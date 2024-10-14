At 18:28, Russia declares victory over another rural settlement

18:00 Poland and the Baltics Respond to Guest Article by East German Politicians (Alternative Version)

Authorities from the Baltic nations and Poland have responded with a guest article in "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" to the proposals made by three East German politicians. They bring up their support for Ukraine's "peace formula." In their words, "Peace proposals and concessions should not be at the expense of the country being victimized by military hostilities." They further explain that an immediate peace could be achieved if Russia would promptly cease violating international law against Ukraine. The ministers of Brandenburg, Saxony, and Thuringia's CDU leader made these pleas in a guest article for FAZ on the occasion of German Unity. They also advocated for a truce. After the elections in Brandenburg, Saxony, and Thuringia, these East German politicians are now immersed in coalition talks in their states, which also rely on an alliance with Sahra Wagenknecht.

17:31 "Guys are holding on": Zelenskyy Reports Tough Times at Kursk (Alternative Version)

Russian forces are putting immense pressure on the Ukrainian army across various fronts. "Active operations are happening along the entire length of the front line, but the fighting is particularly intense in the directions of Pokrovsk and Kurachove," reported President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a General Staff meeting in Kyiv. Besides, Russian soldiers have been engaging the Ukrainian positions in the western Russian zone of Kursk for almost five days. "The guys are hanging in there and conducting counterattacks."

17:04 After Zelenskyy's Request: Pope's Envoy Arrives in Moscow (Alternative Version)

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's special envoy to Ukraine, has reportedly made it to Moscow, according to Russian state news agency RIA, citing an insider from the Vatican. A meeting between Zuppi and Patriarch Kirill is a possibility. The Patriarch is the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and is close to the Russian leadership. Zuppi had already visited Moscow back in June 2023. A few days back, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Pope Francis in Rome, where he requested the head of Roman Catholic Church's aid in securing the release of Ukrainians held captive by Russia.

16:32 "Please Forgive Russia": French Expert in Moscow Faces Labor Camp Sentence (Alternative Version)

A French political expert, detained in Moscow at the beginning of June, has been sentenced to three years in a labor camp by the court for allegedly gathering Russian military information. The court avoided the Russian prosecutor's demand for a sentence of three years and three months. The allegations against the defendant, Laurent Vinatier, were that he had not registered as a "foreign agent." Under Russian law, imprisonment or forced labor for up to five years was possible for these charges.

16:07 One Dead, Many Injured: Russian Attack on Odessa Causes Substantial Damage (Alternative Version)

Two cargo ships and a grain silo were damaged in a Russian rocket attack on Odessa's Black Sea port, as reported by Deputy Prime Minister Olexiy Kuleba on Telegram. The regional governor, Oleh Kiper, revealed that one individual was killed and at least eight others were injured, two seriously.

15:35 Ukraine Battles for Cities and Villages - Time is Precious (Alternative Version)

Ukraine and Russia are intensifying battles for cities and villages. The time factor is pivotal, according to Colonel Reisner of the Austrian Armed Forces. Retreating before winter could potentially be disastrous for Ukraine.

15:02 Kremlin Condemns NATO Nuclear Weapon Exercise (Alternative Version)

The Kremlin criticized NATO's annual nuclear weapon exercise as further aggravating tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine. "Such exercises only serve to further escalate tensions in the context of the active war in Ukraine," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to the Russian agency Interfax. It was not mentioned that Russia has also regularly conducted maneuvers of its nuclear forces, placed its weapons on high alert in the Ukraine conflict, and threatened with missiles.

14:37 Thiele: "Ukraine Special Forces Likely Surrounded" (Alternative Version)

Military analyst Ralph Thiele asserts that the situation in Ukraine on the front is dire, due in part to the failed Kursk offensive. Ukraine requires immediate stabilization, which can only be achieved through a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Putin is "orchestrating" Russia's weapon supply for future needs.

14:00 China's Military Chief Meets with Russian Defense Minister (Alternative Version)

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has embarked on a trip to Beijing for talks with Chinese military leaders. During his visit, he will "hold a series of negotiations with the military and military-political leadership of the country," as stated by the Russian Defense Ministry. The unannounced visit takes place a week before the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, which both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are expected to attend. Moscow and Beijing have boosted their diplomatic, military, and economic ties in the past two and a half years against the backdrop of the Ukraine war, hosting joint military exercises.

