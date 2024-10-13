At 19:12, Prime Minister Rama suggests that Putin aided Ukraine in joining the EU through military intervention.

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama is hopeful that the Western Balkans summit at the Chancellery will lead to a resolution on the regional free trade agreement CEFTA. He aims to prepare Albania for EU accession readiness by 2030. In a Reuters TV interview, Rama expressed his anticipation for the Western Balkans conference, stating, "Tomorrow will be crucial in setting the CEFTA mechanism." Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced a breakthrough in the negotiations for the Central European trade agreement, which is viewed as a stepping stone towards EU accession. Rama commended the Berlin Process, a collaborative initiative launched in 2014, which has significantly enhanced cooperation between the six Western Balkan countries and brought them closer to the EU. Interestingly, Rama attributed Russia's attack on Ukraine as the moment that solidified the geopolitical strategy of the Western Balkans, recognizing its importance in practice as well as theory. Since the Russian attack, there has been a substantial shift in the negotiations between the EU and Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Montenegro. The ultimate objective of the Albanian government is to make Albania ready for EU accession by 2030, at which point we shall observe if the EU is capable of accepting it.

18:47 Russians bombard Nikopol with suicide dronesRussian troops are alleged to have attacked the Ukrainian city of Nikopol four times during the day, employing suicide drones, as reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration of Dnipropetrovsk, via Telegram. Two vehicles sustained damage, but no casualties were reported in the attacks. Authorities are conducting an investigation to assess the extent of the damage. It was reported that there were 20 attacks on Nikopol the previous day, as stated by news agency "Ukrinform".

18:17 Ukraine reports 80 skirmishes along the front linesSince the beginning of the day, there have been 80 skirmishes along the front lines, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. From these, 18 battles are still ongoing in seven sectors of the front, it declared on Facebook. Settlements in the Sumy region were shelled by artillery from Russian territory. The Russian military carried out air strikes on the settlements of Sosnivka, Myshutine, Hlukhiv, Obody, and Bila Berizka, using 13 guided bombs.

17:51 Ukraine demands international warrants for Russian soldiers involved in prisoner executionFollowing reports of the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers, Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha has called upon the international community for assistance. The International Criminal Court should issue warrants for the "Russian executioners and torturers," the Ukrainian minister wrote on X. It was also requested that international observers and doctors be granted access to prisoner-of-war camps. "Executions are becoming more frequent, 95 percent of prisoners of war are being tortured, according to UN figures," Sybiha lamented. The background to this is reports of the execution of nine Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered after running out of ammunition in the Russian region of Kursk. They are said to have been executed immediately, as per Ukrainian media reports. The Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv has launched an investigation, as reported by sources such as "Ukrainska Prawda" (see entry at 15:39).

17:27 EU to consider new Iran sanctions over ballistic missiles supply to RussiaEU foreign ministers are expected to deliberate on new sanctions against Iran at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. The EU and its allies accuse Iran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. Another agenda item is the situation in Ukraine, with a scheduled video conference with Ukraine's new foreign minister, Andrij Sybiha. The EU recently authorized another aid package worth 35 billion euros for Kyiv.

17:10 NATO Secretary General Rutte visits Germany for meeting with PistoriusNATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is scheduled to travel to Germany for a meeting with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. According to NATO, Rutte will visit the new headquarters for Ukraine aid in Wiesbaden on Monday, alongside Pistorius. The establishment of this headquarters was announced by Rutte's predecessor, Jens Stoltenberg, at the NATO summit in July. Before his visit to Wiesbaden, Rutte intends to visit the headquarters of the Allied Command Operations (ACO) in the Belgian city of Mons, according to the military alliance.

16:45 Russia claims to have targeted Ukrainian troops in Kursk with guided bombsMoscow claims to have struck a concentration of Ukrainian troops near the border with Russia's western region of Kursk with guided bombs. The attack targeted "a strongpoint and a concentration of Ukrainian forces," the defense ministry said, without offering details on the consequences of the attack. The Russian claims cannot be verified at this time, and there has been no official statement from the Ukrainian side yet.

16:15 Investigation underway: German Soldiers at Competition with Russian Troops The German Ministry of Defense is examining rumors that German fighters might have taken part in a contest where Russian military personnel were also involved. This info stems from "Bild" newspaper, sourcing the International Military Sports Council (CISM). As per the report, CISM orchestrated archery competitions in Bangladesh towards the end of February 2024. The newspaper showcases a snap of Russian soldiers huddled close to the German delegation's head, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Lützkendorf. Lithuania disapproves of German Defense Ministry's actions, having shunned competitions with Russian presence since 2022. A Lithuanian defense ministry spokesperson claims Russia wrestles for global recognition by participating in the contest despite ongoing sanctions. The Ministry of Defense submitted response upon discovering the photos on Friday, addressing the issue with relevant authorities. "German troops at CISM competition were educated. It was communicated that such snaps are unacceptable," asserted the ministry spokesperson.

15:26 Ukraine Levels Accusations of Murdering POWs against Russia Ukraine's human rights commissioner, Dmytro Lubinez, has summoned international inquiries over allegations of Russian soldiers executing Ukrainian prisoners of war. He's raised these accusations, dubbing it as the "latest Russian atrocity," on the Telegram messaging service. According to Ukrainian outlet "DeepState," which has close ties to Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Russian soldiers gunned down 9 Ukrainian "drone operators and contractors" who surrendered on Thursday in Kursk, Russia. In early October, Ukraine's Attorney General's office alleged that Russian troops had exterminated 16 captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk region that was partially controlled by Russia. Russia has yet to furnish a response.

15:00 British Intelligence: Russia Fears Naval Exercises in Black Sea Russia apparently overstated the number of vessels engaged in its strategic military drill OKEAN-24 in September, as per the British Defense Ministry. The drill served primarily to exhibit naval strength, given the ongoing conflict. Moscow appeared to be apprehensive about conducting exercises in the Black Sea. This information stemmed from British intelligence data. Prior to 2022, Russia executed annual exercises encompassing all its forces, however, the past two were likely scrapped due to the Ukraine conflict, the statement stated. As per Russian General Staff, Russia has lost 28 warships and one submarine since the onset of its Ukraine invasion. Ukrainian forces are diminishing Russia's naval power in the Black and Azov seas with homemade marine drones and armaments. Notably, the Ukrainian navy sank the missile cruiser "Moskva," the flagship of the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet, in April 2022.

14:35 Report: Russia Abuses Disabled Children for War Efforts A joint operation by Ukrainian defense forces and Russian partisan groups has unearthed a "brutal and inhumane practice." According to Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform," Russia is using debilitated, intellectually disabled children to manufacture weapons tailored for its war against Ukraine. "Ukrinform" cites the platform "Resolute Square," reporting that unsettling footage has surfaced on the Telegram channel of a Russian volunteer group demonstrating intellectually disabled children and adults being exploited for free labor to produce parts for the Kremlin's war machine. Further probes have reportedly established a clear link between the organization "Craftsmen" employing these exploited workers, non-governmental organization "Boomerang for Good" supplying labor to Craftsmen, and the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

14:19 Putin Open to Dialogue with Scholz: Kremlin The Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps his doors open for a chat with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to Kremlin declarations. "We have continuously stated that we remain open for contacts," Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told the Russian news agency Interfax. Notwithstanding, Germany has yet to propose a telephone contact.

13:55 Sexual Violence by Russians Occurs in Two Waves: Gynecologist Gynecologist Natalia Lelyukh extends support to Ukrainian women who have endured sexual violence at the hands of Russians in occupied territories. In her findings, she underscores that it's not about sexuality but power play. The victims range from 5 to 74 years of age. "Sexual violence in the occupied regions often takes place in two waves," Lelyukh disclosed to "New Voice of Ukraine". "The initial wave," she said, "manifests during territorial conquests, when the conquerors strive to exhibit dominance". In accordance with the physician, women often weather these assaults. The second wave ensues as Russian troops withdraw from previously seized territories, this ending in a brutal and traumatic manner for the women. "It's astonishing how many people are capable of this, not just a lone psychopath, but numerous individuals," she remarks.

13:28 Biden not Pursuing Ramstein Meeting during Germany Visit U.S. President Joe Biden will push forward with his postponed Germany visit, as reported by Reuters, on government sources. A significantly reduced working trip is now planned. The proposed Ramstein meeting of western heads of state and government to bolster Ukraine won't be reassessed, given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's European tour.

12:49 Russia claimed victory over another village near PokrovskRussian military forces claims to have conquered another village in their progression within eastern Ukraine. The Russian ministry of defense announced the seizure of the village of Mychailiwka. Mychailiwka is situated on a highway south-east of the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, which serves as a significant strategic logistics base for Ukraine. For months, Pokrovsk has been under heavy Russian attacks, but the Ukrainians have managed to hold their ground.

12:20 Zelenskyy pleads for immediate support - 900 bombs reportedUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for immediate assistance against the Russian aggressor following his visit to Germany and other EU countries. "Time is of the essence – a clear message needs to be sent," Zelenskyy wrote on "X". "Our allies are capable of providing the required amount and quality of air defense systems, making decisions on our long-term capabilities, and ensuring timely delivery of defense aid for our troops." Last week, Russian forces dropped around 900 guided bombs on Ukraine.

11:58 Iran refutes EU's ballistic missile sanctions accusations

Iran has denied EU's claims of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. "I have stated this numerous times, and I repeat it now: Iran is not supplying ballistic missiles to Russia," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told news agency Insa. The EU's planned sanctions against companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and arms deliveries to Russia are thus unwarranted and merely a pretext to exert further pressure on Iran. Tomorrow, the EU is set to impose new sanctions.

11:47 Ukraine suspects Russia of executing nine POWs

Ukraine's Human Rights Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has addressed the UN over the alleged execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war. "Reports of nine Ukrainian POWs being executed by Russians have surfaced on social media," Lubinets said on Telegram. Such actions would contravene the Geneva Conventions, which consider prisoners of war entitled to humane treatment, protection from violence, intimidation, insults, and public curiosity, and should be released immediately after hostilities cease.

10:52 Documentary expose on Russian sexual violence wins prize

The documentary film "He came back," which reveals stories of sexual crimes committed by Russian troops during their occupation of Kyiv and Kherson regions in 2022, has received a Czech film award in Prague. Two survivors share their experiences and the challenges they faced in identifying their rapists and their commanding officers in the film. The film team reconstructed a crime scene in the occupied Donetsk region. The documentary documents 292 instances of Russian soldiers committing sexual violence, which experts estimate is a fraction of the actual scale.

10:22 Zelensky to unveil victory plan publicly

Ukrainian President Zelensky will publicly present his "victory plan" to the populace in a few days, as per an advisor to the Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podolyak. The plan, featuring five components, addresses both military and diplomatic aspects, including Ukraine's NATO membership invitation. The specifics have yet to be disclosed. The plan aims to bolster Ukraine's leverage for peace negotiations with Russia and pressure Russia into a just resolution.

09:37 Russia reportedly enhances precision in attacks thanks to banned Starlink terminals

Russian forces are reportedly improving their precision and agility in attacks by utilizing illegal Starlink terminals. These terminals allow for improved coordination, more drone flights, and precise artillery fire against Ukrainian troops. The Washington Post reports this based on statements from six Ukrainian soldiers from different Donetsk units. The terminals enable commanders to monitor the battlefield live via drones and maintain communication between soldiers, although their sale to Moscow is illegal, as are many other US electronic devices. An unlawful Starlink market is said to have emerged, purportedly supplying these terminals to Russian forces.

09:16 Poland set to operate US missile defense base soon

According to the Polish government, a US air defense missile base is soon to become operational in the country's north. These reports originate from Ukrainian Truth. The base near Puck on the Baltic Sea coast will be operational within weeks, according to Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. The missile defense system will also be capable of intercepting Russian missiles targeting Poland, in addition to Iranian missiles.

08:51 Ukraine reports overnight Russian attacks with 68 drones and four missiles

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 68 drones and four missiles, as per reports from Kyiv. The Ukrainian air force stated that two Iskander-type ballistic missiles struck the Poltava and Odessa regions, while two guided missiles were fired at the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Air defense units managed to shoot down 31 drones, with 36 likely being intercepted by electronic warfare. A single drone remained airborne in the morning.

08:17 Ukraine reports 1,300 enemy losses in the previous 24 hours

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reported 1,300 enemy casualties within the past 24 hours. Since the war began in February 2022, this brings the total number of enemy fatalities or injuries to around 669,000, according to Ukrainian records. Additionally, nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems were destroyed, while 45 Russian drones were shot down.

07:48 Russia: 13 Ukrainian Drones DownedRussia allegedly took down 13 Ukrainian drones overnight in three border regions. Russia's air defense system claimed to have obliterated six drones over Belgorod and Kursk, and another drone over Bryansk, as per the Kremlin's defense ministry on Telegram.

07:16 Ukrainian Advancements in Donetsk Reported by DeepStateDeepState, a group of military analysts, declared Ukrainian forces triumphant in Donetsk Oblast overnight. Their troops regained lost territories near Novohrodivka, according to the source. However, DeepState also reported Russian successes in Donetsk. In Veselaya, Russian troops were said to have advanced further.

06:30 Lithuania's Parliament Elections: Strong Backing for Ukraine and Russia DeterrenceVoters in Lithuania are casting ballots for a new parliament today. Preliminary polls hint at a power shift, with the Social Democrats poised to replace the Homeland Union as the dominant force. The "Morning Star of Nemunas" could become the first populist party to secure a seat in parliament for the Baltic state with a population of just 2.8 million. The major parties in this region unanimously support strengthening support for Ukraine and bolstering defense against Russia.

04:39 Older Soldiers Frequently Deployed by Russia in Ukraine ConflictOlder soldiers are increasingly being sent to Ukraine by Russia as per data compiled by Russian adversarial outlet Media Project Mediazona and BBC Russia. Between 21 and 23 years old was the majority age group of soldiers killed during the first half of the war, but due to partial mobilization, the use of prisoners, and volunteer recruitment, the age distribution has shifted, especially among volunteers. The majority of those who volunteered were between 48 and 50 years old.

01:05 Zelensky Aims to Boost Ukraine's Arms Production with Western InvestmentsUkrainian President Zelensky aspires to substantially amplify Ukraine's arms production with Western investments. Zelensky expresses, "Our manufacturing capabilities allow us to produce significantly more drones, ammunition, and military equipment than Ukraine's financial resources can accommodate." The West is in a position to provide these resources, given that numerous partners are currently unable to sufficiently assist Ukraine due to insufficient armament. During his visit to Paris, a new Ukrainian-French model was discussed, which will now be further developed at the ministerial level of defense.

23:31 Zelensky: Ukrainian Troops Maintaining Positions in KurskBased on President Volodymyr Zelensky's address, Ukrainian forces are preserving their positions in Kursk, a Russian border region. Regarding the Kursk operation, Russia attempted to dislodge the Ukrainian positions, but they are holding their designated lines, according to Zelensky. The Russian Ministry of Defense previously disclosed that its forces had reclaimed two villages in Kursk. In one of the largest attacks on Russian territory during the conflict that started in February 2022, approximately a thousand Ukrainian soldiers infiltrated Kursk, crossing the border with tanks and armored vehicles.

You can explore previous developments here.

The President of the Council was not mentioned in the given text, so it's not possible to write sentences containing that phrase based on it. I would recommend providing a different text for such a request.

Read also: