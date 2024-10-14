At 18:00, Poland and the Baltic countries react to an address delivered by political figures from the East

Eastern European Leaders Respond to Eastern German Politicians' Demands in "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" Representatives from the Baltic states and Poland responded in a guest article in "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" to the demands made by three eastern German politicians. They recalled their support for Ukraine's "peace formula," emphasizing that "peace proposals and compromises should not come at the expense of the country that has been a victim of military aggression." They highlighted that an immediate peace could be achieved if Russia immediately ceased violating international law against Ukraine. On German Unity Day, ministers from Brandenburg and Saxony, as well as the CDU chairman of Thuringia, called for increased diplomatic efforts from Germany for peace in Ukraine in a FAZ guest article. They also advocated for a ceasefire. These eastern politicians, currently in coalition talks in their respective federal states following the elections in Brandenburg, Saxony, and Thuringia, are also reliant on Sahra Wagenknecht's alliance.

17:31 "Hang Tight, Guys": Zelensky Reports on Challenging Scenario in Kursk Russian forces are exerting significant pressure on the Ukrainian army across various fronts. Pres. Volodymyr Zelensky stated after a General Staff meeting in Kyiv that "intense fighting is currently happening in multiple directions, with particularly intense battlefields in Pokrovsk and Kurachove." For nearly five days, Russian troops have been attacking Ukrainian positions in the Russian Kursk region. "The guys are holding on and mounting counterattacks."

17:04 After Zelensky's Request, Pope's Emissary Arrives in Moscow Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's representative in Ukraine, touched down in Moscow. Russian news agency RIA reported this, citing an unnamed Vatican source. A possible meeting between Zuppi and Patriarch Kirill is a possibility. Kirill is the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church and maintains close ties with the Russian government. Zuppi visited Moscow in June 2023. Several days prior, Zelensky requested an audience with Pope Francis in Rome to seek assistance in securing the release of Ukrainians detained by Russia.

16:32 "Apologize to Russia": Frenchman Sentenced to Labor Camp in Moscow A French political analyst arrested in Moscow in early June was sentenced to three years in a labor camp for allegedly gathering Russian military data. The Russian prosecution sought three years and three months instead. The defense sought leniency, proposing a fine as an alternative. The verdict is still pending. The defendant, Laurent Vinatier, reportedly expressed remorse for violating Russian law. He acknowledged his 20-year connection with Russia and declared his love for the country.

16:07 One Killed, Several Injured: Russian Strike on Odessa Leads to Significant Damage Two cargo ships and a grain silo were damaged by a Russian missile strike on the Black Sea port of Odessa, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olexiy Kuleba on Telegram. Odessa regional governor Oleh Kiper confirmed a casualty and at least eight injuries, two of them severe.

15:35 Ukraine Fights for Cities and Towns - Time is a Factor The ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia have escalated to clashes over cities and towns. Time is a significant factor, as pointed out by Colonel Reisner from the Austrian Armed Forces. A retreat before winter could result in dire consequences for Ukraine.

15:02 Kremlin Criticizes NATO Nuclear Exercises The Kremlin criticized NATO's annual nuclear exercise as contributing to tension surrounding the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that such exercises "can only lead to further escalation of tensions" as the war in Ukraine rages. Russia itself frequently holds nuclear drills and maintains its threats against Ukraine with missiles.

14:37 Thiele: "Ukraine Special Forces Probably Surrounded" Military analyst Ralph Thiele described the Ukrainian front as perilous, partially due to the failed Kursk offensive. Ukraine must be stabilized urgently, and this can only be achieved through a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Putin is allegedly planning Russia's future weapon supply.

14:00 China's Military Elite Meets with Russian Defense Minister Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov is in Beijing to discuss military issues with Chinese military leaders. During his visit, he will hold talks with top Chinese military and political leaders, as stated by the Russian Defense Ministry. Belousov's visit takes place one week prior to the BRICS summit in Kazan, which both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are expected to attend. Russia and China have strengthened their political, military, and economic ties in the last two and a half years, engaging in several joint military exercises along with increased cooperation in the context of the Ukraine war.

