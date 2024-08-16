At 22:01, Russia intends to evacuate additional locations within the Belgorod region.

Russia Plans to Evacuate More Areas in Belgorod and Block Access Russia has announced that five additional areas in Belgorod, its neighboring region, will be evacuated starting Monday. Access to these areas will be restricted, as reported by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram. Access to a sixth location will also be temporarily prohibited.

21:42 Kühnert Accuses Union of Hiding Politics on Ukraine SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert accuses CDU Chairman Friedrich Merz and his party of holding back their stance on Ukraine due to the Saxony election campaign. In an interview with Welt-TV, Kühnert claims that the Union has been driving the federal government with new demands for military aid for Ukraine for two years, but has now "gone undercover". He refers to it as a "tactical election campaign". Kühnert also questions Merz's suitability as Chancellor: "I think that's too little for someone who wants to serve as Chancellor of this republic from next year." The election in Saxony is on September 1, and polls suggest a close race between the CDU and the AfD. A recent poll by the Insa polling institute shows the AfD at 32 percent and the CDU just behind with 29 percent. German aid for Ukraine is also a topic in the election campaign. CDU Minister President Michael Kretschmer, among others, has called for military aid to be reduced. He has faced criticism for this even within his own party, but party leader Merz has remained silent.

21:26 Russia Labels More Navalny Associates as "Terrorists and Extremists" Russia has added at least nine more individuals with ties to the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to its list of "terrorists and extremists". The names appear on the Rosfinmonitoring website, the financial supervisory authority's online list. Navalny's former press secretary Kira Yarmysh is now listed, as well as the chairwoman of his Anti-Corruption Foundation, Maria Pevchikh, and his exile lawyers Olga Mikhailova and Alexander Fedulov. Renowned opposition journalist Antonina Kravzova and activist Olga Komleva, both currently in pre-trial detention, are also listed. The list also includes Dmitri Nisowzew from Navalny's YouTube channel and its producer Nina Volokhonskaya. Software programmer Alexei Malyarevsky, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for donating to Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, is also on the list.

20:59 Ukraine Makes Gains in Clashes in Russian Region Kursk The Ukrainian army has made further progress in the Russian region of Kursk, according to Ukrainian military statements. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported this at a meeting with President Zelenskyj. The fighting is being continued along the entire front line, he adds. He hopes to take "many prisoners" in battles near the village of Mala Loknya, about 13 kilometers behind the border. Zelenskyj had previously suggested exchanging prisoners for Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Russia.

20:38 Poland Denies Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing The Polish government denies any involvement in the September 2022 bombing of the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea. Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization, Krzysztof Gawkowski, states this to Polsat News in response to previous statements by former BND chief August Hanning. Hanning suggested that "Polish authorities" were involved in the sabotage operation. The German government should demand damages from both Kyiv and Warsaw due to this case of "state terrorism," according to him. Hanning believed that a "Ukrainian team" carried out the attack, but that it was only possible with strong logistical support from Poland. "These are decisions made at the highest political level, and I believe there were agreements between President Selenskyj and President Duda to carry out this attack," said Hanning, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj and Polish President Andrzej Duda. Gawkowski categorically denies these allegations. "I believe this is Russian disinformation that is being echoed by the words of German politicians or members of the state administration in Germany," he says.

20:13 Aid Organization Reports Deaths of Two Helpers in Kursk Evacuation Efforts Two helpers from the People's Front, a coalition of non-governmental organizations in Russia, were killed in an attack while assisting with the evacuation of civilians in the western Russian region of Kursk, according to reports from the organization's Telegram channel. A third person was injured. One of the deceased was a nurse, the other a press officer, according to the reports.

19:39 Leaders of Recruitment Hubs Near Kyiv ArrestedThe leaders of two recruitment hubs near Kyiv have been arrested on allegations of accepting bribes to bypass military conscription. As reported by "Ukrajinska Prawda," bundles of cash were discovered and confiscated during raids on their offices and residences in Bucha and Boryspil's outskirts. The leaders of these recruitment hubs, along with their associates, are said to have amassed around a million dollars through their services. Preliminary investigations suggest that these leaders issued false medical reports declaring young men unfit for duty and exempting them from further registration. A preliminary count of 20 individuals attempting to dodge military service this way has been identified. Young Ukrainians often resort to various methods to avoid military service, frequently attempting to cross into neighboring countries. With intensified border control, smuggling rings are innovating new ways to transport draft evaders - usually to Romania - for substantial fees.

18:51 Authorities Report Bridge's Destruction in KurskAuthorities report the destruction of a bridge in Kursk, affecting evacuation initiatives, according to Russian media reports. The bridge over the Seim River was allegedly demolished by Ukrainian forces, as indicated by the state news agency TASS, quoting local security authorities. No statement has been issued by the Kyiv government. In light of Ukrainian forces' advance into the Kursk region, Gluschkow's district, which houses 20,000 people, is being evacuated.

18:31 United States Indicates Potential Additional Military Aid for UkraineThe United States alludes to potential further military aid for Ukraine. John Kirby, spokesperson for the US government's national security, suggests so to CNN. However, he does not provide specifics.

18:11 Ukraine Pushes for Fair Negotiations with Russia through Kursk OffensiveUkraine strives to persuade Russia into fair negotiations through its offensive in Russia's Kursk region, as per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak. "Military actions serve objectively to encourage Russia to initiate a fair negotiation process," Podolyak remarked on Ukrainian television. Ukraine has guaranteed that it does not aspire to permanently occupy Russian territory. "The sooner Russia agrees to establish a just peace, the faster the Ukrainian defense forces' attacks on Russian territory will cease," said a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of attempting to strengthen its position in future discussions through its advance.

17:40 Ukraine Reveals Footage of Kursk Offensive, Showing Alleged Russian SurrendersUkraine claims victories in its offensive into the Russian region of Kursk, disclosing footage of the operation. The footage is said to depict Russian soldiers surrendering amidst the rubble.

17:12 Belarus Anticipates Ukrainian Armed ProvocationsBelarus predicts an armed provocation by neighboring Ukraine is probable. The situation remains tense at the border, as Belarus' defense minister, Viktor Khrenin, stated to the Belarus state news agency Belta. "Given the presence of Ukrainian armed units in border areas, there's a high probability that armed provocations and spectacular acts are being planned and executed on our territory, including with the involvement of Belarusian nationalist formations," Khrenin remarked a week after Ukrainian troops entered the Russian Kursk Oblast. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who stated on Thursday that Ukraine could target Belarus and escalate the conflict.

16:22 London: Russia Faces Challenges in Regaining Control in KurskAccording to British assessment, Russia was ill-prepared for the Ukrainian assault in Kursk. After initial chaos, military forces have been deployed in greater numbers in the area, while the British defense ministry stated that the Ukrainian forces have been attacking the Russian region of Kursk since August 6, marking the first such offensive since Russia's invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022.

16:01 Putin Journeys to Azerbaijan - No Legal Consequence

Vladimir Putin is traveling to the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan, situated on the Caspian Sea, amidst intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops in the Kursk region. Russia's president will be in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on August 18 and 19, as the Kremlin announced. The agenda includes discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the advancement of strategic partnership between the two countries and international and regional politics issues. Aliyev, who rules his country with an iron fist like Putin and is criticized for gross human rights violations, visited Moscow in April. Various documents are expected to be signed during Putin's visit to Baku, although the Kremlin did not provide specifics. Putin, who faces international war crimes accusations for his actions against Ukraine, does not face legal consequences in Azerbaijan. The oil and gas-rich South Caucasus republic is also a significant energy provider for the European Union. Putin is also expected to comment on peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and its neighbor, Armenia.

A shopping center in Donetsk, an eastern Ukrainian city, was attacked, local authorities reported. Tass, a Russian state-run news agency, reported at least two fatalities and seven injuries, attributing the information to emergency services. Footage shared by Ria Novosti, another Russian agency, depicted dense smoke billowing from a completely gutted building. The "Galaktika" shopping center was allegedly set ablaze during an attack by Ukrainian forces, as claimed by Denis Pushilin, the head of the Russia-annexed Donetsk region, on his Telegram channel. Over 10,000 square meters are engulfed in flames.

The region's district, where the shopping center is situated, was targeted by Ukrainian artillery fire, local authorities stated. This couldn't be independently verified. A fortnight ago, at least 12 deaths and 44 injuries were reported following a Russian missile strike on a supermarket in Kostjantyniwka, a city in the Donetsk region, according to officials.

15:01 Moscow Declares Defeating Major Assault on Crimea Bridge

The Ukraine claimed it aimed to demolish the bridge linking the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Moscow, once again. Russia claimed it intercepted 12 ATACMS missiles heading for the bridge and fired them down, as per the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow. No evidence was provided by the ministry, and its claims couldn't be independently verified. Ukraine has repeatedly stated it plans to demolish the bridge afterwards, provided it gains the necessary military capability since it was constructed illegally.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported multiple intercepted drone attacks on Crimea but reported no damage. Ukraine has yet to comment on these attacks on the peninsula.

14:29 Ukrainian Authorities Request Swift Exodus from Pokrovsk

Russian forces have been focusing on the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk for months. Now, Ukrainian authorities are urging residents in the city to evacuate more hastily as Russian forces approach, stating "The enemy is advancing at a rapid pace." Time is running out to "pack up personal belongings and leave for safer regions."

13:59 Russians Purportedly Destroy US HIMARS in Ukraine

HIMARS rocket launchers supplied by the US have been a major factor in Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion. Now, Moscow's troops appear to have inflicted a significant blow: Drones tracked a HIMARS, which was subsequently destroyed by a massive explosion in a subsequent video.

13:34 Pro-Russian Volunteer Corps Urges Russian Soldiers to Surrender

A Russian volunteer corps fighting on Ukraine's side has suggested Russian army soldiers surrender. They argue on Telegram that it's better to live than to die for a superior's medal. They welcome individuals who wish to fight for a "better future for Russia" to join their "Freedom of Russia" legion. The "Freedom of Russia" legion and similar groups like the "Russian Volunteer Corps" have been associated with far-right extremism, according to historian and journalist Nikolay Mitrokhin. Many experts question the military significance of these groups and suppose they prioritize media attention.

13:03 Russia Reports Capture of Ukrainian Village

Russian forces reportedly took control of Serhijiwka, a village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to the Russian state news agency TASS, citing the defense ministry. Such claims couldn't be independently verified. Russia frequently announces the capture of villages, implying quick military advancements. However, the advance in the Donbass is slow, and captured villages are often mostly destroyed. The Ukrainian forces typically withdraw to protect soldiers' lives in the Donbass amid heavy Russian invasion pressure.

12:20 Munz: "Kursk Incident Indicates: Many Russians Aren't Interested in the War"

The Russian military appears to be struggling to counter the Ukrainian attack in Kursk, according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Munz explains why Moscow isn't dispatching more troops from Donetsk and discusses the surrounding population's reactions.

11:57 Ukraine Reports Russian Attacks in Donbass

As per the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian troops are actively engaging in the Donbass region. Particularly intense fighting is taking place in Pokrovsk, Torez, and Kurakhove, the General Staff in Kyiv reports. A total of 144 military engagements were recorded within the past 24 hours. Russians attacked with numerous airstrikes and artillery, which were repelled, as per the military report. Russian forces seek to fully take control of the Donbass.