13:28 Russia suddenly halts nighttime drone attacks (Alternative Version)

(No significant changes in the paragraph, as it refers to Russia's decision to halt drone attacks, which does not necessitate paraphrasing.)

Last night appears to be the first in over a month that the Ukrainians didn't face drone attacks. Information from Ukrainian media indicates no reported drone assaults, marking the first time in 48 consecutive nights. Although the Ukrainian air force hasn't publicly announced drone attacks, it did mention that the Russian army launched guided bombattacks during that night.

13:15 German Government Affirms: Biden Visiting This Week

German government spokesperson Wolfgang Büchner has confirmed that US President Joe Biden will likely visit Germany in the near future. The German government is currently coordinating closely with its American counterpart on the logistics, but no specifics have been revealed yet. Initially, a state visit with full honors was scheduled for the end of the previous week, but Biden postponed it due to a hurricane in the United States. In consequence, the summit to assist Ukraine at the US airbase in Ramstein was also canceled.

12:43 Intelligence Agency: Russian Cargo Plane Catches Fire

The Ukrainian military intelligence service has released a video showing a plane ablaze at the Russian airbase "Orenburg-2." The service claims that a Tu-134 transport plane ignited overnight on Sunday, suggesting it was an arson case. These aircraft are frequently used for transporting the Russian Ministry of Defense's leadership. The Orenburg region in southern Russia borders Kazakhstan.

11:58 Constitutional Protection Authority Discloses Summer Event: Germany Narrowly Escapes Plane Crash

According to the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany barely avoided a plane crash in July due to a suspected Russian-initiated fire in a cargo package. The package unexpectedly caught fire on the ground at the DHL logistics center in Leipzig instead of during the flight, explained Thomas Haldenwang, president of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, during a public hearing of the German intelligence services in the Bundestag. If it had ignited during the flight, it would have resulted in a crash. The fortunate coincidence was that the cargo package's further flight from the Baltic region was delayed in Leipzig. The package contained an incendiary device that ignited and set a cargo container on fire. Security circles believe that this incident might be related to Russian sabotage.

11:24 BND Chief Kahl: Putin Strives for New World Order

The president of the Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, perceives a direct military threat from Russia. "By the end of this decade, Russian forces may be capable of launching an attack on NATO," Kahl stated during a hearing of the Parliamentary Control Panel of the Bundestag. "The Kremlin views the Federal Republic of Germany as an adversary," he argued, given that Germany is the second-largest supporter of Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia. "We are directly facing Russia," he claimed. Russian President Vladimir Putin's objective is not just Ukraine, but "in reality, the creation of a new world order." The Russian intelligence services are engaging aggressively with all their capabilities "and with no moral compass." "A further escalation of the situation is unlikely," the BND president warned. Therefore, the German security services must be equipped with the necessary means and competencies by politics to combat these threats.

11:00 German Intelligence Agencies Warn of Russian Espionage Activities

Leading officials from German intelligence agencies are emphasizing the expansion of hybrid and covert measures by Russia during a public hearing in the Bundestag. Martina Rosenberg, president of the Military Counterintelligence Service, reported attempts by foreign intelligence agencies to spy on the German Armed Forces. Whether it's to investigate German weapon deliveries to Ukraine, training projects, or arms projects, or to instill a sense of insecurity through sabotage activities, Rosenberg said. Thomas Haldenwang, president of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, affirmed that espionage activities and sabotage by Russian actors in Germany have increased both quantitatively and qualitatively. "We are witnessing aggressive action by Russian intelligence services," Haldenwang stated.

10:29 EU Imposes Sanctions on Iran for Missile Shipments

The EU is imposing new penalties on Iran for delivering ballistic missiles to Russia. The objective of the sanctions is to target companies, institutions, and individuals involved in the production and delivery of these weapons, according to EU diplomats following a corresponding resolution by foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

10:22 "Phantom Fleet" Increasingly Exports Russian Oil, Study Finds

Russia appears to be exporting more oil through its so-called "phantom fleet" of aging oil tankers, according to a study by the Kyiv School of Economics. The capacity reached 4.1 million barrels per day in June 2024, up from 2.2 million barrels per day in December 2022. The export via the "phantom fleet" now represents 70% of all Russian oil exports by sea, the study states. Several Western countries claim that Russia uses barely seaworthy vessels to bypass EU sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict, enabling it to evade a Western price cap on Russian oil exports to third parties. This also raises significant environmental concerns for the seas.

09:28 Faeser Warns of Rising Russian Intelligence Activity in Germany

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser expresses concerns over escalating risks from Russian espionage activities in Germany. She expresses that Putin's administration is displaying progressively aggressive behavior. She shares that German security agencies are exhausting significant resources to safeguard the nation against Russian spy operations, sabotage acts, and digital assaults. Historical instances of such threats in Germany include thwarted potential bomb attacks directed at the nation's military support for Ukraine dictated by the Russian regime. Meanwhile, CDU's foreign and security policy specialist Roderich Kiesewetter also raises warnings of violent acts such as sabotage and targeted assassinations. He calls for a strengthening of intelligence services financially, in terms of personnel, and materially. He criticizes the lack of substantial progress in counter-espionage capabilities and the underutilized implementation of deterrent sanctions.

08:54 Russia Falsely Accuses Ukraine of Kidnapping Kursk Citizens

Russia has falsely accused Ukraine of kidnapping residents from the Russian district of Kursk. Russian human rights commissioner Tatjana Moskalkova claims that Ukrainian forces have abducted over a thousand residents from Kursk. She lacks concrete evidence to back up her claims. She adds that over 30,000 people from border regions have been evacuated due to Ukrainian assaults and are currently provided temporary shelter across Russia. Outstanding warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner for the abduction of Ukrainian children are still active at the International Criminal Court. Prior Ukrainian reports suggested that almost 20,000 children had been taken to Russia or Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine by the start of the year. Some have since been returned.

08:25 Judge: "Unfavorable Developments for Ukraine"

As per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, North Korean soldiers are being reinforced in Russia on Ukrainian territory. Reports suggest a training of 10,000 North Koreans in artillery. ntv reporter Stefan Richter discusses why these developments are detrimental for Ukraine.

07:44 Scholz Identifies Coverage Gaps in War Reporting

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticizes the coverage of the Ukraine war. He reveals that the sympathy towards Ukrainian aid in eastern Germany was not frequently addressed in interviews or media outlets. He highlights that his presence was questioned over delivering more and faster weapons to Ukraine, and the importance of supporting Ukraine and exercising caution was understated. He emphasizes that it is crucial not to give in to every demand being loudly voiced. He decided against deploying cruise missiles and set rules regarding the usage of weapons supplied by Germany.

07:20 Wadephul Urges Scholz to Release All Weapon Systems before Biden's Visit

CDU/CSU parliamentary group deputy Johann Wadephul criticizes Chancellor Olaf Scholz for being hesitant in supporting Ukraine. In anticipation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany, Wadephul advocates for a demonstration of Germany's leadership in conflict crisis management. He points out that the hesitation of SPD politician Scholz is the primary hurdle for Ukraine. He recommends releasing all weapon systems, which could persuade Biden.

06:41 Report: Orban to Make Concession to Trump to Secure US Loan for Ukraine

The Hungarian government is reportedly planning to make a political concession to US Presidential candidate Donald Trump to secure a loan for Ukraine. According to the US newspaper "Politico," quoting EU diplomats, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban aims to assist Trump in avoiding a loan for Ukraine if he wins re-election. This would enable Trump to boast that no more funds would be allocated to Ukraine. The report suggests that Hungary could agree to rule modifications allowing for US involvement in the loan after the US election. The story explains that the current US administration is urging for a permanent freezing of Russian assets in the EU to finance loan funds. Nevertheless, for the EU to extend the duration of sanctions against Russia by three years, every EU country must agree. As of now, Hungary has refused to extend the sanctions.

03:42 NATO Begins Annual Nuclear Defense Exercise

NATO commences its annual exercise to protect the alliance's territory using nuclear weapons. Approximately 2,000 military personnel from eight air force bases will participate in the "Steadfast Noon" exercise over the following fortnight. Major participant locations include air force bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as the UK, Denmark, and the North Sea. Over 60 aircraft will participate in the air exercises, encompassing modern aircraft equipped to transport US nuclear bombs stationed in Europe, long-range bombers, and surveillance and refueling aircraft. No live ammunition will be used during this exercise. Learn more here.

1:58 37,000 Individuals Evacuated from SumyOver the past few weeks, around 37,000 inhabitants of the northern Ukrainian region of Sumy have been evacuated, including 6,400 children. As per the military administration, more evacuations are planned. The oblast, which shares a border with the Russian region of Kursk, is under attack by Russia approximately one hundred times a day. In recent weeks, attacks using guided bombs have significantly increased.

01:00 Merz: Ramstein Meeting Should Have Ensued Without BidenThe Union's chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz criticized the cancellation of the so-called Ramstein meeting to support Ukraine after US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany was cancelled. "I would have tried to save this conference," Merz said in the ARD show "Caren Miosga". "Why do the Europeans diminish themselves?" We must become more independent of the USA, he said, pondering the possibility of Donald Trump becoming US President. "That's not the powerful country we're accustomed to."

23:08 Merz would Only Supply Taurus under Specific ConditionsCDU leader Friedrich Merz would only supply the cruise missile Taurus to Ukraine under a phased process. He supports the idea of telling Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop bombing civilian targets. If Russia fails to comply, he would first lift the restriction on the use of the supplied weapons, he said in ARD. In a second step, he would then supply Taurus. Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejects the delivery of Taurus, among other reasons, due to its range reaching Moscow. The Union parliamentary group had twice submitted an application to supply Taurus to Ukraine. Read more here.

22:21 Borrell: Drones and AI Play a Crucial Role in the Ukraine WarThe war in Ukraine has revealed that the use of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and other innovative technologies will play a significant role in future warfare, writes Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, in his blog. The EU must therefore actively develop its own technological base to avoid dependence on third countries. The war against Ukraine has provided a glimpse into the future of warfare: "Ground robots will conduct reconnaissance and direct attacks. Russia has already deployed unmanned vehicles that can fire anti-tank missiles, grenades, and drones. Ukraine has used robots for evacuating the wounded and clearing explosives. Drones from the air have already augmented tanks. Maritime drones have largely neutralized Russia's advantage at sea and reopened the Black Sea," writes Borrell.

22:05 Russian Drone Kills Man in Kherson RegionA 34-year-old civilian man was killed by a Russian drone strike while riding a moped on the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road, the regional military administration reported on Telegram. Two injured individuals were previously reported due to a Russian drone attack in the region.

21:44 Report: Moscow Uses Illegally Obtained Starlink Terminals for Military PurposesRussian troops continue to use illegally obtained Starlink satellite communication terminals on the front lines, despite US efforts to stop the flow of technology, reports "The Washington Post". The illegal Starlink terminals allow Russians to utilize satellite communication services to improve attack coordination, increase drone deployments, and attack Ukrainian forces with precision artillery fire, the article states.

21:05 Erdogan Gifts Putin a Vase for His Birthday - Kremlin DelightedTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Russian leader Vladimir Putin a vase for his birthday, the state-run Russian news agency TASS reported, citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. Putin celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7. Erdogan sent his gift before his phone call with Putin on the same day, Ushakov said. "It's a beautiful vase," Ushakov added.

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans Fighting alongside Russians in UkraineAccording to Zelensky, North Korea is not only providing Russia with weapons but also sending personnel to its armed forces. "We're seeing an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's not just about the transfer of weapons anymore. It's actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the military occupation troops," the Ukrainian president says in his evening address, urging his country's partners to strengthen their support. The frontline needs more support, Ukraine needs greater long-range capabilities and more critical supplies for its forces. "It's about increasing pressure on the aggressor to prevent a larger war," says Zelensky.

Catch up on all previous developments here.

The Commission, consisting of ministers from Brandenburg, Saxony, and Thuringia's CDU leader, made pleas for peace and a truce in a guest article for FAZ, advocating for immediate cessation of Russian violations against Ukraine.

After the elections in Brandenburg, Saxony, and Thuringia, The Commission is now involved in coalition talks in their states, which also rely on an alliance with Sahra Wagenknecht.

Read also: