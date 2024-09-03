At 21:25, Ukraine alleges Russia fired upon its captive combatants.

20:45 Trump Promises "Assured Strategy" to End Ukraine Conflict

Presidential hopeful Donald Trump declares he has a strategy that would assure an end to the Ukraine conflict. However, he only mentions revealing this strategy if he wins the election on November 5, as shared in an interaction with podcaster Lex Fridman. "Upon winning, I will negotiate as a future president-elect, assured," Trump states. "This conflict should never have commenced." He hints at a comprehensive plan to halt the Ukraine-Russia conflict and "a concept - perhaps not a strategy, but a concept - for China." Nevertheless, he can't disclose these strategies at present, stating "if I disclose these strategies, they'll be ineffective then." Trump, who has commended Russian President Vladimir Putin, has earlier bragged about ending the Ukraine conflict in "24 hours" without clarification.

20:08 Poland Amplifies Military Investments

Poland announces new military contracts amounting to several hundred million euros. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz informs journalists about contracts worth nearly 2 billion Zloty (around 470 million euros), which includes a "massive contract of nearly 1.1 billion Zloty with a Spanish company" according to his announcements. This contract is reportedly for airport surveillance systems. Kosiniak-Kamysz doesn't disclose any further details. He mentions three other agreements in the areas of military logistics and communication already signed on Tuesday. Poland has witnessed a substantial increase in its military spending since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

20:00 Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant "Near Power Cutoff"

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, warns of a potential disaster at the Ukrainian nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia. The situation remains fragile after further hostilities in the region, Grossi shares during a visit to Kyiv before traveling to the nuclear power plant, which has been controlled by Russia since the start of the conflict. "The power plant stands on the brink of a blackout. We've feared that in the past. No power means no cooling. Lack of cooling could lead to a disaster." According to the Ukrainian power grid operator Enerhoatom, the power supply of the nuclear power plant was compromised by Russian artillery strikes on Monday. Damaging another power line would result in a critical emergency situation, the organization stated.

19:14 Poltava Underattack Kills Ukrainian SoldiersA Russian missile assault on a military facility in central Ukrainian Poltava kills Ukrainian military personnel, according to Ukrainian ground forces. In a Telegram statement, the forces indicate an investigation is underway to ascertain if sufficient precautions were taken to protect the personnel and actions to secure military facilities will be reinforced. The Poltava attack has claimed the lives of over 50 individuals and injured 271, making it the deadliest Russian attack on Ukrainian targets this year.

18:46 Kremlin Intensifies School PropagandaExperts anticipate a substantial increase in state indoctrination of children as the Russian school year commences. The proportion of teaching hours allocated to "propaganda of Kremlin ideas" is projected to climb to roughly 1,300 hours this year, according to the opposition-linked Russian journalists' platform "Agentstvo". President Vladimir Putin has consistently advocated for schools to educate children as "patriots" as early and extensively as possible, while critical thinking education is not encouraged. "Agentstvo" calculates the total school hours dedicated to propagating the Kremlin's stance on various topics, such as history, the Ukraine war, and conservative family and societal values. Influencing at least 1,300 of the 11,000 school hours for propaganda, the platform wrote.

17:09 Head of Ukrainian Power Grid Operator Ukrenergo DismissedThe head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo has been dismissed. The company's supervisory board unanimously approved his dismissal on Monday, in the words of board chairman Volodymyr Kudryzkyj via Facebook. Rumors suggest his removal is due to his failure to safeguard the Ukrainian power grid from Russian attacks. Kudryzkyj refutes these allegations, attributing protective measures to his tenure, and asserts he's a victim of a smear campaign against the company. He accuses those behind this campaign of seeking control over Ukrenergo, but he refrains from revealing names.

16:45 Several Ministers in Zelensky's Cabinet Step DownSeveral cabinet members of the Ukrainian government have resigned, including Minister of Strategic Industries Olexander Kamyshin, who oversaw domestic weapons production during the conflict with Russia. Kamyshin announced his departure from the cabinet but plans to remain in the defense sector. Besides Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets have also tendered their resignations.

