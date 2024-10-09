At 19:48, Russia announces regaining control of Kursk.

19:18 Latvian Border Guard Levels Accusations against Belarus over Border Smuggling

Latvia's Border Guard accuses the authorities of its neighboring authoritarian country, Belarus, of aiding migrants trying to cross the border undetected. According to Chief Guntis Pujats, "The sheer number of individuals attempting to cross the border unnoticed, staying in Belarus, and illegally entering Latvia would be impossible without Belarusian officials' knowledge." During a special operation on Tuesday, 46 illegal border crossers were apprehended after a one-hour chase. Pujats further states, "It's evident that the majority of the illegal migration is orchestrated by Belarusian services." The Latvian Border Guard chief also alleges that Belarus' security forces are collaborating with smugglers and organized crime. The arrested migrants hail from Somalia, and they were returned to Belarus. Concerns have been raised in Latvia about a smuggler's van appearing to be a replica of a police vehicle with flashing lights and specific paintwork. The source of the equipment remains unclear for now.

18:46 Russian Oil Depot in Crimea Still Burning

Two days after a Ukrainian drone attack, a Russian oil facility on Crimea's southern coast is still on fire. Satellite images taken by the European Earth observation program Copernicus around noon show a massive plume of smoke rising from the oil depot in Feodosia, standing at a height of approximately 800 kilometers.

18:12 Zelensky Outlines End to War by 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the current situation on the battlefield presents an opportunity to end the war by 2025 at the latest. Speaking at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Dubrovnik, Zelensky said, "We have the opportunity to move in a direction of peace and lasting stability from October to December," adding, "This is a chance to decide on decisive action to bring an end to the war by 2025 at the latest." Zelensky wants to discuss international peace efforts in Dubrovnik, as well as collaboration on security challenges and the path towards the EU and NATO with partners.

17:37 Macron Visits Ukrainian Soldiers Training in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has paid his first visit to Ukrainian soldiers being trained in France. Macron inspected a military camp in eastern France to demonstrate his support for Ukraine, which is currently under attack from Russia. The exact location of the camp will not be disclosed for security reasons. French military personnel are training 2,300 Ukrainian soldiers, teaching them how to handle weapons supplied by France and subjecting them to combat-like conditions with stress, noise, and drones, in preparation for their deployment. This marks Macron's first encounter with some of the 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers France has trained since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

17:04 Zelensky to Visit Berlin on Friday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Berlin on Friday to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The news agency Reuters confirmed sources familiar with the plans. Previously, US President Joe Biden had canceled his visit to Germany at short notice due to Hurricane "Milton" and the Ukraine summit scheduled for Saturday in Ramstein was also postponed.

16:38 Russian Weapons Depot Goes Up in Flames: Emergency Declared

Russian authorities have declared an emergency in a western region, following Ukraine's claim of an attack on a weapons depot. (See entry at 13:00.) The local Emergency Ministry reports that an emergency has been declared in a district of Bryansk after "explosions of explosive objects". Ukraine alleges that it attacked a depot containing rockets and artillery ammunition, including some provided by North Korea, as well as guided aerial bombs. Russia and North Korea deny mutual arms deliveries.

16:05 Terrifying Videos: How Russians Hunt Civilians in Kherson

In the Ukrainian region of Kherson, there are growing reports of deadly Russian air attacks, with residents complaining that the invaders are targeting civilians or civilian vehicles. Multiple videos are said to document such attacks, using drones.

15:32 Troublesome Refugee Group Terrorizes Neighborhood in Kiel

For months, a group of approximately 30 refugees from Ukraine and the Bulgarian-Turkish border region have been causing trouble in the Kiel district of Wik. Incidents of noise, thefts, and legal violations have been reported in the city, leading to the exploration of the possibility of distributing the group to different accommodations in other districts. The city is also making efforts to involve residents to prevent such incidents.

15:01 Torez: City in Donetsk Oblast Completely Devastated

Approximately 1,200 people remain in the city of Torez in the Donetsk Oblast, where no single building has been left intact due to Russian bombardments. The head of the military administration of the Donetsk Oblast, Vadim Filashkin, reported in the news program 24/7 that the living conditions in the city are terrible and delivering humanitarian aid is challenging due to constant attacks. However, the remaining residents refuse to leave the city.

14:29 Germans: Biden's Cancellation Won't Harm Ukraine due to President Joe Biden's scrapped visit to Germany, no more scheduled multilateral meetings will take place, according to the German government. There won't be a get-together with the leaders of the U.S., France, and the U.K., says spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit in Berlin. Neither French President Emmanuel Macron nor British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will make the trip to Berlin after Biden's cancellation this weekend. The Ramstein summit to help Ukraine will also be called off. Hebestreit claims Ukraine's leaders haven't expressed concerns about the cancellation. "I can't report any negative feedback from Ukraine," he says. Ukraine understands Biden's decision to stay in the U.S. due to the powerful hurricane. Ukraine trusts the U.S. and German support, along with other allies, will continue.

13:55 Finnish Leader: Born of NATO's Rebirth According to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, the current formation of "NATO 3.0" is underway. "I truly believe that we're witnessing the birth of NATO 3.0," he says at a press conference in Brussels, adding: "We're heading back to NATO's original role as a deterrent and powerful military alliance, with threats emerging from the east, mainly Russia." There's unity within NATO about current security concerns, and he thinks it's crucial to focus on both deterrence and defense.

13:32 Zelensky in Croatia for Balkans Talks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Croatia for discussions. "With Prime Minister (Andrej) Plenkovic, we'll discuss further defense cooperation, treatment for our wounded warriors, and reconstruction in Ukraine," the head of state writes on X. He will also take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit with over a dozen Southeast European states. The implementation of the peace plan, Ukraine's integration into the European Union, and entry into NATO will be discussed.

13:00 Ukraine Claims Attack on Russian Arms Depot According to Ukraine, the military attacked a Russian arms depot in Bryansk last night, using 12 drones. The depot, holding drones, bombs, and ammunition from North Korea, caught fire due to falling debris, they added. Social media posts show the fire on the premises.

12:53 Ramstein Meeting on Ukraine Delayed After Biden's Cancellation Biden's decision not to visit Germany resulted in the postponement of the Ramstein meeting planned for Saturday to help Ukraine. "Polish President Andrzej Duda won't attend the Ukraine summit in Ramstein because it won't take place as planned after Biden's withdrawal," said advisor Mieszko Pawlak. "The meeting's been moved (...), but we have no info on the new date yet." Stefan Mair, SWP director, doesn't see the delay as a shift in Ukraine policy. He expects only a reaffirmation that Ukraine will continue to be supported.

12:34 Russia Denies Trump-Putin Talk Reports Russia has rejected U.S. journalist Bob Woodward's claims of repeated conversations between Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump. "No, that's not true," Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told Russian news site "RBK". He was referencing a Woodward leak, stating Trump had talked to Putin 7 times since leaving office in early 2021. According to Woodward, Trump also sent coronavirus tests to Putin while in office, despite virus shortages in the U.S.

12:04 Russian Poll: Majority Views Germany as Hostile Due to support for Ukraine, a majority of Russians see Germany as a hostile country. According to the Levada Center for Public Opinion Research in Moscow, 62 percent have a negative or somewhat negative view of Germany. In 2019, it was the opposite with 61 percent having a positive or somewhat positive opinion of Germany. Levada Center director Lev Gudkov links the responses to the increased anti-German propaganda in Russia. "Germany has surpassed Ukraine and Poland as hostile countries," he said. Only in the U.S. and Britain is the Russian population viewed as a greater threat.

11:45 von der Leyen Threatens Orban over Ukraine Remarks EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has harsh words for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. In response to Orban's "peace initiative" in the Ukraine war and his visit to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, she criticized, "Some still blame the invasion not on Putin's lust for power, but on Ukraine's thirst for freedom."

11:30 Trubetskoy: Setbacks for Ukraine Against Biden's Cancellation Following the hurricane in Florida, Biden has scrapped his trip to Germany and the Ukraine summit in Ramstein. Ukrainian journalist Dennis Trubetshoy calls it a "major disappointment" for Kyiv, and also fears an energy crisis in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

11:02 German Military: 'Russian Artillery Advantage Not as Dominant as Before'As per the German military, there's been notable advancements in the provision of ammunition. The Russian artillery superiority isn't as overpowering as it was in the spring, decreasing from 8:1 to roughly 3:1, mentioned Christian Freuding, the head of the Ukraine special staff in the German Ministry of Defense, to the German editorial network (RND). This is due to an increase in production capabilities in the West and a significantly stronger Ukrainian arms industry. "The production figures, such as those for drones, are remarkable, with plans to produce 1.5 million drones by the end of the year." Despite this, Freuding also highlighted that resources remain limited overall.

10:36 Ukraine Courts Convict Two 'Apocalypse' CybercriminalsAn Ukrainian court has found two individuals associated with the "Apocalypse" hacker group, supported by the Russian FSB, guilty in absentia for executing over 5,000 cyber attacks against Ukrainian institutions and essential infrastructure. The Ukrainian security service (SBU) announced this. The cybercriminals, whose identities were not disclosed, primarily targeted internal systems in various ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Development, and gained access to critical document management systems and servers containing data on secret government structures. The two FSB agents had previously served as SBU employees on the occupied Crimea before voluntarily joining the FSB after Crimea's annexation by Russia in 2014, according to the SBU. They were sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason and unauthorized interference with computer and operating systems.

10:02 Orban: Trump Won't Delay Creating PeaceHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has consistently expressed his belief that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is capable of bringing peace between Russia and Ukraine. During a press conference, he asserted that if Trump wins the US elections, he won't delay till his inauguration in January to "create peace", adding that "(he) will act promptly, so that we, as European heads of state and government, won't have any time to waste." Orban stated that we must initially react intellectually and philosophically, then strategically, and then as soon as possible on the operational level. He did not elaborate on this call-to-action.

09:25 Report: Russia Continuing to Influence US ElectionsAccording to US civic workers, Russia remains actively intervening in the upcoming US presidential election. The Russian campaign primarily targets strengthening Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and weakening Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, according to "Voice of America". "Moscow is utilizing a variety of influence actors to manipulate the congressional elections, specifically to motivate the US population against a pro-Ukrainian policy and politicians," it was reported. "We have continued to observe an escalation in the activities of these actors as the election day approaches," a high-ranking US intelligence official added, according to the report.

08:55 Ukraine Reports Russian Drone Assault on OdessaFive people were injured in a Russian drone attack on Odessa, according to Ukrainian governor Oleh Kiper on Telegram. A fire also broke out in an unfinished building, and a healthcare facility was damaged. Russian forces are also reported to have launched ballistic missiles at the central Ukrainian region of Poltava, damaging an industrial plant. However, there were no casualties.

08:22 Zelensky: Need More and Swifter Battlefield SuccessesUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pushing for faster results on the battlefield. In his evening video address, he stated that for this to happen, Ukrainian forces must secure and deploy advanced weapons. He had previously met with the top commanders of the development of domestic weapons stocks for this purpose. He emphasized the use of drones, electronic warfare, and missiles. "Our national missile program, with all its components, is particularly prominent. Both on the front and on Russian territory, more battlefield successes must be achieved," said Zelensky. "Results are needed faster." Everything necessary for this will now be put into action.

07:50 Russia Publicizes Ukrainian Drone Assaults on Five Cities

The Russian Ministry of Defense announces Ukrainian drone attacks on Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Rostov, and Krasnodar. According to the report, Russia's air defense units downed 47 Ukrainian drones aimed at the west of the country. There were no casualties. A fire caused by falling debris in an uninhabited area in the south of Rostov on the border with Ukraine was quickly extinguished, according to the region's governor, Vasily Golubyev, on Telegram. He added that there were no further damages. The head of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomaz, stated that rescue services were at the sites where debris fell - whether there were any damages remained undetermined. Russian officials seldom divulge the full extent of damages inflicted by Ukrainian attacks.

07:20 U.S. Military Unveils List of Potentially Helpful Weapon Systems for Ukraine

The commander of the U.S. military in Europe, General Chris Cavoli, has revealed a list of American weapon systems that could strengthen Ukraine's resistance against Russia but haven't yet been supplied by the Biden administration. These include air-to-ground cruise missiles and the communication system Link 16, which facilitates better interaction between combat systems within NATO, according to CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter. Ukraine had requested both systems multiple times. Cavoli does not address why the U.S. has not provided the systems yet. U.S. officials had previously expressed concerns regarding the safety of sensitive U.S. technology falling into Russian hands. The list is said to be an appendix of a secret report on the Biden administration's Ukraine strategy.

06:44 Report: Putin Apparently Dismantled Preferred Villa in Sochi Due to Fear of Assaults

Based on an investigation by investigative journalists, Russian President Vladimir Putin purportedly dismantled his summer retreat in Sochi. The alleged cause, as reported by the independent Russian media outlet "Proekt," is apprehension about potential Ukrainian drone attacks. The journalists released satellite images showcasing Putin's villa "Botcharov Ruchey" in Sochi in 2023, followed by a notable void in the same location in 2024. The area's greenery is also claimed to have expanded significantly. "He no longer visits Sochi due to concerns for his security. The president now fears drone assaults," Proekt commented on the photographs. "There is now a void where the dwelling once stood." According to Proekt, the summer retreat Botcharov Ruchey was one of Putin's preferred properties.

06:10 Contingency Plan: Harris Reportedly Urges Zelensky to Plan Succession in Case of Death or Capture

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly encouraged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to develop a succession plan in the case of his death or capture, based on the account of renowned U.S. journalist Bob Woodward in his latest book "War." According to Woodward, Harris informed Zelensky that the president "needs to consider formulating a succession plan to steer the nation if he is captured, killed, or unable to govern," CNN reported based on the book. The conversation reportedly transpired at the Munich Security Conference just prior to the Russian invasion. Woodward supposedly feared that it could be the final meeting between U.S. officials and Zelensky.

04:56 Biden Skipping Ukraine Summit in Ramstein

U.S. President Biden will not attend the Ukraine summit in Ramstein this Saturday in person, confirmed Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh. Officials are still deliberating on the implications for U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's schedule. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was initially scheduled to accompany Biden on the trip, has also rescinded his visit to Germany. Biden postponed his planned trips to Germany and Angola due to the approach of Hurricane "Milton" toward Florida. There's now a possibility that Biden will join the summit virtually with about 50 NATO member states.

03:00 Ministry of Defense Plans Additional Aid for Ukraine

The German Federal Ministry of Defense is planning further substantial aid for Ukraine. "We have recently received an additional 400 million euros this year alone through the Bundestag, enabling us to implement around 50 projects with a total volume of 1.4 billion euros this year," said Christian Freuding, head of the Ukraine task force, to German news agency. Freuding refers to deliveries of air defense systems, tanks, and artillery ammunition. Overall, the ammunition supply has improved. "The artillery superiority of the Russians is no longer as high as it was in the spring, it has decreased from 8:1 to approximately 3:1." Despite increasing Russian pressure in the Donbass, he sees possibilities for Ukraine's military actions.

02:19 Russia: Former Criminal Serviceman Kills Again

A man convicted of murder in Russia has reportedly killed another woman after returning from the war in Ukraine. A 35-year-old is sought for murder in the city of Saratov on the Volga after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death during an argument in a store, as investigators report. They also released footage from the crime scene. The suspect had already been convicted of murder in 2021 for killing his wife in a store. Both women intended to leave him. The suspect had volunteered for the war in Ukraine, like many violent criminals in Russia, and obtained his freedom and presidential pardon from Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

01:37 Russia: Discord Restriction

Russia has imposed restrictions on the online messaging service Discord. Access to the platform is being limited "due to violations of Russian legislation requirements aimed at preventing the use of messages for terrorist and extremist intentions," the Russian regulatory body Roskomnadzor announced. Per the authority, Discord failed to comply with a request made on October 1 to delete around 1000 content items. According to Roskomnadzor, the platform is "widely used by criminals."

00:29 Bloody Protest: Russian Human Rights Activist Harms Herself in Court

A Russian opposition activist self-harmed in court to protest his sentence. The activist, Olga Suworowa, slit her veins in the courtroom in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, the women's rights organization Soft Force reported via Telegram. The organization published a video from the courtroom showing Suworowa holding up her bleeding left arm. The organization Soft Force was established in 2022 before the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Russian assaults on Kharkiv, Ukraine, have led to two fatalities, as per local officials. Over 30 individuals have been hurt, with this information being shared by local governor Oleg Synegubov via digital platforms. Various parts of Ukraine are also reporting casualties. In Zaporizhzhia's southern region, a 71-year-old resident was killed due to a drone strike, as announced by the region's governor, Ivan Fedorov. In eastern Ukraine, authorities reported one death in Kostiantynivka.

21:47 Zelensky: Ukraine puts the squeeze on Russian troops in Kursk

Ukraine is applying sufficient pressure on Russian troops stationed in Kursk, Russia's oblast, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The military has been maintaining control over Russian territory there for around three months, Zelensky stated in his nightly video broadcast. He had previously interacted with top-ranking commanders.

21:18 Ukrainian spy agency captures Kremlin war zealot

Ukraine's intelligence agency claims to have apprehended a secret agent who was apparently recruiting for Russia's war efforts on behalf of the Kremlin. The SBU, the domestic intelligence agency, declared that they detained "a key architect of the Kremlin's 'special military operation' against Ukraine" during an event in Moldova. Dmitro Chystylin stands accused of "treason" and "justifying" Russian aggression and faces a potential life sentence. He is currently in custody.

20:45 Orbán views Ukraine as a loser

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán does not foresee a possibility for Ukraine to emerge victorious against Russia in a battlefield confrontation. He encouraged direct and indirect communication between the warring parties, stating this was vital for averting loss of life. Orbán's administration is viewed as relatively pro-Russian within the EU.

20:10 Kyiv calculates Russian casualties

Kyiv's Defense Ministry disclosed fresh statistics on Russian casualties. Over 662,000 Russian soldiers have sustained injuries or perished since the onset of the large-scale invasion in February 2022. Russia is also reported to have lost 8,940 tanks and nearly 6,960 aircraft and helicopters.

19:35 EU Strengthens Sanctions Against RussiaThe EU has proposed further sanctions to counter Russian efforts aimed at destabilization. The new legislative framework enables imposing penalties on individuals and organizations responsible for election meddling, cyberattacks, and acts of sabotage. It also mentions the exploitation of migrants. Russia has been implicated in deliberately channeling asylum seekers from other countries to Finland. Subsequent decisions on imposing sanctions against specific individuals and organizations are imminent, as per Brussels diplomats. Those targeted will then be required to freeze their assets within the EU. Individuals will also be barred from entering the EU.

19:04 NATO: Ukraine Prepares for its Toughest Winter Since the War CommencedAccording to new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukraine might face its most challenging winter since the 2022 Russian invasion. NATO is committed to providing more support to the Kyiv government, Rutte said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

You can learn more about recent developments here.

The European Union has expressed concern over Belarus' involvement in border smuggling, with Latvia's Border Guard accusing Belarusian authorities of aiding migrants trying to cross the border undetected.

Despite Russia's denial of mutual arms deliveries with North Korea, Ukraine has claimed an attack on a Russian weapons depot in Bryansk, with Ukrainian drones allegedly causing a fire at the facility.

Read also: