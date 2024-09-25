At 18:35, Zelensky carries his strategy for triumph in negotiations with Biden and Harris inside his briefcase

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will interact with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Thursday. Zelensky is planning to share his alleged 'victory strategy' with Biden, detailing a path to conclude the Ukraine conflict. Zelensky hinted at a major decision in the war coming this fall. The Ukrainian administration trusts that employing Western weapons against Russian targets on their territory could significantly benefit Ukraine, but these have yet to be provided by supporting countries.

As per British news source "The Times," the strategy comprises four key aspects:

Request for "Trump-proof" Western security assurances, inspired by a NATO collective defense pact

Continuation of Ukrainian advance into the Russian region of Kursk, functioning as a "territorial negotiating tool"

Request for state-of-the-art weapons

International financial aid to stimulate Ukraine's economic recovery

18:12 German Parliament Approves Millions for Decentralized Restoration of Ukraine's Energy Supply

The Budget Committee of the German Parliament has authorized a 70 million euro aid package for Ukraine's heat and power supply. This aid will provide Ukrainian cities and municipalities with small block heating plants, boiler systems, generators, and solar panels. The primary purpose is to enable Ukrainians to reside in their native land and survive Russian attacks. Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze referred to Russia's targeted attacks on civilian energy infrastructure, which she claimed was aimed at "undermining and displacing the Ukrainians." She further added, "We are aiding Ukraine in rebuilding its power supply in a decentralized manner, thereby making it harder for Russia to destroy it."

17:50 Zelensky Warns of Potential Nuclear Disaster

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a warning about the risk of a nuclear disaster due to Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to assault other Ukrainian nuclear power plants. "Such a day must never occur," he emphasized at the UN General Assembly in New York. Russia has consistently refuted these accusations by Zelensky. "If, unfortunately, Russia triggers a nuclear disaster at one of our nuclear power plants, radiation will not respect national borders, and various nations could suffer from the catastrophic aftermath," Zelensky stated. He also implicated other countries in providing Russia with satellite data on these Ukrainian nuclear power plants. On Tuesday, Zelensky blamed China for disseminating images of Ukrainian nuclear power plants to Moscow.

17:08 Video: Ukraine Disputes Russian Control of Wuhledar's Outskirts

Ukrainian and Russian forces have been engaged in a battle for the mining town of Wuhledar since 2022, with the conflict intensifying as evidenced by social media videos showing intense fighting. However, the Governor of Donetsk has denied allegations of Russian troops' presence in Wuhledar's outskirts.

16:31 Ukraine Proposes Three-Year Drone Plan for Funding from AlliesUkraine has outlined a three-year plan for drone production, electronic warfare systems, and ground robot systems, according to Defense Minister Rustem Ummerov. The blueprint was presented during Ummerov's trips to the US, UK, France, Germany, and at the Ramstein meeting this month. "We have determined how many are needed and how they would be utilized on strategic, operational, and tactical levels," the minister said. The plan includes the number of weapons Ukraine can manufacture and the required funding. "Several countries have agreed to fund our drones and missiles now," Ummerov added. According to reports, Ukraine has wiped out or damaged over 200 Russian military facilities in the previous year with swarm drone technology, including a Russian ammunition depot in Toropets. Ukraine has the manufacturing capacity to produce more than 3 million drones per year but requires foreign financing.

15:49 President Lula Advocates for Brazil-China Peace Plan at the United NationsBrazilian President Lula da Silva is pushing for the Brazil-China-proposed peace plan at the United Nations, despite Ukraine's rejection of the proposal as "detrimental". Even while criticizing the "invasion of Ukrainian territory", Lula emphasizes the urgency of establishing conditions for peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. China and Brazil presented their 6-point plan in May. Lula's foreign policy advisor, Celso Amorim, is reportedly scheduled to meet with delegates from 20 countries on Friday to seek additional support, with Ukraine's allies not participating. The China-Brazil-proposed six-point plan refers to the conflict as a "crisis" and proposes a peace conference recognized by Russia and Ukraine, including a "just negotiation" of all peace plans. It does not mention Ukraine's territorial integrity or the withdrawal of Russian troops.

15:12 Report: China Assists Russia in Creating Long-Range DronesRussian initiatives to manufacture long-range drones in China are taking shape, as per intel sources shared by Reuters. This would mark the first instance of drones particularly designed for Ukrainian operations being developed and produced, mentioned two intel sources, both with access to supporting documents. It's claimed that the Russian defense conglomerate Almaz-Antey's subsidiary, IEMZ Kupol, has tested a Garpija-3 drone in China with the help of Chinese specialists. The G3 is said to have a range of approximately 2000 kilometers and can carry up to 50 kilograms of explosives. According to intel sources, this delivery serves as the initial evidence since the war's inception, suggesting that China has supplied China-manufactured drones to Russia. The exact location of production and whether serial manufacturing has been approved remain a mystery. Despite denying armament supply to Ukraine, China has continuously refuted providing Russia with weapons for Ukrainian conflicts.

14:29 Putin to Lead Russian Security Council Meeting on Nuclear DefenseRussian President Vladimir Putin will head a meeting of the Russian Security Council to discuss nuclear deterrence, as announced by the Kremlin. This discussion will take place in the context of Russia's considerations regarding Ukraine's demand for Western missiles with extended ranges to strike deep into Russian territory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov described this session as crucial. "After Putin's speech, the remainder of the gathering will remain classified as top secret due to obvious reasons," explained Peskov.

13:54 Kremlin Criticizes Zelensky's UN AddressThe Kremlin has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address before the UN Security Council. In a statement, the Kremlin called Zelensky's position, which pressures Russia to seek peace, a "catastrophic mistake." The Kremlin claims that Russia is the defender of peace, but only if Russian security is assured. Moreover, Peskov argued that the objectives to initiate the "military operation" in Ukraine must be achieved. The Kremlin persists in avoiding labeling its brutal attack on Ukraine as a war and demands that Ukraine surrenders territories, reconsiders NATO membership, and undergo a so-called "denazification," essentially requiring a pro-Russian puppet government.

13:18 "Save Lives" - Ukraine showcases Training on German Skynex Air Defense SystemThe Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has released a video showcasing Ukrainian soldiers training on the Skynex air defense system from Rheinmetall. Currently, two Skynex systems are in use in Ukraine, with two more expected to arrive from Germany soon. Skynex is effective against close-range targets, such as drones. The Ministry of Defense declared their gratitude towards the partners helping strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities, saving more innocent lives.

12:42 ntv Correspondent Discusses China's Military Support for RussiaUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused China of giving Russia satellite data to spy on Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The extent of China's military aid to Russia extends far beyond sharing strategic intelligence, as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

12:01 Ukraine Believes Indian PM Modi as Preferred Mediator to End War with RussiaAccording to Politico, Ukraine has found its preferred mediator to end conflicts with Russia: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A high-ranking Ukrainian official revealed to Politico that India is Ukraine's greatest hope for achieving a peace treaty acceptable by Ukraine. The official confirmed that Modi made it clear in discourses held in the summer that Ukraine would need to make some sacrifices, but any peace proposals must not involve Ukraine ceding territory to Russia. India maintains robust relations with Moscow.

11:35 Belgorod Suffers from Large-Scale Attack, Four HospitalizedFollowing a significant attack, five people have been injured, with four hospitalized, as reported by authorities. The western Russian city of Belgorod, situated near the Ukrainian border, was the target of this attack. According to the city's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, a high-rise and 75 smaller residential buildings were affected, alongside dozens of vehicles, as well as water and gas pipelines. Independent observers have labeled this Ukrainian assault as a reaction to a Russian aerial attack on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

10:59 Ukrainian Medic Uses Electronic Unicycle on the BattlefieldThe Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has shared a clip featuring an army medic using an electronic unicycle on the battlefield, as documented by United24media. Captioned "Transforming movement dynamics on the frontline," the medic explained that this method is beneficial to swiftly and quietly distribute essential war supplies to soldiers with both hands.

22:18 "Yielding to Putin" - SPD Leader Klingbeil Criticizes BSWFollowing the Brandenburg state election, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil is pressing for clarity on the objectives of the Alliance for the Future and Fairness (BSW) in the forthcoming talks. "Now, just like in Thuringia and Saxony, negotiations are underway, and we need to determine: What is BSW's main demand? Where does this alliance wish to head?" he shares on RBB InfoRadio. He states that many people fail to comprehend this. It's about analyzing the election result and "now understanding how a stable government can be formed." Klingbeil also claims that he keeps hearing from BSW that "we won't provide any more weapons to Ukraine starting tomorrow, then we'll have peace the following day." He labels this as "giving in to Putin" and labels BSW a populist party.

21:09 "Putin's Most Successful Propaganda Stunt" - Economist Slams MediaEconomist Rüdiger Bachmann criticizes the "mainstreaming of Putin's loyalists through and in the media" on X, calling it "Putin's most successful propaganda stunt" to date. "Question: Why can we engage with Russo-fascists, but not with Germa-Russo-fascists? For democrats, both should be out of bounds," he says. Military expert Gustav Gressel agrees with this viewpoint by sharing the post.

20:27 UK's Strong Words Towards Russia in UN Security CouncilBritish Foreign Secretary David Lammy delivers a powerful speech in the UN Security Council, directly addressing the Kremlin leadership and stating his position: "Vladimir Putin, if you launch missiles at Ukrainian hospitals, we know who you are. If you dispatch mercenaries to African countries, we know who you are. If you assassinate opponents in European cities, we know who you are. Your invasion is about your own interests. Yours alone. You want to expand your mafia state into a mafia empire, constructed on corruption that robs both the Russian people and Ukraine."

20:04 Ukraine Reports Russian Attacks with Drones and MissilesUkraine's air force reports that it was hit by Russia with 32 drones and eight missiles overnight. Of these, 28 drones and four missiles were shot down. There are no preliminary reports of casualties or damage.

19:22 ISW: Russian Troops Reach Outskirts of Vuhledar - No Major Strategic AdvantageAccording to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian troops have reached the outskirts of Vuhledar and are intensifying their offensive near the settlement. The U.S. think tank does not see a major strategic advantage for further offensives in the western part of Donbass if the city is captured. A quick takeover would depend on whether Ukrainian troops withdraw or engage Russian troops in a prolonged battle. The Ukrainian channel Deepstate reported yesterday that the 72nd mechanized brigade is still defending the town. Even if Vuhledar is captured, it would not immediately provide the Russian offensive with significant tactical advantages, as the surrounding terrain is challenging to traverse and doesn't open crucial logistics routes, according to the ISW.

19:00 "Highly Complex and Successful Operation" - Ukraine Reports Liberations in Kharkiv RegionThe Ukrainian military intelligence service reports the liberation of the power plant in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border as the result of an "extremely complicated and successful operation". In a statement accompanied by video, it says that the Ukrainian defense intelligence service systematically cleared the plant, engaging the enemy in close quarters combat in certain cases. The power plant was a "propaganda stronghold" guarded by professional Russian units.

18:25 Russian Parliament Proposes Law Against "Propaganda of Deliberate Childlessness"Russian lawmakers are advocating for a ban on the "propaganda of deliberate childlessness". Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin announced in online media that they are considering a bill to prohibit this. In essence, it would be a "ban on the ideology of childlessness". "A large and friendly family is the basis of a strong state", Volodin explains further. Russia is battling an aging population and low birth rates, a trend that has been exacerbated by the military conflict in Ukraine.

18:00 New Commander of German-Lithuanian Brigade Assumes Duty in Eastern EuropeThe future commander of the Lithuanian Brigade, Brigade General Christoph Huber, has arrived in the Baltic NATO country to assume his duties. He is now preparing for his role in the 45th Panzer Brigade, the German Army reports on X. The aim is to establish a combat-ready brigade that makes a crucial contribution to national and alliance defense through deterrence. In response to Russia's aggressive behavior, the German government had promised to permanently station a combat-ready unit in Lithuania. Up to 5,000 soldiers are planned.

17:35 Lübeck Provides Used Fire Trucks to UkraineThe city of Lübeck has handed over several used fire trucks to be utilized in Ukraine to representatives of the country. The four fire engines and the ambulance - ex-emergency vehicles of the volunteer fire department - were handed over at the beginning of the week. "Normally, they are auctioned off. But after a request from the Ukrainian aid organization, we have refurbished them and can now donate them to Ukraine with a clear conscience, allowing them to be put to use there," says Henning Witten, head of technology at the professional fire department in Lübeck.

04:45 Pistorius underlines urgency for Germany's military upgrade by 2029German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stresses the importance of swiftly arming the German military. By 2029, one should anticipate Russia completing its military transformation and potentially initiating a military assault against NATO territory, says the SPD politician, considering Russia's attack on Ukraine. "Thus, it's crucial that we respond to this threat scenario as promptly as possible," he explains during a visit to the 36th Combat Helicopter Regiment "Kurhessen" of the German Army in Fritzlar, northern Hesse.

03:13 Russia gambles on gas sales for mammoth military budgetDespite Western sanctions, Russia is banking on high oil and gas revenues in its budget planning for 2025. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin states at a government meeting in Moscow that state revenues should surge by 12 percent to 40.3 trillion rubles (approximately 390 billion euros). The energy sector's share in revenues will increase to nearly three-quarters. As reported by media outlets, the upcoming budget is also geared towards the conflict in Ukraine and large-scale military manufacturing. Spending of 13.2 trillion rubles for the military is planned, reported the financial news agency Bloomberg from Moscow. Overall, 40 percent of all expenditure is earmarked for defense and internal security – more than the expenditure on education, health, social services, and the economy combined.

02:10 Duma facilitates enlistment of suspected felonsThe Russian parliament has passed a bill enabling the army to enlist suspected criminals for the offensive in Ukraine. According to the bill passed by the State Duma, even defendants yet to be convicted can enlist. If they are honored or injured in combat, the charges against them will be withdrawn. The law still needs approval by the upper house and then President Vladimir Putin's signature.

01:05 Baerbock proposes essential components for peace accordForeign Minister Annalena Baerbock has outlined key aspects for potential peace agreements to conclude the Russian attack on Ukraine. "Peace means safeguarding Ukraine's existence as a free and independent nation. It means security guarantees," says the Green politician during a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. "When we speak of peace, we mean it must be a just and enduring peace," Baerbock underscores. She further added: "When we speak of peace, it means Ukraine can be sure that the end of hostilities does not signal another round of preparations in Russia." This applies to both Ukraine and Moldova or Poland. Peace must be just and enduring.

00:21 Blinken advocates stronger UN action against Russia supportersUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for a more resolute UN approach towards those supporting Russia in the Ukraine war. "The swiftest way forward is to halt those enabling Putin's aggression," Blinken says during a high-level UN Security Council meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He also emphasizes the need for a just peace that upholds the UN Charter's principles. Specifically, Blinken highlights Russia's support from North Korea and Iran.

23:45 China: "We remain committed to peace negotiations in Ukraine"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi encourages the UN Security Council to work more diligently towards peace negotiations in Ukraine. "The overriding priority is to adhere to three principles: no expansion of the war zone, no escalation of conflict, and no provocation by any party," Wang says at a high-level meeting also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Wang also reiterates China's neutrality. "China did not instigate the crisis in Ukraine and we are not part of it," he says. The West accuses Beijing of aiding Russia's war against Ukraine, including with weapons components.

23:09 Zelenskyy to Security Council: "War is not simply vanishing"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voices extreme doubt about negotiating with Russia to end the ongoing war against his country. Russia is committing an international crime, Zelenskyy says, gazing at Russian President Vladimir Putin during a UN Security Council meeting in New York. "Therefore, this war cannot just vanish. This war cannot be quieted down through talks," Zelenskyy says. He adds, "Action is required."

22:00 Trump: "We must depart" from Ukraine warRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump advocates for the US to withdraw from the Ukraine war. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris – Trump's rival in the election – have drawn the US into the war, Trump says at a campaign event in Georgia. "Now they can't extract us. They can't do it." Only with him as president could the US exit the war: "I'll handle it. I'll negotiate. I'll get us out. We must depart."

21:30 Sources indicate US sends Ukraine new military aid worth $375 millionThe US is sending Ukraine new military aid worth approximately $375 million, according to sources. The packaged includes medium-range cluster munitions, various missiles, artillery, and armored vehicles, according to US government sources. An official announcement of the aid is anticipated tomorrow. This new package is among the largest recently approved. Weapons from US military reserves will be used to deliver them to Ukraine more swiftly. With this latest package, the US has provided Ukraine with over $56.2 billion in military aid since the beginning of Russia's war on the country in 2022.

