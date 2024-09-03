At 18:14, the leader of Ukraine's power grid management organization, Ukrenergo, was dismissed.

In Ukraine, the leader of the power grid operator Ukrenergo has been ousted. The overseers of the state-owned company, Ukrenergo, voted to oust him on Monday, as stated in a Facebook post by the chair, Volodymyr Kudryzkyj. Reports suggest his removal was due to his inability to safeguard the Ukrainian power grid from Russian assaults. Kudryzkyj disputes this claim, pointing out the protective measures he implemented, and asserts that he is instead a target of a smear campaign intended to tarnish the company's reputation. He claims the architects of this campaign aim to seize control of Ukrenergo, but fails to name names.

17:39 Several officials from Zelensky's administration step down. Several officials in the Ukrainian government have resigned, including Minister of Strategic Industries Olexander Kamyshyn, responsible for domestic weapon production during the conflict with Russia. Kamyshyn vows to continue working in the defense sector, albeit in a different capacity. As per reports from the parliamentary speaker, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets have also resigned.

17:18 Casualties rise in Poltava. A Russian missile strike strikes the Poltava region. According to Ukrainian reports, at least 47 people have lost their lives. Two missiles obliterate a building in the regional capital Poltava used by the Military Institute of Communications, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyj on Telegram. More than 200 people have been injured.

17:04 Scholz meets recently freed Kremlin critic Kara-Mursa. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Mursa, who was recently freed from Russian imprisonment, in Berlin. "I am in awe of Vladimir Kara-Mursa's courage and perseverance in striving for a democratic future in Russia," Scholz wrote on the X platform. "We facilitated his release through an unprecedented prisoner exchange in August, and today we had the opportunity to engage in a lengthy discussion." Kara-Mursa is one of over 20 prisoners who were released in August as part of a unique prisoner exchange between Russia and Western states, including Germany.

16:16 Russia likely constructing vast defensive structures for Kerch Bridge. According to intelligence from the British secret service, Russia anticipates another attack on the Kerch Bridge, connecting Russia to occupied Crimea. Russia has set up barriers of floating and sunken barges, placed sea mines, and activated smoke generators to obstruct the bridge's visibility. The number of air defense systems has also been increased. In addition, a structure is being built adjacent to the bridge, possibly serving as an additional single-lane bridge or a protective barrier against Ukrainian sea drone explosive payloads.

15:52 Ukraine introduces new armored transport vehicle - "Standard Bearer". The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has presented a new armored personnel carrier (APC) intended for use by Ukrainian forces. Named "Standard Bearer", it represents a military rank in Cossack armies and has been in development for some time, with a single prototype spotted at the front in February last year. The latest announcement likely means many more will be deployed, filling a much-needed role in supporting the Ukrainian forces' equipment needs.

15:38 Estonia and Lithuania chastise Mongolia for Putin visit. Estonia and Lithuania have berated Mongolia for receiving Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Mongolia's choice to honor Putin instead of arresting him substantially undermines the International Criminal Court and the worldwide legal system," asserted Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Tallinn. "Mongolia had the opportunity to contribute to ending the Russian conflict in Ukraine, but failed to seize it." His Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis found it "unacceptable" that the Mongolian government disregarded the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Putin.

14:57 Trial commences against French 'spy' detained in Russia. A French employee of a Swiss non-governmental organization stands trial in Moscow, beginning on Tuesday, accused of violating Russia's "foreign agents" law. The court ordered that the defendant remain in detention until at least February of the following year. The accused, Laurent Vinatier, worked as a Russia and former Soviet Union expert for the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), a non-governmental organization dedicated to resolving armed conflicts globally through negotiation and discreet diplomacy. He was apprehended in Moscow in June.

14:27 Germany plans to deliver six more IRIS-T systems to Ukraine. According to security sources, Germany plans to provide Ukraine with six additional IRIS-T SLM air defense systems. Additionally, the federal government aims to procure six more of these systems for the German Armed Forces.

13:58 Russian helicopter involved in another accident. Russian media reports another incident involving a Russian Mi-8 helicopter. According to Alexey Tsydenov on Telegram, the helicopter made a harsh landing approximately 85 kilometers from Irkutsk, injuring two lightly. Search and rescue operations are in progress. The helicopter was initially reported missing after contact was lost near the border between the Republic of Buryatia and the Irkutsk region, as reported by the Ria Novosti news agency.

13:34 Zelensky: 41 Lost Lives, 180 Injured in Russian Attack on PoltavaIn a Russian assault using missiles on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirms 41 fatalities. Over 180 individuals are reported injured, he adds. The area surrounding a school and a nearby hospital was struck. A structure of the Institute of Communications was partially demolished. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry suggests that two ballistic missiles were utilized by the enemy. The time gap between the warning and the arrival of the lethal missiles was so short that people in the air-raid shelter were caught during evacuation's moment. It's mentioned that more individuals could be trapped under the rubble. Rescue teams have managed to save 25 people, with eleven being freed from the debris.

13:12 Sources: USA on the Brink of Supplying Ukraine with Long-Range MissilesSources claim that the USA is close to finalizing an agreement for the provision of long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine. These missiles could potentially reach deep into Russian territory. However, the Ukrainian government may still have to wait several months for delivery, as the USA still needs to resolve technical-related issues beforehand, according to several US sources. The expected announcement is scheduled for the fall. The weapons under consideration are Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), which are conventional air-to-surface cruise missiles with medium to long-range capabilities. These missiles can be launched from aircraft at ground targets. The supply of JASSMs to Ukraine could significantly add to its strategic capabilities and provide it with an advantage over Russia.

12:43 Physicist Sentenced to 15 Years for Developing Russian Hypersonic MissilesA Russian court has sentenced a prominent physicist to 15 years in a labor camp after he was found guilty of "high treason." This is the latest of several prison sentences for scientists accused of leaking state secrets. The 57-year-old was involved in the development of Russian hypersonic missiles, as reported by Russian news agencies. Two of his colleagues were also detained on suspicion of treason. The trio from the Institute for Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM) in Novosibirsk is one of nearly a dozen scientists who have been charged with treason in recent years for working on this technology. The 57-year-old was reportedly arrested in August 2022. The men are "facing very serious charges," according to security sources.

12:15 Russia's Trade with India SurgesRussia's trade with India nearly doubled last year, according to Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of the board of Russia's Sberbank, who spoke to Reuters news agency. Trade between the two countries reached approximately $65 billion in 2023. This is primarily due to India becoming a significant importer of Russian oil after Western sanctions were imposed over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "In 2022, Russian companies' interest in the Indian market increased significantly, as this market is an alternative," Popov said. "Today, we are opening rupee accounts for Russian clients. We do not exclude the possibility that the rupee may be used not only as a means of payment but also as a savings tool," he added. Sberbank processes payments for up to 70% of all Russian exports to India.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Khürelsük at the beginning of his visit to Mongolia and extended an invitation to him to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia. "We look forward to your presence," Putin told Russian news agencies during their conversation in the capital, Ulaanbaatar. The group of major emerging economies, led by Russia and China, will convene at the end of October in Kazan, the capital of the Tatarstan republic. Putin said he wanted to discuss economic cooperation during his visit to Mongolia. The proposed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which Russia plans to construct for China and would pass through Mongolia, is likely to be a topic of discussion during Putin's visit to Ulaanbaatar.

Russia's military has deployed additional air defense systems to the Belgorod region, according to the defense ministry. The Russian border area has been a target of Ukrainian counterattacks for some time.

Russia targeted railway infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine during the night, according to Ukrainian reports. The northern Sumy region and Dnipropetrovsk in central-eastern Ukraine were affected.

Hundreds of Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk region are at risk of being surrounded by Russian forces, according to a Forbes report. Russian forces have reportedly advanced on the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, bypassing Ukrainian troops that were holding the line between the village of Memryk and the Vovcha River. If the 25th Airborne Brigade with its German-made Marder combat vehicles fails to thwart the enemy near Ukrainsk, the retreat could evolve into an encirclement brought about by the enemy, the Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies warned. Parts of at least four Ukrainian brigades could be encircled south of Pokrovsk. A Ukrainian withdrawal may already be underway, with the Pro-Ukrainian Conflict Intelligence Team advising that they retreat from the area before Russian forces cut off their supply and retreat routes. A retreat could cede 30 square miles to the Russians but save entire Ukrainian battalions in a critical moment.

The Institute for War Studies (IWS) shares that Russian forces have recently recuperated lost territories in Kursk. They have established positions close to the village of Olgovka, with the assumption that Ukrainian forces have retreated from the settlement. Furthermore, a Russian military blogger states that Ukrainian troops have made minor advances near Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya (both northwest of Sudzha) and that Russian forces vacated their positions within these settlements to avoid encirclement. Ukrainian attacks on Russian pontoon bridges over the Seim River in the Glushkovo region continue.

09:30 Why Mongolia Isn't Throwing Putin in JailDespite an international arrest warrant issued against Vladimir Putin, he's being greeted by honor guards from neighboring Mongolia. This isn't solely due to Mongolia's predicament of being sandwiched between the dominant powers of Russia and China, according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

09:00 Ukrainian Energy Chief Booted for Failing to Protect FacilitiesThe head of the Ukrainian state-owned energy company Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, has allegedly been ousted. The reasoning, as reported by Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne, is that he neglected to secure energy facilities in the face of intensified Russian attacks. A majority vote of four to two by Ukrenergo's supervisory board led to Kudrytskyi's removal from his post. He's also being investigated for corruption accusations.

08:22 Military Draft Dodging: Ukrainian Authorities Uncover Hundreds of Shady NetworksSince the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Ukrainian authorities have dismantled over 570 criminal networks that have been aiding citizens in dodging mandatory military service, according to Andrii Demtschenko from the State Border Guard Service. These organizations assist Ukrainian men in fleeing the country and provide fake medical documentation to exempt them from military service. The costs for these services range between $7,000 and $10,000. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are typically prohibited from leaving the country due to potential military conscription. In 2024, over 200 such networks were uncovered by law enforcement agencies.

07:50 Russian Ex-Oligarch: Russians View Kherson Offensive as a 'Natural Disaster'Russian opposition figure and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky finds the public's response to the Ukrainian advance on Kherson "quite fascinating." He believes that Russians view the Ukrainian offensive as a "natural disaster" rather than a hostile act by an enemy, and that the government's handling of the situation is unpopular with the public, as reflected in Putin's decreasing approval ratings.

07:22 Ukraine: Young Girl Killed in Russian Attack on ZaporizhzhiaUkrainian reports indicate that a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine last night resulted in two fatalities. A 38-year-old woman and an eight-year-old girl lost their lives. A 43-year-old and a 12-year-old girl were also injured, with the latter currently receiving intensive care. A city building was partially destroyed, and the blast and debris caused damage to other buildings as well.

06:58 Researchers Discover Putin's 'Superweapon' Launch SiteTwo U.S. researchers have supposedly pinpointed the launch site of the 9M370 "Burevestnik" missile in Russia. The nuclear-powered cruise missile, boasted by President Vladimir Putin as "invincible," is referred to as SSC-X-9 "Skyfall" in NATO. The researchers, using satellite imagery, identified a construction project adjacent to a nuclear warhead storage facility. This facility, located around 475 kilometers north of Moscow, is believed to be the launch site of the secretive missile. The researchers found nine launch pads under construction. The location is thought to be suitable for a large, stationary rocket system, and the only large, stationary rocket system Russia is currently developing is Skyfall, the report states. Neither the Russian Defense Ministry nor the embassy in Washington returned requests for comment.

06:30 Moscow Oil Refinery Partially Shut Down Following Drone AttackThe Euro+ unit of the Moscow oil refinery operated by Gazprom Neft has halted operations following a fire caused by an alleged Ukrainian drone strike, as reported by Reuters, quoting unnamed sources. The unit accounts for approximately 50% of the refinery's capacity and is scheduled to resume operations five to six days after repairs are completed. Last year, the Moscow plant processed 11.6 million tons of crude oil, according to Reuters. The extent to which the damage to the facility will affect refining capacity remains uncertain.

05:58 Critiques from Russian Oligarch: Western Actions Persist Putin's PowerRussia's opposition figure and former tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky criticizes Western governments' handling of Russia. He views the West making numerous tactical errors that prolong Putin's reign. "The West should openly acknowledge that it's at war against the decision-makers," Khodorkovsky said, founding member of the outlawed opposition organization Open Russia Foundation. Mistakenly labeling Russia as the enemy and equating it with the populace is unjustified, according to him. Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Khodorkovsky expressed that if the West had acted as it does now at the outset of the full-scale war in February 2022, the war would have already concluded.

04:13 Zelenskyy: Dangerous to Recapture Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces a meeting with the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) chief in Kyiv. The meeting will follow Rafael Grossi's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Zelenskyy said via social media. Currently, it is not feasible for Ukraine to regain control of the plant during this phase of the war. "At this juncture, I don't notice such possibilities on the battlefield, and the ones that could occur are perilous," Zelenskyy said. Grossi had earlier posted on Twitter that he was en route to the plant to "continue our help and prevent a nuclear catastrophe." The largest nuclear power plant in Europe has been under Russian control since the early stages of the 2022 invasion. Both sides accuse each other of attacking the facility.

02:27 Fatality in Dnipro Due to Russian ShellingAt least one person is killed, and three others wounded in a Russian rocket strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, according to Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhiy Lysak via Telegram. Several residential buildings in a city district were damaged during the attack. The information is still unconfirmed.

23:55 Zelensky Desires Long-range Weapons Approval, Mentions GermanyNear the front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again requests long-range weapons during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Zaporizhzhia. Besides the approval for strikes against targets in Russian territory, Zelensky also wants the delivery of these missiles, he expressed at a meeting in southern Ukraine. Russia has partially occupied the Zaporizhzhia region but not the regional capital. The discussion involved the installation of new air defense systems of the Patriot type, along with ammunition, combat jets of the F-16 type, and additional ammunition and equipment, alongside more sanctions against Russia. "All these measures are essential to prevent Russia from opening additional fronts in Ukraine," Zelensky said. He expressed hope for the approval of long-range weapons, mentioning the United States, UK, France, and Germany. Kiev views the current scenario more positively, but no specifics were given.

22:13 Ukraine Assails Mongolia for Inviting PutinUkraine criticizes the Mongolian government for hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin and demands consequences. Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Heorhiy Tychyj, in Kyiv, accused Mongolia of cooperating with Putin's "war crimes." Putin arrived in the country today. "We will collaborate with our partners to confront the consequences for Ulaanbaatar," Tychyj said. The Mongolian government's failure to execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Putin weakens the ICC and the international criminal justice system, the ministry spokesman claimed.

21:59 Putin's Honor Guard Welcome in Mongolia Despite Arrest WarrantRussian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed with an honor guard in Mongolia despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant. Ukraine announced that it will collaborate with its allies to impose "consequences" on Mongolia. The ICC issued the warrant for Putin's alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children since February 2022 during the ongoing Ukraine war. Ukraine, the West, and human rights activists demand its enforcement. Putin was welcomed with an honor guard at Ulaanbaatar airport today. The purpose of his trip is to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet and Mongolian forces over Japan. A meeting between Putin and Mongolian President Uchnaa Khurelsukh is on the agenda.

21:48 Initial Strike Against Crimean Target with 'Palianytsia' Drone by UkraineThe Ukrainian military has supposedly used the Ukrainian-produced rocket drone "Palianytsia" against a military target in the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula for the first time, as per the Ukrainian newspaper "Ukrainska Prawda." The drone's name might have intentional origins amidst Russian difficulties in pronouncing the word: "Palianytsia" refers to Russian military personnel or saboteurs for Ukrainians since the inception of the comprehensive Russian invasion.

