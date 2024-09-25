At 21:30 hours, the United States supplies fresh military assistance to Ukraine.

20:54 Ukraine Stands Firm Against Temporary Territory Occupation

Ukraine has firmly denied any notion of accommodating a temporary occupation of its territories as part of a peace settlement, as per a statement from Kyiv's Foreign Ministry. According to this statement, the complete evacuation from the Ukrainian territory within its internationally recognized boundaries is "one of the fundamental elements of the peace formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy." Currently, Russia controls approximately one-fifth of its neighboring country and lays claim to at least five administrative regions in its southeast, along with the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014.

20:25 Russia Expands Army Recruitment To Suspected Criminals

A bill passed by Russia's parliament authorizes the army to enlist suspected criminals for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This is based on a draft law approved by the State Duma, which allows even those under investigation but not yet convicted to join the military. If they receive decorations or get injured in combat, the charges against them will be dropped. The bill still requires ratification by the upper house and approval from President Vladimir Putin. The Russian army has been recruiting criminals for some time, and in exchange for serving on the front lines, they are granted early release. Apart from the Russian army, the Wagner mercenary group has also been recruiting fighters in this manner.

19:43 Ukraine to Receive 59 Used Abrams Tanks from Australia

Ukraine might soon receive 59 retired Australian M1A1 Abrams tanks, produced in the USA, to confront the invading Russian forces. This is according to media reports, indicating that the Australian government is collaborating with the Biden administration to send the tanks to the battlefield. As reported by "The Sydney Morning Herald," the 59 M1A1 Abrams tanks, which have yet to be used in combat, will be replaced by newer models. Ukrainians have been lobbying for this decision after it was disclosed that surplus Australian military equipment was being auctioned online to collectors.

18:50 Teenagers Accused of Attacking Military Helicopter in Siberia

In Siberia, two Russian teenagers have been detained under suspicion of attacking a military helicopter with molotov cocktails. The court in Omsk has ordered a two-month pre-trial detention for the 16-year-olds, who are being charged with "terrorist activities," as announced by the court's press service on Telegram. If found guilty, they could face up to 20 years in prison. According to a Telegram channel close to the authorities, the two students broke into a military base on Saturday and threw a molotov cocktail at a MI-8 helicopter. They admit in a video published on Telegram that they were enticed to participate in the act via Telegram, and were promised approximately 18,000 euros. The identity of the instigator remains unknown.

18:17 Wagner Propagandist Arrested in Chad

The detention of three Russians in Chad has caused tension between Moscow and the central African country. Maxim Shugalei, who is listed among the Wagner mercenary group's propagandists by the EU, and his employee Samer Sueifan, are two of those arrested. According to Russian reports, the two men, described as a sociologist and his translator, were previously held in Libya for charges of election manipulation. Upon arrival at the Chadian airport on September 19, they were detained. On September 21, a third Russian and a fourth Belarusian citizen were also arrested. Chad's ambassador to Moscow has called for their release, while the Russian Foreign Ministry had earlier advocated for their freedom. The reasons for their detention remain uncertain.

17:40 Iran's President Peseschkian to Meet Putin in Russia

Iran's President Massoud Peseschkian will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia in October. A government spokeswoman in Tehran confirmed that Peseschkian will attend the BRICS summit of countries and hold bilateral discussions with Putin. A "strategic partnership" agreement between Iran and Russia is almost complete, she added, although she did not provide further details.

17:07 Strack-Zimmermann Rejects Shift in Ukraine Policy

The chairwoman of the defense committee in the European Parliament, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), firmly rejected any changes to her party's Ukraine policy. During an RTL Nachtjournal-Spezial program, she emphasized the importance of conveying to citizens that supporting Ukraine is "in our own interest." "I stress this because if Putin succeeds (...), if we permit it, it will not be the last war," she said.

16:44 Biden at UN: "We Will Not Back Down in Our Support for Ukraine"

US President Joe Biden called on the UN General Assembly to maintain its support for Ukraine during its resistance against Russia's aggression. "We will not back down in our support for Ukraine," Biden emphasized. He characterized the war initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a failure.

16:25 Ukrainian Vehicles in Germany to Get German Registration from OctoberStarting from October, Ukrainian refugees living in Germany will have to register their imported vehicles. The condition is that the car has been in the country for more than a year. The federal government has set up the legal provisions for this. Until September 30, Ukrainian vehicles still enjoy exemptions granted by the states. The new process is explained in a FAQ guide produced by the Federal Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with the states, over the past few months. The car owners must submit documents such as a valid identity document with a name in Latin script, the Ukrainian registration certificate, and proof of insurance to the authorities. Physical Ukrainian documents are preferred; digital versions are not accepted. After registration, Ukrainian license plates must be swapped.

