At 20:41, Zelensky asserts that Putin aims to leave millions of Ukrainians experiencing the chill, thereby compelling Kiev into submission.

Ukraine's President Zelensky Claims Russian Actions Have Crippled Most of the Nation's Energy Sources, Leaving Millions Vulnerable to Winter's Chill. Zelensky Accuses Putin of Intentionally Plunging Millions into Darkness and Cold, Hoping to Break Ukraine's Spirit.

The Russian onslaught has allegedly obliterated nearly all of Ukraine's nuclear power plants and a considerable portion of its hydroelectric reserves, as revealed by President Volodymyr Zelensky. This catastrophic situation could result in millions of Ukrainians being compelled to endure without heating during the upcoming winter months, according to reports. It is mentioned that Russian attacks have brought about the annihilation of 80% of the country's energy capacity. Zelensky expresses his displeasure by declaring, "This is how tyrant Vladimir Putin is preparing for winter." His objective, as he harshly puts it, is to leave millions upon millions of Ukrainians in darkness and the clutches of winter, ultimately forcing Ukraine to submit and succumb.

18:06 Video: Luxury European Vehicles Galore in the Caucasus Region

EU sanctions governing the export of passenger cars to Russia have been implemented due to Russia's conflict with Ukraine. Regardless, there appear to be loopholes, as a multitude of premium vehicles can be observed in the Caucasus region.

17:40 Russia Amps Up Nuclear Stance, Indirectly Threatening USA and France

As a nuclear power, Russia has revised its nuclear weapon employment strategy in response to the tense geopolitical climate, as per Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin leader. The Kremlin has announced an expansion of the list of military threats against which nuclear weapons may be employed for deterrence. Putin made this statement during a national security council gathering in Moscow. With this new strategy, the likelihood of Russia retaliating with nuclear weapons against Western powers like the USA and France increases substantially if they come to the aid of nuclear-free Ukraine in the event of aggression against Russia.

16:35 Zelensky Readies Strategy for Meeting with Biden and Harris

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is set to interact with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Thursday. Zelensky plans to present his proposed path to conclusion for the Ukraine war, which he intends to present as a means to end the conflict. Zelensky believes that the outcome of the conflict will be determined during the autumn months. The Ukrainian government is confident that the use of Western weapons against Russian targets could significantly swing the tide of the war in Ukraine's favor. To date, however, these weapons have not been provided by Ukraine's international allies.

According to the British "Times," the strategy includes the following key components:

Demand for "Trump-proof" security assurances from Western powers based on the NATO mutual defense pact model

Continuation of Ukraine's advance into the Kursk region, a move intended to serve as a "territorial negotiating instrument"

Demand for state-of-the-art weapons

Financial aid from international sources to facilitate Ukraine's economic recovery

15:12 Bundestag Approves Millions in Aid for Decentralized Power Supply in Ukraine

The Budget Committee of the Bundestag has approved a 70 million euro funding package intended for heating and power supply in Ukraine. This aid is intended to provide Ukrainian cities and municipalities with smaller block heating systems, boiler systems, generators, and solar installations. The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development contends that this initiative will enable people in Ukraine to remain in their homes and withstand Russian attacks. Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze attributes the targeted Russian attacks on civilian energy infrastructure to Russia's aim of "draining and forcing out the Ukrainians." "We support Ukraine in rebuilding its power supply in a decentralized manner," asserts Schulze, "so that Russia won't be able to destroy it as easily."

14:50 Zelensky Warns of Looming Nuclear Disaster at UN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issues a dire warning regarding the potential for a nuclear catastrophe due to Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Zelensky alleges that Putin is planning strikes on further Ukrainian nuclear power plants. "A day like this must never come," emphasized Zelensky during an address at the UN General Assembly in New York. Putin consistently counters these accusations from Zelensky. According to Zelensky, other nations are providing Russia with satellite data relating to these nuclear power plants. On Tuesday, Zelensky accused China of transmitting images of Ukrainian nuclear power plants to Moscow.

14:08 Ukraine Denies Russian Control over Vuhledar's Outskirts

Russian and Ukrainian troops have been engaged in a brutal struggle for control of the mining city of Vuhledar since 2022. The city's outskirts are shown in vivid social media videos, but the governor of Donetsk refutes claims of Russian control over the city's periphery.

13:31 Ukraine Proposes Three-Year Drone and Electronic Warfare Strategy to Allies

Ukraine has unveiled a three-year strategy for drone, electronic warfare, and ground robot systems production, announces Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov. This blueprint was presented during Umierov's recent diplomatic sojourns to the USA, United Kingdom, France, and Germany, as well as during the Ramstein gathering last month. "We established the number of systems we need and how we can employ them strategically, operationally, and tactically," notes Umierov. This plan also includes an exact count of the number of weapons Ukraine can manufacture and the required financial investment. "Several nations have already agreed to finance Ukraine's drones and missiles," Umierov declares. Reports further indicate that Ukraine destroyed or significantly damaged over 200 Russian military targets in 2021 through the tactic of drone swarms, including a Russian ammunition depot in Toropez. To achieve production capacity beyond 3 million drones per year, Ukraine needs external financial support.

