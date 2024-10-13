At 18:47, Russian forces launch suicide drone assault on Nikopol

Since the commencement of the day, there have been 80 instances of clashes along the front lines as per the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Out of these, 18 skirmishes continue in seven different sectors of the front, a Facebook announcement details. Settlements in the Sumy region have been bombarded by artillery from Russian territory. Furthermore, the Russian military carried out aerial assaults on the settlements of Sosnivka, Myshutine, Hlukhiv, Obody, and Bila Berizka, utilizing 13 guided explosives.

17:51 Ukraine Seeks Global Arrest Warrants for Russian War Crimes Accused

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha has appealed to the international community for assistance following reports of Ukrainian prisoners of war being executed by Russian soldiers. He has urged the International Criminal Court to issue warrants for the "Russian executioners and torturers" as stated in a post on X. At the same time, Sybiha has called for international observers and medical personnel to be granted access to prisoner-of-war camps. "Executions are becoming more frequent, with 95% of prisoners of war reportedly subjected to torture," Sybiha lamented. These developments are attributed to reports of the execution of nine Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered after exhausting their ammunition during fighting in Russia's Kursk region. They were allegedly killed instantly. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv has initiated an investigation into the matter, as reported by "Ukrainska Prawda" at 15:39.

17:27 EU Contemplates Imposing New Sanctions on Iran over Missile Supply to Russia

The European Union's foreign ministers are set to impose new sanctions on Iran in a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. The EU and its partners accuse Tehran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. Additionally, the situation in Ukraine is expected to be discussed in a video conference with the new Ukrainian foreign minister, Andrij Sybiha. The EU recently approved another aid package of 35 billion euros for Kyiv.

17:10 NATO Chief to Visit Germany for Meeting with Pistorius

The new NATO Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, is traveling to Germany for a meeting with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. According to NATO, Rutte will visit the newly established NATO aid headquarters for Ukraine in Wiesbaden, Germany, alongside Pistorius on Monday. The establishment of this headquarters was announced by Rutte's predecessor, Jens Stoltenberg, at the NATO summit in July. Before his visit to Wiesbaden, Rutte plans to visit the headquarters of the Allied Command Operations (ACO) in the Belgian city of Mons, as per the military alliance.

16:45 Russia Declares Striking Ukrainian Troops in Kursk Region with Glide Bombs

Moscow claims to have struck a gathering of Ukrainian troops near the border with Russia's western region of Kursk using glide bombs. The attack targeted "a strong point and a concentration of Ukrainian forces," the Defense Ministry stated. The bombs were released by a Russian Su-34 fighter jet, but there are no details about the impact of the attack at this time. The Russian claims cannot be independently verified. There has been no response from the Ukrainian side.

16:20 Report: German Soldiers May Have Participated in Archery Competition with Russian Troops

The German Defense Ministry is investigating reports that German soldiers may have participated in an archery competition where Russian military personnel were also present. The "Bild" newspaper reported this, citing the International Military Sports Council (CISM). According to the report, archery competitions organized by CISM took place in Bangladesh at the end of February 2024. A photo showing Russian soldiers standing next to the head of the German delegation, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Lützkendorf, was published by the newspaper. Lithuania has criticized the German Defense Ministry's actions, as it has been boycotting competitions involving Russia since 2022. A representative of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry's hybrid threats department believes that Russia aims to gain international recognition through its participation in the competition despite ongoing sanctions. The Defense Ministry immediately reacted to the photos becoming public on Friday and discussed the matter with the leadership. "The participating German soldiers were sensitized. It was made clear that such photos are not acceptable," a ministry spokesman told the newspaper.

15:39 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Killing Prisoners of War

Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets has urged for an investigation into allegations of Russian soldiers executing Ukrainian prisoners of war. He highlighted this "another Russian crime" in letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, as reported by Telegram news service. According to Ukrainian website "DeepState," which is close to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Russian troops shot nine Ukrainian "drone operators and contractors" who had already surrendered in the Russian region of Kursk on Thursday. In early October, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russian troops had killed 16 captured Ukrainian soldiers in the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk. There has been no immediate response from the Russian side.

The Russian Navy's large-scale exercise OKEAN-24 in September might have inflated the number of participating ships, as its main purpose was to showcase the fleet's abilities during the ongoing conflict. Moscow apparently had reservations about conducting exercises in the Black Sea. This was reported by the UK's Ministry of Defence on a certain date, citing intelligence data. OKEAN-24 was Russia's first naval exercise in two years. Prior to 2022, Russia held annual exercises involving all its forces, but the last two were likely scrapped due to the conflict in Ukraine, the statement added. As per the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Russia has lost 28 warships and one submarine since the initiation of its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders are diminishing Russia's fleet in the Black and Azov seas using homegrown maritime drones and firearms. Notably, the Ukrainian military sank the guided missile cruiser "Moskva," the flagship of the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet, in April 2022.

14:38 Exposure: Russian Abusing Disabled Individuals for War Endeavors

A joint operation led by Ukrainian defense forces and Russian resistance groups has exposed a gruesome practice. According to Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform," citing the platform "Resolute Support," disturbing videos have surfaced on a Russian volunteer group's Telegram channel demonstrating intellectually disabled individuals being exploited for free labor to manufacture components for Russia's war machinery. Preliminary investigations have recognized a concrete link between the organization "Craftsmen" employing these exploited workers, the non-governmental organization "Boomerang for Good" supplying the labor, and the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

14:24 Putin Still Open to Dialogue with Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to express his willingness for dialogue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "We have consistently maintained that we are open to communication," Peskov told Russian news agency Interfax. However, the German side has yet to propose a telephone conversation. Peskov replied to a statement by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who claimed on Friday that Putin was no longer even willing to speak to the Chancellor on the phone.

13:58 Gynecologist: Russian Sexual Violence Frequently Occurs in Two Stages

Gynecologist Natalia Lelyukh aids Ukrainian women who have been subjected to sexual violence by Russians in occupied territories. According to her findings, it's not about sexual desires but about power. The women's ages range from five to 74. "Sexual violence in the occupied regions often happens in two stages," Lelyukh shared with 'New Voice of Ukraine'. "The first stage," she explained, "occurs during territorial takeovers when the invaders wish to establish their dominance." According to the doctor, these women frequently survive these attacks. The second stage ensues when Russian troops withdraw from previously occupied territories, bringing an end to the women in a brutal and traumatic manner. "It's astonishing that so many people are capable of this, not just one psychopath, but numerous individuals."

13:31 Biden Not Planning Ramstein Meeting During Germany Visit

US President Joe Biden will make up for his postponed Germany visit this coming Friday, as revealed by sources in the government. A notably reduced working visit is now planned. The originally scheduled Ramstein meeting of Western heads of state and government to support Ukraine will not be rescheduled, given Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's upcoming Europe tour.

12:49 Russia Claims Capture of Another Village Near Pokrovsk

Russian invasion forces have reportedly seized another village during their advance in eastern Ukraine. The defense ministry in Moscow declared that the troops have gained control of the settlement of Mychailiwka. Mychailiwka lies on a highway south-east of the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, a strategically important logistics hub for Ukraine. Pokrovsk has been defended by Ukrainians against relentless Russian attacks for months.

12:20 Zelenskyy Urges Immediate Military Aid - 900 Bombs Counted

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for swift help in combating the Russian aggressor after his visit to Germany and other EU countries. "Time cannot be wasted – a decisive message must be sent," Zelenskyy wrote on "X". "Our partners are capable of supplying the necessary quantity and quality of air defense systems, making decisions on our sufficient long-range capabilities, and ensuring timely provision of defense aid for our troops," Zelenskyy wrote. Last week, the Russians dropped around 900 guided bombs over Ukraine.

11:58 Iran Slams Planned EU Sanctions

Iran rebukes the proposed EU sanctions related to the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. "I have stated this numerous times and I reiterate it now: Iran does not provide ballistic missiles to Russia," said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the news agency Insa. The planned EU sanctions are thus baseless and merely a tool to exert further pressure on Iran. The EU is set to impose new sanctions the following day, including against companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and weapons deliveries to Russia.

11:47 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Executing Nine POWsUkraine's Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, has urged the UN over the potential execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war. "Information has surfaced on social media about the possible execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region by Russians," Lubinets shared on Telegram. Such actions would breach the Geneva Conventions, the specialist argued. These international rules stipulate that prisoners of war must be treated humanely in all circumstances, protected from violence, intimidation, insults, and public curiosity, and must be released immediately upon cessation of hostilities.

10:52 Documentary on Russian Sexual Assaults Wins AwardThe documentary film "He returned", which uncovers sexual misconduct committed by Russians during their occupation of the Kyiv and Kherson regions in 2022, has been honored with a Czech film award in Prague. The film features interviews with two survivors discussing their experiences and their subsequent efforts to recognize their attackers and their commanding officers. In one instance, the crew recreated the crime committed in the occupied Donetsk region. The film reveals 292 incidents of Russian soldiers committing such misconduct, a figure believed to represent only a fraction of the actual scale by experts.

10:22 Zelensky to Share Victory StrategyUkraine's President Zelensky will share his "victory strategy" with the public in a forthcoming address, as reported by an advisor to the Presidential Office, Mykhailo Podolyak. The strategy comprises five components, including both military and diplomatic elements, such as Ukraine's invitation to join NATO. Specifics have not been disclosed yet. The strategy aims to bolster Ukraine's bargaining position and apply pressure on Russia for a just peace, mentioned Kyiv.

09:37 Russia Simplifies Operations with Illegally Acquired Starlink TerminalsRussian forces have become more lethal and maneuverable due to the use of illegally obtained Starlink terminals. These terminals enable better coordination of attacks, increased use of drones, and precise artillery fire against Ukrainian soldiers. According to six soldiers from different units in Donetsk, as reported by the "Washington Post", these terminals enable commanders to access real-time drone footage of the battlefield and to maintain secure communication among troops. While the sale of these terminals, along with many other American electronics, is illegal in Moscow, a black market for Starlink evidently operates, enabling these terminals to find their way to the frontline Russian troops.

09:16 Poland Considers Establishing US Missile BaseThe Polish government has announced plans to establish a U.S. air defense missile base in the country's north, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. The base near Puck on the Baltic coast is expected to become operational within weeks. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated that discussions are ongoing with the U.S. regarding expanding the missile defense systems' capabilities to intercept not only Iranian missiles heading for the U.S. but also Russian missiles targeting Poland.

08:51 Ukraine Reports Russian Nighttime Attack with 68 DronesRussia launched an attack on Ukraine using 68 drones and four missiles, according to Ukrainian sources. Two ballistic missiles of the Iskander type struck the regions of Poltava and Odessa, the Ukrainian airforce reported on Telegram. Two guided missiles were fired at the regions of Chernihiv and Sumy. The Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted 31 drones, while 36 drones were likely destroyed by electronic warfare. One drone was still hovering in the morning.

08:17 Ukraine Denies Losses of 1,300 TroopsThe General Staff of the Ukrainian Army reports that Russian forces suffered 1,300 casualties over the past 24 hours, according to Ukrainian sources. This figure includes wounded and deceased Russian soldiers, bringing the total number of losses since the beginning of the war in February 2022 to approximately 669,000, as per Ukrainian figures. The General Staff also reported the destruction of nine enemy tanks, 49 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems, and two air defense systems. In addition, 45 Russian drones were shot down, the General Staff stated.

07:48 Russia Claims to have Shot Down 13 Ukrainian DronesRussia claims to have neutralized 13 Ukrainian drones during overnight attacks in three border regions, according to Russian sources. Six drones were downed over the Russian regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and one drone was shot down over the region of Bryansk, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Telegram.

07:16 Independent Sources Report Ukrainian Gains in DonetskDeepState, a group of military experts, reports that Ukrainian forces made gains overnight in the Donetsk Oblast, according to unverified sources. Near the city of Novohrodivka, Ukrainian troops retook previously lost positions from the Russians, as reported by DeepState. The same source also mentioned Russian successes near the settlement of Veseloye.

06:30 Lithuanians Vote - Pro-Ukraine Sentiment PersistsLithuanians are casting their votes in elections for a new parliament today. Polls suggest that a shift in power is imminent, with the Social Democrats likely to replace the Homeland Union as the strongest party. The "Morning Star of Nemunas" may also enter parliament for the first time. Despite political changes, all major Lithuanian parties agree on their support for Ukraine and the strengthening of defenses against Russia.

04:39 Research Suggests Increase in Age of Russian Soldiers Deployed in UkraineRussian soldiers deployed in Ukraine are becoming older, according to data compiled by Russian opposition media outlet Mediazona and BBC Russia. Journalists studied information about 73,000 soldiers who have died during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the first six months of the conflict, most casualties occurred among those aged 21 to 23. However, Russia's subsequent partial mobilization, use of prisoners, and recruitment of volunteers have led to an aging of the fighting force, with a significant number of volunteers aged 48 to 50.

1:05 Zelensky Pursues Amplified Weapons Production in Ukraine with Western FinancingPresident Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is targeting a substantial escalation in weapon manufacturing, backed by Western financial investments. In his nightly video message, Zelensky states, "Our industrial capacity is more than capable of churning out more drones, a greater volume of ammunition, and military hardware than Ukraine's financial resources can handle." The West, particularly partners who might be constrained by their own weapon supplies, can offer the necessary funds. During his trip to Paris, a potential Ukrainian-French production model was mentioned, set to advance at the defense ministers' level.

23:31 Zelensky Affirms Ukrainian Stance in KurskAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian forces continue to defend their positions in the Russian frontier region of Kursk. In his evening video address, Zelensky explains, "On the issue of Kursk, Russia has tried to push back our positions, yet we've managed to maintain the designated lines." The Russian Defense Ministry had formerly reported that its troops had reclaimed two villages in Kursk. In August, an estimated thousand Ukrainian soldiers infiltrated Kursk during one of the largest Russian land attacks since the conflict commenced in February 2022, crossing the border with tanks and armored vehicles.

