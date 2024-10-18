19:46 Elderly Depart from Kupjansk: "We'll Either Leave or Be Eliminated Here"In Kupjansk, Ukraine, the elderly and frail are the final resistors - until now, as the Charkiv Oblast calls for the evacuation of the city. These individuals struggle to survive on their own and rely on assistance during their departure.

19:17 Putin Blames Ukraine for Lack of Negotiation WillingnessPutin accuses Ukraine of lacking the willingness to negotiate in its confrontation against Moscow's war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to issue demands but fails to present any proposals, says Russian President Putin during an encounter with media representatives in Moscow before the BRICS summit upcoming week. As well, Zelenskyy has issued a decree prohibiting negotiations with Russia.

18:48 Berlin Seeks Clarification on Zelensky's Nuclear Weapons CommentsThe German government is seeking clarification in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks regarding Kyiv potentially seeking nuclear weapons if NATO membership is denied. Zelenskyy pointed out the violation of the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 by Russia during an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, says German spokesman Wolfgang Büchner in Berlin. Ukraine renounced its own nuclear weapons in exchange for Russian guarantees of territorial integrity. "We observe that Russia is not fulfilling its obligations every day," says Büchner. Zelenskyy implied his country's aim to retain nuclear weapons to deter Russia if it cannot join NATO. "Either Ukraine possesses nuclear weapons for protection or it must be part of an alliance," said Zelenskyy. "No other alliance is as powerful as NATO," he emphasized. Russian leader Putin regarded Zelenskyy's remarks as a "dangerous provocation" (see entry from 17:33).

18:12 Biden Warns of Severe Winter for UkraineChancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden emphasize the close collaboration between their countries on Ukraine policy in Berlin. "A challenging winter awaits us, and we must not falter, nor grow weary," Biden warns. "We must maintain our support. We must persist until Ukraine achieves a fair and lasting peace," he adds. "We stand by Ukraine's side as long as required. Putin has erred. He cannot endure this war," Scholz also says, referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden thanks Scholz for his ardor in backing Ukraine. He describes Germany "as my country's closest and most significant ally." Earlier, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier commended the transatlantic relationship, which has attained a new level under Biden.

17:33 "Dangerous Provocation": Putin Replies to Zelensky's Nuclear Weapons RemarksPutin has refuted comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kyiv could pursue nuclear weapons if it cannot join NATO as a "dangerous provocation." "This is a dangerous provocation. There will be a corresponding response to any steps in this direction," the Russian leader told international journalists. Putin said he was unsure if Ukraine had the capability to develop a nuclear weapon, but added that "it's not difficult in the modern world." He emphasized that "Russia will not allow this to take place under any circumstances," the Kremlin chief added. Zelensky had hinted during a speech in Brussels on Thursday that his country may attempt to acquire nuclear weapons to deter Moscow if it cannot join NATO. "Either Ukraine will possess nuclear weapons to defend itself, or it must be part of an alliance," the Ukrainian president said. "No alliance is as effective as NATO," he highlighted. Following the fall of the Soviet Union, Ukraine agreed to relinquish the nuclear weapons stationed on its territory as part of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

17:09 Putin Will Not Attend G20 Summit in Rio de JaneiroVladimir Putin will not travel to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in November, the Russian president announced during an online press conference in Moscow. He acknowledged the attention focused on Russia and the arrest warrant issued against him personally by the International Criminal Court. "I have cordial friendships with President Lula. Should I travel there specifically to disrupt the forum's work?" Putin said. He added that Russia would assign suitable representation for the meeting of the 20 leading industrial and emerging economies in Brazil. In recent years, Putin has been represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the G20 summit. Moscow considers the BRICS summit with Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS), and other nations in the Russian city of Kazan next week as its most significant yearly foreign policy event. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin in 2023 for alleged war crimes in the attack on Ukraine, particularly for the deportation of Ukrainian children.

16:19 Russians Report Advances in Recapture of Kursk Region VillagesThe Russian army announces gradual regaining of Ukrainian-held villages in the Kursk region. Ukrainian troops reportedly abandoned their positions at the village of Ljubimowka due to apprehensions of encirclement and fled. The Russian state-run news agency TASS reported this, citing military sources in Moscow. The retreating Ukrainians were allegedly targeted by drones launching grenades. The withdrawal took place near the village of Tolsty Lug. The Russian Telegram channel Mash reported substantial Ukrainian casualties, with around 50 killed and numerous prisoners. However, the veracity of these Russian assertions remains unconfirmed independently. There has been no confirmation from the Ukrainian side.

15:43 Kyiv Reports Largest Return of Slain Ukrainian Soldiers Since Conflict CommencedUkraine has received the remains of numerous soldiers who perished in combat against Russian invading forces, primarily in the eastern part of the country. As per the Coordination Staff for War Prisoners Issues in Kyiv, "501 bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders" were returned. Majority of the deceased were returned from the Eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, where Russian troops are currently progressing. Post identification, the bodies will be handed over to their families, the Coordination Staff further declared. The exchange of prisoners and deceased soldiers is one of the few domains where Moscow and Kyiv continue to collaborate. This return of fallen Ukrainian soldiers is the largest in number since the onset of the Russian invasion conflict in February 2022.

15:19 NATO Examines Reports of North Korean Forces Assisting RussiaNATO is examining allegations of North Korean troops being dispatched to aid Russia in its conflict against Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, following a meeting of defense ministers from the alliance countries, stated they cannot affirm the active participation of North Korean soldiers in the combat. However, they are engaging in discussions with partners in the Indo-Pacific region to collect all feasible evidence. Stoltenberg underlined that the situation could evolve, noting that North Korea has earlier supported Russia's conflict against Ukraine. Earlier, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol claimed that South Korea assumes North Korea has dispatched troops to Russia. According to intelligence reports, the deployment of a total of 12,000 soldiers is planned (see entry at 11:58). Similarly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had expressed on Thursday that potentially up to 10,000 North Korean soldiers could soon join Russia's side against Ukraine in combat.

14:50 Unidentified Aerial Object Triggers Alert on NATO's Eastern Frontier

NATO accuses Russia of yet another airspace violation. According to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, an unidentified aerial object illegally entered the airspace of NATO member Romania, which shares a border with Ukraine, on Thursday evening. Romanian authorities and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe reacted promptly and effectively, he said at a press conference following a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels. The Romanian Foreign Ministry also assigns blame to Russia for the renewed airspace violation (see entry 08:27). According to Romanian reports, two Spanish NATO air surveillance F-18 fighter jets were already on alert before the object crossed the border, to manage the situation. Additionally, two Romanian F-16 aircraft were deployed. However, the pilots did not need to intervene. According to the information, there was no radar signal about 20 minutes after the object entered Romanian airspace. It was speculated possible that the object was a runaway Russian drone. However, the fighter jets had no visual contact, and no debris was found. Residents in the region were encouraged to seek shelter in basements or protected spaces due to the air alert. The object penetrated approximately 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace.

14:28 Putin Praises BRICS Countries as Primary Global Economic Growth InnovatorsRussian President Putin declared that the BRICS countries will generate the principal portion of global economic growth in coming years. "The countries in our alliance are essentially the innovators of global economic growth," he said, as he prepares to host the summit in Kazan next week. He aims to construct a powerful counterweight to the West in world politics and trade. Besides Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates also belong to the BRICS countries.

13:59 Canada Bolsters Military Aid to UkraineCanada is extending further military support to Ukraine. In Ottawa, Defense Minister Bill Blair announced a military package worth approximately 43 million euros. It includes small arms, ammunition, and protective equipment. Funds for the training of Ukrainian troops are also allocated. The package is part of military aid totaling approximately 334 million euros that Canada pledged in July.

13:45 NATO Hesitates to Endorse North Korean Troop Presence in RussiaNATO cannot currently endorse South Korean reports that North Korean troops are fighting on Russia's side against Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said this is currently the official stance of the alliance, but it could still change. The alliance is in contact with South Korea to obtain all information. According to South Korean intelligence, North Korea has deployed 1,500 soldiers to Russia to support the attack on Ukraine. The South Korean news agency Yonhap had previously reported, citing intelligence, that Pyongyang wants to send a total of 12,000 soldiers to the front. Russia has already denied reports that North Korean soldiers are fighting on the side of Russian troops in Ukraine.

13:27 Scholz: "Putin has miscalculated"Chancellor Scholz, during President Biden's visit, emphasized the shared responsibility for peace. "Our stance is clear: We support Ukraine as much as possible. Concurrently, we ensure that NATO does not become a party to the war, preventing this conflict from escalating into an even greater calamity," said the SPD politician. "This responsibility is very much on our minds, and no one can take it from us." Scholz stressed, "We stand by Ukraine as long as necessary. Putin has miscalculated; he cannot wait out this war."

13:09 South Korea's Spy Agency: 1500 North Korean Soldiers in Russia's Grasp South Korea's secret service confirms rumors of North Korean soldiers venturing into Russia. North Korea has deployed around 1500 soldiers as reinforcements for Russia in its battle against Ukraine, the National Intelligence Service confirmed. The service discovered that North Korea transported its elite troops to Russia using a Russian maritime transport ship between October 8 and 13. Previously, South Korea's news agency Yonhap reported, sourcing the intelligence service, that North Korea intended to send "four brigades with 12,000 troops, including specialized forces," to the frontline. Yonhap also confirmed that these troops had already departed from North Korea.

12:26 Kupiansk, Eastern Ukrainian City, Being Evacuated Ukraine commences evacuating the city of Kupiansk situated in its northeast. Around 10,000 people need to be rescued from the city and its nearby communities due to persistent Russian assaults, the regional governor clarified. On Tuesday, officials warned that incessant shelling created difficulties in guaranteeing a reliable water and electricity supply.

11:58 South Korea: North Korea Dispatches Troops to Aid Russia in Ukraine Based on South Korean reports, North Korea is sending troops to aid Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. 12,000 soldiers, including special forces, have allegedly departed from North Korea, according to South Korea's news agency Yonhap. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in an urgent meeting with intelligence, military, and security officials, also confirmed that North Korea had dispatched troops to Russia, posing a severe threat to both South Korea and the global community. However, the presidential office failed to provide details on the exact timeline or number of North Korean soldiers sent, or their functions in Ukraine. Likewise, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had stated earlier, "We know from the intelligence services that 10,000 soldiers from North Korea are being trained to confront us."

11:43 Biden on Aid to Ukraine: "We Must Not Waver" US President Biden, during his state visit to Germany, advocates for continued assistance to Ukraine. "We must not falter. We must ensure our support continues," Biden acknowledges at Schloss Bellevue, where he received the highest German honor from Federal President Steinmeier. In a speech, Biden commends Germany's political leadership, stating it was shrewd enough to recognize Russia's invasion as a turning point in history, an assault on democracy and security in Europe. Germany and the US have supported the resilient people of Ukraine, Biden states, and will continue to do so until a just and sustainable peace is achievable.

11:19 Steinmeier to Biden: NATO Is Stronger Than Ever Due to Your Leadership Federal President Steinmeier honors outgoing US President Biden with the Special Class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. Under Biden's leadership, the transatlantic alliance has become stronger and our partnership closer than ever before, Steinmeier elucidates in his speech. Looking at Russia's war against Ukraine, he claims Putin thought the West was weak and could be split apart. However, the opposite occurred: NATO became stronger and more united than ever, mainly due to Biden's leadership. Steinmeier contends it was fortunate to have Biden and his administration by our side during this most perilous moment in European history since the end of the Cold War. The past two years have shown that America is the "indispensable country" for Europeans, and NATO is the "indispensable alliance."

10:59 Xi to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed his participation in the BRICS summit, announced by the Russian news agency RIA. The summit will take place next week, from Tuesday to Thursday, in the Russian city of Kazan. Participants include the heads of state and government of Brazil, India, and South Africa. According to the Kremlin, delegates from 32 countries, including Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, will attend. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, this is the most significant political event of the year, which he also uses to demonstrate that he is not isolated on the international stage as a result of Western sanctions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

10:26 One-Fourth of Ukrainian Refugees in Europe Plans to Stay Permanently Almost one-fourth of Ukrainian refugees in Europe plans to settle permanently outside of Ukraine, as per a June survey by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research. Around 35 percent hope to return to Ukraine as soon as it is secure again, while only four percent plan to return regardless of the security situation. Around 11 percent of refugees have already returned to Ukraine, and another 25 percent are currently indecisive. For the majority, the war's course remains a deciding factor, says Ifo migration researcher Yvonne Giesing. "The longer the conflict persists, the more probable it is that people can envision a future outside of Ukraine."

09:55 US Imposes Sanctions on Two Chinese Drone Manufacturers

The US has imposed sanctions on two Chinese companies for producing drones used in Russia's war against Ukraine. These are the first penalties against companies in China that "develop and produce complete weapon systems in partnership with Russian firms," the US Treasury Department said. The so-called Garpiya combat drones are reportedly assembled in China. Previously, the US had only sanctioned Chinese companies for providing components to Russia that were later used in weapons production. A Russian company has also been added to the sanctions list.

09:11 Ukraine Reports Russian Drone Attack

During the night, around 80 out of 135 Russian drones were shot down, the Ukrainian air force reported. 44 drones veered off course due to digital interference and crashed on Ukrainian soil. Two drones flew into neighboring Belarus. Ten drones are still airborne over Ukraine.

08:27 Unidentified Object Over Romania Prompts Air Force Intervention

Military jets were dispatched last night following Romanian military detection of an unidentified object on radar. The Romanian Ministry of Defense reported an unknown object approaching from the Black Sea, entering Romanian airspace up to 14 kilometers, without visual contact. The radar signal vanished east of Amzacea, resulting in the termination of the alert. The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Russia of breaching airspace once more, stating, "We strongly denounce these violations, as they underscore Russia's irresponsible behavior." Romania shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine and has previously identified Russian drones within its territory while Russia attacked Ukrainian targets. Debris from Russian drones has also been found on Romanian land near the border with Ukraine.

07:41 ISW: Russians Amassing Gains at Kursk Front

Russian forces seem to be advancing in the boundary region of Kursk, as per an analysis by the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The Russians have progressed in the western sector near south of Korenevo, as proven by geolocated images. The conflict persists near Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, with both sides recording territorial improvements along the frontline, according to the think tank.

06:57 Kyiv Reports Heaviest Drone Attack yet

Russia has reportedly launched another large-scale drone attack, according to Ukrainian reports. The Ukrainian air force issued warnings throughout the night regarding drone attacks over various parts of the country. Kyiv's military administration reported in the morning that this was one of the most massive drone attacks on civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine. All drones heading towards the capital were intercepted, as reported by the military administration. The attack over Kyiv lasted over four and a half hours. No information is available regarding potential casualties and damage at this point.

06:40 Biden to Discuss Ukraine During Visit to Germany

Three months before the end of his term, US President Joe Biden will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin today. The main focus of their conversation is expected to be supporting Ukraine in its defensive battle against Russia. According to the White House, a quadrilateral meeting including Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also scheduled, with Ukraine and the Middle East conflicts as primary topics.

06:08 Russian Medium: Nuclear Missile Unit Tests Readiness

The Russian state-owned news agency RIA reports, as per the Russian Ministry of Defense, that commanders of the Russian strategic nuclear forces are testing the readiness of their unit located in the city of Bologoye. The drill involves maneuvers and the use of mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orban Opposes Zelensky's "Alarming" Plan

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has deemed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan" as "alarming." In anticipation of the EU summit, where Zelensky failed to advocate for his plan, Orban expressed his concerns on Facebook, stating that arming Ukraine was "dangerous." Orban has consistently advocated for negotiations with Moscow and visited both Kyiv and the Kremlin unsuccessfully as a self-appointed mediator.

03:26 Ukraine Denies "BILD" Report on Nuclear Weapons Development

Following claims of plans to rearm Ukraine with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a statement refuting allegations stemming from anonymous sources in "BILD" newspaper. "We categorically reject the insinuations from unidentified sources in the 'BILD' newspaper concerning supposed plans by Ukraine to develop weapons of mass destruction," the ministry said. Ukraine remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which it joined in 1994." Earlier, President Zelensky also dismissed such reports at NATO headquarters.

01:33 Russians Intensify Assault on Ukrainian Defenses at Chasiv Yar

Russian forces are attempting to breach Ukrainian defensive positions in the Chasiv Yar area, as per the state-owned Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokeswoman for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk. There are intense battles in the area, and where the Russians are not making progress, they are conducting small probing attacks to identify weaknesses in the defense, Bobovnikova said. The Ukrainian military's strategy is to cut off Russian supply routes.

00:27 Heusgen Advocates for Removal of Weapon Range Limitations

Christoph Heusgen, chairman of the Munich Security Conference, has called on US President Joe Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz to abolish restrictions on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine. Heusgen suggested that such a move would enable Ukraine to implement President Zelensky's plan more effectively. "Zelensky's appeals are primarily directed at President Biden and Chancellor Scholz," Heusgen told the German Press Agency. "Both could make an extremely significant contribution to the implementation of the Zelensky plan by removing range limitations and providing effective weapons." Heusgen believes that Biden's visit to Berlin on Friday would be an opportune time for such an announcement.

23:21 "BILD" Report Results in US Sanctions on Russian and Chinese Drone Companies

The US Department of the Treasury will impose sanctions on a Russian-Chinese corporate network involved in the development and production of long-range drones, known as Garpiya drones, which Russia has utilized in the Ukrainian conflict. The weapons are manufactured in Russia, with Chinese companies supplying parts and technologies. The US sanctions target three companies and one individual.

