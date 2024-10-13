At 22:05, a Russian drone results in the demise of an individual in the Kherson region.

21:44 Report: Moscow Utilizes Unlawfully Acquired Starlink Terminals for Military PurposesDespite U.S. efforts to halt the distribution of technology, Russian forces persistently employ illegally obtained Starlink satellite communication terminals on the battlefield, as reported by "The Washington Post". These illegal Starlink terminals enhance the Russians' ability to coordinate attacks more effectively, boost drone deployments, and strike Ukrainian forces with pinpoint artillery fire, the article indicates.

21:05 Erdogan Presents Putin with a Vase for His Birthday - Kremlin EnthusesAs per reports by the state-run Russian news agency TASS, quoting Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Russian leader Vladimir Putin a vase to celebrate his 72nd birthday, which occurred on October 7. Erdogan had sent his gift before their telephone conversation on the same day, Ushakov mentioned. "It's an elegant vase," Ushakov commented.

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans Joining Forces with Russians in UkraineAccording to Zelensky, not only is North Korea providing weapons to Russia, but it is also dispatching personnel to its military forces. "We're witnessing an intensifying alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's no longer just about weapon transfers. It's about the relocation of North Korean personnel to the Russian occupation forces," the Ukrainian president explained in his evening broadcast, appealing for greater international support. The front lines require enhanced backup, Ukraine needs enhanced long-range capabilities and more critical supplies for its troops. "It's about intensifying pressure on the aggressor to avert a wider conflict," Zelensky said.

20:19 "Victory Plan" of Ukraine Set to be Released SoonThe initial details of Ukraine's "Victory Plan" will be disclosed in the coming days, claims Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, during an interview on ZDF. The strategy encompasses military, diplomatic, and economic measures to compel Russia to the negotiating table and even imposes sanctions against Russia.

19:51 Ukraine Repels Large Russian Attack Near KurachoveUkrainian special forces claim to have thwarted a substantial Russian attack near Kurachove in eastern Ukraine. A Russian convoy of about 25 armored vehicles and five tanks was identified during air reconnaissance as it approached, reported the Ukrainian paratrooper command on Facebook. The Russian mobilization was subsequently obliterated by Ukrainian artillery and kamikaze drones, resulting in the annihilation of seven armored vehicles and two tanks. Nevertheless, the veracity of these claims remains unverified at this time.

19:12 Albanian PM Rama: Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Fostered EU Accession Readiness

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama anticipates that the Western Balkans summit at the Chancellery will culminate in an agreement on the regional free trade agreement CEFTA and aspires to prepare Albania for EU admission by 2030. "Tomorrow will be crucial in finalizing the CEFTA mechanism," Rama said in a Reuters TV interview before the Western Balkans conference. On Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced a breakthrough in negotiations on the Central European trading agreement, which is regarded as a precursor to EU admission. Rama commended the Berlin Process, which has bolstered cooperation between the six Western Balkans nations and brought them closer to the EU. Ironically, he asserted, Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine had also contributed to this. "That was the moment when the European Union recognized that the geopolitical strategy of the Western Balkans was not just theoretically sound but also practically beneficial," Rama said. Since Ukraine's invasion, there has been a noticeable surge in EU negotiations with Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. Rama's government is determined to make Albania EU-ready by 2030, at which point the EU's capacity to accept new members will be reevaluated.

18:47 Russians Assault Nikopol with Kamikaze Drones

Russian forces are reportedly attacking Nikopol four times throughout the day using kamikaze drones, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration of Dnipropetrovsk, on Telegram. However, no casualties were reported, and two cars were damaged. Specialists are currently assessing the damage sustained. The previous day, there were reportedly 20 attacks on Nikopol, according to the news agency "Ukrinform".

18:17 Ukraine Reports 80 Encounters Along Front Lines

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 80 encounters along the front lines, as indicated by the Ukrainian military's general staff. From these, 18 conflicts remain ongoing in seven sectors of the front. Settlements in the Sumy region were shelled by artillery from Russian territory. The Russian military also conducted air strikes on the settlements of Sosnivka, Myshutine, Hlukhiv, Obody, and Bila Berizka, deploying 13 guided bombs.

17:51 Alleged Execution of Ukrainian POWs: Sybiha Urges Global Arrest Warrants against "Russian Killers and Torturers"Following allegations of Ukrainian prisoners of war being executed by Russian soldiers, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha has urged the global community for assistance. He calls for the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for the "Russian murderers and abusers," as he states on X. Simultaneously, he requests access for international observers and medical personnel to prisoner camps. "Executions are on the rise, with 95% of POWs reportedly subjected to torture according to UN data," he laments. The claims stem from reports of the execution of nine Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered after exhausting their ammunition during fights in the Russian region of Kursk. They are said to have been executed on the spot, as per Ukrainian media reports. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv has launched an investigation, as reported by "Ukrainska Prawda" (see entry at 15:39).

17:27 Iran Said to Deliver Ballistic Missiles to Russia: EU Foreign Ministers to Impose New SanctionsEU foreign ministers plan to impose new sanctions against Iran at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. The EU and its partners accuse Tehran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. The situation in Ukraine is another topic, with a video conference scheduled with the new Ukrainian chief diplomat Andrij Sybiha. The EU recently approved an additional aid package of 35 billion euros for Kyiv.

17:10 NATO Chief Rutte Visits Pistorius in GermanyNew NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte travels to Germany for a meeting with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. According to NATO, Rutte will visit the new NATO aid headquarters for Ukraine in Wiesbaden on Monday with Pistorius. Its establishment was announced by his predecessor Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO summit in July. Before his visit to Wiesbaden, Rutte plans to visit the headquarters of the Allied Command Operations (ACO) in the Belgian city of Mons, according to NATO.

16:45 Russia Says Guided Bombs Hit Ukrainian Troops in Kursk RegionMoscow claims to have targeted a concentration of Ukrainian troops near the border with Russia's western region of Kursk with guided bombs. The attack was directed at "a strongpoint and a gathering of Ukrainian forces," the Defense Ministry stated. The bombs were dropped from a Russian Su-34 fighter jet, but the ministry did not provide information on the impact of the attack. The Russian claims cannot be independently verified at this time. There has been no response from the Ukrainian side yet.

16:20 German Military Reportedly Participated in Competition with Russian TroopsThe German Ministry of Defense is investigating reports that German soldiers may have participated in a competition where Russian military personnel were also present. The "Bild" newspaper reports this, citing the international military sports federation CISM (Conseil International du Sport Militaire). According to the report, archery competitions organized by CISM took place in Bangladesh at the end of February 2024. The newspaper shows a photo of Russian soldiers standing next to the head of the German delegation, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Lützkendorf. As "Bild" further reports, Lithuania has severely criticized the German Ministry of Defense's actions. Vilnius has been boycotting competitions involving Russian participation since 2022. A representative of the hybrid threats department in the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense believes that Russia aims to gain international recognition by participating in the competition despite ongoing sanctions. The Ministry of Defense reacted immediately upon learning of the photos on Friday and discussed the matter with the leadership. "The participating German soldiers at the CISM competition were advised. It was made clear that such photos are not acceptable," a ministry spokesman told the newspaper.

15:39 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Killing POWsUkrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinez is demanding an investigation into the allegation that Russian soldiers have killed Ukrainian prisoners of war. He called attention to this "another crime committed by the Russians" in letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, as he stated on Telegram news service. According to the Ukrainian website "DeepState" for analyzing battlefields, which is close to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Russian troops are said to have shot nine Ukrainian "drone operators and contractors" who had already surrendered on Thursday in the Russian region of Kursk. In early October, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office stated that Russian troops had killed 16 captured Ukrainian soldiers in the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk. There has been no immediate response from the Russian side.

15:13 British Intelligence: Russia Fears Navy Exercises in Black SeaAccording to British Intelligence, Russia may have exaggerated the number of ships involved in the strategic large-scale exercise OKEAN-24 of the Russian Navy in September. The exercise served primarily to demonstrate the fleet's capabilities during the ongoing war. Moscow is said to have feared conducting exercises in the Black Sea. The report was published by the British Ministry of Defense on X, citing intelligence data. It was Russia's first naval exercise in two years. Before 2022, Russia held annual exercises involving all its forces, but the last two were likely canceled due to the war in Ukraine, the statement says. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Russia has lost 28 warships and a submarine since the beginning of its attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders have been reducing the Russian fleet in the Black and Azov seas through homemade marine drones and weapons. Notably, the Ukrainian military successfully sank the guided missile cruiser "Moskva" in April 2022, which was the flagship of the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet.

14:38 Report: Russia Utilizing Vulnerable Children's Labor for Military Production

A joint expedition led by Ukrainian defense forces and Russian partisan groups unearthed a horrific and inhumane practice. According to the reports, Russia is exploiting physically and intellectually weak children to manufacture weapons for its aggressive war against Ukraine. Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform" disclosed this information, citing the platform "Resolute Square." Shocking videos have surfaced on the Telegram channel of a Russian volunteer group, showcasing intellectually disabled children and adults being subjected to no-cost labor in the production of components for the Kremlin's military machinery. Extensive investigations have unveiled a strong connection between the organization "Craftsmen" employing these exploited workers, the non-governmental organization "Boomerang for Good" providing these workers, and the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

14:24 Kremlin: Putin Amiable to Discourse with Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains a positive stance towards engaging in a dialogue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as conveyed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. "We've repeatedly articulated our openness to contacts," Peskov shared with the Russian news agency Interfax. However, a proposal for a phone call from the German side is yet to materialize. Peskov's remarks come in response to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's statement during which she declared that Putin no longer wished to communicate with the Chancellor over the phone.

13:58 Physician: Russian Sexual Violence Occurs in Two Phases

Gynecologist Natalia Lelyukh aids Ukrainian women who have endured sexual assault at the hands of Russians in occupied territories. According to her research, it has nothing to do with sexual perversion, but rather, the assertion of power. The women are aged between five and 74. "Sexual violence in the occupied oblasts typically ensues in two stages," Lelyukh revealed to "New Voice of Ukraine." The first phase unfolds during territorial conquests, as the invaders seek to demonstrate their dominance. Many women survive these assaults, but the second phase, which unfolds as Russian troops withdraw from previously captured territories, is exceptionally cruel and traumatic for the women. "It's astonishing that so many individuals are capable of this, not just a solitary lunatic, but numerous individuals," Lelyukh stated.

13:31 Biden Skips Ramstein Meeting During Germany Visit

U.S. President Joe Biden will compensate for his delayed Germany visit with a reduced working visit scheduled for this coming Friday. This was disclosed by the Reuters news agency to sources within the government. The originally planned Ramstein meeting of western leaders to support Ukraine will not be rescheduled, due to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's upcoming Europe tour.

12:49 Russia Announces Control Over Another Village Near Pokrovsk

Russian invasion forces claim to have seized control of yet another village in their advance in eastern Ukraine. The defense ministry in Moscow announced the capture of the village of Mychailiwka. Mychailiwka is situated on a highway southeast of the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, which is a strategically significant logistics hub for Ukraine. Pokrovsk has been defended by Ukrainians against relentless Russian attacks for months.

12:20 Zelensky Urges Immediate Aid — 900 Bombs DroppedUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls for rapid assistance from his tours to Germany and other EU countries in the face of the Russian aggressor. "Time must not be wasted – a conclusive message must be conveyed," Zelensky pens on "X." "Our partners are capable of providing the necessary volume and quality of air defense systems, making decisive choices for our sufficient long-range capabilities, and ensuring the prompt delivery of defense aid for our troops," Zelensky writes. Last week, the Russians dropped around 900 guided bombs over Ukraine.

11:58 Iran Rejects Planned EU Sanctions Over Russian Missile SuppliesIran condemns the planned EU sanctions over providing ballistic missiles to Russia. "I have stated this numerous times, and I say it once more: Iran is not supplying ballistic missiles to Russia," said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to news agency Insa. The planned EU sanctions are therefore unwarranted and a pretext to exert further pressure on Iran. The EU is set to impose new sanctions tomorrow, including against companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and weapons supplies to Russia.

11:47 Ukraine According to Russia Executing Nine POWsThe Human Rights Commissioner of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, has appealed to the UN over the suspected execution of nine Ukrainian POWs by Russians in the Kursk region. "Information has surfaced on social media about the possible execution of nine Ukrainian POWs by Russians in the Kursk region," Lubinets shared on Telegram. Such acts would violate the Geneva Conventions, which call for POWs to be treated humanely at all times and protected from violence, intimidation, insults, and public curiosity. They must be released and repatriated without delay following the cessation of active hostilities.

10:22 Zelensky Shares Victory StrategyAs per an advisor to Ukraine's Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, President Zelensky will soon publicly unveil his "Victory Strategy" to the populace. This strategy, comprising five points, blends military and diplomatic aspects, such as inviting Ukraine to join NATO. While the finer details remain undisclosed, the strategy aims to bolster Ukraine's negotiating position and put pressure on Russia for a fair peace, as per Kyiv's standpoint.

09:37 Russian Forces Bolster Precision with Unlawful Starlink TerminalsRussian forces have reportedly enhanced their lethality and agility with the assistance of unauthorized Starlink terminals. These terminals enable them to enhance their attack coordination, operate more drones, and accurately bombard Ukrainian troops with artillery fire. As per The Washington Post's report, based on six soldiers' testimonies from different Donetsk units, these terminals allow commanders to live-stream the battlefield via drones and facilitate secure communication among soldiers. Despite being forbidden to trade these terminals, alongside numerous other US electronic devices, to Moscow, a black market for Starlink apparatus has supposedly emerged, thus making these terminals available to Russian forces at the frontline.

09:16 US Missile Base to Be Active in PolandPoland's government has announced that a US air defense missile base will soon operate in the northern area of the country. According to Ukrainska Pravda, the base nearby Puck on the Baltic coast will commence operations in a few weeks. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated that Warsaw is also negotiating with the US to ensure that the missile defense systems can intercept not only Iranian missiles targeting the US but also Russian missiles aiming at Poland.

08:51 Ukraine Survives 68 Drone Attacks and 4 MissilesRussia allegedly attacked Ukraine overnight with 68 drones and four missiles, according to Ukrainian sources. Two ballistic missiles of the Iskander type struck the Poltava and Odessa regions, while two guided missiles were fired at the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Air defense units reportedly shot down 31 drones, and 36 drones likely fell victim to electronic warfare. One drone remained in the air the following morning.

08:17 Ukraine Reports 1300 Enemy Casualties in a DayThe General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reports 1300 enemy casualties in the past 24 hours, pushing the total count of wounded or dead since February 2022, when the war began, to nearly 669,000. Moreover, nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems were also reportedly destroyed. Forty-five Russian drones were also claimed to be shot down.

07:48 Russia Alleges Downing of 13 Ukrainian DronesRussia claims to have shot down 13 Ukrainian drones overnight across three border regions. Air defense systems allegedly destroyed six drones each in the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and one drone in the Bryansk region.

07:16 DeepState Report Claims Ukrainian Advance in DonetskDeepState, a group of military experts, reports that Ukrainian forces gained ground in the Donetsk Oblast overnight. Near the town of Nowohrodiwka, Ukrainian troops allegedly reclaimed their lost positions from the Russians. Simultaneously, DeepState also reports Russian successes in the area around the settlement of Veselaya.

06:30 Lithuania Votes - Major Parties Back Ukraine AidLithuanians head to the polls today to elect a new parliament. Polls suggest a change in government is imminent, with the Social Democrats likely to replace the current ruling conservative Homeland Union as the strongest faction. Additionally, the "Morning Star of Nemunas" could become the first populist party to enter parliament in the Baltic nation, which has a population of just 2.8 million inhabitants. All major political parties in Lithuania agree on continuing to support Ukraine and strengthening defenses against Russia.

04:39 Mortality Study: Russia Employs Elder SoldiersData compiled and published by the Russian oppositional media project Mediazona, in collaboration with BBC Russia, shows that Russia is deploying older soldiers to fight in Ukraine. The research, based on nearly 73,000 deceased soldiers since Russia's aggression on its neighbor, indicates that the majority of the casualties were between 21 and 23 years old during the first six months of the war. Due to partial mobilization, the use of prisoners, and voluntary enlistment, the age distribution has shifted, with the majority of volunteers now being between 48 and 50 years old.

01:05 Zelensky Pursues Expansion of Weapons Production in UkraineUkrainian President Zelensky aims to drastically increase weapons production with Western investments. In a televised address, he states, "Our manufacturing capacity allows us to produce far more drones, more ammunition, and military equipment than our nation's financial resources can afford." The West can provide the necessary financial support, especially since many partners are currently unable to provide adequate aid due to their own weapon shortages. During his visit to Paris, a new Ukrainian-French model was proposed, which will now be developed further at the ministerial level.

11:21 Zelensky: Ukraine Maintains Stance in KurskAs per President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian troops are preserving their footing in the Russian border area of Kursk. Regarding the Kursk operation, Russia has made attempts to dislodge our positions, but we're fortified on our assigned lines," he shares in his evening digital broadcast. The Russian Defense Ministry had earlier announced that its troops had regained control over two villages in Kursk. In August, approximately a thousand Ukrainian soldiers stormed Kursk in one of the most significant incursions onto Russian soil since the conflict started in February 2022, breaching the border with tanks and armored vehicles.

