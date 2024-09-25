At 19:40, Russia is strengthening its nuclear weapon policies, impliedly conveying potential threats towards the United States and France

18:35 Zelensky to Unveil Winning Strategy to Biden and Harris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Thursday. Zelensky is due to share his so-called winning strategy, detailing a route to bring an end to the Ukraine conflict. Zelensky mentioned that the next moves in the conflict will be determined in the autumn months. The Ukrainian administration believes that utilizing Western weapons against Russian targets could significantly improve their war efforts. However, these weapons have not yet been provided by Ukraine's supportive nations.

As indicated by British newspaper "The Times," the strategy is built around four essential points:

Push for "impervious-to-Trump" Western defense assurances, akin to a NATO collective defense pact

Ongoing Ukrainian advance into the Russian region of Kursk, functioning as a "territorial negotiation tool"

Request for cutting-edge weapons

Financial aid from international sources to stimulate Ukraine's economic recovery

18:12 German Parliament Approves Funding for Decentralized Power Grid Rebuilding in Ukraine

The Budget Committee of the German Parliament has authorized a funding package worth 70 million euros for Ukraine's heating and power supply. The funds will supply Ukrainian cities and municipalities with small block heating plants, boiler systems, generators, and solar panels, as per the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. The goal is to enable "Ukrainians to live in their homeland and withstand Russian attacks." Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze alluded to Russia's targeted attacks on civilian energy infrastructure, stating that Moscow aims to "wear down and force out the Ukrainian people." She also mentioned, "We are supporting Ukraine in rebuilding its power supply in a decentralized manner, making it more challenging for Russia to ruin it."

17:50 Zelensky Warns UN of Imminent Nuclear Catastrophe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alerted the UN General Assembly in New York about the threat of a nuclear disaster due to Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He cited intelligence indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to assault other Ukrainian nuclear power plants. "A day like this must never happen," Zelensky emphasized. Russia continues to deny such allegations. Zelensky mentioned that if Russia incites a nuclear disaster at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, "radiation will not respect national boundaries, and unfortunate nations could suffer the devastating consequences." He also accused other countries of providing Russia with satellite data on these Ukrainian nuclear power plants. On Tuesday, Zelensky accused China of sharing images of Ukrainian nuclear power plants with Moscow.

17:08 Video: Ukraine Denies Russian Control over Kherson's Outskirts

The mining city of Wuhledar has been the site of battles between Ukrainian and Russian troops since 2022. Social media videos reveal the escalating clashes in the area. In contrast, the governor of Donetsk denies reports of Russian troops near the city outskirts.

16:31 Ukraine proposes drone, electronic warfare, and ground robot system development plan to alliesUkraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umjerow has put forward a three-year plan for the manufacture of drones, electronic warfare, and ground robot systems. The strategy was presented during Umjerow's recent visits to the United States, UK, France, and Germany, as well as at the Ramstein meeting earlier this month. "We've considered the number of units required and how they can be utilized on a strategic, operational, and tactical level," says the minister. The plan also specifies the exact number of weapons Ukraine can manufacture and the necessary funds. "There are already several countries that have agreed to fund our drones and missiles," Umjerow highlights. Last year, Ukraine damaged over 200 Russian military facilities using "swarm drone" technology, including a Russian ammunition depot in Toropez. Kyiv has the production capacity to create over 3 million drones annually but requires foreign investment.

15:49 President Lula unveils Brazil-China peace initiative at the United NationsBrazilian President Lula da Silva is advocating for the Brazil-China peace initiative at the United Nations, despite Ukraine's rejection of the proposal as "damaging." Lula criticizes the "occupation of Ukrainian territory" but contends that it's now "imperative" to create conditions for peace talks between Kiev and Moscow. China and Brazil first presented their six-point plan in May. Lula's foreign policy advisor Celso Amorim will reportedly meet with representatives from 20 countries on Friday to secure additional support, with Ukraine's allies not participating. The China-Brazil proposed six-point plan references the conflict as a "crisis" and calls for a peace conference accepted by Russia and Ukraine, involving a "fair discussion" of all peace plans. It fails to mention Ukraine's territorial integrity or the withdrawal of Russian troops.

15:12 Report: China Aids in Development of 2000 km Range Drones for RussiaAccording to European intelligence sources, Russia is working on long-range drone technology with China's assistance. This would be the first instance of drones specifically created and manufactured for use in Ukraine, two intelligence agents informed Reuters, referring to relevant documents. The Russian company IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of Almas-Antej defense conglomerate, has reportedly developed and tested a Garpija-3 drone in China with the assistance of Chinese experts. The G3 is said to have a range of around 2000 km and can carry up to 50 kg of explosives. Intelligence reports suggest that this marks the first evidence since the war's beginning of complete drones from China being shipped to Russia. However, the precise production location and approval for serial production remain unclear. China has repeatedly denied providing weapons for use in Ukraine.

14:29 Putin to Discuss Nuclear Deterrence at Security Council MeetingRussian President Vladimir Putin will lead a Russian Security Council meeting today to discuss nuclear deterrence, according to Kremlin reports. This strategic discussion stems from Russia's deliberations on how to counter Ukraine's requests for longer-range Western missiles to potentially target Russian territory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov considers this meeting an important event. "The President will speak. The rest will be classified due to obvious reasons," shares Peskov.

13:54 Peskov Responds to Zelensky's UN SpeechThe Kremlin criticizes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's UN Security Council appearance. "Attempting to force Russia into peace is an utterly catastrophic misstep," says Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. He claims Russia is the "champion of peace," but only under the condition of guaranteeing their country's security. Moreover, the objectives for initiating the "military operation" in Ukraine must be achieved, Peskov adds. Russia continues to avoid referring to its hostile actions against Ukraine as a war. Moscow demands Ukraine surrender territories, abandon NATO ambitions, and undergo a "denazification," which likely refers to installing a government dependent on them.

13:18 Ukrainian Forces Train with Modern Skynex Air Defense System from GermanyThe Ukrainian Ministry of Defense shares a video portraying Ukrainian soldiers training on a modern Skynex air defense system from Rheinmetall. Two of these systems are currently in use within Ukraine, with two more expected from Germany. Skynex is effective against close-range targets, such as drones. "We are thankful to our partners for enhancing Ukraine's air defense capabilities, saving more innocent lives in the process," states the Ministry of Defense.

12:42 Munz Confirms Extensive Chinese Support for RussiaUkrainian President Selenskyj accuses China of supplying Russia with satellite data for spying on Ukrainian nuclear power plants. According to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz, China's military assistance to Russia exceeds mere information sharing.

12:01 Politico Reports: India Sought to End Ukraine-Russia ConflictAs per a Politico report, India serves as Ukraine's preferred mediator to facilitate an end to the conflict with Russia. A high-ranking Ukrainian official informed the outlet that India holds significant hope in reaching a peace agreement acceptable to Ukraine. The official claimed that during their summer talks, Modi made it clear that while Ukraine would need to negotiate some concessions, no peace proposals should include Ukraine surrendering territory to Russia. India maintains a cordial relationship with Moscow.

11:35 Injuries Reported in Russian City After Ukrainian AttackFive individuals have sustained injuries following an attack on the western Russian city of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border, according to local authorities. Four of the wounded were transported to hospitals, as mentioned by the city's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, in his Telegram statement. A high-rise and over 70 residential buildings were damaged, as well as numerous vehicles, water, and gas infrastructure. The Ukrainian shelling is perceived as a response to Russian airstrikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv by independent observers.

10:59 Ukrainian Medic Utilizes Electronic Unicycle on BattlefieldIn a video shared by United24media and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, a Ukrainian medic is seen utilizing an electronic unicycle on the battlefield. The caption reads, "Revamping movement mechanics at the front." The medic explains that the electric unicycle allows for swift, quiet transportation of supplies such as ammunition, water, radios, and batteries to soldiers, making use of both hands.

22:18 "Giving In to Putin" - SPD Head Klingbeil Challenges BSWFollowing the Brandenburg state elections, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil is seeking clarity on the intentions of the Alliance for the Future and Fairness (BSW) in upcoming negotiations. "Now, just as in Thuringia and Saxony, discussions are taking place, and we need to figure out: What are BSW's main objectives? Which direction does this alliance intend to move in?" he stated on RBB's InfoRadio. He suggests many people are confused about this. It's about examining the election results and "now seeing how a stable government can be formed." Klingbeil also mentions he keeps hearing from the BSW that "we won't supply any more weapons to Ukraine tomorrow, and we'll have peace the day after. That's not peace negotiations, that's giving in to Putin." He labels the BSW as a populist party.

21:39 "Putin's Greatest Propaganda Triumph" - Economist Criticizes MediaEconomist Rüdiger Bachmann criticizes the "normalization of Putin's supporters in and through media" on X, calling it "Putin's greatest propaganda triumph" so far. "Question: Why can we talk to Russo-fascists, but not with German-Russo-fascists? For democrats, regardless of whether they're social or Christian, both should be off-limits." He gains support for this view from military expert Gustav Gressel, who shares the post.

20:55 UK's Clear Message to Russia in UN Security CouncilBritish Foreign Secretary David Lammy delivered a powerful speech in the UN Security Council, directly addressing the Kremlin leadership and leaving no room for doubt: "Vladimir Putin, if you fire missiles at Ukrainian hospitals, we know who you are. If you send mercenaries to African countries, we know who you are. If you assassinate opponents in European cities, we know who you are. Your invasion is about your own interests. Yours alone. You want to expand your mafia state into a mafia empire, built on corruption that robs both the Russian people and Ukraine."

20:28 Ukraine Reports Russian Attacks with Drones and MissilesUkraine's air force reports it was attacked by Russia with 32 drones and eight missiles overnight. Of these, 28 drones and four missiles were shot down. There are no initial reports of casualties or damage.

19:48 ISW: Russian Troops Reach Outskirts of Vuhledar - No Significant Strategic GainRussian troops have reached the outskirts of Vuhledar and are intensifying their offensive near the settlement, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). However, the U.S. think tank does not see any significant strategic advantage for further offensives in the western part of Donbass if the town is captured. The Ukrainian channel Deepstate reported yesterday that the 72nd mechanized brigade continues to defend the town. Even if Vuhledar is captured, it would not immediately provide the Russian offensive with significant tactical advantages, as the surrounding terrain is difficult to traverse and does not open up any crucial logistics routes, according to ISW.

19:06 "Extremely Complex and Successful Operation" - Ukraine Reports Liberations in Kharkiv RegionThe Ukrainian military intelligence service reports the liberation of the power plant in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region near the border with Russia as the result of "an extremely complex and successful operation". In a statement with accompanying video, it says that the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service systematically cleared the plant, engaging the enemy in close quarters combat in some cases. The plant was a "propaganda stronghold" protected by professional Russian units.

18:31 Russian Lawmakers Propose Law Against "Conscious Childlessness Propaganda"Russian lawmakers are discussing a ban on the "propaganda of conscious childlessness". "We are considering a bill that would ban the propagation of conscious childlessness," announces State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in online media. Effectively, this would be a "ban on the ideology of childlessness". "A large and friendly family is the foundation of a strong state," Volodin explains further. Russia is facing an aging population and low birth rates, a trend intensified by the military conflict in Ukraine.

18:05 Commander of German Army's Lithuania Brigade Assumes Post in Eastern EuropeThe future commander of the Lithuania Brigade, Brigadier General Christoph Huber, has arrived in Lithuania for his posting. He's now preparing for his role in the 45th Armored Brigade, the German Army states on X. The goal is to create a combat-ready brigade that significantly contributes to deterrence and defending the country and the alliance. In response to Russia's aggressive actions, the German government pledged to station a combat-ready unit permanently in Lithuania. A presence of up to 5,000 soldiers is planned.

17:44 Lübeck Gifts Used Fire Trucks to UkraineThe city of Lübeck handed over several used fire trucks to Ukraine for further use to representatives of the country. The four fire engines and the ambulance - formerly belonging to the volunteer fire department - were handed over at the beginning of the week. "Normally, they are auctioned off. But after a request from the Ukrainian aid organization, we have refurbished them and can now donate them in good conscience to Ukraine, so they can be used there," said Henning Witten, head of technology at the professional fire department in Lübeck.

04:45 Pistorius recognizes urgency for German military advancement by 2029Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stresses the importance of promptly equipping the German military. By 2029, one should anticipate Russia completing its military overhaul and potentially having the capability to launch a military attack on NATO territory, suggests the SPD politician given the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Consequently, it's imperative that we respond to this threat scenario as promptly as possible," he explains during a visit to the 36th Combat Helicopter Regiment "Kurhessen" of the German Army in Fritzlar, northern Hesse.

03:13 Russia wagers on gas sales for substantial military expenditureSpiteful Western sanctions, Russia anticipates high oil and gas revenues in its budget drafting for 2025. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin speaks at a government gathering in Moscow, stating that state revenues should surge by 12 percent to 40.3 trillion rubles (approximately €390 billion). The energy sector's contribution to revenues will surge to nearly three-quarters. According to media reports, the upcoming budget is also concentrated on the Ukraine conflict and extensive military manufacturing. An allocation of 13.2 trillion rubles for the military is planned, reported the financial news agency Bloomberg from Moscow. Overall, 40 percent of the spending is allocated for defense and internal security - more than the spending on education, health, social services, and the economy combined.

02:10 Duma streamlines recruitment of suspect criminalsThe Russian parliament has passed a bill permitting the military to enlist suspected felons for the assault in Ukraine. According to the bill authorized by the State Duma, even defendants who haven't been convicted can join. Should they be decorated or wounded in combat, the charges against them will be dropped. The bill still needs approval from the upper house and then President Vladimir Putin's signature.

01:05 Baerbock sets out principles for peace resolutionForeign Minister Annalena Baerbock has put forth principles for potential peace negotiations to conclude the Russian attack on Ukraine. "Peace signifies ensuring Ukraine's existence as a self-governing and autonomous nation. It signifies security guarantees," says the Green politician during a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. "When we discuss peace, it must be a just and perpetual peace," Baerbock underscores. She further stated, "When we speak of peace, it means Ukraine can be assured that the termination of hostilities does not imply preparation for another conflict in Russia." This applies to both Ukraine and Moldova or Poland. Peace must be just and everlasting.

00:21 Blinken identifies China and Iran as UN enablers of RussiaUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for a more decisive UN approach against backers of Russia in the Ukraine conflict. "The quickest solution lies in halting those supporting Putin's aggression," Blinken comments during a high-level UN Security Council meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He also advocates for a just peace that aligns with the principles of the UN Charter. Specifically, Blinken points out Russia's assistance from North Korea and Iran.

23:45 China: "China does not involve itself in the Ukraine conflict"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pleads for the UN Security Council to focus more on peace negotiations in Ukraine. "The top priority is to adhere to three principles: expansion of the combat zone should be avoided, escalation of fights must be prevented, and no party should provoke any involved party," Wang says at a high-level council meeting attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Wang also emphasizes China's neutrality. "China has not sparked the Ukraine crisis, and we are not involved in it," he says. The West accuses Beijing of supporting Russia's war against Ukraine, including by providing weapons components.

23:09 Zelenskyy expresses profound doubt about negotiations with RussiaUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voices deep skepticism about negotiations with Russia to bring an end to the ongoing war against his country. Russia's breach of international law is evident, Zelenskyy says, looking at Russian President Vladimir Putin during a UN Security Council meeting in New York. "Therefore, this war cannot simply fade away. Therefore, this war cannot be calmed by talks," Zelenskyy says. He adds, "Action is required."

22:00 Trump advocates for US withdrawal from Ukraine conflictRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump asserts that the US must withdraw from the Ukraine conflict. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris - Trump's rival in the election - have drawn the US into the conflict, Trump says at a campaign event in Georgia. "Now they can't pull us out. They can't accomplish it." Only with him as president could the US withdraw from the conflict: "I'll manage it. I'll negotiate. I'll secure our departure. We must depart."

21:30 Sources: United States distributes fresh military aid to Ukraine, valued at approximately $375 millionThe US is releasing new military aid to Ukraine valued at about $375 million, according to sources. The package includes mid-range cluster munitions, various rockets, artillery, and armored vehicles, sources say. An official announcement is expected tomorrow. This new package happens to be one of the most substantial ones recently approved. Weapons will be drawn from US military reserves to deliver them to Ukraine at a faster pace. Since the beginning of Russia's attack on Ukraine in 2022, the US has provided Ukraine with over $56.2 billion in military aid.

