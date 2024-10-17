At 19:00, Thiele criticizes the "Victory Plan": "Ukraine is incapable of self-rescue and now seeks to safeguard the EU"

18:24 Zelensky Suggests Nuclear Arms if NATO Not an Option Zelensky hints at arming Ukraine with nuclear weapons as an alternative if it cannot join NATO. At a press conference in Brussels, the Ukrainian president comments, "What other option do we have? Either Ukraine gains nuclear weapons or we need to be in some alliance." He acknowledges knowing of no other practical alliances apart from NATO. Regarding probable American resistance towards Ukraine's NATO integration, Zelensky states he has previously discussed the issue with former U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting he understands the Ukrainian perspective. Zelensky is adamant that Ukraine seeks NATO, not nuclear weapons. He expresses little concern over American reservations about inviting Ukraine into NATO, potentially dragging the United States into conflict. "Joining NATO is a protective measure to demonstrate it's not Putin altering the global landscape," Zelensky states, referencing Russian President Putin's war strategy.

18:09 Ukraine: Norway to Provide Six F-16 Fighter Jets Shortly Norway will soon deliver Ukraine with six F-16 fighter jets, as reported by the Ukrainian government. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed this following discussions with his Norwegian counterpart, Bjørn Arild Gram. The introduction of the first legion of jets from Lockheed Martin into Ukrainian service in early August marked a significant leap for Ukraine in countering Russian aerial supremacy with more contemporary combat aircraft.

17:43 Umbach: West to Disappoint Ukraine Again - "Victory Plan" Remains Unrealistic Security analyst Frank Umbach asserts that Zelensky's "victory plan" contains minimal new demands and is highly unlikely to be accomplished. According to Umbach, the West has consistently shown insufficient support for Ukraine.

17:13 U.S. Shifts Ukrainian F-16 Pilot Training to Younger Cadets In response to a shortage of experienced Ukrainian pilots, the United States is prioritizing training younger cadets to become F-16 pilots instead of seasoned air force personnel. This could push back the time when Ukraine has a full squadron of western-constructed planes by numerous months. The altered training strategy is attributed to a scarcity of skilled Ukrainian aviators and the belief that younger cadets are more susceptible to western-style training, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

16:48 Zelensky on Scholz: Need His Long-Range Weapons To enact his plan for victory against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky relies on a shift in German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's stance. "We require his long-range weapons," Zelensky stated, referring to Taurus cruise missiles that Scholz has so far declined to offer. Providing the missiles would strengthen Ukraine's "victory plan," which involves sufficient weaponry to deter further Russian attacks (see entry at 13:54). Scholz has justified his refusal by arguing that Ukraine could also target Moscow with the missiles. Zelensky clarified that he does not perceive Germany having the authority to decide whether weapons from other countries can be utilized against Russian targets. He acknowledged Scholz's perspective, but stressed that Scholz cannot dictate whether Ukraine should assault or avoid attacking because he has never provided any weapons. The effectiveness of long-range weapons has been demonstrated in the past, Zelensky claimed, citing attacks by the Ukrainian army on Russian targets on the Crimean peninsula, where 23 enemy ships were destroyed, and both Ukrainian and foreign weapons were used. Regarding Ukraine's call for swift NATO membership, Zelensky stated that Scholz has never rejected or approved it. "We are still in the process," he said.

16:28 Russia Plans to Construct Nuclear-Powered Submarines for Gas Transport Russia is planning to develop nuclear-powered submarines for transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Arctic to Asia. This would significantly decrease transportation time via the Northern Sea Route, Mikhail Kovaltchuk, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin and director of the Kurtschatov Institute, a leading Russian nuclear research institution, announced at an industry conference in St. Petersburg last week. According to the official event website's report on Wednesday.

16:15 UK Police Investigates Post Office Bombing, Seeks Links to Leipzig Bomb Incident UK police are launching an investigation into a bombing at a post office and are searching for links to similar occurrences across Europe. A spokesperson for the London Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command verified this. Following a comparable incident in Germany, the Federal Prosecutor's Office instigated corresponding investigations. After BfV President Thomas Haldenwang advised that Russia might be responsible for the incident, Russia aims to instigate "disorder" among Ukraine's supporters, MI5 chief Ken McCallum warned of possible Russian sabotage and arson earlier in October.

15:48 "Bringing the Fight to Their Soil": CNN Joins Ukrainian Elite Drone SquadIn the latter half of September, CNN was granted exclusive access to a Ukrainian drone team, from deployment to explosion. This squad has carried out numerous assaults, even venturing deep into Russian territory.

15:27 France Delivers Newly Crafted Suicide Drones to UkraineFrance is providing Ukraine with newly engineered drones that self-destruct. According to French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, trials have been successful. The drones, a product of the Franco-German defense conglomerate KNDS, can operate for 45 minutes and can monitor, identify, and disable static or moving targets within a 5km radius. Initially, 100 of these remote-controlled explosives will be handed over to Ukraine. The suicide drones are reportedly an essential addition to the Caesar howitzers France is sending to Ukraine.

15:02 Weber: It's Hard to Ignore the Gravity of the Situation in Zelenskyy - "NATO Has No Strategy"Security analyst Joachim Weber notes that crucial demands in Zelenskyy's "victory plan" are currently unattainable. In an ntv interview, he explains why these announcements still carry weight from Ukraine's perspective and why NATO should hasten to formulate a contingency plan.

14:38 Russian Parliamentarians Back Law against "Child Neglect Propaganda"

Russian MPs voted in the preliminary reading to prohibit "propaganda of child neglect". The MPs approved the measure unanimously as demonstrated in a live broadcast from the parliament. Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin encouraged parliamentarians to support the proposal. "Today, a cultural war is being waged," he explained. The law would influence public content, including digital media, news, advertising, and films. Violators could face fines ranging from 400,000 rubles (approximately 3,800 euros) for individuals to 5 million rubles for corporations. Russia faces difficulties with an aging population and low birth rates, which are further exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine. The Russian government, the Russian Orthodox Church, and prominent conservative figures in public life frequently advocate for "traditional values" as a safeguard against Western liberal thought and as a means to halt Russia's demographic decline.

14:09 Angry Faithful Attack Soldiers and Ransack Church in Ukraine

The military administrator responsible for the Ukrainian city of Cherkassy has decided that the local St. Michael's Cathedral will henceforth belong to another denomination. Enraged followers of the Moscow Patriarch then stormed the church, resulting in physical altercations and several injuries.

13:54 Zelensky Demands "Peace through Intimidation" in BrusselsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for the support of his strategy for victory against Russia during his meeting with the leaders of EU nations in Brussels. Zelensky stated that the approach was to foster "peace through intimidation". To achieve this, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the US ought to ensure that a suitable missile arsenal can be deployed in Ukraine.

13:25 Cellmate: Imprisoned US Citizen Tormented in Russian Prison

The recently incarcerated US citizen Stephen Hubbard, who was found guilty of "mercenary activities" in Ukraine, is reportedly being subjected to continuous abuse in Russian detention, according to a fellow inmate. The Russian prison guards are accused of beating the 72-year-old US citizen, denying him food, and subjecting him to electric shocks and forced sexual acts, claims the now-released Ukrainian soldier Igor Tychyko. A Moscow court sentenced Hubbard to six years and ten months in prison early last month for his alleged role as a mercenary fighting for Ukraine.

12:50 "Time Bomb": Experts Warn of Russian Ghost FleetThe so-called Russian ghost fleet is leaving oil residues on the world's oceans and poses a threat to the environment. According to an investigation by "Politico" and "SourceMaterial", Russian ships have been responsible for major spills in at least nine incidents in recent years. The report suggests an ever-growing fleet of over 600 ships transporting oil on behalf of Moscow, often with ownership concealed. Many of these ships are old, poorly maintained, and uninsured, making it difficult to hold them accountable in the event of a leak or serious accident. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard says the ships pose a "serious threat" to marine environments. "The oil spills and the risk of oil slicks are appalling," says Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia department and ghost fleet expert at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's a ticking time bomb."

12:23 Extensively Polluted Land - Kyiv Seeks International Aid for Mine ClearanceUkraine is making every effort to swiftly decontaminate vast areas of landmines and other remnants of war. Success depends on assistance from partners, said Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Julia Svyrydenko at an international conference on mine clearance in Lausanne, Switzerland. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is also present. Large swathes of Ukraine are contaminated with hundreds of thousands of mines, cluster munitions, and unexploded ordnance left by both Russia and Ukraine in combat zones.

Moscow continues to pitch its war in Ukraine as a triumph, disregarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory strategy" declaration. Criticism within Russia is mounting, with imprisoned ultranationalist Girkin claiming a "strategic defeat," reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Significant Russian Advance at Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Steel Production could Nosedive

Ukrainian steel production may fall by 50% if Russian troops capture a vital coal mine near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. This is according to the Reuters news agency, quoting Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian steel producers' association. The mine supplies a unique type of coal essential for coke production, a major element in steelmaking. Aside from agriculture, metal exports in the first eight months of this year amounted to nearly $2 billion - a crucial sum for Ukraine's survival.

11:05 Zelenskyy on His Way to Brussels: "Urgent Winter Protection for Ukraine"

Before the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is advocating for additional aid for Ukraine's "victory strategy" ahead of winter. In a video message from the plane to Brussels, which he shared on Telegram, Zelensky said, "The most crucial aspect now is to provide Ukraine with additional safeguards before winter." He intends to present his "victory strategy" to his EU peers during the summit. "All European heads of state and government will learn how we need to bolster our position," he added. "We must bring this war to a fair conclusion."

11:05 Australia to Provide Ukraine with Roughly 50 Obsolete Abrams Tanks

Australia is now planning to donate approximately 49 outdated Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles explained that the government would transfer most of its US-manufactured M1A1 tanks, valued at around €150 million, to Ukraine – months after Kyiv requested it. In February, Marles mentioned that this was not on his government's agenda.

10:46 NATO Chief: Talks with Moscow Only from a Position of Strength

New NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte urges Ukraine to engage in talks with Russia only from a position of strength. "We stand by, ready in the long run," Rutte stated before a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Naturally, we'd like to reach a point where Ukraine can negotiate with Russia from a position of strength. Until that time, he (Zelensky) can count on continued support."

10:15 "Unprecedentedly Closest Tank Engagement I've Ever Seen" - Ukrainian Tank Destroys Russian Military Vehicle

A Ukrainian tank reportedly annihilated a Russian military vehicle at an unexpectedly short range in the Kursk region. Videos shown the Russian armored vehicle being struck by a shell from the tank's cannon, just a few meters away. Moments later, a second Ukrainian tank targeted the damaged Russian military vehicle. A Forbes report cited the Ukrainian side, employing two T-64 or T-72 tanks from the 17th Tank Brigade, as the perpetrator. Former US General Mark Hertling described the incident on X as "the closest tank engagement I've ever seen."

09:52 Russian Airstrikes in Syria: Ten Civilians Killed

Russia's military is not confining its attacks to Ukraine. There have been Russian airstrikes in northwest Syria on Wednesday evening, with activists reporting ten fatalities and thirty injuries. Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that among the ten deceased civilians near the city of Idlib was a child. Fourteen children were among the wounded. The observatory stated that Russia targeted a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of Idlib.

09:24 Moscow Region Deputy Commander of a Special Unit Assassinated

In the Moscow region, the deputy commander of a military special unit was murdered in his car. Independent Russian website "Important Stories" and other sources reported that an unidentified attacker fired at 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. Klenkov had just returned from the war in Ukraine a week before his death.

08:55 Russian Ultra-Nationalist Sees "Military Defeat" in Offensive Campaign

Russian extreme nationalist and former military officer Igor Girkin acknowledges no success in his country's war effort. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Girkin estimates that the summer and fall offensive campaign have failed to meet its objectives and is unlikely to do so before the so-called mud season. Girkin even refers to a "strategic military defeat." He believes that the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has stalled and that offensives in the Donetsk region have only forced the Ukrainian positions back without breaking the front line. According to Girkin, the Russian forces must use their reserves to protect against the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. Ukraine's defense has reportedly been effective, according to Girkin, as it has successfully repelled Russian offensives with minimal territorial losses, conducted strong counterattacks, preserved unused reserves, and maintained morale in the military and society.

08:23 Multitude of Russian Drones Assaulting Ukraine Russia has once more unleashed a swarm of drone attacks against Ukraine. The air defense system successfully took down 22 of the 56 Russian drones in this night raid, as reported by the Ukrainian military. An additional 27 drones might have been eliminated by electronic countermeasures and subsequently crashed. Two drones veered off toward Belarus. However, five drones managed to inflict damage on infrastructure in territories near the frontline, with attacks on energy infrastructure reported in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No fatalities were reported, as stated by regional governor Vitaliy Kim, although power outages occurred in certain areas.

07:55 SBU Arrests Senior Ukrenergo Security Officer The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has apprehended a senior security officer from Ukrenergo, as announced by the SBU itself. He is accused of justifying the Russian invasion, denying the existence of an autonomous Ukrainian state, and condoning civilian killings. Furthermore, he is alleged to have disclosed information about the ramifications of attacks on crucial infrastructure. Ukrenergo declared on Telegram that it has temporarily suspended one of its employees in association with the case: "Any endorsement of Russian aggression is unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team," it stated. Ukrenergo also noted that nine of its employees have perished due to Russian attacks, and another 11 are currently at the frontline. If convicted, the suspect faces up to eight years' imprisonment and the confiscation of his assets.

07:23 NATO Declines Near-Term Invitation for Ukraine—Smith NATO currently has no plans to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance in the near future, as reported by "Voice of America," citing US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith. "I believe NATO's stance on this matter is quite clear. We spoke about this at the 75th anniversary summit, stating that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to membership and Ukraine will eventually become a member of the alliance. We are not yet at a point where the alliance is discussing a prompt invitation," Smith stated prior to the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled his "victory plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's invitation to join NATO serving as a key component.

06:56 US Postpones Ramstein Meeting to November The US has rescheduled a gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to November and will conduct it online. This announcement was made following a phone call between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, which also discussed additional millions in aid for Ukraine. Initially, Biden had planned to convene a session of the Ukraine Contact Group on October 12 in Germany, but this was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton." The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a United States-led coalition consisting of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, that regularly meets at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The most recent gathering in Ramstein on September 6 was the 24th such event since its inception in April 2022.

06:30 Russia's Advanced Weapons Discovered with Hezbollah Israeli forces have discovered "state-of-the-art" Russian weapons at Hezbollah militia hideouts in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu revealed this information to the French daily "Le Figaro," stating that only the Lebanese army is authorized to possess weapons south of the Litani River, as per a 2006 UN resolution. "However, Hezbollah has constructed numerous tunnels and hidden fortifications in this region, and we have discovered a variety of state-of-the-art Russian weapons in these locations," the newspaper cited him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine Sets Sad Record in Mine Clearance A conference on mine clearance in Ukraine is taking place today in Lausanne. The United Nations considers Ukraine to be the most heavily mined nation in the world. Potentially, an area twice the size of Bavaria is a hazardous zone, along with mined maritime regions. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, there have been over 1,000 casualties due to mines and unexploded ordnance - including 300 fatalities, with 30 deaths occurring this year alone. Over 2,100 mine clearance experts are at work. They have surveyed over 1,500 square kilometers—an area comparable to Berlin and Hamburg combined—and rendered over 530,000 explosive devices harmless. The government estimates that clearing the entire nation will cost around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Widespread Parts of Ukraineunder Drone Attack Wide swathes of Ukraine are under attack by Russian combat drones during the night. Air raid warnings have been issued in the majority of regions. As of now, no harm has been reported. Meanwhile, the Russian air defense purportedly shot down three Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk border area, according to the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz. There are no reports of damage or injuries.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine to Construct Munitions Factories Lithuania and Ukraine will collaborate on constructing a munitions factory, as announced by the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy. The plant will manufacture diverse RDX explosives. Construction is set to commence in Lithuania next year.

00:04 DHL Warehouse Explosion in Birmingham under Investigation Following a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terrorism police are investigating the possibility of Russian sabotage, the Guardian reports. On July 22, an explosion occurred, allegedly caused by an explosive device in a package transported by airplane. No one was injured. A similar incident occurred at a DHL cargo center in Leipzig, Germany, simultaneously, with the Federal Prosecutor's Office taking charge of the investigation. Security sources suspect the incident was orchestrated by Russia.

11:01 Zelensky to Join NATO Defense Chiefs GatheringPresident Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is set to attend the meeting of NATO defense chiefs on Thursday, as indicated in the updated schedule. Earlier today, Zelensky revealed his strategy for victory, which encompasses an official request for NATO membership.

