At 2:56 AM, Three Media Personnel Detained During Russia's Celebrations Honoring the Annexation of Ukrainian Territories

01:34 Ukraine Voices Disapproval towards Switzerland's Peace Plan Backing

Ukraine has voiced its dissatisfaction towards Switzerland endorsing a peace arrangement proposed by China and Brazil meant to put an end to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. "Any proposals that fail to highlight the UN Charter and do not ensure the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial sovereignty are unacceptable," mentioned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv. They see these "peace proposals" primarily as a ruse for dialogue. The Ukrainians are also frustrated by the absence of their presence in the discussions. Last week, Switzerland participated as an observer in a meeting hosted by Brazil and China on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Reportedly, a six-point setup for ending the war, beginning in 2022, was presented in the meeting. The main component of the plan is said to be a truce at the current battlefront, resembling the Korean War truce model.

00:11 Ukrainian Mother and Children Return from Occupied Territory

As per Ukrainian records, they have successfully retrieved three Ukrainian children and their mother from the Russian-controlled territory. They had resided under Russian control in the Donetsk region for a year, according to Ukrainian Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets. He revealed that the invaders had threatened to remove the children from the mother's custody. The children were educated under Russian regulations in the occupied region. Various organizations like Caritas Ukraine played a key role in the repatriation process, according to Ukrainian authorities. As per reports, around 20,000 children have been illegally transported to Russia since the outbreak of the war, with only a few hundred being returned home.

22:17 Zelenskyy Describes "Extremely Difficult" Battlefront Situation

From Zelenskyy's point of view, the situation at the front is quite challenging. He described the situation as "extremely difficult" following a meeting with senior commanders. This pertains to every segment of the front, in addition to the present and future capabilities of the Ukrainian army. The military must now execute whatever it can. "Whatever can be done this fall, whatever we can accomplish, must be accomplished."

21:48 Trump on Previous Statements About War Termination: "Nobody Seized upon It"During his bid for the U.S. presidency, Trump repeatedly asserted that if reelected, he could conclude the Ukraine war within a day. However, he has not divulged his strategy to achieve this in recent interviews. A "Washington Post" journalist now queries Trump about an earlier statement and whether he still upholds it. In July 2023, Trump suggested on Fox News that he would tell Russian President Putin that if he wouldn't agree to a peace deal, the U.S. would provide more support to Ukraine than ever before. When asked about this, Trump now says, "I asserted it, so I can assert it. However, I asserted it and nobody picked it up on it. They don't do it because it makes so much sense."

20:56 Expert on Zelensky's Victory Plan: "Negotiation Scenario Hasn't Improved for Ukraine"Ukraine repeatedly demands the release of Western weapons, presenting a victory plan in Washington. In an ntv interview, retired Colonel Wolfgang Richter explains, among other things, why it's clear that Ukraine cannot achieve a "complete victory over Russia."

20:13 Ukraine Refuses Swiss Backing for Peace PlanUkraine is displeased with Switzerland for backing a peace plan proposed by China and Brazil. "Any initiatives that fail to present a clear reference to the UN Charter and do not ensure the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial sovereignty are unacceptable," Ukraine's foreign ministry writes. The plan's core is reportedly a truce at the current battlefront. The U.S. and its European allies reject the plan because it lacks reference to the UN Charter and Ukraine's territorial sovereignty. A spokesperson for Switzerland's foreign ministry claims that they pointed out the missing reference but still viewed it as an initiative seeking a truce and a political solution to the conflict, a feasible alternative since Russia and Ukraine have only delivered hostile speeches at the United Nations.

19:43 The Hague Assesses Investigation Against Lukashenko LeadershipEU and NATO member Lithuania requests the International Criminal Court to probe the leadership of Belarus for crimes against humanity. The authoritarian regime led by President Lukashenko is alleged to have orchestrated violent deportations and persecutions, with hundreds of thousands of Belarusians forcibly dislocated and residing in Lithuania or elsewhere in the EU. The suspected crimes took place from April 2020 and continue to this day. Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Putin, is already under investigation by the chief prosecutor for the forced transportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

19:08 Russia Again Amplifies Military Budget by a Significant MarginRussia plans to enhance its military budget significantly to finance the war further. According to the draft budget for 2025 published on the Russian parliament's website, defense spending alone is predicted to escalate by around 30% to nearly 130 billion euros. In addition, funds are allocated for internal security and classified budget items related to the war in Ukraine. In total, defense and internal security make up around 40% of the total budget. The draft must still be approved by the parliament and signed by President Putin. In 2024, military spending had already increased by 70% compared to the previous year. In contrast, Ukraine plans to allocate around 60% of its budget to defense and security for the upcoming year, with a defense budget of approximately 48 billion euros, which is only about a third of Russia's.

18:23 US and Canada Intercept Unidentified Russian Aircraft near AlaskaThe North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) of the US and Canada reported an encounter with unidentified Russian military aircraft in the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) of Alaska last Monday. This zone necessitates aircraft to declare their identity, but it is distinct from a country's airspace. As per US General Gregory Guillot, Norad aircraft engaged the Russian aircraft, and one of them exhibited unprofessional behavior, potentially endangering all involved parties. In late July, Norad also engaged Russian and Chinese aircraft in the ADIZ of Alaska, with the aircraft remaining within international airspace.

17:43 Job Opportunities for Refugees Show Initial Gains, Says ScholzThe so-called Job Booster, created to assist refugees with a desire to stay in their new country find employment more swiftly, is exhibiting initial successes, according to Chancellor Scholz. In July, 266,000 Ukrainian nationals were employed in Germany, indicating a rise of 71,000 compared to the previous year. Furthermore, 704,000 individuals from the primary countries of origin for asylum seekers were employed, also showing a rise of 71,000. Scholz attributes this rise partially to the Job Booster program, which was introduced about a year ago and focuses on enhanced support from job centers.

17:06 Putin outlines Key Tasks for "New Russia"In a video message, Kremlin chief Putin delineates the primary tasks for the authorities in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine: "The primary task for all of us is to establish conducive conditions for the development of these territories and to ensure the security of the people. That is task number one. However, we will not delay the resolution of economic and social problems. We will deal with these issues now," Putin told the state-run news agency TASS. Two years ago, Moscow declared the annexation of four regions in Ukraine, referring to them as "New Russia." However, Moscow only controls parts of these regions.

16:37 Kara-Mursa: Russia has a Higher Number of Political Prisoners than in Soviet TimesOpposition figure Vladimir Kara-Mursa asserts that Russia currently has a more significant number of political prisoners than it did at the end of the Soviet era. "There are more than 1300 known political prisoners in Putin's Russia, exceeding the number in the final years of the entire Soviet Union," says Kara-Mursa before the European Parliament in Strasbourg. He characterizes it as a "propaganda lie of Putin's" that all Russians support his regime and his war, and urges action for the release of imprisoned dissidents. Russian authorities arrested the Kremlin critic in April 2022 after he accused Russia of "war crimes" against Ukraine. In April 2023, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was released in early August as part of a prisoner exchange.

16:15 Russia Amplifies Nighttime AttacksWith the nighttime drone attacks of the previous night, it is now 33 consecutive nights that Russia has assaulted Ukraine with drones and missiles – the longest streak thus far. According to the Ukrainian air force, explosions and machine gun fire were audible all night in Kyiv. The air defense countered the drone attack for approximately five hours. No casualties were reported.

15:41 Question about Nuclear Weapons Use: Kremlin Modifies Stance Yet AgainThe Kremlin adjusts its stance once more for a potential nuclear weapons use, following revisions to the Russian nuclear doctrine that caused a stir. Kremlin spokesman Peskov states that the conflict in the Ukraine war should not be consistently associated with a nuclear reaction from Russia. After unsubstantiated military reports on Sunday, the Russian air defense allegedly downed 125 Ukrainian drones. Peskov now addresses the question of whether this does not constitute a massive air attack to which Russia could respond with nuclear weapons according to the new doctrine. "Important decisions have been made, they will be documented accordingly. But the military special operation continues without constantly drawing connections." Last week, President Putin announced expanded rules for the possible use of nuclear weapons in a threatening tone. According to this, Russia could consider air attacks on its territory as an existential threat or attacks by a non-nuclear armed country but supported by nuclear powers.

15:15 Baerbock: Russia's Disinformation Targets Youth ParticularlyGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expresses serious concerns regarding disinformation and attempted election interference, especially from Russia. "The influence of disinformation campaigns is considerable," says Baerbock at the Green Future Congress in Berlin. There is "a deliberate system" behind it that particularly targets younger voters. Women are particularly vulnerable to hate and fake news. The Green politician also refers to algorithms in certain social media that intentionally amplify hate and incitement. "If we don't gain control over this, we will be defenseless against these fake news," she warns.

15:01 Russia Increases Budget, Remains Silent on Military SpendingThe Russian government introduces its draft budget for 2025 to the Russian parliament. According to this, federal spending will increase to around 400 billion euros in the coming year – an increase of almost twelve percent compared to 2024. No details are provided about spending in the defense sector. The finance ministry merely states that "substantial funds" will be allocated "for equipping the armed forces with necessary weapons and military equipment, for compensation payments, and for supporting companies in the military-industrial complex."

14:24 Russian Court Convicts Individual to Life Sentence for Assault on NationalistA court imposes a life sentence on the accused in the trial of the assault on Russian nationalist writer Sachar Prilepin. The individual is from the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine and, as reported in the media, formerly fought alongside separatists backed by Russia. Prilepin is a staunch supporter of Russia's military involvement in Ukraine and suffered injuries in a bomb attack in May 2023 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. His chauffeur was killed.

13:51 Russia Plans to Conscript 133,000 New Soldiers this AutumnFrom today until the end of the year, Russia intends to enlist 133,000 individuals for military service, as reported by Ukrainian media. Putin is said to have signed a decree authorizing the fall recruitment drive. Men aged 18 to 30 who are not reservists fall within the recruitment age range. In return, soldiers whose service is due to end will be released from military obligations.

13:14 Ukraine Reports Deaths and CasualtiesRussian drone strikes have resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries, according to Ukrainian information. In Kupjansk in the Kharkiv region, a man was killed, and three individuals aged 53 to 72 were injured in Kherson, according to the state-run Ukrainian news agency, citing local authorities.

12:36 Russia Claims Capture of Another Village in Donetsk RegionRussian troops claim to have seized another location in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces "actively liberated the village of Nelepowka," announced the defense ministry in Moscow, using the Russian name for the settlement of Nelipiwka in the Donetsk region. Recently, Ukraine reported territorial gains in this region. Since several months, Russian troops have been advancing against the Ukrainian forces, which are outnumbered in terms of troops and weapons. Nelipiwka is located about 5 kilometers south of the city of Torezk, which is under Ukrainian control but has been under Russian fire for weeks. Russian soldiers are gradually approaching the city of Pokrovsk, which is strategically important for the Ukrainian army.

11:55 Partisans Allegedly Sabotage Russian Supply LineThe partisan movement Atesh claims to have destroyed the railway track used by Russian forces to transport equipment and ammunition to the frontline in the Russian region of Kursk. The state-run Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform cites a corresponding Telegram post from the partisan movement. This movement comprises Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and Russian opponents of the regime and was founded on the Crimean Peninsula two years ago.

11:26 Public Skepticism towards Russian Anti-Corruption EffortsAccording to its current budget proposal, 40% of Russia's state expenditure next year will be allocated to defense. Concurrently, a crackdown against corruption within the relevant department has been underway since the death of Yevgeni Prigoschin. However, this initiative lacks credibility in the eyes of the public, as explained by ntv reporter Rainer Munz in Moscow.

11:01 US Citizen Faces Decades in Prison for Aiding UkraineAmerican citizen Stephen Hubbard entered a guilty plea in a Moscow court regarding charges of mercenary activity. He is accused of receiving payment to fight against Russia for Ukraine, as reported by the British "Guardian" based on information from the Russian state news agency RIA. Conviction could result in a sentence of 7 to 15 years in prison.

10:20 Kyiv Suffers from Drone Attacks, resulting in Several FiresA building was set on fire and damaged during the intense drone attack on Kyiv overnight, according to local authorities as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. No injuries were reported. Fires in five districts of the region were caused by debris from shot-down drones, it was further reported. All drones were reportedly shot down, according to Ukrainian information.

09:36 Putin Reiterates Belief in Achieving Goals in UkraineRussian President Putin reaffirmed his commitment to the conflict in Ukraine. "All set goals will be achieved," he declared in a video message marking the second anniversary of Russia's claimed annexation of four regions in Ukraine. The Russian president continued to justify the invasion, describing the Ukrainian government as a "neo-Nazi dictatorship." Russia's invasion was undertaken to protect the Russian-speaking population, Putin claimed, accusing the Ukrainian government of seeking to permanently separate them from Russia, their historical homeland. Putin also criticized "western elites" for transforming Ukraine into "a colony, a military outpost with Russia as its target."

08:46 Ukrainian Military Leader Ousted from Wuhledar Defense PositionColonel Ivan Winnik, commander of the 72nd Independent Mechanized Brigade responsible for defending the heavily contested city of Wuhledar, has been reassigned. The Kyiv Independent reported this, citing the Joint Forces Command North. The explanation was a promotion and the transfer of combat experience. Winnik's successor was not identified. Under Winnik's command, the brigade had defended the city for over two years. Ukrainian military analysts fear that Russian units might soon capture the small town in the southern section of Donbass.

08:04 Fire Reported at Critical Infrastructure Facility in MykolaivA fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv Oblast following a Russian drone attack, according to Ukrainska Pravda, citing the head of the regional military administration. The specific facility is unspecified.

07:24 Kyiv Celebrates Victory Against Nighttime Assault THE regional military administration reported that a Russian attack on Kyiv lasted more than five hours last night. However, all incoming drones were successfully fended off, as reported by the Ukrainian state news agency, Ukrinform, citing the authorities' leadership. The attack occurred in multiple waves from various directions.

06:44 Convicted Criminals to Fight for Russia Instead of Sitting in Prisons Reports suggest that Russia has implemented a law allowing authorities to absolve individuals of their criminal responsibilities if they sign a military contract with the Ministry of Defense. This opportunity has been extended to prisoners in the Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod, and Novosibirsk regions, the Republic of Komi, the Altai region, and illegally annexed Crimea, as reported by Russian opposition media. These reports were cited by the U.S. think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

06:13 Zelensky: Over 100 Guided Bombs Used Daily in Ukraine Attacks Russia continues to unleash relentless attacks on Ukraine, with the Russian military reportedly dropping around 100 guided bombs into targeted areas daily, according to Ukrainian President Zelensky in a video address. Recently, a Russian attack in Saporizhzhia left 14 individuals injured. The regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy were also targeted with guided bombs. "This is Russia's daily terror," Zelensky stated, emphasizing the need for more long-range attack capabilities for Ukraine, additional air defense systems, and intensified sanctions against Russia.

05:43 Ukrainian General Staff: Wariness Over Vuhledar Renewed Russian attacks on Ukrainian defense lines near Donbass have been reported. Thirteen enemy attacks were repelled near Pokrovsk, and seventeen Russian troops' advances were halted near Kurachove, the Ukrainian General Staff reported. Heavy fighting is also ongoing in the Vuhledar area. Ukrainian military experts are concerned that the small southern Donbass town, which has been contested for two years, may soon fall under Russian control.

04:46 Kyiv Endures Multiple Drone Attacks Kyiv was targeted by several Russian drone attacks overnight, according to the Ukrainian military. Air defense units engaged the enemy drones for multiple hours to repel the attacks. Witnesses reported numerous explosions from the use of air defense systems and objects being strike in the air. However, there are yet to be any reports of damage or casualties from the latest attacks. Air alerts have been in effect in Kyiv, the surrounding region, and all of eastern Ukraine since 1:00 AM local time. The Ukrainian air force had earlier reported multiple drone attacks on Kyiv and western Ukraine, along with guided bomb launches from Russian-controlled areas.

03:45 Helsinki Commission Urges US to Change Course Towards Moscow The bipartisan Helsinki Commission is advising the United States to abandon its post-Cold War approach towards Russia and recognize Moscow as a persistent security threat to the world. According to "The Hill", the Commission suggests that the U.S. reassess its approach to Russia, as it has with China. The proposed changes contradict the positions of Donald Trump and his allies in Congress, who believe that the U.S. spends too much on European security. Trump emphasizes the need for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but the chairman of the Helsinki Commission, Republican Joe Wilson, expresses doubts about the possibility of reaching an agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

02:49 Kyiv Under Fire from Russian Drones Kyiv is under attack from Russian drones, according to the Ukrainian military. Air defense units are reportedly engaged in repelling the attacks. Witnesses report multiple loud explosions and objects being struck in the air, indicating the use of air defense systems. Air alerts are ongoing in Kyiv, the surrounding region, and all of eastern Ukraine.

01:40 Moldovan Election Campaign: Minister Warns Against "Thieves" A high-ranking government minister has urged Moldovans to avoid "thieves, refugees, and bandits" following a pledge by an exiled pro-Russian businessman to pay voters if they reject joining the European Union in a referendum. The minister's call is a sign of the increasingly hostile election campaign in Moldova, with pro-European incumbent Maia Sandu seeking a second term on October 20.

00:14 Russia Accuses Ukraine of Attacking Power Substation Near NPP Russian sources report that Ukrainian forces have attacked a nearby power substation near the Saporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), damaging a transformer. The power supply to Enerhodar has not been affected, according to the NPP management. Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Saporizhzhia, containing six reactors, was taken over by Russian forces during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with both sides regularly accusing each other of attacking or planning to attack the plant.

23:15 Zelenskyy Doubts Nuclear Intimidation by Putin: "He Values His Existence"In a chat with Fox News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy casts doubt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's persistent nuclear intimidation. With a fondness for his personal well-being, it's unlikely Putin would risk using nuclear weapons. "We've got no insight into his thoughts," Zelenskyy concedes. "He might deploy nuclear weapons against any nation - or not. Yet, I'm convinced he won't."

22:10 The FPO's Perspective on the Ukraine War and Russia after the Austrian ElectionsThe Austrian political arena has undergone a significant reshuffle following the elections. The far-right FPO triumphed, gaining 28.7% of votes, according to predictions. Their political platform, released during the campaign, reveals a strained relationship with EU foreign policy. Despite the Ukraine conflict, the FPO adopts a relatively benevolent approach towards Russia and remains unperturbed about Austria's heavy reliance on Russian gas. In 2018, the gas agreement between Vienna and Moscow was extended until 2040, binding Austria to purchase vast amounts of natural gas and ensuring payments even when no gas is delivered. Over 90% of Austria's gas imports during the first half of 2024 were sourced from Russia.

21:37 Russian Prime Minister Departs for a Meeting with the Iranian PresidentRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is scheduled to visit Tehran for talks with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian amid growing unrest in the Middle East. The discussions with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Resa Aref are due on Monday, as announced by the Russian administration. During this visit, Mishustin intends to cover multiple aspects of Russian-Iranian cooperation, which include trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian aid, according to Moscow. Western nations have accused Iran of providing drones and missiles to aid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. However, these allegations are vehemently denied by Iran.

The European Union, as a global organization, could express its concern over Ukraine's exclusion from peace negotiations related to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The EU could advocate for Ukraine's involvement in all discussions surrounding potential peace plans, considering their significant stake in the conflict's resolution.

Furthermore, Switzerland, being a member of the European Union, may be encouraged to leverage its diplomatic efforts to advocate for Ukraine's inclusion in future peace negotiations, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive resolution that respects Ukraine's territorial sovereignty and international law.