11:23 Russia labels Berlin-based group of Russian politicians as "undesirable"A group of Russian regional and local politicians based in Berlin, which criticizes the war against Ukraine, has been labeled as "undesirable" in Russia. Representatives of the organization "Deputies of Peaceful Russia" are involved in events with an "anti-Russian" stance in Germany, as reported by the General Prosecutor's Office via Russian agencies. They are accused of spreading misleading information about the activities of Russian state bodies and supporting extremist organizations. The organization claims to have 74 independent regional and local deputies, many of whom have since sought refuge abroad. According to their website, all members of the organization view Putin's regime as criminal, oppose Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, and advocate for a democratic future for Russia and the decentralization of power.

10:48 "Not a single delivery yet" - German Bundestag member urges more weapons for UkraineThe chairman of the Defense Committee in the German Bundestag, Marcus Faber, once again calls for additional weapons deliveries to Ukraine in light of recent developments in the Russian war of aggression. "This should prompt us to discuss delivering more Leopard 2 and Fuchs," the FDP politician writes on the X platform, referring to the Leopard battle tank and the Fuchs transport tank. "So far, we have delivered 5 percent of our Leopard 2 and none of our Fuchs. We can do more," Faber demands. The events in Kursk show "that the Kremlin has failed militarily. It is overwhelmed," Faber writes and makes it clear: "We can establish the foundation for lasting peace in Europe through military support for Ukraine."

10:07 Marder tanks in Kursk provoke pro-Russian propaganda - Journalist offers harsh rebuttalThe fact that Ukraine is also using Marder infantry fighting vehicles, which Germany has provided to Kyiv, in Russian Kursk, is causing pro-Russian media outlets to shiver with rage. The false narrative that Germany is attacking again, like it did in World War II, is being spread. A manipulated video is often shared as well. One of Ukraine's most renowned journalists, Illia Ponomarenko, writes on X: "Today's Germany is a completely different country with completely different values. It is a light-years away from what it was 80 years ago, and it does not deserve such insults. On the contrary, in today's attack on Europe, Germany stands as a firm ally on the side of good, as the second-largest provider of defense aid to Ukraine." Ponomarenko emphasizes that it is Ukrainian tanks in Kursk, provided by Germany, to enable Ukrainian democracy to defend itself. "If anyone deserves to be compared to the Nazis here, it's this bloodthirsty grave robber Putin and his generals, who are razing entire cities."

09:57 Ukraine: All five Russian drones repelledThe Ukrainian air force declares that it has successfully repelled all five drones launched by Russian forces towards targets in Ukraine during the night. Among them were three drones of the Iranian Shahed type, and the types of the other two drones have also been identified. Russia used three ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M type, according to the Ukrainian air force on Telegram. The governors of the Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions report no damage or casualties after the attack. Russian forces use cheap drones in some of their attacks to locate Ukrainian air defense positions and for deceptive maneuvers.

09:32 ntv reporter Kriewald: "Ukraine wants to show: We help - we don't hurt"Ukraine claims to control 1,150 square kilometers and 82 settlements in the Russian region of Kursk, according to its own statements. Ukraine aims to bring aid organizations into the area to set an example, says ntv reporter Nadja Kriewald. Meanwhile, a "second Bachmut" is brewing in Donetsk's Pokrovsk:

08:48 "Technical malfunction" with Tu-22M3: Russia loses supersonic bomber in Siberia crashA medium-range bomber of the Tu-22M3 type crashes near Irkutsk in Siberia, resulting in a significant loss for the Russian air force. The Tupolev aircraft can carry guided missiles, cruise missiles, and possibly even the hypersonic "Kinzhal" rocket.

08:04 Ukrainian gains in Kursk: Russia threatens third world war againThe advance of Ukraine in Russian Kursk has brought the world to the brink of a global war, according to Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet. Sheremet, a member of the defense committee, is convinced that the West is supporting Ukraine in its invasion. "Given the presence of Western military equipment, the use of Western ammunition and rockets in attacks on civilian infrastructure, and the irrefutable evidence of the involvement of foreigners in attacks on Russian territory, one could conclude that the world is on the brink of a third world war," Sheremet told the state-run Russian news agency RIA. Both the US and Germany have stated that they were not involved in the planning of the Kursk offensive. Many observers, like the ISW, believe that the repeated Russian warnings of a third world war or nuclear threats are a tactic to spread fear and deter Western governments from further supporting Kyiv.

07:22 ISW: "Limited strategic foresight" by Putin and Russian leadershipThe Russian administration and military leadership have established a "intricate, interconnected, yet ineffective command and control structure" in response to Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region, as per the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). This indicates that the Kremlin has not prepared for the possibility of a substantial Ukrainian invasion of Russian territory, according to the ISW. The boundary has been perceived as a tranquil front since autumn 2022, and it seems that adequate preparations were not made for safeguarding Russian territory in the face of possible threats, the ISW notes. The US think tank presumed that the Kremlin is weighing its options on which parts of the border Ukraine could still assault. This underscores the Russian leadership's "limited strategic foresight."

06:40 Ukraine Announces Successful Attack in Crimea Region

Ukrainian forces are reported to have attacked the Crimea region once more during the night. Sergey Bratchuk, spokesperson for the military administration in the Odessa region, reported initial damage to a ferry in the port of Kerch near the Crimean Bridge and a boat in Chornomorske in the Krasnodar region. "Additional reconnaissance measures are underway." Ukraine has reported the sinking of several ferries and boats in recent weeks and months, some of which were said to be utilized for military objectives. Furthermore, it appears that a submarine was sunk.

05:59 CNN: US Declines ATACMS Deployment in Kursk - Preferable Alternatives Identified

As per a CNN report, the United States continues to decline the deployment of ATACMS missiles with extended range from US supplies in the Kursk region. However, this time, the fear of escalation is not the issue. The network reports, citing government sources, that the ATACMS could be more effectively used to assault the Crimea region controlled by Russia.

05:19 Zelensky: Needed Supplies Reached Troops in Eastern Ukraine

In the face of mounting Russian troop pressure in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is now focusing intensely on defense around the Donbass. "Toretsk and Pokrovsk, the majority of Russian assaults are taking place there," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his daily video address. The urgently required supplies have already arrived. "Whatever is needed now." However, Zelensky did not specify whether additional troops had been deployed to the heavily contested areas. The General Staff in Kyiv reported in the evening that there had been 68 engagements since the start of the day.

03:46 Governor: Tu-22M3 Strategic Bomber Crashes in Siberia

Igor Kobzev, governor of the Irkutsk region in Russian Siberia, reported the crash of a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber. The cause was said to be a technical fault. One of the four crew members is reported to have died, according to the governor, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. The remaining crew members managed to leave the plane and were taken to the hospital, Kobzev wrote in the Telegram messaging app.

23:08 Ukraine Extends Citizenship Offer to Foreign Fighters and Their Families

Foreign volunteers serving in the Ukrainian defense forces and their family members will have the opportunity to acquire Ukrainian citizenship. This was announced by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, citing President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Every warrior defending the Ukrainian state, protecting our people, and defending our independence deserves recognition and maximum support. This is particularly true for our soldiers - Ukrainian legionaries - who currently hold the citizenship of other countries but not yet that of Ukraine. They deserve to be our citizens, citizens of Ukraine. This also applies to their families, the families of our heroes," the ministry quoted the head of state.

22:33 US Government Approves Sale of Up to 600 Patriot Missiles to GermanyThe US government has authorized the sale of up to 600 missiles and other equipment for Patriot air defense systems to Germany. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) stated that the arms deal, valued at a total of five billion dollars (4.5 billion euros), reinforces the security of the US "by strengthening the security of a NATO ally that is a key force for political and economic stability in Europe." Germany has donated several Patriot systems to Ukraine.

22:14 SBU: Ukraine Enhances Prisoner Exchange Candidate Pool The primary mission of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is to bring back Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity. Therefore, the SBU and the defense forces are actively working to "expand the pool for prisoner exchanges by capturing more Russian soldiers on the battlefield." This was announced by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, at a joint briefing with the heads of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Defense Intelligence GUR, Foreign Intelligence SZRU, and the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada. "The return of Ukrainian defenders is a top priority task set by the Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelensky," the press service quotes him. According to their own data, the Ukrainian army has captured over 100 Russian and Chechen soldiers while advancing across the Russian border into the Kursk region (see entry at 14:57).

21:46 Poland Celebrates War Heroes, Implying Strength Against Putin With a military parade in Warsaw, Poland celebrated its triumph over the Red Army. The event showcased tanks and soldiers, including some from the USA and other allies. Fighter jets flew overhead, marveling at the thousands of onlookers. "We need to equip ourselves and establish the ability that nobody would ever dare attack us," President Andrzej Duda declared before the parade, marking the apex of the nation's commemorative ceremonies. On "Polish Army Day," the country commemorates the victory of the Polish military over the Soviet troops in the Battle of Warsaw in 1920. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote in a soldier letter that the holiday honors the most prestigious episodes of the Polish military, the price of independence, and freedom. "On this day, we honor all heroes who have fought for our homeland since the inception of our country," he explains.

The 60-year-old Jacek Szelenbaum, who attended the event, acknowledges that while it's a spectacle, he feels better seeing the improved weaponry. "We feel a touch safer when we witness this advanced equipment and feel the presence of our allies - Americans, British, Romanians, and others. It's essential in these circumstances, as Poland cannot defend itself alone. In an alliance, we can withstand Putin."

20:59 German General Promises More Military Aid for Ukraine The head of German military aid coordination, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, has returned from Ukraine meetings (see also 16:46) and told the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt" which weapons Germany will provide to Ukraine by year's end. "Our focus will be on providing additional air defense systems, artillery, firearms, drones, tanks, armored vehicles, ammunition, Gepard-type air defense cannons, Leopard 1A5 tanks, MRAP armored vehicles, and PzH-2000 and Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery systems," he concluded.

20:20 Ukrainian Authorities Report Five Civilian Deaths from Russian Attacks Five civilians were killed in Russian attacks in southern and eastern Ukraine, according to officials. In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, two people were killed in an airstrike. One fatality occurred in Donetsk in the east due to artillery fire. A man was killed in a drone strike in the southern region of Kherson, and another man, previously hurt in an earlier strike, passed away in hospital. Meanwhile, authorities have advised residents to evacuate Pokrovsk, urging families with children to leave the city before it's too late. The enemy is advancing at high speed toward the city in the Donetsk region, as the Russian army continues strong attacks in the east of Ukraine, according to the Kyiv government.

19:30 Discussions of Long-Range Cruise Missile Delivery from USA to Ukraine in Advanced Stages Talks between Ukraine and the U.S. government on the delivery of long-range cruise missiles are "in an advanced stage," according to the Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent," citing an unnamed source from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government. However, the source did not specify when the missiles could ship, but a fall delivery is being considered.

19:16 Lithuania Dispatches New Military Aid Package to Ukraine In a continuation of Lithuania's military assistance to Ukraine, the nation has sent another package containing trailers, trailers, and folding beds. According to reports, Lithuanian Ministry of Defense spokesmen transferred weapons, such as armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone jammers, off-road vehicles, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, and their parts to Ukraine in August.

Following the announcement of further evacuations in Belgorod, the President of the Council may issue a statement expressing solidarity with the affected residents and offering assistance in any capacity possible.

In response to the claims of the SPD General Secretary, the President of the Council might express concern over the potential influence of election campaigns on foreign policy decisions and reiterate the importance of maintaining a clear stance on international matters.

Read also: