Ukraine maintains its stance against any temporary occupation of its territories by Russia during peace negotiations. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry insists that Russia must fully withdraw from borders recognized internationally, which is a key component of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace proposal. Currently, Russia controls approximately one-fifth of the nearby country and claims ownership of at least five administrative districts in the southeast, along with the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed in 2014.

20:10 Russia's Military Can Now Recruit Suspected CriminalsThe Russian parliament approved a legislation, enabling the military to enlist suspected criminals for the conflict in Ukraine. Even those not yet tried can enlist, as per the draft passed by the State Duma. If they are honored or wounded in combat, their charges will be dismissed. The bill now awaits approval from the upper house and President Vladimir Putin's signature. The Russian army has been covertly enlisting convicts for combat service in exchange for early release for quite some time.

19:28 Media Reports: Australia to Supply Ukraine with 59 Decommissioned Abrams M1A1 TanksUkrainian troops may soon acquire 59 retired Australian-made US-manufactured Abrams M1A1 tanks to combat incoming Russian forces, according to media sources. The Australian administration is working with the Biden administration to send these tanks to the battlefield. The 59 tanks, which have never been in combat, are being replaced by newer models. Notably, the Ukrainian community in Australia has urged for this move, becoming aware that surplus Australian military equipment was being sold in online auctions.

18:31 Two Russian Teens Arrested for Allegedly Setting Military Helicopter on FireIn Siberia, two Russian teenagers were detained under suspicion of arson on a military helicopter. The court in Omsk ordered a two-month detention for the 16-year-olds, who face charges for alleged "terrorist activity." If convicted, they could serve up to 20 years in prison. The incident is believed to have taken place on Saturday, when the students reportedly infiltrated a military base and attacked an MI-8 helicopter with a Molotov cocktail. They asserted in a Telegram video that they had been hired for the act and promised a monetary reward. The instigator's identity remains unknown.

18:00 Wagner Propagandist Arrested in ChadThe arrest of three Russians in Chad has led to diplomatic tensions between Chad and Moscow. Among the detainees are Maxim Shugaley, who is sanctioned by the EU as a Wagner group propaganda agent, and his assistant Samer Sueifan. According to Russian reports, they were detained at the airport on September 19. russia has requested their immediate release. Moscow claims they were detained upon arrival at the airport on September 19. On September 21, a third Russian and a Belarusian national were arrested. The charges against the individuals remain unclear.

17:15 Iran's President to Meet Putin in RussiaIranian President Masoud Peshotan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia in October. He will participate in the BRICS summit and will hold separate meetings with President Putin. An "strategic partnership" agreement between Iran and Russia is close to completion, but no specifics have been disclosed.

17:00 Strack-Zimmermann Refuses to Change Ukraine PolicyMarie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the Defense Committee chairwoman in the European Parliament, firmly rejected any policy changes towards Ukraine. Despite the recent regional elections, she argued that more emphasis should be placed on explaining to the public why supporting Ukraine benefits us. "If Putin succeeds (...), if we allow it, it will not be the last war," she said in a special RTL Nachtjournal program.

16:00 Biden Urges UN to Continue Supporting UkraineUS President Joe Biden urged the UN General Assembly to keep supporting Ukraine in its battle against Russia's invasion. "We will not waver in our support for Ukraine," Biden emphasized, denouncing the war as a failure by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

15:30 Ukrainian Vehicle Owners Must Register Cars in GermanyFrom October, car owners in Germany who have been in the country for more than a year must register their Ukrainian vehicles. The federal government has established the necessary legislation. For the time being, special provisions apply to Ukrainian vehicles in the federal states until September 30. The registration procedure for Ukrainian car owners is outlined in a questionnaire developed by the Federal Ministry of Transport and the federal states over the past few months. Owners must provide documentation, including a name with Latin characters, Ukrainian vehicle registration certificates, and evidence of insurance. Digital Ukrainian documents are not accepted.

