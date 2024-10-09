At 19:18, a Latvian border official alleges widespread smuggling activities by Belarus.

Lithuania's Border Guard Levels Accusations Towards Authoritarian Neighbor Belarus Over Aiding Migrants

Lithuania's border guard accuses the authorities of its authoritarian neighbor, Belarus, of assisting migrants attempting to cross the border. In the words of border chief Guntis Pujats on television, "It would be highly unlikely for such a large number of people to reach the border of Belarus, stay there, and illegally cross into Lithuania without the involvement of Belarusian officials." On Tuesday, a total of 46 individuals were apprehended during a special operation following a high-speed chase. The operation took place after migrants had been within Belarusian territory for an hour. Pujats went on to say, "Practically speaking, it's clear that the majority of the illegal migration is orchestrated by the Belarusian services." He also implicated the security forces of the neighboring country for collaborating with smugglers and organized crime. The detained migrants were found to be citizens of Somalia and were then returned to Belarus as per official records. It was noted that the smugglers' vehicle bore a striking resemblance to a police vehicle, complete with flashing lights and a special paint job. The source of the smugglers' equipment remains unclear at present.

18:46 Fire Still Rages at Russian Oil Depot in Crimea

Two days have passed since a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea, but a Russian oil facility situated on the southern coast of the annexed peninsula remains ablaze. Satellite images captured by the European Earth observation program Copernicus show a significant plume of smoke emanating from the oil depot in Feodosia at an altitude of approximately 800 kilometers.

18:12 Zelenskyy Outlines End of War by 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserts that recent developments on the battlefield present an opportunity to bring an end to the war by 2025 at the latest. "October, November, and December present us with a chance to steer things towards peace and lasting stability," Zelenskyy stated at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Dubrovnik. "Recent developments on the battlefield create the opportunity to make this decision - the decision to pursue decisive action to put an end to the war by 2025 at the latest." He aims to discuss international peace initiatives in Dubrovnik, as well as "our joint response to security challenges and collaboration on the path to the EU and NATO," Zelenskyy penned on X.

17:37 Macron Visits Ukrainian Troops Training in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has made his first visit to a training facility housing Ukrainian soldiers. Macron visited an eastern France military base with the intention of demonstrating support for Ukraine, which has been under Russian attack. The exact location of the base remains undisclosed due to security concerns. French military personnel are training 2,300 Ukrainian soldiers at the base, teaching them how to use the weapons provided by France and subjecting them to combat-like conditions with stress, noise, and drones to prepare them for deployment. This marks the first time that Macron has interacted with some of the 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained by France since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

17:04 Zelensky to Visit Berlin on Friday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed plans to travel to Berlin to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday. Previously, US President Joe Biden had announced the cancellation of his visit to Germany due to a placeholder storm named "Milton." The peace summit previously scheduled for Saturday in Ramstein has also been postponed.

16:38 Emergency Declared in Russian Region Following Ukrainian Attack

Russian authorities have declared an emergency in a western region as a result of what Ukraine claims is an attack on a weapons depot in the Bryansk region. The regional branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that an emergency had been declared in a district of the Bryansk region due to "detonations of explosive objects." Ukraine had previously claimed to have targeted a depot containing rocket and artillery ammunition, as well as guided aerial bombs, some of it allegedly sourced from North Korea. Russia and North Korea both deny any mutual arms deliveries.

16:05 Graphic Videos Emerge of Russians Targeting Civilians in Kherson

Increasingly troubling reports have emerged from the Ukrainian region of Kherson, with claims of Russian air attacks targeting civilians and civilian vehicles. Residents have said that the invaders are conducting a "human hunt," intentionally attacking civilians or civilian vehicles. Numerous videos have been shared, purportedly documenting such attacks using drones.

15:32 Disturbances Continue in Kiel Neighborhood by Refugee Group

For months, a group of refugees from Ukraine and the Bulgarian-Turkish border region has been causing problems in the Kiel neighborhood of Wik. There have been repeated instances of noise, theft, and legal violations reported by Schleswig-Holstein's state capital. Efforts are currently underway to evaluate whether the group can be relocated to different accommodations in different neighborhoods to prevent further incidents. The city is also attempting to engage local residents in an effort to prevent further infractions.

15:01 Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast: All Buildings Destroyed by Russian Bombings

Approximately 1,200 residents remain in the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk Oblast, where not a single building remains intact due to Russian bombardments. The head of the military administration of the Donetsk Oblast, Vadim Filashkin, reported in the news program 24/7 that living conditions in the city are terrible and that the delivery of humanitarian aid is hampered by constant attacks. Nevertheless, the remaining residents continue to refuse to leave the city.

14:29 Biden's Absence in Germany: No Loss for Ukraine, Claims German SpokespersonDue to the withdrawal of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany, all subsequent multilateral meetings will likewise be cancelled, as per the German government. This includes meetings with the heads of state and government of the USA, France, and the UK, as stated by government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit in Berlin. Neither French President Emmanuel Macron nor British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Berlin following Biden's cancellation on the weekend. The heads of state and government gathering in the so-called Ramstein format to support Ukraine will also be cancelled. Hebestreit asserts that there have been no negative reactions from Ukraine regarding this situation. "I cannot report any opposition from Ukraine," he mentioned. Ukraine acknowledges Biden's decision to remain in the US due to the impending hurricane and understands its reliance on the support of the US, Germany, and other allies.

13:55 Stubb Sees the Birth of NATO 3.0According to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, "NATO 3.0" is presently being established. "I am convinced that we are now witnessing the emergence of NATO 3.0," he states at a press conference in Brussels, furthermore expressing, "We are returning to NATO's original role as a deterrent and strong military alliance, as a threat is emerging from the east, primarily from Russia." Among alliance members, there is a shared comprehension of the current security requirements, "and I believe it is now crucial that we focus on both deterrence and defense."

13:32 Zelensky in Croatia for Balkan DiscussionsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Croatia for talks. "With Prime Minister (Andrej) Plenkovic, we will discuss further defense cooperation, the treatment of our wounded fighters, and also the reconstruction of Ukraine," the head of state writes on X. He will also participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit with over a dozen Southeast European states to discuss the execution of the peace plan and Ukraine's integration into the European Union and the military alliance NATO.

13:00 Ukraine Reports Attack on Russian Arms DepotAccording to Ukrainian reports, the military attacked a Russian arms depot in the Bryansk region the previous night. Twelve drones were utilized in the attack, the Ukrainian military reported. A fire broke out in the depot, stocked with drones, bombs, and ammunition from North Korea, due to falling debris, as reported. Videos on social media purportedly show the fire on the site.

12:53 Ramstein Meeting on Ukraine Postponed Due to Biden’s CancellationFollowing US President Joe Biden’s decision not to visit Germany, the Ramstein meeting scheduled for Saturday to support Ukraine has also been postponed. “Polish President Andrzej Duda will not travel to a summit on Ukraine in Ramstein because it will not take place as planned after US President Joe Biden decided not to participate,” said Duda’s advisor Mieszko Pawlak. “The meeting is postponed (...), but at the moment we have no information about when that will be.” Stefan Mair, director of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), does not view the postponement as a sign of a change in Ukraine policy. It was merely to be expected that further support for Ukraine would be confirmed.

12:34 Kremlin Denies Trump-Putin Talk ReportsRussia has dismissed the findings of US journalist Bob Woodward about alleged conversations between Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump. “No, that's not true,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow told the Russian news website "RBK." He was referring to a pre-published passage from Woodward's new book "War," which claims that Trump, according to an unnamed source, had spoken to Putin up to seven times since leaving the White House in early 2021. Woodward also reports that Trump secretly sent COVID-19 tests to the Russian president during his presidency despite shortages in the US.

12:04 Russian Poll: Majority Views Germany as Hostile NationDue to its support for Ukraine, a majority of Russians view Germany as an hostile nation. According to a representative survey by the independent Levada Center for Public Opinion Research in Moscow, 62 percent of Russians have a negative or somewhat negative attitude towards Germany. In 2019, it was the opposite: 61 percent of the Russian population had a positive or somewhat positive image of Germany. Levada Center Director Lev Gudkov attributes the responses to the increased anti-German propaganda in Russia. “Germany has overtaken Ukraine and Poland as hostile countries,” he said. Only in the USA and Britain does the Russian population see even greater enemies.

11:45 Von der Leyen on Orban: Attack on Ukraine's "thirst for freedom"EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has strong words for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. In a debate following the speech, she criticized Orban's self-proclaimed "peace initiative" in the Ukraine war and his trip to meet Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. “There are still some who blame the attack not on Putin's lust for power, but on Ukraine's thirst for freedom,” von der Leyen said.

11:30 Trubetskoy on Biden's cancellation: "Not favorable news for Ukraine"Given the hurricane situation in Florida, US President Biden has cancelled his trip to Germany and the Ukraine summit in Ramstein. Ukrainian journalist Dennis Trubetskoy terms it "extremely disappointing" for Kyiv. The expert also anticipates energy problems in Ukraine in a few weeks.

11:02 German military: "Russian artillery superiority is no longer as dominant as it was earlier in the year"As per the German military, there has been "notable improvement" in the supply of ammunition. "Russian artillery superiority is no longer as dominant as it was during the spring, it has reduced from 8:1 to approximately 3:1," stated Christian Freuding, head of the Ukraine special unit in the German Ministry of Defense, to the German editorial network (RND). This development is due to both enhanced production capabilities in the West and a "significantly more capable" Ukrainian arms industry. "The production figures for drones, for example, are remarkable, with 1.5 million drones expected to be manufactured by the end of the year." Nevertheless, Freuding added, "resources remain scarce overall".

10:36 Over 5000 cyber attacks: Ukraine sentences two "Armageddon" members in absentiaAn Ukrainian court has convicted two members of the "Armageddon" hacker group, supported by the Russian FSB, in absentia for executing over 5000 cyber attacks against Ukrainian institutions and critical infrastructure. The Ukrainian state security service (SBU) announced this. The hackers, whose identities were not disclosed, primarily targeted internal systems in various ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Development, and gained access to sensitive document management systems and servers containing data on secret government structures. The two FSB employees had previously worked as SBU employees on the occupied Crimea before voluntarily joining the FSB after the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, the SBU reported. They were sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason and illegal violation of computer and operating systems.

10:02 Orban: Trump won't wait to "establish peace"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly expressed his belief that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is capable of establishing peace between Russia and Ukraine. During a press conference, he claimed that if Trump wins the US elections, he will not wait until his inauguration in January to "establish peace". "(He) will act immediately, so that as European heads of state and government, we have no time to lose," he added. "We must first react intellectually and philosophically, then strategically, and then as quickly as possible on the operational level." Orban did not specify what he meant by this call to action.

09:25 Report: Russia actively manipulating US elections

According to US community service workers, Russia continues to actively manipulate the upcoming US presidential election. The Russian campaign is primarily aimed at strengthening Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and weakening Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, according to "Voice of America". "Moscow is using a variety of influence actors to manipulate the congressional elections, especially to encourage the US population to stand against a pro-Ukrainian policy and politicians," it was further stated. "We have continued to observe how the actors are strengthening their activities as the election day approaches," a high-ranking US intelligence official reportedly added.

08:55 Ukraine reports Russian drone attack on Odessa

Five people were injured in a Russian drone attack on Odessa, according to the Ukrainian governor Oleh Kiper on Telegram. A fire also broke out in an unfinished building. A medical facility was also damaged. Russian forces are said to have fired ballistic missiles at the central Ukrainian region of Poltava. According to governor Filip Pronin, an industrial plant was damaged. However, there were no casualties.

08:22 Zelensky: Need more and faster combat results

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pushing for faster results on the battlefield. In his evening video address, he said that to achieve this, Ukrainian forces must secure and deploy advanced weapons. He had previously met with the top commanders of the development of domestic weapons stocks for this purpose. He emphasized the use of drones, electronic warfare, and missiles. "Our national missile program with all its elements is particularly in focus. Both on the front and on Russian territory, more combat results must be achieved," said Zelensky. "Results are needed faster." Everything necessary for this will now be provided.

07:50 Russia Reports Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Five Cities

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports Ukrainian drone strikes on Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Rostov, and Krasnodar. According to the report, Russia's air defense units destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones targeting the west of the country. There were no casualties. A fire caused by falling debris in an uninhabited area in the south of Rostov on the border with Ukraine was quickly extinguished, according to the region's governor, Vasily Golubyev, on Telegram. He added that there were no other damages. The head of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomaz, said that rescue services were at the scenes where debris fell - whether there were damages was left open. Russian officials rarely disclose the full extent of damages caused by Ukrainian attacks.

07:20 US Military Presents List of Beneficial Weapon Systems for Ukraine

The commander of the US military in Europe, General Chris Cavoli, has compiled a list of American weapon systems that could strengthen Ukraine's fight against Russia but have not yet been delivered by the Biden administration. These include air-to-ground cruise missiles and the communication system Link 16, which enables better communication between combat systems within NATO, according to CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter. Ukraine had already requested both systems multiple times. Cavoli does not address why the US has not provided the systems yet. US officials had previously expressed concerns that sensitive US technology could fall into Russian hands. The list is said to be an annex to a secret report on the Biden administration's Ukraine strategy.

06:44 Report: Putin Abandoned Preferred Sochi Villa Due to Fears of Drone Attacks

An investigation by investigative journalists reveals that Russian President Vladimir Putin has had his summer residence in Sochi demolished. The reason, as per the Russian independent media company "Proekt," is the concern over potential Ukrainian drone attacks. The journalists have published satellite images, which allegedly show Putin's villa "Botcharov Ruchey" in Sochi in 2023, and a large gap in the same location in 2024. The surrounding vegetation also appears denser. "He no longer visits Sochi due to fear of his life. The president is concerned about drone attacks," Proekt commented on the photos. "A hole now occupies the space where the dacha once stood." According to Proekt, the summer residence Botcharov Ruchey is one of Putin's favorite properties.

06:10 Harris Advises Zelensky on Succession Plan in Event of His Death or Capture

As per reports by renowned US journalist Bob Woodward in his new book "War," US Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to have a succession plan ready in case he falls captive or is killed, just before the start of the Russian invasion. Woodward reveals that Harris suggested to Zelensky that he should consider drawing up a plan to lead the country should he be unable to perform his duties. The conversation reportedly took place at the Munich Security Conference before the Russian invasion. Woodward claims that Harris feared it might be their final encounter with Zelensky.

04:56 Biden Skips Ukraine Summit in Ramstein due to Hurricane Approaching Florida

US President Biden will not be in attendance at the Ukraine summit in Ramstein on Saturday. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh has confirmed this. The scheduling for US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin remains unclear. Originally, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to join Biden on the trip, but he has also canceled his visit to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton" nearing the state of Florida. It now appears that Biden may participate in the summit remotely with approximately 50 NATO member states.

03:00 Ministry of Defense Plans Additional Aid for Ukraine

The German Federal Ministry of Defense is planning to provide further significant support for Ukraine. "We have recently received an additional 400 million euros for this year alone from the Bundestag, enabling us to carry out around 50 projects worth a total of 1.4 billion euros this year," says Christian Freuding, head of the Ukraine task force, to the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland. Freuding mentions planned deliveries of air defense systems, tanks, and artillery ammunition. The ammunition supply has improved overall. "The artillery advantage of the Russians is no longer as significant as it was in the spring; it has decreased from 8:1 to around 3:1." Despite increasing Russian pressure in the Donbass, Freuding sees possibilities for Ukrainian military action.

02:19 Russia: Paroled War Vet Goes on to Kill Again

A man convicted of murder in Russia has allegedly killed another woman after returning from the war against Ukraine. A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder in the city of Saratov on the Volga after stabbing his girlfriend during an argument in a store, as reported by investigators. They also released a video from the crime scene. The man had been convicted of murder in 2021 for stabbing his wife in a store. Both women sought to leave him. The suspected perpetrator had volunteered for the war against Ukraine and, as a result, received a pardon from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

01:37 Russia Blocks Discord

Access to the online messaging service Discord is being restricted by Russia "due to violations of Russian legislation requirements related to preventing the use of messages for terrorist and extremist purposes," the media oversight authority Roskomnadzor explains. According to the authority, Discord did not comply with an order from October 1 to remove almost 1,000 contents. Roskomnadzor claims that the platform is "frequently used by criminals."

00:29 Bloody Protest: Russian Human Rights Activist Injures Herself in Court

Russian opposition activist Olga Suworowa injured herself in court as a protest against her sentence. The activist reportedly cut her "arteries" in the courtroom in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk, as reported by the women's rights organization Soft Force on Telegram. A video published by the organization shows Suworowa holding up her bleeding left arm. The organization Soft Force was founded in 2022 shortly before the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

23:16 Ukraine: Second Peace Summit Delay Possible

Ukraine is preparing for a possible delay of the second peace summit, which was previously scheduled for November. In Kyiv, the Presidential Administration, headed by Andriy Yermak, is in charge of preparations. Its advisor, Daria Sariwna, informed the news portal "Telegraf" that a November date is unlikely. Preparations for the upcoming summit should, however, continue. Currently, thematic conferences on President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan are ongoing, as explained by Sariwna on Telegram. The last such thematic conference on humanitarian issues, such as the exchange of prisoners, is scheduled for October 30 and 31. "The decision on a date for the second peace summit will be made after the completion of the thematic conferences," she wrote.

22:20 Casualties in Airstrikes in UkraineLocal authorities in Ukraine claim that two individuals have lost their lives due to Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv. Over 30 individuals were injured, as announced by Governor Oleg Synegubov on his online platforms. Apart from Kharkiv, other regions of Ukraine also report fatalities. In Zaporizhzhia's southern region, a 71-year-old individual was killed in a drone strike, as reported by Governor Ivan Fedorov. In the east, one death was reported in Kostiantynivka.

21:47 Zelensky: Ukraine Pressuring Russian Troops in KurskUkraine is managing to put pressure on Russian forces in the Russian region of Kursk, as declared by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian army has been maintaining control over Russian territory in the region for three months, Zelensky said in his evening address. In his previous meeting with high-ranking commanders, he discussed this matter.

21:18 Ukraine's Intelligence Agency Arrests Kremlin War RecruiterUkraine's intelligence agency has reportedly apprehended a double agent who was allegedly recruiting for Russia's war on Ukraine, acting in the interest of the Kremlin. The SBU domestic intelligence agency claimed they detained "one of the architects of the Kremlin's 'special military operation' against Ukraine" during an event in Moldova. Dmitro Chystilin is accused of committing high treason and justifying Russian aggression and is now facing a potential life sentence in custody.

20:45 Orban: Ukraine Has No Battlefield Victory Chances Against RussiaHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes there are no prospects for Ukraine to emerge victorious against Russia on the battlefield. Orban asserted that direct and indirect communication between the warring parties is necessary, and a ceasefire is required to minimize casualties. Orban's government is perceived as relatively supportive of Russia within the EU.

20:10 Kyiv Estimates Russian CasualtiesKyiv's Defense Ministry has published figures on Russian losses since the beginning of the large-scale invasion in February 2022. Over 663,000 Russian soldiers have reportedly been wounded or killed, while Russia has lost 8,940 tanks and nearly 6,960 aircraft and helicopters.

19:35 EU Strengthens Sanctions Against RussiaThe EU has reinforced sanctions to counter Russian destabilization efforts. A new legal framework will allow for penalties to be imposed on individuals and organizations responsible for election interference, cyberattacks, and acts of sabotage. It also specifically mentions the manipulation of migrants, which Russia allegedly has been doing by funneling asylum seekers from other countries to Finland. Following this, sanctions will be imposed on specific individuals and organizations in the near future, which will result in the freezing of their assets in the EU and bans on their entry into the EU.

19:04 NATO Warns of Tough Winter Ahead for UkraineNATO's new chief, Mark Rutte, has warned that Ukraine may be experiencing its toughest winter since the Russian invasion in 2022. According to Rutte, NATO must and will continue to provide support to the Ukrainian government in Kyiv.

