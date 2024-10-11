At 19:14, a Russian female individual was found guilty of committing treason.

18:40 Initial Shipment: Lithuania Delivers 1000 Drones to Ukraine

Lithuania is continuing its military support to Ukraine in its battle against Russia. The Lithuanian government, part of the EU and NATO alliance, has received the first batch of 1000 combat drones from five local manufacturers, which will be handed over to the Ukrainian military forces, as announced by the Ministry of Defense in Vilnius. These drones, along with additional equipment, control systems for unmanned aerial vehicles, and training measures, are set to be delivered to Ukraine over the coming weeks. Lithuania has ordered over 7000 combat drones from its local manufacturers at a cost of 8 million euros, with approximately 2300 drones allocated for its own army and almost 5000 for the Ukrainian military forces.

18:09 Scholz's Aid to Ukraine Consists Mainly of Previously Announced Military Equipment

The military aid package announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz includes further air defense systems, Flakpanzer Gepard, tank and self-propelled howitzers, combat tanks, armored vehicles, combat drones, radars, and artillery ammunition. However, the delivery of these equipment was largely anticipated. For instance, the two Skynex systems had been listed in Germany's preparation/implementation military goods for Ukraine for several months. The expected delivery of additional Gepards, howitzers, Leopard-1 combat tanks, and drones had also been mentioned in a video published by the German Armed Forces a couple of months prior. Consequently, German military blogger "German Aid to Ukraine" notes that there is no significant new aid from Berlin for Ukraine today.

17:39 Baerbock Urges Support for Ukraine's Air Defense in Face of Russian Cold War

Green Party politician and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock advocates for increased support for Ukraine's air defense as a response to Russia's "cold war" against the country. Although the invitation for a peace conference to Russia stands, Baerbock states at a meeting with Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar in Berlin, Putin is undermining worldwide peace efforts and intentionally destroying civilian infrastructure to impose a "harsh cold war" on the people of Ukraine. Baerbock emphasizes the importance of supporting Ukraine with air defense to protect the remaining energy supply facilities.

17:03 Russian Forces Control Half of Torez in Eastern Ukraine

According to Ukrainian sources, Russian troops have achieved control over half of the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Torez in the Donetsk region. Vasyl Chyntsyk, head of the town's military administration, revealed on Ukrainian news television that approximately 40 to 50 percent of Torez is under Ukrainian control, with the remaining half now under enemy possession. While a further Russian advance was thwarted on Thursday, around 1,150 civilians are still sheltering in the heavily damaged city.

16:29 EU Plans to Impose Sanctions Against Iran for Providing Weapons to Russia

The EU is anticipated to impose sanctions against Iran on Monday due to its supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. During the EU foreign ministers' meeting on Monday, a "first package" of sanctions will be introduced. These sanctions will target both individuals and organizations, a high-ranking EU official explained without providing further details.

15:59 Ukrainian Authorities Investigate Potential War Crime After Journalist's Death in Russian Custody

Ukraine's General Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation into a possible war crime following the death of a Ukrainian journalist in Russian captivity. After the confirmation of Victoria Roschtschyna's death, the ongoing investigation into her disappearance has been reclassified as a war crime case involving alleged intentional murder. The circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear, according to the Ukrainian coordinating center for prisoners of war spokesperson, Petro Jazenko.

15:29 Russian Forces Make Gains in Eastern Ukraine and Kursk

Russian troops appear to be gaining territorial control in eastern Ukraine. They have seized the village of Ostriwske, as reported by Russia's state-owned news agency TASS, citing the Russian defense ministry. Moreover, Russian forces have regained control of the two settlements in the Russian Kursk region: Nowaja Soroschina and Pokrowskij. Ukrainian troops had crossed the border and still hold certain parts of Kursk on August 6.

14:27 Zelensky Seeks Vatican's Intervention in Prisoner SwapUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sought the Vatican's aid in securing the release of Ukrainian prisoners held captive by Russia. He expressed his faith in the Holy See's assistance in bringing back Ukrainian captives, during a 35-minute meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. The discussion was the primary focus of their encounter. (Refer to entry at 11:35 AM) Zelensky also invited the Vatican to participate in a conference on war detainees later this month in Canada.

13:56 Russian Forces Advance in Donetsk After Vuhledar CaptureFollowing the successful seizure of Vuhledar, Russian troops have reported advancements in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk. They now control roughly half of the village of Toretsk, as per the head of the local administration, Vasyl Chyntsyk. Ukraine had to forsake the strategic defense bastion of Vuhledar in early October. Russian troops have since been attempting to expand their territory in Donetsk along the frontline.

13:47 Scholz to Meet Erdogan to Address Ukraine War ConcernsGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Turkey later this week for a meeting with Turkish President Erdogan in Istanbul on October 19th. Discussions are expected to include Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Middle East situation, and migration. Scholz views Turkey as an "important partner" in the Ukrainian conflict. However, the Foreign Office has denied rumors that Turkey may join a new contact group for Ukraine, labeling them as speculation.

13:36 Putin Praises Russian-Iranian Relations Amidst International Forum AttendanceRussian President Vladimir Putin lauded the positive relations between Moscow and Tehran at their initial in-person meeting with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian. Taking place in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, Putin noted the improving trade relationships between the two nations, while also emphasizing the importance of international cooperation. Recently, Ukraine and the US have accused Iran of aiding Russia with weapons for its conflict in Ukraine, including rockets and drones.

13:20 Fire at Crimean Oil Depot Remains Uncontrolled After Five DaysLocal officials have reported that the blaze in a Crimean oil depot, which was set ablaze by Ukrainian attacks, is still not fully extinguished after five days. Firefighters continue to work at the scene, according to the Russian-appointed administration head, Igor Tkatschenko. Despite the ongoing efforts, the situation has now stabilized. The fire broke out at an oil terminal in Feodosia on Crimea's eastern coast on Monday.

12:56 Faeser Bolsters Federal Police at Baltic Sea to Counter Sabotage ThreatsGerman Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is reportedly reinforcing the Federal Police in the North and Baltic Seas. According to Spiegel, a maritime unit of GSG 9 will be stationed permanently in the Schleswig-Holstein city of Neustadt. From this Baltic Sea town, the specialized anti-terror unit will be able to intervene more quickly in crisis situations. The deployment is believed to be a response to potential sabotage threats against critical infrastructure. GSG 9's maritime units are equipped with fast boats and highly trained combat divers.

12:31 Ukrainian Cyberattack Disrupts Russian Military TrainingUkrainian intelligence service specialists have launched a cyberattack on the network infrastructure of the North Caucasus Federal University, which trains drone operators, digital communication specialists, engineers, and physicists for the Russian army. The hackers allegedly compromised the university's systems and published a call for support of the Ukrainian armed forces efforts.

11:56 ntv Reporter in Odessa: Ukraine Disappointed at Potential Ceasefire AgreementFollowing the cancellation of the Ukraine conference in Ramstein, Zelensky is engaging with European leaders in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin. In Germany, the Ukrainian president will meet with Scholz and Steinmeier. ntv reporter Stephan Richter stimulates discussions on potential topics, including:

11:35 Zelensky Meets Pope Francis in VaticanUkrainian President Zelensky met with Pope Francis at the Vatican today. According to the Holy See, the discussion lasted 30 minutes, with Zelensky presenting Pope Francis with a painting titled "The Massacre of Bucha." The painting depicts a young girl amidst the ruins, and this was Zelensky's third encounter with the Pope since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Pope has repeatedly urged for peace, though some criticisms surfaced in Kyiv following his March call for Ukraine to "wave the white flag and negotiate." Zelensky is now set to continue his European tour.

11:05 Söder and Röttgen Urge Stronger EU Support for UkraineCSU leader Markus Söder urges the EU to demonstrate unity in aiding Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia, before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit. The EU should not be swayed by Sahra Wagenknecht's alliance or the AfD's influence in its foreign policy, according to Söder, speaking to the Augsburger Allgemeine. "The AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht are Putin's mouthpieces," he stressed. "Our foreign policy should not be swayed by them." Söder rejects calls from certain eastern German CDU politicians for more diplomatic measures to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He cautions that such actions would create new threats, potentially endangering half of Europe within five to six years. Meanwhile, CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen calls for increased aid to Ukraine and criticizes the federal government's approach. Röttgen criticizes the cancellation of the Ukraine conference planned for tomorrow in Ramstein, telling WirtschaftsWoche, "It's a pathetic display of leadership weakness in Europe that we can't even hold this conference without the American president and produce tangible results."

10:51 Long Prison Sentence for Plot to Attack Russian Recruitment OfficeIn Russia, a man has been given an 18-year prison sentence for allegedly planning an arson attack on an army recruitment office. The 45-year-old from Siberia was sentenced by a military court for collaborating with a foreign state, membership in a terrorist organization, and attempted arson, as reported by the Interfax news agency. Investigators claim the man contacted a representative of a paramilitary group considered a terrorist group in Russia through the internet and then constructed incendiary devices to set fire to a recruitment office in Barnaul.

10:38 Putin Meets with Iranian PresidentRussian President Putin has traveled to Turkmenistan for an international forum with prominent politicians from Central Asia. A meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was also scheduled to discuss Middle Eastern affairs. Putin reiterated his desire to create a new world order with Russia's partners during his opening speech, as revealed in a video released by the Kremlin. Russia and Iran signed an agreement worth approximately 1.5 billion euros after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, allowing Iran to export drones to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine. The US suspects Iran has also supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

10:21 Ukraine Reports Destruction of Russian HelicopterUkrainian forces claim to have destroyed a Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, according to the Kyiv Independent. The General Staff did not offer details on how the helicopter was destroyed. It is reportedly valued between $10 and $15 million.

09:50 Kiesewetter: Ukraine Faces Threat of Complete SubjugationCDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter emphasizes the importance of unwavering support for Ukraine ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Germany. He asserted in the ARD "Morning Magazine" that the gravity of the situation is not fully understood. "Ukraine faces the danger of complete domination, with the possibility of mass exodus, and Putin says: Why should I negotiate?" Diplomatic efforts are ineffective in forcing Russian President Putin to the negotiation table because he perceives Ukraine's ammunition supply is dwindling.

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Deploys 50,000 Troops to KurskAccording to Ukrainian reports, Russia has transferred around 50,000 troops from other fronts to the Russian region of Kursk since the start of the Ukrainian offensive. Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi revealed this information in a television documentary, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian leadership contends that one of the main objectives of the offensive since August has been to divert Russian forces from battlefields in Ukraine.

08:51 Security Expert Lange: Conceding Territory Will Not Bring PeaceSecurity expert Nico Lange cautions against surrendering Ukrainian territory to Russia. Putin's goal is not territorial acquisition, but control over Ukraine, according to Lange. He spoke with Bild newspaper.

08:13 Russian Author Glukhovsky: Putin Seeks to Corrupt New GenerationRussian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, currently in exile, anticipates resistance against Kremlin leader Putin. Over the preceding three decades, a generation has aspired to a normal, happy, and free life, says the 45-year-old. Dozens of millions of Russians in the cities do not support the war against Ukraine and have the potential for resistance against the system. Glukhovsky believes Putin will aim to corrupt "this new generation" over the next five to seven years and subdue it. Despite the war's unpopularity in Russia, Glukhovsky remains optimistic about the future, as many Russians long for a different life.

07:11 NATO Urges Germany to Considerably Boost Defense Expenditure NATO finds Chancellor Olaf Scholz's defense policy adjustment inadequate and strongly encourages Germany to make a substantial increase in its military spending. As per Germany's top NATO general, Christian Badia, speaking to "Süddeutsche Zeitung," "Two percent is not sufficient for Germany. It needs to be pushed towards three percent." Currently, Germany merely meets the NATO requirement of spending two percent of its GDP on defense. With a GDP of approximately four trillion euros, a three percent increase would mean an additional 40 billion euros annually.

06:49 Surging Insurance Costs for Ships Transiting Ukrainian Corridor Insurance costs for vessels sailing through the Ukrainian maritime corridor in the Black Sea have experienced a significant rise this week due to Russia's escalated assaults on key ports, according to two anonymous industry sources reported by Bloomberg. Presently, the insurance costs amount to one percent of the ship's value. Traffic remains consistent, but further attacks could prompt shipowners to exhibit more caution.

06:21 Ukraine Approves Over 140 New Drone Models for Military Usage Since the beginning of the year, more than 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robot systems, made domestically, have been authorized for military use in Ukraine, as reported by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry via state news agency Ukrinform. Forty percent of these approvals took place in the third quarter, indicating an upsurge in Ukrainian weapons production.

05:42 Explosions Reported in Kyiv by Mayor Klitschko Explosions were reported in Kyiv during the night, with air defense forces deployed in the capital, according to "RBC-Ukraine," quoting Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. He posted on Telegram, "Explosions can be heard in the capital - air defense forces are active. Stay in shelters."

04:17 Zelensky Scheduled to Meet with Scholz in Berlin Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due in Berlin for discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as part of his visits to various European capitals. According to Kyiv sources, a meeting with Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is scheduled for 2:30 PM. During his talks with Scholz and Steinmeier, Zelensky will discuss further assistance for Ukraine, including weapons deliveries to fend off Russian intruders, as well as efforts towards a peaceful resolution. Originally, Zelensky was scheduled to attend a summit on the Ukraine situation at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Germany, on Saturday; however, this meeting has been postponed due to U.S. President Joe Biden canceling his state visit to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton." Prior to his European tour, Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London, and later with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before proceeding to Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During his European tour, Zelensky is seeking further support for Ukraine's resistance against Russian invasion forces.

03:21 U.S. and Germany Promise Ongoing Cooperation and Support for Ukraine Following the potential postponement of his visit to Germany, United States President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have reiterated their strong collaboration, including their joint commitment to "supporting Ukraine in defending against Russian aggression," according to a statement issued in Washington. The U.S.-German relationship is described as "enduring strength." Biden had postponed his planned state visit to Germany this week due to Hurricane "Milton" that struck Florida overnight on Thursday. The Ukraine Contact Group summit scheduled for Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein will also not take place.

02:40 Russian Forces Intensify Operations in Eastern Ukraine Russian troops are intensifying their operations in eastern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian military reports. On Thursday, 114 attacks were recorded, the Ukrainian General Staff reported in its evening situation report. Thirty attacks were registered on the front section at Lyman, which lies in the Donetsk region. However, the front section also encompasses the last villages in the Luhansk region that Russia has not yet occupied. Moscow declared the entire Luhansk region annexed in 2022. Other focal points of the attacks were the sections Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. The military data are not yet fully verified, but they suggest the intensity of the fighting. The military-affiliated but unofficial Ukrainian blog DeepState reported in the evening that four small villages on the eastern front had been captured by the Russian army.

11:53 Italy to organize Ukraine rebuilding meetup in July 2025Italy will organize a meeting focusing on Ukraine's rebuilding in July 2025. According to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's statements to the press in Rome following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the reconstruction event will take place on July 10 and 11, 2025. "Ukraine's not all by itself, and we'll support it as long as it's needed."

21:21 Non-citizens can ascend to high-ranking roles in Ukraine's army soonNon-citizens should soon have the opportunity to assume higher command positions within Ukraine's military forces. The Ukrainian parliament has agreed to pass an amendment to the corresponding law. Prior to this, foreign volunteers could only enlist as regular soldiers or sergeants. As Telegram describes it, Oleksii Honcharenko, an MP, advocates for the recruitment of foreigners not just as soldiers and sergeants, but as officers as well.

