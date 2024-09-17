At 21:59, Moldova and Germany finalize a pact concerning digital security.

18:22 Intercepting Escaping Civilians at the Ukrainian-Moldovan Border River

Following almost three years of conflict, the Ukrainian military is in dire need of more soldiers. Many men, however, are opting to evade military service and make their way to neighboring countries such as Moldova. They are often caught at the border river, the Dniester.

19:02 Report: Approximately 38,000 Russian Soldiers in Fightback in Kursk

In light of a report from the "Financial Times," citing a high-ranking Ukrainian intelligence source, Russia is allegedly deploying close to 38,000 soldiers in its counteroffensive in the Kursk border region. Some of these troops have been withdrawn from southern Ukraine. So far, the counterattacks haven't grown to significant size. The source claims that Russia needs to mobilize more of its battle-hardened units to boost success. Recently, President Zelenskyy mentioned the need for 100,000 Russian soldiers to fully fend off Ukraine's counteroffensive in Kursk.

19:36 Italy is Set to Provide Modern Air Defense System to Ukraine This Month

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced in Rome that Italy will provide a second SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine this month. Capable of tracking multiple targets at once and intercepting up to ten simultaneously, this system is the only one produced in Europe capable of countering ballistic missiles.

20:23 Ukrainian Military Declares Destruction of Russian Ammunition Depots near Mariupol

The Ukrainian military claims to have destroyed several Russian ammunition depots in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Reconnaissance in Kyiv spotted the depots near Mariupol, which were then targeted and destroyed with rockets. Reports suggest that tons of ammunition were destroyed. However, these claims remain unverified independently.

21:12 Conviction of Anti-War Commentary: Russian Citizen Sentenced to Labor Camp

A 38-year-old Russian man has been sentenced to five years in a labor camp in Moscow for criticizing the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a street poll. Russian news agency TASS reported that the defendant had previously confessed to "discrediting the military" in late April and had been initially given a five-year sentence of labor service. The prosecution appealed for a harsher penalty, which was granted by the Moscow court. The court promptly sentenced Yuri Kochov to five years of labor camp time.

Moldova and Germany Strengthen Cybersecurity Cooperation with Agreement

In an effort to reinforce their defenses against "Putin's hybrid warfare," Moldova and Germany are working towards a cybersecurity collaboration. In an address in Chisinau, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that Putin aims to "continually use hybrid warfare as a tool for destabilization, targeting Europe, particularly Moldova." She explained that they are intensifying their own efforts in this regard by offering IT equipment, information sharing, and training to assist in thwarting cyberattacks and debunking disinformation in Moldova.

17:44 Unraveling the Mystery of Tire-Covered Russian Aircraft

Russia started covering some of its military aircraft with tires back in late 2023. The motive behind this action was shrouded in mystery for quite some time. A high-ranking US military official might have finally provided the answer to the riddle. According to Schuyler Moore, Technical Director at US Central Command, the objective is to perplex modern missile targeting systems. "If you secure tires to the wings, most computer vision models struggle to recognize it as an aircraft," Moore said during his speech at the US think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Previously, it was assumed that the tires could offer additional protection against suicide drones.

16:56 Russian Forces Detonate Ukrainian Coal Mine

Russian troops have progressed in the Ukrainian mining town of Vuhledar, where they have triggered an explosion at one of the nation's largest coal mines. Footage shows the blast and the ensuing collapse of the buildings around the main shaft of the mine. Experts estimate that over 150 million tons of coal are still stockpiled in the mine seams.

16:19 Pistorius Views Defense Spending as a Challenge

Following the 100 billion euro supplementary fund, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius identifies further financing for the Bundeswehr as a concern for the future. "The supplemental fund will be exhausted by year's end," says the SPD minister after visiting the soldiers in Saarlouis. "And then we'll see where the remaining funds will come from." Pistorius points out that around 80 billion euros are allocated for the federal government's financial budget for the year 2028. "I assume that, as a base, we'll have to acquire additional funding for procurement and infrastructure by then," he adds. "That remains a significant, central challenge."

15:51 Ukraine Targets Residential Buildings in Belgorod

Ukraine continues its assaults on Russian cities and directs its offensive towards Belgorod near the shared border. Car fires and damage to several buildings are evident, while eight individuals suffer injuries.

15:14 Naval Exercise: Chinese Ships Arrive in Russian VladivostokAfter the announcement of a joint naval exercise, two Chinese ships have arrived in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, as reported by Russian sources. In response to the invitation from the Russian border guard, these two Chinese coast guard ships will stay in Vladivostok until Friday, as explained by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The primary objective is to reinforce strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries, as stated by Beijing. Consequently, naval and air forces from both nations will participate in the "North-Joint 2024" exercise in the Japanese and Okhotsk seas, near the Russian coast, among other things. Furthermore, China will join Russia's strategic exercise "Ocean-2024."

