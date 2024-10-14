At 19:41, a Crimean resident receives a 21-year prison term from a military tribunal

19:05 Partisans: Russia is Training North Korean Units Near Mariupol

A Ukrainian resistance group claims to have detected Russian training camps for North Korean units situated near Mariupol. According to the "Kyiv Post," the group made this revelation on their Telegram channel. In total, the group has discovered three different training zones in the Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine, all located near Mariupol in the eastern part of the country. The area is currently being utilized for extensive artillery exercises.

18:28 Russia Admits Capture of Additional Village

Russia announces a victory on the frontlines in the Ukrainian region of Saporischschja. Troops are claimed to have seized the village of Lewadnoje. However, these claims are yet to be verified. In response to questions regarding the supposed capture of the village, a Ukrainian military spokesperson told "Kyiv Independent" that the situation is "very dynamic" and that either side could regain control.

18:00 Poland and Baltic States React to Op-Ed by East German Politicians

Representatives from the Baltic nations and Poland have responded to the demands of three East German politicians in an op-ed published in the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung." They reiterate their support for Ukraine's "peace formula." "Peace proposals and compromises should not come at the expense of the country that is a victim of military aggression," they write. Simultaneously, they explain that an immediate peace could be achieved "if Russia were to immediately halt its violation of international law by attacking Ukraine." On the day of German Unity, the ministers of Brandenburg, Saxony, and the leader of the CDU in Thuringia, Dietmar Woidke, Michael Kretschmer, and Mario Voigt, had urged Germany to take a more active role in promoting peace in Ukraine in an op-ed published in the FAZ. They also advocated for a truce. After the elections in Brandenburg, Saxony, and Thuringia, the East German politicians are now engaged in coalition talks in their respective federal states. They are also reliant on the alliance with Sahra Wagenknecht.

17:31 "Hang In There": Zelensky Describes Challenging Situation in Kursk

Russian forces are exerting significant pressure on the Ukrainian army across various fronts. "Active operations are now underway along the entire length of the frontline, but the fighting is particularly intense in the directions of Pokrovsk and Kurachove," President Volodymyr Zelensky declared after a meeting with the General Staff in Kyiv. Additionally, Russian forces have been laying siege to Ukrainian positions in the western Russian region of Kursk for nearly five days. "The troops are holding strong and conducting counterattacks."

17:04 Pope's Envoy Reaches Moscow Following Zelensky's RequestCardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' representative to Ukraine, has arrived in Moscow. This information was disclosed by the Russian state-owned news agency RIA, citing a Vatican source. A meeting between Zuppi and Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and closely associated with the Russian government, may potentially occur. Zuppi had visited Moscow in June 2023. Just a few days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Pope Francis in Rome, where he requested the head of the Roman Catholic Church to assist in securing the release of Ukrainians held captive by Russia.

16:32 "Apologize to Russia": French Expert Sentenced to Labor Camp in MoscowA French political expert detained in Moscow in early June has been sentenced to three years in a labor camp for allegedly gathering Russian military information. The court did not meet the Russian prosecutor's request for a sentence of three years and three months. The defense had requested leniency and suggested a fine. The verdict is not yet final. The defendant, Laurent Vinatier, stated that he had been familiar with Russia for 20 years and had grown fond of the country. "I apologize to Russia for failing to adhere to the laws of the Russian Federation," he reportedly said, referring to his failure to register as a foreign agent. Under Russian law, the charges could have resulted in up to five years in prison or forced labor.

16:07 Major Damage: Russian Missile Strike on Odessa leaves One Dead, Several InjuredTwo cargo ships and a grain silo were damaged in a Russian missile strike on the Black Sea port of Odessa, according to Deputy Prime Minister Olexiy Kuleba's Telegram post. The regional governor, Oleh Kiper, reported that one person was killed and at least eight others were injured, two of them critically.

15:35 Ukraine Battles for Cities and Villages - Time is Running OutUkraine and Russia are intensifying their fights for cities and villages. The passage of time is of great significance, explains Colonel Reisner from the Austrian Armed Forces. Withdrawing before winter could have severe consequences for Ukraine.

