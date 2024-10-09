At 21:25, according to Kiev's General Staff, a Russian drone storage facility in Krasnodar was targeted.

Ukrainian Forces Report Success Against Russian Drone Warehouses: Ukrainian forces allegedly struck a facility in southern Russia's Krasnodar region where Shahed drones were kept. Several hits were recorded. The General Staff issued a statement stating that the attack, carried out by naval forces and the SBU intelligence agency, was conducted near Oktyabrsky, north of Krasnodar city. "Approximately 400 combat drones were stored there," the statement said. "According to post-attack assessments, the target was directly hit, with secondary explosions observed at the site."

Twelve Southeast European Countries and Turkey Demand Russia's Withdrawal: Twelve southeastern European countries, Turkey, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed that Russia's withdrawal from all occupied territories in Ukraine is a precondition for peace. They endorsed Zelenskyy's peace plan and Ukraine's potential NATO membership in a joint declaration signed at their summit in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, known for his diplomatic balancing act between the West and Russia, also signed the declaration. Vucic was able to remove a call for sanctions against Russia from the summit's final declaration, as reported by Croatian media.

EU Countries Clear Path for 35-Billion-Euro Loan for Ukraine: EU representatives have approved new financial aid for Ukraine. An agreement reached in Brussels allows for a loan of up to 35 billion euros for the attacked country, as announced by the member states' representation. This loan will be repaid with interest from the frozen assets of the Russian central bank. The funds are part of a larger support package decided by the G7 during the summer, providing up to 50 billion US dollars (approximately 46 billion euros) in loans funded with Russian funds.

Latvian Border Guard Accuses Belarus of Mass-scale Smuggling: Latvia's Border Guard accuses Belarus's authoritarian government of aiding migrants trying to cross the border. "Without Belarusian officials' knowledge, such a large number of people could not have reached the Belarus border undetected, remained there, and illegally crossed into Latvia," says Latvian Border Guard Chief Guntis Pujats on television. During a special operation on Tuesday, a total of 46 illegal border crossers were arrested following a one-hour chase. "In practice, the entire illegal immigration is primarily coordinated by Belarusian services," says Pujats. The Latvian Border Guard chief also accused Belarus's security forces of colluding with smugglers and organized crime. The apprehended migrants were identified as Somali citizens, who were returned to Belarus. The smugglers' vehicle, resembling a police vehicle complete with flashing lights and special paint, has caused an uproar in Latvia, with the origin of the equipment remaining unclear.

Russian Oil Depot in Crimea Still on Fire: Two days after the Ukrainian drone strike on Crimea, a Russian oil facility on the southern coast of annexed Crimea continues to burn. Satellite images from the European Earth observation program Copernicus show a massive plume of smoke rising from the oil depot in Feodosia at an altitude of around 800 kilometers.

Zelensky Outlines End of War by 2025: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the current battlefield situation offers an opportunity to end the war by 2025 at the latest. "In October, November, and December, we have the chance to move things in the direction of peace and lasting stability," Zelensky says at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Dubrovnik. "The situation on the battlefield offers the opportunity to make this decision – the decision for determined action to end the war by 2025 at the latest." He plans to discuss international peace efforts in Dubrovnik as well as "our joint response with partners to security challenges and cooperation on the path to EU and NATO" membership, according to Zelensky's written statement.

Macron Visits Ukrainian Soldiers Training in France: French President Emmanuel Macron has visited Ukrainian soldiers being trained in France for the first time. Macron inspected a military camp in eastern France to demonstrate his support for Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia. Macron's office reportedly declined to disclose the training site's location for security reasons. French military personnel are training 2,300 Ukrainian soldiers at the site, teaching them how to use the weapons provided by France and exposing them to combat-like conditions with stress, noise, and drones to prepare them for deployment. This is the first time Macron has met with some of the 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers France has trained since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Zelensky to Visit Berlin on Friday: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Berlin on Friday to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. This was confirmed to the news agency Reuters by sources familiar with the plans. Previously, US President Joe Biden had to cancel his visit to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton," and the Ukraine summit scheduled for Saturday in Ramstein has also been postponed.

16:38 Russian Ammunition Storage Unit in Flames: Emergency Declared in RegionRussian officials have declared an emergency in a western territory. Late last night, Ukraine claimed to have attacked an ammunition storage facility in the Bryansk region's jurisdiction (see entry at 13:00). According to the local branch of the Emergency Situations Ministry, an emergency situation has been declared in a region due to "explosive material detonations". The Ukrainian military previously stated that it had struck a facility containing rockets, artillery shells, and ammunition, including some from North Korea, as well as guided aerial bombs. Russia and North Korea both deny supplying weapons to each other.

16:05 Disturbing Videos: Russians Allegedly Targeting Civilians in KhersonThere are growing reports of lethal Russian air strikes in the Ukrainian region of Kherson. Residents complain that the invaders are engaging in a "civilian hunt" and deliberately striking civilians or civilian vehicles. Numerous videos are said to have been shot using drones to document these attacks.

15:32 Problematic Refugee Group Troubles District in KielFor several months, around 30 refugees from Ukraine and the Bulgarian-Turkish border region have been causing issues in the Kieler district of Wik. There have been numerous instances of noise disturbances, thefts, and legal violations, as reported by Schleswig-Holstein's state capital. Officials are now considering relocating the group to different accommodations in other districts. The city is also hoping to engage the community to prevent further offenses.

15:01 Torez: Only Ruins Remain in Donetsk OblastApproximately 1,200 people still reside in Torez, a city in the Donetsk Oblast, where not a single building remains intact due to Russian bombardments. The head of the military administration of the Donetsk Oblast, Vadim Filashkin, reported on the news program 24/7 that living conditions in the city are dire and that delivering humanitarian aid is challenging due to constant attacks. Despite the difficulties, the residents refuse to leave the city.

14:29 German Government: Biden's Cancellation Has No Negative Impact on UkraineThe German government claims that all subsequent multilateral meetings will also be scrapped as a result of US President Joe Biden's cancelled visit to Germany. It is stated that there will be no meetings with the heads of state and government of the USA, France, and the UK. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will not travel to Berlin after Biden's cancellation this weekend. The planned meeting of heads of state and government in the so-called Ramstein format to support Ukraine has also been cancelled. The German government contends that Ukraine has not expressed any negative reactions to Biden's decision to remain in the US due to a strong hurricane.

13:55 Finnish President: NATO's Version 3.0 is being BornAccording to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, "Version 3.0" of NATO is currently being established. "I am convinced that we are now witnessing the birth of NATO 3.0," he stated at a press conference in Brussels, emphasizing: "We are returning to NATO's original role as a deterrent and powerful military alliance, as a threat is emerging from the east, primarily from Russia." Within the alliance, there is a shared understanding of the current security requirements, and Stubb believes that it is now crucial to work on both deterrence and defense.

13:32 Zelensky Arrives in Croatia for Regional TalksUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Croatia for discussions. "With Prime Minister (Andrej) Plenkovic, we will discuss further defense cooperation, the care of our sick fighters, and also Ukraine's reconstruction," the head of state wrote on his social media. Zelensky will also participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, involving over a dozen Southeast European states. There, the implementation of the peace plan and Ukraine's integration into the European Union and the military alliance NATO will be discussed.

13:00 Ukraine Claims Strike on Russian Arms DepotAccording to Ukrainian reports, the military struck a Russian ammunition storage facility in the Bryansk region earlier last night. Twelve drones were reportedly used in the attack, with the Ukrainian military claiming that the depot was storing drones, bombs, and ammunition from North Korea. The depot caught fire as a result of falling debris, according to the Ukrainian military's report. Videos of the fire on the site have been shared on social media.

12:53 Ramstein Meeting on Ukraine Postponed After Biden's CancellationAfter US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany was cancelled, the Ramstein meeting scheduled for this Saturday to support Ukraine has also been postponed. "Polish President Andrzej Duda will not attend the Ukraine summit in Ramstein because it will not take place as planned, following US President Joe Biden's decision not to participate," reported Duda's advisor Mieszko Pawlak. "The meeting has been postponed (...), but we have no information about when it will be rescheduled." Stefan Mair, director of the Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik (SWP), views the postponement as having no bearing on Ukraine policy. It was expected that further support for Ukraine would be affirmed.

12:34 Kremlin Denies Allegations of Trump-Putin ChatsRussia has refuted the claims made by American journalist Bob Woodward concerning numerous conversations between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and ex-U.S. President Donald Trump. "No, that's not accurate," stated Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov in a conversation with Russian news outlet "RBK." Woodward, in his upcoming book "War," contends that Trump, according to an unnamed source, engaged in talks with Putin up to seven times since vacating the White House in early 2021. Woodward alleges that Trump also secretly sent COVID-19 tests to Putin during his presidency, despite the U.S. facing a shortage of tests at the time.

12:04 Wang: Germans Viewed as Adversaries by Most RussiansAccording to a survey conducted by the Levada Center for Public Opinion Research in Moscow, a majority of Russians perceive Germany as a hostile nation due to its support for Ukraine. Sixty-two percent of Russians hold a negative or moderately negative view towards Germany. In contrast, in 2019, 61% of the Russian populace viewed Germany favorably or moderately favorably. Lev Gudkov, the head of the Levada Center, attributed this trend to an increase in anti-German propaganda within Russia. Gudkov stated, "Germany has overtaken Ukraine and Poland as perceived adversaries." America and Britain are viewed as more significant enemies by the Russian public.

11:45 von der Leyen on Orban: Points Finger at 'Ukraine's Freedom Craving' for ConflictEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed strong criticism towards Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, following his address at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. In response to Orban's "peace initiative" regarding the Ukraine conflict and his visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin, von der Leyen claimed, "Some continue to blame the aggression not on Putin's thirst for power, but on Ukraine's yearning for freedom."

11:30 Trubetskoy on Biden's Cancellation: "Disappointing News for Ukraine"Ukrainian journalist Dennis Trubetskoy described as "extremely disappointing" President Biden's decision to cancel his planned trip to Germany and the Ukraine summit due to Hurricane Ian in Florida. Furthermore, Trubetskoy predicted a power shortage in Ukraine within a few weeks.

11:02 German Military: Russian Artillery Advantage DecreasesThe German military reported "significant progress" in the availability of ammunition. "Russian artillery superiority has decreased significantly since the spring," said Christian Freuding, head of the Ukraine task force in the German Ministry of Defense, to the German editorial network (RND). This development is due to boosted production capacities in the West as well as a "much more powerful" Ukrainian arms industry. However, Freuding also pointed out that overall resources remain limited.

10:36 Court Sentences Two 'Armageddon' Members for Over 5000 CyberattacksA Ukrainian court has sentenced two members of the 'Armageddon' hacker group, which was supported by the Russian FSB, in absentia for carrying out over 5000 cyberattacks against Ukrainian institutions and critical infrastructure. The Ukrainian security service (SBU) announced this development. The two hackers, who remained unnamed, mainly targeted internal systems in various ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Development. They gained access to sensitive document management systems and servers containing information on secret government structures. The two FSB employees had previously worked for the SBU on the occupied Crimea before voluntarily joining the FSB following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, according to the SBU. They were sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of treason and illegal interference with computer and operating systems.

10:02 Orban: Trump Will Not Delay 'Peace Creation'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban repeatedly expressed his belief in the suitability of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for creating peace between Russia and Ukraine. During a press conference, he asserted that if Trump won the U.S. elections, he would not wait until his January inauguration to "create peace." "(He) will act immediately, so that as European leaders, we have no time to waste," Orban stated. "We must respond intellectually and philosophically, then strategically, and then as soon as possible on the operational level." Orban did not specify what he meant by this call to action.

09:25 Report: Russia Continues to Influence U.S. ElectionsAccording to U.S. community service workers, Russia continues to actively influence the upcoming U.S. presidential election. The Russian campaign primarily seeks to bolster Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and undermine Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, according to "Voice of America." "Moscow is using a wide range of influence actors to impact the congressional elections, particularly by encouraging the U.S. populace to oppose a pro-Ukrainian policy and politicians," it is said. "We have continued to observe how the actors are intensifying their activities as Election Day approaches," a senior U.S. intelligence official added to the report.

