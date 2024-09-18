At 21:59, Moldova and Germany finalize a pact focusing on cybersecurity.

18:22 Ukrainian Border Control Halts Escaping Civilians

Following two and a half years of conflict, the Ukrainian military desperately requires new recruits. Many men, however, wish to evade military service and attempt to escape to neighboring nations like Moldova. They are captured at the Dniester River border.

19:02 Report: 38,000 Russian Troops Joins Kursk Counteroffensive

According to the "Financial Times," a reputable intelligence source claims that Russia is deploying around 38,000 troops in its counteroffensive in the Kursk border region. Some of these troops have been relocated from southern Ukraine. The counterattacks, as of now, are not extensive. The source suggests that Russia will need to deploy additional combat-hardened brigades to achieve greater victories. Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, had previously mentioned the necessity of 100,000 Russian troops to effectively counteract the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk.

19:36 Italy to Provide Modern Air Defense System to Ukraine

Italy will send a second SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine this month, as announced by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in Rome. The system can monitor multiple targets simultaneously and intercept up to ten. It is the only European-produced system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

20:23 Ukraine Allegedly Destroys Russian Ammunition Depots near Mariupol

The Ukrainian military asserts that they have destroyed several Russian supply depots in the occupied Ukrainian territories. These warehouses were discovered near Mariupol's port city, and were subsequently attacked and destroyed with rockets, according to the naval command in Kyiv. Tons of ammunition were reportedly destroyed. However, these claims remain unverifiable.

21:12 Russian Critic Punished with Labor Camp Sentence

A 38-year-old Russian man has been sentenced to five years in a labor camp in Moscow for criticizing Russia's involvement in Ukraine's conflict during a street poll. Following his guilty plea in late April, he had initially been given five years of forced labor, but remained free. The prosecution then appealed for a harsher sentence, which was granted by the Moscow court, resulting in Yuri Kochov's five-year labor camp sentence. He was promptly detained and taken away from the courtroom following the verdict.

Moldova and Germany Enhance Cybersecurity Cooperation

Moldova and Germany aim to enhance their defenses against Putin's hybrid warfare strategies with a cybersecurity agreement. As stated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Chisinau, President Putin's objective is to continue utilizing hybrid warfare against Europe, particularly Moldova, as a means of destabilization. In response, they plan to introduce IT equipment, share information, and provide training to prevent cyberattacks and detect disinformation in Moldova.

17:44 Russian Aircraft Tire Coverage Mystery Explained

In late summer 2023, Russia began covering certain military aircraft with car tires. The purpose behind this was unclear until a high-ranking U.S. military official provided an answer. According to Schuyler Moore, Technical Director at U.S. Central Command, the tires are intended to confuse targeting systems used by modern missiles. As Moore explained during a discussion at the U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), "if you put tires on the wings, many computer vision models have difficulty recognizing that it's an aircraft." Previously, it was assumed that the tires could serve as additional protection against kamikaze drones.

16:56 Russian Troops Destroy Ukrainian Coal Mine in Vuhledar

Russian troops invade the Ukrainian mining town of Vuhledar, detonating one of the country's largest coal mines. Videos document the explosion and subsequent collapse of the main shaft tower. More than 150 million tons of coal are presumed to still be present in the vein.

16:19 German Defense Minister Views Funding as Ongoing Challenge

After the 100 billion euro special fund, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius expresses concern about the future financing of the Bundeswehr. He states that the special fund will be fully exhausted by year's end, and further financing will be required for acquisitions and infrastructure. "I expect this to serve as a foundation, as we must secure additional funding for acquisitions and infrastructure," Pistorius remarks, implying that this represents a significant, ongoing challenge.

15:51 Ukraine Attacks Residential Buildings in Belgorod

Ukraine continues its strikes on Russian cities, focusing on Belgorod near the shared border. Several vehicles and a residential building have been scorched, while others have sustained damage. Eight individuals have been harmed.

15:14 Naval Exercises: Chinese Ships Reach Russian Port of VladivostokAfter the announcement of a joint military exercise, two Chinese naval vessels have arrived in Vladivostok, Russia's port in the Far East, based on Russian reports. The Chinese coast guard ships have been invited by the Russian border guards and will be in Vladivostok till Friday, as stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry. This exercise is intended to enhance strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian military forces, as explained by Beijing. Naval and aerial forces of both nations will participate in drills such as "North-Joint 2024" in the Japanese and Okhotsk seas near the Russian coast, and China will also take part in Russia's "Ocean-2024" strategic exercise, it is said.

14:39 Baerbock's View on Aid to Moldova and UkraineFederal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock considers the support to Ukraine to be a survival guarantee for neighboring Moldova as well. At a meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform in Chisinau, the capital, she stated that everything that strengthens Ukraine also contributes to stabilization in regard to Moldova. She further clarified that the greatest concern of the people in Moldova is the fear that if Ukraine falls, then Moldova could be the next target.

13:56 Ukrainian Rescue Workers' Casualties in the War against RussiaThe war between Russia and Ukraine has resulted in the death of 97 Ukrainian rescue workers of the State Emergency Service since the full-scale invasion. The service informed the news site Ukrinform about these deaths in an interview. The service also reported that 395 rescue workers were injured over these deployments. Today, Ukraine celebrates its "Day of the Savers."

13:44 Russian and Ukrainian Casualties in the WarAccording to a research conducted by the US newspaper "Wall Street Journal," the Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in the injury and death of hundreds of thousands of soldiers on both sides. The Ukrainian troops have reportedly suffered around 80,000 dead soldiers and 400,000 wounded soldiers, according to a confidential Ukrainian estimate. Russia, on the other hand, has allegedly lost approximately 600,000 soldiers - 200,000 dead and 400,000 injured - as per estimates by Western intelligence services, according to the newspaper. Neither Kiev nor Moscow has officially reported their own losses.

13:21 Military Expansion of Russia and Sources of TroopsBy decree, Russia is expanding its army strength to 1.5 million soldiers. This move, according to Rainer Munz, a ntv correspondent, signals the Kremlin's intentions beyond the Ukraine war.

12:55 Justification for Army Expansion by RussiaThe Kremlin justifies its plans to expand its military to the second-largest army in the world due to growing threats at its borders. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained in a conference call with reporters that there are significant threats at Russia's peripheral borders and instability at its eastern borders due to a hostile environment and conflict at its western borders, which necessitates appropriate countermeasures. President Vladimir Putin has ordered the regular size of the Russian army to be increased by 180,000 soldiers to 1.5 million active soldiers.

12:30 Public Opinion on Providing Long-Range Missiles to UkraineThe government in Kiev is looking to target Russian military logistics with long-range missiles, including military airports, command centers, and infrastructure. In the new RTL/ntv Trendbarometer, 64 percent of respondents expressed opposition to the provision of such weapons to Ukraine that can target targets deep inside Russia. However, this majority is only present among supporters of the Greens (53 percent) and the FDP (58 percent). Only 34 percent of SPD supporters and 31 percent of Union supporters are in favor of providing such missiles to Ukraine. The rejection is significantly higher in the east at 83 percent compared to 61 percent in the west.

11:49 Arrest of Suspect in Trump Attack Case and His Desire to Kill Leaders

Ryan Wesley Routt, a suspect in the case of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, had expressed a desire in the past to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, according to a nurse named Chelsea Walsh, who worked in Ukraine in 2022. Walsh described Routt as the "most dangerous American" she had encountered during her time in Kyiv. He reportedly tried to join volunteer brigades and fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

11:18 Controversial Documentary "Russians in War" to be Shown at Toronto Film Festival

The controversial documentary "Russians in War" will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival after all, despite initial threats. Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova spent several months with Russian troops at the front in Ukraine for the film. Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada Vasyl Myroshnychenko criticized the decision, stating that the festival was offering a platform for Russian propaganda.

Russian Ambassador to Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, voiced doubts regarding potential peace talks in the conflict with Ukraine. He emphasized the necessity of a peace agreement first, expressing the need to assess how closely the plan aligns with Russia's own viewpoints. This comment came in response to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's remarks in favor of expediting peace efforts, made during a ZDF summer interview a week prior. "A new peace conference is definitely on the horizon," Scholz stated, agreeing with Ukrainian President Zelensky that Russia should also be included.

10:31 UN Development Program to Aid Ukraine During Winter

Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz is strengthening its partnership with the UN Development Program (UNDP) for energy security. Experts fear that the numerous Russian airstrikes on vital infrastructure might lead to a very harsh winter for Ukrainians, resulting in widespread power, heating, and water outages. The UNDP aims to minimize population disruptions through gas-powered generators.

09:55 280,000 People Without Power After Sumy Attack

Following early morning Russian Shahed drone attacks on Sumy, Ukraine, 280,000 residents remain without power. The Ukrainian Air Force claims to have shot down 16 drones, yet some managed to damage essential infrastructure.

09:28 Ukraine: Russians Executed Unarmed Prisoner of War with Sword

The Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner reported the brutal execution of an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war by Russians. The prisoner's hands were bound with tape, and a photo of the deceased soldier was shared on social media, revealing the sword used for the killing bore the inscription "For Kursk." Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova showcase images of Ukrainian soldiers who survived Russian captivity.

09:02 Chechen Commander Talks about Kursk Offensive

The sudden Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk border region caught Moscow off guard at its onset in August. Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow expressed optimism on his Telegram channel, stating, "Let's stay calm, enjoy some popcorn, and watch our guys destroy the enemy." Since then, Alaudinow has emerged as the primary commentator on the Kursk offensive, with Russian media disseminating his statements. Such media attention is only possible with the highest authority's approval, experts claim.

08:42 Germany Offers Ukraine 100 Million Euros in Winter Aid

Germany is providing Ukraine with an additional 100 million euros in winter aid, as Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced during a visit to the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau. "Autumn is upon us, and winter is right at the door," Baerbock said before a meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform in the capital of the former Soviet republic. Russia plans another "winter war," seeking to make life as challenging as possible for Ukrainians.

08:01 Ukraine: Russia Targets Energy Facilities in Sumy

Ukraine reports another significant drone attack from Russia. The air defense downed 34 out of 51 Russian drones from the previous night, according to the air force. Active in five regions, the attacks also targeted vital infrastructure in the northeastern region of Sumy, including water supply systems and hospitals. Emergency teams are currently undertaking repairs.

07:37 Ukraine: Russia Suffers 1020 Casualties Since Yesterday

As per the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia suffered 1020 casualties – both deaths and injuries – since the previous day. Since the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrainians count 635,880 Russian casualties. In the past 24 hours, six artillery systems were damaged or destroyed, along with two tanks, six armored vehicles, and 66 drones.

07:10 Kyiv Post: Ukraine Attacks Russian Military Airport

Overnight, the Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, was targeted by Ukrainian attack drones, according to the Kyiv Post, sharing videos with audible detonations. The report indicates strategic bombers equipped with missiles and used by Russia to attack Ukrainian cities are stationed at the airfield.

06:35 NATO Secretary-General Supports Debate on Long-Range Weapons

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg supports the international debate on the potential permission for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western long-range weapons. "It's up to each ally to make these decisions," Stoltenberg told British broadcaster LBC, "but it's crucial that we collaborate closely on such matters, as we usually do." Ukraine has sought this authorization from their allies to strike Russian command centers, airfields, and infrastructure for weeks. Concerning escalation concerns, Stoltenberg remarked, "However, I still believe that the most significant risk for us is Putin's victory in Ukraine."

06:13 Meta Stops Global Spread of Russian Propagandist RTMeta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, is halting the dissemination of Russian propaganda through channels such as RT (formerly Russia Today). The company announced that RT and its associated entities will be barred from using their platforms worldwide due to their involvement in disinformation campaigns, specifically around Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The EU had already banned RT in the spring of 2022. For more information, click here:

05:33 Lukashenko Frees 37 Belarusian PrisonersBelarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has granted clemency to 37 prisoners. The Presidential Administration in Minsk declared that these individuals were convicted of "extremism," a charge commonly utilized in Belarus to label government critics. Among the 37 freed are six ladies and several individuals with health issues. No further details were provided regarding the names of those pardoned. In the past two months, Belarus has frequently granted clemency to inmates imprisoned for protesting against the government. On August 15th, Lukashenko pardoned 30 political prisoners, followed by another 30 on September 6th. In every case, Lukashenko asserted that the prisoners had expressed remorse and sought forgiveness.

03:11 UN Report: Human Rights Abuses in Russia IncreasingAccording to a UN report, human rights violations in Russia have escalated. "A system of state-sponsored human rights abuses is now in place," said Mariana Katzarova, appointed as a special rapporteur for Russia by the UN Human Rights Council. This system is designed to suppress civil society and political opposition, according to the report. Critics of Russia's war against Ukraine and dissidents are being subjected to harsher persecution. Katzarova estimates that at least 1372 political prisoners have been convicted. These human rights defenders, journalists, and critique of the war have been charged with false crimes and sentenced to lengthy prison terms. They are subjected to torture in custody. Political prisoners are held in solitary confinement, while others are forcibly committed to psychiatric facilities. These are only the cases known to Katzarova; the actual number could be higher, as a staff member noted.

23:24 Sweden Set to Lead Potential NATO Presence in FinlandNATO is considering establishing a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially leading the operation. This would involve a multinational NATO force, similar to those in other neighboring NATO countries, known as Forward Land Forces (FLF). Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen announced this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expressed pride at being asked by Finland to serve as the leading nation for this presence, which would enhance the security of the entire NATO.

