In the likeness of Estonia, Ukraine has rolled out a digital residency program for foreigners named "uResidency". The initiative supposedly aims to provide remote access to the nation's services for non-residents, which encompasses the ability to establish a business, open a bank account, and make tax payments at a favorable rate. As reported by "Kyiv Independent", "uResidency" draws inspiration from Estonia's success, which garnered 64.3 million euros in tax revenue last year. Ukraine envisions generating $1 million in tax income from 1,000 digitally registered foreigners within the first year. As of now, only citizens of India, Pakistan, Thailand, and Slovenia are eligible for the program. The EU has endorsed the implementation of the program, and the tax rate for overseas entrepreneurs is set at 5% on profits.

18:44 Netrebko's Berlin Performance: Crowds of ProtestersA crowd of protesters amassed outside the Staatsoper Berlin on a Sunday eve, preceding opera star Anna Netrebko's performance. Previously, activists had staged demonstrations against the singer due to her suspected ties with Vladimir Putin. For this year's event, Netrebko claimed the role of Abigaille in Giuseppe Verdi's "Nabucco" at the Staatsoper, having previously starred as Lady Macbeth in Verdi's "Macbeth". In the recent past, Netrebko's concerts have been cancelled in various Western territories. Her management consistently asserts that Netrebko has publicly condemned the war. Critics, however, argue that her behavior, both before and following Russia's full-scale invasion of southern Ukraine, suggests a different stance.

17:30 Brekelmans in Kharkiv: Ukraine's Defense Requires Distance from RussiaDutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, during his visit to Kharkiv, Ukraine, emphasized that Ukraine can only fortify itself by maintaining a greater distance from Russia. He shared his experiences on Twitter, describing destroyed apartments, power outages, and children attending school in bunkers.

16:10 Ukraine Claims Over 660,000 Russian Troops 'Eliminated' Since War CommencedPursuant to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has suffered over 660,000 troops in its conflict. The Ukrainian military asserted in a statement that 660,470 Russian soldiers had been "eliminated", which is commonly construed to mean killed or severely injured to the extent of being discharged from military service.

15:14 Fatal Casualty in Russian Drone AssaultA lethal casualty has resulted from Russia's drone assault in Ukraine. A 49-year-old's car was hit by a drone in the Kharkiv region, as per Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Additionally, Ukrainian authorities reported a gas pipeline's damage and a warehouse's burning in the Odessa region. As per the Ukrainian air force, Russian forces launched rockets and 87 drones, of which 56 drones and two rockets were thwarted. A further 25 drones vanished from radar, "likely owing to air defense missiles".

14:26 Krenz and Schröder in Agreement on Ukraine IssueFormer SED General Secretary and DDR State Council Chairman Egon Krenz sees the increased presence of the AfD and BSW in the three state elections in September in the East as a call for negotiations towards ending Russia's conflict against Ukraine. "The message conveyed by these events is: It's high time to listen to us! We yearn for peaceful politics. We wish to live, not die," Krenz told "Tagesspiegel" on the sidelines of a "75 Years of DDR" event in Berlin, as the newspaper reported in its online edition. Krenz lauded the demands of the state premiers of Saxony and Brandenburg, Michael Kretschmer of the CDU and Dietmar Woidke of the SPD, along with the Thuringian CDU chairman for greater efforts to attain a diplomatic solution in the Ukraine conflict.

The 87-year-old former deputy, confidant, and successor to DDR leader Erich Honecker also expressed approval for former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder's stance on Russia's conflict against Ukraine. "I think he has a strong position. I concur with him on this matter," said Krenz. Krenz and Schröder have had a long-standing acquaintance. They met, among other times, in 1980 in Bonn and in 1981 in East Berlin. At the time, Krenz was the head of the communist youth organization FDJ, and Schröder was the chairman of the Young Socialists.

13:52 "Space for Losses"- Ukrainian Strategy Includes RetreatMilitary analyst Mykola Bielieskov from the Ukrainian Institute for Strategic Studies described Ukraine's strategy as a "trade of space for losses" in the "New York Times". This strategy involves pulling back from besieged cities following heavy losses inflicted on the Russians in terms of personnel and equipment. "It's about how much they lose before they realize it's untenable," says Oleksandr Solonko, a member of the 411th Ukrainian drone battalion, regarding Russian losses. Given the relentless attacks, some Ukrainian commanders would prefer to withdraw from a position or settlement if it reduces their own personnel losses.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, discusses the delivery of S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to the Crimean Bridge area on news channel Espreso. "Yes, they do need replenish their stocks," Pletenchuk admits. "Russia has indeed stationed a decent amount of large anti-aircraft systems in the area. And they're not doing it without reason. They require missiles, it's not by chance." Pletenchuk contends that Russia values the Crimean Bridge more than other significant objects within Russia itself. The bridge serves primarily as a symbolic, ideological purpose beyond its logistical functions, he argues. Ukraine aims to ultimately demolish the Crimean Bridge, but has yet to succeed due to its solid protection. The structure has been hit twice by attacks previously.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz issues a warning in a guest article for "Focus" that one should not be misled about this war's nature and not succumb to deception. Putin is using his war to dismantle the political structure in Europe that we constructed in partnership with Russia post-1990, not against Russia. Neither Europe nor NATO is responsible for any provocations or contract breaches that could plausibly justify initiating such a war against Ukraine. If Ukraine remains resilient and the West continues supporting it, Russia will come to understand that pursuing further military violence is futile, Merz asserts. However, if the West retreats, "Russia emerges victorious and will crave more."

Russian opposition advocate Ildar Dadin is rumored to have perished during combat alongside the Ukrainian army. His demise is reportedly in the battles surrounding Kharkiv, Xenya Larina penned on the X platform. The Kyiv authorities have yet to confirm the report. Dadin was imprisoned for three years in Russia in 2015 for participating in unauthorized demonstrations, protesting against the Kremlin's policies. His sentence was reduced to 1.5 years after fifteen months in prison, leading to his release. In 2023, Dadin moved to Ukraine and joined the Russian Volunteer Corps to battle against Russia in the war.

The 60th Brigade of Ukraine has published a video that alleges the destruction of a Russian tank in the Donetsk region using a drone. The clip depicts the drone strike causing a substantial explosion that sends the tank's turret skyrocketing.

At least four individuals lost their lives, and at least 30 were injured as a result of Russian attacks in Ukraine the previous day, according to "Kyiv Independent."

Ukrainian sources report a 3-to-1 advantage in ammunition for the Russian side. However, a Wuhledar defender from the 72nd Brigade, who had fought until the city's recent evacuation, claims a significantly worse ratio when it comes to the number of artillery systems. The Russians held an astounding 10-to-1 advantage in artillery systems around Wuhledar during late summer. "How can our artillery system counter 10 of theirs?" the soldier explained to the "New York Times." The soldier also shared that the Russian forces could overwhelm the Ukrainian defenses if they concentrate their efforts on a single location.

Russia launched 87 drone attacks on Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force reports. Four missiles were also intercepted, the air force revealed on Telegram. The Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down 56 drones and two missiles, with the remainder believed to have been defeated by electronic warfare means.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen apologizes in a viral video from the GLOBSEC Forum for the delay in delivering F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. She claimed that she had been hoping to send them in the war's early stages, but there was yet another round of discussions concerning their suitability. Denmark has promised to contribute a total of 19 fighter jets to Ukraine, but the training of pilots and the associated time required have slowed down the process. Only a few F-16 jets have been deployed in Ukraine as of now, delivered this summer. The Russian invasion began in February 2022. Denmark is one of the countries frequently delivering weapons, while other nations occasionally tread more cautiously.

According to a recent article by the "Kyiv Post," more than 20 soldiers were killed, including six North Korean officers, in a rocket attack near the Russian-occupied Donetsk last Thursday. A source from the intelligence community claimed the North Koreans were there to offer advice to their Russian counterparts and observe the training of personnel, prior to the attack.

07:50 Ukraine: Several Russian Military Bases Eliminated - with Brimstone MissilesThe Armed Forces of Ukraine's General Staff reports the annihilation of three military bases from the 35th and 27th motorized infantry brigades as well as the 2nd combined army of Russia's troops. "The military operations were undertaken by the Air Force and artillery units from the Ukrainian Armed Forces in collaboration with other defense force components. The strikes were executed using Brimstone missiles and RGM-145 Griffin missiles." Ukraine has been utilizing the British Brimstone for some time now, but as per official statements, not the long-range version, which has yet to receive approval. RGM-145 Griffins can be launched from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) like HIMARS and boast an approximately 70-kilometer range.

07:04 ISW: Russia's Recruitment Drive Experiences Less Success and Has RestrictionsThe Kremlin plans to continue paying substantial sums to new recruits who sign military contracts with the Ministry of Defense in the upcoming years. However, The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) mentions reports suggesting that the current recruitment campaigns are becoming less productive and that escalating financial incentives point to "the insufficiency of present-day recruitment efforts to sustain the steady generation of new forces vital for Russian military operations in Ukraine." The ISW estimates the existence of medium- to long-term limitations to the number of recruits that Russia's mobilization campaign can produce, and enhanced financial incentives are unlikely to significantly overcome these constraints.

06:20 Russia Expert Predicts Country Facing Significant Challenges - and Opportunities for Ukrainian CounteroffensiveRussia expert Mark Galeotti writes in an op-ed for the "Sunday Times" that Ukraine, with its new equipment, can form brigades to conduct a large-scale counteroffensive by 2025. Meanwhile, Galeotti believes there is a possibility of obtaining authorization to use long-range weapons like ATACMS and Brimstone. Still, even without them, Kyiv is effectively employing its own rockets and drones in a campaign against Russian ammunition depots, he says. On the Russian side, it is becoming increasingly difficult to recruit soldiers despite generous payments, there is a severe workforce shortage in the country, and stockpiles of military equipment are dwindling. Galeotti identifies Ukraine's major threats as the strengthening of forces in the EU that oppose support for Ukraine and the potential election of Donald Trump in the USA.

05:40 Five Republican Senators Warn Against Further Alignment with Russia by HungaryFive Republican US senators voiced concern about Hungary's expanding ties with Russia and increasing cooperation with China following their visit to the country. The delegation consisted of Republican senators Jerry Moran, John Boozman, Susan Collins, John Cornyn, and John Goven. Senator Jerry Moran expressed concern in a statement about Hungary's growing ties with Russia and the erosion of its democratic institutions, urging closer cooperation between Hungary and its allies. "It is in our mutual interest that our countries collaborate closely. We implore Hungary to heed the warnings of its allies and respond accordingly." Hungary serves as an important Russian ally in the EU. Prime Minister Orban has repeatedly blocked aid to Ukraine, advocated for negotiations, and regularly echoes the Kremlin's arguments. Hungary has denounced the war, yet refused to provide Ukraine with weapons.

03:27 Air Defense Apparently Repels Missile Attack on KyivUkrainian air defense units reportedly repelled a Russian air attack on Kyiv, according to the Ukrainian military's Telegram news app. No specific details were disclosed.

01:58 Russian Ambassador to the US Returns to MoscowRussian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, is reportedly concluding his diplomatic assignment, with Russian media reporting his departure to Moscow. The ambassador is returning to Moscow, with Interfax news agency citing a source from the Foreign Ministry. The newspaper "Vedomosti" reports Antounov's departure is imminent. Additional details were not immediately available. Antonov has served as ambassador in Washington since 2017.

23:46 Ukraine: Russians Regularly Murder Prisoners of War - 93 Soldiers ExecutedLaw enforcement agencies have obtained solid evidence demonstrating that Russian invading troops have executed a high number of Ukrainian prisoners of war. As Ukrinform news agency reports, Yuri Belousov, head of the war department of the Prosecutor General's Office, states on national television: "We now have evidence of 93 of our soldiers who have been executed on the battlefield," he says. Belousov emphasizes that 80% of Ukrainian prisoners of war had been executed this year. The practice of executing them started in November 2023. "The attitude of Russian soldiers towards our prisoners of war has deteriorated," Belousov says.

22:14 Report: Preliminary Territorial Concessions by Kyiv for NATO Membership?

Ukraine is still committed to retaking territories controlled by Russia for the past decade. However, it lacks the manpower, weapons, and Western alliance support to accomplish that goal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy now claims that Kyiv is preparing "substantial decisions" for discussion with the United States and other nations during the upcoming Contact Group meeting in Ramstein on October 12. According to the "Financial Times," Ukraine's new strategy involves requesting allies to strengthen its military and diplomatic position to compel Russia to the negotiating table. Western diplomats and increasingly Ukrainian officials believe that meaningful security guarantees could serve as the basis for a negotiated solution, allowing Russia to maintain de facto but not de jure control over the Ukrainian territory it currently occupies. Talks are also underway about potential NATO membership for Ukraine as part of this.

21:23 Analysts: Russia Losing Equipment Three Times Faster, Ukraine Waiting for Tank Deliveries

Russia is experiencing a faster-than-threefold attrition of military hardware compared to Ukraine, as per Jakub Janowski, an analyst based in Prague, working for the Dutch intelligence monitoring unit Oryx. He contends that Russia is rapidly depleting its inherited Soviet equipment stocks, while its production, similar to Ukraine's, barely makes up for the substantial losses. Time seems to be favoring Russia in terms of mobilization potential, workforce, and production capabilities, according to Konrad Muzyka, a Polish analyst and Rochan Consulting's director. However, Janowski expresses concerns that despite Russia's larger troop count and firepower, it might encounter difficulties if the West rampups its assistance. Moreover, some deliveries of pledged military equipment have yet to materialize. As per Oryx, Kyiv is yet to receive promised distributions of at least 280 tanks, 480 armored combat vehicles, 1200 troop carriers, and 180 mobile artillery systems.

20:34 Ukraine Announces Downing of Russian Bomber; Wreckage Evidence Emerges

Ukrainian forces allegedly brought down a Russian combat aircraft. The aircraft was reportedly struck near the city of Kostiantyniwka in the Donetsk province, as stated by the local military authority's head. Photos suggest the wreckage of a burned-out aircraft that crashed into a building, igniting it into flames.