15:40 Casualties Reported After Russian Airstrikes in Eastern Ukrainian KharkivRussian guided airstrikes in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv have resulted in casualties. "The death toll has risen to three," Governor Oleh Synyehubov announced on Telegram. Over a dozen people were injured. According to reports, a guided bomb directly hit a high-rise building. Mayor Ihor Terechov had previously reported bomb strikes in four city districts and two damaged high-rise buildings.

15:15 German Military Conducts Defense Drill in Hamburg HarborFrom Thursday to Saturday, the German Army will conduct a large-scale defense exercise in the Hamburg Harbor under the title "Red Storm Alpha". The Landeskommando Hamburg will secure a part of the harbor with home protection forces, the army announced. Among others, a checkpoint will be set up. The objective of the exercise is to protect the infrastructure crucial for defense, to maintain the same situational awareness on all levels, and to communicate effectively and securely with all exercise participants. Civilian traffic will not be impacted by the exercise and should not be disturbed. Following the violation of international law by Russia's attack on Ukraine, a conventional war in Europe is once again considered possible within the next five years, as stated in a declaration. NATO intends to counter this collectively. For this, a rapid deployment of allied troops from west to east is necessary. "Germany, due to its strategic geographical location, plays a vital role as a hub. Therefore, the organization of military transports by rail, road, or air, the supply of food, beds, or operating materials, or the securing of entire vehicle columns must be practiced to effectively deter," the announcement states.

14:30 Zelenskyy Advocates for Investment in Ukraine's Energy Sector in the USUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged business leaders in the US to invest in the damaged energy sector during his visit. "The primary focus was on preparing the Ukrainian energy system for the winter," the head of state wrote on social networks. The country fears another winter of power outages due to war-related damage caused by Russia. Zelenskyy proposed incentives. "This is a proposal from us. This is one of the points of our victory plan," he said in a published video. The meeting in New York was attended by representatives of energy, finance, and insurance companies, as well as Samantha Power, the head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

13:55 Military Analyst Praises Ukrainian Offensive in KurskMany observers debate whether the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk region is a success or failure for Kyiv. Military analyst Nico Lange views it as the former, writing on X: "While Zelensky is in New York discussing Ukraine's peace plan, imagine he had to do so without the Kursk offensive. That alone highlights the value and success of the Kursk offensive."

13:17 Kyiv's "Victory Plan" Includes NATO InvitationAn invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is included in President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan" for Kyiv, according to Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky's office. Speaking in New York, Yermak stated that Ukraine's partners should extend an invitation to join the western military alliance, disregarding Moscow's escalation threats. The plan consists of military and diplomatic components. Russia invaded Ukraine partly due to its aspirations to join NATO.

12:42 Russia Stands Firm on War Aims in Ukraine, Despite Kyiv's Peace EffortsDespite Kyiv's push for negotiations, Moscow remains committed to its war aims in Ukraine. "Once these goals are achieved in one way or another, the special military operation will be concluded," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, referring to the 2.5-year-long brutal Russian invasion. He reiterated this statement in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks during his U.S. trip, where he stated that an end to the war was closer than many expected. Zelensky presented his "victory plan" in the U.S., aiming to pressure Moscow into negotiations. Russia's war aims include controlling the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, preventing Ukraine's NATO accession, and previously, the removal of the Kyiv government. Many experts believe Russia's ultimate goal is to control the entire Ukraine.

11:59 Wuhledar's Condition Worsens; Russian Soldiers May Resort to Scorched Earth StrategyThe situation in Wuhledar city is deteriorating, as per the Deepstate channel's military reports. "The Russians are attempting to surround the settlement while simultaneously destroying it with heavy artillery." No entry of Russian troops has been reported as yet. "Continuing the resistance till the end means sacrificing our military for the ruins, which is unacceptable. We should have considered today's repercussions earlier, but now it's too late. The soldiers of the 72nd Brigade are not backing down and are fighting relentlessly." Nexta, a Central and Eastern European media outlet, claims that Russia is once again employing the "scorched earth" tactic, heavily bombing Wuhledar from the air.

11:15 Satellite Images Reveal Extensive Damage in Russian Munitions DepotsUkraine has successfully conducted multiple impacts on Russian munitions depots, resulting in significant destruction of Russian rockets, artillery shells, and other equipment. High-resolution satellite images from Maxar demonstrate the severity of the latest attacks in Oktyabrsky and Toryaevo.

10:46 Saporishshya Suffers Heavily; One Dead, Several Injured, and Widespread DamageRussian attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporishshya have claimed one life and caused several injuries, according to official announcements. The area was bombarded with "massive airstrikes" around 10 PM Monday evening, according to the local civil defense office. "One person lost their life, and six others were injured, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy," regional governor Ivan Fedorov revealed on Telegram. Several facilities, as well as residential buildings, were also put on fire. A city administration employee reported that 74 apartment blocks and 24 private houses were damaged across various sections of the city.

10:07 "Admiral Kuznetsov" Crew Off to the Frontlines; Likely Return Is UnlikelyThe Russian aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" crew is supposedly being deployed to the battlefront, as per Forbes' report. Known for its series of mishaps, ntv correspondent Rainer Munz shares insights from Moscow. The deployment of the crew might be another signal of Russia's financial struggles.

09:27 Defending Stronghold: Wuhledar on the Brink of Surrender? Russian Forces Claim EntranceRussian troops have allegedly infiltrated the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar, as per state media and bloggers. "Russian forces have entered Wuhledar - the assault on the city begins," Yuri Podolyaka, a pro-Russian military blogger, wrote. Other pro-Russian war bloggers corroborated the attack. State Russian media reported that the city, located in the Donetsk region, is being encircled, and combat is underway in the city's eastern portion. Military expert Colonel Reisner also informed ntv.de that Russian forces are advancing toward the city from multiple directions, acting like a pincer. "Wuhledar is in jeopardy of getting encircled. It must be assumed that the 72nd mechanized brigade, equipped with tanks and combat vehicles, will not be able to hold the area."

08:59 Drones Clash at Night Between Russia and UkraineRussia's air defense systems allegedly downed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to official statements. Six drones were shot down over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, while another was targeted over the Bryansk region, according to TASS, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. Ukraine's air force claims Russia attacked it with 81 drones and four missiles overnight, with 79 drones either brought down or forced to crash. Initial reports did not suggest any casualties or damage.

08:17 Denmark Proposes Removing Limitations on Long-Range Attacks against RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has advocated for approval of longer-range weapons for Ukraine's allies, according to BBC News. "I suggest we conclude the discussion concerning red lines," Frederiksen urged during an interview with Bloomberg. The "red line" has already been crossed, she declared, referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She firmly rejects allowing anyone from Russia to dictate what is right in NATO, Europe, or Ukraine.

07:38 Cheaper Alternatives for Russia: Burying Fallen Soldiers to Cut Family PaymentsAs per a telephone call reported by the Ukrainian military intelligence, fallen Russian soldiers are allegedly being buried on the battlefield and reported as missing to dodge expensive payments to their families. "They kill them, the fights continue, it's hot, they start to smell bad, so we bury them right there, and then they're reported missing. And if they're missing, the family doesn't get paid. Understand?" a man explains to a resident of the Russian region of Belgorod in the call, as reported by Kyiv Independent. The compensation for each fallen soldier is reportedly between $67,500 and $116,000.

While President Zelensky of Ukraine advocates for strong actions from the US to speed up the end of Russian aggression, there's no indication from Russia suggesting a willingness to resolve the conflict. As per the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Kremlin continues to signal its disinterest in a peace agreement that doesn't involve complete Ukrainian government surrender and the destruction of Ukraine as a nation. High-ranking Russian representatives have expressed opposition to attending the next peace summit, and Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, confirmed Russia's unwillingness to negotiate under any conditions except Ukrainian surrender. According to the ISW, Russia has no interest in sincere peace talks with Ukraine and will only use "peace plans" and "negotiations" to pressure the West into compelling Ukraine to make concessions regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

06:27 Zelensky: Aggressive Steps Could Advance End of Russian Aggression by Next Year

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine believes that aggressive actions taken by the US government could hasten the conclusion of Russian aggression against Ukraine within the coming year. In a post on his Telegram channel, Zelensky expressed optimism about enhancing cooperation between Ukraine and the US following a meeting with a bipartisan US congressional delegation. Zelensky is presently in the US to take part in UN General Assembly sessions and present his "victory plan" to the US government.

05:44 Adolescents Burn Mi-8 Helicopter in Omsk

Two adolescents set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian airbase in Omsk last Saturday using a Molotov cocktail. According to the Telegram channel Baza, the 16-year-olds were later apprehended and reportedly admitted to accepting a $20,000 offer through Telegram to carry out the attack. The helicopter sustained considerable damage, as per Russian media. This incident follows a similar occurrence on September 11, when two boys set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at the airport in Nojabrsk, Tyumen region. In recent times, there have been numerous acts of sabotage across various regions in Russia, including derailments of trains. In January, the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) claimed that some of Russia's railways had been attacked by "unknown adversaries of the Putin regime".

04:44 G7 to Review Long-Range Missiles for KyivThe foreign ministers of the G7 countries will discuss the possibility of delivering long-range missiles to Ukraine, which might reach Russian territory, on Monday. This was announced by the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, during the UN General Assembly. It's also evident that Russia is receiving new weapons, including Iranian rockets, despite Tehran's repeated denials.

03:50 Zelensky: "Peace may be closer than we believe"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses hope for an imminent end to the conflict with Russia. "I believe we are closer to peace than we think," Zelensky says in an interview with US broadcaster ABC News. The end of the conflict is approaching. In the interview, he urges the US and other partners to maintain their support for Ukraine.

02:50 Casualties after Russian Attacks on SaporizhzhiaRussian forces initiated the latest in a series of attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia on Tuesday evening. One individual was killed, as per regional governor Ivan Fedorov. A city official, speaking to state broadcaster Suspilne, put the number of wounded at five, including a 13-year-old girl. At least 23 people were injured in earlier attacks on the city earlier in the day and the night before. Fedorov posted on Telegram that two houses were destroyed in the latest attack, although it's unclear what type of weapon was used. Russian forces also targeted the city's infrastructure, causing a fire that was swiftly extinguished by emergency services without any injuries.

01:29 Ukrainian Army Faces Pressure in PokrovskThe Ukrainian military continues to face pressure in the east of the country, as reported by its evening situation report. "The situation in the Pokrovsk and Kurachove region remains volatile," the General Staff in Kyiv reports. Of the 125 Russian attacks along the front line, over 50 were launched in this sector. "The main Russian forces have focused their efforts on Pokrovsk," the Ukrainian military leadership confirms. While independent observers credit the Ukrainians with slowing the Russian advance on strategically important Pokrovsk, the situation remains tense for the defenders near Kurachove. Russian troops' progress near the mining town of Hirnyk threatens to surround several units there. A similar encirclement is also suggested further south near the city of Vuhledar, which the Russians have repeatedly failed to capture through frontal assaults.

00:28 US Person Faces Six-Year Prison Term in Russia for Attempted Kidnapping A United States citizen has been given a six-year prison sentence in Russia for attempting to leave the nation with his Russian offspring without the mother's approval, as per judicial interventions. A court in Kaliningrad concluded that the man was guilty of attempting "kidnapping" and ordered him to serve his term in a labor camp. According to the judgment, the American man tried to depart the country with his 4-year-old son in July 2023. "Without securing the mother's approval, he attempted to take the child abroad," the court explained via Telegram. He attempted to cross the border into Poland with the boy through a forest region but was stopped by border guards. Tensions between the US and Russia are running high due to the Ukraine conflict.

23:14 Deaths Reported in Attack on Russian Village Near Ukrainian Border Three individuals have lost their lives in an assault on a Russian hamlet situated near the Ukrainian border, as per local authorities. The hamlet of Archangelskoe, located roughly 5 kilometers from the border, was "bombed by the Ukrainian military" on Monday, as stated by the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, via Telegram. Two adults and a teenager perished, and two individuals were injured, including a child, added the governor.

22:13 Zelensky Praises Scholz for German Aid After Meeting in New York After meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the significance of Germany's support. "We are greatly thankful to Germany for its assistance," Zelensky said on X. "By working together, we have saved countless lives, and we can certainly take further actions to strengthen security throughout the entire European continent." Scholz, however, reiterated the German government's stance on not providing Ukraine with advanced weaponry.

21:35 Forbes: As Only Russian Aircraft Carrier Wanes, Crew Deployed to Ukraine War Russia has only one aircraft carrier, named "Admiral Kuznetsov," which has garnered considerable attention because of its numerous breakdowns since its inception in the 1980s, despite having had limited deployments. Now, the magazine "Forbes" reports that an increasing number of sailors from the 15,000-strong Admiral Kuznetsov crew are being sent to the war in Ukraine, not on their aircraft carrier, but as part of their own battalion. According to "Forbes," this is one of the methods being used to meet Russia's monthly recruitment requirements, which the magazine estimates at 30,000 new soldiers each month. Meanwhile, the Admiral Kuznetsov is reportedly deteriorating and is becoming increasingly likely to become a permanent fixture along the coast of Murmansk, where it has been stationed for some time.

Despite Ukraine's push for negotiations, it is crucial for the international community to maintain pressure on Russia to deter any further aggression and encourage a peaceful resolution.

