was apprehended in August 2022, according to security sources. The men "are facing severe charges," according to the sources.

12:15 Russia's Trade with India SurgesAnatoly Popow, deputy chairman of the board of Russian Sberbank, mentioned to Reuters news agency that Russia's trade with India nearly doubled last year. The trade between the two nations reached approximately $65 billion in 2023. The primary cause for this was India's becoming a significant importer of Russian oil after the imposition of Western sanctions due to the Russian invasion in Ukraine. "In 2022, the interest of Russian companies in the Indian market intensified considerably as this market has become an alternative," Popow stated. "Today, we are also establishing rupee accounts for Russian clients. We do not rule out that the rupee may be utilized not only as a payment method but also as a savings tool," he added. Sberbank handles payment processing for up to 70% of Russian exports to India.

11:47 Putin Invites Mongolia to BRICS Summit

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, met with Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Chürelsuüh during his visit to Mongolia and extended an invitation to the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia. "We eagerly await your arrival," Putin commented to Russian news agencies during their meeting in the capital, Ulaanbaatar. The group of major emerging economies, dominated by Russia and China, will assemble at the end of October in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan. Putin disclosed his intention to discuss economic cooperation during his visit to Mongolia. The planned Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which Russia intends to construct for China and pass through Mongolia, is anticipated to be a topic of discussion during Putin's visit to Ulaanbaatar.

11:22 Russia Strengthens Air Defense in Belgorod

The Russian military has strengthened its air defense capabilities in the Belgorod region, according to the defense ministry. The Russian border region has been a target of counterattacks from Ukraine for some time now.

10:57 Ukraine: Russia Assaults Railway Infrastructure

Russia reportedly targeted railway infrastructure in parts of Ukraine during the night, as reported by Ukrainian sources. The northern Sumy region and Dnipropetrovsk in central-eastern Ukraine were affected, the state railway company revealed.

10:28 Report: Hundreds of Ukrainian Troops in Peril of Encirclement in Pokrovsk

According to Forbes, hundreds of Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk region are at risk of being surrounded by Russian forces. The Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk was being targeted by Russian forces that bypassed the Ukrainian troops holding the line between the village of Memryk and the Vovcha River. If the 25th Airborne Brigade with its German-made Marder combat vehicles fails to halt the enemy's advance near Ukrainsk, it could result in the troops being encircled by the enemy. Parts of at least four Ukrainian brigades may be surrounded south of Pokrovsk. A Ukrainian withdrawal may already be underway, given the pro-Ukrainian Conflict Intelligence Team's advice, advising that they retreat before the Russian forces cut off their supply and retreat routes. If Ukrainian forces gave up the offensive, they would cede 30 square miles to the Russians but could save entire Ukrainian battalions at a crucial moment.

The Institute for War Studies (IWS) reports that Russian troops have regained control of lost territories in Kursk. They have supposedly set up camp close to Olgovka, with the IWS suggesting that Ukrainian forces have vacated the village. A Russian military blogger also claims that Ukrainian forces have made modest gains near Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya (both located northwest of Sudzha) and that Russian soldiers left their positions within these areas to avoid being surrounded. Ukrainian forces are continuing their assault on Russian pontoon bridges across the Seim River in the Glushkovo region.

09:30 Why Mongolia Isn't Apprehending PutinDespite an international warrant for Vladimir Putin's arrest, he is greeted with honor guards by the neighboring nation of Mongolia. This is not solely due to Mongolia's predicament being sandwiched between powerful nations like Russia and China, as explained by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

09:00 Head of Ukrainian Power Grid Dismissed for Failing to Protect FacilitiesThe head of the Ukrainian state-owned power grid operator, Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, has reportedly been sacked. The explanation given is that he was unable to safeguard energy installations during increased Russian assaults. Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported this, citing sources within the company. The Ukrenergo supervisory board voted for Kudrytskyi's removal by a 4-2 majority. "Kudrytskyi is accused of poorly implementing earlier directives from the supreme commander and inadequately protecting Ukrenergo's facilities," the sources stated. Kudrytskyi is also being investigated for corruption allegations.

08:22 Military Draft Evasion: Ukrainian Authorities Expose Hundreds of Criminal NetworksSince the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities have uncovered over 570 criminal networks aiding individuals in avoiding military service. Andrii Demtschenko, spokesperson for the state border service, announced this on Ukrainian television, as reported by "Kyiv Independent". These organizations assist Ukrainian men in exiting the country or obtaining false medical certificates to be declared unfit for military service for a fee. These services allegedly cost anywhere from $7,000 to $10,000. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are generally forbidden from leaving the country as they may be called up for military duty. In 2024, law enforcement agencies uncovered over 200 criminal networks.

07:50 Russian Ex-Oligarch: Russians View Kherson Offensive as 'Natural Catastrophe'Russian opposition figure and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky finds the Russian public's reaction to the Ukrainian Kherson offensive "fascinating". He said in an interview with "Tagesspiegel" that Russians do not view the Ukrainian advance in Kherson as an enemy attack, but rather as a "natural disaster". People are dissatisfied with how the government is handling it. Putin's approval ratings are currently dwindling.

07:22 Ukraine: Eight-Year-Old Killed in Russian Attack on ZaporizhzhiaAccording to Ukrainian sources, two people were killed and two others injured in a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine. The attack happened around 11 pm last night, as reported by Zaporizhzhia Oblast governor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram. A 38-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy were killed. A 43-year-old and a 12-year-old girl were also hurt. The girl is currently in intensive care, Fedorov reported. A city building was also partially destroyed, causing damage to nearby buildings.

06:58 Researchers Believe They've Found Launch Site for Putin's Nuclear-Powered 'Superweapon'Two U.S. researchers claim to have found the probable launch site of the 9M370 "Burevestnik" missile in Russia. The nuclear-powered cruise missile, touted by President Vladimir Putin as "invincible" and nicknamed a "superweapon," is known as SSC-X-9 "Skyfall" in NATO. It could evade American missile defense, Putin stated. Using images captured by a satellite company, the two researchers identified a construction project adjacent to a nuclear warhead storage facility, as reported by Reuters. This facility, located about 475 kilometers north of Moscow, is believed to be the launch site of the previously secretive missile. The researchers found nine launch pads under construction. The location is "intended for a large, stationary rocket system, and the only large, stationary rocket system they (Russia) are currently developing is Skyfall," the report stated. The Russian Ministry of Defense and the embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

06:30 Moscow Oil Refinery Partially Shuts Down After Drone AttackThe Moscow oil refinery of Gazprom Neft has partially halted operations following a fire allegedly caused by a Ukrainian drone attack, as reported by Reuters, citing unnamed sources. The Euro+ unit, which accounts for about 50% of the refinery's capacity, has been shut down. Operations are expected to resume within five to six days after repairs are completed. Last year, the Moscow plant processed 11.6 million tons of crude oil, according to Reuters. The extent of the damage to the facility and its impact on refining capacity remain unclear.

05:58 Ex-Russian Tycoon: Western Strategies Prolong Putin's ReignRussian dissident and ex-oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky casts criticism on Western leaders' handling of Russia. Khodorkovsky points out that the West is making "several tactical blunders" that are effectively extending Putin's grip on power. During an interview with Tagesspiegel, he insists that the West must recognize that it is engaged in a struggle against the decision-makers, not Russia as a whole. Moreover, associating Russian decision-makers with the general population is a fallacy, according to him. Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Khodorkovsky suggests that if the West had adopted its current stance earlier, during the full-scale war kickoff in February 2022, the conflict would likely have been resolved by now.

04:13 Zelenskyy: Zaporizhzhia Plant Recapture would be RiskyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces an imminent meeting with the head of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), Rafael Grossi, in Kyiv. In a social media post, Zelenskyy notes that retaking control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is currently impracticable due to the ongoing war situation. Zelenskyy voices doubts about the feasibility of such an operation and warns against risky attempts at reclaiming the plant. Grossi had previously expressed his intention to assist in preventing any potential nuclear mishaps at the plant, which has been under Russian control since the 2022 invasion's early stages. Both sides have blamed each other for carrying out attacks on the facility.

02:27 Casualty in Dnipro Caused by Russian Missile StrikeAt least one person is confirmed dead, and three more are reportedly injured, following a Russian missile attack on Dnipro's central district. Residential buildings in the affected area sustained damage as a result of the attack, according to Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhiy Lysak, via Telegram. Unfortunately, it has not been independently confirmed.

23:55 Zelenskyy Hopes for Long-range Weapons Approval, Mentions GermanyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once more calls for the authorization of long-range weapons during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Zaporizhzhia. He emphasized the necessity of obtaining approval for strikes on targets within Russia's interior and also acquiring the missiles themselves. The meeting centered around discourses related to new air defense systems, fighter jets, and additional ammunition for the Ukrainian army, as well as further sanctions against Russia, according to Zelenskyy. "These measures are crucial for preventing Russia from launching new fronts in Ukraine," he declared, hinting at his appreciation for cooperation from the US, UK, France, and Germany.

22:13 Ukraine's Criticism of Mongolia's Putin HospitalityUkraine condemns Mongolia's government for hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Heorhiy Tychyj, charges that Mongolia has aided Putin in evading the justice system, thereby partaking in his alleged war crimes. Tychyj vows to work alongside international partners to impose penalties on Mongolia. The ICC's failure to execute its arrest warrant against Putin represents a significant setback to the court and the worldwide justice system, according to Tychyj.

21:59 Putin's Honor Guard Reception in Mongolia, Despite ICC WarrantDespite an arrest warrant issued by the ICC against Russian President Vladimir Putin, he was welcomed with honors by Mongolian authorities. The Ukrainian government subsequently announced that it would seek consequences for Mongolia's actions. The ICC accused Putin of illegally deporting Ukrainian children during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, starting from February 2022. Ukraine, Western powers, and human rights activists advocated for the enforcement of the warrant. Putin's trip to Mongolia is intended to attend celebrations commemorating 85 years of Soviet and Mongolian triumphs over Japan.

21:48 Ukraine Utilizes 'Palianytsia' Drone Against Crimean Target for First TimeIn August, the Ukrainian military reportedly employed the Ukrainian-developed 'Palianytsia' rocket drone against a military objective in the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula for the first time, as stated by the Ukrainian newspaper 'Ukrainska Pravda'. The name of the drone, which is troublesome for Russians to pronounce, serves a purpose, according to the report. Ukrainians have used the word "Palianytsia" to refer to Russian soldiers or saboteurs since the onset of the comprehensive Russian invasion.

Check out all previous developments here

In light of the ongoing conflict, the Ukrainian military strengthens its defenses by preparing for significant military expenditures. Poland, a nearby ally, announces new deals worth hundreds of millions of euros for military equipment, with a focus on airport surveillance systems and logistics.

In a related development, President Zelensky emphasizes the importance of fortifying the government in anticipation of a critical autumn period. Changes are being made to ensure that Ukraine's government institutions are structured effectively so that the country can achieve all its required outcomes.

Read also: