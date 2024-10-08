At 21:47, Zelensky maintains the pressure on Russian military forces in Kursk

21:18 Intelligence Agency Nabs Kremlin's War AdvocateUkraine's intelligence agency claims to have apprehended a dual national, who was accused of recruiting for Russia's war endeavor on behalf of the Kremlin. The SBU nabbed "one of the architects of the Kremlin's 'special military operation' against Ukraine" during an event in Moldova, as per the SBU's statement. Dmitro Chystilin is charged with "treason" and "justifying" Russian aggression and could face a life sentence. He is currently detained.

20:45 Orbán Views Ukraine as UnderdogHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán asserts that Ukraine has no chances of winning against Russia on the battlefield. Direct and indirect communication between the warring parties is needed, Orbán stated in Strasbourg. A ceasefire is essential to save lives. Orbán's government is generally regarded as pro-Russian within the EU.

20:10 Kyiv Discloses Russian CasualtiesKyiv's Defense Ministry revealed new statistics on Russian casualties. According to their data, nearly 663,000 Russian troops have sustained injuries or lost their lives since the large-scale invasion commenced in February 2022. Russia has also lost 8,940 tanks and nearly 6,960 aircraft and helicopters.

19:35 EU Amplifies Sanctions against RussiaThe EU has agreed on an additional sanctions regime to counter Russia's destabilization efforts. The new legal framework authorizes sanctions against individuals and organizations responsible for interfering in elections, cyberattacks, and acts of sabotage. The misuse of migrants is explicitly mentioned. Russia has been accused of illegally channeling asylum seekers from other countries to Finland. Decisions regarding specific individuals and organizations under sanctions will be announced soon, EU diplomats stated in Brussels. Those affected must then freeze their EU assets. Individuals will also be barred from entering the EU.

19:04 NATO: Ukraine Braces for Toughest Winter Post-InvasionUkraine could confront its toughest winter since the Russian invasion in 2022, according to NATO's new leader, Mark Rutte. NATO is determined and will provide more assistance to the government in Kyiv, Rutte said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

18:30 Russian Regions Offer Record Incentives to RecruitsSeveral Russian regions have increased the pay for military service in Ukraine. In the wealth-endowed Siberian region of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, volunteers can earn a record salary of 5.27 million rubles (approximately 50,000 euros) per year if they agree to fight in Ukraine, local officials declared. This sum is five times the average Russian annual salary. A signing bonus of 2.7 million rubles is also offered. The Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, also announced that it would triple the signing bonus, from 800,000 to three million rubles, as long as recruits sign up by January 1.

17:56 End of Gas Transit through Ukraine: No Concerns from German GovernmentThe gas supply in southern and eastern Germany, as well as neighboring countries, remains secure even if the gas transit through Ukraine stops, according to the German government. Germany's liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals serve as a safeguard against gas shortages, not just for coastal European countries, the Ministry of Economics announced. On Monday, Ukraine informed Slovakia that it would not extend the gas transit contract with Russia beyond 2024. Despite the conflict, Slovakia and Austria still receive a significant portion of their supply through this route. Hungary primarily relies on Russian gas.

17:23 Use of Chemical Weapons: UK Levies Sanctions on Russian Army UnitDue to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Ukraine conflict, the UK has imposed sanctions on the implicated unit of the Russian army. The UK will not tolerate Russian President Vladimir Putin and his "criminal state" violating international law, including the Chemical Weapons Convention, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated. London accuses Moscow, among other things, of deploying chloropicrin, a substance that damages the lungs and causes severe eye and skin irritation.

16:51 British Intelligence: Moscow Embraces CriminalsThe head of the British domestic intelligence service MI5, Ken McCallum, has expressed concerns about heavy Russian interference in European security in his annual speech on the threat level in London. Russian spies aim to cause "persistent chaos on British and European streets," he stated, according to the Telegraph. They aim to erode Western resolve in the Ukraine conflict. Although the expulsion of numerous Russian diplomats from European countries under suspicion of spying has weakened Russia's ability to cause harm, Russia as well as other countries like Iran are increasingly enlisting criminals for their objectives.

15:45 Hungary Delays $50 Billion Loan for Kyiv until Post-Election Hungary intends to postpone a $50 billion loan to Ukraine that was approved by the G7 nations until after the U.S. presidential election in November. The Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga mentioned that they need to wait and see the direction of the future U.S. government before deciding on an extension of EU sanctions against Russia, which are required for the loan. The loan funds are sourced from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. The USA and the EU are expected to contribute around $20 billion, while the remaining $10 billion is to be provided by Canada, Britain, and Japan from the G7 group.

15:13: Stoltenberg Lands Chair Position at Munich Security Conference Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been officially confirmed as the chair of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) for the upcoming year. Stoltenberg described this as an "amazing opportunity," whilst the President of the MSC Foundation Council, Wolfgang Ischinger, expressed his delight, stating that Stoltenberg's "global standing and extensive experience" would significantly enhance the conference's influence. Stoltenberg handed over the NATO leadership to former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in October, and Ischinger thanked outgoing chair Christoph Heusgen for his successful three-year tenure standing at the helm of MSC, who will continue leading the 61st edition of the security conference in February.

14:42: Russian Military Captures Two Villages in Ukraine The Russian military has claimed victory in capturing two villages in eastern Ukraine. The villages of Sorjane and Solota Nyva have been "liberated," according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Both villages are located 30 and 70 kilometers away from Pokrovsk, respectively. The Russian army reports frequent territorial gains as it continues its advance towards the strategically important city. Last week, Moscow took control of the long-contested city of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

14:17: Defense Team Suggests Putin as Witness in "Reichsbürger" Trial In the trial of the "Reichsbürger" group surrounding Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, documents seized from the main defendant's office and home have come under scrutiny. Given that some files refer to contacts with Russia, the defense suggests calling Russian President Vladimir Putin as a witness. In a letter, Reuss stated: "The German Reich continues to exist." A meeting protocol of the "Transition Council," which aimed to take over governmental responsibilities post-coup, was also presented. Previously, discussions on how "sovereign member states of the Reich" could be recognized were exchanged via email, with Putin reportedly being informed about Reuss' activities.

13:43: Ukrainian Security Services Arrest Russian World Ideologist The Ukrainian security services, in collaboration with Moldovan law enforcement agencies, have arrested Dmytro Chistilin, a prominent ideologist of the "Russian World" and invasion of Ukraine. Chistilin was reportedly an employee of Vladimir Putin’s former advisor, Sergei Glazyev, who was a proponent of the annexation of Ukraine’s eastern regions, preparing analytical materials favorable to the Kremlin justifying the invasion. Chistilin is said to have supported Russian security services and authored a series of publications geared towards "information sabotage against Ukraine," facing potential life imprisonment if convicted, according to Nexta.

13:07 Foreign Crew Members Injured in Attack on Odessa Ship An attack on a ship in the Ukrainian city of Odessa resulted in a 60-year-old Ukrainian man's death and injuries to five foreign nationals amongst the crew, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office. The nationalities of the injured have not been disclosed. The Ukrainian logistics company worker who perished was on board the ship flying the Palauan flag.

12:40 EPP Leader Criticizes Orbán's "Prolongation of War Mission" The European Parliament has vocalized criticism towards Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, denouncing his Hungarian EU presidency as a "complete failure." European People's Party (EPP) leader, Manfred Weber, accused Orbán of "isolating himself in Europe," primarily due to his pro-Russian policies. Orbán's "peace mission" to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the onset of the Hungarian EU presidency in July was, in fact, a "prolongation of war mission," aiming to obstruct EU solidarity with Ukraine.

12:17 Slovakia Sends Ammunition to Ukraine despite Government's Refusal Approximately 122 tons of ammunition funded by a Slovakian donation campaign have successfully arrived in Ukraine, despite the Slovakian government led by Prime Minister Robert Fico declining to join the Czech artillery initiative. The ammunition, which is now in the possession of the Ukrainian army for distribution and use, was raised through donations made by around 70,000 Slovaks participating in the "Ammunition for Ukraine" campaign.

11:58 Biden's Strong Visit to Germany: Government Anticipates Strong Signal for Additional Military Support Government sources anticipate a significant working visit from US President Joe Biden during his scheduled state trip to Germany on Friday and Saturday. The planned meeting of the support group for Ukraine at the US base in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, on Saturday is expected to send a powerful signal for further military aid to the country under attack by Russia, according to these sources.

