Lithuania Pledges Additional Military Support to Ukraine in Battles Against Russia

The authority of the Baltic EU and NATO nation Lithuania has received the initial 1000 combat drones from five local manufacturers, intended for delivery to the Ukrainian military forces. As reported by the Ministry of Defense in Vilnius, these drones along with additional equipment, launch and control systems for the unmanned aerial vehicles, and training measures will be delivered to Ukraine in the upcoming weeks. Lithuania has ordered more than 7000 combat drones from local manufacturers for a total of eight million euros, with approximately 2300 destined for its own army and almost 5000 intended for the Ukrainian military forces.

18:09 Scholz's Aid Package for Kyiv Consists Mainly of Prior Announced Military Equipment

Germany's announced weapons package for Ukraine, as discussed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the afternoon, is said to include additional air defense systems of the Iris-T and Skynex types, Flakpanzer Gepard, tank and self-propelled howitzers, combat tanks, armored vehicles, combat drones, radars, and artillery ammunition. However, Germany's delivery of these devices was largely known in advance, such as the two Skynex systems that were already included in the list of the German government's "in preparation/implementation" military goods for Ukraine months ago. The planned delivery of further Gepards, howitzers, Leopard-1 combat tanks, and drones was also already disclosed in a video published by the German Armed Forces around two months ago. Consequently, German Aid to Ukraine concludes that Berlin has not provided any new aid to Kyiv today.

17:39 Baerbock Warns of Russian "Cold War"

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in response to Russia's "cold war" against Ukraine, is demanding more support for Ukraine's air defense. Despite Russia's extended peace invitation, "we need peace more than ever," says the Green politician during a meeting with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar in Berlin. However, Putin is contradicting this global call for peace by deliberately targeting and destroying civilian infrastructure to impose a brutal "cold war" on the citizens of Ukraine. Therefore, Baerbock emphasizes the necessity of supporting Ukraine with air defense to safeguard the remaining energy supply facilities.

17:03 Russian Army Gains Control over Half of Torez

According to Ukrainian reports, the Russian army has taken control of around half of the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Torez in the Donetsk region. "Approximately 40 to 50 percent of the city is under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces. The rest of the city is captured by the enemy," says the head of the city's military administration, Wassyl Tschyntschyk, in Ukrainian news television. A further Russian advance was prevented on Thursday. According to his statements, out of the initially over 30,000 inhabitants, around 1150 people are still holding out in the heavily damaged city.

16:29 Brussels Plans to Implement Sanctions Package Against Iran on Monday

The European Union is predicted to impose sanctions on Monday in response to Iran's delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia. At the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, "a first package" will be announced. The sanctions will target both individuals and organizations, as indicated by a high-ranking EU official, but no further details are provided.

15:59 Kyiv Investigates Potential War Crime after Journalist's Death in Russian Custody

The General Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv is investigating a potential war crime following the death of a Ukrainian journalist in Russian custody. After the death of Victoria Roschtschyna was confirmed, the investigation into her disappearance was reopened, the General Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv reported. The suspicion of "a war crime involving intentional murder" is now being investigated. The death of the 27-year-old journalist was confirmed on Thursday by the spokesman of the Ukrainian coordination center for prisoners of war, Petro Jazenko. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, he added.

15:29 Moscow Reports Advancements in Eastern Ukraine and Kursk

Russian troops appear to be making further progress in eastern Ukraine. They have reportedly captured the village of Ostriwske, as stated by the state-run Russian news agency TASS, citing the defense ministry in Moscow. Moreover, Russian troops have regained control of two settlements in the Russian region of Kursk: Novaya Soroschina and Pokrovskiy. Ukrainian troops had crossed the state border on August 6 and still control parts of Kursk.

14:27 Zelenskyy Seeks Vatican's Aid in Prisoner SwapUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reached out to Pope Francis for help in obtaining the release of Ukrainians captured by Russia. Zelenskyy expressed his belief in the Vatican's assistance in returning these individuals, making this the primary focus of their 35-minute discourse in the Vatican. (Check out the 11:35 am entry) Following this meeting, Zelenskyy also extended an invitation to the Vatican to participate in a conference on prisoners of war towards the end of the month in Canada.

13:56 Russia Claims Success in Donetsk AdvanceAfter capturing Vuhledar, Russian forces have escalated their campaigns in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to their own reports. They now assert control over half of Torez, as declared by local administrator Vasyl Chyntsyk. Since abandoning the strategic stronghold of Vuhledar earlier in October, Russian troops have been persistently trying to expand their territory along the Donetsk front.

13:47 Scholz to Meet Erdogan Next Week: Valuable Ally in Ukrainian ConflictAccording to Wolfgang Büchner, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will make a trip to Turkey on October 19. Here, Scholz will engage with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on topics such as the Russian war in Ukraine, Middle Eastern affairs, and migration. Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Scholz labelled Turkey as an "essential partner" in managing the situation. However, no confirmation had been given concerning Turkey's potential affiliation with a new Ukraine contact group, with Büchner viewing such speculations as unfounded.

13:36 Putin Commends "Excellent" Relations with Iran at Initial MeetingVladimir Putin praised the solid relationship between Moscow and Tehran, along with promising growth in mutual trade, during their initial meeting. Reports from the Kremlin indicated Putin's assertion that "our relations with Iran are of utmost importance and are advancing exceptionally well," highlighting a rise in commercial exchanges this year. Both leaders attended an international forum during this encounter, with allegations that Iran has provided weapons, including drones and rockets, to Russia for its offensive against Ukraine.

13:20 Crimean Oil Depot Still Smouldering After Five DaysLocal authorities reported that an oil depot in Crimea, a target of a Ukrainian attack, remains amidst a smouldering blaze after five days. The local administration head, Igor Tkatschenko, confirmed the presence of firefighters at the site. Despite the ongoing blaze, the situation is now stable and under control. The attack occurred in Feodossia on Monday.

12:56 Faeser Deploys Maritime GSG-9 Unit to Protect Baltic Sea InfrastructureGerman Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has stationed a maritime unit of the GSG-9, an anti-terror force, in the Schleswig-Holstein town of Neustadt, reinforcing the federal police's presence on the North and Baltic Seas. The GSG-9's deployment arises from concerns over potential acts of sabotage targeting critical infrastructure.

12:31 Ukrainian Military launches Cyberattack on Russian Military Training FacilitySpecialists from Ukraine's intelligence agency have reportedly mounted a cyberattack on the network infrastructure of the North Caucasus Federal University, a training institution for Russian drone operators, communication specialists, and others serving in the military. The hackers purportedly leaked a call to support Ukraine's armed forces' offensive operations. According to Ukrainian state media though, details of the incident are still scarce.

11:56 ntv Correspondent in Odessa: Ukraine Alarmed by Potential Concessions in Ceasefire AgreementFollowing the cancellation of the Ramstein conference, Zelenskyy will visit European leaders in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin. In Germany, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Scholz and Steinmeier. ntv correspondent Stephan Richter hints at several issues that could make up their discussions:

11:35 Zelenskyy Converses with the Pope in the VaticanUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a discussion with Pope Francis at the Vatican this morning, citing a 30-minute duration. During this exchange, Zelenskyy presented the Pope with a painting titled "The Massacre of Bucha", depicting a young girl amidst rubble, a third visit to the Vatican by Zelenskyy since the onset of Russian hostilities in Ukraine. Pope Francis has consistently advocated for peace in Ukraine, an initiative that has frequently drawn criticism from Kyiv. In March, the Pope sparked a diplomatic crisis between Kyiv and the Vatican by urging Ukraine to lay down arms and negotiate, a plea that was criticized by officials in Ukraine. Zelenskyy will subsequently continue his European travels.

11:05 Söder and Röttgen Push for Unwavering Support for UkraineCSU chairman Markus Söder advocates for the Union to preserve its united stance in backing Ukraine, currently under assault from Russia, in anticipation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's arrival. The Union should not succumb to the Sahra Wagenknecht-led alliance or the AfD's influence on its foreign policy, according to Söder, speaking to Augsburger Allgemeine. "The AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht serve as Putin's spokespersons," he stressed. "Our foreign policy must not be dictated by them." Söder rejected appeals from some eastern German CDU politicians for more diplomatic measures to settle the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. "Yielding would create fresh danger scenarios, posing the risk that the same situation might endanger half of Europe within five to six years," he cautioned. Meanwhile, CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen urges for more substantial aid for Ukraine and criticizes the federal government's approach. He laments the cancellation of tomorrow's intended Ukraine conference in Ramstein. "It's a telling sign of European leadership weakness that we can't even hold this conference without the American president and secure tangible results," he told WirtschaftsWoche.

10:51 Extended Prison Sentence for Planned Attack on Russian Recruitment CenterIn Russia, a 45-year-old man from Siberia was imprisoned for 18 years after being accused of planning an arson attack on a military recruitment center. A Siberian military court found him guilty of collaborating with a foreign state, joining a terrorist group, and attempting an attack, according to FSB security services, as reported by Interfax news agency. Investigators claim the man contacted a representative of a paramilitary group labeled as a terrorist organization in Russia via the internet. He then created incendiary devices intended for a recruitment office in Barnaul, southern Siberia.

10:38 Putin Meets with Iranian PresidentRussian President Putin arrived in Turkmenistan, where he participated in an international summit with key political figures from Central Asia. A meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was also planned to discuss the situation in the Middle East. In his opening speech, Putin reiterated his aspiration to construct a new global order with Russia's allies and partners, as evident in a video shared by the Kremlin. Moscow and Tehran agreed on a 1.5 billion euro deal after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Iran set to provide drones to Russia for use against Ukraine. The US alleges that Iran has also supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

10:21 Ukraine Reports Destruction of Russian HelicopterUkrainian forces have reportedly downed a Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, according to the Kyiv Independent. The General Staff did not provide information on how the helicopter was destroyed. The helicopter is estimated to be worth between 10 and 15 million dollars.

09:50 Kiesewetter: Ukraine Faces Risk of Total SubmissionCDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter stresses the importance of unwavering support for Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy's visit to Germany. He maintains that the stakes are not being accurately communicated, and that Ukraine faces the risk of complete submission, mass exodus, and Putin asking, "Why should I negotiate?" Diplomatic efforts have failed to force Russian President Putin to the negotiating table because "he sees that Ukraine is running out of ammunition."

09:19 Ukraine: Russia has Moved 50,000 Soldiers to KurskRussia has allegedly transferred around 50,000 soldiers from other front lines to the Russian region of Kursk since the start of the Ukrainian offensive, according to Ukrainian military leader Oleksandr Syrskyi in a TV documentary reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian authorities explained that one of the primary aims of the offensive since August has been to divert Russian forces from the battlefields in Ukraine.

08:51 Security Analyst Lange: No Peace through Territorial ConcessionsSecurity specialist Nico Lange cautions against surrendering Ukrainian territories to Russia. He argues that granting Putin some Ukrainian territories would not bring peace, as "Putin's objective is not the territories, but control over Ukraine."

08:13 Russian Author Glukhovsky: Putin Seeks to Corrupt New GenerationRussian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, now based in Europe, hopes for resistance against Kremlin leader Putin. He believes that a generation has grown up seeking a normal, happy, and free life, with tens of millions of Russians in cities not supporting the war against Ukraine and possessing the potential for resistance against the system. He anticipates Putin trying to corrupt and subdue this new generation within the next five to seven years, despite widespread discontent with the war in Russia and many longing for a different life.

07:11 NATO Pressures Germany to Significantly Boost Defense SpendingNATO is dissatisfied with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's "shift in direction" policy and is urging Germany to significantly enhance its defense expenditure. "Two percent isn't sufficient for Germany. We need to aim for three percent," said the highest-ranking German NATO official, Christian Badia, to the Süddeutsche Zeitung. Currently, Germany barely meets NATO's goal of allocating two percent of its GDP to defense, which is approximately four trillion euros. Therefore, three percent would equate to an additional 40 billion euros annually.

06:49 Skyrocketing Insurance Costs for Ships Passing Through Ukrainian Shipping CorridorInsurance prices for ships traveling along the Ukrainian shipping lane in the Black Sea have spiked this week due to Russia's intensified assaults on vital ports, as reported by financial news agency Bloomberg from two unidentified market participants. The costs currently amount to one percent of the ship's worth. Regardless of the stable traffic, any further attacks could instill more apprehension in shipowners.

06:21 Over 140 New Drone Models Approved for Ukrainian ArmySince the start of the year, more than 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robot systems of Ukrainian origin have been approved for military usage, as reported by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry through state news agency Ukrinform. This marks a 40 percent increase in the third quarter, showcasing a strengthening in Ukrainian weapons manufacturing.

05:42 Kyiv Resounds with Explosions, Air Defense ActivatedExplosions were heard in Kyiv overnight, prompting the city's air defense forces to activate, as mentioned in "RBC-Ukraine" and reported by Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram. "Explosion sounds are being heard in the capital - air defense forces are active. Stay in shelters," he advised.

04:17 Zelensky Plans Berlin Meeting with Scholz for Discussion on Ukraine's Defense and Peaceful ResolutionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is anticipated to visit Berlin as part of his European tour. According to reports from Kyiv, the meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled for 14:30. During his interactions with Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Zelensky will address issues such as further aid for Ukraine, equipping its defense against Russian invaders, and efforts toward a peaceful resolution. Initially, Zelensky was scheduled to join the Ukraine Contact Group summit on the situation in Ukraine on Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate. However, this meeting has been postponed due to the cancellation of U.S. President Joe Biden's state visit to Germany on account of Hurricane "Milton". On Thursday, Zelensky held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in London. Later, he met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before continuing to Rome for a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Throughout his European tour, Zelensky is seeking enhanced support for his nation's fight against Russian invaders.

03:21 Biden and Scholz Pledge to Keep Closely Cooperating, Support for Ukraine Under Threat of Russian AggressionFollowing the provisional suspension of his visit to Germany, U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have reaffirmed their strong alliance, including their joint commitment to "defend Ukraine against Russian aggression," as announced in a statement released in Washington. Their partnership is deemed "unwavering." Biden had postponed his trip to Germany, scheduled for this week, due to Hurricane "Milton" that hit Florida overnight on Wednesday. The Ukraine Contact Group summit, which was set to take place on Saturday at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, will also not occur.

02:40 Eastern Ukraine Subjected to Intense Russian OffensiveRussian troops are continuing their aggressive campaign in eastern Ukraine with significant force, according to Ukrainian military reports. There were 114 attacks across the region on Thursday, as per their evening situation report. Lyman, a railway hub situated in the Donetsk region, was the focus of 30 assaults. The section also includes the last villages in the Luhansk region that Russia has yet to occupy. Moscow declared the entire Luhansk region as annexed in 2022. In addition to Lyman, other focal points of the attacks included Pokrovsk and Kurachiv. The military's numbers cannot be accurately verified at this time, but they offer an indication of the frequency of the fighting. Late in the evening, the military-affiliated Ukraine blog DeepState reported that four small villages on the eastern front had fallen to the Russian army.

01:49 Defense Experts Call for Long-Range Weapons Delivery to Ukraine Before Scholz's Meeting with Zelensky

Prior to Chancellor Scholz's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, foreign and defense experts from the Greens, FDP, and Union are advocating for the delivery of German weapon systems with longer ranges to Ukraine. "We must substantially increase air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons supply to Ukraine," stated Green politician Hofreiter to the "Rheinische Post." Hofreiter cautioned that reconstraining the range of delivered weapons would not contribute to de-escalation but rather enable further Russian attacks. FDP's Defense Committee chairman, Strack-Zimmermann, criticized, "Ukraine is drowning, and we're still only throwing it life vests to save it from drowning." The CDU's defense expert, Wadephul, echoed his demand to supply Ukraine with German cruise missiles. "Delivering Taurus would be a significant boost. The successful Ukrainian attacks on Russian depots deep in the rear using cruise missiles of comparable firepower have shown this."

Italy arranges a restoration summit for Ukraine in July 2025. This event, focused on Ukraine's restoration, will be happening on the 10th and 11th of July, 2025, as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni revealed to reporters following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome. "Ukraine isn't fighting alone, and we'll support it as long as needed," Meloni stated.

Foreigners on the Verge of Command Roles in Ukrainian Military

Ukraine's legislature has endorsed a legislative amendment permitting foreign citizens to occupy officer ranks within the Ukrainian military forces. Previously, foreign volunteers were limited to serving as ordinary soldiers or sergeants. According to MP Oleksii Honcharenko, posted on Telegram, the primary intention is to authorize the recruitment of foreigners not just as soldiers and sergeants but also as officers.

After the delivery of combat drones and equipment to Ukraine from Lithuania, there is a need for more countries to provide similar support to help Ukraine in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict against Russia.

The ongoing Ukrainian conflict has led to increased demand for advanced military technology, with countries like Germany pledging additional aid packages containing military equipment, including combat drones, for Kyiv.