15:15 German Military Conducting Large-Scale Defense Drill in Hamburg HarborFrom Thursday to Saturday, the German military will conduct a significant defense drill in the Hamburg harbor under the title "Red Storm Alpha." The Landeskommando Hamburg will safeguard part of the harbor with home protection forces, as announced by the military. Included in the exercises is the establishment of a checkpoint. The goal of the drill is to safeguard crucial defense infrastructure, maintain the same level of awareness across all levels, and communicate quickly and securely with all participants. Civilian traffic will not be involved in the exercises and should not be disturbed. Following Russia's violation of international law by attacking Ukraine, a conventional war in Europe is a possibility within the next five years, according to recent announcements. As a response, NATO aims to collaboratively counter this threat. For this purpose, a swift deployment of allied troops from west to east is essential. "Germany, due to its geostrategic location, holds a significant role as a hub. Consequently, the organization of military transports by rail, road, or air, the supply of food, beds, or fuel, or the securing of entire vehicle columns must be practiced to credibly deter," the statement continues.

14:30 Zelenskyy Encourages Investments in Ukraine's Energy Sector by U.S. BusinessesUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged U.S. business representatives to invest in the country's energy sector during his visit. The primary focus was on preparing Ukraine's energy system for the upcoming winter, as the country fears another winter of power outages due to war damage caused by Russia. Zelenskyy presented special incentives. "This is our proposition. This is one of the key points in our victory plan," he said during a published video. The New York meeting was attended by energy, finance, and insurance company representatives, as well as the head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power.

13:55 Military Expert Views Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk as SuccessfulMany observers debate whether the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian Kursk region is a success or failure for Kyiv. Military expert Nico Lange considers it a success and wrote on X: "While Zelenskyy is engaged in talks about the Ukrainian peace plan in New York, one could argue that he would not be able to do so without the success of the Kursk offensive. The value and success of the Kursk offensive become apparent from this perspective."

13:17 Kyiv's "Victory Plan" Includes NATO InvitationAn invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's "Victory Plan" for Kyiv. The country's allies should extend an invitation for Ukraine's accession to the western military alliance, disregarding Moscow's escalation threats, says Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky's office, according to a statement made at an appearance in New York. The plan includes military and diplomatic elements. Russia invaded Ukraine, in part, due to Kyiv's aspirations to join NATO.

12:42 Russia Maintains War Aims in Ukraine despite Zelensky's Peace CallsDespite Kyiv's push for negotiations, Moscow remains committed to its war aims in Ukraine. "Once these objectives are achieved in one way or another, the special military operation will be completed," says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, discussing the nearly three-year-long brutal Russian invasion. He responded to statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who declared during his U.S. visit that an end to the war is closer than many anticipate. Zelensky presented his "Victory Plan" in the U.S., aiming to exert pressure on Moscow for negotiations. Russia's war aims encompass controlling at least the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, preventing Ukraine's NATO accession, and previously, the removal of the government in Kyiv. Many experts believe that Russia's ultimate objective is control over the entire Ukraine.

11:59 Situation in Vuhledar Worsens – Russia Allegedly Using Underhanded TacticsThe situation in the city of Vuhledar is worsening, according to Deepstate, a channel close to the Ukrainian military. "The Russians are attempting to surround the settlement while simultaneously reducing it to ruins with artillery." Deepstate does not report an entry of Russian troops. "Hanging on until the end means placing the remnants of our military over the cost of our soldiers, which is unacceptable. We should have considered the consequences earlier, but now it's too late. The soldiers of the 72nd Brigade are not giving up and are continuing regardless." According to Eastern European media outlet Nexta, Russia is once again employing the "scorched earth" tactic by heavily bombing Vuhledar from the air:

11:15 High-Resolution Satellite Images Reveal Extensive Damage in Russian Munitions DepotsUkraine has recently carried out several successful attacks on munitions depots, resulting in the destruction of large quantities of Russian rockets, artillery shells, and other materials. High-resolution satellite images from Maxar show the extent of the latest attacks in Oktyabrsky and Torsun.

10:46 Grievous Assaults on Saporizhzhia: One Lost Life, Multiple Wounds, Widespread DepredationRussian assaults on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia have led to one mortality and six wounded individuals, as per official records. The area was subjected to "extensive aerial bombardments" within two hours past 8 PM Monday evening, as per the state civil defense agency's statement. "One individual perished and six others sustained injuries, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy," regional governor Ivan Fedorov stated on the Telegram messaging service. A public infrastructure facility and residential buildings also went up in flames. According to a city administration employee, 74 apartment buildings and 24 private houses were damaged in various parts of the city.

10:07 Munz on Russian Warship Crew: "Warship Likely Will Not Sail Again"The crew of the Russian warship "Admiral Kuznetsov" is reportedly being dispatched to the front, according to a Forbes report. The ship is renowned for its series of misfortunes, explains ntv correspondent Rainer Munz from Moscow. The deployment of the crew could be another sign of Russia's financial difficulties:

09:27 Stronghold of Resistance: Wuhledar on the Brink of Collapse? Russian Forces Allegedly InfiltrateRussian forces have reportedly infiltrated the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar, according to state media and bloggers. "Russian forces have penetrated Wuhledar - the assault on the city has begun," wrote pro-Russian military blogger Yuri Podolyaka, hailing from Ukraine. Other pro-Russian war bloggers also report the attack. State Russian media reports that the city, lying in the Donetsk region, is being surrounded, and conflicts are underway in the city's eastern outskirts. Military expert Colonel Reisner also informed ntv.de that Russian forces are advancing towards the city from various directions, like a vice grip. "Wuhledar is at risk of being surrounded. It must be assumed that the 72nd mechanized brigade, armed with tanks and combat vehicles, will not be able to hold the area."

08:59 Russia and Ukraine Clash with Drones Throughout the NightRussia's air defense shot down 13 Ukrainian drones throughout the night, according to official reports. Six were downed over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, and one over the Bryansk region, the TASS news agency reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. Ukraine's air force reported that Russia attacked it with 81 drones and four missiles throughout the night. 79 drones were shot down or compelled to crash. There are currently no reports of casualties or damage.

08:17 Denmark's Straightforward Statements Regarding Long-Range Attacks on RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has urged the allies of Ukraine to approve the employment of Western weapons with greater range against Russia. "I propose that we put an end to the discussion about red lines," Frederiksen said in an interview with Bloomberg. The most critical red line has already been crossed. "And that was when the Russians invaded Ukraine." She will never allow anyone from Russia to dictate what is right in NATO, Europe, or Ukraine, Frederiksen said.

According to a leaked phone call reported by Ukraine's military intelligence, fallen Russian soldiers are being buried on the battlefield and reported missing to avoid excessive payouts to their families. "They kill them, the battles continue, it's hot, they start to stink, so we bury them right there, and then they're reported missing. And if they're missing, the family doesn't get paid. Understand?" a man explains to his conversation partner, a resident of the Russian region of Belgorod, in the call reported by Kyiv Independent. The compensation for each fallen soldier is said to range between $67,500 and $116,000.

While Ukrainian President Zelensky promotes his "victory plan" in the US, there's still no indication from Russia that it's interested in resolving the conflict. "The Kremlin continues to publicly signal its lack of interest in a peace settlement that doesn't involve the total surrender of the Ukrainian government and the destruction of the Ukrainian state," writes the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). High-ranking Russian representatives have recently expressed opposition to attending the next peace summit, and Kremlin spokesman Peskov reaffirmed that Russia is not ready to negotiate on any conditions other than Ukrainian surrender, also referring to NATO and the West as a "common enemy". "The ISW continues to assess that the Kremlin is not interested in good-faith peace negotiations with Ukraine and will only reference 'peace plans' and 'negotiations' to pressure the West to force Ukraine to make preventive concessions regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Determined measures by the US government could hasten the conclusion of Russian aggression against Ukraine next year, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Now, at the end of the year, we have a genuine opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the US," Zelensky wrote in a post on his Telegram channel after a meeting with a bipartisan US congressional delegation. Zelensky is currently in the US to participate in UN General Assembly sessions and present his "victory plan" to the US government.

Two young individuals lit a Mi-8 helicopter ablaze at a Russian airbase in Omsk last Saturday, as reported by Baza's Telegram channel. The pair, aged 16, were apprehended later and alleged they were offered a substantial sum of $20,000 via Telegram for carrying out the attack. Consequentially, the helicopter sustained considerable damage. This incident mirrors another occurrence on September 11, when a couple of teens set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at the airport in Noyabrsk, Tyumen region. Recent months have seen acts of sabotage, such as train derailments, happening in various parts of Russia. In January, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) claimed that certain sections of Russia's railways fell victim to attacks perpetrated by secret adversaries of the Putin regime.

04:44 G7 to Review Long-Range Missiles for Kyiv's ConsiderationThe foreign ministers of the G7 nations will deliberate potential supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine on Monday, which may reach Russian territory. This information was disclosed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during the UN General Assembly. It is also evident that Russia is receiving fresh weapons, including Iranian missiles, despite Tehran repeatedly denying such transactions.

03:50 Zelensky: "Peace May Be Closer Than We Anticipate"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses hope for an imminent end to the conflict with Russia. "I believe we are closer to peace than we might assume," Zelensky shares in an interview with US broadcaster ABC News. The war's end is drawing near. During the interview, he encourages the US and other allies to maintain their support for Ukraine.

02:50 Casualties from Russian Attacks on SaporizhzhiaRussian forces executed a succession of attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia on Tuesday evening. One individual was killed, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. A city official cited by public broadcaster Suspilne mentioned five injured individuals, including a 13-year-old girl. At least 23 people were injured in previous assaults on the city during the day and the night before. Fedorov confirmed on Telegram that two houses were levelled in the latest assault. Although it remains unclear what type of weapon was used, the official noted that Russian forces also targeted the city's infrastructure, sparking a fire that was promptly extinguished by emergency services without any casualties.

01:29 Ukrainian Troops Under Pressure in PokrovskThe Ukrainian military continues to face pressure in the eastern part of the country, as stated in the evening situation report. "The situation in Pokrovsk and Kurachove remains tense," the general staff in Kyiv reports. Out of the 125 Russian attacks along the front, more than half were launched in this sector. "The enemy's primary focus has been on Pokrovsk," the Ukrainian military leadership specifies. Despite independent observers praising the Ukrainians for slowing down the Russian advance on the strategic Pokrovsk, the situation remains precarious for the defenders further south near Kurachove. Russian troops' advances near the mining town of Hirnyk pose a threat to encircling several units there. Equally alarming, a similar encirclement bypass is suspected further south near the city of Vuhledar, which the Russians have failed to seize through frontal attacks heretofore.

00:28 American Citizen Sentenced in Russia for Kidnap AttemptAn American citizen was imposed a six-year prison sentence in Russia for allegedly attempting to leave the country with his Russian son without consent from the mother. A court in the Kaliningrad enclave found the man guilty of trying to abduct the child and ordered him to serve his sentence in a labor camp. The judgment revealed that the American attempted to depart with his 4-year-old son for Poland in July 2023. "Without securing the mother's consent, he attempted to remove the boy from the country," the court explained using Telegram. He was said to have made an effort to cross the border into Poland through a forest area with the boy before being apprehended by border officials. Relations between the US and Russia are currently at a strained point due to the Ukraine conflict.

23:14 Russia Reports Casualties After Attack on BelgorodThree individuals lost their lives in an attack on a Russian village adjacent to the Ukrainian border, according to local authorities. The village of Archangelskoe, five kilometers from the border, was reportedly bombarded by the Ukrainian army on Monday, as explained by the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, via Telegram. Two adults and a teenager were killed, and two more, including a child, were injured.

22:13 Zelensky Praise Scholz for German Support After Meeting in New YorkFollowing meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commended the significance of Germany's support. "We are profoundly grateful to Germany for its assistance," Zelensky shared on Twitter. "Together, we have saved countless lives, and we can undoubtedly do more to reinforce security across the whole European continent." Scholz, however, reiterated Germany's stance against supplying Ukraine with advanced weapons.

21:35 Forbes update: With Russian Aircraft Carrier Failing, Crew Deployed for Wars Russia's lone aircraft carrier, the "Admiral Kuznetsov," has been in the spotlight due to recurring issues since its debut in the 80s. According to Forbes, personnel from the 15,000-strong crew are being deployed to battlefields in Ukraine, not aboard the vessel, but as part of their separate battalion. This move is one of the ways Russia aims to fulfill its monthly requirement of 30,000 fresh troops, as reported by Forbes. The troubled "Admiral Kuznetsov" itself is reportedly deteriorating and might become a permanent fixture on the Murmansk shoreline, where it's been stationary for quite a while.