17:04 Scholz Greets Liberated Kremlin Critic Kara-Mursa in BerlinGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed Vladimir Kara-Mursa, a notable critic of the Kremlin who had recently been released from Russian captivity, in Berlin. "I applaud the resilience and bravery of Vladimir Kara-Mursa and his relentless pursuit of a democratic future for Russia," Scholz shared on the X platform. "We succeeded in securing his release through a prisoner exchange in August, and today, we had the chance to engage in an extensive discussion." Kara-Mursa is among over 20 prisoners who regained their freedom in early August as a result of an extraordinary prisoner exchange between Russia, the US, Germany, and other Western nations.

16:16 Russia Preparing to Fortify Kerch Bridge Against Potential AttacksAccording to intelligence sources from the UK, Russia is preparing to face another assault on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the annexed Crimea. The Russians have reportedly put up barriers made of floating and sunken barges, planted sea mines, and installed smoke generators to obscure the bridge's visibility. The number of air defense systems has also been increased. Additionally, a structure is in the process of being built parallel to the bridge, which might serve as an additional single-lane bridge or a barrier to protect against explosive drones from the Ukrainian naval forces.

15:52 Ukraine Introduces New Armored Personnel Carrier, Known as "Standard Bearer"The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense presented a new armored personnel carrier (APC) intended for use by Ukrainian forces. The Khorunzhyi, which translates to "standard bearer" and was a high-ranking military title in Cossack armies, has been in development for a while, with a single prototype being spotted at the front in February 2022. The recent announcement suggests that numerous more of these vehicles will be deployed – a much-needed and domestically manufactured reinforcement for the equipment needs of Ukrainian forces.

15:38 Estonia and Lithuania Criticize Mongolia for Welcoming PutinEstonia and Lithuania have criticized Mongolia for welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna expressed his concerns in Tallinn, stating, "The Mongolian government's decision to honor him instead of apprehending him undermines the International Criminal Court and the international legal framework significantly." He added, "Mongolia had the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the termination of the Russian war in Ukraine, but it chose not to seize it." His Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, considered it unacceptable that the Mongolian government neglected the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin by the International Criminal Court. "This is another example of the eroding legal system based on international law," he said, according to the BNS news agency in Vilnius.

14:57 Trial Begins for Frenchman Accused of Violating Russia's "Foreign Agent" LawA French employee of a Swiss non-governmental organization is on trial in Moscow starting from Tuesday, charged with violating Russia's "foreign agent" law. At the start of the trial against Laurent Vinatier, the court imposed that the defendant remain in custody until at least February next year. Vinatier worked as a specialist in Russia and the former Soviet states for the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), a non-governmental organization that focuses on mediation and discreet diplomacy to prevent and resolve armed conflicts worldwide. He was detained in Moscow in June.

14:27 Germany to Provide Ukraine with Six More IRIS-T Defense SystemsGermany plans to provide Ukraine with six more IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, according to security sources. Additionally, the federal government intends to acquire six more of these systems for the Bundeswehr.

13:58 Russian Mi-8 Helicopter Involved in Another CrashRussian media reports another crash involving a Russian Mi-8 helicopter. According to Alexey Tsydenov on Telegram, the helicopter experienced a hard landing 85 kilometers from the city of Irkutsk, injuring two individuals. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with six people on board. The helicopter was initially reported missing after communication was lost at the border between the Republic of Buryatia and the Irkutsk region, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

13:34 Zelensky: 41 Dead and 180 Injured in Russian Strike on PoltavaA Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava resulted in the death of 41 individuals and over 180 injuries, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The attack hit an area that included a school and a neighboring hospital, partly destroying a building of the Institute of Communications. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports that two ballistic missiles were used, with the time between the alarm and the impact being so brief that individuals were caught in an air raid shelter. Rescue workers managed to rescue 25 people, including 11 who were freed from the wreckage.

13:12 Insiders: US on the Verge of Agreement to Supply Ukraine with Long-Range MissilesUS officials claim that the US is close to a deal to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles that could reach deep into Russia. However, Kyiv would have to wait several more months for the delivery as the US needs to solve technical issues prior to distribution, the officials disclosed. The announcement is anticipated in the fall. The weapons being considered are Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), conventional air-launched cruise missiles with medium to long range. A supply of JASSMs to Ukraine could significantly enhance its strategic capabilities and grant it a strategic advantage over Russia.

12:43 Prominent Physicist Convicted for Treason: Russia's Stance

A Russian court has convicted a well-known physicist to serve 15 years in a labor camp, charging him with "high treason." This is the most recent incarceration of a scientist accused of leaking classified information in Russia. The 57-year-old was involved in developing Russian hypersonic missiles, as reported by Russian news agencies. Two of his colleagues were arrested on suspicion of the same crime. The trio from the Institute for Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM) in Novosibirsk is among over a dozen scientists accused of treason by Russia in recent years. The physicist was apprehended in August 2022. The individuals are facing "severe allegations," according to security sources.

12:15 Russia's Trade with India Nearly Doubles

Russia's commerce with India increased nearly twofold last year, as stated by Anatoly Popow, deputy chairman of the board of Russian Sberbank, in an interview with Reuters news agency. The trade volume between the two nations reached around $65 billion in 2023. This surge is primarily due to India becoming a prominent importer of Russian oil post Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. "In 2022, Russian companies showed significant interest in the Indian market as it serves as an alternative," Popov said. "We are now also establishing rupee accounts for Russian clients," he added. Sberbank is in charge of handling payments for up to 70% of all Russian exports to India.

11:47 Putin Invites Mongolia to BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended an invitation to Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Khürelsük for the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia. "We look forward to your attendance," Putin told Russian news agencies during their conversation in the capital, Ulaanbaatar. The collective of major emerging economies, led primarily by Russia and China, will convene at the end of October in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan Republic. Putin revealed his intentions to focus on economic cooperation during his visit to Mongolia. Particularly, the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which Russia aims to construct to China and pass through Mongolia, is anticipated to be a topic of discussion during Putin's visit to Ulaanbaatar.

11:22 Russia Reinforces Air Defense in Belgorod

Russia's military has deployed additional air defense systems to the Belgorod region, as announced by the defense ministry. The Russian border area has been a target of Ukrainian counterattacks for some time.

10:57 Ukraine: Russia Targets Rail Infrastructure

Russia attacked rail infrastructure units in specific areas of Ukraine during the night, as alleged by Ukrainian reports. The northern Sumy region and Dnipropetrovsk in central-eastern Ukraine were affected, according to the state railway company.

10:28 Report: Hundreds of Ukrainian Troops Threatened by Encirclement in PokrovskIn the Donetsk region, Russian forces have put numerous Ukrainian troops at risk of encirclement. According to „Forbes“, Russian forces have been advancing towards the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, bypassing Ukrainian troops entrenched between the village of Memryk and the Vovcha River. The possible outcome of this offensive may be detrimental: If the 25th Airborne Brigade, armed with German-produced Marder combat vehicles, does not hold back the enemy near Ukrainsk, it could lead to their encirclement. Focusing on the 25th Airborne Brigade with its Marder combat vehicles of German origin to defend Ukrainsk might prevent encirclement by the enemy, warned the Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies. Portions of at least four Ukrainian brigades are under threat of encirclement south of Pokrovsk by the Russians. It is said that the Ukrainian forces are withdrawing from the area. "It would be wise for them to evacuate the region before the Russian forces cut off their supply and withdrawal routes," explained the pro-Ukrainian Conflict Intelligence Team. Although it would result in ceding 30 square miles to the Russians, it could save entire Ukrainian battalions in a crucial moment.

10:02 ISW: Russia Recaptures Positions in KurskAccording to the think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces have recently recaptured lost positions in Kursk. The ISW reports that Russian forces have retaken the positions near the village of Olgovka. The ISW believes that Ukrainian forces have retreated from the settlement. A Russian military blogger also claims that Ukrainian troops have made minor advances nearby Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya (both northwest of Sudzha) and that Russian forces abandoned their positions within these settlements to avoid encirclement. There are also continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian ponton bridges over the Seim River in the Glushkovo region.

09:30 Why Mongolia Isn't Arresting PutinAlthough an international arrest warrant has been issued for Vladimir Putin, Mongolia warmly welcomes him with honor guards. This is not only because of Mongolia's geopolitical position, sandwiched between Russia and China, as ntv correspondent Rainer Munz explains.

09:00 Ukrainian Grid Operator Head Sacked for Poor Protection of FacilitiesThe head of the state-owned Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, has reportedly been let go. The reason given is that he failed to safeguard energy facilities during escalated Russian attacks. This was reported by the Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne, citing sources within the company. The supervisory board of Ukrenergo voted four to two in favor of removing Kudrytskyi. "Kudrytskyi is accused of not adequately implementing previous orders and insufficiently safeguarding Ukrenergo's facilities," the sources stated. Kudrytskyi is also under investigation for allegations of corruption.

08:22 Military Draft Dodgers: Authorities Discover Hundreds of Illicit NetworksSince the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities have found over 570 illicit networks helping individuals evade military service. According to Andrii Demtschenko, spokesperson for the state border guard, as reported by "Kyiv Independent", these organizations assist Ukrainian males in fleeing abroad and provide fake medical documents to exempt them from service, costing between $7,000 and $10,000. Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are generally forbidden from leaving the country due to potential conscription. In 2024, over 200 illicit networks were discovered by law enforcement.

07:50 Russian Ex-Oligarch: Russians View Kursk Offensive as a CalamityRussian opposition figure and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky finds the Russian public's reaction to Ukraine's Kursk offensive "fascinating". He told the "Tagesspiegel" that Russians consider the Ukrainian advance not an adversary attack, but rather a "calamity". People are dissatisfied with how the government is managing it, contributing to a decrease in Putin's approval ratings.

07:22 Ukraine: Child Killed in Russian Attack on SaporizhzhiaAccording to Ukrainian reports, a Russian attack on the city of Saporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine last night at 11 PM resulted in two casualties. Governor Ivan Fedorov of the Saporizhzhia Oblast announced on Telegram that a 38-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy were killed, while a 43-year-old and a 12-year-old girl were injured. The girl remains in critical care. A city building was partially destroyed, with the blast and debris causing damage to other buildings as well.

06:58 Researchers Believe They've Found Launch Site of Putin's 'Invincible' Nuclear-Powered 'Superweapon'Two U.S. researchers claim to have identified the likely launch site of the 9M730 Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, nicknamed "Putin's 'invincible' superweapon" by the Russian president. Known as SSC-X-9 Skyfall in NATO, the weapon is said to be capable of evading U.S. missile defense systems. The researchers, using images from a satellite company, found a construction project adjacent to a nuclear warhead storage facility, about 475 kilometers north of Moscow, as reported by Reuters. The site features nine under-construction launch pads, reportedly intended for a large, stationary rocket system - the only such system Russia is currently developing, being the Skyfall. Neither the Russian Defense Ministry nor the embassy in Washington responded to a request for comment.

06:30 After Drone Strike: Moscow Oil Refinery Partially Shuts DownThe Moscow oil refinery of Gazprom Neft has temporarily halted operations following a fire caused by an alleged Ukrainian drone strike, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources. The Euro+ unit, which accounts for about 50 percent of the refinery's capacity, has been shut down. Operations are expected to resume within five to six days after repairs are completed. Last year, the Moscow plant processed 11.6 million tons of crude oil, according to Reuters. The extent to which the damage to the facility will impact refining capacity remains uncertain.

05:58 Russian Ex-Oligarch: West's Approach Strengthens Putin's PowerRussian opposition figure and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky criticizes the approach of Western governments towards Russia. The West is making "several strategic mistakes" that are extending Putin's tenure, he told the "Tagesspiegel". "The West must state that it is at war with the decision-makers," Khodorkovsky said, founder of the oppositional "Open Russia Foundation", which is banned in Russia. It is incorrect to label Russia as the enemy and equate Russian decision-makers with the population. Regarding the Ukraine war, Khodorkovsky said, "If the West had acted as it does now at the start of the comprehensive war in February 2022, the war would already be over."

04:13 Zelensky Warns About Danger in Retaking Zaporizhzhia Nuclear PlantPresident Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine sets up a meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, in Kyiv. According to Zelensky's social media post, the meeting will take place following Grossi's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Regrettably, Ukraine currently lacks the means to regain control of the plant in the ongoing war. Zelensky stated, "At the moment, I don't see such possibilities on the battlefield, and any potential chances could be risky." Grossi announced earlier that he was heading to the plant to "keep aiding and prevent a nuclear disaster." The plant, Europe's largest, has been under Russian control since the commencement of the Russian invasion in 2022. Both parties accuse each other of attacking the facility.

02:27 Governor Confirms Death in Dnipro due to Russian Missile StrikeAt least one person has been reported killed, and three others injured in a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Serhiy Lysak, the region's governor, announced this on Telegram. Several residential buildings in a city district were damaged as a result of the attack. The information was not independently verified.

23:55 Zelensky Expresses Hope for Long-Range Weapons Approval, Mentions GermanyNear the front lines, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for long-range weapons during his meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Zaporizhzhia. He emphasized the need not only for approval to strike targets in Russia's rear but also for delivering these missiles. Zelensky made these remarks in southern Ukraine. Discussed topics included new air defense systems of the Patriot type, ammunition for delivering F-16 fighter jets provided by partners, more ammunition and equipment, as well as additional sanctions against Russia, Zelensky said. "All these actions are crucial to prevent Russia from launching new offenses in Ukraine." Zelensky expressed his hope for permission to use long-range weapons, mentioning countries like USA, UK, France, and Germany. Kyiv currently sees the situation with optimism. No further details were provided.

22:13 Ukraine Criticizes Mongolian Government for Putin Visit, Demands ConsequencesUkraine criticizes the Mongolian government for welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is accused of war crimes in Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Heorhiy Tychyj, claimed that Mongolia aided Putin in evading justice, making the country complicit in Putin's alleged war crimes. Tychyj stated, "We will collaborate with our partners to ensure that there are consequences for Ulaanbaatar." The Mongolian government's failure to execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Putin, according to Tychyj, is a severe blow to the ICC and the international criminal justice system.

21:59 Putin Received with Honor Guard in Mongolia Despite ICC Arrest WarrantRussian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed with an honor guard in Mongolia despite the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing an arrest warrant due to allegations of illegal deportation of Ukrainian children since February 2022. Ukraine, the western world, and human rights activists have been urging the execution of the warrant. Putin received a greeting today at Ulaanbaatar airport by an honor guard. His purpose for the visit was to attend celebrations commemorating the 85th anniversary of the victory of Soviet and Mongolian forces over Japan. A meeting between Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khürelsük is scheduled.

21:48 Report: Ukrainian Military Uses "Palianytsia" Drone Against Crimea Target for First TimeAccording to Ukrainian newspaper "Ukrainska Prawda," the Ukrainian military reportedly deployed the Ukrainian-made rocket drone "Palianytsia" against a military target in the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula for the first time in August. The name "Palianytsia," which is challenging for Russians to pronounce, has been used since the start of the extensive Russian invasion to refer to Russian military personnel or saboteurs.

The European Union could potentially play a role in addressing the conflict in Ukraine, as Trump suggests revealing a strategy to end the conflict if he wins the election.

The European Union, as a bloc, has not been directly mentioned in relation to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine in the provided text, but Donald Trump's comment about a strategy to end the conflict and hinting at involving "China" in this strategy implies the possibility of international involvement. The European Union, as a significant player in international politics and diplomacy, could potentially be engaged in discussions or negotiations to resolve the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