08:55 Ukraine Reports Russian Drone Attack on OdessaFive individuals were injured in a Russian drone assault on Odessa, as reported by Ukrainian authorities. This was revealed by Governor Oleh Kiper through Telegram. A structure under construction also caught fire. A medical facility was also harmed. Russian forces also targeted a central Ukrainian region, Poltava, with ballistic missiles. However, Governor Filip Pronin reported no casualties, as an industrial plant was harmed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pushing for swifter victories on the battlefield. In his evening video address, he stated that to accomplish this, Ukrainian forces must capture and utilize advanced weaponry. He had previously conference with the top commanders of domestic weaponry development. He emphasized the significance of drones, electronic warfare, and missiles. "Our national missile program, with all its components, is particularly crucial. On both the front and on Russian territory, more victories must be achieved with Ukraine's advancements in missile technology," Zelensky said. "Results are necessary faster." All necessary measures will now be taken to facilitate this.

07:22 Russia Announces Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Five Cities

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports Ukrainian drone assaults on Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Rostov, and Krasnodar. The report claims Russian air defense units destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones targeting the western part of the country. There were no casualties. A fire caused by falling debris in an uninhabited region in the south of Rostov on the border with Ukraine was quickly extinguished, according to the region's governor, Vasili Golubev, who also reported no further damage. The mayor of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomaz, said that emergency services were on the scenes where debris fell - whether there was damage was left uncertain. Russian officials rarely disclose the full extent of damage caused by Ukrainian attacks.

07:00 US Military Lists Potentially Helpful Weapon Systems for Ukraine

The commander of the US military in Europe, General Chris Cavoli, has compiled a list of American weapon systems that could strengthen Ukraine's fight against Russia but have not yet been provided by the Biden administration. These include air-to-ground cruise missiles and the communication system Link 16, which enables better communication between combat systems within NATO, according to CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter. Ukraine has already requested both systems multiple times. Cavoli does not address why the US has not provided the systems so far. US officials had previously expressed concerns that sensitive US technology could fall into Russian hands. The list is said to be an appendix to a secret report on the Biden administration's Ukraine strategy.

06:34 Report: Putin's Sochi Villa Demolished - Fear of Ukrainian Drone Attacks

According to a report by investigative journalists, Russian President Vladimir Putin had his summer residence in Sochi demolished. The reason, according to the independent Russian media company "Proekt," is fear of Ukrainian drone attacks. The journalists published satellite images that are said to show Putin's villa "Botcharov Ruchey" in Sochi in 2023 and a gaping hole in the same spot in 2024. Additionally, the vegetation around the area is said to be heavier and denser. "He no longer visits Sochi because he fears for his life. The president fears drone attacks," Proekt commented on the photos. "The villa is now demolished." According to Proekt, the summer residence Botcharov Ruchey is one of Putin's favorite properties.

05:50 Harris Reportedly Urged Zelensky to Plan Succession - in Case of Death or Capture

US Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to establish a succession plan in case he is killed or captured, just before the start of the Russian invasion. This is written by the renowned US journalist Bob Woodward in his new book "War." According to Woodward, Harris told Zelensky that the president "needs to think about establishing a succession plan to lead the country if he is captured or killed or unable to govern," CNN quoted from the book. The conversation is said to have taken place at the Munich Security Conference just before the Russian invasion. Woodward reportedly feared that it would be the last time US officials would see Zelensky alive.

04:16 Biden Not Attending Ukraine Summit in Ramstein

US President Biden will not personally attend the Ukraine summit this Saturday in Ramstein. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh confirms this, stating that they are still working on what this means for the schedule of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was supposed to accompany Biden on the trip, has also cancelled his visit to Germany. Biden had postponed his planned trips to Germany and Angola due to Hurricane "Milton" approaching the state of Florida. It is now possible that Biden will participate virtually in the summit with around 50 NATO member states.

02:45 Ministry of Defense Plans Further Aid for Ukraine

The Federal Ministry of Defense is planning further extensive support for Ukraine. "We have just received an additional 400 million euros from the Bundestag alone for the year 2024, which allows us to implement a total of 50 projects this year with a total volume of 1.4 billion euros," says Christian Freuding, head of the Ukraine special staff, to the editorial network Germany. Freuding refers to deliveries of air defense systems, tanks, and artillery ammunition. The ammunition supply has improved overall. "The artillery superiority of the Russians is no longer as high as it was in the spring, it has decreased from 8:1 to about 3:1." Despite increasing Russian pressure in the Donbass, he sees options for action for the Ukrainian army.

A man convicted of murder in Russia has taken the life of another woman following his return from the conflict against Ukraine. A 35-year-old individual is sought for murder in the city of Saratov on the Volga, after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death during a domestic dispute in a store, as reported by investigators. They also released a video from the crime scene. The suspect had previously been convicted of murder in 2021 for stabbing his wife to death inside a store. Both women aimed to leave the man. He had joined the war against Ukraine, like numerous violent criminals in Russia, securing his freedom and pardon from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin through this service.

Russia has restricted access to the online service Discord, stating that the messaging platform has breached Russian legislation requirements related to preventing the use of messages for terrorist and extremist purposes. According to the media oversight authority Roskomnadzor, Discord did not comply with an order from October 1st to remove nearly 1000 pieces of content. Roskomnadzor declared that the platform is "actively used by criminals."

A Russian opposition activist deliberately injured herself in court in protest of her sentence. The activist, Olga Suworowa, sliced her "arteries" in the courtroom in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, based on information from the women's rights organization Soft Force, which published a video demonstrating Suworowa holding her bleeding left arm. Soft Force was established in 2022 just before the Russian onslaught in Ukraine.

Ukraine's leadership anticipates a delay in the second peace summit, which was previously scheduled for November. The Presidential Administration of Ukraine, under Andriy Yermak, is responsible for organizing the summit. Its advisor, Daria Sariwna, conveyed that a November date is not likely to be achieved. However, preparations for the upcoming summit should continue as planned. Conferences are currently being held on individual themes related to President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan, and the last such conference on humanitarian issues such as prisoner exchanges will take place on October 30 and 31. The decision on the summit's date will be made following the completion of these thematic conferences.

Russian attacks on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv have resulted in two fatalities, as per local authorities. More than 30 people were injured, according to the local governor Oleg Synegubov, who shared this information on online networks. Other areas of Ukraine, such as the southern region of Zaporizhzhia and eastern region of Kostiantynivka, have also reported casualties.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukrainian forces are putting enough pressure on Russian troops in the Russian oblast of Kursk. Ukrainian troops have occupied Russian territory there for three months now, as stated by Zelensky in his evening video address. He had recently met with high-ranking commanders.

Ukraine's intelligence agency claimed to have arrested a double agent who was allegedly providing assistance to Russia for its war against Ukraine. According to the SBU domestic security service, it detained Dmitro Chystilin, who is said to have been one of the key ideologists of the Kremlin's "special military operation" against Ukraine. He faces charges of treason and justifying Russian aggression and could potentially be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban contends that Ukraine lacks the possibility of achieving victory against Russia on the battlefield. Direct and indirect communication is required to save lives, according to Orban, who was characterized as having a relatively pro-Russian stance within the EU.

Kiev's Defense Ministry issued new figures on Russian losses. According to these figures, nearly 663,000 Russian soldiers have been injured or killed since the start of the large-scale invasion in February 2022. Russia is also said to have lost 8,940 tanks, close to 696 aircraft and helicopters, among other things.

The EU has adopted additional sanctions to counter Russian destabilization efforts. The new legal framework will facilitate the imposition of penalties on individuals and organizations involved in election interference, cyber attacks, sabotage, and the exploitation of migrants. Russia is alleged to have encouraged asylum seekers from other countries to Finland.

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukraine could face its toughest winter since the Russian invasion in 2022. NATO will continue to support the government in Kyiv, stated Rutte during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

You can find updates on previous developments [here].

The Commission played a role in endorsing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan and Ukraine's potential NATO membership at a summit in Dubrovnik.

The General Staff of Ukraine stated that The Commission, specifically the naval forces and the SBU intelligence agency, conducted a successful attack on a Russian drone warehouse in Oktyabrsky, north of Krasnodar city.

Read also: