At 19:51, Ukraine successfully thwarted a Russian offensive involving approximately 30 tank units.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama anticipates that the Western Balkans summit at the Chancellery will eventually approve the regional free trade agreement CEFTA, aiming to prepare his country for EU membership by 2030. He expresses significance for Wednesday's conference, stating, "Tomorrow will be crucial for... finalizing the CEFTA mechanism," during a Reuters TV interview. On Wednesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced a breakthrough in the negotiations on the Central European trade agreement, considered a preparatory step towards EU entry. Rama commends the Berlin Process, acknowledging its contribution towards strengthening cooperation between the six Western Balkans countries and bolstering their ties with the EU. Amusingly, he suggests that Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine inadvertently played a role in this progress, describing it as the moment when the EU realized the practical importance of its geopolitical strategy for the Western Balkans. Since Putin's invasion, negotiations between the EU and Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Montenegro have shown a marked increase in pace. Rama's government aspires for Albania to be ready for EU accession by 2030, at which point they will assess the EU's readiness to accept them.

18:18 Russians Attempt Nikopol with Suicide Drones

Russian military troops assaulted the Ukrainian city of Nikopol five times throughout the day, employing suicide drones, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, via Telegram. Two vehicles sustained damage, but no casualties were reported. Specialists are currently evaluating the extent of the destruction. The day prior, Nikopol endured twenty attacks, as reported by the "Ukrinform" news agency.

18:06 Ukraine Witnesses 80 Engagements Along the Front Lines

Since the commencement of the day, there have been eighty engagements along the front lines, as per the Armed Forces of Ukraine's General Staff. Currently, eighteen skirmishes persist in seven sectors of the front, according to Facebook reports. Settlements in the Sumy region were bombarded by Russian artillery from neighboring territories. The Russian army conducted aerial strikes on Sosnivka, Myshutine, Hlukhiv, Obody, and Bila Berizka, employing thirteen guided shells.

17:35 Execution of Ukrainian Captives: Sybiha Urges International Arrest Warrants for "Russian Executioners and Torturers"

In response to alleged killings of Ukrainian captives by Russian soldiers, Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha appeals to the global community for assistance. He calls upon the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for the "Russian executioners and torturers," as per his Telegram post. Simultaneously, he demands access for international observers and medical personnel to prisoner camps. "Executions are becoming increasingly frequent, with 95% of POWs reportedly subjected to torture according to UN data," Sybiha laments. Rumors swirl around the execution of nine Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered after exhausting their ammunition during clashes in the western Russian region of Kursk. They are said to have been put to death on the spot, according to Ukrainian media sources. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv has launched investigations, as reported by "Ukrainska Prawda" and other outlets.

17:03 Ballistic Missiles Provided to Russia: EU Ministers to Discuss New Sanctions against Iran

EU foreign ministers are slated to discuss new sanctions against Iran at their Monday meeting in Luxembourg. EU officials and partners accuse Tehran of providing ballistic missiles to Russia. Another topic on the agenda includes discussions about the situation in Ukraine, with a planned video conference scheduled with the new Ukrainian foreign minister Andrij Sybiha. The EU recently approved an additional aid package of 35 billion euros for Kyiv.

16:47 NATO Secretary General Travels for Meetings with Pistorius in Germany

New NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is traveling to Germany for a meeting with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. According to NATO, Rutte plans to visit the new NATO headquarters for Ukraine aid in Wiesbaden on Monday together with Pistorius. The arrangement was announced by Rutte's predecessor Jens Stoltenberg during the NATO summit in July. Rutte intends to visit the headquarters of Allied Command Operations (ACO) in the Belgian city of Mons prior to his trip to Wiesbaden, as per NATO.

16:05 Russia Declares Strikes on Ukrainian Forces in Kursk Region with Guided Bombs

Moscow conveys its attack on a concentration of Ukrainian forces near the border with Russia's western Kursk region using guided bombs. The strike targeted "a strongpoint and a concentration of Ukrainian forces," as asserted by the Defense Ministry, without providing information on the outcome of the attack. The Russian claims have yet to be authenticated at this juncture. There has been no communication from the Ukrainian camp thus far.

The Defense Ministry of Germany is investigating reports suggesting that German troops took part in a competition alongside Russian military personnel. According to "Bild" newspaper, which sources its information from the International Military Sports Council (CISM), this alleged event took place in Bangladesh towards the end of February 2024. A photograph, published by "Bild", shows Russian soldiers standing next to the head of the German delegation, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Lützkendorf. The Lithuanian Defense Ministry has expressed concerns over this situation, having boycotted competitions with Russian participation since 2022. The Lithuanian representative for hybrid threats believes that Russia seeks international recognition, despite ongoing sanctions, through its participation in such events. The German Defense Ministry reacted to the news on Friday, informing "Bild" that the German soldiers present at the CISM competition were warned about the unacceptability of such photos.

15:39 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Killing Prisoners of War

Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinez has called for an investigation into allegations of Russian soldiers murdering Ukrainian prisoners of war. He has sent letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding this alleged "crime" as reported on the Telegram messaging service. According to "DeepState" - a Ukrainian website close to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense - Russian troops assassinated nine Ukrainian drone operators and contractors who had surrendered in the Russian region of Kursk on Thursday. In early October, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office had reported that Russian troops had killed twelve captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk. There has been no response from the Russian side yet.

15:13 British Intelligence: Russia Fears Black Sea Exercises

According to British intelligence, Russia may have exaggerated the number of ships involved in OKEAN-24, its strategic naval exercise held in September, due to fears of conducting exercises in the Black Sea. This information was shared by the British Ministry of Defense, which cited intelligence data, claiming that the exercise was primarily intended to display the fleet's capabilities amidst the ongoing conflict. The Russian defense ministry has not commented on this report yet. Before 2022, Russia usually carried out annual exercises involving all its forces. However, the last two were likely cancelled due to the conflict in Ukraine. Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russia has reportedly lost 28 warships and one submarine. The Ukrainian military has been successful in reducing the Russian fleet in the Black and Azov seas, thanks to homemade marine drones and weapons.

14:38 Report: Russia Leverages Disabled Children for War Machine Production

Ukrainian defense forces and Russian partisan groups have allegedly uncovered a shocking practice, as video evidence surfaces on a Russian volunteer group's Telegram channel, showcasing mentally disabled children and adults being exploited for free labor in manufacturing parts for Russia's war machine. Investigations have established a connection between this organization named "Craftsmen," NGO "Boomerang for Good," and the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

14:24 Kremlin: Putin Open to Dialogue with Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow. Peskow admitted that they have consistently communicated their openness to contacts, but they are yet to receive a formal request from the German side for a phone call. Peskow's comments are in response to a statement made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who suggested on Friday that Putin was no longer open to speaking with Scholz over the phone.

13:58 Gynecologist: Russian Sexual Violence Has Two Waves

Gynecologist Natalia Lelyukh treats Ukrainian women who have been subjected to sexual violence by Russians in occupied territories. In her observations, she noted that this is not about sexuality, but about power. The victims range from five to 74 years old. "Sexual violence in the occupied oblasts typically occurs in two waves," Lelyukh explained to "New Voice of Ukraine." The first wave falls during territorial conquests, when invaders want to demonstrate their dominance. Many women survive these attacks. The second wave occurs when Russian troops withdraw from previously captured areas, resulting in an extremely brutal and traumatic experience for the women. "It's incredible that so many people are capable of this, not just a single madman, but many individuals," Lelyukh said.

13:31 Biden Not Planning Ramstein Meeting During Germany Visit

Under conflicting reports, it is suggested that U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Germany next week, though not for the scheduled Ramstein meeting of Western heads of state and government to support Ukraine. The Ramstein meeting will likely be rescheduled considering Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's upcoming Europe tour.

Russian occupying forces have allegedly seized an additional village in eastern Ukraine. The Russian defense ministry declared control over the village of Mychailiwka, located on a southeastern highway leading to Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, which serves as a crucial logistics hub for Ukraine. Pokrovsk has endured relentless Russian attacks for quite some time now.

12:20 Zelensky Calls for Urgent Military Support - 900 Bombs DroppedUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleads for immediate assistance from his visits to German and other EU countries in the struggle against the Russian adversary. Zelensky writes on "X" that "no time should be wasted – a clear message must be sent." He believes that Ukraine's allies can provide sufficient air defense systems, authorize long-range capabilities, and expedite the delivery of military assistance to Ukrainian troops. Last week, around 900 guided bombs were dropped on Ukraine by the Russians.

11:58 Iran Criticizes Upcoming EU SanctionsIran denounces the planned EU sanctions over the alleged supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserted to the Insa news agency that "I have stated this multiple times, and I'll say it again: Iran is not supplying ballistic missiles to Russia." He considers the impending EU sanctions baseless and a pretext to increase pressure on Iran. The EU is scheduled to implement new sanctions tomorrow, targeting companies and individuals implicated in Iran's ballistic missile program and Russia's arms supplies.

11:47 Ukraine Warns of Nine POW Executions by RussiansUkraine's Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, has addressed the UN regarding potential Russian executions of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in the Kursk region. "Reports have surfaced on social media about the possible execution of nine Ukrainian POWs by Russians in the Kursk region," Lubinets shared on Telegram. Such conduct violates the Geneva Conventions, religiously obligating Russia to maintain humanitarian treatment of POWs, protect them from violence, intimidation, and public scrutiny. They must be released and repatriated without delay following the cessation of armed conflict.

10:52 Czech Film Award Goes to Doc on Russian Sexual ViolenceThe documentary "He came back," which examines sexual crimes during the 2022 Russian occupation of the Kyiv and Kherson regions, has received a Czech film award in Prague. The film incorporates testimonies from two survivors and their subsequent identification of their perpetrators and commanding officers. In one instance, the production team recreated the crime scene in the occupied Donetsk region. The doc reveals 292 instances of Russian soldiers committing sexual violence, with experts estimating this to be only a fraction of the full scale.

10:22 Zelensky to Share Victory Plan with PublicUkrainian President Zelensky will present his "victory plan" to the populace within a few days, as per an advisor to the presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak. The plan includes five components, encompassing military and diplomatic strategies, such as inviting Ukraine to join NATO. The details have yet to be publicized. The plan aims to bolster Ukraine's negotiating position and apply pressure to Russia for a just peace, Kyiv affirms.

09:37 Russian Forces Improve with Stolen Starlink TerminalsRussian forces have reportedly become more lethal and adaptive with the assistance of illegally appropriated Starlink terminals. They can leverage satellite internet to enhance coordination in attacks, conduct a higher volume of drone missions, and accurately bombard Ukrainian troops with well-aimed artillery fire. The "Washington Post" reports, based on six Ukrainian soldiers from distinct Donetsk regiments, that the terminals enable commanders to observe the battlefield live via drones and facilitate secure communication among soldiers. Although it is illegal to trade these terminals, as well as numerous other US electronic devices, to Moscow, a black market for Starlink has supposedly emerged, giving the terminals to Russian frontline forces.

09:16 Poland Prepares to Launch US Missile BasePoland's government has announced that a US air defense missile base will soon be operational in northern Poland. The "Ukrainska Pravda" reports that the base near Puck on the Baltic coast will be in operation in the coming weeks. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski mentioned that Warsaw is also collaborating with the US to ensure that the missile defense systems can intercept not only Iranian missiles intended for the USA but also Russian missiles targeting Poland.

08:51 Ukraine Reports Overnight Russian Attacks with 68 DronesRussia attacked Ukraine overnight with 68 drones and four missiles, according to Ukrainian sources. Two ballistic missiles of the Iskander type struck the regions of Poltava and Odessa, the Ukrainian air force revealed on Telegram. Two guided missiles were fired towards the regions of Chernihiv and Sumy. Air defense units eliminated 31 drones, and 36 more drones were likely eliminated by electronic warfare. One drone remained in the air in the morning.

08:17 Ukraine Estimates Enemy Losses at 1300 Troops in the Last 24 HoursThe Ukrainian military claims 1300 losses on the Russian side in the last 24 hours, expanding the total count of Russian casualties since the commencement of the war in February 2022 to approximately 669,000. Additionally, Ukraine reports the destruction of nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems. Forty-five Russian drones were also shot down.

7:48 Russia: 13 Ukrainian drones taken outRussia claims to have taken out 13 Ukrainian drones throughout the night across three border regions. Russia's air defense systems reportedly took down six drones over the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk and one drone over the Bryansk region, according to the Kremlin's defense ministry, as stated on Telegram.

7:16 DeepState states Ukrainian victory in DonetskDeepState, a group of military analysts, claims that Ukrainian forces were victorious in Donetsk Oblast overnight. Near the town of Nowohrodivka, the Ukrainians reportedly retook their lost positions from the Russians. Meanwhile, DeepState also reports Russian victories in the area, with Russian troops advancing near the settlement of Vesely.

6:30 Lithuania votes - all major parties favor Ukraine aidLithuanians are casting votes today for a new parliament. Polls suggest a government change is imminent, with the Social Democrats poised to replace the current conservative Homeland Union as Lithuania's strongest political force. Additionally, the "Morning Star of Nemunas" could become the first populist party to enter Lithuania's parliament, which has just 2.8 million inhabitants. All major Lithuanian parties agree that Ukraine should continue to be supported and that defense against Russia should be fortified.

4:39 Research reveals older Russian soldiers being sent to warThe soldiers Russia is deploying to fight in Ukraine are increasingly getting older. This is evident in data analyzed and published by the Russian oppositional media project Mediazona in collaboration with BBC Russia. Researchers analyzed data from almost 73,000 Russian soldiers who have died since the invasion of Ukraine, including information from social and local media. In the first six months of the war, most of the fatalities were among soldiers aged 21 to 23. Due to partial mobilization, the use of prisoners, and volunteer recruitment, the demographic makeup has shifted. Notably, among volunteers, the majority were aged 48 to 50, according to Mediazona.

1:05 Zelensky seeks to boost weapons production in Ukraine with Western investmentsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aims to significantly increase weapons production with Western investments. "Our industrial capacity allows us to produce far more drones, ammunition, and military equipment than our country's financial resources enable," he said in his evening video address. The West could provide the funding, especially since many partners are currently unable to help Ukraine sufficiently due to a lack of their own weapons. During his visit to Paris, a new Ukrainian-French weapon production model was discussed, which is now set to be further explored at the level of defense ministers.

23:31 Zelensky affirms Ukrainian positions in Kursk are heldAccording to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian forces are maintaining their positions in the Russian border region of Kursk. "Regarding the Kursk operation, Russia has attempted to push back our positions, but we are holding our pre-planned lines," Zelensky said in his evening video address. The previous day, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that its forces had recaptured two villages in Kursk. In August, approximately 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers entered Kursk in one of the largest attacks on Russian territory during the ongoing war since February 2022, crossing the border with tanks and armored vehicles.

