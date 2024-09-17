At 19:36, Italy is scheduled to deliver a cutting-edge air defense system in September.

Italy to Hand Over Second SAMP/T Air Defense Missile System to Ukraine This Month

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced in Rome that Italy will deliver a second SAMP/T air defense missile system to Ukraine this month. This system can monitor several targets simultaneously and potentially intercept up to ten of them. It's the only system manufactured in Europe with the capability to intercept ballistic missiles.

19:02: Report Suggests 38,000 Russian Troops Deployed in Kursk Counteroffensive

A senior Ukrainian intelligence officer, as reported by the Financial Times, suggests that around 38,000 Russian soldiers are being deployed for their counteroffensive in the Kursk border region. At the moment, these counterattacks are not on a significant scale, and Russia needs to deploy more experienced brigades to achieve substantial gains. Previously, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated that 100,000 Russian troops would be required to repel the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk.

18:22: Ukrainian Army Blocks Escape of Men Avoiding Military Service at Border with Moldova

After two and a half years of war, the Ukrainian army is struggling to find new recruits. Many men are attempting to evade military service and flee to neighboring countries, such as Moldova. They are being intercepted as they attempt to cross the Dniester River border.

17:44: Reason for Russian Tire-Covered Planes Revealed

In late 2023, some Russian military aircraft started covering their wings with tires. The purpose of this was initially unclear. However, a high-ranking U.S. military official, Schuyler Moore, Technical Director at U.S. Central Command, may have provided an answer. In a discussion round at the U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Moore stated that the aim is to confuse modern missile targeting systems. "If you cover the wings with tires, many computer vision models struggle to recognize that it's an aircraft," Moore explained. Previously, it was theorized that the tires might provide additional protection against kamikaze drones.

16:56: Russian Troops Bomb Ukrainian Coal Mine

Russian troops are advancing towards Ukrainian mining town Vuhledar, where they have detonated one of the country's largest coal mines. Video footage shows the explosion and subsequent collapse of the tower over the main shaft of the mine. It is estimated that around 150 million tons of coal are still stored in the mine.

16:19: Pistorius Acknowledges Military Funding Challenges

After the 100 billion euro special fund, Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius acknowledges the need for further financing for the Bundeswehr beyond 2023. "The special fund will be fully allocated by the end of the year," Pistorius states after visiting troops in Saarlouis. "And then we'll see where the additional funding will come from." Pistorius refers to the fact that approximately 80 billion euros are planned in the German government's 2028 fiscal budget for procurement and infrastructure. "I assume that as a foundation, because we need to arrange further financing for procurement and infrastructure," Pistorius added. He emphasizes that this remains a significant and ongoing challenge.

15:51: Ukraine Targets Residential Buildings in Belgorod

Ukraine's attacks on Russian cities continue, with Belgorod near the border being targeted this time. Several cars and a residential building have been completely destroyed, and others have been damaged. Eight individuals have suffered injuries.

15:14: Joint Naval Exercise Between Russia and China Begins

Russian reports indicate that two Chinese ships have arrived in Vladivostok to participate in a joint military exercise with Russia. Chinese coastguard ships will be in Vladivostok until Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated. The exercise aims to "intensify strategic cooperation" between the two militaries, according to China. Both nations' naval and air forces will participate in a joint exercise, "North-Joint 2024," in the Japanese and Okhotsk Seas near the Russian coast. China will also take part in the Russian "Ocean-2024" exercise.

14:39: Baerbock Warns of Domino Effect If Ukraine Falls

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock sees supporting Ukraine as crucial to stabilizing neighboring Republic of Moldova. "Everything we do to help Ukraine also contributes to the stabilization of Moldova," Baerbock stated during a meeting with the Moldova Partnership Platform in Chisinau. "It's clear that the main concern of the people here is that if Ukraine falls, then Moldova will be next."

13:56: Ukrainian Emergency Services Report High Loss of Life in Wars

The war between Russia and Ukraine has claimed the lives of 97 Ukrainian state emergency service rescue workers since the initial invasion, the service reports to Ukrinform. A total of 395 rescue workers have been injured as a result of their missions. Ukraine is celebrating the "Day of the Rescuers" today.

13:44: US Paper Estimates 1 Million Troop Losses in Ukraine Conflict

According to investigations by the Wall Street Journal, hundreds of thousands of soldiers have been killed or injured on both sides in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine reports around 80,000 deaths and 400,000 injuries, while Western intelligence agencies estimate that Russia has lost approximately 600,000 soldiers - 200,000 dead and 400,000 injured. Neither Ukraine nor Russia provides official figures on their respective losses.

13:21 Munz: Russia Enhances Military with Recruitment DriveBy decree, Russia is boosting its military strength to 1.5 million soldiers. This move sends a strong message beyond the Ukraine conflict, asserts ntv correspondent Rainer Munz, discussing where Russia gathers its new soldiers from.

12:55 Kremlin Defends Military Growth due to Border ThreatsThe Kremlin justifies plans to grow its military to become the world's second-largest army due to rising threats along its borders. "This is due to the heightened threats at the edge of our borders," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov during a press call. "It is caused by the highly aggressive climate at our western borders and instability at our eastern borders. This necessitates necessary responses." President Vladimir Putin ordered on Monday to expand the standard size of the Russian military by 180,000 soldiers to 1.5 million active soldiers, making it the world's second-largest army after China.

12:30 RTL/ntv Surveys: Majority Opposes Heavy Weapons for KyivThe government in Kyiv wants to hit Russian logistics - military airfields, command centers, infrastructure. In the latest RTL/ntv public opinion poll, 64 percent of respondents disagree with the provision of Western weapons "that might also impact targets within Russia." 28 percent are in favor. There is only a majority for the delivery of such weapons among supporters of the Greens (53 percent) and the FDP (58 percent). Only 34 percent of SPD supporters and 31 percent of Union supporters endorse this step. No support can be found among BSW supporters, and only 4 percent among AfD supporters. 61 percent of SPD and CDU/CSU supporters are against such weapon deliveries. Among AfD supporters, 91 percent reject long-range weapons, and among BSW supporters, it's 97 percent. The opposition is particularly strong in the east at 83 percent compared to the west at 61 percent.

11:49 Routt, Suspected Assassin, Wished to Eliminate Putin and KimRyan Wesley Routt, suspected in the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, expressed a desire to eliminate Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un a few years ago, according to the "Wall Street Journal," quoting nurse Chelsea Walsh. She worked in Ukraine in 2022 and encountered Routt several times. Walsh described him as the most dangerous American she met during her time in Kyiv. He reportedly attempted to join the volunteer brigades and fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

11:18 Controversial Documentary "Ukraine in War" to Screen at Toronto FestThe controversial documentary "Ukraine in War" will now be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival. Initially, organizers had mentioned "significant threats" due to the film and announced that it would not be screened at the festival. The film, produced by Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova, follows several months with Russian troops at the front in Ukraine. The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada criticized the decision, stating that the festival is providing a platform for Russian propaganda.

10:51 Russian Ambassador Skeptical about Peace TalksRussian ambassador to Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, expressed caution about potential peace negotiations in the Ukraine conflict. First, he said, we need a peace plan. Only then can Russia determine whether the plan aligns with its expectations. Nechaev referred to statements by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had expressed support for accelerating peace efforts in a recent ZDF summer interview. "There will certainly be another peace conference," Scholz said. He agrees with Ukrainian President Zelensky that Russia must be included in these talks.

10:31 UN Development Program to Aid Ukraine for WinterUkrainian energy company Naftogaz is strengthening cooperation with the UN development program UNDP for energy security. Analysts fear that the numerous Russian air attacks on critical infrastructure will result in a challenging winter for Ukrainians, with numerous power, heat, and water supply interruptions. UNDP is assisting Ukraine in minimizing disruptions to the population's essential services, including with gas-powered generators.

09:55 After Attack on Sumy, 280,000 People Remain Without PowerIn the Sumy Oblast of Ukraine, which was struck early Monday morning with Russian Shahed drones, 280,000 people are still without power. The Ukrainian air force claims to have shot down 16 drones, but those that got through inflicted damage to critical infrastructure.

09:28 Ukraine: Russian Soldiers Behead Prisoner of War with SwordThe human rights commissioner of the Ukrainian parliament reports that a Ukrainian prisoner of war was beheaded with a sword. "The Russians beheaded an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war, whose hands were bound with tape, with a sword." The degree of Russian brutality and savagery is unfathomable, summarizes the Ukrainian expert. A photo of the slain soldier was published on social media today. The sword used for the killing bears the inscription "For Kursk" on it. Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova share images of Ukrainian soldiers who survived Russian captivity.

09:02 Chechen Commander's Optimism on Kursk OffensiveAfter Kyiv unexpectedly invaded the Kursk border region in early August, the Russian military stayed quiet. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow expressed optimism on his Telegram channel, saying, "Let's stay relaxed, munch on some popcorn, and watch our guys demolish the enemies." Since then, Alaudinow has become the primary commentator on the Kursk offensive, with Russian media spreading his statements. It's believed that Alaudinow's media presence is only possible with approval from the top echelon, according to experts consulted by AFP. Like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Alaudinow appears to enjoy a peculiar freedom of speech. Some even speculate he could be a potential successor to the allegedly failing Kadyrov.

08:42 Germany Aids Ukraine with 100 Million Euros in Winter ReliefGermany is giving Ukraine an extra 100 million euros in winter relief. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced this during her visit to the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau. "It's evident that autumn is creeping in, and winter is knocking at the door," Baerbock said before her meeting with the Moldova Partnership Platform in the capital of the former Soviet republic. Russia is planning another "winter war" to make living conditions as challenging as possible for Ukrainians.

08:01 Ukraine Reports Major Attack on Energy Facilities in Sumy by RussiansUkraine reports another significant drone attack by Russia. The air defense shot down 34 out of 51 Russian drones overnight, the air force claims. The drones were active in five regions. According to local authorities in Sumy, the northeastern region, energy infrastructure was also targeted. A total of 16 Russian drones were intercepted there. Critical infrastructure facilities, such as water supply systems and hospitals, were connected to emergency power systems. Emergency teams are currently carrying out repairs.

07:37 Ukraine: Russia Experiences 1020 Casualties Since YesterdayAccording to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has suffered 1020 casualties (deaths and injuries) since yesterday. This brings the total number of Russian losses since the full-scale invasion in February 2022 to 635,880. In the last 24 hours, six artillery systems were damaged or destroyed, and two tanks. Additionally, six armored vehicles and 66 drones were lost.

07:10 Kyiv Post: Ukrainian Attack on Russian Military Airport

The Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, was allegedly attacked by Ukrainian attack drones, according to the Ukrainian news site "Kyiv Post," with audible detonations in the videos. Reportedly, strategic bombers armed with missiles are stationed at the airport, which Russia uses to attack Ukrainian cities.

06:35 Stoltenberg Welcomes Discussion on Long-Range Weapons for UkraineOutgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes the recent international debate about the potential authorization for Ukraine to launch western long-range weapons into Russian territory. "This decision is up to each ally, but cooperation is crucial, as we have been doing," Stoltenberg told the British broadcaster LBC. Ukraine has been requesting this authorization to target command centers, airfields, and infrastructure in Russia for weeks now. On the concern of a possible escalation of the war, Stoltenberg said, "I still believe the greatest risk is that Putin wins in Ukraine."

06:13 Facebook, WhatsApp Ban Global Propaganda Channel RTThe Meta company is restricting the dissemination of Russian state propaganda through media such as the TV channel RT. RT (formerly Russia Today) and its related organizations are being banned globally from Meta's platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. In the EU, RT has been blocked since the spring of 2022 due to disinformation campaigns surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

05:33 Lukashenko Frees 37 Prisoners in BelarusThe authoritarian leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has granted amnesty to 37 prisoners. The Presidential Administration in Minsk stated that those released were convicted of "extremism," often used in Belarus to label government critics. Among those pardoned are six women and several individuals with health issues. No details were provided about the identities of the 37 pardoned. In the past two months, prisoners in Belarus have been pardoned several times, who were imprisoned for protesting against the government.

03:11 UN Report: Human Rights Situation in Russia WorseningHuman rights violations in Russia are becoming increasingly disregarded, according to a UN report. "There is now a structural, state-sponsored system of human rights abuses," the report states, noting that the system is designed to suppress civil society and political opposition. Critics of Russia's war against Ukraine and dissenters are being targeted more frequently. The report estimates at least 1372 political prisoners have been charged and sentenced to lengthy prison terms based on flimsy evidence. In detention, these prisoners experienced torture. They are kept in isolation cells, and others are forcibly committed to psychiatric clinics. This only includes those known to the report, and the actual number might be higher, says an assistant.

11:24 PM: Sweden to Head Up Proposed NATO Force in FinlandNATO is in the process of establishing a military presence in Finland's northern region, with Sweden being a prime contender to spearhead this operation. This initiative entails a distinct model of multinational NATO forces, named Forward Land Forces (FLF), much like those in neighboring NATO countries that border Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen confirmed this at a gathering in Stockholm. Jonson expressed his gratitude for Finland's invitation to assume the position of leading nation for this presence. The establishment of this force will reinforce the overall security of NATO.

