At 17:50, Zelenskyy issues a cautionary statement at the UN regarding the threat of a nuclear disaster.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raises alarm over potential nuclear disaster due to Russian assaults on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Zelensky alleges that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to target additional Ukrainian nuclear power plants, sharing this information at the UN General Assembly in New York. He emphasizes, "A day like this should never occur." Russia persistently denies Zelensky's accusations. Zelenskywarns that should Russia cause a nuclear accident at one of their nuclear power plants, radiation wouldn't respect borders, thereby affecting various nations adversely. Furthermore, he claims that other nations supply Russia with satellite data related to these Ukrainian nuclear power plants. On Tuesday, Zelensky accuses China of disseminating images of Ukrainian nuclear power plants to Moscow.

17:08 Video: Ukraine denies Russian control over Vuhledar outskirts

Recent fights between Ukrainian and Russian troops around Vuhledar's mining town have been ongoing since 2022. The situation seems to be escalating as videos of intense fighting circulate on social media. However, the Donetsk governor denies claims of Russian troops nearby Vuhledar's city borders.

16:31 Ukraine proposes three-year drone production plan to allies

Ukraine has outlined a three-year plan for drone production, electronic warfare, and ground robot systems, as per Defense Minister Rustem Ummerov. This plan, presented during Ummerov's travels to the US, UK, France, Germany, and Ramstein, focuses on the quantity and usage of drones at strategic, operational, and tactical levels. The plan includes the number of weapons Ukraine can manufacture and funding requirements. Several countries have agreed to finance Ukraine's drones and missiles, according to Ummerov. Ukraine claimed to have destroyed or damaged over 200 Russian military facilities using swarm drone technology last year, including a Russian ammunition depot in Toropez. Currently, Ukraine possesses the capability to create over 3 million drones annually but requires foreign funding.

15:49 Lula supports Brazilian-Chinese peace proposal at UN despite Ukraine's rejection

Brazilian President Lula da Silva supports the peace plan he and China jointly developed, despite Ukraine's rejection of this plan as "destructive." Lula criticizes Ukraine's "invasion of territorial integrity" but deems it essential for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. China and Brazil introduced this 6-point plan in May. According to reports, Brazilian Foreign Policy Advisor Celso Amorim is expected to consult with 20 countries on Friday to gather more support for this plan, with Ukraine missing from the discussion. The 6-point plan by China and Brazil focuses on addressing the "crisis" in Ukraine and proposes a peace conference involving Russia and Ukraine for discussions on various peace plans, without mentioning Ukraine's territorial integrity or Russian troop withdrawal.

15:12 Intelligence agencies reveal China produces drones for Russia with 2000km range

European intelligence sources report that Russia is expanding a long-range drone program in China. According to two intelligence officials who spoke to Reuters, China is developing and producing drones meant for use in Ukraine, which are currently tested with help from Chinese experts. The Garpija-3 drone, estimated to have a range of around 2000 kilometers and a payload of 50 kilograms, is one such creation. Intelligence sources confirm that this is the first evidence of Russia receiving complete drones manufactured in China since the conflict started. It remains unclear where these drones are produced or if series production has been sanctioned. China has repeatedly denied providing weapons for use in Ukraine.

14:29 Putin to chair Russian Security Council meeting on nuclear deterrence

Russian President Vladimir Putin will preside over a Russian Security Council meeting about nuclear deterrence today. This session is being held in response to Ukraine's requests for Western missiles with extended ranges to attack Russian territory deeply. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov declared this meeting to be highly significant. "The President will deliver a speech, and the rest will be classified as top secret for apparent reasons," Peskov clarified.

13:54 Peskov responds to Zelenskyy's UN General Assembly speech

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov critiques Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's UN Security Council address. Peskov asserted that the "attempt to force Russia into peace" is a fatal mistake. He claims that Russia advocates for peace, but only if their security is guaranteed, and the aims of Russia's "military operation" in Ukraine should be achieved, according to Peskov. Moscow continues to avoid referring to its invasion of Ukraine as a war. Moscow demands that Ukraine cede territories, abandon NATO plans, and undergo what it calls "denazification," likely interpreting this as the establishment of a government under its control.

13:18 "Safeguard Lives" - Ukraine showcases Soldiers Learning on Modern German Skynex Air Defense Systems (Skynex from Rheinmetall)The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has shared a video featuring Ukrainian soldiers being trained on a cutting-edge Skynex air defense system from Rheinmetall. Two systems are already operational in the country under attack by Russia, with another two set to arrive from Germany shortly. Skynex is efficient against close-range targets, including drones. "We are indebted to our allies for bolstering Ukraine's air defense capabilities. More air defense for Ukraine results in more lives protected," the Ministry of Defense wrote in their post.

12:42 Armored Vehicles with Anti-Drone Capabilities - Munz: "China's Aid to Russia is Extraordinary"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine accuses China of offering Russian intelligence gathering on Ukrainian nuclear power plants by sharing satellite data. Dr. Rainer Munz, an ntv correspondent, explains that China's support for Russia extends beyond providing strategic details.

12:01 Politico: Ukraine Identifies a Mediator to End Conflict with Russia

According to Politico, Ukraine has discovered a potential mediator who could bring an end to the conflict with Russia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. A prominent Ukrainian official confided to Politico that India holds great potential for concluding a peace agreement that would be agreeable to Kyiv. The official alleged that Modi expressly stated during summer discussions with Ukraine that Kyiv would need to exercise some degree of compromise but emphasized that any proposals to terminate the conflict should not result in territory being ceded to Russia. India maintains amicable relations with Moscow.

11:35 Casualties in Ukrainian Shelling of Russian Region Belgorod

Five people were wounded in a Ukrainian artillery barrage hitting the Russian border city of Belgorod, according to city officials. Four of the wounded were hospitalized, while the local governor reported that over 75 residential structures and 40 vehicles, along with essential utilities, were harmed. Independent analysts consider the Ukrainian shelling as a response to a Russian air strike on the city of Kharkiv.

10:59 Ukrainian Army Medic Utilizes Electronic Unicycle in Battlefield

A video disseminated by United24media and Ukraine's Defense Ministry showcases an army medic employing an electronic unicycle on the battlefield. "Transformative mobility techniques on the front line," describes the accompanying caption. According to the medic, the unicycle enables swift and silent transport of necessities like ammunition, water, devices, and batteries to soldiers, allowing them to maintain two hands free.

10:18 SPD Leader Klingbeil Doubts BSW's Goals in Future Coalition Talks

Following the Brandenburg state election, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil is seeking clarity regarding the objectives of the Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) amid prospective coalition discussions. Klingbeil expressed his interest in understanding the BSW's fundamental demands and charting the direction of their alliance. He emphasizes that many individuals remain uninformed about this subject. The priority is analyzing the election results and "devising a strategy for forming a stable government." Klingbeil criticizes the BSW for advocating ending weapon deliveries to Ukraine immediately, charging that such a move constitutes bankruptcy to Putin, not a peace initiative.

09:39 Economist Laments Normalization of Putin's Propagandists in and through Media

Economist, Rüdiger Bachmann, decries the "normalization of Putin's sycophants in and through media," which he labels as "Putin's greatest propaganda triumph to date." He poses the question: "Why can we engage with Russian fascists but not German-Russian fascists? For democracy advocates, both are unacceptable." He receives support from military expert, Gustav Gressel.

08:55 UK Delivers Stern Warning to Russia at UN Security CouncilUK Foreign Secretary David Lammy addressed the UN Security Council directly to Russia's ruling class, capturing their attention: "Vladimir Putin, if you launch missiles on Ukrainian hospitals, we recognize who you are. If you deploy mercenaries to African nations, we recognize who you are. If you assassinate adversaries in European cities, we recognize who you are. Your conquest is a bid for personal gain. Yours alone. You aim to expand your mafia state into an international mafia empire. An empire driven by corruption, diverting wealth from both the Russian people and Ukraine."

08:28 Ukraine Sees Russian Drone and Missile AttacksUkraine's air defense forces report that Russian forces conducted an attack using 32 drones and 8 missiles throughout the night. 28 drones and 4 missiles were downed. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties or property damage.

07:48 ISW: Russian Forces Gain Ground Near Wuhledar but Fail to Gain Strategic Advantage

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian troops have advanced to the outskirts of Wuhledar and are ramping up their attack in the area. However, the US research organization does not believe that the capture of Wuhledar would offer significant strategic benefits for further offensives in western Donbass. Even in the event of Wuhledar's capture, it would not provide immediate tactical advantages to Russian forces, as the dominant terrain features make progress difficult and do not facilitate crucial logistics routes, according to the ISW.

07:06 "Highly Complicated and Triumphant Endeavor" - Ukraine Declares Liberations in Kharkiv RegionThe Ukrainian military intelligence service reports the liberation of the power plant in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border as a result of "a highly complicated and triumphant endeavor". "The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service meticulously cleared the plant, frequently engaging the enemy in densely populated structures, with some instances involving close combat with the adversary," it states in a statement accompanied by video. The power plant acted as a "propaganda fortress" and was safeguarded by skilled Russian units.

06:31 Russian Legislators Advocate for Prohibition of "Deliberate Childlessness Promotion"Russian legislators are advocating for a ban on the "deliberate childlessness promotion". "We have begun contemplating a bill that would prohibit the promotion of deliberate childlessness," reveals State Duma chair Vyacheslav Volodin through digital media. Essentially, it is a "ban on the childlessness ideology". "A large and amiable family forms the foundation of a robust nation," Volodin continues to explain. Russia is experiencing an aging population and low birth rates, a trend that has been exacerbated by the military action in Ukraine.

06:05 Future Commander of Lithuania Brigade of the German Armed Forces Takes Office in Eastern Europe

Brigade General Christoph Huber, the future commander of the Lithuania Brigade, has arrived to assume his duties in the Baltic NATO nation. He is now readying for his role in the 45th Panzer Brigade, as announced by the German Army on X. The objective is to establish a combat-ready brigade that will significantly contribute to national and alliance defense through deterrence. In response to Russia's aggressive actions, the federal government has pledged to permanently station a combat-ready unit in Lithuania. A presence of up to 5,000 soldiers is planned.

05:44 Lübeck Donates Used Fire Engines to Ukraine

The city of Lübeck has presented several used fire engines to representatives of Ukraine for further use. The four fire engines and one ambulance - former vehicles of the volunteer fire department - were donated at the beginning of the week. "Normally, they would be auctioned off. But after a request from the Ukrainian aid organization, we have refurbished them and can now donate them in good conscience to Ukraine, so they can be utilized there," says Henning Witten, head of technology at the professional fire brigade in Lübeck.

04:45 Pistorius Looks Toward German Armed Forces Modernization by 2029Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has reinforced the necessity for the swift equipping of the German Armed Forces. By 2029, one should anticipate Russia completing its military rehabilitation and potentially launching a military attack against NATO territory, the SPD politician stated in light of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. "That's why it's crucial that we adapt to this threat scenario as quickly as possible," he explained during a visit to the 36th Combat Helicopter Regiment "Kurhessen" of the German Army in Fritzlar, northern Hesse.

03:13 Russia Wagers on Gas Exports for Monumental Military SpendingDespite Western sanctions, Russia is relying on high oil and gas revenues for its budget planning in 2025. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated at a government meeting in Moscow that state revenues should increase by 12 percent to 40.3 trillion rubles (around 390 billion euros). The energy sector's share in revenues will exceed two-thirds. According to media reports, the future budget is also aimed at the war of aggression against Ukraine and a large-scale military expansion. Spending of 13.2 trillion rubles for the military is proposed, according to the financial news agency Bloomberg from Moscow. Overall, 40 percent of all spending is earmarked for defense and internal security - more than the spending on education, health, social services, and the economy combined.

02:10 Duma Authorizes Recruitment of Alleged CriminalsThe Russian parliament has approved a bill that allows the army to recruit suspected criminals for the offensive in Ukraine. According to the draft passed by the State Duma, even suspects who have not yet been convicted can enlist. If they are honored or injured in combat, the charges against them will be dismissed. The law still needs approval from the upper house and the signature of President Vladimir Putin.

01:05 Baerbock Proposes Crucial Points for Peace AgreementForeign Minister Annalena Baerbock outlines key points for potential peace agreements to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Peace means ensuring the existence of Ukraine as a free and independent country. It means security guarantees," says the Green politician during a UN Security Council meeting in New York. "When we talk about peace, we mean it must be just and lasting," emphasizes Baerbock. She continued, "When we talk about peace for Ukraine, it means ensuring that the end of hostilities does not signal another round of preparations in Russia." This applies to Ukraine, Moldova, and Poland as well. Peace must be just and lasting.

00:21 Blinken Accuses China and Iran at UNUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for a more forceful response against Russia's allies in the Ukraine war at the UN. "The most immediate solution is to put a stop to those supporting Putin's aggression," says Blinken during a high-level UN Security Council meeting in New York. He also advocates for a just peace that upholds the principles of the UN Charter. Specifically, Blinken brings attention to Russia's support from North Korea and Iran.

23:45 China: "We Ain't Involved in Ukraine's Conflict"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi encourages the UN Security Council to intensify efforts for peace talks in Ukraine. "The main objective is to stick to three rules: no expansion of the conflict area, no intensification of hostilities, and no provocation from any side," Wang explains at a significant gathering, which includes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Wang also stresses China's impartiality. "China didn't spark the Ukraine turmoil and we're not connected to it," he states. The West alleges that China backs the Russian infiltration with weapon parts.

23:09 Zelenskyy to Security Council: "Conflict Can't Simply Vanish"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows serious doubt regarding discussions with Russia to conclude the ongoing intrusion. Russia is committing an international offense, Zelenskyy asserts, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a UN Security Council meeting in New York. "Thus, this conflict can't just vanish. It can't be soothed by talks," Zelenskyy declares. He further commented, "Action is required."

22:00 Trump on Ukraine Conflict: "We Should Skedaddle Out"Former US President Donald Trump suggests the US should retreat from the Ukraine conflict. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's rival in the election, are said to have drawn the US into the conflict, he claims during a rally in Georgia. "Now they can't get us out. They can't manage it." Only with him as president can the US leave the conflict, Trump asserts. "I'll deal with it. I'll bargain us out. We should skedaddle out."

21:30 Circles: USA Tosses New Military Aid to Ukraine Valued at Approximately $375 Million, Comprising Medium-Range Cluster Bombs, Diverse Rockets, Artillery, and Armored Vehicles, According to Sources from US Government Circles. An Official Announcement of the Aid is Arranged for Tomorrow. This Fresh Aid Package is Among the Largest Recently Approved. Weapons Will Be Obtained from the US Military's Stocks to Expedite Delivery to Ukraine. With This Most Recent Package, the USA Has Provided Ukraine with a Total of Over $56.2 Billion in Military Aid Since the Commencement of the Russian Invasion in 2022.

You can scan all prior developments here.

1. The European Union expresses concern over the potential threat to Ukrainian nuclear power plants due to the ongoing conflict.

2. The European Union emphasizes the importance of international cooperation in ensuring the safety and security of all nuclear power plants worldwide, including those in Ukraine.

Read also: