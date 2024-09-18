At 18:39, Ukrainian reconnaissance drone units maintain a daily usage cap.

09:30 Ukrainian National Guard Can Deploy Up to Ten Spy Drones Daily

As per Brigade General Vadym Hladkov's statement to news site "Ukrinform", a battalion of the Ukrainian National Guard is permitted to utilize up to ten spy drones daily. Interestingly, the stockpile of first-person view drones is substantially higher. Particularly when Russia indulges in continuous attacks on a specific front, these drones are deployed in bulk numbers. According to Hladkov, the restriction on spy drones will continue in the near future due to their high cost per unit. There's a risk that these drones could be shot down by Russian soldiers using handheld weapons if they fly too low.

17:50 Ukraine Asks Romania to Shoot Down Russian Spy Drones

Ukraine has sought assistance from NATO member Romania to down Russian spy drones attempting to intrude on Romanian airspace, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha mentioned after his meeting with his Romanian counterpart Luminita Odobescu in Bucharest. As reported by Romanian news agency Mediafax, debris from Russian spy drones has fallen in Romania near the Ukrainian border multiple times since the onset of the conflict. Recently, a spy drone was spotted roughly 45 kilometers from the Ukrainian border over the Romanian Danube Delta. Romanian F-16 fighter jets took off and escorted the object until it entered Ukrainian airspace. The Spanish press and military officials in Romania are now debating whether legislative amendments are necessary to down hostile drones within Romanian airspace.

17:15 Germany Plans to Enhance Arctic Presence to Counter Russia

The German government intends to strengthen its involvement in the Arctic, not only for commercial reasons but also for security purposes. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has "substantially altered the geopolitical climate in the High North," explains Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during the announcement of the new German Arctic strategy. "Russia is intensifying its strategic presence in the region and displaying increasingly aggressive behavior towards NATO's Arctic neighbors." The Arctic holds "central importance" for Europe's security, according to the minister, and so, the federal government is changing its Arctic policy. "We're reinforcing our collaboration with our NATO and values-aligned partners in the region to face the rising security challenges and protect the internationally-recognized order also in the Arctic."

16:43 "Is This a Nightmare?": Footage Reveals Prisoner Exchange

The "Kyiv Post" was present at the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine on September 14 and captured the initial encounters between recently released Ukrainian soldiers and their families. As part of the exchange, 103 soldiers returned to their home countries. The Russian soldiers were caught during the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk.

16:03 Russian Counteroffensive in Kursk Halts

The Russian counteroffensive in the Russian region of Kursk has been halted, as per Ukrainian reports. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian regional command informed news agency AFP that "the Russians attempted to assault from the flanks, but they were halted." The situation has become stable and is "under control," spokesperson Oleksij Dmitratschkiwsky stated. Russia has reportedly achieved some minor victories, but success has turned into a near-encirclement of their forces, according to his reports. Several thousand Russian civilians are still reportedly trapped in the Russian territories that have been seized by the Ukrainian army in Kursk's region.

15:42 Germany Provides Additional €50 Million for Ukrainian War Wound Treatment

The German government has pledged an additional €50 million to accommodate and treat injured Ukrainian soldiers. "We will remain steadfastly committed to Ukraine," said Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner. "This solution ensures necessary medicinal treatments in Germany." As reported by Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, Germany has evacuated and treated 1,173 severely wounded and injured Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in German hospitals so far. "This aid is rooted in humanity - and we will continue it with unwavering determination," she said. In the future, the costs for the inpatient care of war-wounded individuals will be taken care of in an easy, paperwork-free manner by the Federal Administration Office.

15:07 Deadly Shootout at Russian Online Retailer's Headquarters

During an attempted raid on the Moscow office of Russian online retailer Wildberries, three people were injured, while one person was reportedly killed, according to Wildberries and Russian media reports. Founder Tatjana Bakaltschuk attributed the violence to an attempt by her ex-husband Wladislaw Bakaltschuk and two former company managers to seize Wildberries' Moscow headquarters. Three individuals were injured during the incident. Wladislaw Bakaltschuk insists he came for negotiations and claims he and his team were unarmed. However, shots were allegedly fired "from the building." Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, processes over ten million orders every day.

14:43 India Plans to Continue Buying Russian Oil, Pending Sanctions

The Indian government has acknowledged its plans to continue purchasing Russian oil as long as it's not impacted by sanctions, as reported by online media outlet "Ukrajinska Prawda", citing Reuters. "If companies are not subject to sanctions, I will certainly buy from the most affordable supplier," said Indian Oil and Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He noted that India is not alone in this behavior, as European countries and Japanese companies are also purchasing Russian oil. India, which is 88% dependent on oil imports, is the world's third-largest oil consumer and importer. According to reports, Russia's trade with India has doubled since 2020.

14:05 Munz (Paraphrased): Kremlin Unbothered by Ukrainian F-16sAlthough Western F-16 fighter planes are now operating in Ukraine, the Kremlin remains unaffected, as mentioned by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz from Moscow. Key reasons for this indifference include the absence of authorization to launch missiles into the heart of Russia.

13:45 Kremlin Slams Stoltenberg's Words on Long-Range Weapons as ThreateningRussia has reprimanded NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's statements as perilous. In an interview with "The Times," Stoltenberg suggested that it wouldn't be a breach of Russia's red line if Ukraine were permitted to target locations deeper within Russia using Western weapons armed with extended ranges. "This reckless disregard for Russian President Putin's remarks is an extremely short-sighted and unprofessional action," comments Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov. In response, Putin had warned that outer Russian territories would be dragged into the conflict should countries permit Ukraine to utilize longer-range missiles.

13:17 Experts Detect Mines and Military Equipment at Zaporizhzhia NPPThe Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has become a shelter for armed Russian troops and military equipment. Furthermore, anti-personnel mines have been laid between the internal and external perimeters. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reveals that its specialists were barred from inspecting certain parts of the turbine rooms throughout the reporting period. The NPP was seized by Russian forces at the beginning of the war, and international experts have been keeping a wary eye on the security situation ever since. Just last month, a cooling tower ignited.

12:41 Kremlin Warns of Intensified Conflict in Middle East After Pager BlastsAfter the catastrophic explosion of hundreds of pagers in Lebanon, the Kremlin has issued a warning of an escalation of tensions in a volatile region. "Whatever transpired, it will undeniably result in an intensification of tensions," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday. The region is on the brink, and each event like this has the potential to serve as a trigger. The Russian Foreign Ministry views the incident as another example of hybrid warfare against Lebanon.

12:24 Ukraine Boosts Budget by Over 10 Billion Euros to Support SoldiersUkraine has passed an additional budget of over 10 billion euros, with the majority of the funds allocated to the military. This pushes the budget outlay by approximately 13% to over 81 billion euros, a record for Ukraine. The budget revision was required to furnish soldiers with their September combat allowances, among other expenses.

11:36 Sharma (Paraphrased): F-16 Aircraft Won't Turn the Tide in UkraineUkrainian President Zelenskyy is now petitioning for 128 F-16 fighter planes to establish air supremacy over Ukraine. However, only around 60 have been pledged by Western allies, significantly short of the target. Despite these numbers, ntv correspondent Kavita Sharma believes that the deliveries and pilot training have already been accomplished. Nevertheless, initial troubles with the weapon system have surfaced.

11:16 Ukrainian Intel Agents Admit to Attack on Russian Munitions DepotSources from Ukraine's SBU intelligence service have admitted to the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine carried out the night attack on the substantial munitions depot in Russian Toropez. The depot contained missiles, including Iskander, anti-aircraft missiles, artillery ammunition, and glide bombs. The impact of Ukrainian drones resulted in "a near-total obliteration" of the depot, according to an intelligence source. Subsequent to the explosion, there was an "explosive detonation." The SBU is collaborating with its military counterparts to eliminate Russia's rocket capabilities, which have been utilized to destroy Ukrainian cities. Plans are underway to mount similar assaults on other Russian military installations.

10:49 Ukrainian Drone Manufacturers are Eligible for Ramstein Contract for the First TimeUkrainian drone manufacturers have been granted eligibility to participate in Ramstein-organized tenders for the first time. Delegates from pro-Western Ukraine gather at Ramstein on a regular basis. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the tender series encompasses two sections: one for the production of First-Person-View (FPV) drones and another for interceptor drones. The ministry regards this invitation to bid as a major boost to Ukrainian production. All submissions will be evaluated by Drone Coalition members. Winners will be given orders for further trial and evaluation. If successful, the Drone Coalition plans to contract the winning bidders for production.

10:27 Video Evidence Emerges of Russian Ammunition Depot AttackAlthough the Kremlin has yet to verify it, the governor of the Tver region reported on Telegram early this morning that a Ukrainian drone strike had caused a fire. It is speculated that it was a large weapons and ammunition depot. Residents were evacuated, and videos of the blaze are circulating online.

09:39 Numerous Casualties in Kharkiv, Deaths in ZaporizhzhiaKharkiv, Ukraine, experienced another brutal Russian air attack the previous day. Explosives detonated in various neighborhoods, raising the injury toll to 9. This is the latest in a series of recent civilian attacks. On Sunday, a precision-guided bomb killed a woman and injured 43 people, including four children. Russian warplanes targeted settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, leading to the death of two individuals.

08:46 Ukraine: Energy Facilities in Sumy Under Repeated Drone AssaultsAccording to administrators, energy installations in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy have been assaulted yet again by Russian drones. Initial reports suggest no fatalities, but the repeated attacks have substantially burdened the energy network. On Tuesday, Russia launched attacks on the energy infrastructure in Sumy and its surrounding region utilizing rockets and drones, leading to a temporary blackout for over 280,000 households, according to the Ministry of Energy.

08:27 Ukrainian Joint Forces Command: 1130 Russian Casualties in the Last 24 HoursThe Ukrainian Joint Forces Command reports that 1130 Russian troops sustained injuries or perished in the past 24 hours. Since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, the Ukrainians have documented 637,010 enemy casualties. Over the previous day, Ukrainian forces destroyed 25 artillery systems, 45 transport and fuel vehicles, and six tanks, according to their own statistics.

07:55 Ukraine's Air Force Planning for F-16 DeploymentThe Ukrainian Air Force has developed deployment plans for Western F-16 combat aircraft. The tasks for the military and the Ministry of Defense have been defined, as stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video broadcast. Additionally, discussions were held with the Air Force Command regarding prospects for expanding the aircraft fleet and further pilot training. Many voices in Kyiv urge for enhanced initial pilot training, with the current training duration being only 40 days. Ukraine is expected to receive approximately 60 F-16 fighter jets, though only a few have been delivered thus far.

07:19 Russia: Ukrainian Drone Attacks Recorded in Multiple Regions

Russia reports Ukrainian drone attacks on various regions. Air defenses have eliminated 54 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions during the night, according to the state news agency Tass, citing the defense ministry. Half of the drones were shot down over the border region of Kursk, while the remainder were destroyed over the border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod, as well as the western regions of Smolensk and Oryol. The agency does not mention the region of Tver northwest of Moscow, where local authorities and military bloggers report a drone attack on a large munitions depot in the city of Toropets, resulting in a fire and necessitating resident evacuations.

06:57 Military Bloggers: Attack Wreaks Havoc on Russian Munitions Depot

Military bloggers assert that the Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Toropez in the Tver region has ignited a munitions depot containing thousands of tons of ammunition and rockets. The depot, according to bloggers, has been expanded significantly in recent times and houses 42 reinforced bunkers and 23 warehouses and workshops. Former Russian intelligence officer Igor Girkin reports on Telegram that the situation in the area is now under control. Ukrainian military bloggers, by analyzing data, conclude that substantial damage has been inflicted, primarily on newer bunkers.

06:20 Greens' Parliamentary Group Deputy Leader: AfD and BSW Promulgate Russian Propaganda Narratives

The deputy leader of the Greens' parliamentary group, Konstantin von Notz, proposes a current affairs debate in the Bundestag regarding Russian influence operations in Germany. "Examination of internal documents from the Russian propaganda machine SDA provides clear evidence of the devious methods by which Russian institutions are manipulating our democracy, public discourses, and elections," says the interior politician. "With AfD, BSW, and other willing accomplices spreading Russian propaganda narratives in the public sphere and parliaments, harmful alliances are being formed to undermine German interests."

05:42 Russian Actors Post Fake Kamala Harris Videos

According to Microsoft research, Russian actors are intensifying their disinformation campaign against US presidential nominee Kamala Harris. A group linked to the Kremlin, known as Storm-1516, has produced two fake videos since late August to discredit Harris' and her running mate Tim Walz's campaigns. One video depicts a group of Harris supporters attacking a supposed participant in a Trump rally. The other video features an actor spreading the false claim that Harris injured a girl in a 2011 accident, leaving her paralyzed, and fleeing the scene. Both videos have reportedly amassed millions of views, according to Microsoft.

05:19 Explosions and Fire in Russian Tver

According to Russian sources, a Ukrainian drone attack has instigated a fire in the Russian region of Tver. Remnants of a destroyed Ukrainian drone are believed to have ignited the fire in the western part of the region in the city of Toropez, necessitating partial evacuation of residents, according to the region's governor, Igor Rudenya, on the Telegram messaging platform. Firefighters are currently attempting to put out the blaze. The source of the fire remains unclear. Russian air defenses continue to fend off a "massive drone assault" on the city. The town, with a population of slightly over 11,000, is reportedly home to a Russian arsenal for storing rockets, ammunition, and explosives, according to a 2018 report by the Russian state news agency RIA.

03:57 Russian Governors Report Drone Attacks

Ukraine is reportedly launching drone attacks on several regions in western Russia, according to local governors. In the Smolensk region, bordering Belarus, seven Ukrainian drones have been shot down, according to Governor Vasily Anohin on Telegram. A drone has been destroyed over the Orjol region by Russian air defenses, Governor Andrei Klichkov reports on Telegram. At least 14 Ukrainian attack drones have been shot down over the Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz on Telegram. The Kyiv government claims that the attacks are targets for military, energy, and transport infrastructure integral to Moscow's war efforts.

02:56 Triangle Trade: Washington Inspects U.S. Uranium Import Ban Circumvention by China

The United States government is scrutinizing potential ways around the U.S. ban on importing uranium from Russia, allegedly being sidestepped by China. Intelligence suggests that China may be purchasing enriched uranium from Russia while exporting their domestic output to the U.S., according to Reuters' sources within the government. "There's a worry that the Russian uranium import ban could be bypassed," said Jon Indall of the U.S. Uranium Producers Association. "We don't want to shut off the Russian supply and find ourselves relying solely on China. Hence, we've asked the Commerce Department to investigate this matter." The U.S. Commerce Department did not comment in response to an inquiry.

01:54 Inside Info: U.S. Plans to Increase Strategic Oil Reserves

According to an insider's information, the U.S. government is planning to enlarge its strategic oil reserves. The U.S. could buy up to six million barrels of oil at the current low prices, a source said. Such a purchase would be the biggest since 2022's historic release. Following the skyrocketing gasoline prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. government sold a considerable amount of oil from its strategic reserve in 2022, breaking the record for the "largest release of oil reserves in history."

00:45 Saporishshya Terror Attack: Two Killed, Five Injured

Russia attacked the Saporishshya region during the night, reportedly claiming two civilian lives and injuring five others, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. Russia conducted a massive bombardment on Komyshuvakha's community in the region, causing damage to several houses and an infrastructure facility. Rescue workers are still present on the scene, assessing the damage's full extent, as reported by "Kyiv Independent."

23:38 U.S. UN Ambassador: Seen Zelensky's Peace ProposalThe U.S. UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield confirmed that the American side has viewed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's new "peace plan." During a news conference at the UN headquarters, she added, "We've reviewed President Zelensky's peace proposal. We believe it's a viable approach. It's crucial to understand our contribution to this plan." Thomas-Greenfield expressed optimism regarding the peace process without providing further details. She likely refers to Zelensky's "victory plan," which he announced last month.

22:29 False Alarm in Latvia: Harmless Bird Flock Causes FussA potential violation of Latvia's airspace by an unknown object has been debunked as a false alarm. The mysterious object that approached the border from neighboring Belarus and crossed it in the eastern region of Kraslava was in fact a flock of birds. The Latvian news agency Leta reported the air force's declaration, as the Defense Ministry in Riga initially announced an unknown flying object, leading to NATO interception aircraft being dispatched from Lielvarde base. However, they couldn't locate any suspicious objects.

21:59 Moldova and Germany Partner for CybersecurityMoldova and Germany aim to bolster their defenses against Russia's "hybrid warfare" through a cybersecurity agreement. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated in Chisinau that Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to continue using his hybrid warfare tactics against Europe, including Moldova, to destabilize the region. "However, we're intensifying our actions in response," she said. By providing IT equipment, knowledge exchange, and training, they aim to protect Moldova against cyber attacks and detect disinformation.