11:35 Alleged Embargo Violation: Car Dealer Reportedly Sells Luxury Limousines to Russia A car dealer based in Königswinter near Bonn is under suspicion for selling a substantial number of luxury limousines to Russia, potentially breaching the existing embargo. Authorities claim that the dealer supplied vehicles worth over four million euros to Russians, falsely declaring them as exports to third countries. During a raid at the end of September, two objects were searched, two luxury limousines and an account were seized. The investigation is ongoing.

10:56 Injuries in Russian Attack on Kharkiv Eleven individuals are injured, including a 16-year-old, following a Russian attack on an industrial area in eastern Kharkiv. Governor Oleh Syniehubov shared this information via Telegram. Three of the victims are in critical condition. The attack also caused damage to infrastructure, and a large fire erupted in Kharkiv after multiple hits, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. Kharkiv, situated in the region that borders Russia to the northeast, is bombarded almost daily.

10:22 Ongoing Blaze at Oil Terminal in Crimea - Further Explosions Reported The oil terminal near Feodosia in the Russian-occupied Crimea has been burning for the second consecutive day. NASA's global fire monitoring system, FIRMS, continues to detect fire signals on the tank farm facilities. The fire is reportedly spreading to an area of 2500 square meters, according to Anton Geraschenko, a former advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. Moreover, additional tank farms are said to have exploded in the evening and night. The Ukrainian army announced on Monday that a "successful attack" was carried out on the oil terminal near Feodosia during the early hours of the day. This facility is said to be the largest transshipment terminal for oil products on the Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia, and supplied the Russian army.

09:54 France to Deliver Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets to Ukraine in Early 2025 Ukraine will receive the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France in the first quarter of 2025, as per French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu. The planes will be equipped with new capabilities, including air-to-ground combat capabilities and electronic warfare defense, Lecornu added. The training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics is still ongoing. French President Emmanuel Macron announced in June that Paris will provide Ukraine with an unspecified number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to reinforce its air force.

09:23 Russian Coal Industry in Crisis The Russian coal industry, a significant raw material sector with a massive workforce, is currently in a severe crisis, as per "Moscow Times". Losing Western markets and experiencing a sharp decline in demand from "friendly" countries have led coal companies to substantially reduce production, resulting in billions of dollars in losses. Rosstat reports that coal production in Russia decreased by 6.7% year-on-year in July, reaching a record low since the pandemic in 2020, with a total volume of 31.5 million tons. Janis Kluge of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs attributes this crisis to Western sanctions.

08:51 Russia Accuses NATO of Planning for Military Conflict Moscow has once again accused NATO of planning against Russia. "NATO members no longer attempt to conceal their preparations for a possible armed confrontation with Russia," stated Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko to the state agency RIA Novosti. NATO is reportedly creating regional defense plans and assigning specific tasks to all of its military commands. Continuous preparations for potential military actions against Russia are also taking place, with rising military budgets and a growing militarization of the economy. The escalating tension against Russia is being fueled by hostile rhetoric and intensifying actions from NATO, according to Russia's justification for its invasion of Ukraine, a country that was not on the brink of joining NATO. In fact, due to the war, NATO expanded: Sweden and Finland joined the transatlantic defense alliance out of concern for further Russian aggression.

08:35 North Koreans Possibly Fighting in Ukraine According to South Korean reports, it is highly probable that North Korean soldiers are fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine. South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun indicated in parliament in Seoul that it is "highly likely" that Ukrainian reports of six North Korean military officers killed in eastern Ukraine are accurate. Kim added that the mutual agreements between Moscow and Pyongyang are reminiscent of a military alliance.

On the night before Russian president Vladimir Putin's birthday, it's reported that Ukrainian military intelligence hackers, along with VO Team activists, breached the Russian court system named "Pravosudie". The system is responsible for handling electronic document workflow in all Russian courts. As per The Kyiv Post, this attack has left the courts inoperable, disabled email systems of departments, and rendered official websites non-functional. This cyber attack has resulted in the theft of user's personal data and internal documents from the system. Currently, Russians are unable to file complaints or check court hearing dates due to the inoperability of court websites. Additionally, a similar hacking incident caused significant disruptions at Russian state television and radio company, VGTRK on the previous day.

The war against Ukraine is also said to be impacting Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin personally. Independent Russian media company Proekt reports that he has stopped visiting his Sochi residence due to concerns of possible drone attacks. Putin has been frequenting the Bocharov Ruchei residence since its renovation for the 2014 Olympics in Sochi but has not been there since March. Proekt's investigation indicates that the Russian leader feels threatened for his physical safety after several drone attacks in Sochi. A source close to Putin confirms this fear to Proekt. This safety concern led Putin to cancel his traditional birthday celebration with Alina Kabaeva, his long-time partner and alleged mother of his two sons, at the Black Sea residence.

The governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has promised residents a record sum of 3 million rubles ($31,200) as a one-time bonus for joining the military. This offer is open to anyone from any Russian region who enlists in the Belgorod region, regardless of their place of birth. According to Gladkov, the payment of 3 million rubles will be made from all sources: federal and regional budgets, municipal budgets, and extra-budgetary funds. Russian authorities are actively recruiting more people into the military to replace heavy losses.

Local authorities in the Odessa city of Ukraine state that a civilian ship has been hit by a Russian missile in the port. The enemy targeted a Palau-flagged ship with a ballistic missile, as reported by Odessa region governor Oleh Kiper on Telegram. A 60-year-old Ukrainian was killed, and five foreign nationals were injured in this incident. This is the second attack on a civilian ship in the Odessa region ports in recent days. The port of Odessa is a significant hub for Ukrainian grain, and has been repeatedly targeted by Russian forces.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has stated that she will not engage in peace negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin if she wins the election without Ukraine's involvement. In an interview with CBS show "60 Minutes", Harris emphasized that "Ukraine must have a say in its own future". The Biden administration has also rejected any talks with Putin. Harris criticized her Republican opponent, Donald Trump's Ukraine policy, calling it a "capitulation" to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Harris claimed that if Trump were president, Putin would be occupying Kyiv.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces are advancing towards the eastern Ukrainian city of Torez. The situation in the city is volatile, with clashes taking place at every entrance to the city, according to Anastasia Bobownikova, spokesperson for Operational Tactical Group "Luhansk". The advance takes place less than a week after the nearby city of Vuhledar fell. Russia currently controls around one-fifth of Ukrainian territory and is pushing towards Torez to get closer to capturing the Donbass. Ukrainian military analysts warn that falling Torez could pose a threat to key supply routes for Ukrainian forces.

A Russian court has issued an arrest order for two Italian journalists for covering the Ukrainian-controlled part of Russian territory. The Kursk court seeks the extradition and detainment of Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, who work for the Italian state-owned broadcaster RAI. The journalists crossed the border into Russia in a Ukrainian military vehicle, as per the court's Telegram message. If extradited, the journalists would be held in custody and could face up to five years in prison under the Russian criminal code.

23:44 Zelensky: Partners Need to Clarify Their Perspective on War's EndBefore the crucial meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group in Ramstein, President Volodymyr Zelensky is urgently appealing to his allies for substantially increased weapon deliveries. He stresses the importance of securing enough supplies for the frontlines, equipment for the brigades, and long-range weapons for the upcoming autumn months to counteract Russia and push it towards peace. In Ramstein, he plans to persuade his partners on Saturday of the "urgent requirement for a substantial bolstering of our capabilities and positions," he reiterates. "We urge our partners to express their views on how they envision the conclusion of this conflict, Ukraine's role in the global security framework, and the shared actions that could bring this war to an end."

21:20 Alleged Assault on American Investigator: Russia Imprisons US Citizen AgainIn the western Russian city of Voronezh, a US citizen who served a previous prison sentence is imprisoned for an additional seven years in a labor camp. Robert Gilman was given a lengthy prison term in 2022 due to allegations of assaulting a police officer while under the influence. While incarcerated, he was accused of assaulting prison guards and attacking an investigator. Over the past years, Russia has frequently detained US citizens.

20:50 Ukraine Reports Bombing Attack on Kherson - Children InjuredIn a Russian air strike on Kherson, at least 20 individuals were injured, according to local authorities. They claim the Russian military targeted the city with KAB bombs, which were dropped both near the coast and in the northern part of Kherson. Among the injured are two children aged three and five, it was further reported. At least six multi-story buildings were damaged by the blast waves, the regional prosecutor's office confirmed.