13:56 Ukraine: Emergency Responders Lose Lives Due to Full-Scale Russian InvasionThe conflict between Russia and Ukraine has resulted in the loss of 97 Ukrainian emergency responders since the full-scale invasion, as revealed in an interview with news outlet Ukrinform. In total, 395 emergency responders have been injured during their deployments. Today, Ukraine is commemorating "Day of the Rescuers."

13:44 US News: Losses on Both Sides in Russia-Ukraine ConflictAccording to investigations by the US newspaper "Wall Street Journal," significant casualties have occurred on both sides of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It is reported that Ukrainian troops have suffered around 80,000 fatalities and 400,000 injuries, citing a confidential Ukrainian estimate. Meanwhile, Russia is estimated by Western intelligence services to have lost approximately 600,000 soldiers - 200,000 deaths and 400,000 injuries, as reported by the newspaper. Neither Kiev nor Moscow has released official figures about their own losses.

13:21 Munz: Russia Recruiting Contract SoldiersBy decree, Russia aims to increase its army strength to 1.5 million soldiers. According to Kremlin analyst Rainer Munz, this signal goes beyond the Ukraine war, raising the question of where Russia will find all these soldiers.

12:55 Kremlin Explains Army Expansion Due to Border ThreatsThe Kremlin is justifying its plans to expand its military to become the world's second-largest army due to the presence of serious threats at its borders. "This is due to the number of threats that exist at the periphery of our borders," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained during a conference call with reporters. "It is caused by the extremely hostile environment at our western borders and instability at our eastern borders. This requires appropriate measures." President Vladimir Putin has ordered the regular size of the Russian army to increase by 180,000 soldiers to 1.5 million active soldiers, making it the second-largest army in the world after China.

12:30 Majority of Germans Oppose Long-Range Missiles for KievAccording to a new RTL/ntv Trendbarometer, a majority of Germans are against the delivery of Western weapons capable of reaching deep into Russia, targeting Russian military logistics - military airports, command centers, and infrastructure. In favor of the weapons delivery are supporters of the Greens (53%) and the FDP (58%). Opposition is strong among SPD (61%) and Union (61%) supporters, as well as among AfD (91%) and BSW (97%) supporters. Opposition is even higher in the east (83%) compared to the west (61%).

11:49 Routt Reportedly Wanted to Kill Putin in 2022Ryan Wesley Routt, the suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, expressed a desire to kill Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un years ago, according to a report by the "Wall Street Journal," citing nurse Chelsea Walsh. She worked in Ukraine in 2022 and encountered Routt multiple times. Walsh described him as the "most dangerous American" among those she met during her time in Kyiv. He allegedly attempted to join Ukrainian volunteer brigades and fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

11:18 Controversial Documentary "Russians in War" to be Shown at Toronto FestivalThe controversial documentary "Russians in War" will now be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival, despite initial warnings of "significant threats" related to the film. Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova spent several months with Russian troops at the front in Ukraine for the film. The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada criticized the decision, stating that the festival was serving as a platform for Russian propaganda.

10:51 Russian Ambassador Skeptical About Peace NegotiationsRussian ambassador to Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, expressed cautious optimism about potential peace negotiations in the conflict with Ukraine. In response to statements made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who suggested accelerating peace efforts last week, Nechaev said that a peace plan must first be presented to determine its alignment with Russia's views. "There will certainly be another peace conference," Scholz stated, agreeing with Ukrainian President Zelensky that it should involve Russia.

Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz is strengthening its partnership with the UN development program UNDP to maintain energy security. Experts are worried that the numerous Russian airstrikes on vital infrastructure could lead to a brutally harsh winter for Ukraine, causing widespread power, heating, and water supply disruptions. UNDP will aid Ukraine in minimizing population supply disruptions, such as by providing gas-powered generators.

09:55 Power Outage in Sumy After Russian Attack

In the Ukrainian region of Sumy, which was hit by Russian Shahed drones early this morning, 280,000 people are still without power. The Ukrainian air force claims to have shot down 16 drones, but the ones that managed to get through caused damage to essential infrastructure.

09:28 Execution of Ukrainian Prisoner of War by Russians

The Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner reported that Russian forces executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war, whose hands were bound with tape, using a sword. The extent of Russian savagery and bloodlust is incomprehensible, concluded the Ukrainian expert. A photo of the slain soldier was published on social media today. The sword used for the killing bears the inscription "For Kursk." Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova publish images of Ukrainian soldiers who have survived Russian captivity.

09:02 Chechen Commander Discusses Kursk Offensive

When Kyiv surprised Moscow with an invasion in the Kursk border region at the beginning of August, the Russian military leadership remained silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow spread optimism on his Telegram channel: "Stay calm, eat popcorn, and watch our boys destroy the enemy in peace," he wrote on the first day of the advance. Since then, Alaudinow has become the main commentator on the Kursk offensive, with his statements being spread by Russian media. Experts consulted by the news agency AFP agree that such media presence is only possible with the approval of the highest authorities. Like the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Alaudinow seems to enjoy an unusual degree of freedom of speech. Some even see him as a potential successor to Kadyrov, who is reportedly in poor health.

08:42 Germany Provides Ukraine with 100 Million Euros in Winter Aid

Germany is providing Ukraine with an additional 100 million euros in winter aid, announced Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a visit to the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau. "Autumn is coming, and winter is right around the corner," said Baerbock before a meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform in the capital of the former Soviet republic. Russia is planning another "winter war," aiming to make life as difficult as possible for the people of Ukraine.

08:01 Russian Airstrikes Target Energy Facilities in Sumy

Ukraine reports another significant drone attack by Russia. The air defense shot down 34 out of 51 Russian drones overnight, the air force reports. It was active in five regions. According to local authorities, energy infrastructure in the northeastern region of Sumy was also targeted. A total of 16 Russian drones were intercepted there, with critical infrastructure, including water supply systems and hospitals, connected to backup power systems. Emergency teams are currently carrying out repairs.

07:37 Russian Troop Losses in Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has lost 1020 soldiers through death or injury since yesterday. This brings the total number of Russian losses since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022 to 635,880. In the last 24 hours, six artillery systems and two tanks were damaged or destroyed, along with six armored vehicles and 66 drones.

07:10 Ukrainian Attack on Russian Military Airport

According to the Ukrainian news site "Kyiv Post," Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, was attacked by Ukrainian attack drones overnight. Strategic bombers armed with missiles and used by Russia to attack Ukrainian cities are reportedly stationed at the airport.

06:35 Stoltenberg Supports Debate on Long-Range Weapons for Ukraine

Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes the recent international debate over the possibility of allowing Ukraine to launch western long-range weapons into Russian territory. "It's up to each ally to make these decisions, but it's important that we coordinate closely on these issues, as we do," Stoltenberg told British broadcaster LBC. Ukraine has been asking its allies for this permission for weeks to attack Russian command centers, airfields, and infrastructure. On the concern about a possible escalation of the war, the Norwegian said, "But I still believe that the greatest risk for us is that Putin wins in Ukraine."

01:56 Lukashenko Grants Amnesty to 37 Individuals in BelarusThe Belarusian autocratic figurehead, Alexander Lukashenko, has granted amnesty to 37 people. The Presidential Office in Minsk disclosed that these individuals were imprisoned for allegations of "extremism." This term is frequently utilized in Belarus to label opponents of the government. Notably, the group includes six women and several individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. No specifics about the 37 individuals are disclosed. Over the past couple of months, Belarus has granted amnesty to inmates who were imprisoned for protesting the administration. In mid-August, Lukashenko granted amnesty to 30 political prisoners, followed by 30 more in early September. In every instance, Lukashenko emphasized that the prisoners had shown remorse and expressed a desire for forgiveness.

09:41 Report: Human Rights Situation in Russia WorseningAs per a UN report, human rights in Russia are deteriorating. "Presently, there's a state-authorized system of human rights violations," reports Mariana Katzarova. In 2023, the UN Human Rights Council appointed Katzarova as a Special Rapporteur on the situation in Russia. The system aims to suppress civil society and political opposition, according to the report. Individuals who critique Russia's conflict with Ukraine and dissidents are being targeted with growing frequency. Katzarova estimates the number of political prisoners to be at least 1372. These human rights advocates, journalists, and Ukraine critics have been convicted on specious grounds and sentenced to prolonged prison terms. They endure torture while in detention. Political prisoners are kept in solitary confinement cells, while others are coercively admitted to psychiatric facilities. Based on Katzarova's knowledge, this is the extent of the issue. However, an employee suggests that the actual number might be higher.

21:44 Sweden to Oversee Planned NATO Deployment in FinlandNATO is planning a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially assuming the leading role. This would entail a multi-national NATO force, known as Forward Land Forces (FLF), similar to those in other NATO countries bordering Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen announced this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expressed gratitude for Finland's invitation to serve as the foundation for this presence. He stated that this presence would enhance the security of the entire NATO alliance.

