At 21:36, ISW asserts that Putin maintains his conviction that he can subdue Ukraine

ISW specialists think Russian President Vladimir Putin still believes he can dominate Ukraine. Despite the Ukrainian advance into Russian territory in the Kursk region impacting Russian military operations, Putin presumably hasn't adjusted his strategic thinking yet. The ISW suggests that Putin believes Russia can accomplish its objectives by prolonging the conflict and outlasting Western support. Therefore, Putin isn't prepared for peace talks that don't result in Ukraine and the West conceding to his demands.

21:03 EU hopeful Serbia confirms loyalty to PutinRussian President Vladimir Putin converses with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin at a Vladivostok economic forum. According to Russian media, Putin also invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to attend the forthcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. Vulin stresses that Serbia stands as both "Putin's ally" and a vital partner. Despite immense pressure, Serbia under Vucic's leadership will "never join NATO, never enact sanctions on Russia, and never tolerate" hostile actions towards Russia from its territory. Serbia maintains amicable relations with Russia despite being an EU candidate.

20:29 Thousands leave PokrovskMore individuals are evacuating from the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, situated about 10 km from the front line. As per Donetsk region governor Vadym Filaschkin, over 20,000 people have left the city over the past month, according to Interfax Ukraine news agency in a TV interview. Around 26,000 individuals stay in Pokrovsk, including over 1,000 children. Before the conflict, the industrial and mining city was home to around 65,000 inhabitants. Pokrovsk serves as a key logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian troops have retreated from a Russian advance in the region for months. Recently, pro-Russian military bloggers reported Russian troops entering Selydove and Ukrainsk cities and engaging in combat there.

19:55 US blames Russia for interfering in presidential electionThe US accuses Russia of attempting to sway the November presidential election with targeted disinformation. Through their state media, the Kremlin allegedly duped unwitting US influencers into spreading their propaganda, claims Attorney General Merrick Garland. Consequently, sanctions have been levied, charges have been filed, and the seizure of internet domains has been ordered. The US Department of the Treasury reveals that the penalties impact ten individuals and two organizations, including RT network representatives, hackers, and a Kremlin-linked non-governmental organization. US authorities accuse them of employing AI in disinformation campaigns targeting the US election campaign.

Lithuania protests to Russian embassy representative

Lithuania has called in a Russian embassy delegate following heavy Russian airstrikes on Ukraine. During the meeting, Lithuania voiced strong opposition to the escalating shelling of civilian targets in Ukraine, stating that bombings targeting educational institutions, hospitals, and residential areas reveal Russia's desperation and disregard for human life and international law. Russian airstrikes on Lviv have resulted in at least seven deaths and 38 injuries. Earlier in the week, an Lviv attack resulted in over 50 deaths and approximately 270 injuries.

"Spy Whale" Said to Have Been Killed

Animal welfare organizations have filed a complaint following the deceased "Putin's spy whale" in Norway. The whale was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds, according to organizations One Whale and Noah. The responsible police department affirmed that they are investigating potential reasons to initiate an inquiry. In 2019, the whale was found near Russian waters with a small camera attachment and the inscription "Equipment St. Petersburg" on its body, sparking rumors that it could be a Russian spy whale. Another theory suggested that it was once utilized as a therapeutic whale in Russia. The marine mammal was found dead in a fjord near Stavanger on Saturday.

Bundeswehr Service to Become More Appealing

The cabinet approved the "Article Law Zeitenwende," aimed at enhancing Bundeswehr service attractiveness. This includes flexible working hours regulations and financial incentives, such as for short-term deployments. "We want to preserve skilled personnel within our ranks and also bring in new personnel," said a Ministry of Defense spokesperson. The approximately 5,000 soldiers from the Brigade Lithuania, which strengthens the eastern NATO flank against Russia, will also benefit from incentives. Incentives are planned to facilitate deployment and return decisions, especially with families, to and from Lithuania. The spokesperson could only estimate roughly, suggesting 40 million euros for the Brigade Lithuania in 2025, 90 million in 2026, and 145 million in 2027. The Bundestag will decide on the law in November.

Resident in Lviv Describes "Unbearable" Screams

The overnight Russian army rocket and drone attack on Lviv produced fatalities, terror, and devastation. A 27-year-old resident, Yelizaveta, reported hearing "unspeakable and unbearable" screams. An AFP journalist reported seeing charred vehicles and debris throughout the city center. Ukrainian authorities reported seven deaths and 53 injuries in Lviv. Over 50 buildings were damaged in the historic city center, including two medical facilities and two schools, according to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

18:09 USA to Level Accusations against Russia for Election Interference The United States is expected to level accusations against Russia for interfering in its ongoing presidential election campaign later today, as per a media report. The accusations will focus on the utilization of online platforms to mislead American voters with false information, as reported by CNN, sourcing from inside sources. The primary target of these charges will be the Russian state-owned media network RT. Earlier, the US Department of Justice had issued a warning about Russia posing a threat to the elections scheduled for November 5.

17:35 Flames Rage in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone A wildfire has ignited in the radioactive exclusion zone surrounding the erstwhile Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Approximately 20 hectares are currently ablaze, as per the Kyiv region's governor, Ruslan Kravchenko. Fortunately, the background radiation remains within safe limits. According to the exclusion zone administration, over 200 firefighters, including 50 soldiers, are present on the scene, managing to contain the flames. The cause of the fire remains unidentified. Due to the high temperatures and prolonged drought, there's an increased risk of fires in the Kyiv region's northern Ukrainian area.

17:07 Carnage at Donetsk Market: Blame Game Ensues Reports of casualties have surfaced at a market in the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. The occupation authorities claim that at least three people were killed and five more injured due to artillery fire on the market. Ukrainian troops, according to Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, shelled the market, resulting in the deaths of two men and a woman. A passenger bus was also hit. Russian state media exhibits videos and photos depicting heavy damage to the market. These claims, however, are yet to be authenticated. Ukrainian military forces, conversely, attribute the shelling to the opposing side, stating, "They do everything for the sake of image, human life has no significance to them."

16:43 Russian-annexed Donetsk: Market Shelled - Casualties Reported In the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, at least three people were killed and five more injured due to artillery fire on a market, as per occupation authorities. Ukrainian troops reportedly shelled the market, resulting in the deaths of two men and a woman, according to Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. A passenger bus was also hit. Russian state media presents visual evidence of heavy damage to the market. These claims remain unverified.

16:43 Ministers Resign in Kyiv, Kuleba's Deputy Expected to Replace Him The Ukrainian parliament has accepted the resignations of four ministers, as per the Chamber of Deputies. However, they have yet to address the resignation request from Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. It is predicted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will propose a successor later in the day. Kuleba's first deputy, Andriy Sybiha, is seen as a strong contender. Despite the change, political expert Volodymyr Fesenko does not foresee substantial shifts in Ukraine's foreign policy.

Lukashenko Frees 30 Political Prisoners

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has granted pardons to 30 opposition activists convicted for participating in protests. According to the presidential administration, they all submitted pleas for pardon, admitted guilt, genuinely repented, and vowed to lead lawful lives. The Interior Ministry will inspect this commitment. These assertions cannot be substantiated. The group consists of 23 men and seven women, majority of whom are parents of minors. The Russian exile media "Meduza" alleges that the Belarusian opposition in exile had earlier forwarded lists of critically ill inmates to the Minsk government via intermediaries. Many inmates from this list were granted clemency. Exiled government adversaries welcome the release but claim it does not represent a shift in stance. Political persecution and torture continue to persist in Belarus, says opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is regarded as the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election. Read more here.

Lviv: Nearly Entire Family Wiped Out by Russian Air Strike

The majority of the family members met their demise in a Russian air strike on Lviv, as per the city's announcement. Among the seven fatalities are a 43-year-old woman and her three daughters aged 7, 18, and 21, writes Mayor Andrij Sadovy. They perished in their own residence. The father is the sole survivor, but he remains critically ill, according to the Ukrainian Catholic University. "In the heart of Europe, Russia is extinguishing Ukrainians and their families. The Russians are exterminating our children, our future," writes Sadovy.

Scholz Defends US Missile Deployment: "Inaction Would Threaten Peace Here"

Chancellor Scholz criticizes Germany's missile opposition. "We're doing this for peace security and war prevention," says the SPD politician. "Our sole aim is to deter potential aggressors." Russia has been heavily armed with missiles for years, with President Putin breaking disarmament agreements like the INF treaty and deploying missiles to Kaliningrad, which is only 530 kilometers from Berlin by air. "Ignoring this would be reckless." The Chancellor adds: "Yes, inaction would endanger peace here too. I won't let that happen." As a result of Russia's war against Ukraine, the US and German government have agreed to station longer-range US missiles in German soil again starting 2026. The Left Party (Die Linke) and the AfD oppose this, viewing it as a weapons race that compromises Germany's security. Criticism also arises within parts of the SPD.

Scholz Pledges Additional IRIS-T Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced the delivery of more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. Eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS systems have been ordered for Ukraine, with two of each set to be delivered this year and the rest in 2025. Scholz made these remarks at the German Armed Forces site in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein, where the first IRIS-T air defense system for the German Armed Forces was commissioned.

14:55 South Korea and New Zealand Call for "Unconditional" Russian WithdrawalThrough their first summit in nine years, South Korea and New Zealand have condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine. In their joint statement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon urge Russia to withdraw "instantaneously, completely, and unconditionally" from internationally recognized Ukrainian territory. They also criticize North Korea's strengthened military cooperation with Moscow. Yoon emphasizes the need for solidarity "at this critical juncture when authoritarian forces continue to pose challenges."

14:21 Zelensky Explains Government Reshuffle: "New Energy Needed"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explains the comprehensive government reshuffle as an attempt to inject "new energy" into his country. "We need new energy," Zelensky replies when asked about the reasons for the reshuffle. "And these steps are linked to strengthening our state in various areas." Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's attack for two and a half years, with Zelensky expressing gratitude towards the ministers and the entire cabinet.

13:47 German Military to Use IRIS-T for European Missile ProtectionThe IRIS-T SLM has become a common presence in Ukraine, and ten systems are planned to be deployed in the country to intercept more Russian missiles. A delivery has reportedly already occurred, according to security sources. The German military also intends to use IRIS-T systems in Schleswig-Holstein.

13:21 Russia Captures Another Village Near Ukrainian CityRussia claims to have captured another village near the strategically important city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry reports that the Russian army has "fully liberated" the village of Karliwka, approximately 30 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Pokrovsk serves as a logistics hub for the Ukrainian army, with Ukrainian troops having retreated from a Russian advance in the region for several months.

12:59 Ukraine: Crimea Swarmed with Air Defense SystemsAccording to the Ukrainian Navy spokesperson, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Russian occupiers of Crimea have stationed numerous air defense systems to protect the Kerch Bridge. This includes short- and long-range systems like the S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1. Crimea is reportedly "packed with air defense systems" and serves both as a strategic and symbolic importance to the occupiers. The Kerch Bridge, a crucial supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine, remains a contentious issue with Kyiv vowing to liberate the peninsula.

12:32 Putin Announces Xi's Upcoming Visit to BRICS Summit in RussiaRussian head honcho Vladimir Putin has spilled the beans about Chinese leader Xi Jinping's planned trip to the approaching BRICS summit happening in Russia this October. Putin dropped this information during a chit-chat session with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Putin also suggested a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi. The dread-nought BRICS group, established in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, was later joined by South Africa in 2010, and countries like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran this current year. These countries see themselves as a major counterbalance to the West and will assemble in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24 for a summit, aiming to expand influence and strengthen economic alliances.

12:00 Russia Targets Military Center in Poltava with Deadly AttackRussia's Defense Ministry has disclosed that the lethal attack on Ukrainian city Poltava targeted a military training center. The hit-list included soldiers and foreign instructors. According to the ministry, the facility teaches communication and electronic warfare specialists from various Ukrainian military units, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in attacks on civilian Russian territory objects. The ministry also mentioned deploying the hypersonic weapon system Kinzhal against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Moreover, Russian forces have reportedly seized two more urban zones in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. Tuesday's Poltava attack allegedly resulted in 50 fatalities.

11:43 Baerbock Pays Tribute to Leaving Ukrainian Foreign MinisterGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock extends her gratitude to her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. "Endless late-night discussions in trains, at the G7, on warfront lines, in Brussels, in front of a devastated power plant," Baerbock wrote on social media. "Few individuals I have collaborated closely with as you, @DmytroKuleba," she added. "You prioritized your nation's people over yourself." Wishing Kuleba blessings "from the bottom of my heart - We should meet once again when peace and freedom reign in all of Ukraine."

11:24 Russia Alters Nuclear Doctrine in Response to West's ActionsThe Russian presidential administration confirms that the West's moves are prompting Russia to reconsider its nuclear doctrine. Russia faces challenges and threats from the so-called West, requiring an overhaul of its doctrine, Russian news agencies quote Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying. Russia is mulling over the potential deployment of American long-range weapons by Ukraine into its territory. "It's evident that the Ukrainians will pursue this strategy," Peskov informed RIA.

10:54 Ukraine Repels 29 of 42 Russian Air StrikesUkraine reports that Russia launched 42 air raids overnight. The Ukrainian air force's tally on Telegram reveals that among other weapons, Ch-47M2 Kinshal missiles, Kh-101 cruise missiles, and Iskander-K missiles were employed. According to their own claims, the Ukrainian air force brought down seven cruise missiles, 22 Shahed drones, and repelled 29 air strikes.

10:19 Munz: Poltava Attack May Backfire on RussiaRussia has plastered the Ukrainian city of Poltava with missiles, according to accounts, with one of the heaviest air strikes seen in the conflict so far. Russian media, however, claims a huge success, asserts ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Simultaneously, Russia appears to be altering its tactical approach.

09:52 Ukraine Reveals Russian LossesThe Ukrainian General Staff has disclosed fresh data on Russian losses in Ukraine. Since February 24, 2022, Russia has reportedly suffered approximately 620,350 military fatalities in Ukraine. In a single day, the casualty count tallied at 1,390. According to Kyiv reports, seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones were also destroyed. Overall, Russia is said to have endured damages like 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, 28 ships, and one submarine since the onset of the large-scale assault. Global estimations suggest fewer casualties - although these figures are merely minimum values.

Governor: "Somber Day" for Lviv Region - Death Toll Surges

After Russian airstrikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv (see entries at 06:17, 05:29, and 04:35), the death toll is increasing. Nine individuals were reportedly killed during the night, as per the governor of the Lviv region, Maksim Kozitskyy, via Telegram. This tragic incident claimed the lives of a seven-year-old and a 14-year-old girl, alongside other young victims. Kozitskyy described the situation as a "dark day" for their region. Initially, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported five fatalities and over 30 injuries (X refers to the exact source). Zelenskyy expressed his sympathies to the families of the victims.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Submits ResignationUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has tendered his resignation, according to Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk, who announced it on Wednesday via his Facebook page. The parliament will discuss Kuleba's resignation at a later plenary session. Previously, other ministers have also resigned (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). This mass resignation is part of a comprehensive revamp of the Ukrainian government. Stefantchuk predicted Wednesday to be a day of dismissals, and Thursday for appointments, as mentioned by the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arakhamia, via Telegram.

08:03 Zelenskyy: People Still Buried Under RubblePresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Russian missile attack on Poltava was one of the most deadly single incidents since the war's commencement. Casualties remain trapped under the debris, with Zelenskyy again urging for air defense systems.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Imminent Risk at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the IAEA Director-General, Rafael Grossi, discussed the status of nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi is visiting the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine but expressed concerns about the "fragile" situation and the ongoing risk of disaster. Grossi plans to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Wednesday, which Russia seized shortly after the invasion in February 2022 and has since been offline. Both sides have regularly accused each other of shelling the plant, with both denying the accusations.

07:18 Governor: Over Two Deaths in Attack on LvivIn excess of two fatalities were reported in Lviv, a western Ukrainian city, due to Russian airstrikes (see entries 06:17 and 05:29), as per the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozitskyy, via Telegram. Additionally, 18 individuals were injured. Seventeen drones were used in the Russian airstrike, according to Kozitskyy. Firefighters and rescue services were on the scene, and the damaged schools remained closed, as reported by the Mayor of Lviv, Andrij Sadowyj, via Telegram. At least six individuals, including a ten-year-old boy, were injured. Lviv is located in western Ukraine near the Polish border and has been the target of attacks since the war's beginning.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks Further Agricultural SupportUkraine has requested additional support to restore its agricultural sector and mine clearance projects from the German government, which was disclosed by the Düsseldorf "Rheinische Post" newspaper, citing a German government response to a Union query. This includes a funding program for agricultural areas near the front line, security premiums for personnel, financial support for the Ministry of Agriculture's generator program extension, and mine clearance in frontline areas. According to the German government, the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development is already engaged in a mine detection and removal project.

06:17 Fire Breaks Out Near Lviv Station After Russian Drone StrikeSubsequent to Russian airstrikes (see entry 05:29) on Lviv, a fire erupted near the city's main railway station. This was reported by the Governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozitskyy, via Telegram. Two school buildings were also hit, with several windows smashed and shattered glass spilling onto the streets. According to Kozitskyy, Shahed drones were responsible for the attack. Emergency and rescue services were present at the scene, and affected schools remained closed, as confirmed by the Mayor of Lviv, Andrij Sadowyj, via Telegram. At least six individuals, including a ten-year-old boy, were injured.

05:29 Second Wave of Airstrikes Hits KyivThe Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was subject to a second wave of Russian airstrikes. Air defenses were active, and eyewitnesses reported multiple explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv, indicating the use of air defense systems. Simultaneously, the army reported a drone attack on Lviv near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine was placed on air alert, as stated by the Ukrainian Air Force via Telegram. Poland activated its own and allied aircraft to secure airspace in response to Russian airstrikes and long-range activities for the third time in eight days, as disclosed by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Following the disastrous Russian assault on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, U.S. President Biden vows to furnish the country with additional air defense systems. "I denounce this vicious attack in the most uncompromising terms," Biden stated. The U.S. will persist in supporting Kyiv militarily, "including the provision of air defense systems and capabilities that the nation needs to safeguard its borders." Selenskyj intensified his plea to western allies to expeditiously supply Ukraine with fresh air defense systems and permit the usage of long-range weapons previously dispatched for strikes on Russian territory after the assault, which resulted in at least 51 casualties.

Renewed Drone Attack on Kyiv

Russia initiates another drone attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense units are engaged in thwarting the attacks on Kyiv's outskirts, the Ukrainian military communicates via Telegram. No data is available as yet on the quantity of drones utilized and possible harm. The nighttime attack is part of a series of Russian aerial assaults on the Ukrainian capital that have escalated in the previous weeks.

Selenskyj: Wants to Perpetually Hold the Kursk Region

Ukraine aims to retain the seized territories in Russia's Kursk region indefinitely, as per President Selenskyj's assertions in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation of the regions is a vital component of the "victory plan," he added. Generally, Ukraine does not require any Russian land, Selenskyj mentioned. He did not specify whether the capture of additional Russian territory is in the making. The Kursk operation was kept under wraps, even U.S. President Biden was uninformed.

Multiple Ukrainian Ministers Resign

In anticipation of a planned cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine, four ministers have submitted their resignations. As per Ukrainian media reports, these include Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, who played a significant role in expanding weapons production, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilez. The fate of these four ministers is yet uncertain. "As promised, a significant government overhaul is imminent," clarifies David Arakhamia, the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, on Telegram. "Tomorrow we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after, a day of appointments," Arakhamia discloses, who is deemed a close associate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

23:16: After Rocket Attack on Poltava: Zelensky Urgently Calls for Use of Long-Range WeaponsAfter the lethal Russian rocket strike on the city of Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky advocates for authorization to use long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian attacks will become impossible if we are capable of destroying the launch sites of the aggressors where they are, and the Russian military airfields and their logistics," Zelensky declares in his daily video address. According to his reports, the death toll in Poltava has escalated to 51, and the number of wounded to 271. Additional casualties are presumed to be buried under the debris.

22:06: Zelensky Dismisses Another Top OfficialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismisses Rostyslav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, as per a decree on the president's website. The chairperson of the parliament also announces the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration of Ukraine. Several other ministers had previously tendered their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelensky justifies the changes to ensure the required enhancement of the government. "The autumn will be highly significant. Our state institutions must be structured in such a manner that Ukraine can achieve all the outcomes it necessitates."

21:42: ntv Reporter in Poltava: "Residents Described a Very Terrifying Moment"Ukraine reports one of the heaviest air raids since the war's onset. Dozens of people are killed, and hundreds are injured. ntv reporter Kavita Sharma is on the scene and shares insights on a "highly tense situation" and how residents experienced the rocket strike.

21:25: Ukraine Accuses Russia of Executing Prisoners of WarThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office accuses Russian soldiers of murdering additional prisoners of war. Investigations have been initiated into the shooting of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the agency reports on its Telegram channel. According to the available information, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The aggressors laid them face down on the ground and shot them in the back immediately afterwards," the agency mentions, referencing videos circulating on the internet.