12:49 President Lula Advocates for Brazil-China Peace Initiative at UN

Brazilian Leader Lula da Silva backs peace proposal with China at UN, despite Ukraine dismissing it as harmful. Lula criticizes the "intrusion into Ukrainian territory" but stresses the necessity of creating circumstances for talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Initial presentation of the 6-point plan by China and Brazil occurred in May. Lula's diplomatic advisor Celso Amorim is set to meet with representatives from 20 nations on Friday to garner additional support. Ukraine's allies will not be participating. The China-Brazil proposed 6-point plan views the conflict as a "crisis" and advocates for a peace summit backed by Russia and Ukraine, featuring open discussions of all proposed peace plans. It does not touch upon Ukraine's territorial integrity or the withdrawal of Russian troops.

15:12 Report: China Develops Drones with 2000km Range for Russia Intelligence sources in Europe suggest that Russia is progressing with a drone weaponry program in China. For the first time, drones intended for use in Ukraine are under development, claim two intelligence sources with access to internal documents. The Russian defense conglomerate Almas-Antej's subsidiary IEMZ Kupol reportedly developed and tested a Garpija-3 drone in China with assistance from Chinese experts. The G3 is estimated to have a range of approximately 2000 kilometers and can carry 50 kilograms of explosives. The intelligence sources suggest that this is the first documented occurrence since the war's onset of complete drones manufactured in China being delivered to Russia. However, details regarding their production location or approval for full-scale production remain unknown. Repeated denials by China that they are supplying weapons for Ukraine have been issued.

14:29 Putin to Head Russian Security Council Meeting on Nuclear Deterrence Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a Russian Security Council meeting on nuclear deterrence today. This meeting is in response to Ukraine's requests to use Western missiles with increased range for attacking Russian territories deep within the region. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the meeting as significant. According to Peskov, the President will speak, while the remaining details will be classified due to security reasons.

13:54 Peskov Responds to Zelenskyy's UN Address The Kremlin criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech at the UN Security Council. In Peskov's words, the stance that aims to pressure Russia into peace is an imminent mistake. He claimed that Russia is, in fact, a champion of peace – only under the condition that Russia's security is guaranteed. In addition, the initial objectives for which the "military operation" in Ukraine was launched must be accomplished. Russia continues to refrain from labeling its assault on the country as a war. Moscow demands that Ukraine cede territories, abandon plans to join NATO, and undergo a so-called "denazification," which is presumably interpreted as the establishment of a government subservient to Russia.

13:18 Ukrainian Military Demonstrates Modern Skynex Air Defense from Germany The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has shared a video of Ukrainian soldiers training on a modern Skynex air defense system provided by Germany. Currently, two such systems are in operation in Ukraine, with two more expected to arrive from Germany. Skynex is efficient in defending against close-range targets such as drones. The Ministry of Defense wrote in the clip, "We appreciate our partners for supporting Ukraine's air defense capabilities, resulting in more air defense for Ukraine = more lives saved."

12:42 Armored Vehicles with Drone Defense – Munz: "China's Assistance to Russia is Extensive" Ukrainian President Selenskyy accuses China of providing Russia with satellite data to monitor Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The extent of China's military support for Russia is beyond data sharing, claims ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

12:01 Politico: Ukraine Seeks Indian Prime Minister Modi as Peace Mediator

According to a Politico report, Ukraine has identified Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its preferred intermediary to help negotiate an end to the war with Russia. A high-ranking Ukrainian official informed Politico that India is Ukraine's best hope for securing a peace treaty acceptably to Ukraine. In talks with Ukraine last summer, Modi made it clear that while concessions would be required from Ukraine, any proposals to end the war should not entail surrendering territory to Russia, as per the official. India maintains amicable relations with Russia.

11:35 Casualties in Ukrainian Attack on Russian Region Belgorod Five individuals were wounded in an attack on the western Russian city of Belgorod, bordering Ukraine, according to local authorities. Four individuals were transported to hospitals, as reported by region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram. Multiple high-rise buildings and 75 smaller residential properties, along with numerous vehicles, water, and gas pipelines, were damaged in the large-scale attack. Independent observers view the Ukrainian shelling as retaliation for a Russian air strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

10:59 Ukrainian Medic Uses Electric Unicycle on Battlefield A video posted by United24media and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense shows an Ukrainian army medic navigating an electric unicycle on the battlefield. The caption reads, "Revolutionizing motion dynamics on the front." The medic explains that this mobility advantage facilitates swift and silent transportation of supplies such as ammunition, water, radios, and batteries to soldiers with both hands.

22:18 "Giving in to Putin" - Klingbeil criticizes BSW

Following the state election in Brandenburg, SPD chief Lars Klingbeil is requesting clarity on the ambitions of the Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) during upcoming negotiations. "Now, just like in Thuringia and Saxony, negotiations are taking place, and we need to determine: What is the primary objective of the BSW? What direction does this alliance intend to pursue?" he says on RBB InfoRadio. Many are uncertain about this, he adds. It's about analyzing the election results and "determining how a stable government can be established." Klingbeil also mentions hearing from the BSW that "we won't deliver any more weapons to Ukraine starting tomorrow, and then peace will follow the day after. That's not peace initiatives for me, that's giving in to Putin." He refers to the BSW as a populist party in this context.

21:29 "Putin's greatest media triumph" - Economist denounces media

Economist Rüdiger Bachmann criticizes on X the "normalization of Putin's followers in and through media." This is Putin's "greatest media triumph" so far, Bachmann states. "Question: why can one discuss with Russo-fascists, but not with Germano-Russo-fascists? For democrats, whether social or Christian, both should be off-limits." He receives backing for this viewpoint from military expert Gustav Gressel, who shares the post.

20:55 Britain Speaks Out Against Russia in UN Security CouncilBritish Foreign Secretary David Lammy delivers a powerful speech in the UN Security Council, directly addressing the Kremlin leadership and leaving no room for ambiguity: "Vladimir Putin, if you fire rockets at Ukrainian hospitals, we know who you are. If you send mercenaries to African countries, we know who you are. If you assassinate opponents in European cities, we know who you are. Your invasion is about your own interests. Yours alone. You want to expand your mafia state into a mafia empire. An empire built on corruption that robs both the Russian people and Ukraine."

20:28 Ukraine Reports Russian Drone and Rocket AttacksUkraine's air force reports being attacked by Russia with 32 drones and eight rockets overnight. Of these, 28 drones and four rockets were shot down. There are no initial reports of casualties or damage.

19:48 ISW: Russian Troops Nearing Vuhledar - No Significant Strategic AdvantageAccording to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian troops have reached the outskirts of Vuhledar and are increasing their offensive near the settlement. However, the U.S. think tank does not see a significant strategic advantage for further offensives in the western part of Donbass if the town is captured. A swift takeover would depend on whether Ukrainian troops withdraw or engage Russian troops in a lengthy battle. The Ukrainian channel Deepstate reported yesterday that the 72nd Mechanized Brigade continues to defend the town. Even if Vuhledar is captured, it would not result in immediate tactical advantages for the Russian offensive, as the surrounding terrain is complicated to traverse and does not provide crucial logistics routes, according to ISW.

19:06 "Highly Intricate and Successful Operation" - Ukraine Reports Liberations in Kharkiv RegionThe Ukrainian military intelligence service reports the liberation of the power plant in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region near the border with Russia as the result of "a highly intricate and successful operation". "The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service meticulously cleared the plant, engaging the enemy in close-quarters combat in the dense structures, with some instances involving close combat with the enemy," a statement with accompanying video reads. The power plant was a "propaganda stronghold" and was protected by skilled Russian units.

18:31 Russian Lawmakers Propose Law Against "Promotion of Deliberate Childlessness"Russian lawmakers are proposing a ban on the "promotion of deliberate childlessness". "We are considering a draft law that would prohibit the promotion of deliberate childlessness," announced State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in online media. Effectively, this would be a "ban on the ideology of childlessness". "A large and loving family is the basis of a strong state," Volodin added further. Russia is facing an aging population and low birth rates, with the military offensive in Ukraine exacerbating the demographic trend.

18:05 Commander of the Lithuania Brigade of the German Armed Forces Begins Duty in Eastern Europe

The future commander of the Lithuania Brigade, Brigadier General Christoph Huber, has arrived in the Baltic NATO country to assume his duties. He is now preparing for his role in the 45th Panzer Brigade, the German Army writes on X. The goal is to build a combat-ready brigade that will make a significant contribution to national and alliance defense through deterrence. In response to Russia's aggressive behavior, the German government had promised to permanently station a combat-ready unit in Lithuania. A presence of up to 5,000 soldiers is planned.

17:44 Lübeck Donates Used Fire Trucks to Ukraine

The city of Lübeck has transferred several previously used fire trucks for further use in Ukraine to local representatives. The handover of the four fire engines and the ambulance, once emergency vehicles for the volunteer fire department, took place at the start of the week. "Usually, they would be auctioned off. But after a request from the Ukraine aid organization, we've refurbished them and can now donate them to Ukraine without guilt, allowing them to be put to good use there," says Henning Witten, head of technology at the professional fire department in Lübeck.

04:45 German Army Modernization Deadline by 2029 Approaches

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the importance of swiftly outfitting the German military. By 2029, he suggested considering the potential for Russia to complete its military recovery and potentially launch an attack on NATO territory, which resulted from Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. "This makes it essential to adapt to this threat scenario as quickly as possible," he explained during a visit to the 36th Combat Helicopter Regiment "Kurhessen" of the German Army in Fritzlar, northern Hesse.

03:13 Russia Relies on Gas Exports for Significant Military Spending

Despite Western sanctions, Russia is relying on high oil and gas revenues in its budget planning for 2025. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated at a government meeting in Moscow that state revenues should increase by 12 percent to 40.3 trillion rubles (approximately 390 billion euros). The energy sector's share in revenues is projected to reach nearly three-quarters. According to media reports, the future budget is geared towards Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and a large military manufacturing initiative. Spending of 13.2 trillion rubles for the military is planned, Bloomberg Financial News Agency reported from Moscow. Overall, 40 percent of all spending is allocated for defense and internal security, more than for education, health, social services, and the economy combined.

02:10 Russian Parliament Enables Recruitment of Suspected Criminals

The Russian parliament has approved a bill that allows the military to enlist suspected criminals for the attack on Ukraine. According to the proposed legislation, even defendants who have not yet been convicted can volunteer for the army. If they receive decorations or are injured in combat, any charges against them will be dropped. However, the law still needs to be approved by the upper house and then signed by President Vladimir Putin.

01:05 Baerbock Presents Key Points for Peace Agreement

Green Party Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock suggested key points for potential peace negotiations to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Peace means ensuring the existence of Ukraine as a free and independent nation. It means security guarantees," she said during a UN Security Council meeting in New York. "When we talk about peace, we mean it must be just and lasting," Baerbock emphasized. She added: "When we talk about peace for Ukraine, it means ensuring that the end of hostilities does not signal another round of preparations in Russia. This applies to both Ukraine and Moldova or Poland."

00:21 Blinken Accuses China and Iran of Supporting Russia's Actions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for stronger action against Russia's allies in the Ukraine conflict at the UN Security Council. "The fastest way forward is to stop those aiding Putin's aggression," Blinken stated during a UN Security Council high-level meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He also emphasized the need for a fair peace that adheres to UN Charter principles. Additionally, Blinken highlighted Russia's support from North Korea and Iran.

23:45 China: "We have not contributed to the Ukraine crisis"

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the UN Security Council to work harder to pursue peace negotiations in Ukraine. "The top priority is to uphold three principles: do not expand the conflict zone, do not increase the conflict's intensity, and do not provoke any party," Wang said during a UN Security Council high-level meeting, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Wang emphasized China's neutrality. "China did not create the crisis in Ukraine, and we are not involved in it," he stated. Some Western nations accuse Beijing of supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine with weapons components.

23:09 Zelenskyy Unsure About Negotiations with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed deep skepticism about negotiating with Russia to end the ongoing invasion of his country. Russia is committing an international crime, Zelenskyy stated, looking at Russian President Vladimir Putin during a UN Security Council meeting in New York. "Therefore, this war cannot just disappear. Therefore, this war cannot be calmed by dialogue," Zelenskyy said. He added: "Action is required."

22:00 Trump on Ukraine War: "Withdrawal is Needed"

According to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, the US should leave the Ukraine war. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris - Trump's election opponent - have drawn the US into the conflict, but with Trump as president, the US could leave, Trump stated at a campaign event in Georgia. "Now they cannot free us. They cannot do it." The only way to extract the US from the conflict, according to Trump, would be through his negotiation skills. "I will resolve this. I will negotiate our exit. We must withdraw."

21:30 Circles: USA Sends New Military Aid to Ukraine

The United States is doling out fresh military assistance to Ukraine, estimated to be worth around $375 million, according to various sources. The package includes medium-range explosive bomblets, assorted rockets, artillery pieces, and armored vehicles, as per reports from U.S. government officials. An official declaration of this aid is set for tomorrow. This new bundle is among the largest approved in recent times. It involves withdrawing weapons from U.S. military reserves for swift delivery to Ukraine. With this recent shipment, the U.S. has handed over more than $56.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the initiation of Russia's invasion in 2022.

Check out the latest updates here.

Given the current energy crisis in Ukraine due to Russian attacks, the European Union could consider providing additional financial aid for the deployment of decentralized power sources in Ukraine, such as smaller block heating systems, boiler systems, generators, and solar installations. As the European Union implements sanctions on the export of passenger cars to Russia, it would be interesting to investigate if these sanctions have had an impact on the availability of luxury vehicles in the Caucasus region, which is known to have loopholes in enforcing such sanctions.

Read also: