18:58 Nationwide Defense Force to Bolster Recruitment Appeal

The government has approved the "Time-Shift Law Zeitenwende" aiming to enhance appeal of service in the nationwide defense force. This includes more flexible work hour regulations and financial incentives such as for short-term deployments. "Our goal is not only to keep skilled personnel within our ranks but also to attract new personnel," stated a defense ministry spokesperson. The approximately 5,000 soldiers of the Brigade Lithuania, augmenting the eastern frontier of NATO against Russia, will also receive incentives. Measures are being arranged to simplify the decision-making process related to relocating or returning, specifically with family, to and from Lithuania. The spokesperson could only provide a rough estimate of the additional costs. For the Brigade Lithuania, an estimated 40 million euros are expected in 2025, 90 million in 2026, and 145 million euros in 2027. The parliament is scheduled to vote on the law in November.

18:27 Citizen in Lviv Describes "Inhumane" Screams

Catastrophe, terror, and ruin: The outcome of the nighttime bombardment by the Russian army on Lviv. The 27-year-old resident, Yelizaveta, reported hearing "gruesome and inhumane" screams. According to an AFP journalist, damaged cars and debris decorate the city center of Lviv. Ukrainian authorities report seven people dead and 53 injured in Lviv. More than 50 buildings were damaged in the historic city center, including two medical facilities and two schools, as per the Ministry of Culture.

18:09 USA to Probably Accuse Russia of Election Meddling

The USA is anticipated to officially accuse Russia of interfering in the ongoing presidential election campaign later today, according to reports. The allegations will center around utilizing online platforms to target US voters with false information, CNN reported, citing sources. The accusations will mainly focus on the Russian state-owned media network RT. The US Department of Justice previously warned that Russia poses a threat to the presidential elections on November 5.

17:35 Flame engulfs Chernobyl Exclusion Zone ForestA forest fire has ignited within the radioactive exclusion zone surrounding the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Roughly 20 hectares are on flame, according to Kyiv Oblast Governor Ruslan Kravchenko. However, the background radioactive radiation levels remain within normal bounds. As reported by the exclusion zone administration, over 200 firefighters, including 50 soldiers, are combating the inferno, and they have successfully managed to contain it. The cause of the fire is still a mystery. Due to high temperatures and prolonged drought, there's an elevated risk of fire in the northern Ukrainian Kyiv Oblast region.

17:07 Casualties at Market in Donetsk: Forces Blame Each OtherCasualties have been reported at a market in the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. The authorities report that at least three individuals were killed and five more were injured due to artillery fire on the market. Ukrainian troops are being accused of shelling the market, with two men and a woman perishing, as per the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin. A public bus was also damaged. Videos and photos in Russian state media show damage to the market. These reports cannot be credibly verified. Ukrainian military forces, however, charge the other side with the attack, stating, "Everything is done for the sake of appearance, human life is of no consequence to them," on Telegram.

16:43 First Resignations in Kyiv Confirmed, Deputy May Replace KulebaThe Ukrainian parliament, as per the Verkhovna Rada, has accepted the resignations of four ministers. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's resignation letter was not submitted. It is expected that President Volodymyr Zelensky will propose a successor later today. First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is being considered a strong candidate. Despite the personnel shift, political expert Volodymyr Fesenko does not anticipate significant changes in Ukraine's foreign policy.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has granted clemency to 30 opposition protesters, as reported by his administration. All of the pardoned individuals submitted petitions for leniency, acknowledged their wrongdoings, expressed remorse, and swore to live by the law moving forward. The Belarusian Interior Ministry will oversee their compliance to these conditions. However, these statements cannot be independently corroborated. The group comprises 23 men and 7 women, many of whom are mothers of minors. According to Russian exile media outlet Meduza, the Belarusian opposition in exile had previously provided authorities in Minsk with lists of critically ill detainees through intermediaries. Many of the individuals on these lists were subsequently granted clemency. The opposition in exile celebrates the releases yet considers it insufficient evidence of a shift in course. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is widely regarded as the genuine victor of the 2020 presidential election, maintains that political persecution and torture persist in Belarus. Read more here.

15:55 Aerial Strike in Lviv Kills Almost Entire Family

A Russian air strike in Lviv has reportedly resulted in the deaths of a majority of a family's members, according to city officials. Among the seven fatalities is a 43-year-old woman and her three daughters, aged 7, 18, and 21. The remains of the family were discovered in their own home. Their father, the sole survivor, is currently in critical condition, according to the Ukrainian Catholic University. Mayor Andrij Sadovyi penned, "In the heart of Europe, Russia is assassinating Ukrainians and their families. The Russians are taking the lives of our children, our future."

