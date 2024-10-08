At 20:10, Kiev estimates Russian casualties

19:35 EU Bolsters Sanctions Against Russia's Disruptive TacticsThe EU has enacted further sanctions in response to Russia's actions aimed at disrupting stability. The new legislative framework empowers penalties against individuals and entities responsible for election meddling, cyber attacks, and sabotage acts. It also highlights the manipulation of migrant populations. Russia has been accused of purposely guiding asylum seekers from various countries towards Finland. Future sanctions will be imposed on specific individuals and organizations, as announced by diplomats in Brussels. Those affected will then have their assets frozen within the EU, and they will be barred from entering the EU.

19:04 NATO: Ukraine Braces for Grimmest Winter Since Conflict CommencedAs per the new NATO leader, Mark Rutte, Ukraine may endure its bleakest winter since the conflict erupted in 2022. NATO will provide added support to the Ukrainian government, asserted Rutte during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

18:30 Russian Regions Entice Recruits with Lucrative OffersNumerous Russian regions have amplified incentives for military service in Ukraine. In the abundant Siberian region of Chanty-Mansijsk, volunteers stand to earn a record sum of 5.27 million rubles (approximately 50,000 euros) annually, if they consent to serve in Ukraine. The local authorities confirmed this generous wage. Moreover, they will receive an initial payment of 2.7 million rubles. The region of Belgorod, bordering Ukraine, also announced an increased initial payment, from 800,000 to three million rubles, for recruits joining by January 1st.

17:56 EU Government Unperturbed Over Gas Transit Termination in Ukraine: No Fears of Supply InterruptionsThe German government remains unfazed by potential gas supply disruptions in southern and eastern Germany, as well as neighboring countries, should the pipeline transit via Ukraine cease operation. Germany's LNG terminals serve as a safeguard against gas shortages, benefiting not only Germany but also European nations devoid of coastal access, as stated by the Ministry of Economics. On Monday, Ukraine informed Slovakia that it would not extend the gas transit contract with Russia beyond 2024. Slovakia, Austria, and Hungary remain heavily reliant on Russian gas supplies.

17:23 UK Imposes Sanctions on Russian Military Unit Over Chemical Weapons AllegationsThe UK has imposed sanctions on the implicated Russian military unit due to accusations of deploying chemical weapons during the Ukraine conflict. Britain vowed to not "stand idly by" while Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime "assault international law, including the Chemical Weapons Convention," as said by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. London alleges Moscow's use of chloropicrin, a harmful chemical that can impact the lungs, induce severe eye and skin irritation.

16:51 British Intelligence Service: Moscow Increasingly Relying on Criminals

The head of the British internal intelligence service, MI5, issued a stern caution regarding Russia's escalating interference in European security. Russian spies aim to instigate "prolonged turmoil on British and European streets," according to Ken McCallum, who addressed the UK's threat landscape in London during his annual speech. The "thugs" of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin hope to destabilize Western resolve during the Ukraine conflict by targeting "unwittingly," as said by McCallum to the "Telegraph." While the expulsion of Russian diplomats from numerous European countries due to espionage allegations has hampered Russia's capacity to create havoc, Russia, along with other nations like Iran, now increasingly recruits criminals for their objectives.

16:20 Kharkiv Suffers Air Strike: Authorities Report 21 InjuredAt least 21 individuals were harmed in a Russian air strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, confirmed authorities. Seventeen of these injured individuals are undergoing treatment in hospitals, disclosed Mayor Ihor Terechow via Telegram. The attack left impacts on a civilian facility in the industrially dominant southeastern part of the city, causing a blaze. The tool used for this attack is still under investigation, with initial reports suggesting the employment of rockets. The city district is situated approximately 30 kilometers from the Russian border.

15:45 Hungary Postpones $50 Billion Loan for Kyiv until After US Presidential ElectionHungary intends to postpone the $50 billion loan for Ukraine agreed upon by the G7 countries until following the US presidential election in late November. Only after the US election will Hungary deliberate about extending EU sanctions against Russia necessary for the loan, stated Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga. "We must wait to discern in which direction the incoming US administration will proceed in this matter," he added. The loan will be funded by the proceeds of confiscated Russian assets. The United States and the European Union each intend to supply around $20 billion. The remaining $10 billion will be provided by G7 members Canada, Britain, and Japan.

15:13 Stoltenberg Officially Confirmed to Oversee Munich Security ConferenceIt has been confirmed: Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will assume leadership of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) next year. Stoltenberg expressed gratitude for the opportunity on the online service X. MSC President Wolfgang Ischinger expressed his excitement. Stoltenberg, with his "globally renowned reputation and extensive experience," will help the conference exert a more significant influence, he explained. Stoltenberg officially succeeded NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the beginning of October. Ischinger also acknowledged the current conference chair, Christoph Heusgen, for his three-year service at the head of the MSC. Heusgen will still oversee the 61st edition of the security conference in February.

14:42 Moscow Time: Two More Villages Near Pokrovsk Fall Under Russian Control

The Russian army has reportedly seized control of two more villages in eastern Ukraine, as per the Ministry of Defense. The villages of Soriane and Solota Nyva, located in the Donetsk region, have been "liberated," according to the ministry. These captures have improved the army's strategic position in the region. The villages are approximately 30 and 70 kilometers away from Pokrovsk, respectively. The Russian army has been regularly reporting territorial gains in its push towards the strategically important city. Last week, Moscow took over the city of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, which had been contested since the start of the conflict.

14:17 Defense Team Wants Putin to Testify in "Reichsbürger" Trial

At the moment, documents seized from Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, the main defendant in a terrorist trial involving the "Reichsbürger" group, are under scrutiny. Since some of these documents suggest contacts with Russia, the defense is urging the court to summon Russian President Vladimir Putin as a witness. In a letter discovered during the search, Reuss wrote: "The German Reich still exists." A protocol of a meeting of the "Transition Council," which was supposed to take over the government after a planned coup, was also presented. In an email exchange, the question of how to secure the recognition of "sovereign member states of the Reich" was discussed. Reuss claimed that Putin was informed about his activities. Now, one of the defense lawyers is advocating for Putin to be called as a witness.

13:43 "Russian World" Ideologue Dmytro Chistilin Arrested

The Ukrainian Security Service, in collaboration with Moldovan law enforcement agencies, has reportedly arrested Dmytro Chistilin, a prominent ideologue of the "Russian World" and Ukraine's invasion. This information comes from the oppositional Belarusian site Nexta and "Ukrainski Nationalnyj Nowini." Chistilin was believed to be an employee of Vladimir Putin's former advisor, Sergei Glazyev, who supported the annexation of eastern Ukrainian regions, and he prepared analytical materials for the Kremlin justifying the need for an invasion of the country. He is also said to have supported Russian security services and written a series of publications aimed at "information sabotage against Ukraine." If convicted, Chistilin faces a life sentence, according to Nexta.

13:07 Six Crew Members Injured in Attack on Cargo Ship in Odessa

A 60-year-old Ukrainian man was killed in an attack on a civilian cargo ship in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa. Six crew members on the ship, which was flying the flag of the island nation of Palau, were injured, the Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office announced. The injured individuals are crew members, and their nationalities have not been disclosed. The deceased Ukrainian worked for a logistics company.

12:40 Weber Criticizes Orbán's "Conflict Prolongation Mission"

There is sharp criticism of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the European Parliament. The head of the conservative European People's Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, describes the Hungarian EU presidency as a "complete failure." Orbán has "isolated himself" in Europe, among other things, due to his pro-Russian policies. Orbán's much-criticized "peace mission" to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the beginning of the Hungarian presidency in early July was actually a "conflict prolongation mission," aiming to weaken EU solidarity with Ukraine.

12:17 Ukraine Receives 122 Tons of Ammunition from Slovakia Despite Government Objections

122 tons of ammunition, funded by a Slovakian donation campaign, have been delivered to Ukraine. The Slovakian online newspaper "Noviny" reports, citing the campaign initiator, Fedor Blascak. Six trucks carrying the ammunition have crossed into Ukraine, where the Ukrainian army is responsible for distribution and use. The "Ammunition for Ukraine" campaign has raised nearly 4.5 million euros in donations, after the Slovakian government, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, decided not to participate in the Czech artillery initiative. Over 70,000 Slovaks contributed to the donation drive.

11:58 Biden's Visit: Berlin Expects Strong Signal for Additional Military Aid

Government sources anticipate a "significant working visit" from US President Joe Biden during his trip to Germany this Friday and Saturday. The meeting of the Ukraine support group, scheduled for Saturday at the US base in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, is expected to send a "strong signal" for further military aid to Ukraine, the sources add.

11:35 Alleged Embargo Violation: Car Dealer Accused of Selling Luxury Cars to Russia

A car dealer from Königswinter near Bonn is being investigated for selling luxury cars to Russia in violation of the embargo. The dealer is suspected of selling cars worth more than four million euros to Russians, as announced by the Public Prosecutor's Office in Bonn and the Customs Investigation Office in Essen on Tuesday. He is believed to have disguised the sales as transactions with third countries. During a raid at the end of September, two premises were searched, and two luxury cars, along with an account, were confiscated. Investigations are ongoing.

10:56 Incident in Russian Assault on Kharkiv's Industrial AreaEleven individuals get hurt in a Russian strike on a commercial site in eastern Kharkiv. Governor Oleh Syniehubov shares the news via Telegram. Three of these casualties are in critical condition, including a 16-year-old. The infrastructure suffered damage as well. And following several assaults, a major blaze also erupted in Kharkiv, as Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated. This city lies along the northeastern boundary with Russia and endures near-daily shelling.

10:22 Continued Blaze at Crimea Oil Terminal - Suggestions of More ExplosionsAn oil terminal in Feodosia, on the Russian-occupied Crimea, has been burning for two consecutive days. Fire alerts from the global monitoring service by NASA continue to detect flaring spots on the facility's grounds. The fire allegedly spread over an area of 2500 square meters, as mentioned by Anton Geraschtschenko, a former advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs. Further fuel depots are said to have detonated in the evening and at night. The Ukrainian military had informed earlier about having successfully targeted the oil terminal in Feodosia in the wee hours of Monday. According to their account, this is the major oil storage facility for petroleum products on the Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia, and also served the Russian military.

09:54 France to Provide Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets to Ukraine in Early 2025Ukraine is set to acquire the initial Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France during the first quarter of 2025, according to French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu. The aircraft will be fitted with advanced equipment: air-to-ground combat abilities and electronic warfare protection, Lecornu revealed. "Training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics progresses," he concluded. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged in June to provide Kiev with an unspecified number of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft to bolster its air forces.

09:23 Russian Coal Sector in Severe TurmoilThe Russian coal sector, considered one of the country's most prominent industries with thousands of workers, is currently grappling with a critical situation, the "Moscow Times" reports. After the loss of western markets and a significant drop in demand in "friendly" nations, along with massive losses of multiple billions, the coal corporations have significantly decreased production. As per Rosstat, coal production in Russia decreased by 6.7% compared to the previous year in July, amounting to 31.5 million tons, which is the lowest since the epidemic in 2020. Western sanctions have emerged as a key concern for the coal industry, as Janis Kluge of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs explains.

08:51 Russia Accuses NATO of Encouraging Military ConflictMoscow has once more blamed NATO for hatching plans against Russia. "NATO member states no longer conceal their intentions to prepare for a possible clash with Russia," declared Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko in an interview with the state news agency RIA Novosti. He mentioned NATO's adoption of area defense strategies and specific tasks for all of its military commands, as well as the continuous preparation for potential military moves against Russia. "Military budgets are increasing, and economies are being militarized. Beyond the confrontational discourse, NATO is steadily enhancing the tension towards Russia." Russia rationalized its invasion of Ukraine, in part, due to the possibility of NATO membership - an ambition that Ukrainian nation was far from satisfying. In fact, the war has bolstered NATO: Sweden and Finland have subsequently joined the transatlantic defense alliance due to fears of additional Russian aggression.

08:35 It's Possible North Korean Soldiers Are Fighting in Ukraine With Russian TroopsSouth Korean sources suggest that there's a high probability of North Korean soldiers participating in the Ukrainian conflict alongside Russian troops. South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun informed parliament in Seoul that these reports of six North Korean military casualties in eastern Ukraine are likely credible. Kim explained that mutual arrangements between Moscow and Pyongyang echo a military alliance.

08:17 Ukrainian Intelligence Involved in Bang on Russian Judicial System on Putin's birthdayBefore Putin's birthday, cyber security specialists allegedly collaborating with Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) and the "VO Team" activist group, reportedly targeted the state system "Pravosudie," which handles electronic document flow for Russian courts. The hack disrupted court operations, email systems of departments, and unfunctional court websites. This attack resulted in user data breaches and internal document exposure. Russians are currently unable to file complaints or check their court date schedules due to non-operational court sites. Moreover, a cyberattack the previous day caused significant disturbances at Russia's state-owned media corporation, VGTRK.

07:42 Personal Struggles for Putin Due to Ukrainian ConflictThe Ukrainian conflict reportedly has an impact on Russian President Vladimir Putin personally. Independent Russian media outlet Proekt reports that because of concerns regarding drone attacks, Putin has ceased visiting his Sochi residence since March. Despite having spent at least 30 days there yearly since its renovation for the 2014 Olympics, Putin has yet to visit since March. Proekt's sources suggest that Putin feels a threat to his physical safety following several drone attacks on Sochi in the fall. This concern also caused Putin to forgo celebrating Alina Kabaeva's birthday, his long-term partner and presumed mother of his two sons, at the Black Sea residence.

07:07 Governor Offers Generous Incentive for Military EnlistmentThe governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, is offering prospective recruits a significant one-time payment of 3 million rubles (around $31,200 USD) for signing up for the military. This financial incentive is available to individuals from any Russian region who decide to enlist in Belgorod, regardless of their origin. According to Gladkov, the total sum of 3 million rubles will be sourced from various budgets, including federal, regional, local, and extra-budgetary funds, in order to encourage more individuals to join the military due to heavy losses.

06:36 Governor Announces Civilians Ship Attack in Odessa HarborLocal officials reported that a Palau-flagged civilian ship was hit by a Russian rocket in the port of the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa. Regrettably, a 60-year-old Ukrainian citizen was lost in the attack, and five other foreign nationals sustained injuries. The regional governor, Oleh Kiper, revealed this information through a Telegram post. These incidents mark the second consecutive attack on civilian ships in the Odessa region ports, as Kiper pointed out. The Odessa port plays a critical role, particularly in handling Ukrainian grain, and has been a frequent target of the Russian army.

06:05 Harris Stands Firm on No Meetings with PutinDemocratic U.S. Vice President candidate Kamala Harris has reiterated her stance that she would not hold peace negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin without involving Ukraine. In a recent interview on CBS's "60 Minutes," she emphasized that Ukraine needs to have a role in shaping its own future. The Biden administration also shares this view and has refused any talks with Putin. Harris criticized previous peace proposals by her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, as surrendering to the Russian invasion in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

05:36 Russian Forces Push on TorezThe Ukrainian military reported ongoing advances by Russian troops around the outskirts of Torez, an eastern Ukrainian town. Anastasia Bobownikova, spokeswoman for the Operational Tactical Group "Luhansk," informed Ukrainian state television that fighting was occurring at every access point to the city, with the situation described as unstable. The Russian military has been targeting Torez for some time now, and its capture would bring Russian President Vladimir Putin closer to attaining his ultimate goal of seizing the Donbass. Analysts warned that the fall of Torez might jeopardize crucial supply routes for Ukrainian forces.

03:30 Russian Court Demands Extradition of Italian JournalistsA Russian court has called for the detention of Italian journalists Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, who had reported from the Ukrainian-controlled areas of the Russian Kursk region. The court demanded the extradition of these RAI state-owned broadcaster team members, currently outside of Russia, in connection with allegations of crossing the border illegally while filming a report in Kursk. According to the court, the two journalists entered Russia in a vehicle with Ukrainian military personnel and traveled to Sudzha, a city in Kursk. If extradited, Traini and Battistini could face up to five years in prison as charged under the criminal code.

23:44 Zelensky Urges Partners to Define War End VisionBefore attending a top-level meeting with the Ukraine Contact Group in Ramstein, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to step up their weapon deliveries to Ukraine. He emphasized that there is a pressing need for adequate supplies for the front, equipment for brigades, and long-range weaponry to effectively combat Russia and bring them closer to peace during the upcoming autumn months. During the meeting, Zelensky intends to advocate for the required reinforcements and a clear strategy to end the conflict.

21:20 US Citizen Sentenced to Additional Prison TermA US citizen who had previously served a prison sentence in Russia has been sentenced to yet another seven-year term in a labor camp. Robert Gilman was found guilty of assaulting a police officer while under the influence in 2022. While incarcerated, Gilman was accused of attacking prison guards and an investigator. Russia has a history of detaining US citizens in recent times.

20:50 Kherson Suffers Bombing Attack - Children InjuredIn a bombing attack by Russian forces, at least 20 individuals were reported injured in the city of Kherson, with two young children suffering harm. The Russian military carried out the attack using KAB bombs, which left their mark both near the coastline and in the northern section of Kherson. Six heavily damaged multi-story buildings were reported as a result of the blast waves, according to the local prosecutor's office.