14:37 Thiele: "Ukraine's Special Forces Potentially Surrounded"Military analyst Ralph Thiele suggests that Ukraine's situation on the frontlines is severe, in part due to the unsuccessful Kursk operation. Ukraine is urgently requiring stabilization, which can only be achieved through a truce. Meanwhile, Putin is reportedly planning Russia's future weapon supply.

14:00 Russian Defense Minister Meets with China's Military LeadershipRussian Defense Minister Andrej Beloussow is scheduled to meet with China's military leadership in Beijing. During his visit, he will engage in negotiations with China's military and political leadership, as announced by the Russian Defense Ministry. The visit occurs a week before the BRICS summit in Kazan, where Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also expected to attend. Over the past two and a half years, Russia and China have strengthened their diplomatic, military, and economic ties, mainly due to the Ukraine conflict. Since then, both countries have conducted numerous joint military exercises.

13:28 Russia Ceases Nighttime Drone AttacksLast night marked the first time in over a month and a half that the Ukrainians were spared from combat drone attacks. According to Ukrainian media, there have been no reports of drone attacks so far - a rare occurrence in 48 consecutive nights. Despite the absence of drone attacks mentioned by the Ukrainian air forces, the Russian army launched guided bomb attacks the previous night.

13:15 Biden to Visit Germany This WeekGerman government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner confirmed that US President Joe Biden will be visiting Germany later this week. The federal government is actively coordinating details with the US government. However, Buechner could not provide further information at the time. An official state visit with all the honors was initially scheduled for the end of last week, but Biden postponed it due to a hurricane in the US. Consequently, a summit to support Ukraine at the US airbase Ramstein was also cancelled.

12:43 Ukrainian Military Intelligence Claims Fire at Russian Military AirportThe Ukrainian military intelligence service published a video depicting flames and an aircraft, allegedly showing a fire at the Russian military airport "Orenburg-2". The intelligence service claims that a Tu-134 transport plane caught fire early Sunday morning, possibly due to an arson attack. These types of planes are typically used for transporting the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry. The incident occurred in the southern Russian region of Orenburg, which borders Kazakhstan.

11:58 Germany Narrowly Avoided Plane Crash, Says Intelligence ServiceAccording to the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany came close to a plane crash in July due to a fire in a DHL cargo package. The fire was likely initiated by Russia, but it occurred on the ground at the DHL logistics center in Leipzig, preventing it from happening during the flight. The package contained an incendiary device that ignited and set a cargo container on fire. The incident was believed to be related to Russian sabotage, according to security circles.

11:24 BND Chief Kahl: Putin Aims to Create New World Order

The head of the Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, views Russia as a direct military threat. "By the end of this decade, Russian forces could potentially launch an attack on NATO," Kahl said in a hearing with the Parliamentary Control Committee of the Bundestag. "The Kremlin sees Germany as an adversary," he explained, noting that Germany is the second-largest supporter of Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia. "We are in direct confrontation with Russia," Kahl said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal is not just Ukraine, but "in reality, the creation of a new world order." Russian intelligence services are acting aggressively with all their capabilities "and without any constraints." "An additional escalation of the situation is not unlikely," warned the BND President. Therefore, German security services must receive the necessary means and competencies from politics to counter these threats.

11:00 German Intelligence Services Report Increased Russian Espionage

The leaders of the German intelligence services focused on hybrid and covert measures by Russia during a public hearing in the Bundestag. The President of the Military Shield Service, Martina Rosenberg, reported attempts by foreign intelligence services to spy on the Bundeswehr: "Whether to clarify German arms deliveries to Ukraine, training plans, or armaments projects, or to create uncertainty through sabotage actions." The President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, said that espionage and sabotage by Russian actors in Germany had increased "both quantitatively and qualitatively." He explained, "We are observing aggressive activity by Russian intelligence services."

10:29 EU Imposes Sanctions on Iran for Missile ShipmentsThe EU has imposed new sanctions on Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. The sanctions aim to target companies, institutions, and individuals involved in the production and supply of these weapons, as EU diplomats said after a corresponding decision by the foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

10:22 "Ghost Fleet" Ships Increasingly Delivering Russian Oil, Study Finds

Russia reportedly increases its oil exports via a secret fleet of aging oil tankers, known as the "ghost fleet," according to a report from the Kyiv School of Economics. The tanker capacity reached 4.1 million barrels per day in June 2024, up from 2.2 million barrels per day in December 2022. The ghost fleet now accounts for 70% of Russia's total seaborne oil exports, as per the study. Several Western nations accuse Russia of utilizing nearly unseaworthy ships to skirt EU sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict, enabling Russia to dodge a Western-imposed price cap on its oil exports to third countries. This behavior also poses a significant environmental threat to the seas.

09:28 Interior Minister Faeser issues warning of escalating Russian intelligence operations in GermanyFederal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser issues a warning about the growing dangers of Russian intelligence activities in Germany. "Putin's regime is becoming increasingly hostile," says the SPD politician to the "Handelsblatt". "Our security agencies are dedicating vast resources to protect our nation against threats posed by Russian espionage, sabotage attempts, and cyber attacks." These threats have consistently targeted Germany and thwarted potential explosive attacks on behalf of the Russian regime, as per Faeser. The CDU foreign and security policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter also warns of acts of violence, including sabotage and targeted assassinations. He calls for strengthening the intelligence services financially, personnel-wise, and materially, as Germany's counter-espionage capabilities are almost non-existent, and deterrent sanctions are only half-heartedly implemented.

08:54 Russia alleges Ukraine's involvement in the abduction of Kursk residentsRussia accuses Ukraine of orchestrating the abduction of over a thousand residents from the Russian region of Kursk. Russian human rights commissioner Tatjana Moskalkova provides no proof. Moskalkova also mentions that over 30,000 people from Russian border regions have been evacuated due to Ukrainian attacks. They have been housed in shelters across Russia. Warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner still exist at the International Criminal Court for the abduction of Ukrainian children. According to previous Ukrainian reports, nearly 20,000 children had been taken to Russia or Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine by the start of the year. Some of the children have since been returned.

08:25 Judge: "Two unfavorable outcomes for Ukraine"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports that North Korean soldiers are reinforcing Russia on Ukrainian territory. Reports suggest that 10,000 North Koreans are being trained in artillery. ntv reporter Stefan Richter explains why this is "two negative developments for Ukraine."

07:44 Scholz identifies gaps in war coverageChancellor Olaf Scholz highlights deficiencies in the reporting on the Ukraine conflict. Recognizing the resistance towards Ukraine aid in eastern Germany, the SPD politician tells the "Schwäbische Zeitung": "Now, it's gradually becoming apparent that this question was rarely asked in interviews, and it barely played any role in newspapers, on television, and on the radio." He clarifies: "As federal chancellor, I was primarily asked why I wouldn't deliver more and faster weapons to Ukraine. The question of whether this is even appropriate was seldom asked. And therefore, the explanation for why it's important to support Ukraine while remaining composed came too briefly." It's crucial not to do everything that some are vocally demanding. He decided against delivering cruise missiles and to agree on regulations for where the weapons supplied by Germany could be used.

07:20 Wadephul urges Scholz ahead of Biden's visit: release all weapons systemsCDU/CSU parliamentary group deputy Johann Wadephul criticizes Chancellor Olaf Scholz for being hesitant in supporting Ukraine. In anticipation of US President Joe Biden's expected visit on Friday, Wadephul tells the "Tagesspiegel": "Scholz should seize the opportunity and make it clear that Germany is ready to assume a leading role in managing major crises." According to Wadephul, Scholz's reluctance is the most significant obstacle for Ukraine. He emphasizes that Scholz can still expedite matters by authorizing Taurus and the unrestricted use of all weapons systems. This could also encourage Biden.

06:41 Report: Orban set to make concessions to TrumpHungary's government is reportedly planning to make political concessions to Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump. According to the US newspaper "Politico", Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to help Trump ease the debt burden for Ukraine, citing EU diplomats. This would enable Trump to inform his supporters that no more money would be invested in Ukraine if he wins in another election. The report refers to the US share of the total 50 billion US dollars in credit intended for Kyiv by the leaders of the EU, US, and the G7 nations. According to the report, Hungary could only agree to a rule change that would grant Washington significant influence over the loan after the US election. The reason behind this is that the current US administration is pushing to permanently freeze Russian assets in the EU to finance credit funds. However, for this to happen, all EU nations would need to extend the timeframe of sanctions against Russia to 36 months. To date, Hungary has been unwilling to do so.

03:42 NATO initiates drill for defense with atomic weaponsNATO is initiating its annual drill to safeguard the alliance territory with nuclear weapons. Around 2,000 military personnel from eight air force bases will participate in the "Steadfast Noon" exercise over the next two weeks. The major locations include air force bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as the airspace over the UK, Denmark, and the North Sea. Over 60 aircraft will be put through their paces during the aerial maneuvers, including modern fighter jets capable of carrying US nuclear bombs stationed in Europe, long-range bombers, and surveillance and refueling aircraft. Live weapons will not be utilized in this exercise. Read more here.

01:58 37,000 evacuated from Sumy areaOver the past few weeks, approximately 37,000 residents from the Northern Ukrainian region of Sumy have been evacuated, including 6,400 children. According to the military administration, even more evacuations are planned. The oblast, which shares a border with the Russian region of Kursk, is under attack by Russia hundreds of times a day. There has been a significant increase in attacks using guided bombs in recent weeks.

01:00 Merz: Ramstein Meeting Should Have Occurred Without BidenThe Union's chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz criticized the cancellation of the Ramstein meeting aimed at supporting Ukraine after the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany. "I would have attempted to save this conference," Merz said in the ARD show with Caren Miosga. "Why are the Europeans dwindling down to less than they are?" He argued that Europe should strive to become more self-reliant from the US, especially considering the possibility of Donald Trump being re-elected as US President. "That's not the powerful nation we're accustomed to."

23:08 Merz Would Only Handover Taurus Under Specific ConditionsCDU leader Friedrich Merz would only provide the cruise missile Taurus to Ukraine after a phased process. He supports urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease the attacks on civilian targets. If Russia does not comply, he would first remove the restrictions on the use of the delivered weapons and then provide Taurus, he said in the ARD. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected the delivery of Taurus, among other reasons, due to its range reaching Moscow. The Union's parliamentary group had submitted a motion to deliver Taurus to Ukraine twice.

22:21 Borrell: Drones and AI Play Crucial Roles in Ukraine WarThe war in Ukraine has highlighted the importance of utilizing unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and other innovative technologies for future conflicts, according to Josep Borrell. Europe must actively develop its own technological base to avoid dependence on third countries, wrote the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy in his blog. The war against Ukraine has given a sneak peek into the future of warfare: "Ground robots will handle reconnaissance, surveillance, and direct attacks. Russia has already deployed unmanned vehicles that can fire anti-tank missiles, grenades, and drones. Ukraine has used robots for evacuating wounded and clearing explosives. Drones from the air have successfully complemented tanks. Maritime drones have effectively neutralized Russia's advantage at sea and reopened the Black Sea," Borrell wrote.

22:05 Russian Drone Kills Man in Kherson RegionA civilian man was killed in a Russian drone strike in the Kherson region, reported the regional military administration on Telegram. The 34-year-old man was traveling on a moped on the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road, it stated. Two injured people had previously been reported due to a Russian drone attack in the region.

21:44 Report: Moscow Utilizes Illegally Obtained Starlink Terminals for War PurposesRussian troops are still using illegally obtained Starlink communication terminals at the front, despite US attempts to halt the flow of technology, according to "The Washington Post". The illegal Starlink terminals allow Russians to utilize satellite communication services to enhance attack coordination, boost drone deployments, and target Ukrainian forces with precise artillery fire, the article said.

21:05 Erdogan Presents Putin with a Vase for His Birthday - Kremlin DelightedTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Russian leader Vladimir Putin a vase for his birthday, as reported by the state-run Russian news agency TASS, citing Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov. Putin celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7th. Erdogan sent his gift before their phone conversation on the same day, Ushakov reported. "It's a stunning vase," Ushakov said.

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans Are Fighting Alongside Russians in UkraineAccording to Zelensky, North Korea is not only transferring weapons to Russia but also sending personnel to its armed forces. "We're witnessing an intensifying alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's no longer just about the transfer of weapons. It's actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the military occupation troops," the Ukrainian president said in his evening address, urging his country's partners to strengthen their support. The frontline needs more support, Ukraine needs greater long-range capabilities, and more critical supplies for its forces. "It's about increasing pressure on the aggressor to prevent a larger war," Zelensky said.

