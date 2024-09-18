At 17:50, Ukraine requests Romania to intercept and destroy incoming Russian unmanned aerial vehicles

17:15 Germany to Increase Presence in Arctic against Russia's Expansion

The German administration intends to increase its presence in the Arctic area, including for security purposes. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has significantly altered the geopolitical scenario in the High North, as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock explains during the unveiling of Germany's new Arctic strategy. "Russia is enhancing its strategic presence in the region and growing increasingly aggressive towards NATO border countries in the Arctic," she explains. The Arctic region is "critically important" for Europe's security, the minister adds. Consequently, the federal government is adjusting its Arctic policy: "We will prioritize close cooperation with our NATO and values allies in the region to tackle the escalating security threats and uphold the internationally recognized order in the Arctic."

16:43 "Is This a Dream?": Witnesses to Prisoner Exchange

The "Kyiv Post" observed the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine on September 14 and captured the initial interactions between freed Ukrainian soldiers and their families. Some 103 soldiers returned to their home nations as part of the exchange. The Russian soldiers were apprehended during the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk.

16:03 Ukraine: Russian Attack in Kursk Successfully Repelled

The Russian offensive in the Russian region of Kursk has been repelled, according to Ukrainian reports. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian regional command informed Agence France-Presse that "the Russians attempted to launch an attack from the flanks, but they were repelled." The situation has stabilized and is, in essence, under control, the spokesperson said. Although Russia achieved some tactical gains, these temporary successes have now led to the virtual encirclement of Russian forces, the military spokesperson added. As per his statements, several thousand Russian civilians still reside in the Russian territories held by the Ukrainian army in the Kursk region.

15:42 Germany Provides Additional Medical Aid for Ukrainian War Victims

The German government has pledged an additional 50 million euros for the reception and healing of injured Ukrainian soldiers. "We remain steadfastly supportive of Ukraine," remarks German Finance Minister Christian Lindner. "With this resolution now achieved, we are ensuring the necessary medical care for the wounded in Germany." According to German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, Germany has so far evacuated and treated 1,173 severely wounded and injured Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in German hospitals. "This humanitarian aid is indispensable - and we are committed to continuing this aid with vigor," she says. The financial responsibility for the stationary care of the war injured will be undertaken by the Federal Administration Office in the future.

15:07 Violence at Russian Online Retailer's Headquarters

In an alleged raid on the Moscow headquarters of Russian online retailer Wildberries, three individuals were wounded, according to the company's statement. Russian media also reported a fatality. Founder Tatjana Bakaltschuk stated on Telegram that her ex-husband Wladislaw Bakaltschuk and two former company executives attempted to seize Wildberries' Moscow offices. Three individuals were injured in the ensuing conflict. Wladislaw Bakaltschuk claimed that he and his companions were unarmed and came for negotiations, but shots were fired from inside the building. Wildberries is Russia's leading online retailer, handling over ten million orders daily.

14:43 India to Continue Buying Russian Oil, Unless Sanctions Enforce

The Indian government acknowledged it will continue purchasing Russian oil as long as sanctions do not apply. This was reported by the online platform "Ukrajinska Prawda," citing Reuters. "If companies are not subject to sanctions, I will undeniably buy from the cheapest supplier," said Indian Oil and Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He added that India shares this practice with European countries and Japanese companies that also purchase Russian oil. India is reportedly 88% reliant on oil imports and ranks as the world's third-largest oil consumer and importer. Russia's trade relations with India have reportedly increased by twofold since 2022.

14:05 Munz: Kremlin Unconcerned About F-16s

Although western F-16 fighter jets are already operational in Ukraine, due to factors such as the absence of authorization to launch missiles deep into Russia, the Kremlin is not particularly apprehensive, explains ntv correspondent Rainer Munz from Moscow.

13:45 Kremlin Criticizes Stoltenberg's Comments on Long-Range Weapons as 'Dangerous'

Russia has condemned NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's remarks as "dangerous." He had suggested in an interview with "The Times" that it would not be a violation of Russian red lines for Ukraine to target objectives deeper into Russia using western weapons with extended range. Presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov stated, "This flagrant disregard for the Russian President's statements is a misguided and unprofessional act." Russian President Putin had previously threatened that if foreign nations enabled Ukrainian forces to employ longer-range missiles, they would be drawn directly into the conflict.

13:17 Nuclear Experts Discover Mines and Weaponry at Occupied Plant

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine harbors armed Russian troops, military gear, and anti-personnel mines between the inner and outer fences. This analysis was provided by the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA). The IAEA experts were prevented from inspecting some parts of the turbine halls throughout the entire monitoring period. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was occupied by Russian soldiers at the outset of the conflict, and international experts have been monitoring the security situation with concern ever since. Only four weeks ago, a cooling tower sustained damage by fire.

12:41 Russian Authority Warns of Intensifying Conflict in Middle East After Pager BlastsFollowing the unexpected detonation of numerous pagers in Lebanon, Russian authorities in Moscow have issued a warning about an impending increase in hostilities in a volatile region. Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, mentioned during a press conference on Wednesday, "Regardless of what transpired, this incident will surely result in a heightened level of tension." The region is currently in a precarious state, and any incident like this has the potential to serve as a catalyst. Furthermore, the Russian Foreign Ministry labeled the event as yet another instance of "hybrid warfare" aimed at Lebanon.

12:24 Ukraine Increases Finances by Over 10 Billion Euros to Combat SoldiersUkraine has secured extra funding of more than 10 billion euros through the approval of supplementary spending. Most of this additional funding will be allocated for the military. This financial boost brings the total budget to over 81 billion euros, representing an increase of around 13%. The budget adjustments were required to ensure that soldiers received their September combat bonuses and other payments.

11:36 F-16 Jets Won't Solve the Issue, Says Ukrainian AnalystUkrainian President Zelenskyj's demand for 128 F-16 fighter jets to secure aerial dominance over Ukraine has not been fully met by Western countries, with promises of less than half the requested number. Despite this, Kavita Sharma, an ntv correspondent, views this situation positively, as the delivery and pilot training have already commenced. However, there are initial concerns about the effectiveness of these weapons.

11:16 Ukrainian Intelligence Claims Responsibility for Ammunition Depot AttackA confidential source within the Ukrainian intelligence service, SBU, has informed the Kyiv Independent that Ukraine orchestrated the attack on the vast ammunition depot located in Russian Toropez. This depot housed a variety of weaponry, such as Iskander ballistic missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, artillery ammunition, and guided bombs. The source from the intelligence service reported that the Ukrainian drones had almost completely erased the depot from existence. After the impact of the Ukrainian drones, a powerful explosion ensued. The Ukrainian intelligence and armed forces are working to strategically reducing the enemy's rocket capabilities, which they are utilizing to target Ukrainian cities. There are plans to carry out similar attacks on other Russian military facilities.

10:49 Ukrainian Drone Manufacturers Gain Access to Ramstein ContractUkrainian drone manufacturers now have the opportunity to participate in contracts organized by the drone coalition within the Ramstein format. During these meetings, representatives of Western Ukraine supporters gather regularly to discuss strategic matters. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the tender series will consist of two categories: one for producing First-Person-View (FPV) drones, and another for interception drones. This invitation is seen as a significant boost to Ukrainian production. The winning bids will be evaluated by members of the drone coalition, and successful competitors may receive further testing orders.

10:27 Footage Emerges of Russian Ammunition Depot AttackOfficial confirmation from the Kremlin remains absent, but the governor of the Tver region had previously reported a Ukrainian drone attack resulting in a fire on Telegram. It is believed to be a large weapons and ammunition storage facility. Local residents were evacuated, and video footage of the fire is circulating on the internet.

09:39 Multiple Casualties in Kharkiv and ZaporizhzhiaKharkiv, Ukraine, experienced a devastating Russian aerial assault on Tuesday. Several impact sites caused injuries to nine people. This is one of the latest examples of targeted attacks on civilians. On Sunday, a precision bomb killed a woman and left 43 others injured, including four children. In the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian airstrikes resulted in the deaths of two people.

08:46 Sumy Energy Facilities Targeted by Russian Drones for Second TimeRussian drones targeted energy facilities in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy once more. This attack follows the earlier assault that left over 280,000 residents without power on Tuesday. Although no injuries have been reported, the repeated attacks on Sumy's energy infrastructure have significantly strained the city's power supply.

08:27 Ukrainian Military Reports 1,130 Russian Casualties in the Last 24 HoursThe Ukrainian military reported a total of 1,130 Russian military personnel killed or wounded in the last 24 hours. Since their full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has documented 637,010 enemy casualties. Moreover, Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed 25 artillery systems, 45 transportation and fuel vehicles, and six tanks within the last 24 hours.

07:19 Russia: Multiple Regions Fend Off Ukrainian Drone OffensivesRussia claims to have thwarted Ukrainian drone assaults across various regions. The air defense system allegedly annihilated 54 Ukrainian drones over five Russian territories, as per state news agency TASS, quoting the defense ministry. Half of these drones are said to have been downed in the bordering Kursk region, with the remaining drones brought down in the neighbouring Bryansk and Belgorod regions, and the western regions of Smolensk and Oryol. The agency fails to mention the Tver region northwest of Moscow, where local authorities and military bloggers report a drone attack on a substantial munitions depot that ignited a city-wide blaze in Toropets, forcing residents to evacuate.

06:57 Military Bloggers: Attack Wreaks Havoc on Russian Munitions DepotAccording to military bloggers, a Ukrainian strike on the Russian city of Tver has ravaged a munitions depot packed with numerous tons of ammunition and rockets. The facility, as per bloggers, has witnessed significant expansion in the recent past and houses 42 reinforced bunkers and 23 warehouses and workshops. Former Russian intelligence officer Igor Girkin suggests the situation in the region is under control, based on his Telegram channel. Ukrainian military bloggers opine, based on their findings, that substantial destruction has been inflicted, predominantly on newer bunkers.

06:20 Green Party's Deputy Parliamentary Leader: AfD and BSW Promote Russian PropagandaKonstantin von Notz, deputy leader of the Green Party's parliamentary group, calls for a parliamentary debate on Russian propaganda operations in Germany. "In-depth analyses of internal papers from the Russian propaganda factory SDA reveal the underhand methods employed by Russian entities to manipulate German democracy, discourses, and elections," says the interior politician. "With AfD, BSW, and other collaborators spreading Russian narratives in public and parliamentary arenas, perplexing alliances are being forged to undermine German interests jointly. Supporters of Ukraine are identified, tracked, and attempts are made to discredit them publicly."

05:42 Russian Cyber Actors Release Fake Videos to Smear Kamala HarrisResearch by tech titan Microsoft reveals that Russian operatives are intensifying their disinformation campaign against US presidential candidate Kamala Harris. A group believed to be linked to the Kremlin - named Storm-1516 - has released two fabricated videos since late August, aiming to tarnish Harris' and her running mate Tim Walz's campaigns. The first video shows a purported group of Harris supporters attacking an alleged Trump rally participant. The second video features an actor peddling the falsified claim that Harris injured a girl in a 2011 incident, leaving her paralyzed, and fled the scene. Both videos are said to have garnered millions of views.

05:19 Devastating Fire and Explosions in TverA Ukrainian drone assault, as reported by the Russians, has resulted in a blaze in the Russian region of Tver. Debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone is reported to have ignited a fire in the city of Tver, necessitating the evacuation of some residents, according to the region's governor, Igor Rudenya, via the Telegram messaging platform. Firefighters are currently battling to contain the blaze. The exact reason behind the fire is not yet clear. Russian air defense forces are still attempting to repel a "massive drone attack" on the city. The town, which houses a population of slightly over 11,000, is said to accommodate a Russian arsenal for storing rockets, ammunition, and explosives, according to a 2018 report by the state news agency RIA.

03:57 Local Administrators Warn of Ukrainian Drone Assaults

Ukraine is allegedly targeting several regions in western Russia with drones, according to regional administrators. Seven Ukrainian drones were reportedly shot down in the Smolensk region near the Belarusian border, Governor Vasily Anohin announced on the Telegram messaging app. A drone was destroyed by Russian air defense forces over the Orjol region, Governor Andrey Klichkov reported on Telegram. At least 14 Ukrainian attack drones were shot down over the Bryansk region on the Ukrainian border, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on Telegram. The Ukrainian government maintains that the attacks targeted military, energy, and transport infrastructure essential to Moscow's war efforts.

02:56 Washington Investigates Potential Uranium Trade with China

The US government is scrutinizing suspected breaches of the ban on Russian uranium imports into the US by China. It is believed that China is importing enriched uranium from Russia, while simultaneously exporting its own production to the US. "We are concerned that the ban on Russian uranium imports may be circumvented," said Jon Indall of the US Uranium Producers Association. "We don't want to sever ties with Russian uranium suppliers and suddenly have China become the primary source. We have requested the Commerce Department to probe this matter." The US Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

01:54 Government Source: US Plans to Rekindle Oil Reserves

The US government plans to replenish its strategic oil reserves, according to a source within the administration. The US is aiming to purchase up to six million barrels of oil, given the current oil price slump, a person close to the matter revealed. If the purchase is finalized, it would be the largest since a significant release in 2022. In response to skyrocketing gasoline prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US government sold massive quantities of oil from its strategic reserve in 2022 - the largest such release ever.

00:45 Death Toll Rises to Two and Casualties Mount in Saporischschja Attack

Russia conducted nighttime attacks on the Saporischschja region, leading to at least two civilian fatalities and five injuries, as reported by Governor Ivan Fedorov. The community of Komyshuvakha in the region was heavily targeted, resulting in damage to several houses and an infrastructure facility. Emergency responders are still assessing the situation and the full extent of the damage.

23:38 U.S. U.N. Ambassador: We've Had a Glimpse at Zelensky's Peace Initiative

American U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield shared that the U.S. has caught wind of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's fresh "peace initiative." During a press conference at U.N. headquarters, she stated, "We've had a peek at President Zelensky's peace initiative. We think it's a strategy with potential. We need to figure out how we can help make it work." She expressed optimism about the peace process's progress without offering further details. The "peace initiative" likely refers to the strategy known as the "victory plan" on the Ukrainian side, which Zelensky announced recently.

22:29 False Alarm in Latvia: Misunderstood Aerial Phenomenon Turned Out to be a Flock of BirdsA false alarm in Latvia was resolved after an intrusion into its airspace by an unidentified aerial object was found to be harmless. The object, which originated from neighboring Belarus and crossed into eastern Latvia's Kraslava region, was eventually identified as a flock of birds, according to the Latvian news agency Leta, citing the air force. Previously, the Defense Ministry in Riga had reported detecting an unidentified object, triggering NATO interceptors at the Lielvarde base to monitor the area. However, they were unable to find any suspicious entities.

21:59 Moldova and Germany Ink Cybersecurity PactMoldova and Germany collaborate to beef up their defenses against "Putin's hybrid warfare," as per German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's statement in Chisinau. Putin's mission involves utilizing hybrid warfare to destabilize Europe, specifically Moldova, said Baerbock. "But in response, we're stepping up our efforts." By exchanging information, offering IT equipment, and organizing training, they strive to defend Moldova against cyberattacks and expose disinformation.