15:41 Scholz Justifies U.S. Missile Deployment: "Inaction Would Pose a Threat to Peace"

Chancellor Scholz defends the position of deploying U.S. missiles in Germany. According to the SPD politician, the primary goals are to uphold peace and prevent potential conflicts. Scholz emphasizes, "It's about deterring potential aggressors." Russia has consistently expanded its arsenal, particularly its missile capability, over the years. President Putin has also breached disarmament agreements, such as the INF treaty, and installed missiles in Kaliningrad, an area approximately 530 kilometers from Berlin by air. Scholz cautions, " failing to retaliate appropriately would be irresponsible." He further adds, " yes, inaction would pose a threat to peace as well. I will not allow this." In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States and Germany have agreed to station more advanced U.S. missiles on German soil from 2026. The Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) faction, along with the AfD, opposes this initiative due to their belief that it fosters an arms race and jeopardizes Germany's security. Criticism also stems from within the SPD. Read more here.

15:18 Scholz Promises Ukraine Additional IRIS-T Air Defense Systems

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged to provide Ukraine with additional IRIS-T air defense systems. Scholz confirmed in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein, that eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS systems will be procured for Ukraine. Two of each will be delivered this year, with the rest scheduled for delivery in 2025. Currently, four IRIS-T SLM systems are being utilized in Ukraine. This commitment constitutes an addition to a substantial amount of missiles and three related IRIS-T SLS systems already provided to Ukraine. Scholz made these remarks at the Bundeswehr site in Todendorf while commissioning the first IRIS-T air defense system for the German military.

14:55 South Korea and New Zealand Request "Unconditional" Russian Withdrawal

During their first summit in nine years, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine. The two leaders jointly urged Russia to withdraw "immediately, thoroughly, and unconditionally" from Ukrainian territory recognized internationally. They also denounced the escalating military collaboration between North Korea and Russia. Luxon emphasized, "In this critical phase, when authoritarian forces continue to threaten, it is essential for nations with shared values to display solidarity." North Korea, which is largely isolated internationally, has recently established closer military connectivity with Russia.

14:21 Zelensky Explains Government Reshuffle: "We Need Fresh Energy"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explained the motives behind a comprehensive government reshuffle. "We require new energy," Zelensky responded to a question about the rationale behind the reshuffle. "And these movements are linked to the strengthening of our state in various sectors." Ukraine has been battling Russian aggression for nearly two and a half years. Zelensky went on to express his appreciation for the ministers and the entire cabinet.

13:47 German Military Prepares to Employ IRIS-T in Schleswig-Holstein

The IRIS-T SLM system is already in use in Ukraine. In an effort to intercept more Russian missiles, the quantity of these systems deployed in Ukraine is expected to increase from four to ten. According to security sources, a delivery has been supposedly agreed upon. Likewise, the German military intends to utilize IRIS-T in Schleswig-Holstein.

13:21 Russia Declares New Capture Near Ukrainian City Pokrovsk

Russia claims to have seized another village near the strategically important Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian forces have "completely liberated" the village of Karliwka, located approximately 30 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Pokrovsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian troops have been retreating from a Russian offensive in the region for months.

12:59 Ukraine: Crimea Swarms with Air Defense SystemsThe Russian occupants of Crimea are utilizing all available defensive measures to safeguard the Kerch Bridge, as per the Navy of Ukraine's spokesperson, Dmytro Pletenchuk, reported by Defense Express on Ukrainian national television. Short and long-range systems, including S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1, are reportedly being utilized. Crimea is "crawling with air defense systems," as Pletenchuk noted, since it holds both practical and symbolic value for the occupiers. The Kerch Bridge, a prestigious project of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, connects southern Russia with the unlawfully annexed peninsula and serves as a crucial supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Military actions surrounding the bridge continue, and Kyiv has repeatedly expressed its intention to liberate the peninsula. The bridge serves as a strategic bottleneck.

12:32 Putin Declares Xi's Visit to BRICS Summit in RussiaRussian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. "As agreed, we are anticipating Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit," Putin said during a gathering with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Putin also proposed a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi. The group, established in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, has since incorporated South Africa, and this year features nations such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. The BRICS nations view themselves as a counterbalance to Western states. They will convene for a summit in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. The Kremlin anticipates that this will expand its influence and solidify closer economic alliances. Moscow and Beijing have increased their strategic cooperation since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

12:00 Russia: Assault on Poltava Targeted Soldiers and Foreign InstructorsThe Russian Ministry of Defense has revealed that the fatal attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava was directed towards soldiers and foreign instructors. The intended target was a military training center. According to the ministry, "communications and electronic warfare specialists from all branches and military units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in attacks on civilian sites on Russian territory, are being trained there under the supervision of foreign instructors." The ministry also disclosed that it had employed the hypersonic weapon system Kinzhal against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Furthermore, Russian forces have seized control of two additional settlements in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. According to Ukrainian reports, 50 people perished in the Poltava attack on Tuesday.

11:43 Baerbock Honors Outgoing Ukrainian Foreign Minister

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has paid tribute to her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. "Sleepless nights in night trains, at the G7, at the frontlines, in Brussels, in front of a bombed power plant," Baerbock wrote on X. "There are few people I've worked so closely with as you, @DmytroKuleba. You prioritized the people of your nation above yourself." She extended her warmest wishes to Kuleba "from the depths of my heart - We should meet again once peace and freedom have returned to all of Ukraine."

11:24 Russia Contemplates Revising Nuclear Doctrine

Western actions are prompting Russia to reassess its nuclear doctrine, as per the Kremlin. Russia is confronting challenges and threats from the so-called West, necessitating a review of the doctrine, Russian news agencies quote Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. The possibility that Ukraine could employ US long-range weapons in its attacks deep within Russian territory is under examination. The Ukrainian government has been urging the US for some time to authorize it to use the weapons supplied by allies to target objectives deep inside Russia. "It is apparent that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskov told the RIA agency. "We are taking all this into account." Russia has already declared its intention to revise its nuclear doctrine, but has not disclosed the specifics. The directive allows for the use of nuclear weapons if Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity is jeopardized.

10:54 Ukraine: 29 out of 42 Russian Air Strikes Thwarted

Russia conducted 42 air strikes on Ukraine overnight, according to the Ukrainian air force, as reported on Telegram. Ch-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, Kh-101 cruise missiles, and "Iskander-K" missiles were among those used. According to its data, the Ukrainian air force shot down seven cruise missiles and 22 Shahed drones, asserting to have thwarted 29 air strikes.

10:19 Munz: Poltava Strike Might Backfire on Russia

Russia is targeting the Ukrainian city of Poltava with missiles, with reports of one of the most devastating air strikes since the beginning of the war. Russian media, meanwhile, are celebrating a "great achievement," according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Simultaneously, Russia appears to be altering its strategy.

The Ukrainian Military High Command has released new statistics on Russian casualties in Ukraine. Since February 24, 2022, approximately 620,350 Russian soldiers have been reported killed in action in Ukraine, with 1,390 fatalities within the past 24 hours. According to information from Kyiv, seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones were also destroyed during this period. Since the large-scale invasion commenced, Russia has reportedly lost a total of 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, and various other drones and vessels, including 28 ships and one submarine. Western estimates suggest lower casualty counts, serving as a minimum threshold.

09:21 Governor's Grieving Statement for Lviv Region - Death Toll Increases

The death toll in Russian airstrikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv has climbed further. Yesterday night, seven individuals, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, were killed, as reported by Lviv region governor Maxim Kosyzkyj on Telegram. "This is a sorrowful day for our region," Kosyzkyj wrote. It's a deeply distressing situation. Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had written on Twitter that five people had been killed and over 30 were injured. Zelenskyy extended his sympathies to the families of the deceased.

08:49 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba Releases Resignation

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has announced his resignation. The news was shared by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. Kuleba's resignation letter will be discussed at the next parliamentary session, Stefantchuk shared on his Facebook page. Several other ministers had previously tendered their resignations (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). The resignations were part of a broader reorganization of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday is expected to be a day of dismissals, while the day of appointments is scheduled for Thursday, noted the leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arakhamia, on Telegram.

08:03 Zelenskyy: Rescue Efforts Underway in Poltava

The recent Russian rocket strike on Poltava is one of the deadliest single attacks since the conflict began. People remain trapped under the debris, confirmed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address. He once again requested improved air defense systems.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Potential Catastrophe at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), discussed the state of nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi is set to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine today. According to Reuters, Grossi warned of the plant's "highly volatile" situation and the persisting risk of a catastrophe during his meeting with Zelenskyy. The plant in Zaporizhzhia was seized by Russian forces shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and is currently not operational. Both sides have consistently accused each other of shelling the facility. Both parties deny such allegations.

07:18 Governor Confirms Two Deaths in Lviv Attack

At least two individuals have perished in the latest Russian air raids (see entry 06:17 and 05:29) in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. 19 others were wounded, as informed by Lviv region governor Maksym Kozytskyy on Telegram.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks Added Support for Front Line Regions

Ukraine is seeking additional assistance to restore its agricultural sector and remove landmines. According to the Düsseldorf "Rheinische Post," a response from the German government to a Union Party inquiry revealed the intention to explore support for agricultural zones near the front. The article suggests that a personnel safety bonus would be necessary. Ukraine has also requested the potential extension of a Ministry of Agriculture-funded project for generator delivery, in addition to assistance with mine clearance in contested frontline regions. The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development has reportedly already initiated a project for mine detection and removal, as confirmed by the German government.

06:17 Ukraine Experiences Fire after Shahed Drone Attack on Lviv

Following Russian air raids (see entry 05:29) on Lviv, northern Ukraine, a fire has erupted in the vicinity of the main train station. This information was shared by the Lviv region governor, Maksym Kozytskyy, on Telegram. Additionally, two school buildings were allegedly damaged during the attack, with numerous windows shattered on the streets. According to Kosyzkyy, several Shahed drones were employed in the Russian airstrike. Emergency services and firefighters are at the scene. The two schools affected have remained closed, as reported by Lviv mayor Andrij Sadowyj on Telegram. At least six people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured. Lviv, situated in Ukraine's western region and close to the Polish border, has been targeted by multiple attacks since the onset of the conflict.

05:29 Second round of aerial assault strikes KyivThe Ukrainian city of Kyiv experiences a second round of Russian aerial assaults. Defense systems are operational. Witnesses share accounts of multiple blasts on Kyiv's outskirts, pointing to the use of defensive tools. Simultaneously, the military reports a drone attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is under air alert status, as confirmed by the Ukrainian air force on Telegram. Poland mobilizes its own aircraft and allied planes for the third time in eight days to safeguard airspace in response to Russian air assaults and distant activities, as reported by the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command.

04:35 Biden vows to deliver more air defense systems to UkrainePost the devastating Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, U.S. President Biden vows to equip Ukraine with additional air defense systems. "I firmly condemn this brutal attack," Biden remarked. The U.S. will continue to militarily support Kyiv, "including the provision of air defense systems and capabilities needed to secure Ukraine's borders." Zelenskyj made a plea to Western allies to swiftly supply Ukraine with new air defense systems and sanction the use of pre-delivered long-range weapons for strikes on Russian territory following the attack, which resulted in at least 51 fatalities.

02:52 Renewed drone assault on KyivRussia launches another drone assault on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense squads are actively repelling the attacks in Kyiv's outskirts, as reported by the Ukrainian military on Telegram. The number of drones involved and any potential damage remain unknown at this time. This nocturnal assault is part of a series of air strikes on Kyiv that have intensified in recent weeks.

01:32 Zelenskyj seeks to maintain control over occupied territories in Kursk for an extended periodUkraine intends to retain control over the occupied territories in Kursk's Russian oblast until Russian President Putin decides to engage in negotiations, according to President Zelenskyj in an interview with the US broadcaster NBC News. Zelenskyj stated that controlling these territories is a significant component of the "victory plan." Generally, Ukraine has no interest in Russian land. Zelenskyj did not specify if more Russian territory will be targeted.

00:47 Several Ukrainian ministers resign before impending cabinet reorganizationIn anticipation of an upcoming cabinet reorganization in Ukraine, four ministers have submitted their resignations. These officials include Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin - a key player in expanding weapons production -, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilez. It is yet to be determined if these ministers will secure new high-ranking positions. "A major government overhaul is expected this week," explains David Arakhamia, leader of the ruling party Servant of the People's faction, on Telegram. "Tomorrow is a day of dismissals, and the following day, a day of appointments," Arakhamia announces, widely regarded as a close ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

23:16 President Zelenskyy advocates for authorization to deploy long-range weapons following Poltava rocket strikeFollowing the fatal Russian rocket strike on the city of Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for permission to deploy long-range weapons against Russia. "If we could destroy the launch sites of the aggressors, where they are, and the Russian military airfields and their logistics, Russian strikes would become impossible," Zelenskyy said in his daily video address. According to Zelenskyy's reports, the death toll in Poltava has now reached 51, with 271 injured. More individuals are still trapped beneath the debris.

22:06 President Zelenskyy dismisses another top-level officialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy removes Rostyslav Shurma, first deputy leader of the presidential administration, according to a decree posted on the president's website. The parliamentary speaker also announces the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who previously served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration in Ukraine. Several other ministers had previously tendered their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explains that changes are being made to enhance the government. "The autumn will be critical. Our state institutions must be structured in such a way that Ukraine can achieve all the results it requires."

21:42 ntv Reporter in Poltava: "Residents Described a Very Scary Moment"Ukraine reports one of the heaviest aerial attacks since the conflict's initiation, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries. ntv reporter Kavita Sharma provides an on-site account of the "highly tensed situation" and how residents experienced the rocket attack.

21:25 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Executing Captured SoldiersThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office accuses Russian soldiers of executing imprisoned soldiers. Investigations are underway into the shooting of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of Donetsk, as reported on the office's Telegram channel. According to the available information, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The aggressors laid them face down on the ground and immediately shot them in the back," the office notes, citing internet videos as evidence.