13:28 Russian Drone Attacks Halt Overnight for First Time in MonthsThe past night seems to be the first in over a month and a half where Ukrainians didn't experience attacks from combat drones. According to Ukrainian media, there haven't been any reports of drone attacks so far, marking the first night in 48 consecutive days without an attack. The Ukrainian air force hasn't mentioned any drone attacks, but the Russian army did attack with guided bombs the previous night.

13:15 Biden's Visit to Germany Confirmed by German Government

Government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner has confirmed that US President Joe Biden will be visiting Germany later this week. The German government is working closely with the US government to finalize the details. Büchner couldn't provide any further details yet. Initially, a state visit with all protocol honors was planned for the end of last week, but Biden postponed it due to a hurricane in the US. Consequently, a summit to support Ukraine, set to take place at the US airbase in Ramstein, was also canceled.

12:43 Russian Transport Plane Catches Fire: Ukrainian Intelligence Claims

A video released by the Ukrainian military intelligence service shows a fire and an airplane at a Russian military airport in Orenburg. The agency claims that a transport plane of the type Tu-134 caught fire on the night of July 31. The cause is believed to be arson. These types of planes are primarily used for transporting the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense. The region of Orenburg is located in southern Russia, bordering Kazakhstan.

11:58 Germany Nearly Escapes Plane Crash: German Domestic Intelligence Report

According to the German domestic intelligence agency, Germany narrowly avoided a plane crash in July due to a fire in a DHL logistics center in Leipzig. The fire was likely caused by a bomb in a cargo package that originated from the Baltic region. The package contained an explosive device that ignited and set a cargo container on fire. The intelligence agency suspects that the incident is linked to Russian sabotage.

11:24 BND Chief Kahl: Putin's Goal is to Create a New World Order

The president of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Bruno Kahl, sees a direct military threat from Russia. By the end of this decade, Russian forces could be capable of launching an attack on NATO, he stated during a hearing of the Parliamentary Control Panel of the German Bundestag. Kahl mentioned that the Kremlin views Germany as an adversary, given Germany's significant support for Ukraine. He believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal is not limited to Ukraine but extends to the creation of a new world order. Russian intelligence services are actively involved, employing all available means without restraint. Kahl warned that a further escalation of the situation is highly likely and urged the German security agencies to be granted the necessary resources and powers by the government to counter these threats.

11:00 German Intelligence Services Report Increasing Russian Espionage

Top officials of the German intelligence services are focusing on hybrid and covert measures by Russia in a public hearing at the Bundestag. The President of the Military Counterintelligence Service, Martina Rosenberg, reports attempts by foreign intelligence services to spy on the Bundeswehr: "Whether to uncover German arms deliveries to Ukraine, training plans, or arms projects, or to spread a sense of insecurity through sabotage actions." The President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, states that espionage and sabotage by Russian actors in Germany have increased both quantitatively and qualitatively - "we are observing aggressive action by Russian intelligence services." Read more here.

10:29 EU Imposes Sanctions on Iran for Missile Shippings

The EU imposes new sanctions on Iran for delivering ballistic missiles to Russia. The punitive measures are intended to target companies, institutions, and individuals involved in the production and delivery of these weapons, according to EU diplomats following a corresponding decision by foreign ministers in Luxembourg. Read more here.

10:22 "Ghost Fleet" Increases Russian Oil Exports: Kyiv School of Economics Study

Russia is reportedly exporting more oil via its so-called "ghost fleet" of old oil tankers, according to a study by the Kyiv School of Economics. The capacity reached 4.1 million barrels per day in June 2023, up from 2.2 million barrels per day in December 2022. The exports via the ghost fleet now account for 70% of Russia's total seaborne oil exports, the study says. Several Western countries accuse Russia of using barely seaworthy ships to circumvent EU sanctions over the Ukraine war, allowing it to evade a Western price cap on Russian oil exports to third countries. This also poses a significant environmental hazard to the seas.

09:28 Faeser Warns of Increasing Russian Intelligence Activities in Germany

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser warns of increasing dangers from Russian intelligence activities in Germany. "We see that Putin's regime is acting increasingly aggressively," the SPD politician told the "Handelsblatt." "Our security authorities are deploying enormous resources to protect our country against threats from Russian espionage, sabotage acts, and cyber attacks." These have already struck in the past and prevented potential bomb attacks ordered by the Russian regime in Germany targeting military support for Ukraine. The CDU's foreign and security policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter also warns of violent acts: sabotage and targeted assassinations are likely, he told the "Handelsblatt" and called for the intelligence services to be strengthened financially, personnel-wise, and materially. "Our capabilities in the field of counter-espionage are almost zero, and sanctions for deterrence are only implemented half-heartedly," he criticized.

08:54 Russia Accuses Ukraine of Abduction of Kursk Residents Russia has accusatively pointed fingers at Ukraine for abducting over a thousand civilians from the Russian region of Kursk. Russia's human rights commissioner Tatjana Moskalkova brought up these allegations without any substantial proof. Moskalkova further reported during her interaction with news portal Argumenty i Fakty that approximately 30,000 people from the Russian border regions had been evacuated to safety due to Ukrainian attacks. These evacuees are currently housed in various accommodations across Russia. A warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as his children's commissioner, remains in effect for their alleged kidnapping of Ukrainian children. Earlier reports from Ukraine suggested that around 20,000 children had been taken to Russia or Ukrainian regions under Russian occupation by the beginning of the year. Some successful efforts have been made so far to return some of these children.

08:25 Judge's Comment: "Double Whammy for Ukraine" According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, troops from North Korea are supporting Russia on Ukrainian territory. Reports suggest 10,000 North Koreans are being trained in artillery. ntv reporter Stefan Richter explains why this news is a "double whammy" for Ukraine.

07:44 Scholz Identifies Loopholes in War Coverage Chancellor Olaf Scholz has criticized the coverage of the Ukraine war, particularly in eastern Germany where there is opposition to supporting Ukraine. In an interview with the "Schwäbische Zeitung," the SPD politician stated, "Now, it seems payback that this question was hardly ever asked in interviews, and it also played hardly any role in newspapers, television, and radio." He explained that as the federal chancellor, he was only asked why he was not delivering more and faster weapons to Ukraine, but not whether it was appropriate to do so. Scholz emphasized that it's essential not to do everything that some people are urgently demanding. He decided not to provide missiles and imposed regulations on where the weapons supplied by Germany could be utilized.

07:20 Wadephul Encourages Scholz to Release All Weapon Systems Before Biden Visit CDU/CSU parliamentary group deputy Johann Wadephul has criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz for being too cautious in supporting Ukraine. Ahead of the scheduled visit of outgoing US President Joe Biden to Germany this Friday, Wadephul advised Scholz to use the opportunity to demonstrate that Germany is willing to take a leading role in managing significant conflicts. He suggested that Scholz could still give the "go-ahead" for Taurus and allow full use of all weapon systems, which would also impress Biden. Wadephul believes that Scholz's hesitation is the primary obstacle to Ukraine's aid.

06:41 Report: Orban to Offer Concession to Trump The Hungarian government is reportedly planning to make a political concession to Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump. According to the US newspaper "Politico" and EU diplomats, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is willing to help Trump extricate himself from a loan for Ukraine. This would enable Trump to inform his supporters that, if elected again, no more pennies would flow into Ukraine. The report suggests that the US share of a $50 billion loan offered to Kiev by EU, US, and G7 leaders is at risk. Hungary could agree to a modification of the rules, allowing the US to play a crucial role in the loan process only after the US election. The background involves the current US administration pushing for the permanent confiscation of Russian assets in the EU to finance loan funds. However, all EU countries would need to agree to extend the duration of sanctions against Russia for another 36 months, which Hungary has so far declined to do.

03:42 NATO Initiates Annual Exercise with Nuclear Weapons NATO has begun its annual exercise for defending the alliance's territory, using nuclear weapons. Around 2,000 military personnel from eight air force bases will participate in the "Steadfast Noon" exercise over the following two weeks. Significant locations include air force bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as airspace over the UK, Denmark, and the North Sea. More than 60 aircraft will be trained during the exercise, including modern fighter jets equipped to transport US nuclear bombs deployed in Europe, long-range bombers, and surveillance and refueling aircraft. No live weapons will be used during the exercise. Read more here.

01:58 37,000 Inhabitants Evacuated from Sumy Over the past few weeks, 37,000 inhabitants of the northern Ukrainian region of Sumy have been evacuated, including 6,400 children. According to the military administration, additional evacuations are planned. The region, which shares a border with the Russian region of Kursk, is under daily attack by Russia. In recent weeks, attacks using guided bombs have significantly increased.

01:00 Merz: Ramstein Meeting Should Have Happened Without Biden Union's chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz has criticized the cancellation of the so-called Ramstein meeting to support Ukraine following the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany. "I would have tried to save this conference," Merz said in the ARD show "Caren Miosga." "Why do the Europeans make themselves smaller than they are?" He stated that Europe must become more autonomous from the US, particularly considering the possibility of Donald Trump being re-elected as US president. "That is no longer the powerful nation we are accustomed to."

22:58 Merz sets terms for Taurus supply to UkraineCDU leader Friedrich Merz would only provide the Taurus cruise missile to Ukraine under a gradual process. He advocates for advising Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease aerial attacks on civilian sites. If Russia fails to comply, he first suggests lifting the constraint on the utilization of the provided weapons, he declared on ARD. In the second phase, he would then grant Taurus. Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposes the delivery of Taurus, among other reasons, due to its reach extending to Moscow. The Union parliamentary group submitted applications for Taurus provision to Ukraine twice previously. Find more details about this here.

21:22 Borrell highlights drones and AI's crucial role in Ukraine conflictThe conflict in Ukraine demonstrates that the deployment of uncrewed systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and other innovative technologies will play a decisive role in future wars, concludes Josep Borrell, EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, in his blog. Europe must actively develop its own technological foundation to avoid depending on external sources. The conflict against Ukraine afforded a glimpse into the future of warfare: "Terrain robots will be engaged in reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, and direct assault. Russia has already utilized unmanned vehicles for anti-tank missile strikes, grenade fire, and aerial drone deployments. Ukraine has applied robots for evacuating wounded and disposing of explosives. Drones have supported ground forces, while maritime drones have undermined Russia's maritime advantage. Among other accomplishments, they have successfully enhanced tank capabilities and re-opened the Black Sea," writes Borrell.

20:45 Russian drone strikes man in Kherson areaA civilian man, 34-year-old, was killed by a Russian drone strike while riding a moped on the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys route, the regional military administration reported on Telegram. Previously, two individuals had been injured by a Russian drone attack in the region.

20:05 Report: Moscow uses unauthorized Starlink terminals for military purposesRussian troops persist in employing unauthorized Starlink satellite communication terminals on the front line, despite the U.S. attempts to prevent the dissemination of technology, reveals "The Washington Post". The unauthorized Starlink terminals enable Russians to enhance strike coordination, boost drone deployments, and target Ukrainian forces with precise artillery fire, as stated in the article.

20:05 Erdogan honors Putin with birthday vase - Kremlin praises giftTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan bestowed a vase as a birthday gift to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, Russia's official news agency TASS reports, quoting Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. Putin celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7. Erdogan sent his gift ahead of their telephone conversation taking place on the same day, Ushakov mentioned. "It's an exquisite vase," Ushakov commented.

19:39 Zelensky: North Koreans fighting alongside Russians in UkraineAccording to Zelensky, North Korea is not only supplying Russia with weapons but also dispatching personnel to its military forces. "We're witnessing an expanding alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's no longer merely about the transfer of weapons; it involves the dispatch of individuals from North Korea to the military occupation troops," the Ukrainian president notes in his evening address, urging his nation's allies to bolster their support. The front lines demand increased assistance, Ukraine requires enhanced long-range capabilities, and their forces need additional crucial supplies. "It's about heightening pressure on the aggressor to prevent a broader conflict," says Zelensky.

